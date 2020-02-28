Japan Exchange : ［Delayed］Consolidated Financial Statements First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

Log in
02/28/2020 | 01:03am EST

Tokyu Corporation

Consolidated Financial Statements

First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year

Ending March 31, 2020

(April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)

This document has been translated from the original Japanese as a guide for non-Japanese investors. It contains forward-looking statements based on a number of assumptions and beliefs made by management in light of information currently available. Actual financial results may differ materially depending on a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, delay in new product and service launches, and pricing and product initiatives of competitors.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [Japanese Accounting Standards] (Consolidated)

For the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

Tokyu Corporation

February 12, 2020

Stock Code:

9005

Listed exchanges:

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section

URL

https://www.tokyu.co.jp/

Inquiries:

Katsumi Oda, Senior Manager,

President

Kazuo Takahashi

Accounting and IR Group

Planned date for submission of quarterly financial reports:

February 12, 2020

Telephone:

81-3-3477-6168

Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment:

Supplementary documents for quarterly results

YES

Quarterly results briefing (for institutional investor and analysts)

NO

* Amounts of less than ¥1 million have been rounded down.

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change)

Million yen

Nine months ended December 31,

Nine months ended December 31,

2019

2018

Change (%)

Change (%)

Operating revenue................................................

867,949

1.5

855,272

1.6

Operating profit.....................................................

66,114

0.5

65,800

-4.9

Recurring profit.....................................................

66,438

2.1

65,079

-7.1

Profit attributable to owners of parent ..................

46,024

-1.6

46,767

-25.0

Net income per share (¥)......................................

75.77

76.95

Net income per share (diluted) (¥)........................

-

-

Note: Comprehensive Income: Nine months ended December 31, 2019: ¥50,188 million [ 8.3%]

Nine months ended December 31, 2018: ¥46,331 million [-32.3%]

2) Consolidated Financial Position

Million yen

As of December 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2019

Total assets ..........................................................

2,518,895

2,412,876

Net assets ............................................................

824,520

796,164

Equity ratio (%) .....................................................

30.7

30.9

Reference: Shareholders' equity: As of December 31, 2019: ¥772,430 million

As of March 31, 2019: ¥745,233 million

2. Dividends

FY ending March 31, 2020

FY ending March 31,

FY ended March 31,

(forecast)

2020

2019

Dividend per share - end of first quarter (¥)

-

-

Dividend per share - end of first half (¥)

12.00

10.00

Dividend per share - end of third quarter (¥)

-

-

Dividend per share - end of term (¥)

11.00

10.00

Dividend per share - annual (¥)

23.00

20.00

Note: Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: No

(Note)The interim dividend of ¥ 12.0 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 includes a commemorative dividend of ¥ 2.0.

3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change) Million yen

Full year

Change (%)

Operating revenue................................................

1,179,900

1.9

Operating profit.....................................................

83,000

1.3

Recurring profit.....................................................

82,800

1.1

Profit attributable to owners of parent ..................

58,000

0.3

Net income per share (¥)......................................

95.41

Note: Revision to consolidated business performance forecasts published most recently: Yes

* Notes

  1. Changes in important subsidiaries during the consolidated quarter (cumulative) under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation): Yes

Newly consolidated: 1 (Company name: Tokyu Railways Co., Ltd.);

Excluded

  1. Application of specific accounting treatment to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of revisions
    1. Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standards, etc.: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1): No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Restatement of revisions: No
  4. Number of shares issued (common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued at the end of the term (including treasury stock) (shares)

As of December 31, 2019:

624,869,876

As of March 31, 2019:

624,869,876

2) Number of treasury stock at the end of the term (shares)

As of December 31, 2019:

21,030,649

As of March 31, 2019:

16,939,824

3) Average numbers of shares issued during the terms (quarterly consolidated accumulation periods)

Nine months ended December 31, 2019:

607,381,505

Nine months ended December 31, 2018:

607,737,573

(Note) The number of treasury stock includes shares of the Company held by a group of shareholding employees in trust and compensation for Directors in trust, as follows:

As of December 31, 2019: 569,500 shares As of March 31, 2019: 1,129,000 shares

  • The summary of financial statements is not subject to audit.
  • Explanations about the proper use of financial forecasts and other important notes (Notes on forecast results)
    The forecast results presented above are based on information available as of the date of this announcement and assumptions considered reasonable. Actual results may differ materially from forecasts depending on a number of factors. For details on the forecast results, please see the statement under the heading of "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters of FY2019, (3) Explanation about the future outlook, including forecast for consolidated earnings" in the accompanying materials.

