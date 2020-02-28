|
Japan Exchange : ［Delayed］Consolidated Financial Statements First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
Tokyu Corporation
Consolidated Financial Statements
First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year
Ending March 31, 2020
(April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)
This document has been translated from the original Japanese as a guide for non-Japanese investors. It contains forward-looking statements based on a number of assumptions and beliefs made by management in light of information currently available. Actual financial results may differ materially depending on a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, delay in new product and service launches, and pricing and product initiatives of competitors.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [Japanese Accounting Standards] (Consolidated)
For the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
Tokyu Corporation
February 12, 2020
Stock Code:
9005
Listed exchanges:
Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section
URL
https://www.tokyu.co.jp/
Inquiries:
Katsumi Oda, Senior Manager,
President
Kazuo Takahashi
Accounting and IR Group
Planned date for submission of quarterly financial reports:
February 12, 2020
Telephone:
81-3-3477-6168
Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment:
－
Supplementary documents for quarterly results
YES
Quarterly results briefing (for institutional investor and analysts)
NO
* Amounts of less than ¥1 million have been rounded down.
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
|
1) Consolidated Operating Results
|
|
|
(Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change)
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
Nine months ended December 31,
|
Nine months ended December 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
Change (%)
|
Operating revenue................................................
|
867,949
|
|
1.5
|
855,272
|
1.6
|
Operating profit.....................................................
|
66,114
|
|
0.5
|
65,800
|
-4.9
|
Recurring profit.....................................................
|
66,438
|
|
2.1
|
65,079
|
-7.1
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent ..................
|
46,024
|
|
-1.6
|
46,767
|
-25.0
|
Net income per share (¥)......................................
|
75.77
|
|
|
76.95
|
|
Net income per share (diluted) (¥)........................
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Note: Comprehensive Income: Nine months ended December 31, 2019: ¥50,188 million [ 8.3%]
|
|
|
Nine months ended December 31, 2018: ¥46,331 million [-32.3%]
|
|
|
2) Consolidated Financial Position
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
Total assets ..........................................................
|
|
2,518,895
|
|
2,412,876
|
Net assets ............................................................
|
|
824,520
|
|
796,164
|
Equity ratio (%) .....................................................
|
|
30.7
|
|
30.9
|
Reference: Shareholders' equity: As of December 31, 2019: ¥772,430 million
|
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019: ¥745,233 million
|
|
|
|
2. Dividends
|
|
FY ending March 31, 2020
|
FY ending March 31,
|
FY ended March 31,
|
|
(forecast)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Dividend per share - end of first quarter (¥)
|
|
-
|
-
|
Dividend per share - end of first half (¥)
|
|
12.00
|
10.00
|
Dividend per share - end of third quarter (¥)
|
|
-
|
-
|
Dividend per share - end of term (¥)
|
11.00
|
|
10.00
|
Dividend per share - annual (¥)
|
23.00
|
|
20.00
Note: Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: No
(Note)The interim dividend of ¥ 12.0 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 includes a commemorative dividend of ¥ 2.0.
3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change) Million yen
|
|
Full year
|
|
|
|
Change (%)
|
Operating revenue................................................
|
1,179,900
|
1.9
|
Operating profit.....................................................
|
83,000
|
1.3
|
Recurring profit.....................................................
|
82,800
|
1.1
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent ..................
|
58,000
|
0.3
|
Net income per share (¥)......................................
