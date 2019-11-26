Japan Exchange : Announcement Concerning Transition to Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee, Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

October 24, 2019

To Whom It May Concern

Company Name: SOU Inc.

Representative: Shinsuke Sakimoto, Representative Director (Securities Code: 9270 TSE Mothers)

Contact: Ryoji Fukaya, General Manager, Office of the President (Phone +81-3-4580-9983)

Announcement Concerning Transition to Company with Audit & Supervisory

Committee, Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation, and Changes of Directors

SOU Inc. (the "Company") announces that at a Board of Directors meeting held today, a resolution was made to transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee, subject to approval at the Eighth Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on November 22, 2019. In addition, regarding this transition, the Company decided on partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation and candidates for Directors to be proposed at the same Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders as follows.

1. Transition to Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee

Purpose of transition

The Company plans to transition to a holding company structure on March 1, 2020, as described in "Announcement Concerning Preparation for Transition to Holding Company Structure via Company Split and Establishment of Subsidiary (Preparatory Split Company)," issued today.

Ahead of this transition, we decided to transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee from a Company with Audit & Supervisory Board to speed up decision-making of the Board of Directors and improve flexibility as well as enhance corporate governance and its effectiveness by further strengthening our monitoring structure and supervision functions.

(2) Timing of transition

We will transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee at the conclusion of the Eighth Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on November 22, 2019, after obtaining approval for the necessary amendments to the Articles of Incorporation and other matters at the same Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

2. Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Overview of amendments

1)To transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee, provisions regarding the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Audit & Supervisory Board will be abolished and provisions regarding the Audit & Supervisory Committee Members and Audit & Supervisory Committee will be newly established. Also, related articles will be amended as needed.