(Method of acquiring supplementary documents for quarterly results)

The "Summary of Results for the First Three Quarters of FY2019" will be disclosed on our IR website and TDnet (Timely Disclosure network) today (February 12, 2020).

Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements

  • Accompanying Materials - Contents

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters

Ended December 31, 2019.................................................................................................................

Page 2

(1)

Explanation about Consolidated Financial Results.......................................................................

Page 2

(2)

Explanation about Consolidated Financial Position ......................................................................

Page 4

(3)

Explanation about the Future Outlook, Including Forecast for Consolidated Earnings ................

Page 4

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes. ....................................................

Page 5

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets .......................................................................................

Page 5

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of

Comprehensive Income ................................................................................................................

Page 7

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income .............................................................................

Page 7

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income...................................................

Page 8

(3)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................

Page 9

(Notes Regarding the Premise of a Going Concern) ....................................................................

Page 9

(Notes If There Is a Considerable Change to Shareholders' Equity)............................................

Page 9

(Additional Information) .................................................................................................................

Page 9

(Segment Information).................................................................................................................

Page 10

- 1 -

Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters Ended December 31, 2019

(1) Explanation about Consolidated Financial Results

Tokyu Corporation (the "Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") are promoting a medium-term business plan for three years dubbed "Make the Sustainable Growth." This plan is aimed at sustainable growth by bolstering the existing business/projects and actively moving into new areas where the Group can utilize its strengths. By working in conjunction with the plan, the Group is seeking to achieve a big leap in the future.

On September 2, 2019, the Company changed its Japanese trade name from Tokyo Kyuko Dentetsu Kabushiki Kaisha to Tokyu Kabushiki Kaisha. The railway business was spun off and Tokyu Dentetsu Kabushiki Kaisha (Tokyu Railways Co., Ltd.) has been operating the railway business since October 1, 2019. Operating revenue and operating profit for the first three quarters under review stood at ¥867,949 million (up 1.5% year on year) and ¥66,114 million (up 0.5% year on year), chiefly due to strong results in the Company's real estate leasing business and Tokyu Railways' railway business, which reflected the opening of large rental properties. Recurring profit increased 2.1% year on year, to ¥66,438 million, mainly due to a rise in investment gains from the equity method, and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 1.6%, to ¥46,024 million, chiefly reflecting the absence of gain on sales of investment securities in the previous fiscal year.

Operating results on a segmental basis are as follows. The results for individual segments include inter- segment internal revenues or transfers where applicable. The Company presents operating profit for each reported segment as segment profit in this document.

In the first three quarters under review, the classifications of operating expenses in each reported segment changed. The year-on-year comparisons below use figures from the previous fiscal year that have been reclassified. For details, refer to (Segment Information) in (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements of 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes.

(i) Transportation

In the railway operations of the Company and Tokyu Railways, the number of commuters carried grew 2.1% and the number of non-commuters carried grew 1.8%, mainly reflecting a rise in commuter pass purchases prior to the consumption tax hike. Overall, the number of passengers carried climbed 2.0%.

As a result, operating revenue for the Transportation segment increased 1.8% year on year, to ¥161,305 million. Partly due to a rise in expenses in the railway operations of the Company and Tokyu Railways, operating profit for the segment increased 0.4% year on year, to ¥29,498 million yen.

