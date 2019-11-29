Log in
Japan Exchange : Analyst Meeting Material of Q2, FY March 2020

0
11/29/2019 | 12:03am EST

Analyst Meeting Material of Q2, FY March 2020

Takamatsu Construction Group Co.,Ltd.

Securities Code 1762

November 29, 2019

To our shareholders:

If you wish to exchange further information with us,

please do not hesitate to contact us at… E-mail :ir@takamatsu-cg.co.jp

Phone : Hiro Izutsu, IR, Takamatsu Construction Group Co.,Ltd. 81-(0)80-5773-9637

De-listing of Asunaro Aoki Construction

  • Takamatsu Construction Group Co.,Ltd. acquired 96.26% shares of Asunaro Aoki Construction Co.,Ltd. by Tender Offer that took place from August 7 through September 19, 2019.
  • The above Offer led into de-listing of Asunaro Aoki Construction Co.,Ltd. from Tokyo Stock Exchange on November 7, 2019. Asunaro Aoki Construction Co.,Ltd. became 100% TCG Group company on November 11, ending 19 years of double-listed status.
  • TCG Group will continue management of 22 consolidated Group Companies with two core companies : de-listed Asunaro Aoki Construction Co.,Ltd. and Takamatsu Corporation, the founding Company of the Group.

TCG USA

Takamatsu

Asunaro Aoki

Corporation

Construction

Sep.30, 2019 : 96.26%

Nov.11, 2019 : 100%

Takamatsu Construction Group

Parent company is the company that touches the smaller label of a company. Ownership is 100% if not specifically mentioned.

1

©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD.

The Future of TCG Group and Asunaro Aoki as a 100% Group Company

  • TCG Group has grown through M&A.
  • TCG Group has grown steadily by respecting independence of each Group Companies. (Not changing company names after acquisition is one example)
  • In particular, Asunaro Aoki Construction Group (8 companies) was given independence as one listed consolidated group of companies. Although the independence worked beneficially in certain areas, issues existed from the standpoint of TCG Group governance and synergy creation.
  • By delisting Asunaro Aoki Construction, TCG Group will be able to accelerate the creation of synergy effect leading into enhanced corporate value.

The Five "Creates" of Mid Term PlanCreate! 2022

(2019/42022/3)

Create

Create Value towards

Economy, Society and

Create New

Create Group

Synergy

Environment

Create High-

Business Domain

Culture that

Effect

growth, High-

Respects Diversity

profit Group

and Compliance

2

©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD.

Q2 Results, FY March 2020

Results for Q2, FY 2020 March (Consolidated)

1. Orders : +0.9% vs last year. Record high for 2 consecutive years as Q2.

2. Revenue : +13.2% vs last year. Grew 8 consecutive years, record high for 6 consecutive years as Q2.

3. Income : Gross profit, operating income and ordinary income increased significantly.

In spite of Non-operating loss of 0.3BJPYTender Offer Cost, etc and Extraordinary loss of 0.4BJPYLoss on inventory valuation, etc, net earnings attributable to controlling interest increased by 27.8% vs last year to 2.4 BJPY.

Unit : BJPY

Item

FY2019/Mar 2Q

FY2020/Mar 2Q

+/- （％）

Orders

144.6

145.9

0.9%

Revenue

114.3

129.3

13.2%

Gross Profit

14.6

18.0

23.4%

% vs Revenue

(12.8%)

(14.0%)

Operating Income

3.5

5.6

59.4%

% vs Revenue

(3.1%)

(4.4%)

Ordinary Income

3.5

5.3

49.9%

% vs Revenue

(3.1%)

(4.2%)

Net earnings attributable to

1.9

2.4

27.8%

controlling interest

(1.7%)

(1.9%)

% vs Revenue

4

©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD.

Explanation of Increase of Operating Income vs. Last Year (Consolidated)

  1. Operating income increased by 2.11BJPY to grow from 3.56BJPY to 5.68BJPY.
  2. The first reason for this growth is due to increase of gross profit of 3.41BJPY realized through revenue growth of 13.2% (15.0BJPY).
  3. Gross profit of Takamatsu Group increased by 2.60BJPY, derived mainly through growth of Takamatsu Corporation's improvement of

both revenue amount as well as gross profit %. Gross profit of Tatsumi Planning (new Group company) was 0.23BJPY.

