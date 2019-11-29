Japan Exchange : Analyst Meeting Material of Q2, FY March 2020 0 11/29/2019 | 12:03am EST Send by mail :

Analyst Meeting Material of Q2, FY March 2020 Takamatsu Construction Group Co.,Ltd. Securities Code ：1762 November 29, 2019 To our shareholders: If you wish to exchange further information with us, please do not hesitate to contact us at… E-mail :ir@takamatsu-cg.co.jp Phone : Hiro Izutsu, IR, Takamatsu Construction Group Co.,Ltd. 81-(0)80-5773-9637 De-listing of Asunaro Aoki Construction Takamatsu Construction Group Co.,Ltd. acquired 96.26% shares of Asunaro Aoki Construction Co.,Ltd. by Tender Offer that took place from August 7 through September 19, 2019.

de-listing of Asunaro Aoki Construction Co.,Ltd. from Tokyo Stock Exchange on November 7, 2019. Asunaro Aoki Construction Co.,Ltd. became 100% TCG Group company on November 11, ending 19 years of double-listed status. TCG Group will continue management of 22 consolidated Group Companies with two core companies : de-listed Asunaro Aoki Construction Co.,Ltd. and Takamatsu Corporation, the founding Company of the Group. TCG USA Takamatsu Asunaro Aoki Corporation Construction Sep.30, 2019 : 96.26% Nov.11, 2019 : 100% Takamatsu Construction Group Parent company is the company that touches the smaller label of a company. Ownership is 100% if not specifically mentioned. 1 ©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD. The Future of TCG Group and Asunaro Aoki as a 100% Group Company TCG Group has grown through M&A.

TCG Group has grown steadily by respecting independence of each Group Companies. (Not changing company names after acquisition is one example)

In particular, Asunaro Aoki Construction Group (8 companies) was given independence as one listed consolidated group of companies. Although the independence worked beneficially in certain areas, issues existed from the standpoint of TCG Group governance and synergy creation.

By delisting Asunaro Aoki Construction, TCG Group will be able to accelerate the creation of synergy effect leading into enhanced corporate value. The Five "Creates" of Mid Term Plan「Create! 2022」 (2019/4～2022/3) Create Create Value towards Economy, Society and Create New Create Group Synergy Environment Create High- Business Domain Culture that Effect growth, High- Respects Diversity profit Group and Compliance 2 ©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD. Q2 Results, FY March 2020 Results for Q2, FY 2020 March (Consolidated) 1. Orders : +0.9% vs last year. Record high for 2 consecutive years as Q2. 2. Revenue : +13.2% vs last year. Grew 8 consecutive years, record high for 6 consecutive years as Q2. 3. Income : Gross profit, operating income and ordinary income increased significantly. In spite of Non-operating loss of △0.3BJPY（Tender Offer Cost, etc） and Extraordinary loss of △0.4BJPY（Loss on inventory valuation, etc）, net earnings attributable to controlling interest increased by 27.8% vs last year to 2.4 BJPY. Unit : BJPY Item FY2019/Mar 2Q FY2020/Mar 2Q +/- （％） Orders 144.6 145.9 ＋0.9% Revenue 114.3 129.3 ＋13.2% Gross Profit 14.6 18.0 ＋23.4% （% vs Revenue） (12.8%) (14.0%) Operating Income 3.5 5.6 ＋59.4% （% vs Revenue） (3.1%) (4.4%) Ordinary Income 3.5 5.3 ＋49.9% （% vs Revenue） (3.1%) (4.2%) Net earnings attributable to 1.9 2.4 ＋27.8% controlling interest (1.7%) (1.9%) （% vs Revenue） 4 ©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD. Explanation of Increase of Operating Income vs. Last Year (Consolidated) Operating income increased by 2.11BJPY to grow from 3.56BJPY to 5.68BJPY. The first reason for this growth is due to increase of gross profit of 3.41BJPY realized through revenue growth of 13.2% (15.0BJPY). Gross profit of Takamatsu Group increased by 2.60BJPY, derived mainly through growth of Takamatsu Corporation's improvement of both revenue amount as well as gross profit %. Gross profit of Tatsumi Planning (new Group company) was 0.23BJPY. Gross profit of Asunaro Aoki Group also increased by 0.80BJPY. Asunaro Aoki (Non-consolidated) +0.64BJPY with its civil engineering gross profit growing by +0.44BJPY. SG&A increased by +1.30BJPY. Takamatsu Corporation increased by 0.64BJPY, out of which +0.54BJPY was personnel.

