Japan Exchange : (Amendment) Notice Concerning Partial Amendments to "Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

March 16, 2020

REIT Issuer:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985)

Kaname Masuda, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Hisashi Furukawa, President & CEO

Contact:

Makoto Hanamura

Executive Director,

Head of Planning Group, Operations Division

TEL: +81-3-6422-0530

(Amendment) Notice Concerning Partial Amendments to

"Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)"

and "Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019) dated February 20,2020"

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you that a few amendments are required in "Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)" (hereinafter called "Financial Report") and "Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019) dated February 20, 2020" (hereinafter called "Financial Results Briefing"), which were announced on February 20, 2020. Partial amendments will be made as follows and the amended parts are underlined.

1. Amended section and details

The actual GOP of Hilton Tokyo Odaiba for the fiscal year ended December 2019

Details are as follows.

< Financial Report >

Amended section

On page 19, a part of figures in the table in Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP; <7> Hilton Tokyo Odaiba



Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ending December 2019 December 2020 Comparison Comparison Forecast Comparison Actual with previous with previous with previous this time period forecast period GOP First half of 1,144 (16.7%) 0.0% 1,225 7.0% the year (JPY Second half of 1,500 (13.0%) (1.5%) 2,198 46.6% 1M) the year Full year 2,644 (14.6%) (0.8%) 3,423 29.5%