- 2 -

Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements

(Operating results of the railway operations of the Company and Tokyu Railways)

First three quarters of the

First three quarters of the

Categories

Units

previous fiscal year

fiscal year under review

April 1, 2018

April 1, 2019

to December 31, 2018

to December 31, 2019

Number of operating days

Days

275

275

Operating distance

Kilometers

104.9

104.9

Operating distance of

Thousand kilometers

114,250

114,131

passenger trains

Number of

Non-commuter

Thousand passengers

354,362

360,711

passengers

Commuter

Thousand passengers

544,612

555,859

carried

Total

Thousand passengers

898,974

916,570

Passenger

Non-commuter

Million yen

57,847

58,927

Commuter

Million yen

48,591

49,502

revenue

Total

Million yen

106,438

108,429

Miscellaneous income from

Million yen

10,963

11,733

railway operations

Total revenues

Million yen

117,401

120,162

Average passenger revenue

Million yen

387

394

per day

Operating efficiency

%

51.3

52.3

(Note) Calculation method of the operating efficiency

Operating

Number of passengers carried

Average service distance

=

Operating distance of passenger

x

Average transportation

x 100

efficiency

trains

capacity

(ii) Real Estate

In the Real Estate Business, operating revenue increased to ¥154,901 million (up 3.2% year on year), mainly due to higher sales in the Company's real estate leasing business resulting from the opening of Shibuya Scramble Square and Minamimachida Grandberry Park. Operating profit decreased to ¥22,182 million (down 0.1% year on year), chiefly reflecting a reactionary fall from high-margin property sale in the Company's real estate sales business in the previous fiscal year.

(iii) Life Service

In the Life Service Business, operating revenue grew 1.0% year on year, to ¥521,571 million, thanks mainly to strong box-office revenues at Tokyu Recreation Co., Ltd. in the movie industry, on the back of a number of box-office hits and new customers acquired by Tokyu Power Supply Co., Ltd., an electric power retailer. Operating profit increased to ¥10,738 million (up 10.0% year on year).

(iv) Hotel and Resort

Operating revenue for the Hotel and Resort segment increased 3.3% year on year, to ¥77,922 million, mainly reflecting a rise in average daily rates at Tokyu Hotels Co., Ltd. in hotel operations. Operating profit for the segment declined 16.6%, to ¥3,077 million, chiefly due to a rise in expenses.

- 3 -

Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements

  1. Explanation about Consolidated Financial Position
    Assets
    Total assets at the end of the first three quarters of the fiscal year under review increased ¥106,019 million, to ¥2,518,895 million, largely due to the acquisition of tangible fixed assets at the Company and consolidated subsidiary Tokyu Railways.
    Liabilities
    Liabilities increased ¥77,663 million year on year, to ¥1,694,375 million, largely because of growth in interest- bearing debt (*) of ¥61,156 million year on year, to ¥1,127,578 million.
    Net assets
    Net assets at the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year under review rose ¥28,355 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥824,520 million, reflecting the posting of a profit attributable to owners of parent.
  • Interest-bearingdebt: the sum of debt, corporate bonds, and commercial papers
  1. Explanation about the Future Outlook, Including Forecast for Consolidated Earnings

The Company has revised its full-year forecast for consolidated earnings from the one announced on May 13, 2019, taking into account factors such as results for the first three quarters under review. The forecast for operating revenue has changed to ¥1,179.9 billion (down 1.6% from the previous forecast). The forecasts for operating profit, recurring profit and profit attributable to owners of parent have not changed, while the forecasts for each segment have changed.

See the separately disclosed material, "Summary of Results for the First Three Quarters of FY2019," for details.

  • The forecast results presented above are based on information available as of the date of this announcement and assumptions considered reasonable. Actual results may differ materially from forecasts depending on a number of factors.

- 4 -

Tokyu Corporation (9005)

Financial Statements

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

Million yen

Item

As of

As of

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and deposits

34,229

51,967

Trade notes & accounts receivable

165,465

165,317

Merchandise and products

14,068

15,787

Land and buildings for sale

47,811

49,220

Work in progress

5,152

10,486

Raw materials and supplies

7,803

8,168

Others

40,952

54,385

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,239)

(1,148)

Total current assets

314,244

354,185

Fixed Assets

Tangible fixed assets

Buildings & structures (net)

788,980

869,203

Rolling stock & machinery (net)

70,270

72,778

Land

710,176

727,842

Construction in progress

196,508

143,005

Others (net)

