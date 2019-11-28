Japan Exchange : Announcement about an expansion of the strategic alliance with CJ HealthCare Corp.

November 26, 2019 Company Name: RaQualia Pharma Inc. Representative's President & CEO Naoki Tani Name: (Ticker code number: 4579) Inquiries: Director & Exective Vice Kiichiro Kawada President (Tel. +81-52-446-6100）

Announcement about an expansion of the strategic alliance with CJ HealthCare Corp.

RaQualia Pharma is pleased to announce that at our board of directors meeting held today we decided to expand our global partnership with CJ HealthCare Corp. (headquarters: Seoul, South Korea; joint representative directors: Seok-Hee Kang and Sang-Hyun Yoon; hereinafter referred to as "CJ"). We have concluded collaboration agreement (hereinafter referred to as the "Agreement") with CJ targeting North America and Europe for Tegoprazan*1 that was invented by our company (RQ-00000004 /CJ-12420 / Korea brand name (Korean registered trademark): K-CAB®, hereinafter referred to as "Tegoprazan").

1. Reasons for concluding this Agreement

In June 2010, RaQualia Pharma started a strategic alliance with CJ in the field of digestive system diseases. In September of the year, we granted to CJ a license in the East Asian region for gastric acid secretion inhibitors, including Tegoprazan, and have deepened the relationship between the two companies. CJ subsequently developed Tegoprazan in South Korea and succeeded in launching it as the 30th new drug in Korea in March 2019. In September, a basic agreement was reached between the two companies to expand the global partnership. Detailed discussions and negotiations were conducted to conclude collaboration agreement for Tegoprazan in North America and Europe. Now that we have agreed on the terms and conditions, we have executed a definitive agreement.

2. Details of the Agreement, etc.

Under this Agreement, RaQualia Pharma grants an exclusive license to CJ with sublicensing rights for exclusive development, sales and manufacturing of Tegoprazan in North America and Europe. Together with receiving a contract lump-sum payment as compensation, RaQualia Pharma has the right to receive milestones according to the progress, and the right to receive royalties according to the sales amount. Under the contract, the specific achievement conditions and amounts, etc., will not be disclosed.

Regarding the development of Tegoprazan in the U.S., we made an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct a clinical trial for a new drug (IND: investigational new drug) in 2010. A Phase I clinical trial of the drug was conducted. In addition to examining safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics, we confirmed that it has an excellent effect in inhibiting gastric-acid secretions*2. Following this Agreement, CJ will take over the IND of RaQualia Pharma and will resume development in the U.S. during FY12/2020. With regards to the business development of Tegoprazan in Japan, we will retain licenses related to development, sales and manufacturing, and intend to select the most suitable partners.

RaQualia Pharma and CJ will further strengthen cooperation, and by delivering the drug to many patients