Japan Exchange : Announcement of Changes in Management
11/21/2019 | 09:42pm EST
Announcement of Changes in Management
TOKYO, November 22, 2019 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces changes in management of its group companies named below.
Monex Group, Inc.
Coincheck, Inc.
Monex, Inc.
I. Monex Group, Inc.
1. Changes in Titles of Executive Officer Effective November 22, 2019
Name
New Title
Current Title
Yuko Seimei (*1)
Senior Executive Officer
Senior Executive Officer
Chief Operating Officer
Toshihiko Katsuya
Senior Executive Officer
Senior Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Satoshi Hasuo
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
(*1) Will continue to serve as Representative Director & President, Monex, Inc.
2. Executive Officer and Executive Director Changes Effective November 30, 2019
Name
New Position
Current Position
Hisashi Tanaami (*2)
(Resign)
Executive Officer
Chief Administrative Officer
(*2) Will continue to serve as Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Monex, Inc.
Effective December 1, 2019
Name
New Position
Current Position
Executive Officer
Executive Director
Masayuki Okamoto
Chief Administrative Officer
General Counsel
General Counsel
Katsuki Mandai (*3)
Executive Officer
Executive Director
Masaki Ueda (*4)
Executive Director
Executive Officer
(*3) Will continue to serve as Managing Director and Vice President, Monex, Inc.
(*4) Will continue to serve as Managing Director, Coincheck, Inc.
3. Changes in Responsibilities of Executive Officer Effective November 22, 2019
Name
Responsibilities (new)
Responsibilities (old)
Toshihiko Katsuya
- Financial Controls
- Crypto Asset Segment
- Asia-Pacific Segment
- Risk Management
Satoshi Hasuo
- Crypto Asset Segment
- Financial Controls
- Asia-Pacific Segment
- Risk Management
Responsibilities of Executive Officers (As of December 1, 2019)
Name
Title
Responsibilities
Other important positions in the
group
Oki
Representative
Chief Executive Officer
- Representative Director &
Matsumoto
Executive
- Overall Management
Chairman, Monex, Inc.
Officer &
- Monex Zero
- Chairman of the Board of
President
|
- Corporate
Directors, TradeStation Group, Inc.
Communications
- Chairman, Coincheck, Inc.
Yuko
Senior
Chief Operating Officer
- Representative Director &
Seimei
Executive
- Planning
President, Monex, Inc.
Officer
- Japan Segment
- Director, TradeStation Group, Inc.
- Investment Segment
Toshihiko
Senior
Chief Financial Officer
- Director, Monex Finance
Katsuya
Executive
- Financial Controls
Corporation
Officer
- Asia-Pacific Segment
- Director, TradeStation Group, Inc.
- Risk Management
Satoshi
Executive
- Crypto Asset Segment
- Representative Director &
Hasuo
Officer
President, Coincheck, Inc.
Kiminori
Executive
- Quality Controls
- Managing Director, Monex, Inc.
Kaneko
Officer
- Information Security
Takashi
Executive
Chief Strategic Officer
- Director & Chief Strategic Officer,
Oyagi
Officer
- US Segment
TradeStation Group, Inc.
John
Executive
- US Segment
- Director & President, TradeStation
Bartleman
Officer
Group, Inc.
Shoji
Executive
Chief Quality Officer/
Kuwashima
Officer
Vice Chairman
- Human Resources
- Executive Director, Coincheck, Inc.
- Quality Controls
- Information Security
- Crisis Management
Masayuki
Executive
Chief Administrative
Okamoto
Officer
Officer/
General Counsel
- Internal Controls
Katsuki
Executive
- Japan Segment
- Managing Director and Vice
Mandai
Officer
President, Monex, Inc.
4. Personnel Change
Effective December 1, 2019
Name
New Position
Current Position
Executive Officer
Chief Administrative Officer
Executive Director
Masayuki Okamoto
General Counsel
General Counsel
General Manager,
Audit Committee Office
II. Monex, Inc.
1. Managing Director and Corporate Auditor Changes Effective November 21, 2019
Name
New Position
Current Position
Satoshi Hasuo
(Resign)
Managing Director & Senior
Executive Director, Monex, Inc.
Noboru Mizuta
(Resign)
Corporate Auditor
Effective November 22, 2019
Name
New Position
Current Position
Kiyoshi Tamura
Corporate Auditor
-
III. Coincheck, Inc.
1. Managing Director and Executive Director Changes Effective November 21, 2019
Name
New Position
Current Position
Kiyoshi Tamura
(Resign)
Executive Director
Effective November 22, 2019
Name
New Position
Current Position
Satoshi Hasuo
Representative Director &
-
President
Toshihiko Katsuya
Managing Director
Representative Director &
President
Koichiro Wada
Managing Director & Deputy
Deputy President
President
Biographical information of new President (As of Nov. 22, 2019)
Name
Satoshi Hasuo
(Date of Birth: March 14, 1970)
Biography
Mar. 1993
Graduated from The University of Tokyo (Faculty of Law)
Apr. 1993
Joined The Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan, Ltd. (currently
Shinsei Bank, Ltd.)
Nov. 1998
Joined LTCB Warburg Securities (currently UBS Securities Japan
Co., Ltd.)
Mar. 2004
Joined Mitsubishi Securities Co., Ltd. (currently Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.)
May. 2005
Joined Monex Group, Inc.
Oct. 2007
Managing Director, Monex, Inc.
Oct. 2010
Executive Director, Monex Group, Inc.
Oct. 2010
Representative Director, Monex Business Incubation, Inc.
(currently Monex Ventures, Inc.)
Jun. 2015
Senior Executive Director (Johmu) & Co-CFO, Monex Group, Inc.
Jan. 2016
Representative Director, Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment
Partners, Inc.
Apr. 2016
Executive Officer, Monex Group, Inc.
Apr. 2017
Representative Director, Monex Finance Corporation
Oct. 2017
Senior Executive Director (Johmu), Monex, Inc.
Executive Officer & CFO, Monex Group, Inc.
Jan. 2018
Managing Director & Senior Executive Director (Johmu), Monex,
Inc.
Apr. 2018
Director, TradeStation Group, Inc.
Nov. 2019
Executive Officer, Monex Group, Inc. (Present)
Representative Director & President, Coincheck, Inc.