  1. Gross profit of Asunaro Aoki Group also increased by 0.80BJPY. Asunaro Aoki (Non-consolidated) +0.64BJPY with its civil engineering gross profit growing by +0.44BJPY.
  2. SG&A increased by +1.30BJPY.
    • Takamatsu Corporation increased by 0.64BJPY, out of which +0.54BJPY was personnel.
    • New Group companies, Tasumi Planning and Takamatsu House generated SG&A of 0.23BJPY.
    • Asunaro Aoki Group increased SG&A by 0.10BJPY, out of which Asunaro Aoki non-consolidated increased by 0.06BJPY.

7.0

0.15

0.00

6.6

0.18

1.02

UnitBJPY

0.46

6.2

5.8

1.00

0.17

0.10

5.4

5.0

0.15

1.45

Takamatsu

Takamatsu

Asunaro Aoki

Asunaro Aoki Asunaro Aoki

4.6

(Non-consol.)

Gr

(Non-consol.)

(Non-consol.)

Gr.

GP %

GP variance of

Rev. variance

GP %

GP variance of

Takamatsu

variance

other

variance other companies

4.2

companies

(Non-

+2.60

+0.80

+0.00

Rev.

Takamatsu

TCG

consol.)

Asunaro

3.8

variance

Gr.

Aoki

others

3.4

Takamatsu Gr.

Asunaro Aoki Gr.

Others

Gr.

3.56

+3.41

1.30

5.68

Last Q2

Gross Profit Variance

SG&A Variance

Current Q2

Op.Income

Op.Income

5

©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD.

By-Group Orders, Revenue and Operating Income and Their Outlook(Consolidated)

  1. 2Q Takamatsu Group order was slightly short vs Plan. Further, 72.8BJPY order amount includes Tatsumi Planning's 6.2BJPY order which joined TCG Group by M&A from this fiscal year. Thus Takamatsu Corp. needs to catch-up.
  2. Both Revenue & Op.Income are making good progress vs. Plan.

Op.Income % was 4.4%, a significant improvement over last year's 3.1% and this year's Plan of 2.7%.

3. Major portion of revenue increase was accomplished by earlier progress of construction planned to be conducted in second half of the year. In addition, Takamatsu Corp. recognized gross margin improvement earlier than previous years, resulting in further improvement of profits.

Thus, we are not so optimistic about our profit figures for the second half of the year.

4.

Annual target revenue of 270 BJPY and Op.Income of 13.3BJPY are expected to be achieved.

Op.Income

OrdersRevenue

Orders

310.0

BJPY

BJPY

305.2

30

300

6%

Op.Income %

Revenue

270.0

250

5%

4.4%

249.7

25

135.7

5.0%

149.0

4.9%

200

4%

97.3

115.0

20

Orders

3.1 %

Orders

Op.

150

3%144.6

Plan 145.9

Revenue

Income

15

Takamatsu

Revenue

145.0

129.3

2.7%

12.4

13.3

114.3

120.0

Gr.

65.7

73.0

72.8 50.0 56.0

100

2%

43.7

Op.

169.6 152.4

6.7

161.0

7.1

10

Op.

Income

155.0

50

1%

Income

5.6

5

78.9

70.6

3.5

72.0 73.5 70.073.3

3.2

3.7

7.2

Asunaro Aoki

6.7

Gr.

2.1

2.3

2.5

0

1.8

1.4

2019/Mar FY

2020/Mar FY

0

2Q, 2019/Mar FY

2Q, 2020/Mar FY

Actual

Actual

Actual

Plan

UnitBJPY Op.Income #s inside bars don't match with the total due to admin (TCG Non-consolidated)costs

6

©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD.

TCG : By-Segment Split (Consolidated)

  1. Orders :
  2. Revenue :

3. Op.Income :

Civil Engineering Increased mainly through +5.9BJPY of Mirai Construction and +6.0BJPY of Asunaro Aoki Construction.

Architecture Decreased mainly by 16.6BJPY of Asunaro Aoki Construction decrease.

Civil Engineering Decreased mainly through : 0.7BJPY of Asunaro Aoki Construction and 3.1BJPY of Mirai Construction.

Architecture Increased mainly through +9.8BJPY of Takamatsu Corporation and +5.7BJPY of Asunaro Aoki Construction.

Civil Engineering Increased by +0.4BJPY of Asunaro Aoki Construction and +0.1BJPY of Toko Geotech partially offset by 0.3BJPY of Mirai Construction.

Architecture Increased mainly through +1.0BJPY of Takamatsu Corporation and +0.3BJPY of Takamatsu Techno (Osaka and Tokyo).

