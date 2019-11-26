Japan Exchange : Announcement Concerning Dividends of Surplus

October 24, 2019
To Whom It May Concern
Company Name: SOU Inc.
Representative: Shinsuke Sakimoto, Representative Director
(Securities Code: 9270 TSE Mothers)
Contact: Ryoji Fukaya, General Manager, Office of the President
(Phone +81-3-4580-9983)
Announcement Concerning Dividends of Surplus
SOU Inc. (the "Company") announces that at a Board of Directors meeting held today, a resolution was made on dividends of surplus with a record date of August 31, 2019, as follows.
1. Details of Dividends
|
|
|
Latest dividend forecast
|
Results for the previous
|
|
Determined amount
|
(announced on
|
fiscal year (Fiscal year
|
|
|
October 15, 2019)
|
ended August 31, 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
Record date
|
August 31, 2019
|
August 31, 2019
|
August 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend per share
|
70.00 yen
|
70.00 yen
|
51.50 yen
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount of
|
445,418 thousand yen
|
―
|
312,631 thousand yen
|
dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective date
|
November 7, 2019
|
―
|
November 8, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Source of dividend
|
Retained earnings
|
―
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
Note: The Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split of its common stock on September 1, 2019. However, year- end dividends for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019 will be provided based on the number of shares before the stock split.
2. Reason
The Company's basic policy is to pay stable dividends to our shareholders considering reinvestment based on a business plan under the recognition that long-term, continuous enhancement of corporate value will contribute to shareholders' benefits. Based on this basic policy, the Company resolved to pay 70.00 yen per share as a year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019, after comprehensive consideration including consolidated business results, the business environment, capital efficiency, and free cash flow.