New Group companies, Tasumi Planning and Takamatsu House generated SG&A of 0.23BJPY.

Asunaro Aoki Group increased SG&A by 0.10BJPY, out of which Asunaro Aoki non-consolidated increased by 0.06BJPY. 7.0 0.15 0.00 6.6 0.18 △1.02 Unit：BJPY 0.46 6.2 5.8 1.00 △0.17 △0.10 5.4 5.0 0.15 1.45 Takamatsu Takamatsu Asunaro Aoki Asunaro Aoki Asunaro Aoki 4.6 (Non-consol.) Gr (Non-consol.) (Non-consol.) Gr. GP % GP variance of Rev. variance GP % GP variance of Takamatsu variance other variance other companies 4.2 companies (Non- +2.60 +0.80 +0.00 Rev. Takamatsu TCG consol.) Asunaro 3.8 variance Gr. Aoki others 3.4 Takamatsu Gr. Asunaro Aoki Gr. Others Gr. 3.56 +3.41 △1.30 5.68 Last Q2 Gross Profit Variance SG&A Variance Current Q2 Op.Income Op.Income 5 ©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD. By-Group Orders, Revenue and Operating Income and Their Outlook(Consolidated) 2Q Takamatsu Group order was slightly short vs Plan. Further, 72.8BJPY order amount includes Tatsumi Planning's 6.2BJPY order which joined TCG Group by M&A from this fiscal year. Thus Takamatsu Corp. needs to catch-up. Both Revenue & Op.Income are making good progress vs. Plan. Op.Income % was 4.4%, a significant improvement over last year's 3.1% and this year's Plan of 2.7%. 3. Major portion of revenue increase was accomplished by earlier progress of construction planned to be conducted in second half of the year. In addition, Takamatsu Corp. recognized gross margin improvement earlier than previous years, resulting in further improvement of profits. Thus, we are not so optimistic about our profit figures for the second half of the year. 4. Annual target revenue of 270 BJPY and Op.Income of 13.3BJPY are expected to be achieved. Op.Income Orders／Revenue Orders 310.0 （BJPY） （BJPY） 305.2 30 300 6% Op.Income % Revenue 270.0 250 5% 4.4% 249.7 25 135.7 5.0% 149.0 4.9% 200 4% 97.3 115.0 20 Orders 3.1 % Orders Op. 150 3%144.6 Plan 145.9 Revenue Income 15 Takamatsu Revenue 145.0 129.3 2.7% 12.4 13.3 114.3 120.0 Gr. 65.7 73.0 72.8 50.0 56.0 100 2% 43.7 Op. 169.6 152.4 6.7 161.0 7.1 10 Op. Income 155.0 50 1% Income 5.6 5 78.9 70.6 3.5 72.0 73.5 70.073.3 3.2 3.7 7.2 Asunaro Aoki 6.7 Gr. 2.1 2.3 2.5 0 1.8 1.4 2019/Mar FY 2020/Mar FY 0 2Q, 2019/Mar FY 2Q, 2020/Mar FY Actual Actual Actual Plan Unit：BJPY Op.Income #s inside bars don't match with the total due to admin (TCG Non-consolidated)costs 6 ©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD. TCG : By-Segment Split (Consolidated) Orders : Revenue : 3. Op.Income : Civil Engineering： Increased mainly through +5.9BJPY of Mirai Construction and +6.0BJPY of Asunaro Aoki Construction. Architecture： Decreased mainly by △16.6BJPY of Asunaro Aoki Construction decrease. Civil Engineering： Decreased mainly through : △0.7BJPY of Asunaro Aoki Construction and △3.1BJPY of Mirai Construction. Architecture： Increased mainly through +9.8BJPY of Takamatsu Corporation and +5.7BJPY of Asunaro Aoki Construction. Civil Engineering： Increased by +0.4BJPY of Asunaro Aoki Construction and +0.1BJPY of Toko Geotech partially offset by △0.3BJPY of Mirai Construction. Architecture： Increased mainly through +1.0BJPY of Takamatsu Corporation and +0.3BJPY of Takamatsu Techno (Osaka and Tokyo). Takamatsu Construction Group Orders Revenue Op.Income Takamatsu Group Asunaro Aoki Group 2Q, FY Mar 2020 EngineeringCivil (2Q, FY Mar 2019) GumiShimada MiraiNiigata RoadAsunaro GeotechToko Mirai