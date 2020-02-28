Japan Exchange : ［Delayed］Consolidated Financial Statements First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 0 02/28/2020 | 01:03am EST Send by mail :

Tokyu Corporation Consolidated Financial Statements First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019) This document has been translated from the original Japanese as a guide for non-Japanese investors. It contains forward-looking statements based on a number of assumptions and beliefs made by management in light of information currently available. Actual financial results may differ materially depending on a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, delay in new product and service launches, and pricing and product initiatives of competitors. SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [Japanese Accounting Standards] (Consolidated) For the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 Tokyu Corporation February 12, 2020 Stock Code: 9005 Listed exchanges: Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section URL https://www.tokyu.co.jp/ Inquiries: Katsumi Oda, Senior Manager, President Kazuo Takahashi Accounting and IR Group Planned date for submission of quarterly financial reports: February 12, 2020 Telephone: 81-3-3477-6168 Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment: － Supplementary documents for quarterly results YES Quarterly results briefing (for institutional investor and analysts) NO * Amounts of less than ¥1 million have been rounded down. 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) 1) Consolidated Operating Results (Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change) Million yen Nine months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, 2019 2018 Change (%) Change (%) Operating revenue................................................ 867,949 1.5 855,272 1.6 Operating profit..................................................... 66,114 0.5 65,800 -4.9 Recurring profit..................................................... 66,438 2.1 65,079 -7.1 Profit attributable to owners of parent .................. 46,024 -1.6 46,767 -25.0 Net income per share (¥)...................................... 75.77 76.95 Net income per share (diluted) (¥)........................ - - Note: Comprehensive Income: Nine months ended December 31, 2019: ¥50,188 million [ 8.3%] Nine months ended December 31, 2018: ¥46,331 million [-32.3%] 2) Consolidated Financial Position Million yen As of December 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2019 Total assets .......................................................... 2,518,895 2,412,876 Net assets ............................................................ 824,520 796,164 Equity ratio (%) ..................................................... 30.7 30.9 Reference: Shareholders' equity: As of December 31, 2019: ¥772,430 million As of March 31, 2019: ¥745,233 million 2. Dividends FY ending March 31, 2020 FY ending March 31, FY ended March 31, (forecast) 2020 2019 Dividend per share - end of first quarter (¥) - - Dividend per share - end of first half (¥) 12.00 10.00 Dividend per share - end of third quarter (¥) - - Dividend per share - end of term (¥) 11.00 10.00 Dividend per share - annual (¥) 23.00 20.00 Note: Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: No (Note)The interim dividend of ¥ 12.0 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 includes a commemorative dividend of ¥ 2.0. 3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change) Million yen Full year Change (%) Operating revenue................................................ 1,179,900 1.9 Operating profit..................................................... 83,000 1.3 Recurring profit..................................................... 82,800 1.1 Profit attributable to owners of parent .................. 58,000 0.3 Net income per share (¥)...................................... 95.41 Note: Revision to consolidated business performance forecasts published most recently: Yes * Notes Changes in important subsidiaries during the consolidated quarter (cumulative) under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation): Yes Newly consolidated: 1 (Company name: Tokyu Railways Co., Ltd.); Excluded － Application of specific accounting treatment to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of revisions Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standards, etc.: No Changes in accounting policies other than 1): No Changes in accounting estimates: No Restatement of revisions: No Number of shares issued (common stock) Number of shares issued at the end of the term (including treasury stock) (shares) As of December 31, 2019: 624,869,876 As of March 31, 2019: 624,869,876 2) Number of treasury stock at the end of the term (shares) As of December 31, 2019: 21,030,649 As of March 31, 2019: 16,939,824 3) Average numbers of shares issued during the terms (quarterly consolidated accumulation periods) Nine months ended December 31, 2019: 607,381,505 Nine months ended December 31, 2018: 607,737,573 (Note) The number of treasury stock includes shares of the Company held by a group of shareholding employees in trust and compensation for Directors in trust, as follows: As of December 31, 2019: 569,500 shares As of March 31, 2019: 1,129,000 shares The summary of financial statements is not subject to audit.

