Japan Exchange : Announcement Regarding Conclusion of Business Alliance Agreement with Ricoh Company, Ltd. and Ricoh Leasing Company, Ltd.

[Translation]

March 11, 2020

To whom it may concern,

Company name: Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited Representative: President and CEO Hiroshi Motoyama (Code number: 8425 Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section) Executive Officer of Contact: Corporate Planning Kensuke Sato Department Phone: +81-3-5253-6511

Announcement Regarding Conclusion of Business Alliance Agreement with

Ricoh Company, Ltd. and Ricoh Leasing Company, Ltd.

Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that today it has adopted a resolution to enter into a business alliance (the "Business Alliance") among the Company, Ricoh Company, Ltd. ("Ricoh"), and Ricoh Leasing Company, Ltd. ("Ricoh Leasing"), being a consolidated subsidiary of Ricoh, and executed a business alliance agreement (the "Business Alliance Agreement") with Ricoh and Ricoh Leasing, subject to the condition of the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Ricoh Leasing's 6,160,000 shares of common stock (20.00% of the voting rights ratio (Rounded up at the third decimal point. In the calculation of the voting rights ratio, hereinafter the same applies.)). In addition, the Company hereby also announces that today it has adopted a resolution to conduct the Acquisition and executed a share purchase agreement with Ricoh.

By the Acquisition, the Company's voting rights ratio against Ricoh Leasing will become 20.00%, and Ricoh Leasing will become an equity-method affiliate of the Company.

1. Rationale for the Business Alliance

The Company has strengths in providing solutions that solve customers' balance sheet and business strategy issues, using its extensive knowledge of equipment, deep understanding of commercial distribution and advanced financial expertise, and provides a wide range of financial services to expand its business, mainly in large and medium-sized businesses. Under the 6th mid-term management plan in operation since April 2019, the Company has been working on a new business strategy that addresses focus areas (environment and energy, medical and healthcare, real estate, global, aircraft, technology) brought about by changes in the social and industrial structure and the increasing sophistication of customers' business models. In addition, it is taking advantage of the vastly expanding business fields in Japan and overseas through partnerships with Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Marubeni Corporation, and is aiming a dramatic growth by challenging initiatives that have not been on the conventional modus operandi.

Ricoh Leasing has a strong business base, with small and medium-sized companies as its main customers. Taking advantage of its strength as a manufacturer-related leasing company, it has not only leased office equipment, but has expanded its business domain by providing various services, such as IT and medical equipment leasing, as well as providing financial services such as cash collection and factoring. As the Ricoh group's only financial company in Japan, Ricoh Leasing has been working to increase its corporate value in cooperation with each Ricoh group company.

In the 19th Medium-term Plan entitled "Ricoh Resurgent", launched in April 2017, Ricoh set out to strengthen the profitability of its core business and shift management resources to growth areas by reviewing owned assets and focusing its business portfolio, etc., and is considering the optimization of its subsidiaries and affiliates from the perspective of the future growth of each company.