Construction 58.5 49.6 3.0 MarineAoki Asunaro （2.4） （48.0）（53.0） +21.9% △6.5% +24.4% 12.5 16.0 10.8 12.9 Architecture T CorporationTakamatsu OsakaService TokyoService TechnoTakamatsu TechnoTakamatsu KogeiSuminoe HomeJP Takamatsu PlanningTatsumi GumiKongo Nakamura Shaji 0.8 M's △0.0 ConstructionAoki 76.2 68.5 3.8 （84.8）（49.4）（2.1） △10.1% +38.5% +82.9% EstateReal U C 2.3 OsakaEstate TokyoEstate Takamatsu Takamatsu House CorporationMibu ※Revenue（BJPY） 1.3 △4.9% △4.9% △14.9% S G 11.1 11.1 0.6 A 48.2 ※Orders（BJPY） 38.4 （11.7）（11.7）（0.7） 37.5 45.0 ※Op.Income（BJPY） Unit: Billion yen. The sum of Op.Income of each segment doesn't match with the total due to admin costs. 7 ©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD. Orders, Revenue and Op.Income Ratio of Group's 4 Major Companies(Consolidated) 4 major companies (Takamatsu Corporation, Asunaro Aoki Construction, Mirai Construction and Toko Geotech) occupy about 80% of the total Group. Orders Revenue Op.Income Other companies Takamatsu 30.6BJPY Corporation 21.0% 48.2BJPY Toko Geotech 33.1% 12.5BJPY 8.6% Mirai Construction Asunaro Aoki 16.0BJPY Construction 11.0% 38.4BJPY 26.3% 4 companies Total 115.3BJPY 79.0% Other companies Takamatsu 22.9BJPY Corporation 17.8% 37.5BJPY Toko Geotech 29.0% 10.8BJPY 8.4% Mirai Construction 12.9BJPY Asunaro Aoki Construction 10.0% 45.0BJPY 34.8% 4 companies Total 106.3BJPY 82.2% Other companies 1.2BJPY Takamatsu 21.7% Corporation Toko Geotech 2.3BJPY 42.1% 0.8BJPY 14.7% Mirai Construction △0.0BJPY Asunaro Aoki △1.5% Construction 1.3BJPY 23.0% 4 companies Total 4.4BJPY 78.3% 8 ©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD. Balance Sheet (Consolidated) Unit：BJPY Title of account 2019/3 2019/9 Change Current assets 154.1 147.8 △6.3 Cash and deposits 62.0 59.7 △2.3 Notes and accounts receivable 72.2 67.1 △5.0 Real estate for sale 10.1 10.5 +0.4 Costs on uncompleted 1.5 2.9 +1.3 construction contracts Costs on real estate business 0.6 0.7 +0.0 Accounts receivable 6.2 4.5 △1.7 Other 1.3 2.1 +0.8 Allowance for doubtful accounts △0.1 △0.1 △0.0 Noncurrent assets 36.3 46.8 +10.4 Tangible assets 22.5 32.3 +9.8 Intangible assets 2.0 2.7 +0.7 Investments and other assets 11.8 11.6 △0.1 Investment securities 5.2 5.1 △0.1 Deferred tax assets 3.8 4.0 +0.2 Other 3.0 2.7 △0.2 Allowance for doubtful accounts △0.2 △0.2 +0.0 Total assets 190.5 194.6 +4.0 Title of account 2019/3 2019/9 Change Current liabilities 59.7 73.8 +14.0 Accounts payable for 30.9 30.5 △0.4 construction contracts Short Term Borrowings - 11.2 +11.2 Advances received 15.3 19.2 +3.8 Other 13.4 12.9 △0.5 Long-term liabilities 12.7 12.8 +0.1 Retirement allowances 10.9 10.9 +0.0 Deferred tax liabilities 0.0 0.0 +0.0 Other 1.7 1.8 +0.1 Total liabilities 72.4 86.7 +14.2 Shareholders' equity 105.1 106.5 +1.4 Capital stock 5.0 5.0 - Capital surplus 0.5 0.7 +0.2 Retained Earnings 107.0 108.2 +1.1 Treasury shares △7.4 △7.4 - Accumulated other △1.1 △1.1 △0.0 comprehensive income Non-controlling interests 14.1 2.5 △11.5 Total net assets 118.1 107.9 △10.1 Total liabilities and net assets 190.5 194.6 +4.0 9 ©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD. Takamatsu Corporation : Orders and Its Outlook (Non-consolidated) Orders for Q2 was 48.2BJPY vs. Plan of 55.0BJPY, 87.6% vs Plan. However, due to abundant carryover orders, its impact towards revenue remains little. Orders of Kanto Area was 25.0BJPY, in line with last year results.

