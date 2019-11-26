Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Announcement Concerning Establishment of Subsidiary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 12:03am EST

October 24, 2019

To Whom It May Concern

Company Name: SOU Inc.

Representative: Shinsuke Sakimoto, Representative Director

(Securities Code: 9270 TSE Mothers)

Contact: Ryoji Fukaya, General Manager, Office of the President

(Phone +81-3-4580-9983)

Announcement Concerning Establishment of Subsidiary

SOU Inc. (the "Company") announces that at a Board of Directors meeting held today, a resolution was made to establish a subsidiary as follows.

1. Purpose of Establishment of Subsidiary

The Company plans to establish SOU Technologies, Inc. as a new subsidiary for the Company's system

development business. The purpose of this establishment is to improve the SOU Group's business performance by promoting our system development business further through this subsidiary.

2. Overview of New Subsidiary

(1)

Company name

SOU Technologies, Inc.

(2)

Location

1-2-70 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Position and name of

Ryoji Fukaya, Representative Director

representative

(4)

Business lines

System development business and other related businesses

(5)

Capital

66 million yen

(6)

Date of establishment

November 1, 2019 (tentative)

(7)

Fiscal year end

August 31

(8)

Major shareholders and

SOU Inc. 100%

ownership ratios

(9)

Relationship with SOU Inc.

Capital

Wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

relationships

Personal

The Company intends to send directors and

relationships

employees to the new subsidiary.

Business

There are no business relationships with the

Company as the new subsidiary has not yet

relationships

started operations.

3. Future Outlook

Establishment of this subsidiary will have a negligible impact on consolidated business results for the current

fiscal year.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 05:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:08aTRUST BROKERAGE : Corporate Briefing Session of Trust Securities and Brokerage Limited
AQ
01:08aGHAZI FABRICS : Corrigendum of Ghazi Fabrics International Limited
AQ
01:08aCRESCENT COTTON : Transaction of 2,000 shares of Crescent Cotton Mills Limited
AQ
01:08aSUI SOUTH GAS : World Children's Day - Press Release issued by Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan
AQ
01:08aFRONTIER CERAM : Board of directors meeting of Frontier Ceramics Limited
AQ
01:08aKOHINOOR MILLSXD : Transaction of 2,000 shares of Kohinoor Mills Limited
AQ
01:08aSHABBIR TILESXD : Corporate Briefing Session of Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics Limited
AQ
01:08aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Change of Management of Nadeem Textile Mills Limited
AQ
01:08aIMPERIAL SUGAR : Board Meeting other than Financial Result of Imperial Sugar Limited
AQ
01:08aCorporate Briefing Session of Nishat Power Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears
2CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Caltex Australia Gets Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard -- Update
3WH GROUP LIMITED : GOING WHOLE HOG: U.S. tells exporters to report pig carcass sales as China buying soars
4AMAZON.COM : Activist investors to pressure privately held Palantir on human rights
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Shares Gain on Hong Kong Debut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group