Takamatsu Construction Group

Orders Revenue Op.Income

Takamatsu Group

Asunaro Aoki Group

2Q, FY Mar 2020

EngineeringCivil

(2Q, FY Mar 2019)

GumiShimada

MiraiNiigata

RoadAsunaro

GeotechToko

Mirai Construction

58.5

49.6

3.0

MarineAoki

Asunaro

2.4

48.053.0

+21.9%

6.5% +24.4%

12.5

16.0

10.8

12.9

Architecture

T

CorporationTakamatsu

OsakaService

TokyoService TechnoTakamatsu

TechnoTakamatsu

KogeiSuminoe

HomeJP

Takamatsu

PlanningTatsumi

GumiKongo

Nakamura Shaji

0.8

M's

0.0

ConstructionAoki

76.2

68.5

3.8

84.849.42.1

10.1%

+38.5% +82.9%

EstateReal

U

C

2.3

OsakaEstate

TokyoEstate Takamatsu

Takamatsu

House

CorporationMibu

RevenueBJPY

1.3

4.9% 4.9%

14.9%

S

G

11.1

11.1

0.6

A

48.2

OrdersBJPY

38.4

11.711.70.7

37.5

45.0

Op.IncomeBJPY

Unit: Billion yen. The sum of Op.Income of each segment doesn't match with the total due to admin costs.

7

©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD.

Orders, Revenue and Op.Income Ratio of Group's 4 Major Companies(Consolidated)

4 major companies (Takamatsu Corporation, Asunaro Aoki Construction, Mirai Construction and Toko Geotech) occupy about 80% of the total Group.

Orders

Revenue

Op.Income

Other companies

Takamatsu

30.6BJPY

Corporation

21.0%

48.2BJPY

Toko Geotech

33.1%

12.5BJPY

8.6%

Mirai Construction

Asunaro Aoki

16.0BJPY

Construction

11.0% 38.4BJPY

26.3%

4 companies Total

115.3BJPY

79.0%

Other companies

Takamatsu

22.9BJPY

Corporation

17.8%

37.5BJPY

Toko Geotech

29.0%

10.8BJPY

8.4%

Mirai Construction

12.9BJPY

Asunaro Aoki Construction

10.0%

45.0BJPY

34.8%

4 companies Total

106.3BJPY

82.2%

Other companies

1.2BJPY

Takamatsu

21.7%

Corporation

Toko Geotech

2.3BJPY

42.1%

0.8BJPY

14.7%

Mirai Construction

0.0BJPY Asunaro Aoki

1.5% Construction

1.3BJPY

23.0%

4 companies Total

4.4BJPY

78.3%

8

©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD.

Balance Sheet (Consolidated)

UnitBJPY

Title of account

2019/3

2019/9

Change

Current assets

154.1

147.8

6.3

Cash and deposits

62.0

59.7

2.3

Notes and accounts receivable

72.2

67.1

5.0

Real estate for sale

10.1

10.5

+0.4

Costs on uncompleted

1.5

2.9

+1.3

construction contracts

Costs on real estate business

0.6

0.7

+0.0

Accounts receivable

6.2

4.5

1.7

Other

1.3

2.1

+0.8

Allowance for doubtful accounts

0.1

0.1

0.0

Noncurrent assets

36.3

46.8

+10.4

Tangible assets

22.5

32.3

+9.8

Intangible assets

2.0

2.7

+0.7

Investments and other assets

11.8

11.6

0.1

Investment securities

5.2

5.1

0.1

Deferred tax assets

3.8

4.0

+0.2

Other

3.0

2.7

0.2

Allowance for doubtful accounts

0.2

0.2

+0.0

Total assets

190.5

194.6

+4.0

Title of account

2019/3

2019/9

Change

Current liabilities

59.7

73.8

+14.0

Accounts payable for

30.9

30.5

0.4

construction contracts

Short Term Borrowings

-

11.2

+11.2

Advances received

15.3

19.2

+3.8

Other

13.4

12.9

0.5

Long-term liabilities

12.7

12.8

+0.1

Retirement allowances

10.9

10.9

+0.0

Deferred tax liabilities

0.0

0.0

+0.0

Other

1.7

1.8

+0.1

Total liabilities

72.4

86.7

+14.2

Shareholders' equity

105.1

106.5

+1.4

Capital stock

5.0

5.0

-

Capital surplus

0.5

0.7

+0.2

Retained Earnings

107.0

108.2

+1.1

Treasury shares

7.4

7.4

-

Accumulated other

1.1

1.1

0.0

comprehensive income

Non-controlling interests

14.1

2.5

11.5

Total net assets

118.1

107.9

10.1

Total liabilities and net assets

190.5

194.6

+4.0

9

©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD.

