Japan Exchange : Announcement of Changes in Directors and Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board

February 28, 2020
For Immediate Release
Company Name : Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
Representative : Michiya Kadota, President
(Securities Code: 6370, First section of TSE）
Contact :Shuichiro Kashimoto General Manager of Corporate Communications and CSR Department
(Tel:+81-3-6743-4389)
Announcement of Changes in Directors and Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board
Kurita Water Industries Ltd. is pleased to announce that a meeting of its Board of Directors on February 28, 2020 resolved to make the following changes in directors and members of the Audit & Supervisory Board. These changes will take effect on April 1, 2020. Also, the appointment of the new directors and members of the Audit & Supervisory Board will take effect on June 29. The appointment of the new directors and members of the Audit & Supervisory Board that will take effect on June 29 is expected to be formalized at the 84th annual meeting of shareholders scheduled for June 29, 2020.
1. Changes in directors and members of the Audit & Supervisory Board
(1) Promotion of director (To take effect on April 1, 2020)
|
Name
|
New position
|
Current position
|
Yasuo Suzuki
|
Managing Director
|
Director
|
|
Executive General Manager of Global
|
Executive General Manager of Global
|
|
Business Division and Chief Business
|
Business Division
|
|
Officer for Global Operation
|
(2) Changes in responsibilities of directors (To take effect on April 1, 2020)
|
Name
|
New position
|
Current position
|
|
|
|
Toshitaka
|
Managing Director
|
Managing Director
|
Kodama
|
Executive General Manager of Digital
|
Executive General Manager of Solution
|
|
Strategy Division
|
Business Division and Chief Business
|
|
|
Officer for Facility Operation
|
|
|
|
Hirohiko Ejiri
|
Managing Director
|
Managing Director
|
|
Executive General Manager of Engineering
|
Executive General Manager of Engineering
|
|
Division and Chief Business Officer for
|
Division
|
|
Facility Operation
|
|
|
|
|
Toshimi
|
Director
|
Director
|
Kobayashi
|
Senior General Manager of East Japan
|
Senior General Manager of Administration
|
|
Group, Japan Sales Business Division
|
Group, Japan Sales Business Division
(3) Resignation of director (Scheduled date of resignation: March 31, 2020)
|
Name
|
New position
|
Current position
|
|
|
|
Koichi Iioka
|
Senior Executive Officer
|
Chairman and Director
|
|
|
Chief Business Officer for Global Operation
|
|
|
(4) Retirement of director (Scheduled date of retirement: June 29, 2020)
|
Name
|
New position
|
Current position
|
|
|
|
Toshitaka
|
Senior Executive Officer
|
Managing Director
|
Kodama
|
Executive General Manager of Digital
|
Executive General Manager of Solution
|
|
Strategy Division
|
Business Division and Chief Business
|
|
|
Officer for Facility Operation
|
|
|
(5) Candidate for a member of the Audit & Supervisory Board (Scheduled date of appointment: June 29, 2020)
|
Name
|
New position
|
Current position
|
Toshiaki Tada
|
Member of the Audit & Supervisory Board
|
―
|
|
|
Note: Mr. Toshiaki Tada is a candidate for an external member of the Audit & Supervisory Board and will be registered as an independent officer.
See the Supplementary Material for Mr. Toshiaki Tada's career summary.
(6) Resignation of a member of the Audit & Supervisory Board (Scheduled date of resignation: June 29, 2020)
|
Name
|
New position
|
Current position
|
|
|
|
Shigekazu
|
―
|
Member of the Audit & Supervisory Board
|
Torikai
|
|
(Reference) Members of the Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board from June 29, 2020
|
Name
|
Position
|
|
|
Michiya Kadota
|
President and Representative Director
|
(Reappointment)
|
|
Kiyoshi Itou
|
Representative Director, Executive Senior Managing Director, Executive
|
(Reappointment)
|
General Manager of Corporate Planning and Control Division
|
Yoshio Yamada
|
Managing Director, Executive General Manager of Japan Sales Business
|
(Reappointment)
|
Division and Chief Business Officer for Chemical Operation
|
Hirohiko Ejiri
|
Managing Director, Executive General Manager of Engineering Division and
|
(Reappointment)
|
Chief Business Officer for Facility Operation
|
Yasuo Suzuki
|
Managing Director, Executive General Manager of Global Business Division
|
(Reappointment)
|
and Chief Business Officer for Global Operation
|
Toshimi Kobayashi
|
Director, Senior General Manager of East Japan Group, Japan Sales Business
|
(Reappointment)
|
Division
|
Tsuguto Moriwaki
|
Director (External director)
|
(Reappointment)
|
|
Ryoko Sugiyama
|
Director (External director)
|
(Reappointment)
|
|
Keiko Tanaka
|
Director (External director)
|
(Reappointment)
|
Member of the Audit & Supervisory Board (External member)
Member of the Audit & Supervisory Board
Member of the Audit & Supervisory Board (External member)
Kenjiro Kobayashi (Reappointment)
Yukihiko Mutou (Continuing appointment)
Toshiaki Tada
(New Appointment)
Note: Mr. Tsuguto Moriwaki, Ms. Ryoko Sugiyama and Ms. Keiko Tanaka are external directors and are registered as independent officers.
Mr. Kenjiro Kobayashi is an external member of the Audit & Supervisory Board and has been registered as an independent officer. Mr. Toshiaki Tada is an external member of the Audit & Supervisory Board and will be registered as an independent officer.
The term of office of Mr. Kenjiro Kobayashi and Mr. Toshiaki Tada will expire at the close of the 88th annual meeting of shareholders, and the term of office of Mr. Yukihiko Mutou will expire at the close of the 87th annual meeting of shareholders.
|
|
|
|
Career Summary of Candidate for Member of the Audit & Supervisory Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name/ Date of
|
|
Career Summary
|
Number of
|
|
Birth
|
|
shares held
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Toshiaki Tada
|
Apr. 1996
|
Registered as an attorney
|
|
|
July 28, 1968
|
Dec. 1996
|
Joined Hibiya Sogo Law Offices
|
|
|
(51 years old)
|
Jul. 2002
|
Registered as an attorney, admitted in New York State, the U.S.A
|
|
|
|
Jan. 2005
|
Partner, Hibiya Sogo Law Offices (present)
|
0
|
|
|
Jun. 2012 Corporate Auditor, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (present)*
|
|
|
|
Jun. 2020 Member of the Audit & Supervisory Board, Kurita Water Industries
|
|
|
|
Ltd. (scheduled)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Scheduled to retire in June 2020 at the expiration of his term
|
|
