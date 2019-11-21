Japan Exchange : Announcement of Changes in Management

Announcement of Changes in Management

TOKYO, November 22, 2019 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces changes in management of its group companies named below.

Monex Group, Inc.

Coincheck, Inc.

Monex, Inc.

I. Monex Group, Inc.

1. Changes in Titles of Executive Officer Effective November 22, 2019

Name New Title Current Title Yuko Seimei (*1) Senior Executive Officer Senior Executive Officer Chief Operating Officer Toshihiko Katsuya Senior Executive Officer Senior Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Satoshi Hasuo Executive Officer Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

(*1) Will continue to serve as Representative Director & President, Monex, Inc.

2. Executive Officer and Executive Director Changes Effective November 30, 2019

Name New Position Current Position Hisashi Tanaami (*2) (Resign) Executive Officer Chief Administrative Officer

(*2) Will continue to serve as Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Monex, Inc.

Effective December 1, 2019

Name New Position Current Position Executive Officer Executive Director Masayuki Okamoto Chief Administrative Officer General Counsel General Counsel Katsuki Mandai (*3) Executive Officer Executive Director Masaki Ueda (*4) Executive Director Executive Officer

(*3) Will continue to serve as Managing Director and Vice President, Monex, Inc.

(*4) Will continue to serve as Managing Director, Coincheck, Inc.

