Japan Exchange : Announcement of Changes in Directors and Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board

02/28/2020 | 01:03am EST

February 28, 2020

For Immediate Release

Company Name : Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Representative : Michiya Kadota, President

(Securities Code: 6370, First section of TSE

Contact :Shuichiro Kashimoto General Manager of Corporate Communications and CSR Department

(Tel:+81-3-6743-4389)

Announcement of Changes in Directors and Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. is pleased to announce that a meeting of its Board of Directors on February 28, 2020 resolved to make the following changes in directors and members of the Audit & Supervisory Board. These changes will take effect on April 1, 2020. Also, the appointment of the new directors and members of the Audit & Supervisory Board will take effect on June 29. The appointment of the new directors and members of the Audit & Supervisory Board that will take effect on June 29 is expected to be formalized at the 84th annual meeting of shareholders scheduled for June 29, 2020.

1. Changes in directors and members of the Audit & Supervisory Board

(1) Promotion of director (To take effect on April 1, 2020)

Name

New position

Current position

Yasuo Suzuki

Managing Director

Director

Executive General Manager of Global

Executive General Manager of Global

Business Division and Chief Business

Business Division

Officer for Global Operation

(2) Changes in responsibilities of directors (To take effect on April 1, 2020)

Name

New position

Current position

Toshitaka

Managing Director

Managing Director

Kodama

Executive General Manager of Digital

Executive General Manager of Solution

Strategy Division

Business Division and Chief Business

Officer for Facility Operation

Hirohiko Ejiri

Managing Director

Managing Director

Executive General Manager of Engineering

Executive General Manager of Engineering

Division and Chief Business Officer for

Division

Facility Operation

Toshimi

Director

Director

Kobayashi

Senior General Manager of East Japan

Senior General Manager of Administration

Group, Japan Sales Business Division

Group, Japan Sales Business Division

(3) Resignation of director (Scheduled date of resignation: March 31, 2020)

Name

New position

Current position

Koichi Iioka

Senior Executive Officer

Chairman and Director

Chief Business Officer for Global Operation

(4) Retirement of director (Scheduled date of retirement: June 29, 2020)

Name

New position

Current position

Toshitaka

Senior Executive Officer

Managing Director

Kodama

Executive General Manager of Digital

Executive General Manager of Solution

Strategy Division

Business Division and Chief Business

Officer for Facility Operation

(5) Candidate for a member of the Audit & Supervisory Board (Scheduled date of appointment: June 29, 2020)

Name

New position

Current position

Toshiaki Tada

Member of the Audit & Supervisory Board

Note: Mr. Toshiaki Tada is a candidate for an external member of the Audit & Supervisory Board and will be registered as an independent officer.

See the Supplementary Material for Mr. Toshiaki Tada's career summary.

(6) Resignation of a member of the Audit & Supervisory Board (Scheduled date of resignation: June 29, 2020)

Name

New position

Current position

Shigekazu

Member of the Audit & Supervisory Board

Torikai

(Reference) Members of the Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board from June 29, 2020

Name

Position

Michiya Kadota

President and Representative Director

(Reappointment)

Kiyoshi Itou

Representative Director, Executive Senior Managing Director, Executive

(Reappointment)

General Manager of Corporate Planning and Control Division

Yoshio Yamada

Managing Director, Executive General Manager of Japan Sales Business

(Reappointment)

Division and Chief Business Officer for Chemical Operation

Hirohiko Ejiri

Managing Director, Executive General Manager of Engineering Division and

(Reappointment)

Chief Business Officer for Facility Operation

Yasuo Suzuki

Managing Director, Executive General Manager of Global Business Division

(Reappointment)

and Chief Business Officer for Global Operation

Toshimi Kobayashi

Director, Senior General Manager of East Japan Group, Japan Sales Business

(Reappointment)

Division

Tsuguto Moriwaki

Director (External director)

(Reappointment)

Ryoko Sugiyama

Director (External director)

(Reappointment)

Keiko Tanaka

Director (External director)

(Reappointment)

Member of the Audit & Supervisory Board (External member)
Member of the Audit & Supervisory Board
Member of the Audit & Supervisory Board (External member)

Kenjiro Kobayashi (Reappointment)

Yukihiko Mutou (Continuing appointment)

Toshiaki Tada

(New Appointment)

Note: Mr. Tsuguto Moriwaki, Ms. Ryoko Sugiyama and Ms. Keiko Tanaka are external directors and are registered as independent officers.

Mr. Kenjiro Kobayashi is an external member of the Audit & Supervisory Board and has been registered as an independent officer. Mr. Toshiaki Tada is an external member of the Audit & Supervisory Board and will be registered as an independent officer.

The term of office of Mr. Kenjiro Kobayashi and Mr. Toshiaki Tada will expire at the close of the 88th annual meeting of shareholders, and the term of office of Mr. Yukihiko Mutou will expire at the close of the 87th annual meeting of shareholders.

Career Summary of Candidate for Member of the Audit & Supervisory Board

Name/ Date of

Career Summary

Number of

Birth

shares held

Toshiaki Tada

Apr. 1996

Registered as an attorney

July 28, 1968

Dec. 1996

Joined Hibiya Sogo Law Offices

(51 years old)

Jul. 2002

Registered as an attorney, admitted in New York State, the U.S.A

Jan. 2005

Partner, Hibiya Sogo Law Offices (present)

0

Jun. 2012 Corporate Auditor, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (present)*

Jun. 2020 Member of the Audit & Supervisory Board, Kurita Water Industries

Ltd. (scheduled)

*Scheduled to retire in June 2020 at the expiration of his term

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 06:02:07 UTC
