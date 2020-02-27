Japan Exchange : Announcement Regarding Changes to Executive Management and Conclusion of New Business Agreement with Itochu

Solasia Pharma K.K. (hereafter "the Company") hereby announces that at a Board of Directors meeting held today, it has resolved to submit a proposal concerning the election of a Director and an Auditor to the 12th General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for March 30, 2020 (hereafter "the General Meeting") as follows. The Company also announces that it has concluded a new business agreement with Itochu Corporation (hereafter "Itochu") as outlined below.

19.55% as of December 31, 2019, Itochu is the Company's largest shareholder. When the Company carried out a capital increase through private placement in December 2019, the Company reached an agreement with Itochu regarding the latter's holding period of the Company's shares (i.e., Itochu agreed to hold the Company's shares for a set period of time). Further, the Company has a contractual relationship with Itochu in regard to the distribution of the Company products SP-01 (Sancuso®) and SP-03 (episil®) in China and other regions, allowing the Company to utilize the Itochu Group's functions.

Due to the aforementioned changes to executive management, Director Tajio Enoki and Auditor Jiro Fujiyama, who were nominated to their current positions by Itochu, will retire at the conclusion of the General Meeting. However, to continue to utilize Itochu's wide ranging functions in its business operations, the Company newly concluded a new business agreement with Itochu. In specific, the agreement stipulates that Itochu will provide the Company with information on the pharmaceutical industry and overseas situations, particularly in China. Itochu will also make plans to provide support and arrange business alliance proposals for the Company focused on in-licensing or out-licensing development and sales rights of new drugs. The agreement is effective for two years from the date of this announcement, and the Company will discuss with Itochu whether to extend the term of the agreement at the end of the two years. As a result of entering this agreement, the Company and Itochu will be able to maintain their relationship at its current level after the conclusion of the General Meeting.

The Company expects the conclusion of the new business agreement to contribute to its earnings over the long term. The agreement would only have a marginal impact on the earnings forecast for the current fiscal year, and hence no change has been made to the forecast.

Disclaimer:

The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Such statements should not be construed as representing commitments on the part of the Company. Please be aware that actual performance may differ for a variety of reasons. Major factors affecting the Company's actual performance include the economic conditions in which it operates, exchange rate fluctuations, the competitive situation and other factors. Information contained in this press release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment solicitation. Information with regard to pharmaceuticals and medical devices (including products under development) is not provided for the purposes of advertising or medical advice. We do not have any obligation to update or revise any information in this press release, and any update or revision may occur anytime without notice.

