Japan Exchange : Analyst Meeting Material of Q2, FY March 2020
11/29/2019
Analyst Meeting Material of Q2, FY March 2020
Takamatsu Construction Group Co.,Ltd.
Securities Code ：1762
November 29, 2019
De-listing of Asunaro Aoki Construction
-
Takamatsu Construction Group Co.,Ltd. acquired 96.26% shares of Asunaro Aoki Construction Co.,Ltd. by Tender Offer that took place from August 7 through September 19, 2019.
-
The above Offer led into de-listing of Asunaro Aoki Construction Co.,Ltd. from Tokyo Stock Exchange on November 7, 2019. Asunaro Aoki Construction Co.,Ltd. became 100% TCG Group company on November 11, ending 19 years of double-listed status.
-
TCG Group will continue management of 22 consolidated Group Companies with two core companies : de-listed Asunaro Aoki Construction Co.,Ltd. and Takamatsu Corporation, the founding Company of the Group.
Takamatsu
Asunaro Aoki
Corporation
Construction
Sep.30, 2019 : 96.26%
|
|
Nov.11, 2019 : 100%
Takamatsu Construction Group
Parent company is the company that touches the smaller label of a company. Ownership is 100% if not specifically mentioned.
The Future of TCG Group and Asunaro Aoki as a 100% Group Company
-
TCG Group has grown through M&A.
-
TCG Group has grown steadily by respecting independence of each Group Companies. (Not changing company names after acquisition is one example)
-
In particular, Asunaro Aoki Construction Group (8 companies) was given independence as one listed consolidated group of companies. Although the independence worked beneficially in certain areas, issues existed from the standpoint of TCG Group governance and synergy creation.
-
By delisting Asunaro Aoki Construction, TCG Group will be able to accelerate the creation of synergy effect leading into enhanced corporate value.
The Five "Creates" of Mid Term Plan「Create! 2022」
(2019/4～2022/3)
Q2 Results, FY March 2020
Results for Q2, FY 2020 March (Consolidated)
1. Orders : +0.9% vs last year. Record high for 2 consecutive years as Q2.
2. Revenue : +13.2% vs last year. Grew 8 consecutive years, record high for 6 consecutive years as Q2.
3. Income : Gross profit, operating income and ordinary income increased significantly.
In spite of Non-operating loss of △0.3BJPY（Tender Offer Cost, etc） and Extraordinary loss of △0.4BJPY（Loss on inventory valuation, etc）, net earnings attributable to controlling interest increased by 27.8% vs last year to 2.4 BJPY.
©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD.
Explanation of Increase of Operating Income vs. Last Year (Consolidated)
-
Operating income increased by 2.11BJPY to grow from 3.56BJPY to 5.68BJPY.
-
The first reason for this growth is due to increase of gross profit of 3.41BJPY realized through revenue growth of 13.2% (15.0BJPY).
-
Gross profit of Takamatsu Group increased by 2.60BJPY, derived mainly through growth of Takamatsu Corporation's improvement of
both revenue amount as well as gross profit %. Gross profit of Tatsumi Planning (new Group company) was 0.23BJPY.
-
Gross profit of Asunaro Aoki Group also increased by 0.80BJPY. Asunaro Aoki (Non-consolidated) +0.64BJPY with its civil engineering gross profit growing by +0.44BJPY.
-
SG&A increased by +1.30BJPY.
-
-
Takamatsu Corporation increased by 0.64BJPY, out of which +0.54BJPY was personnel.
-
New Group companies, Tasumi Planning and Takamatsu House generated SG&A of 0.23BJPY.
-
Asunaro Aoki Group increased SG&A by 0.10BJPY, out of which Asunaro Aoki non-consolidated increased by 0.06BJPY.
By-Group Orders, Revenue and Operating Income and Their Outlook(Consolidated)
-
2Q Takamatsu Group order was slightly short vs Plan. Further, 72.8BJPY order amount includes Tatsumi Planning's 6.2BJPY order which joined TCG Group by M&A from this fiscal year. Thus Takamatsu Corp. needs to catch-up.
-
Both Revenue & Op.Income are making good progress vs. Plan.
Op.Income % was 4.4%, a significant improvement over last year's 3.1% and this year's Plan of 2.7%.