Takamatsu Corporation : Orders and Its Outlook (Non-consolidated)

  1. Orders for Q2 was 48.2BJPY vs. Plan of 55.0BJPY, 87.6% vs Plan.
  2. However, due to abundant carryover orders, its impact towards revenue remains little.
  3. Orders of Kanto Area was 25.0BJPY, in line with last year results.
    However, the figure was short vs. Plan (80.6%). Need to catch-up in second half.
  4. Orders of Kansai Area are inclined towards non-condominiums, a continued trend from last fiscal year. Need to enhance proposal, designing and construction capabilities towards non-condos.

BJPY

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

+21%

103.0

+7%

110.0

Non-Condos

+11%

28.2

(Tokyo)

+13%

84.8

+124%

25.5

74.9

47%

11.4

Condos

Plan

21.7

30.1

+12%

33.8

34.0

11%

(Tokyo)

55.0

Actual

+39%

48.2

14.1

24.5

Non-Condos

11.1

+122%

32.0

(Osaka)

16.9

+37%

15.3

34.0

6%

13.9

11.2

16.4

+30%

19.3

56%

Condos

16.0

14.9

+90%

8.4

16.0

(Osaka)

8.0

Others

6.8

2.7

4.8

5.0

FY Mar 2017

FY Mar 2018

FY Mar 2019

FY Mar 2020

2Q FY Mar 2020

Actual

Actual

Actual

Plan

PlanActual

10

©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD.

Occupancy Rate of Condominiums Built by Takamatsu Corporation

  1. Occupancy rate is continuing to show above 95% for both Tokyo and Osaka+Nagoya for September 2019.
  2. We believe rental condominium market is continuing to be tight for Tokyo and Osaka+Nagoya.
  3. Although there are views that occupancy rate will drop for Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya through aging, we believe Takamatsu Corp. is remote from this view since Takamatsu Corp. concentrates in urban and near- station locations of the three cities, where population is still increasing.

100.0%

99.0%

98.0%

97.0%

96.0%

95.0%

94.0%

93.0%

92.0%

91.0%

90.0%

Definition:

100.0%

Osaka & Nagoya

99.0%

Tokyo

98.0%

96.5%

96.5%

96.5%

97.0%

96.0%

96.0%

95.7%

96.0%

96.0%

96.8%

95.0%

95.8%

96.2%

95.5%

96.2%

94.0%

93.0%

92.0%

91.0%

90.0%

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

"Osaka and Nagoya" = Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo Prefectures plus Nagoya City.

"Tokyo"

= Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba Prefectures

"Occupancy Rate"

= (Number of occupied condo apartmentsbuilt by Takamatsu Corp and managed by Takamatsu Estate at the end of

each quarter) divided by (Number of condo apartmentsbuilt by Takamatsu Corp and managed by

Takamatsu Estate at the end of each quarter

11

©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD.

Future Direction

Mid Term Plan Follow-Ups

"Create2022" : The Five "Creates" Create High-growth,High-profit Group

Mid Term Plan was disclosed in May 2019. Portions in RED are changed in Nov. 2019

Continue growth and achieve Group revenue of450BJPY (Excl.M&A)

Vision

10

Continued growth is important mission.

(Rev. growth 6.1%/yr vs FY19/3)

Takamatsu Group

Asunaro Aoki Gr.

TCG will sharpen competitiveness

through quality and trust of design,

Yrs.Later

Real estate utilization business

Architecture & Civil Engi.

construction and maintenance.

(FY29/3)

260BJPY

190BJPY

Continue revenue growth of more than

6% per year, recapture operating margin

3

of 6%, and be counted as one of the large

Achieve Group revenue of 300BJPY, Op. Income 18BJPY

size contractors in 10 years.

(Rev. growth 6.3%/yr vs FY19/3, Op.Income 13.1%/yr vs FY19/3)

Takamatsu Group

Yrs.Later

Revenue 140BJPY

Revenue 160BJPY

Continue high growth in central Tokyo-

(FY22/3)

Op.Income 11BJPY

Op.Income 8BJPY

Osaka-Nagoya where demand remains

Response to non-condo construction

Productivity UP

tight, with focus on non-

Need to

condominiums.