28,013

31,058

Total tangible fixed assets

1,793,950

1,843,887

Intangible fixed assets

37,843

39,440

Investments & others

Investment securities

174,150

186,779

Net defined benefit asset

6,349

6,581

Deferred tax assets

17,851

17,354

Others

69,153

71,511

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(667)

(843)

Total investments and others

266,838

281,382

Total fixed assets

2,098,632

2,164,709

Total Assets

2,412,876

2,518,895

- 5 -

Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements

Million yen

Item

As of

As of

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Trade notes & accounts payable

98,811

112,865

Short-term debt

334,796

312,821

Commercial papers

-

64,000

Current portion of corporate bonds

23,138

30,000

Accrued income taxes

14,607

8,147

Provision

12,351

8,342

Advances received

39,074

50,527

Others

124,981

120,918

Total current liabilities

647,760

707,622

Long-Term Liabilities

Corporate bonds

220,090

215,090

Long-term debt

488,397

505,666

Provision

2,757

2,669

Net defined benefit liability

43,401

44,467

Long-term deposits from tenants and club

134,953

137,757

members

Deferred tax liabilities

14,962

15,564

Deferred tax liabilities from revaluation

9,170

9,168

Others

40,157

43,190

Total long-term liabilities

953,890

973,575

Special Legal Reserves

Urban railways improvement reserve

15,060

13,177

Total Liabilities

1,616,711

1,694,375

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock

121,724

121,724

Capital surplus

133,763

134,024

Retained income

495,343

528,061

Treasury stock

(28,506)

(37,582)

Total shareholders' equity

722,325

746,227

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment

16,735

20,059

securities, net of taxes

Net unrealized gains (losses) on hedging

(179)

(74)

instruments, net of taxes

Land revaluation reserve

8,404

8,406

Foreign currency translation adjustment account

3,764

2,238

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(5,816)

(4,426)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

22,907

26,202

Non-Controlling Interests

50,930

52,089

Total Net Assets

796,164

824,520

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

2,412,876

2,518,895

- 6 -

Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income)

Million yen

Item

April 1, 2018

April 1, 2019

to December 31, 2018

to December 31, 2019

Operating Revenue

855,272

867,949

Cost of operating revenue

Operating expenses & cost of sales (Transportation, etc.)

629,720

633,880

SG&A expenses

159,750

167,954

Total cost of operating revenue

789,471

801,835

Operating Profit

65,800

66,114

Non-operating profit

Interest income

196

229

Dividend income

866

914

Investment gains from equity method

5,345

5,832

Others

3,387

3,702

Total non-operating profit

9,795

10,678

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

7,044

6,722

Others

3,472

3,631

Total non-operating expenses

10,517

10,353

Recurring Profit

65,079

66,438

Extraordinary gains

Gains on sale of fixed assets

134

706

Subsidies received for construction

818

454

Gain on reversal of Urban Railways Improvement

1,882

1,882

Reserve

Gain on sales of investment securities

3,526

182

Others

373

581

Total extraordinary gains

6,735

3,807

Extraordinary losses

Reduction entry of land contribution for construction

639

366

Loss on retirement of fixed assets

912

701

Impairment loss

58

1,457

Loss on valuation of investment securities

713

735

Others

495

749

Total extraordinary losses

2,820

4,010

Income before Income Taxes

68,994

66,235

Corporate income taxes

21,096

19,037

Net Income

47,897

47,197

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

1,130

1,173

Profit attributable to owners of parent

46,767

46,024

- 7 -

Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)

Million yen

Item

April 1, 2018

April 1, 2019

to December 31, 2018

to December 31, 2019

Net Income

47,897

47,197

Other comprehensive income

Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities

(921)

2,165

Net unrealized gains (losses) on hedging instruments

(0)

0

Revaluation reserve for land

-

2

Foreign currency translation adjustment account

(1,309)

(1,457)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

1,031

1,585

Share of other comprehensive income of associates

(366)

695

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

(1,566)

2,990

Comprehensive Income

46,331

50,188

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the

45,494

49,318

parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

836

869

interests

- 8 -

Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements

  1. Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
    (Notes Regarding the Premise of a Going Concern) There is no applicable item.

