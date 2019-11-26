Log in
Japan Exchange : Announcement Concerning Transition to Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee, Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

11/26/2019 | 12:03am EST

October 24, 2019

To Whom It May Concern

Company Name: SOU Inc.

Representative: Shinsuke Sakimoto, Representative Director (Securities Code: 9270 TSE Mothers)

Contact: Ryoji Fukaya, General Manager, Office of the President (Phone +81-3-4580-9983)

Announcement Concerning Transition to Company with Audit & Supervisory

Committee, Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation, and Changes of Directors

SOU Inc. (the "Company") announces that at a Board of Directors meeting held today, a resolution was made to transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee, subject to approval at the Eighth Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on November 22, 2019. In addition, regarding this transition, the Company decided on partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation and candidates for Directors to be proposed at the same Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders as follows.

1. Transition to Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee

  1. Purpose of transition

The Company plans to transition to a holding company structure on March 1, 2020, as described in "Announcement Concerning Preparation for Transition to Holding Company Structure via Company Split and Establishment of Subsidiary (Preparatory Split Company)," issued today.

Ahead of this transition, we decided to transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee from a Company with Audit & Supervisory Board to speed up decision-making of the Board of Directors and improve flexibility as well as enhance corporate governance and its effectiveness by further strengthening our monitoring structure and supervision functions.

(2) Timing of transition

We will transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee at the conclusion of the Eighth Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on November 22, 2019, after obtaining approval for the necessary amendments to the Articles of Incorporation and other matters at the same Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

2. Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

  1. Overview of amendments

1)To transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee, provisions regarding the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Audit & Supervisory Board will be abolished and provisions regarding the Audit & Supervisory Committee Members and Audit & Supervisory Committee will be newly established. Also, related articles will be amended as needed.

  1. With a transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee, a provision will be newly established such that by a resolution of the Board of Directors, the Company may delegate to Directors all or part of decisions on execution of important operations.
  2. The Company intends to introduce a new provision for the purchase of fractional shares to improve stock trading convenience. Further, the Company will amend Article 8 of the Articles of Incorporation (Rights Related to Fractional Share Holdings).
  1. Regarding the above, the numbering of articles will be amended and other necessary changes will be made in accordance with the establishment, amendment or abolishment of articles.
  1. Details of amendments

Details of the amendments are as per the attachment.

  1. Schedule
  1. General Meeting of Shareholders for amendments to the Articles of Incorporation (tentative)

Friday, November 22, 2019 2) Effective date of amendments of the Articles of Incorporation (tentative) Friday, November 22, 2019

3. Candidates for Director (to be proposed at the Eighth Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)

(1) Candidates for Director (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

Name

New position

Current position

Shinsuke Sakimoto

Representative Director

Same as to the left

Toshihide Ohzono

Director

Same as to the left

Hirokazu Kojima

Director

Same as to the left

(2) Candidates for Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

Name

New position

Current position

Masahide Kamachi

Director

Director (outside)

Audit & Supervisory

Committee Member (outside)

Kiyohito Hamada

Director

Audit & Supervisory Board

Audit & Supervisory

Member (outside)

Committee Member (outside)

Takashi Goto

Director

Audit & Supervisory Board

Audit & Supervisory

Member (outside)

Committee Member (outside)

(3) Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members to leave office

Name

Current position

Kei Fujita

Executive director

Tadashi Ishikawa

Full-time Audit & Supervisory

Board Member

(Attachment)

* Changes are underlined.

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed amendment

Chapter 1. General Provisions

Chapter 1. General Provisions

Article 1. through Article 3. (Omitted)

Article 1. through Article 3. (Unchanged)

(Organization)

(Organization)

Article 4. The Company shall have the following

Article 4. The

Company shall have the following

organizations in addition to a General Meeting

organizations in addition to a General Meeting of

of Shareholders and Directors:

Shareholders and Directors:

(1) Board of Directors

(1)

Board of Directors

(2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members

(2)

Audit & Supervisory Committee

(3) Audit & Supervisory Board

(Deleted)

(4)Accounting auditor

(3)

Accounting auditor

Article 5.

(Omitted)

Article 5.

(Unchanged)

Chapter 2. Shares

Chapter 2. Shares

Article 6. through Article 7. (Omitted)

Article 6. through Article 7. (Unchanged)

(Rights Related to Fractional Share Holdings)

(Rights Related to Fractional Share Holdings)

Article 8. A

shareholder of the Company may not

Article 8.

(Unchanged)

exercise any rights with respect to fractional

shares held by said shareholder other than the

following rights.

