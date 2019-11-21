Log in
Japan Exchange : Announcement of Changes in Management

0
11/21/2019 | 09:42pm EST

Announcement of Changes in Management

TOKYO, November 22, 2019 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces changes in management of its group companies named below.

Monex Group, Inc.

Coincheck, Inc.

Monex, Inc.

I. Monex Group, Inc.

1. Changes in Titles of Executive Officer Effective November 22, 2019

Name

New Title

Current Title

Yuko Seimei (*1)

Senior Executive Officer

Senior Executive Officer

Chief Operating Officer

Toshihiko Katsuya

Senior Executive Officer

Senior Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Satoshi Hasuo

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

(*1) Will continue to serve as Representative Director & President, Monex, Inc.

2. Executive Officer and Executive Director Changes Effective November 30, 2019

Name

New Position

Current Position

Hisashi Tanaami (*2)

(Resign)

Executive Officer

Chief Administrative Officer

(*2) Will continue to serve as Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Monex, Inc.

Effective December 1, 2019

Name

New Position

Current Position

Executive Officer

Executive Director

Masayuki Okamoto

Chief Administrative Officer

General Counsel

General Counsel

Katsuki Mandai (*3)

Executive Officer

Executive Director

Masaki Ueda (*4)

Executive Director

Executive Officer

(*3) Will continue to serve as Managing Director and Vice President, Monex, Inc.

(*4) Will continue to serve as Managing Director, Coincheck, Inc.

1

3. Changes in Responsibilities of Executive Officer Effective November 22, 2019

Name

Responsibilities (new)

Responsibilities (old)

Toshihiko Katsuya

- Financial Controls

- Crypto Asset Segment

- Asia-Pacific Segment

- Risk Management

Satoshi Hasuo

- Crypto Asset Segment

- Financial Controls

- Asia-Pacific Segment

- Risk Management

Responsibilities of Executive Officers (As of December 1, 2019)

Name

Title

Responsibilities

Other important positions in the

group

Oki

Representative

Chief Executive Officer

- Representative Director &

Matsumoto

Executive

- Overall Management

Chairman, Monex, Inc.

Officer &

- Monex Zero

- Chairman of the Board of

President

- Corporate

Directors, TradeStation Group, Inc.

Communications

- Chairman, Coincheck, Inc.

Yuko

Senior

Chief Operating Officer

- Representative Director &

Seimei

Executive

- Planning

President, Monex, Inc.

Officer

- Japan Segment

- Director, TradeStation Group, Inc.

- Investment Segment

Toshihiko

Senior

Chief Financial Officer

- Director, Monex Finance

Katsuya

Executive

- Financial Controls

Corporation

Officer

- Asia-Pacific Segment

- Director, TradeStation Group, Inc.

- Risk Management

Satoshi

Executive

- Crypto Asset Segment

- Representative Director &

Hasuo

Officer

President, Coincheck, Inc.

Kiminori

Executive

- Quality Controls

- Managing Director, Monex, Inc.

Kaneko

Officer

- Information Security

Takashi

Executive

Chief Strategic Officer

- Director & Chief Strategic Officer,

Oyagi

Officer

- US Segment

TradeStation Group, Inc.

John

Executive

- US Segment

- Director & President, TradeStation

Bartleman

Officer

Group, Inc.

Shoji

Executive

Chief Quality Officer/

Kuwashima

Officer

Vice Chairman

- Human Resources

- Executive Director, Coincheck, Inc.

- Quality Controls

- Information Security

- Crisis Management

Masayuki

Executive

Chief Administrative

Okamoto

Officer

Officer/

General Counsel

- Internal Controls

Katsuki

Executive

- Japan Segment

- Managing Director and Vice

Mandai

Officer

President, Monex, Inc.

4. Personnel Change

Effective December 1, 2019

Name

New Position

Current Position

Executive Officer

Chief Administrative Officer

Executive Director

Masayuki Okamoto

General Counsel

General Counsel

General Manager,

Audit Committee Office

2

II. Monex, Inc.

1. Managing Director and Corporate Auditor Changes Effective November 21, 2019

Name

New Position

Current Position

Satoshi Hasuo

(Resign)

Managing Director & Senior

Executive Director, Monex, Inc.

Noboru Mizuta

(Resign)

Corporate Auditor

Effective November 22, 2019

Name

New Position

Current Position

Kiyoshi Tamura

Corporate Auditor

-

III. Coincheck, Inc.

1. Managing Director and Executive Director Changes Effective November 21, 2019

Name

New Position

Current Position

Kiyoshi Tamura

(Resign)

Executive Director

Effective November 22, 2019

Name

New Position

Current Position

Satoshi Hasuo

Representative Director &

-

President

Toshihiko Katsuya

Managing Director

Representative Director &

President

Koichiro Wada

Managing Director & Deputy

Deputy President

President

3

Biographical information of new President (As of Nov. 22, 2019)

Name

Satoshi Hasuo

(Date of Birth: March 14, 1970)

Biography

Mar. 1993

Graduated from The University of Tokyo (Faculty of Law)

Apr. 1993

Joined The Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan, Ltd. (currently

Shinsei Bank, Ltd.)

Nov. 1998

Joined LTCB Warburg Securities (currently UBS Securities Japan

Co., Ltd.)

Mar. 2004

Joined Mitsubishi Securities Co., Ltd. (currently Mitsubishi UFJ

Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.)

May. 2005

Joined Monex Group, Inc.

Oct. 2007

Managing Director, Monex, Inc.

Oct. 2010

Executive Director, Monex Group, Inc.

Oct. 2010

Representative Director, Monex Business Incubation, Inc.

(currently Monex Ventures, Inc.)

Jun. 2015

Senior Executive Director (Johmu) & Co-CFO, Monex Group, Inc.

Jan. 2016

Representative Director, Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment

Partners, Inc.

Apr. 2016

Executive Officer, Monex Group, Inc.

Apr. 2017

Representative Director, Monex Finance Corporation

Oct. 2017

Senior Executive Director (Johmu), Monex, Inc.

Executive Officer & CFO, Monex Group, Inc.

Jan. 2018

Managing Director & Senior Executive Director (Johmu), Monex,

Inc.

Apr. 2018

Director, TradeStation Group, Inc.

Nov. 2019

Executive Officer, Monex Group, Inc. (Present)

Representative Director & President, Coincheck, Inc.

4

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 02:41:01 UTC