Explanations about the proper use of financial forecasts and other important notes (Notes on forecast results)

The forecast results presented above are based on information available as of the date of this announcement and assumptions considered reasonable. Actual results may differ materially from forecasts depending on a number of factors. For details on the forecast results, please see the statement under the heading of "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters of FY2019, (3) Explanation about the future outlook, including forecast for consolidated earnings" in the accompanying materials. (Method of acquiring supplementary documents for quarterly results) The "Summary of Results for the First Three Quarters of FY2019" will be disclosed on our IR website and TDnet (Timely Disclosure network) today (February 12, 2020). Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements Accompanying Materials - Contents 1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters Ended December 31, 2019................................................................................................................. Page 2 (1) Explanation about Consolidated Financial Results....................................................................... Page 2 (2) Explanation about Consolidated Financial Position ...................................................................... Page 4 (3) Explanation about the Future Outlook, Including Forecast for Consolidated Earnings ................ Page 4 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes. .................................................... Page 5 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ....................................................................................... Page 5 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ................................................................................................................ Page 7 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income ............................................................................. Page 7 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income................................................... Page 8 (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................ Page 9 (Notes Regarding the Premise of a Going Concern) .................................................................... Page 9 (Notes If There Is a Considerable Change to Shareholders' Equity)............................................ Page 9 (Additional Information) ................................................................................................................. Page 9 (Segment Information)................................................................................................................. Page 10 - 1 - Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements 1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters Ended December 31, 2019 (1) Explanation about Consolidated Financial Results Tokyu Corporation (the "Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") are promoting a medium-term business plan for three years dubbed "Make the Sustainable Growth." This plan is aimed at sustainable growth by bolstering the existing business/projects and actively moving into new areas where the Group can utilize its strengths. By working in conjunction with the plan, the Group is seeking to achieve a big leap in the future. On September 2, 2019, the Company changed its Japanese trade name from Tokyo Kyuko Dentetsu Kabushiki Kaisha to Tokyu Kabushiki Kaisha. The railway business was spun off and Tokyu Dentetsu Kabushiki Kaisha (Tokyu Railways Co., Ltd.) has been operating the railway business since October 1, 2019. Operating revenue and operating profit for the first three quarters under review stood at ¥867,949 million (up 1.5% year on year) and ¥66,114 million (up 0.5% year on year), chiefly due to strong results in the Company's real estate leasing business and Tokyu Railways' railway business, which reflected the opening of large rental properties. Recurring profit increased 2.1% year on year, to ¥66,438 million, mainly due to a rise in investment gains from the equity method, and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 1.6%, to ¥46,024 million, chiefly reflecting the absence of gain on sales of investment securities in the previous fiscal year. Operating results on a segmental basis are as follows. The results for individual segments include inter- segment internal revenues or transfers where applicable. The Company presents operating profit for each reported segment as segment profit in this document. In the first three quarters under review, the classifications of operating expenses in each reported segment changed. The year-on-year comparisons below use figures from the previous fiscal year that have been reclassified. For details, refer to (Segment Information) in (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements of 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes. (i) Transportation In the railway operations of the Company and Tokyu Railways, the number of commuters carried grew 2.1% and the number of non-commuters carried grew 1.8%, mainly reflecting a rise in commuter pass purchases prior to the consumption tax hike. Overall, the number of passengers carried climbed 2.0%. As a result, operating revenue for the Transportation segment increased 1.8% year on year, to ¥161,305 million. Partly due to a rise in expenses in the railway operations of the Company and Tokyu Railways, operating profit for the segment increased 0.4% year on year, to ¥29,498 million yen. - 2 - Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements (Operating results of the railway operations of the Company and Tokyu Railways) First three quarters of the First three quarters of the Categories Units previous fiscal year fiscal year under review April 1, 2018 April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019 Number of operating days Days 275 275 Operating distance Kilometers 104.9 104.9 Operating distance of Thousand kilometers 114,250 114,131 passenger trains Number of Non-commuter Thousand passengers 354,362 360,711 passengers Commuter Thousand passengers 544,612 555,859 carried Total Thousand passengers 898,974 916,570 Passenger Non-commuter Million yen 57,847 58,927 Commuter Million yen 48,591 49,502 revenue Total Million yen 106,438 108,429 Miscellaneous income from Million yen 10,963 11,733 railway operations Total revenues Million yen 117,401 120,162 Average passenger revenue Million yen 387 394 per day Operating efficiency % 51.3 52.3 (Note) Calculation method of the operating efficiency Operating Number of passengers carried Average service distance = Operating distance of passenger x Average transportation x 100 efficiency trains capacity (ii) Real Estate In the Real Estate Business, operating revenue increased to ¥154,901 million (up 3.2% year on year), mainly due to higher sales in the Company's real estate leasing business resulting from the opening of Shibuya Scramble Square and Minamimachida Grandberry Park. Operating profit decreased to ¥22,182 million (down 0.1% year on year), chiefly reflecting a reactionary fall from high-margin property sale in the Company's real estate sales business in the previous fiscal year. (iii) Life Service In the Life Service Business, operating revenue grew 1.0% year on year, to ¥521,571 million, thanks mainly to strong box-office revenues at Tokyu Recreation Co., Ltd. in the movie industry, on the back of a number of box-office hits and new customers acquired by Tokyu Power Supply Co., Ltd., an electric power retailer. Operating profit increased to ¥10,738 million (up 10.0% year on year). (iv) Hotel and Resort Operating revenue for the Hotel and Resort segment increased 3.3% year on year, to ¥77,922 million, mainly reflecting a rise in average daily rates at Tokyu Hotels Co., Ltd. in hotel operations. Operating profit for the segment declined 16.6%, to ¥3,077 million, chiefly due to a rise in expenses. - 3 - Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements Explanation about Consolidated Financial Position

