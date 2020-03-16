Log in
Japan Exchange : (Amendment) Notice Concerning Partial Amendments to "Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019

03/16/2020 | 02:32am EDT

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

March 16, 2020

REIT Issuer:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985)

Kaname Masuda, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Hisashi Furukawa, President & CEO

Contact:

Makoto Hanamura

Executive Director,

Head of Planning Group, Operations Division

TEL: +81-3-6422-0530

(Amendment) Notice Concerning Partial Amendments to

"Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)"

and "Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

(January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019) dated February 20,2020"

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you that a few amendments are required in "Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)" (hereinafter called "Financial Report") and "Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019) dated February 20, 2020" (hereinafter called "Financial Results Briefing"), which were announced on February 20, 2020. Partial amendments will be made as follows and the amended parts are underlined.

1. Amended section and details

The actual GOP of Hilton Tokyo Odaiba for the fiscal year ended December 2019

Details are as follows.

< Financial Report >

  1. Amended section
    On page 19, a part of figures in the table in Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP; <7> Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ending

December 2019

December 2020

Comparison

Comparison

Forecast

Comparison

Actual

with previous

with previous

with previous

this time

period

forecast

period

GOP

First half of

1,144

(16.7%)

0.0%

1,225

7.0%

the year

(JPY

Second half of

1,500

(13.0%)

(1.5%)

2,198

46.6%

1M)

the year

Full year

2,644

(14.6%)

(0.8%)

3,423

29.5%

1

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ending December

December 2019

2020

Comparison

Comparison

Forecast

Comparison

Actual

with previous

with previous

with previous

this time

period

forecast

period

GOP

First half of

1,143

(16.9%)

(0.1%)

1,225

7.2%

the year

(JPY

Second half of

1,500

(13.0%)

(1.5%)

2,198

46.6%

1M)

the year

Full year

2,642

(14.7%)

(0.9%)

3,423

29.5%

  1. Amended section
    On page 54, a part of figures in the table in "3. Reference information; (1) Information on values of assets under management, etc.; (ii) Assets under management; (C) Other major assets under management; C. Overview of the hotel business; b. Major indicators of the hotel business"

Before amendment

After amendment

The HMJ Group

The HMJ Group

GOP

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Hotels

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Hotels

(JPY 1M)

Total/Average

Total/Average

2,644

17,117

2,642

17,116

< Financial Results Briefing >

  1. Amended section
    On page 11, "Change in Major Indicators" in 2019 of Hilton Tokyo Odaiba in "III. External Growth; 2. Two New Properties Acquired in 2019"

Before amendment

After amendment

GOP (JPY MM)

2,644

2,642

* Website of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation: https://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/

2

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 06:31:07 UTC