3. Major portion of revenue increase was accomplished by earlier progress of construction planned to be conducted in second half of the year. In addition, Takamatsu Corp. recognized gross margin improvement earlier than previous years, resulting in further improvement of profits.
|
TCG : By-Segment Split (Consolidated)
-
Orders :
-
Revenue :
3. Op.Income :
Civil Engineering： Increased mainly through +5.9BJPY of Mirai Construction and +6.0BJPY of Asunaro Aoki Construction.
Architecture： Decreased mainly by △16.6BJPY of Asunaro Aoki Construction decrease.
Civil Engineering： Decreased mainly through : △0.7BJPY of Asunaro Aoki Construction and △3.1BJPY of Mirai Construction.
Architecture： Increased mainly through +9.8BJPY of Takamatsu Corporation and +5.7BJPY of Asunaro Aoki Construction.
Civil Engineering： Increased by +0.4BJPY of Asunaro Aoki Construction and +0.1BJPY of Toko Geotech partially offset by △0.3BJPY of Mirai Construction.
Architecture： Increased mainly through +1.0BJPY of Takamatsu Corporation and +0.3BJPY of Takamatsu Techno (Osaka and Tokyo).
Orders, Revenue and Op.Income Ratio of Group's 4 Major Companies(Consolidated)
4 major companies (Takamatsu Corporation, Asunaro Aoki Construction, Mirai Construction and Toko Geotech) occupy about 80% of the total Group.
|
Other companies
|
|
Takamatsu
|
30.6BJPY
|
Corporation
|
21.0%
|
|
|
|
|
48.2BJPY
|
|
|
|
Toko Geotech
|
|
|
33.1%
|
12.5BJPY
|
|
|
|
8.6%
|
|
|
|
Mirai Construction
|
Asunaro Aoki
|
16.0BJPY
|
|
Construction
11.0% 38.4BJPY
26.3%
4 companies Total
115.3BJPY
79.0%
|
Other companies
|
Takamatsu
|
22.9BJPY
|
Corporation
|
|
17.8%
|
|
37.5BJPY
|
Toko Geotech
|
|
|
29.0%
|
10.8BJPY
|
|
8.4%
|
|
|
Mirai Construction
|
|
12.9BJPY
|
Asunaro Aoki Construction
|
10.0%
|
|
45.0BJPY
|
|
34.8%
4 companies Total
106.3BJPY
82.2%
|
Other companies
|
|
1.2BJPY
|
Takamatsu
|
21.7%
|
Corporation
|
Toko Geotech
|
2.3BJPY
|
42.1%
|
0.8BJPY
|
14.7%
|
Mirai Construction
△0.0BJPY Asunaro Aoki
△1.5% Construction
1.3BJPY
23.0%
4 companies Total
4.4BJPY
78.3%
Balance Sheet (Consolidated)
Takamatsu Corporation : Orders and Its Outlook (Non-consolidated)
-
Orders for Q2 was 48.2BJPY vs. Plan of 55.0BJPY, 87.6% vs Plan.
-
However, due to abundant carryover orders, its impact towards revenue remains little.
-
Orders of Kanto Area was 25.0BJPY, in line with last year results.
However, the figure was short vs. Plan (80.6%). Need to catch-up in second half.
-
Orders of Kansai Area are inclined towards non-condominiums, a continued trend from last fiscal year. Need to enhance proposal, designing and construction capabilities towards non-condos.
Occupancy Rate of Condominiums Built by Takamatsu Corporation
-
Occupancy rate is continuing to show above 95% for both Tokyo and Osaka+Nagoya for September 2019.
-
We believe rental condominium market is continuing to be tight for Tokyo and Osaka+Nagoya.
-
Although there are views that occupancy rate will drop for Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya through aging, we believe Takamatsu Corp. is remote from this view since Takamatsu Corp. concentrates in urban and near- station locations of the three cities, where population is still increasing.