However, the figure was short vs. Plan (80.6%). Need to catch-up in second half. Orders of Kansai Area are inclined towards non-condominiums, a continued trend from last fiscal year. Need to enhance proposal, designing and construction capabilities towards non-condos. （BJPY） 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 +21% 103.0 +7% 110.0 Non-Condos +11% 28.2 (Tokyo) +13% 84.8 +124% 25.5 74.9 △47% 11.4 Condos Plan 21.7 30.1 +12% 33.8 34.0 △11% (Tokyo) 55.0 Actual +39% 48.2 14.1 24.5 Non-Condos 11.1 +122% 32.0 (Osaka) 16.9 +37% 15.3 34.0 △6% 13.9 11.2 16.4 +30% 19.3 △56% Condos 16.0 14.9 +90% 8.4 16.0 (Osaka) 8.0 Others 6.8 2.7 4.8 5.0 FY Mar 2017 FY Mar 2018 FY Mar 2019 FY Mar 2020 2Q FY Mar 2020 Actual Actual Actual Plan Plan・Actual 10 ©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD. Occupancy Rate of Condominiums Built by Takamatsu Corporation Occupancy rate is continuing to show above 95% for both Tokyo and Osaka+Nagoya for September 2019. We believe rental condominium market is continuing to be tight for Tokyo and Osaka+Nagoya. Although there are views that occupancy rate will drop for Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya through aging, we believe Takamatsu Corp. is remote from this view since Takamatsu Corp. concentrates in urban and near- station locations of the three cities, where population is still increasing. 100.0% 99.0% 98.0% 97.0% 96.0% 95.0% 94.0% 93.0% 92.0% 91.0% 90.0% Definition: 100.0% Osaka & Nagoya 99.0% Tokyo 98.0% 96.5% 96.5% 96.5% 97.0% 96.0% 96.0% 95.7% 96.0% 96.0% 96.8% 95.0% 95.8% 96.2% 95.5% 96.2% 94.0% 93.0% 92.0% 91.0% 90.0% 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q "Osaka and Nagoya" = Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo Prefectures plus Nagoya City. "Tokyo" = Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba Prefectures "Occupancy Rate" = (Number of occupied condo apartmentsbuilt by Takamatsu Corp and managed by Takamatsu Estate at the end of each quarter) divided by (Number of condo apartmentsbuilt by Takamatsu Corp and managed by Takamatsu Estate at the end of each quarter 11 ©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD. Future Direction （Mid Term Plan Follow-Ups） "Create！2022" : The Five "Creates" Create High-growth,High-profit Group Mid Term Plan was disclosed in May 2019. Portions in RED are changed in Nov. 2019 Continue growth and achieve Group revenue of450BJPY (Excl.M&A) Vision 10 Continued growth is important mission. (Rev. growth 6.1%/yr vs FY19/3) Takamatsu Group Asunaro Aoki Gr. TCG will sharpen competitiveness through quality and trust of design, Yrs.Later Real estate utilization business Architecture & Civil Engi. construction and maintenance. (FY29/3) 260BJPY 190BJPY Continue revenue growth of more than 6% per year, recapture operating margin 3 of 6%, and be counted as one of the large Achieve Group revenue of 300BJPY, Op. Income 18BJPY size contractors in 10 years. (Rev. growth 6.3%/yr vs FY19/3, Op.Income 13.1%/yr vs FY19/3) Takamatsu Group Yrs.Later Revenue 140BJPY Revenue 160BJPY ・Continue high growth in central Tokyo- (FY22/3) Op.Income 11BJPY Op.Income 8BJPY Osaka-Nagoya where demand remains Response to non-condo construction Productivity UP tight, with focus on non- Need to condominiums. Improvement in delay of construction improve… By-project profit UP ・Need to note on… period ① Smooth handling of non-condos What Tight orders continue, further growth in For Asunaro Aoki, ②Avoid prolonged period before Continues non-condominiums leading into high Asunaro Aoki Group is… continue stable growth growth of Takamatsu Group ・Continue stable growth. Business Real estate utilization business in Domestic construction ・Need to to raise profitability through Tokyo-Osaka-Nagoya Areas market starts to shrink Environ productivity increase and by-project ment continues to be tight. after 2022 profitability monitoring and control. 