(Notes If There Is a Considerable Change to Shareholders' Equity)

In the first three quarters under review, treasury stock increased ¥9,075 million, chiefly due to market purchases (including off-auction own share trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange) based on a resolution at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 11, 2019. As a result, at the end of the first three quarters under review, treasury stock came to ¥37,582 million.

(Additional Information) (Change in presentation)

The Company transferred its railway operations (including the railway business) to its wholly owned subsidiary, Tokyu Railways Co., Ltd. ("Tokyu Railways"; the trade name was changed from Tokyu Dentetsu Bunkatsu Junbi Kabushiki Kaisha on September 2, 2019), through a company split on October 1, 2019.

Following the reorganization of the Group, in the first three quarters under review, operating expenses linked to each business under the Regulation on Accounting in the Railway Industry (Ministry of Transport Ordinance No. 7, February 20, 1987) were reclassified into operating expenses related to the Group management of the Company as the operating holding company and those related to Tokyu Railways, which operates the railway business. As a result, part of the operating expenses that were presented as operating expenses & cost of sales (Transportation, etc.) are classified into SG&A expenses in the first three quarters under review after the examination of the accrual of the expenses.

Operating expenses of ¥5,294 million included in operating expenses & cost of sales (Transportation, etc.) in the first three quarters in the previous fiscal year have been reclassified into SG&A expenses.

- 9 -

Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements

(Segment Information)

I. April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018

1. Information on operating revenue and operating profits or losses by reported segment

Million yen

Reported segment

Amount posted in

Total

Adjustments

the consolidated

Hotel and

financial

Transportation

Real Estate

Life Service

(Note) 1

statements

Resort

(Note) 2

Operating revenue

Outside customers

157,041

118,643

504,701

74,884

855,272

-

855,272

Inter-segment

internal revenues or

1,388

31,457

11,716

569

45,132

(45,132)

-

transfers

Total

158,430

150,101

516,418

75,454

900,404

(45,132)

855,272

Segment profit

29,391

22,197

9,761

3,688

65,039

761

65,800

Notes

  1. An adjustment of ¥761 million in segment profit represents the deduction of intersegment transactions.
  2. Segment profit has been adjusted with operating profit recorded in the consolidated quarterly statements of income.

II. April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019

1. Information on operating revenue and operating profits or losses by reported segment

Million yen

Reported segment

Amount posted in

Total

Adjustments

the consolidated

Hotel and

financial

Transportation

Real Estate

Life Service

(Note) 1

statements

Resort

(Note) 2

Operating revenue

Outside customers

159,658

121,816

509,001

77,473

867,949

-

867,949

Inter-segment

1,646

33,085

12,569

449

47,751

internal revenues or

(47,751)

-

transfers

Total

161,305

154,901

521,571

77,922

915,701

(47,751)

867,949

Segment profit

29,498

22,182

10,738

3,077

65,496

618

66,114

Notes

  1. An adjustment of ¥618 million in segment profit represents the deduction of intersegment transactions.
  2. Segment profit has been adjusted with operating profit recorded in the consolidated quarterly statements of income.

2. Matters related to change, etc. in reported segment

The Company transferred its railway operations (including the railway business) to its wholly owned subsidiary, Tokyu Railways Co., Ltd. ("Tokyu Railways"; the trade name was changed from Tokyu Dentetsu Bunkatsu Junbi Kabushiki Kaisha on September 2, 2019), through a company split on October 1, 2019.

Following the reorganization of the Group, in the first three quarters under review, operating expenses linked to each business under the Regulation on Accounting in the Railway Industry (Ministry of Transport Ordinance No. 7, February 20, 1987) were reclassified into operating expenses related to the Group management of the Company as the operating holding company and those related to Tokyu Railways, which operates the railway business. The reclassification has affected the operating expenses allocated to each business. The Company owns rental and other real estate as the operating holding company and is responsible for the development function and the asset portfolio management. To pursue the growth strategy, the Company classified asset management categories with Tokyu Railways. In relation to this change, the classifications of expenses associated with assets, including depreciation and taxes, has changed.

Considering the above, in the first three quarters under review, segment information is prepared based on the classifications after the change. The segment information for the first three quarters in the previous fiscal year above is also prepared based on the classifications after the change.

- 10 -

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 06:02:03 UTC