(1)

(Omitted)

(1)

(Unchanged)

(2)

(Omitted)

(2)

(Unchanged)

(3)

(Omitted)

(3)

(Unchanged)

(Newly established)

(4)

Rights to exercise a demand as provided for in the

subsequent article

(Newly established)

(Additional Purchase of Fractional Shares)

Article 9. A shareholder of the Company may, in

accordance with the Share Handling Rules,

demand the Company sell said number of shares

which, together with the number of fractional

shares held by said shareholder, would constitute

one unit.

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed amendment

Article 9. through Article 10. (Omitted)

Article 10. through Article 11. (Unchanged)

Chapter 3. General Meeting of Shareholders

Chapter 3. General Meeting of Shareholders

Article 11. through Article 16. (Omitted)

Article 12. through Article 17. (Unchanged)

Chapter 4. Directors and Board of Directors

Chapter 4. Directors and Board of Directors

(Number of Directors)

(Number of Directors)

Article 17. The Company shall have not more than 10

Article 18. The Company shall have not more than 10 (ten)

(ten) Directors.

Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit &

Supervisory Committee Members).

(Newly established)

2. The Company shall have not more than five (5)

Directors who are Audit & Supervisory

Committee Members.

(Appointment of Directors)

(Appointment of Directors)

Article 18. Directors shall be appointed at a General

Article 19. Directors shall be appointed at a General

Meeting of Shareholders.

Meeting of Shareholders with distinction being

made between Directors who are Audit &

Supervisory Committee Members and other

Directors.

2.

(Omitted)

2.

(Unchanged)

3.

(Omitted)

3.

(Unchanged)

(Term of Directors)

(Term of Directors)

Article 19. The term of office of Directors shall expire at

Article 20. The term

of office of Directors (excluding

the conclusion of the Ordinary General

Directors who are Audit & Supervisory

Meeting of Shareholders held with respect to

Committee Members)shall expire at the

the last fiscal year ending within one (1) year

conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of

from their appointment to office.

Shareholders held with respect to the last fiscal

year ending within one (1) year from their

appointment to office.

(Newly established)

2. The term of office of Directors who are Audit &

Supervisory Committee Members shall expire at

the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Shareholders held with respect to the last

fiscal year ending within two (2) years from their

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed amendment

appointment to office.

(Newly established)

3. The term of office of a Director who is an Audit &

Supervisory Committee Member appointed as a

substitute of a Director who is an Audit &

Supervisory Committee Member who has retired

prior to the expiry of the term of office shall

expire at the end of the term of office of the

retired Director who is an Audit & Supervisory

Committee Member.

(Newly established)

4. The effective term of a pre-elected Substitute

Director who is an Audit & Supervisory

Committee Member shall expire at the beginning

of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

held with respect to the last fiscal year ending

within two (2) years from appointment to office.

Article 20. through Article 21. (Omitted)

Article 21. through Article 22. (Unchanged)

(Notice of Convocation of the Board of Directors)

(Notice of Convocation of the Board of Directors)

Article 22. A notice of convocation of the Board of

Article 23. A notice of convocation of the Board of Directors

Directors meeting shall be dispatched to each

meeting shall be dispatched to each Director at

Director and Audit & Supervisory Board

least three (3) days prior to the meeting;

Memberat least three (3) days prior to the

provided, however, that in the event of

meeting; provided, however, that in the event

emergency, such period may be shortened.

of emergency, such period may be shortened.

2. If the consent of all Directors and Audit &

2. If the consent of all Directors is obtained, a

Supervisory Board Membersis obtained, the

Board of Directors meeting may be held without

Board of Directors meeting may be held

the procedures for convocation.

without the procedures for convocation.

(Newly established)

(Delegation of Decisions on Execution of Important

Operations)

Article 24. The Board of Directors may, pursuant to the

provisions of Article 399-13, Paragraph 6 of the

Companies Act, delegate to Directors all or part

of decisions on execution of important

operations (excluding matters set forth in items

of Paragraph 5 of the same Article) by its

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed amendment

resolution.

Article 23. through Article 24. (Omitted)

Article 25. through Article 26. (Unchanged)

(Compensation, etc., for Directors)

(Compensation, etc., for Directors)

Article 25. Compensation, bonuses, and other financial

Article 27. Compensation, bonuses, and other financial

benefits given to Directors by the Company as

benefits given to Directors by the Company as

consideration for execution of their duties

consideration for execution of their duties shall

(hereinafter, "Compensation, etc.")shall be

be determined by resolution of a General

determined by resolution of a General Meeting

Meeting of Shareholders with distinction being

of Shareholders.

made between Directors who are Audit &

Supervisory Committee Members and Other

directors.

Article 26.

(Omitted)

Article 28.

(Unchanged)

Chapter 5. Audit & Supervisory Board Members and

(Deleted)

Audit & Supervisory Board

(Number of Audit & Supervisory Board Members)

(Deleted)

Article 27.

