Japan Exchange : Announcement Concerning Establishment of Subsidiary

October 24, 2019
To Whom It May Concern
Company Name: SOU Inc.
Representative: Shinsuke Sakimoto, Representative Director
(Securities Code: 9270 TSE Mothers)
Contact: Ryoji Fukaya, General Manager, Office of the President
(Phone +81-3-4580-9983)
Announcement Concerning Establishment of Subsidiary
SOU Inc. (the "Company") announces that at a Board of Directors meeting held today, a resolution was made to establish a subsidiary as follows.
1. Purpose of Establishment of Subsidiary
The Company plans to establish SOU Technologies, Inc. as a new subsidiary for the Company's system
development business. The purpose of this establishment is to improve the SOU Group's business performance by promoting our system development business further through this subsidiary.
2. Overview of New Subsidiary
|
(1)
|
Company name
|
SOU Technologies, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Location
|
1-2-70 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo
|
(3)
|
Position and name of
|
Ryoji Fukaya, Representative Director
|
representative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Business lines
|
System development business and other related businesses
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
Capital
|
66 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
Date of establishment
|
November 1, 2019 (tentative)
|
|
|
|
|
(7)
|
Fiscal year end
|
August 31
|
|
(8)
|
Major shareholders and
|
SOU Inc. 100%
|
ownership ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(9)
|
Relationship with SOU Inc.
|
Capital
|
Wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
|
|
|
relationships
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personal
|
The Company intends to send directors and
|
|
|
relationships
|
employees to the new subsidiary.
|
|
|
Business
|
There are no business relationships with the
|
|
|
Company as the new subsidiary has not yet
|
|
|
relationships
|
|
|
started operations.
|
|
|
3. Future Outlook
Establishment of this subsidiary will have a negligible impact on consolidated business results for the current
fiscal year.
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 05:02:07 UTC