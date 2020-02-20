Japan Exchange : Announcement Regarding Dividend of Surplus

February 7, 2020

Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd.

Announcement Regarding Dividend of Surplus

Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd. announced today that a resolution was passed at its Board of Directors meeting held on February 7, 2020 regarding dividend of surplus to shareholders effective as of the record date of December 31, 2019. Details of the dividend are as follows.

1. Details of dividend

Authorized amount Latest forecast of dividend Results of the previous term (announced on Feb. 8, 2019) (fiscal year ended Dec. 2018) Record date December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Dividend per share 21 yen 19 yen 18 yen Total amount of dividends 780 million yen － 677 million yen Effective date March 13, 2020 － March 15, 2019 Resource of dividend Retained earnings － Retained earnings

2. Reason

We maintain a policy of enhancing returns of profits to shareholders with a target of achieving a total return ratio of 50%.

We will implement shareholder returns with a target of achieving a total return ratio of 50% by enhancing profitability and further improving management efficiencies, in addition to offering dividends and share buybacks. This will also enable us to achieve ROE of 20% or higher, which is an indicator used to represent "improvement of corporate value."

During the current term, a year-end dividend of 21 yen per share (8 yen per share increase in full year dividend to 40 yen per share) will be paid, and based upon the target of achieving a total return ratio of 50% relative to adjusted profit attributable to owners of parent excluding an impairment loss (share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method) associated with a decline in the share value of Advancer Global Limited (an affiliate under the equity method).

In addition, Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd. will acquire treasury shares totaling less than 991,817,600 yen through tender offer as part of our return of profits policy of target of achieving a total return ratio of 50% and as outlined in the "Announcement Regarding the Decision on Matters Related to the Acquisition of Treasury Shares and Tender Offer for Treasury Shares" released on February 7, 2020. As a result, the total return ratio based on the above policy will be 50%, and the total return ratio relative to profit attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year ended December 2019 is expected to be 53.4%.

Furthermore, a resolution was passed at the 20th annual shareholders meeting held on March 29, 2013 to revise the Articles of Incorporation, allowing dividends of retained earnings to be authorized by the Board of Directors in accordance with Article 459-1 of the Companies Act. As a result, this matter will not be discussed at the 27th Annual Shareholders Meeting.