|
95.41
|
Note: Revision to consolidated business performance forecasts published most recently: Yes
* Notes
-
Changes in important subsidiaries during the consolidated quarter (cumulative) under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation): Yes
|
Newly consolidated: 1 (Company name: Tokyu Railways Co., Ltd.);
|
Excluded －
-
Application of specific accounting treatment to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
-
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of revisions
-
-
Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standards, etc.: No
-
Changes in accounting policies other than 1): No
-
Changes in accounting estimates: No
-
Restatement of revisions: No
-
Number of shares issued (common stock)
-
-
Number of shares issued at the end of the term (including treasury stock) (shares)
|
As of December 31, 2019:
|
624,869,876
|
As of March 31, 2019:
|
624,869,876
|
2) Number of treasury stock at the end of the term (shares)
|
|
As of December 31, 2019:
|
21,030,649
|
As of March 31, 2019:
|
16,939,824
3) Average numbers of shares issued during the terms (quarterly consolidated accumulation periods)
|
Nine months ended December 31, 2019:
|
607,381,505
|
Nine months ended December 31, 2018:
|
607,737,573
(Note) The number of treasury stock includes shares of the Company held by a group of shareholding employees in trust and compensation for Directors in trust, as follows:
As of December 31, 2019: 569,500 shares As of March 31, 2019: 1,129,000 shares
-
The summary of financial statements is not subject to audit.
-
Explanations about the proper use of financial forecasts and other important notes (Notes on forecast results)
The forecast results presented above are based on information available as of the date of this announcement and assumptions considered reasonable. Actual results may differ materially from forecasts depending on a number of factors. For details on the forecast results, please see the statement under the heading of "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters of FY2019, (3) Explanation about the future outlook, including forecast for consolidated earnings" in the accompanying materials.
(Method of acquiring supplementary documents for quarterly results)
The "Summary of Results for the First Three Quarters of FY2019" will be disclosed on our IR website and TDnet (Timely Disclosure network) today (February 12, 2020).
Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements
-
Accompanying Materials - Contents
|
1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters
|
|
Ended December 31, 2019.................................................................................................................
|
Page 2
|
(1)
|
Explanation about Consolidated Financial Results.......................................................................
|
Page 2
|
(2)
|
Explanation about Consolidated Financial Position ......................................................................
|
Page 4
|
(3)
|
Explanation about the Future Outlook, Including Forecast for Consolidated Earnings ................
|
Page 4
|
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes. ....................................................
|
Page 5
|
(1)
|
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets .......................................................................................
|
Page 5
|
(2)
|
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of
|
|
|
Comprehensive Income ................................................................................................................
|
Page 7
|
|
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income .............................................................................
|
Page 7
|
|
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income...................................................
|
Page 8
|
(3)
|
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................
|
Page 9
|
|
(Notes Regarding the Premise of a Going Concern) ....................................................................
|
Page 9
|
|
(Notes If There Is a Considerable Change to Shareholders' Equity)............................................
|
Page 9
|
|
(Additional Information) .................................................................................................................
|
Page 9
|
|
(Segment Information).................................................................................................................
|
Page 10
- 1 -
Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements
1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters Ended December 31, 2019
(1) Explanation about Consolidated Financial Results
Tokyu Corporation (the "Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") are promoting a medium-term business plan for three years dubbed "Make the Sustainable Growth." This plan is aimed at sustainable growth by bolstering the existing business/projects and actively moving into new areas where the Group can utilize its strengths. By working in conjunction with the plan, the Group is seeking to achieve a big leap in the future.
On September 2, 2019, the Company changed its Japanese trade name from Tokyo Kyuko Dentetsu Kabushiki Kaisha to Tokyu Kabushiki Kaisha. The railway business was spun off and Tokyu Dentetsu Kabushiki Kaisha (Tokyu Railways Co., Ltd.) has been operating the railway business since October 1, 2019. Operating revenue and operating profit for the first three quarters under review stood at ¥867,949 million (up 1.5% year on year) and ¥66,114 million (up 0.5% year on year), chiefly due to strong results in the Company's real estate leasing business and Tokyu Railways' railway business, which reflected the opening of large rental properties. Recurring profit increased 2.1% year on year, to ¥66,438 million, mainly due to a rise in investment gains from the equity method, and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 1.6%, to ¥46,024 million, chiefly reflecting the absence of gain on sales of investment securities in the previous fiscal year.
Operating results on a segmental basis are as follows. The results for individual segments include inter- segment internal revenues or transfers where applicable. The Company presents operating profit for each reported segment as segment profit in this document.
In the first three quarters under review, the classifications of operating expenses in each reported segment changed. The year-on-year comparisons below use figures from the previous fiscal year that have been reclassified. For details, refer to (Segment Information) in (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements of 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes.