100.0%
99.0%
98.0%
97.0%
96.0%
95.0%
94.0%
93.0%
92.0%
91.0%
90.0%
Definition:
|
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Osaka & Nagoya
|
|
99.0%
|
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
98.0%
|
|
|
|
96.5%
|
|
|
|
96.5%
|
|
|
96.5%
|
|
|
97.0%
|
96.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96.0%
|
|
|
|
|
95.7%
|
96.0%
|
96.0%
|
96.8%
|
95.0%
|
95.8%
|
96.2%
|
95.5%
|
96.2%
|
94.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90.0%
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
|
|
|
|
"Osaka and Nagoya" = Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo Prefectures plus Nagoya City.
|
"Tokyo"
|
= Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba Prefectures
|
"Occupancy Rate"
|
= (Number of occupied condo apartmentsbuilt by Takamatsu Corp and managed by Takamatsu Estate at the end of
each quarter) divided by (Number of condo apartmentsbuilt by Takamatsu Corp and managed by
Takamatsu Estate at the end of each quarter
Future Direction
（Mid Term Plan Follow-Ups）
"Create！2022" : The Five "Creates" Create High-growth,High-profit Group
|
|
|
Mid Term Plan was disclosed in May 2019. Portions in RED are changed in Nov. 2019
|
|
Continue growth and achieve Group revenue of450BJPY (Excl.M&A)
|
Vision
|
|
Continued growth is important mission.
|
(Rev. growth 6.1%/yr vs FY19/3)
|
Takamatsu Group
|
Asunaro Aoki Gr.
|
TCG will sharpen competitiveness
|
through quality and trust of design,
|
Yrs.Later
|
Real estate utilization business
|
Architecture & Civil Engi.
|
construction and maintenance.
|
(FY29/3)
|
260BJPY
|
|
190BJPY
|
Continue revenue growth of more than
|
|
|
|
|
6% per year, recapture operating margin
|
3
|
|
|
of 6%, and be counted as one of the large
|
Achieve Group revenue of 300BJPY, Op. Income 18BJPY
|
size contractors in 10 years.
|
(Rev. growth 6.3%/yr vs FY19/3, Op.Income 13.1%/yr vs FY19/3)
|
Takamatsu Group
|
Yrs.Later
|
Revenue 140BJPY
|
Revenue 160BJPY
|
・Continue high growth in central Tokyo-
|
(FY22/3)
|
Op.Income 11BJPY
|
Op.Income 8BJPY
|
|
|
|
Osaka-Nagoya where demand remains
|
|
Response to non-condo construction
|
Productivity UP
|
tight, with focus on non-
|
Need to
|
condominiums.
|
Improvement in delay of construction
|
improve…
|
By-project profit UP
|
・Need to note on…
|
period
|
|
|
① Smooth handling of non-condos
|
|
|
|
What
|
Tight orders continue, further growth in
|
For Asunaro Aoki,
|
②Avoid prolonged period before
|
Continues
|
non-condominiums leading into high
|
Asunaro Aoki Group
|
is…
|
continue stable growth
|
|
growth of Takamatsu Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
・Continue stable growth.
|
Business
|
|
Real estate utilization business in
|
Domestic construction
|
|
・Need to to raise profitability through
|
|
Tokyo-Osaka-Nagoya Areas
|
market starts to shrink
|
Environ
|
|
productivity increase and by-project
|
ment
|
|
continues to be tight.
|
after 2022
|
profitability monitoring and control.
|
|
|
|
|
Create！2022 : Create New Business Domain
Status of Wooden Independent Residence Business
1. TCG will develop wooden independent small-size residence business with the following three companies as the core: Mibu Corporation (Joined TCG in April 2018, strength in real estate trading of Southern Tokyo Area)
Tatsumi Planning (Joined TCG in May 2019, strength in construction of wooden independent residence in Southern Kanto) Takamatsu House (Founded April 2019, plans to conduct planning, sales and administration)
-
Plans to establish presence in Southern Tokyo Area where both Takamatsu Corp. and Mibu Corp. have strong market share.
-
Plans to develop business platform before March 2022
and grow the business to become the "Third Core" of TCG.
