Japan Exchange : Announcement Regarding Recording of Loss on Valuation of Shares of Subsidiaries and Associates (Non-consolidated) and Share of Loss of Entiti

02/20/2020 | 10:05pm EST

February 7, 2020

For Immediate Release:

Company name: Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd

Representative: Kazuki Sakamaki,

President, Representative Director and CEO (Stock code: 4848; Stock Exchange listing:

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

(ADR information: Symbol: FULCY, CUSIP: 35968P100)

Contact:

Yasuomi Tomotake,

Telephone:

General Manager of the Finance and IR Department

+81-3-4530-4830

Announcement Regarding Recording of Loss on Valuation of Shares of Subsidiaries and Associates (Non-consolidated) and Share of Loss of Entities Accounted for Using Equity Method (Consolidated)

Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd. announced today that it has recorded extraordinary losses (non-consolidated) and non-operating expenses (consolidated) during the fourth quarter (October 1 to December 31) of the fiscal year ended December 2019 as follows.

1. Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates (non-consolidated)

Based on the decline in market value of Advancer Global Limited (Headquarters in Singapore, listed on Singapore Exchange), an affiliate under the equity method, for the book value on the non-consolidated balance sheet, the Company recorded a loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates of 442 million yen to extraordinary losses. The loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates was briefly eliminated on consolidated financial statements, and was recorded on consolidated financial statements as the share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method as described in 2. below.

2. Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method (consolidated)

The Company recorded a share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method concerning Advancer Global Limited of 312 million yen to non-operating income and expenses in the fourth quarter (October 1 to December 31) of the fiscal year ended December 2019.

As a result, the share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method totaled 200 million yen for the fiscal year ended December 2019.

3. Future outlook

For the impact on business from recording 1. and 2. above, please refer to the Consolidated Financial Results Announcement for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 [Japanese Standards] (Consolidated) released on February 7, 2020.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 03:01:00 UTC