(i) Transportation
In the railway operations of the Company and Tokyu Railways, the number of commuters carried grew 2.1% and the number of non-commuters carried grew 1.8%, mainly reflecting a rise in commuter pass purchases prior to the consumption tax hike. Overall, the number of passengers carried climbed 2.0%.
As a result, operating revenue for the Transportation segment increased 1.8% year on year, to ¥161,305 million. Partly due to a rise in expenses in the railway operations of the Company and Tokyu Railways, operating profit for the segment increased 0.4% year on year, to ¥29,498 million yen.
- 2 -
Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements
(Operating results of the railway operations of the Company and Tokyu Railways)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First three quarters of the
|
First three quarters of the
|
Categories
|
Units
|
|
previous fiscal year
|
fiscal year under review
|
|
|
April 1, 2018
|
April 1, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to December 31, 2018
|
to December 31, 2019
|
Number of operating days
|
Days
|
|
|
275
|
|
275
|
Operating distance
|
|
Kilometers
|
|
|
104.9
|
|
104.9
|
Operating distance of
|
Thousand kilometers
|
|
|
114,250
|
|
114,131
|
passenger trains
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
Non-commuter
|
Thousand passengers
|
|
|
354,362
|
|
360,711
|
passengers
|
|
Commuter
|
Thousand passengers
|
|
|
544,612
|
|
555,859
|
carried
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Thousand passengers
|
|
|
898,974
|
|
916,570
|
Passenger
|
|
Non-commuter
|
Million yen
|
|
|
57,847
|
|
58,927
|
|
Commuter
|
Million yen
|
|
|
48,591
|
|
49,502
|
revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Million yen
|
|
|
106,438
|
|
108,429
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Miscellaneous income from
|
Million yen
|
|
|
10,963
|
|
11,733
|
railway operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
117,401
|
|
120,162
|
Average passenger revenue
|
Million yen
|
|
|
387
|
|
394
|
per day
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating efficiency
|
|
%
|
|
|
51.3
|
|
52.3
|
(Note) Calculation method of the operating efficiency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
Number of passengers carried
|
|
|
Average service distance
|
=
|
|
Operating distance of passenger
|
|
x
|
Average transportation
|
|
x 100
|
efficiency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
trains
|
|
|
capacity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) Real Estate
In the Real Estate Business, operating revenue increased to ¥154,901 million (up 3.2% year on year), mainly due to higher sales in the Company's real estate leasing business resulting from the opening of Shibuya Scramble Square and Minamimachida Grandberry Park. Operating profit decreased to ¥22,182 million (down 0.1% year on year), chiefly reflecting a reactionary fall from high-margin property sale in the Company's real estate sales business in the previous fiscal year.
(iii) Life Service
In the Life Service Business, operating revenue grew 1.0% year on year, to ¥521,571 million, thanks mainly to strong box-office revenues at Tokyu Recreation Co., Ltd. in the movie industry, on the back of a number of box-office hits and new customers acquired by Tokyu Power Supply Co., Ltd., an electric power retailer. Operating profit increased to ¥10,738 million (up 10.0% year on year).
(iv) Hotel and Resort
Operating revenue for the Hotel and Resort segment increased 3.3% year on year, to ¥77,922 million, mainly reflecting a rise in average daily rates at Tokyu Hotels Co., Ltd. in hotel operations. Operating profit for the segment declined 16.6%, to ¥3,077 million, chiefly due to a rise in expenses.
- 3 -
Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements
-
Explanation about Consolidated Financial Position
Assets
Total assets at the end of the first three quarters of the fiscal year under review increased ¥106,019 million, to ¥2,518,895 million, largely due to the acquisition of tangible fixed assets at the Company and consolidated subsidiary Tokyu Railways.
Liabilities
Liabilities increased ¥77,663 million year on year, to ¥1,694,375 million, largely because of growth in interest- bearing debt (*) of ¥61,156 million year on year, to ¥1,127,578 million.
Net assets
Net assets at the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year under review rose ¥28,355 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥824,520 million, reflecting the posting of a profit attributable to owners of parent.