■ Takamatsu House Group
|
|
Tatsumi Planning Headquarter
|
Product and Strategy Planning, Administration
|
|
|
Takamatsu House
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mibu Corporation
|
|
TATSUMI PLANNING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residence designed and constructed by Tatsumi Planning
|
Sales and Purchasing
|
|
Construction
|
|
|
"Create！2022" : The Five "Creates"
|
Create New Business Domain
|
|
|
|
|
Mid Term Plan was disclosed in May 2019. Portions in RED are changed in Nov. 2019
|
|
|
M&A
|
|
|
|
Overseas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Revenue・・・90BJPY/yr.
|
|
Revenue・・・10BJPY/yr
|
|
|
|
4th
|
|
5th
|
|
|
Wooden Independt.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
・ Expand business to
|
|
Residence buz.
|
|
|
|
Yrs.Later
|
|
grows to be "3rd
|
|
Core
|
|
Core
|
|
other countries/regions
|
(FY29/3)
|
|
Core"
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vision
・Aggressively conduct M&A and overseas expansion to further accelerate growth. Aim to increase revenue of 100BJPY/yr 10 years ahead, while adding
more "uniqueness" to the Group.
|
・ Realize "Wooden Independent
|
Residence" business vision with
|
・Develop New Buz. in Takamatsu Field
|
Realize Wooden
|
Continue
|
Independent
|
search through
|
Residence
|
M&A, etc.
|
Business.
TCG USA
-
Invest to development project
・End of Study Stage
・Establish business model
|
Takamatsu House, Tatsumi
|
Planning and Mibu Corp as the
|
core and grow the business to
|
become "Third Core of TCG".
M&A
・In FY ending March 2020, TCG
・Plan to realize more than one M&A per year, and invest 50BJPY in 10 years
・TCG grew through M&A ・Currently studying
50 candidates / year
・Oct '17 Founded TCG USA ・Purchased 2 items in NY ・Studying business model
and focus area
・To study and test whether Takamatsu model can be exported overseas
continues to consider about 50 M&A candidates annually, to realize "Forth Core" of TCG.
Overseas
・Set up profitable business model in New York, USA..
・Investment to development project under way.
Contract to be concluded by Mar. 2020. End of Study Stage, proceed to next stage.
Takamatsu Construction Group : Mid to Long Term Growth Image
-
Mid Term Plan was disclosed in May 2019. ）
Asunaro
Takamatsu Aoki
Corporation Construction
Takamatsu Construction Group
Current
3 yrs Later
10 yrs later
Number
of Group
Companies
22
24?
30?
Revenue
249.7
BJPY
300.0
BJPY
550.0
BJPY
SDGs
Contribution
Revenue
63.5
BJPY
(25%)
94.2
BJPY
(31%)
192.5
BJPY
(35%)
Major Orders and Completed Constructions
Asunaro Aoki Group : Major Orders （Civiｌ Engineering・Architecture）
|
Company Name
|
Project Name
|
Order by
|
Asunaro Aoki
|
(Temp.name) Hachioji Condominium Plan
|
Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Asunaro Aoki
|
Asashio Bridge Electricity Facility Construction, etc.
|
Hanshin Expressway Company Limited.
|
Asunaro Aoki
|
Kanan Second Term(First Term) Farm Irrigation Work
|
Tohoku Agricultural Bureau
|
Construction Work of Drainage Station in Naka District
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asunaro Aoki
|
New Meishin Highway Shigaraki River Bridge West Construction
|
West Nippon Expressway Company Limited
|
|
|
|
Mirai Construction
|
New Meishin Highway Joyo 2nd Elevated Bridge West Construction
|
West Nippon Expressway Company Limited
|
Mirai Construction
|
(Temp.name) Mita-1,Minato-ku Plan Existing Building Dismantling
|
Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co., Ltd.
|
Toko Geotech
|
Sanyo Highway Reinforcement and Embanking between Fukuyama
|
West Nippon Expressway Company Limited
|
Interchange and Mihara Hisai Interchange
|
|
|
Toko Geotech
|
No. 3 Furnace Chimney Construction
|
Nippon Steel Corporation
|
Aoki Marine
|
Mizushima Harbor Tamashima District Cruise Route/Anchorage Dredging
|
(Original Order) Chugoku District Maintenance
|
Construction（-12ｍ）
|
Bureau
|
|
Asunaro Road
|
Route 44 Nemuro City, Honioi Higashi Pavement
|
Kushiro Development Construction Dept.
