Japan Exchange : Announcement of Changes in Directors and Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board

February 28, 2020

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Michiya Kadota, President

(Securities Code: 6370, First section of TSE）

Contact :Shuichiro Kashimoto General Manager of Corporate Communications and CSR Department

(Tel:+81-3-6743-4389)

Announcement of Changes in Directors and Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. is pleased to announce that a meeting of its Board of Directors on February 28, 2020 resolved to make the following changes in directors and members of the Audit & Supervisory Board. These changes will take effect on April 1, 2020. Also, the appointment of the new directors and members of the Audit & Supervisory Board will take effect on June 29. The appointment of the new directors and members of the Audit & Supervisory Board that will take effect on June 29 is expected to be formalized at the 84th annual meeting of shareholders scheduled for June 29, 2020.

1. Changes in directors and members of the Audit & Supervisory Board

(1) Promotion of director (To take effect on April 1, 2020)

Name New position Current position Yasuo Suzuki Managing Director Director Executive General Manager of Global Executive General Manager of Global Business Division and Chief Business Business Division Officer for Global Operation

(2) Changes in responsibilities of directors (To take effect on April 1, 2020)