13 ©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD. Create！2022 : Create New Business Domain Status of Wooden Independent Residence Business 1. TCG will develop wooden independent small-size residence business with the following three companies as the core: Mibu Corporation (Joined TCG in April 2018, strength in real estate trading of Southern Tokyo Area) Tatsumi Planning (Joined TCG in May 2019, strength in construction of wooden independent residence in Southern Kanto) Takamatsu House (Founded April 2019, plans to conduct planning, sales and administration) Plans to establish presence in Southern Tokyo Area where both Takamatsu Corp. and Mibu Corp. have strong market share. Plans to develop business platform before March 2022 and grow the business to become the "Third Core" of TCG. ■ Takamatsu House Group Tatsumi Planning Headquarter Product and Strategy Planning, Administration Takamatsu House Mibu Corporation TATSUMI PLANNING Residence designed and constructed by Tatsumi Planning Sales and Purchasing Construction 14 ©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD. "Create！2022" : The Five "Creates" Create New Business Domain Mid Term Plan was disclosed in May 2019. Portions in RED are changed in Nov. 2019 M&A Overseas 10 Revenue・・・90BJPY/yr. Revenue・・・10BJPY/yr 4th 5th Wooden Independt. ・ Expand business to Residence buz. Yrs.Later grows to be "3rd Core Core other countries/regions (FY29/3) Core" Vision ・Aggressively conduct M&A and overseas expansion to further accelerate growth. Aim to increase revenue of 100BJPY/yr 10 years ahead, while adding more "uniqueness" to the Group. ・ Realize "Wooden Independent Residence" business vision with 3 Yrs.Later (FY22/3) ・Develop New Buz. in Takamatsu Field Realize Wooden Continue Independent search through Residence M&A, etc. Business. TCG USA Invest to development project ・End of Study Stage ・Establish business model Takamatsu House, Tatsumi Planning and Mibu Corp as the core and grow the business to become "Third Core of TCG". M&A ・In FY ending March 2020, TCG How? Why Expand? ・Plan to realize more than one M&A per year, and invest 50BJPY in 10 years ・TCG grew through M&A ・Currently studying 50 candidates / year ・Oct '17 Founded TCG USA ・Purchased 2 items in NY ・Studying business model and focus area ・To study and test whether Takamatsu model can be exported overseas continues to consider about 50 M&A candidates annually, to realize "Forth Core" of TCG. Overseas ・Set up profitable business model in New York, USA.. ・Investment to development project under way. Contract to be concluded by Mar. 2020. End of Study Stage, proceed to next stage. 15 ©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD. Takamatsu Construction Group : Mid to Long Term Growth Image Mid Term Plan was disclosed in May 2019. ） TCG USA Asunaro Takamatsu Aoki Corporation Construction Takamatsu Construction Group Current 3 yrs Later 10 yrs later Number of Group Companies 22 24? 30? Revenue 249.7 BJPY 300.0 BJPY 550.0 BJPY SDGs Contribution Revenue 63.5 BJPY (25%) 94.2 BJPY (31%) 192.5 BJPY (35%) 16 ©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD. Major Orders and Completed Constructions Asunaro Aoki Group : Major Orders （Civiｌ Engineering・Architecture） Company Name Project Name Order by Asunaro Aoki (Temp.name) Hachioji Condominium Plan Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. Asunaro Aoki Asashio Bridge Electricity Facility Construction, etc. Hanshin Expressway Company Limited. Asunaro Aoki Kanan Second Term(First Term) Farm Irrigation Work Tohoku Agricultural Bureau Construction Work of Drainage Station in Naka District Asunaro Aoki New Meishin Highway Shigaraki River Bridge West Construction West Nippon Expressway Company Limited Mirai Construction New Meishin Highway