The Company shall have not more than five

(5) Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

(Appointment of Audit & Supervisory Board Members)

(Deleted)

Article 28.

Audit & Supervisory Board Members shall be

appointed at a General Meeting of

Shareholders.

2. Resolutions for the appointment of Audit & Supervisory Board Members shall be adopted by a majority of voting rights of the attending shareholders who hold one-third (1/3) or more of the total number of voting rights of shareholders entitled to exercise voting rights.

(Term of Audit & Supervisory Board Members)

(Deleted)

Article 29. The term of office of Audit & Supervisory

Board Members shall expire at the conclusion

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed amendment

of the Ordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders held with respect to the last

fiscal year ending within four (4) years from

their appointment to office.

2. The term of office of an Audit & Supervisory Board Member appointed as a substitute for an Audit & Supervisory Board Member who has retired prior to the expiry of the term of office shall expire at the end of the term of office of the retired Audit & Supervisory Board Member.

(Effective Term of Pre-election of Substitute Audit &

(Deleted)

Supervisory Board Members)

Article 30. The effective term of a pre-elected Substitute

Audit & Supervisory Board Member shall

expire at the beginning of the Ordinary

General Meeting of Shareholders to be held

four (4) years after the General Meeting of

Shareholders where he or she was elected.

(Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members)

(Deleted)

Article 31. The Audit & Supervisory Board shall appoint

full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members

by its resolution.

(Notice of Convocation of the Audit & Supervisory Board)

(Deleted)

Article 32. A notice of convocation of the Audit &

Supervisory Board meeting shall be

dispatched to each Audit & Supervisory Board

Member at least three (3) days prior to the

meeting; provided, however, that in the event

of emergency, such period may be shortened.

2. If the consent of all Audit & Supervisory Board

Members is obtained, an Audit & Supervisory

Board meeting may be held without the

procedures for convocation.

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed amendment

(Audit & Supervisory Board Regulations)

(Deleted)

Article 33. Matters regarding the Audit & Supervisory

Board shall be governed by the Audit &

Supervisory Board Regulations established by

the Audit & Supervisory Board, in addition to

laws and regulations or these Articles of

Incorporation.

(Compensation, etc. for Audit & Supervisory Board

(Deleted)

Members)

Article 34. Compensation, etc., for Audit & Supervisory

Board Members shall be determined by

resolution of a General Meeting of

Shareholders.

(Exemption of Audit & Supervisory Board Members from

(Deleted)

Liabilities)

Article 35. The Company may, pursuant to the provisions

of Article 426, Paragraph 1 of the Companies

Act and by resolution of the Board of Directors,

exempt Audit & Supervisory Board Members

(including those who were Audit & Supervisory

Board Members) from liabilities for damages

caused by negligence of duties within the limits

as stipulated by laws and regulations.

2. The Company may, pursuant to the provisions

of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies

Act, conclude agreements with Audit &

Supervisory Board Members that limit liabilities

for damages caused by negligence of duties;

provided, however, that the maximum amount

of liabilities based on said agreement shall be

the amount stipulated by laws and regulations

(Newly established)

Chapter 5. Audit & Supervisory Committee

(Newly established)

(Full-time Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

Article 29. The Audit & Supervisory Committee shall

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed amendment

appoint full-time Audit & Supervisory Committee Members by its resolution.

(Newly established)

(Notice of Convocation of the Audit & Supervisory

Committee)

Article 30. A notice of convocation of

the Audit &

Supervisory Committee meeting shall be

dispatched to each Audit & Supervisory

Committee Member at least three (3) days prior

to the meeting; provided, however, that in the

event of emergency, such period may be

shortened.

2. If the consent of all Audit & Supervisory

Committee Members is obtained, an Audit &

Supervisory Committee meeting may be held

without the procedures for convocation.

(Newly established)

(Audit & Supervisory Committee Regulations)

Article 31. Matters regarding the Audit

& Supervisory

Committee shall be governed by the Audit &

Supervisory Committee Regulations established

by the Audit & Supervisory Committee, in

addition to laws and regulations or these Articles

of Incorporation.

Chapter 6. Accounting

Chapter 6. Accounting

Article 36. through Article 39. (Omitted)

Article 32. through Article 35. (Unchanged)

(Newly established)

Supplementary Provisions

(Newly established)

(Transitional Measures regarding Exemption from

Liabilities of Audit & Supervisory Board Members)

Article 1. By resolution of the Board of Directors, the

Company may exempt Audit & Supervisory

Board Members (including those who were

Audit & Supervisory Board Members) from

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed amendment

liabilities for damages relating to actions taken prior to the conclusion of the Eighth Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders pursuant to the provisions of Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act within the limits as stipulated by laws and regulations.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 05:02:07 UTC
0
share via e-mail
0