-
Interest-bearingdebt: the sum of debt, corporate bonds, and commercial papers
-
Explanation about the Future Outlook, Including Forecast for Consolidated Earnings
The Company has revised its full-year forecast for consolidated earnings from the one announced on May 13, 2019, taking into account factors such as results for the first three quarters under review. The forecast for operating revenue has changed to ¥1,179.9 billion (down 1.6% from the previous forecast). The forecasts for operating profit, recurring profit and profit attributable to owners of parent have not changed, while the forecasts for each segment have changed.
See the separately disclosed material, "Summary of Results for the First Three Quarters of FY2019," for details.
-
The forecast results presented above are based on information available as of the date of this announcement and assumptions considered reasonable. Actual results may differ materially from forecasts depending on a number of factors.
- 4 -
|
|
|
Tokyu Corporation (9005)
|
Financial Statements
|
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes
|
|
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
Item
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
34,229
|
|
51,967
|
|
Trade notes & accounts receivable
|
165,465
|
|
165,317
|
|
Merchandise and products
|
14,068
|
|
15,787
|
|
Land and buildings for sale
|
47,811
|
|
49,220
|
|
Work in progress
|
5,152
|
|
10,486
|
|
Raw materials and supplies
|
7,803
|
|
8,168
|
|
Others
|
40,952
|
|
54,385
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(1,239)
|
|
(1,148)
|
|
Total current assets
|
314,244
|
|
354,185
|
|
Fixed Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible fixed assets
|
|
|
|
|
Buildings & structures (net)
|
788,980
|
|
869,203
|
|
Rolling stock & machinery (net)
|
70,270
|
|
72,778
|
|
Land
|
710,176
|
|
727,842
|
|
Construction in progress
|
196,508
|
|
143,005
|
|
Others (net)
|
28,013
|
|
31,058
|
|
Total tangible fixed assets
|
1,793,950
|
|
1,843,887
|
|
Intangible fixed assets
|
37,843
|
|
39,440
|
|
Investments & others
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
174,150
|
|
186,779
|
|
Net defined benefit asset
|
6,349
|
|
6,581
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
17,851
|
|
17,354
|
|
Others
|
69,153
|
|
71,511
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(667)
|
|
(843)
|
|
Total investments and others
|
266,838
|
|
281,382
|
|
Total fixed assets
|
2,098,632
|
|
2,164,709
|
|
Total Assets
|
2,412,876
|
|
2,518,895
- 5 -
Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements
Million yen
|
Item
|
As of
|
As of
|
March 31, 2019
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
Trade notes & accounts payable
|
98,811
|
112,865
|
Short-term debt
|
334,796
|
312,821
|
Commercial papers
|
-
|
64,000
|
Current portion of corporate bonds
|
23,138
|
30,000
|
Accrued income taxes
|
14,607
|
8,147
|
Provision
|
12,351
|
8,342
|
Advances received
|
39,074
|
50,527
|
Others
|
124,981
|
120,918
|
Total current liabilities
|
647,760
|
707,622
|
Long-Term Liabilities
|
|
|
Corporate bonds
|
220,090
|
215,090
|
Long-term debt
|
488,397
|
505,666
|
Provision
|
2,757
|
2,669
|
Net defined benefit liability
|
43,401
|
44,467
|
Long-term deposits from tenants and club
|
134,953
|
137,757
|
members
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
14,962
|
15,564
|
Deferred tax liabilities from revaluation
|
9,170
|
9,168
|
Others
|
40,157
|
43,190
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
953,890
|
973,575
|
Special Legal Reserves
|
|
|
Urban railways improvement reserve
|
15,060
|
13,177
|
Total Liabilities
|
1,616,711
|
1,694,375
|
Net Assets
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
Common stock
|
121,724
|
121,724
|
Capital surplus
|
133,763
|
134,024
|
Retained income
|
495,343
|
528,061
|
Treasury stock
|
(28,506)
|
(37,582)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
722,325
|
746,227
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment
|
16,735
|
20,059
|
securities, net of taxes
|
|
|
Net unrealized gains (losses) on hedging
|
(179)
|
(74)
|
instruments, net of taxes
|
|
|
Land revaluation reserve
|
8,404
|
8,406
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment account
|
3,764
|
2,238
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
(5,816)
|
(4,426)
|
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
|
22,907
|
26,202
|
Non-Controlling Interests
|
|
|
50,930
|
52,089
|
Total Net Assets
|
796,164
|
824,520
|
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
|
2,412,876
|
2,518,895
- 6 -
Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements
(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income)
|
|
Million yen
|
Item
|
April 1, 2018
|
April 1, 2019
|
to December 31, 2018
|
to December 31, 2019
|
|
Operating Revenue
|
855,272
|
867,949
|
Cost of operating revenue
|
|
|
Operating expenses & cost of sales (Transportation, etc.)