Joyo 2nd Elevated Bridge West Construction West Nippon Expressway Company Limited Mirai Construction (Temp.name) Mita-1,Minato-ku Plan Existing Building Dismantling Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co., Ltd. Toko Geotech Sanyo Highway Reinforcement and Embanking between Fukuyama West Nippon Expressway Company Limited Interchange and Mihara Hisai Interchange Toko Geotech No. 3 Furnace Chimney Construction Nippon Steel Corporation Aoki Marine Mizushima Harbor Tamashima District Cruise Route/Anchorage Dredging (Original Order) Chugoku District Maintenance Construction（-12ｍ） Bureau Asunaro Road Route 44 Nemuro City, Honioi Higashi Pavement Kushiro Development Construction Dept. M's WBG (World Business Garden) Toilet Renewal Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (Phase 4 of 5 Phases) Niigata Mirai Nagaoka District Flood Countermeasure Phase 2 of FY 2019 Hokuriku District Maintenance Bureau Nagaoka National Road Office Shimada Gumi (Temp) Archaeological Excavation & Research, Sakai City Mihara Plan (Original Order) Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. 18 ©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD. Asunaro Aoki Group : Major Completed Construction （Civiｌ Engineering・Architecture） Asunaro Aoki Construction Asunaro Aoki Construction Asunaro Aoki Construction Asunaro Aoki Construction (Temp) Senior Citizen Nursing Facility Construction, Kumegawa (Temp) Osaka Vacuum Industrial Co.,Ltd. Hoshida Plant Construction Isato-Maekawa Recovery Construction (Temp) Maruai Logistics Center Construction (Phase 2) Mirai Construction Mirai Construction Toko Geotech Toko Geotech Mizushima Tamashima District Wharf (-12m) Construction (Phase 4) Hachinohe Harbor Hattaro/Kawaragi District Cruise Path / Anchorage Tohoku Highway Slope Repair / Construction Between Lower Portion of Kuzuha Ridge Construction Phase 12 Dredging (Phase 2) Tochigi-Tsuga JCT and Kanuma Interchange Aoki Marine Asunaro Road M's Niigata Mirai Mizushima Harbor Tamashima District Route 44 Nemuro City Onne-toh East Pavement Kasumigaseki Building Prefecture Road 1201-00-00-05 Wharf (-12m) Dredging Construction Keyaki Square Wood Deck Replacement (Main)Tokamachi Tokan-Shiozawa Road Pavement Shimada Gumi (Temp) Fuchu Bldg. DC Conversion Plan Energy Plant Archaeological Research towards New Construction 19 ©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD. Takamatsu Group : Major Orders （Architecture） Company Name Project Name Order by Takamatsu Corp. M Condominium, Higobashi － Takamatsu Corp. M Condominium, Marunouchi － Takamatsu Corp. H Condominium, Gokiso － Takamatsu Corp. Toho Holdings Co.,Ltd. TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Sonoda Warehouse Takamatsu Corp. New Plant, Warabi-Nishiki-cho, K Co.,Ltd. － Takamatsu Corp. T Co.,Ltd. Building, Akasaka-Mitsuke Chimoto Kogyo Co.,Ltd. Takamatsu Corp. H Condominium, Ekoda Hinomoto Shinsei-ko Religious Corporation Takamatsu Corp. T Condominium, Noborito Tanaka Komuten Co.,Ltd. Kongo-Gumi Osaka Mt. Narita Fudoson 90th Anniversary Mt. Narita Myo-Oh In Mountain Gate Construction Neyagawa, Osaka 20 ©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD. Takamatsu Group : Major Completed Construction （Architecture） Takamatsu Corp Tokyo Takamatsu Corp Tokyo Takamatsu Corp Tokyo Takamatsu Corp Tokyo S Building, Shiba N Project, Toritsu Kasei New HQ Bldg, NIHON DENKEI CO., LTD. W Condominium, Urayasu Takamatsu Corp Osaka Takamatsu Corp Osaka Takamatsu Corp Osaka Takamatsu Corp Osaka Kawaramachi Gojo Project H Condominium, Toyosaki Nippon Express Co.,Ltd. Wakayama Warehouse Company O Dormitory, Hanaten Kongo-Gumi Takamatsu Techno Service (Osaka) Niukawakami Shrine Lower Temple Maintenance Outer Wall Refreshing, RC 3 Floor Building 21 ©2019 TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD. Attachments Original document

