Japan Exchange : Announcement Regarding Dividend of Surplus

02/20/2020 | 10:05pm EST

February 7, 2020

For Immediate Release:

Company name:

Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd

Representative:

Kazuki Sakamaki,

President, Representative Director and CEO

(Stock code: 4848; Stock Exchange listing:

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

(ADR information: Symbol: FULCY, CUSIP: 35968P100)

Contact:

Yasuomi Tomotake,

General Manager of the Finance and IR Department

Telephone:

+81-3-4530-4830

Announcement Regarding Dividend of Surplus

Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd. announced today that a resolution was passed at its Board of Directors meeting held on February 7, 2020 regarding dividend of surplus to shareholders effective as of the record date of December 31, 2019. Details of the dividend are as follows.

1. Details of dividend

Authorized amount

Latest forecast of dividend

Results of the previous term

(announced on Feb. 8, 2019)

(fiscal year ended Dec. 2018)

Record date

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Dividend per share

21 yen

19 yen

18 yen

Total amount of dividends

780 million yen

677 million yen

Effective date

March 13, 2020

March 15, 2019

Resource of dividend

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2. Reason

We maintain a policy of enhancing returns of profits to shareholders with a target of achieving a total return ratio of 50%.

We will implement shareholder returns with a target of achieving a total return ratio of 50% by enhancing profitability and further improving management efficiencies, in addition to offering dividends and share buybacks. This will also enable us to achieve ROE of 20% or higher, which is an indicator used to represent "improvement of corporate value."

During the current term, a year-end dividend of 21 yen per share (8 yen per share increase in full year dividend to 40 yen per share) will be paid, and based upon the target of achieving a total return ratio of 50% relative to adjusted profit attributable to owners of parent excluding an impairment loss (share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method) associated with a decline in the share value of Advancer Global Limited (an affiliate under the equity method).

In addition, Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd. will acquire treasury shares totaling less than 991,817,600 yen through tender offer as part of our return of profits policy of target of achieving a total return ratio of 50% and as outlined in the "Announcement Regarding the Decision on Matters Related to the Acquisition of Treasury Shares and Tender Offer for Treasury Shares" released on February 7, 2020. As a result, the total return ratio based on the above policy will be 50%, and the total return ratio relative to profit attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year ended December 2019 is expected to be 53.4%.

Furthermore, a resolution was passed at the 20th annual shareholders meeting held on March 29, 2013 to revise the Articles of Incorporation, allowing dividends of retained earnings to be authorized by the Board of Directors in accordance with Article 459-1 of the Companies Act. As a result, this matter will not be discussed at the 27th Annual Shareholders Meeting.

- 1 -

3. Dividend for the next fiscal year

As for the dividends in the next fiscal year, we will maintain an ROE target of 20% or greater and 50% total return ratio as targets for our policy regarding returns of profits to shareholders. As part of our policy of maintaining a flexible return of profits to shareholders, we have the option to offer a dividend or share buyback, or both at the current point in time. We forecast an interim dividend of 22 yen per share and a year-end dividend of 22 yen per share, for a total annual dividend of 44 yen per share.

Dividend per share (yen)

Record date

Interim

Year-end

Total

Dividend forecast (FY12/20)

22 yen

22 yen

44 yen

Dividend for current fiscal year

19 yen

21 yen

40 yen

(FY12/19)

Dividend for previous fiscal year

14 yen

18 yen

32 yen

(FY12/18)

*The above dividend forecast assumes that a total return ratio of 50% will be realized through dividends and share buyback.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 03:01:00 UTC
