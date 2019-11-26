Japan Exchange : Announcement Concerning Establishment of Subsidiary

October 24, 2019

To Whom It May Concern

Company Name: SOU Inc.

Representative: Shinsuke Sakimoto, Representative Director

(Securities Code: 9270 TSE Mothers)

Contact: Ryoji Fukaya, General Manager, Office of the President

(Phone +81-3-4580-9983)

Announcement Concerning Establishment of Subsidiary

SOU Inc. (the "Company") announces that at a Board of Directors meeting held today, a resolution was made to establish a subsidiary as follows.

1. Purpose of Establishment of Subsidiary

The Company plans to establish SOU Technologies, Inc. as a new subsidiary for the Company's system

development business. The purpose of this establishment is to improve the SOU Group's business performance by promoting our system development business further through this subsidiary.

2. Overview of New Subsidiary