Improvement in delay of construction

improve…

By-project profit UP

Need to note on…

period

Smooth handling of non-condos

What

Tight orders continue, further growth in

For Asunaro Aoki,

Avoid prolonged period before

Continues

non-condominiums leading into high

Asunaro Aoki Group

is…

continue stable growth

growth of Takamatsu Group

Continue stable growth.

Business

Real estate utilization business in

Domestic construction

Need to to raise profitability through

Tokyo-Osaka-Nagoya Areas

market starts to shrink

Environ

productivity increase and by-project

ment

continues to be tight.

after 2022

profitability monitoring and control.

13

©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD.

Create2022 : Create New Business Domain

Status of Wooden Independent Residence Business

1. TCG will develop wooden independent small-size residence business with the following three companies as the core: Mibu Corporation (Joined TCG in April 2018, strength in real estate trading of Southern Tokyo Area)

Tatsumi Planning (Joined TCG in May 2019, strength in construction of wooden independent residence in Southern Kanto) Takamatsu House (Founded April 2019, plans to conduct planning, sales and administration)

  1. Plans to establish presence in Southern Tokyo Area where both Takamatsu Corp. and Mibu Corp. have strong market share.
  2. Plans to develop business platform before March 2022

and grow the business to become the "Third Core" of TCG.

Takamatsu House Group

Tatsumi Planning Headquarter

Product and Strategy Planning, Administration

Takamatsu House

Mibu Corporation

TATSUMI PLANNING

Residence designed and constructed by Tatsumi Planning

Sales and Purchasing

Construction

14

©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD.

"Create2022" : The Five "Creates"

Create New Business Domain

Mid Term Plan was disclosed in May 2019. Portions in RED are changed in Nov. 2019

M&A

Overseas

10

Revenue・・・90BJPY/yr.

Revenue・・・10BJPY/yr

4th

5th

Wooden Independt.

Expand business to

Residence buz.

Yrs.Later

grows to be "3rd

Core

Core

other countries/regions

(FY29/3)

Core"

Vision

Aggressively conduct M&A and overseas expansion to further accelerate growth. Aim to increase revenue of 100BJPY/yr 10 years ahead, while adding

more "uniqueness" to the Group.

Realize "Wooden Independent

Residence" business vision with

3

Yrs.Later

(FY22/3)

Develop New Buz. in Takamatsu Field

Realize Wooden

Continue

Independent

search through

Residence

M&A, etc.

Business.

TCG USA

  • Invest to development project

End of Study Stage

Establish business model

Takamatsu House, Tatsumi

Planning and Mibu Corp as the

core and grow the business to

become "Third Core of TCG".

M&A

In FY ending March 2020, TCG

How?

Why

Expand?

Plan to realize more than one M&A per year, and invest 50BJPY in 10 years

TCG grew through M&A Currently studying

50 candidates / year

Oct '17 Founded TCG USA Purchased 2 items in NY Studying business model

and focus area

To study and test whether Takamatsu model can be exported overseas

continues to consider about 50 M&A candidates annually, to realize "Forth Core" of TCG.

Overseas

Set up profitable business model in New York, USA..

Investment to development project under way.

Contract to be concluded by Mar. 2020. End of Study Stage, proceed to next stage.

15

©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD.

Takamatsu Construction Group : Mid to Long Term Growth Image

  • Mid Term Plan was disclosed in May 2019.

TCG USA

Asunaro

Takamatsu Aoki

Corporation Construction

Takamatsu Construction Group

Current

3 yrs Later

10 yrs later

Number

of Group

Companies

22

24?

30?

Revenue

249.7

BJPY

300.0

BJPY

550.0

BJPY

SDGs

Contribution

Revenue

63.5

BJPY

(25%)

94.2

BJPY

(31%)

192.5

BJPY

(35%)

16

©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD.

Major Orders and Completed Constructions

Asunaro Aoki Group : Major Orders Civi EngineeringArchitecture

Company Name

Project Name

Order by

Asunaro Aoki

(Temp.name) Hachioji Condominium Plan

Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd.

Asunaro Aoki

Asashio Bridge Electricity Facility Construction, etc.

Hanshin Expressway Company Limited.

Asunaro Aoki

Kanan Second Term(First Term) Farm Irrigation Work

Tohoku Agricultural Bureau

Construction Work of Drainage Station in Naka District

Asunaro Aoki

New Meishin Highway Shigaraki River Bridge West Construction

West Nippon Expressway Company Limited

Mirai Construction

New Meishin Highway Joyo 2nd Elevated Bridge West Construction

West Nippon Expressway Company Limited

Mirai Construction

(Temp.name) Mita-1,Minato-ku Plan Existing Building Dismantling

Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co., Ltd.