|
629,720
|
633,880
|
SG&A expenses
|
159,750
|
167,954
|
Total cost of operating revenue
|
789,471
|
801,835
|
Operating Profit
|
65,800
|
66,114
|
Non-operating profit
|
|
|
Interest income
|
196
|
229
|
Dividend income
|
866
|
914
|
Investment gains from equity method
|
5,345
|
5,832
|
Others
|
3,387
|
3,702
|
Total non-operating profit
|
9,795
|
10,678
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
7,044
|
6,722
|
Others
|
3,472
|
3,631
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
10,517
|
10,353
|
Recurring Profit
|
65,079
|
66,438
|
Extraordinary gains
|
|
|
Gains on sale of fixed assets
|
134
|
706
|
Subsidies received for construction
|
818
|
454
|
Gain on reversal of Urban Railways Improvement
|
1,882
|
1,882
|
Reserve
|
|
|
Gain on sales of investment securities
|
3,526
|
182
|
Others
|
373
|
581
|
Total extraordinary gains
|
6,735
|
3,807
|
Extraordinary losses
|
|
|
Reduction entry of land contribution for construction
|
639
|
366
|
Loss on retirement of fixed assets
|
912
|
701
|
Impairment loss
|
58
|
1,457
|
Loss on valuation of investment securities
|
713
|
735
|
Others
|
495
|
749
|
Total extraordinary losses
|
2,820
|
4,010
|
Income before Income Taxes
|
68,994
|
66,235
|
Corporate income taxes
|
21,096
|
19,037
|
Net Income
|
47,897
|
47,197
|
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
|
1,130
|
1,173
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
46,767
|
46,024
- 7 -
Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements
|
(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)
|
Million yen
|
|
Item
|
April 1, 2018
|
April 1, 2019
|
|
to December 31, 2018
|
to December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
47,897
|
47,197
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities
|
(921)
|
2,165
|
|
Net unrealized gains (losses) on hedging instruments
|
(0)
|
0
|
|
Revaluation reserve for land
|
-
|
2
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment account
|
(1,309)
|
(1,457)
|
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
|
1,031
|
1,585
|
|
Share of other comprehensive income of associates
|
(366)
|
695
|
|
accounted for using equity method
|
|
|
|
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
(1,566)
|
2,990
|
|
Comprehensive Income
|
46,331
|
50,188
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the
|
45,494
|
49,318
|
|
parent
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
|
836
|
869
|
|
interests
|
|
|
- 8 -
Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements
-
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(Notes Regarding the Premise of a Going Concern) There is no applicable item.
(Notes If There Is a Considerable Change to Shareholders' Equity)
In the first three quarters under review, treasury stock increased ¥9,075 million, chiefly due to market purchases (including off-auction own share trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange) based on a resolution at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 11, 2019. As a result, at the end of the first three quarters under review, treasury stock came to ¥37,582 million.
(Additional Information) (Change in presentation)
The Company transferred its railway operations (including the railway business) to its wholly owned subsidiary, Tokyu Railways Co., Ltd. ("Tokyu Railways"; the trade name was changed from Tokyu Dentetsu Bunkatsu Junbi Kabushiki Kaisha on September 2, 2019), through a company split on October 1, 2019.