|
M's
|
WBG (World Business Garden) Toilet Renewal
|
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
|
(Phase 4 of 5 Phases)
|
|
|
Niigata Mirai
|
Nagaoka District Flood Countermeasure Phase 2 of FY 2019
|
Hokuriku District Maintenance Bureau Nagaoka
|
National Road Office
|
|
|
Shimada Gumi
|
(Temp) Archaeological Excavation & Research, Sakai City Mihara Plan
|
(Original Order) Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
Asunaro Aoki Group : Major Completed Construction （Civiｌ Engineering・Architecture）
|
Asunaro Aoki Construction
|
Asunaro Aoki Construction
|
Asunaro Aoki Construction
|
Asunaro Aoki Construction
|
(Temp) Senior Citizen Nursing Facility Construction, Kumegawa
|
(Temp) Osaka Vacuum Industrial Co.,Ltd. Hoshida Plant Construction
|
Isato-Maekawa Recovery Construction
|
(Temp) Maruai Logistics Center Construction
|
|
|
(Phase 2)
|
|
Mirai Construction
|
Mirai Construction
|
Toko Geotech
|
Toko Geotech
|
Mizushima Tamashima District Wharf (-12m) Construction (Phase 4)
|
Hachinohe Harbor Hattaro/Kawaragi District Cruise Path / Anchorage
|
Tohoku Highway Slope Repair / Construction Between
|
Lower Portion of Kuzuha Ridge Construction Phase 12
|
|
Dredging (Phase 2)
|
Tochigi-Tsuga JCT and Kanuma Interchange
|
|
Aoki Marine
|
Asunaro Road
|
M's
|
Niigata Mirai
|
Mizushima Harbor Tamashima District
|
Route 44 Nemuro City Onne-toh East Pavement
|
Kasumigaseki Building
|
Prefecture Road 1201-00-00-05
|
Wharf (-12m) Dredging Construction
|
|
Keyaki Square Wood Deck Replacement
|
(Main)Tokamachi Tokan-Shiozawa Road Pavement
|
|
Shimada Gumi
(Temp) Fuchu Bldg. DC Conversion Plan Energy Plant Archaeological Research towards New Construction
Takamatsu Group : Major Orders （Architecture）
|
Company Name
|
Project Name
|
Order by
|
|
|
|
Takamatsu Corp.
|
M Condominium, Higobashi
|
－
|
Takamatsu Corp.
|
M Condominium, Marunouchi
|
－
|
Takamatsu Corp.
|
H Condominium, Gokiso
|
－
|
Takamatsu Corp.
|
Toho Holdings Co.,Ltd.
|
TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
|
Sonoda Warehouse
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takamatsu Corp.
|
New Plant, Warabi-Nishiki-cho, K Co.,Ltd.
|
－
|
Takamatsu Corp.
|
T Co.,Ltd. Building, Akasaka-Mitsuke
|
Chimoto Kogyo Co.,Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Takamatsu Corp.
|
H Condominium, Ekoda
|
Hinomoto Shinsei-ko
|
Religious Corporation
|
|
|
Takamatsu Corp.
|
T Condominium, Noborito
|
Tanaka Komuten Co.,Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Kongo-Gumi
|
Osaka Mt. Narita Fudoson 90th Anniversary
|
Mt. Narita Myo-Oh In
|
Mountain Gate Construction
|
Neyagawa, Osaka
|
Takamatsu Group : Major Completed Construction （Architecture）
|
Takamatsu Corp Tokyo
|
Takamatsu Corp Tokyo
|
Takamatsu Corp Tokyo
|
Takamatsu Corp Tokyo
|
S Building, Shiba
|
N Project, Toritsu Kasei
|
New HQ Bldg, NIHON DENKEI CO., LTD.
|
W Condominium, Urayasu
|
Takamatsu Corp Osaka
|
Takamatsu Corp Osaka
|
Takamatsu Corp Osaka
|
Takamatsu Corp Osaka
|
Kawaramachi Gojo Project
|
H Condominium, Toyosaki
|
Nippon Express Co.,Ltd. Wakayama Warehouse
|
Company O Dormitory, Hanaten
|
|
|
|
Kongo-Gumi
|
Takamatsu Techno Service (Osaka)
|
Niukawakami Shrine Lower Temple Maintenance
|
Outer Wall Refreshing, RC 3 Floor Building
