Japan Exchange : Announcement Concerning Dividends of Surplus

11/26/2019 | 12:03am EST

October 24, 2019

To Whom It May Concern

Company Name: SOU Inc.

Representative: Shinsuke Sakimoto, Representative Director

(Securities Code: 9270 TSE Mothers)

Contact: Ryoji Fukaya, General Manager, Office of the President

(Phone +81-3-4580-9983)

Announcement Concerning Dividends of Surplus

SOU Inc. (the "Company") announces that at a Board of Directors meeting held today, a resolution was made on dividends of surplus with a record date of August 31, 2019, as follows.

1. Details of Dividends

Latest dividend forecast

Results for the previous

Determined amount

(announced on

fiscal year (Fiscal year

October 15, 2019)

ended August 31, 2018)

Record date

August 31, 2019

August 31, 2019

August 31, 2018

Dividend per share

70.00 yen

70.00 yen

51.50 yen

Total amount of

445,418 thousand yen

312,631 thousand yen

dividends

Effective date

November 7, 2019

November 8, 2018

Source of dividend

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

Note: The Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split of its common stock on September 1, 2019. However, year- end dividends for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019 will be provided based on the number of shares before the stock split.

2. Reason

The Company's basic policy is to pay stable dividends to our shareholders considering reinvestment based on a business plan under the recognition that long-term, continuous enhancement of corporate value will contribute to shareholders' benefits. Based on this basic policy, the Company resolved to pay 70.00 yen per share as a year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019, after comprehensive consideration including consolidated business results, the business environment, capital efficiency, and free cash flow.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 05:02:07 UTC