Following the reorganization of the Group, in the first three quarters under review, operating expenses linked to each business under the Regulation on Accounting in the Railway Industry (Ministry of Transport Ordinance No. 7, February 20, 1987) were reclassified into operating expenses related to the Group management of the Company as the operating holding company and those related to Tokyu Railways, which operates the railway business. As a result, part of the operating expenses that were presented as operating expenses & cost of sales (Transportation, etc.) are classified into SG&A expenses in the first three quarters under review after the examination of the accrual of the expenses.
Operating expenses of ¥5,294 million included in operating expenses & cost of sales (Transportation, etc.) in the first three quarters in the previous fiscal year have been reclassified into SG&A expenses.
- 9 -
Tokyu Corporation (9005) Financial Statements
(Segment Information)
I. April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018
1. Information on operating revenue and operating profits or losses by reported segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
Reported segment
|
|
|
|
Amount posted in
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Adjustments
|
the consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel and
|
financial
|
|
Transportation
|
Real Estate
|
Life Service
|
(Note) 1
|
|
|
statements
|
|
Resort
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) 2
|
Operating revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outside customers
|
157,041
|
118,643
|
504,701
|
74,884
|
855,272
|
-
|
855,272
|
Inter-segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
internal revenues or
|
1,388
|
31,457
|
11,716
|
569
|
45,132
|
(45,132)
|
-
|
transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
158,430
|
150,101
|
516,418
|
75,454
|
900,404
|
(45,132)
|
855,272
|
Segment profit
|
29,391
|
22,197
|
9,761
|
3,688
|
65,039
|
761
|
65,800
Notes
-
An adjustment of ¥761 million in segment profit represents the deduction of intersegment transactions.
-
Segment profit has been adjusted with operating profit recorded in the consolidated quarterly statements of income.
II. April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019
1. Information on operating revenue and operating profits or losses by reported segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
Reported segment
|
|
|
|
Amount posted in
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Adjustments
|
the consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel and
|
financial
|
|
Transportation
|
Real Estate
|
Life Service
|
(Note) 1
|
|
|
statements
|
|
Resort
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) 2
|
Operating revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outside customers
|
159,658
|
121,816
|
509,001
|
77,473
|
867,949
|
-
|
867,949
|
Inter-segment
|
1,646
|
33,085
|
12,569
|
449
|
47,751
|
|
|
internal revenues or
|
(47,751)
|
-
|
transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
161,305
|
154,901
|
521,571
|
77,922
|
915,701
|
(47,751)
|
867,949
|
Segment profit
|
29,498
|
22,182
|
10,738
|
3,077
|
65,496
|
618
|
66,114
Notes
-
An adjustment of ¥618 million in segment profit represents the deduction of intersegment transactions.
-
Segment profit has been adjusted with operating profit recorded in the consolidated quarterly statements of income.
2. Matters related to change, etc. in reported segment
The Company transferred its railway operations (including the railway business) to its wholly owned subsidiary, Tokyu Railways Co., Ltd. ("Tokyu Railways"; the trade name was changed from Tokyu Dentetsu Bunkatsu Junbi Kabushiki Kaisha on September 2, 2019), through a company split on October 1, 2019.
Following the reorganization of the Group, in the first three quarters under review, operating expenses linked to each business under the Regulation on Accounting in the Railway Industry (Ministry of Transport Ordinance No. 7, February 20, 1987) were reclassified into operating expenses related to the Group management of the Company as the operating holding company and those related to Tokyu Railways, which operates the railway business. The reclassification has affected the operating expenses allocated to each business. The Company owns rental and other real estate as the operating holding company and is responsible for the development function and the asset portfolio management. To pursue the growth strategy, the Company classified asset management categories with Tokyu Railways. In relation to this change, the classifications of expenses associated with assets, including depreciation and taxes, has changed.
Considering the above, in the first three quarters under review, segment information is prepared based on the classifications after the change. The segment information for the first three quarters in the previous fiscal year above is also prepared based on the classifications after the change.
- 10 -
|
|