Toko Geotech

Sanyo Highway Reinforcement and Embanking between Fukuyama

West Nippon Expressway Company Limited

Interchange and Mihara Hisai Interchange

Toko Geotech

No. 3 Furnace Chimney Construction

Nippon Steel Corporation

Aoki Marine

Mizushima Harbor Tamashima District Cruise Route/Anchorage Dredging

(Original Order) Chugoku District Maintenance

Construction-12ｍ）

Bureau

Asunaro Road

Route 44 Nemuro City, Honioi Higashi Pavement

Kushiro Development Construction Dept.

M's

WBG (World Business Garden) Toilet Renewal

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

(Phase 4 of 5 Phases)

Niigata Mirai

Nagaoka District Flood Countermeasure Phase 2 of FY 2019

Hokuriku District Maintenance Bureau Nagaoka

National Road Office

Shimada Gumi

(Temp) Archaeological Excavation & Research, Sakai City Mihara Plan

(Original Order) Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

18

©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD.

Asunaro Aoki Group : Major Completed Construction Civi EngineeringArchitecture

Asunaro Aoki Construction

Asunaro Aoki Construction

Asunaro Aoki Construction

Asunaro Aoki Construction

(Temp) Senior Citizen Nursing Facility Construction, Kumegawa

(Temp) Osaka Vacuum Industrial Co.,Ltd. Hoshida Plant Construction

Isato-Maekawa Recovery Construction

(Temp) Maruai Logistics Center Construction

(Phase 2)

Mirai Construction

Mirai Construction

Toko Geotech

Toko Geotech

Mizushima Tamashima District Wharf (-12m) Construction (Phase 4)

Hachinohe Harbor Hattaro/Kawaragi District Cruise Path / Anchorage

Tohoku Highway Slope Repair / Construction Between

Lower Portion of Kuzuha Ridge Construction Phase 12

Dredging (Phase 2)

Tochigi-Tsuga JCT and Kanuma Interchange

Aoki Marine

Asunaro Road

M's

Niigata Mirai

Mizushima Harbor Tamashima District

Route 44 Nemuro City Onne-toh East Pavement

Kasumigaseki Building

Prefecture Road 1201-00-00-05

Wharf (-12m) Dredging Construction

Keyaki Square Wood Deck Replacement

(Main)Tokamachi Tokan-Shiozawa Road Pavement

Shimada Gumi

(Temp) Fuchu Bldg. DC Conversion Plan Energy Plant Archaeological Research towards New Construction

19

©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD.

Takamatsu Group : Major Orders Architecture

Company Name

Project Name

Order by

Takamatsu Corp.

M Condominium, Higobashi

Takamatsu Corp.

M Condominium, Marunouchi

Takamatsu Corp.

H Condominium, Gokiso

Takamatsu Corp.

Toho Holdings Co.,Ltd.

TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Sonoda Warehouse

Takamatsu Corp.

New Plant, Warabi-Nishiki-cho, K Co.,Ltd.

Takamatsu Corp.

T Co.,Ltd. Building, Akasaka-Mitsuke

Chimoto Kogyo Co.,Ltd.

Takamatsu Corp.

H Condominium, Ekoda

Hinomoto Shinsei-ko

Religious Corporation

Takamatsu Corp.

T Condominium, Noborito

Tanaka Komuten Co.,Ltd.

Kongo-Gumi

Osaka Mt. Narita Fudoson 90th Anniversary

Mt. Narita Myo-Oh In

Mountain Gate Construction

Neyagawa, Osaka

20

©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD.

Takamatsu Group : Major Completed Construction Architecture

Takamatsu Corp Tokyo

Takamatsu Corp Tokyo

Takamatsu Corp Tokyo

Takamatsu Corp Tokyo

S Building, Shiba

N Project, Toritsu Kasei

New HQ Bldg, NIHON DENKEI CO., LTD.

W Condominium, Urayasu

Takamatsu Corp Osaka

Takamatsu Corp Osaka

Takamatsu Corp Osaka

Takamatsu Corp Osaka

Kawaramachi Gojo Project

H Condominium, Toyosaki

Nippon Express Co.,Ltd. Wakayama Warehouse

Company O Dormitory, Hanaten

Kongo-Gumi

Takamatsu Techno Service (Osaka)

Niukawakami Shrine Lower Temple Maintenance

Outer Wall Refreshing, RC 3 Floor Building

21

©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 05:02:05 UTC