Assets

Total assets at the end of the first three quarters of the fiscal year under review increased ¥106,019 million, to ¥2,518,895 million, largely due to the acquisition of tangible fixed assets at the Company and consolidated subsidiary Tokyu Railways.

Liabilities

Liabilities increased ¥77,663 million year on year, to ¥1,694,375 million, largely because of growth in interest- bearing debt (*) of ¥61,156 million year on year, to ¥1,127,578 million.

Net assets

Net assets at the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year under review rose ¥28,355 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥824,520 million, reflecting the posting of a profit attributable to owners of parent. Interest-bearing debt: the sum of debt, corporate bonds, and commercial papers Explanation about the Future Outlook, Including Forecast for Consolidated Earnings The Company has revised its full-year forecast for consolidated earnings from the one announced on May 13, 2019, taking into account factors such as results for the first three quarters under review. The forecast for operating revenue has changed to ¥1,179.9 billion (down 1.6% from the previous forecast). The forecasts for operating profit, recurring profit and profit attributable to owners of parent have not changed, while the forecasts for each segment have changed. See the separately disclosed material, "Summary of Results for the First Three Quarters of FY2019," for details. The forecast results presented above are based on information available as of the date of this announcement and assumptions considered reasonable. Actual results may differ materially from forecasts depending on a number of factors. - 4 - Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets Million yen Item As of As of March 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 Assets Current Assets Cash and deposits 34,229 51,967 Trade notes & accounts receivable 165,465 165,317 Merchandise and products 14,068 15,787 Land and buildings for sale 47,811 49,220 Work in progress 5,152 10,486 Raw materials and supplies 7,803 8,168 Others 40,952 54,385 Allowance for doubtful accounts (1,239) (1,148) Total current assets 314,244 354,185 Fixed Assets Tangible fixed assets Buildings & structures (net) 788,980 869,203 Rolling stock & machinery (net) 70,270 72,778 Land 710,176 727,842 Construction in progress 196,508 143,005 Others (net) 28,013 31,058 Total tangible fixed assets 1,793,950 1,843,887 Intangible fixed assets 37,843 39,440 Investments & others Investment securities 174,150 186,779 Net defined benefit asset 6,349 6,581 Deferred tax assets 17,851 17,354 Others 69,153 71,511 Allowance for doubtful accounts (667) (843) Total investments and others 266,838 281,382 Total fixed assets 2,098,632 2,164,709 Total Assets 2,412,876 2,518,895 - 5 - Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements Million yen Item As of As of March 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 Liabilities Current Liabilities Trade notes & accounts payable 98,811 112,865 Short-term debt 334,796 312,821 Commercial papers - 64,000 Current portion of corporate bonds 23,138 30,000 Accrued income taxes 14,607 8,147 Provision 12,351 8,342 Advances received 39,074 50,527 Others 124,981 120,918 Total current liabilities 647,760 707,622 Long-Term Liabilities Corporate bonds 220,090 215,090 Long-term debt 488,397 505,666 Provision 2,757 2,669 Net defined benefit liability 43,401 44,467 Long-term deposits from tenants and club 134,953 137,757 members Deferred tax liabilities 14,962 15,564 Deferred tax liabilities from revaluation 9,170 9,168 Others 40,157 43,190 Total long-term liabilities 953,890 973,575 Special Legal Reserves Urban railways improvement reserve 15,060 13,177 Total Liabilities 1,616,711 1,694,375 Net Assets Shareholders' Equity Common stock 121,724 121,724 Capital surplus 133,763 134,024 Retained income 495,343 528,061 Treasury stock (28,506) (37,582) Total shareholders' equity 722,325 746,227 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment 16,735 20,059 securities, net of taxes Net unrealized gains (losses) on hedging (179) (74) instruments, net of taxes Land revaluation reserve 8,404 8,406 Foreign currency translation adjustment account 3,764 2,238 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (5,816) (4,426) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 22,907 26,202 Non-Controlling Interests 50,930 52,089 Total Net Assets 796,164 824,520 Total Liabilities and Net Assets 2,412,876 2,518,895 - 6 - Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income) Million yen Item April 1, 2018 April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019 Operating Revenue 855,272 867,949 Cost of operating revenue Operating expenses & cost of sales (Transportation, etc.) 629,720 633,880 SG&A expenses 159,750 167,954 Total cost of operating revenue 789,471 801,835 Operating Profit 65,800 66,114 Non-operating profit Interest income 196 229 Dividend income 866 914 Investment gains from equity method 5,345 5,832 Others 3,387 3,702 Total non-operating profit 9,795 10,678 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 7,044 6,722 Others 3,472 3,631 Total non-operating expenses 10,517 10,353 Recurring Profit 65,079 66,438 Extraordinary gains Gains on sale of fixed assets 134 706 Subsidies received for construction 818 454 Gain on reversal of Urban Railways Improvement 1,882 1,882 Reserve Gain on sales of investment securities 3,526 182 Others 373 581 Total extraordinary gains 6,735 3,807 Extraordinary losses Reduction entry of land contribution for construction 639 366 Loss on retirement of fixed assets 912 701 Impairment loss 58 1,457 Loss on valuation of investment securities 713 735 Others 495 749 Total extraordinary losses 2,820 4,010 Income before Income Taxes 68,994 66,235 Corporate income taxes 21,096 19,037 Net Income 47,897 47,197 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 1,130 1,173 Profit attributable to owners of parent 46,767 46,024 - 7 - Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) Million yen Item April 1, 2018 April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019 Net Income 47,897 47,197 Other comprehensive income Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities (921) 2,165 Net unrealized gains (losses) on hedging instruments (0) 0 Revaluation reserve for land - 2 Foreign currency translation adjustment account (1,309) (1,457) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax 1,031 1,585 Share of other comprehensive income of associates (366) 695 accounted for using equity method Total other comprehensive income (1,566) 2,990 Comprehensive Income 46,331 50,188 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the 45,494 49,318 parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling 836 869 interests - 8 - Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes Regarding the Premise of a Going Concern) There is no applicable item. (Notes If There Is a Considerable Change to Shareholders' Equity) In the first three quarters under review, treasury stock increased ¥9,075 million, chiefly due to market purchases (including off-auction own share trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange) based on a resolution at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 11, 2019. As a result, at the end of the first three quarters under review, treasury stock came to ¥37,582 million. (Additional Information) (Change in presentation) The Company transferred its railway operations (including the railway business) to its wholly owned subsidiary, Tokyu Railways Co., Ltd. ("Tokyu Railways"; the trade name was changed from Tokyu Dentetsu Bunkatsu Junbi Kabushiki Kaisha on September 2, 2019), through a company split on October 1, 2019. Following the reorganization of the Group, in the first three quarters under review, operating expenses linked to each business under the Regulation on Accounting in the Railway Industry (Ministry of Transport Ordinance No. 7, February 20, 1987) were reclassified into operating expenses related to the Group management of the Company as the operating holding company and those related to Tokyu Railways, which operates the railway business. As a result, part of the operating expenses that were presented as operating expenses & cost of sales (Transportation, etc.) are classified into SG&A expenses in the first three quarters under review after the examination of the accrual of the expenses. Operating expenses of ¥5,294 million included in operating expenses & cost of sales (Transportation, etc.) in the first three quarters in the previous fiscal year have been reclassified into SG&A expenses. - 9 - Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements (Segment Information) I. April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 1. Information on operating revenue and operating profits or losses by reported segment Million yen Reported segment Amount posted in Total Adjustments the consolidated Hotel and financial Transportation Real Estate Life Service (Note) 1 statements Resort (Note) 2 Operating revenue Outside customers 157,041 118,643 504,701 74,884 855,272 - 855,272 Inter-segment internal revenues or 1,388 31,457 11,716 569 45,132 (45,132) - transfers Total 158,430 150,101 516,418 75,454 900,404 (45,132) 855,272 Segment profit 29,391 22,197 9,761 3,688 65,039 761 65,800 Notes An adjustment of ¥761 million in segment profit represents the deduction of intersegment transactions. Segment profit has been adjusted with operating profit recorded in the consolidated quarterly statements of income. II. April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 1. Information on operating revenue and operating profits or losses by reported segment Million yen Reported segment Amount posted in Total Adjustments the consolidated Hotel and financial Transportation Real Estate Life Service (Note) 1 statements Resort (Note) 2 Operating revenue Outside customers 159,658 121,816 509,001 77,473 867,949 - 867,949 Inter-segment 1,646 33,085 12,569 449 47,751 internal revenues or (47,751) - transfers Total 161,305 154,901 521,571 77,922 915,701 (47,751) 867,949 Segment profit 29,498 22,182 10,738 3,077 65,496 618 66,114 Notes An adjustment of ¥618 million in segment profit represents the deduction of intersegment transactions. Segment profit has been adjusted with operating profit recorded in the consolidated quarterly statements of income. 2. Matters related to change, etc. in reported segment The Company transferred its railway operations (including the railway business) to its wholly owned subsidiary, Tokyu Railways Co., Ltd. ("Tokyu Railways"; the trade name was changed from Tokyu Dentetsu Bunkatsu Junbi Kabushiki Kaisha on September 2, 2019), through a company split on October 1, 2019. Following the reorganization of the Group, in the first three quarters under review, operating expenses linked to each business under the Regulation on Accounting in the Railway Industry (Ministry of Transport Ordinance No. 7, February 20, 1987) were reclassified into operating expenses related to the Group management of the Company as the operating holding company and those related to Tokyu Railways, which operates the railway business. The reclassification has affected the operating expenses allocated to each business. The Company owns rental and other real estate as the operating holding company and is responsible for the development function and the asset portfolio management. To pursue the growth strategy, the Company classified asset management categories with Tokyu Railways. In relation to this change, the classifications of expenses associated with assets, including depreciation and taxes, has changed. Considering the above, in the first three quarters under review, segment information is prepared based on the classifications after the change. The segment information for the first three quarters in the previous fiscal year above is also prepared based on the classifications after the change. - 10 - Attachments Original document

