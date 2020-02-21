Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Announcement of Interest Acquisition of Zoom North America, LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 01:02am EST

Announcement of Interest Acquisition of Zoom North America, LLC

February 21, 2020

ZOOM CORPORATION

We, ZOOM CORPORATIONHead office: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Masahiro Iijima) are pleased to announce that we signed a Memorandum of UnderstandingMOU to make Zoom North America, LLC a 100% subsidiary company this May.

Zoom North America, LLC. is currently our affiliate which was founded in 2013 as a company for the distribution of Zoom products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. The growth of Zoom North America has been remarkable and reached 28% of our consolidated sales in 2019. This acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of May 2020. We believe that we together can make the Zoom brand more valuable, develop a more powerful marketing strategy and contribute to expand our Zoom products' sales network worldwide.

Outline of Zoom North America, LLC.

Now, as of February 21 2020

Expected at June 1 2020

1.Company's name

Zoom North America, LLC.

Unchanged

2.Location

2040 Express Drive South, S 500

Unchanged

Hauppauge, NY 11788

3.CEO

Scott Elliot Goodman

Unchanged

4.Members and

Zoom Corporation

33 1/3%

Zoom Corporation 100%

Membership Interest

Scott Elliot Goodman

33 1/3%

Rudolf Family Group

33 1/3%

The purchase price shall be determined based on the company valuation and appropriate due diligence procedures.

For further information, please visit our website

https://www.zoom.co.jp/

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 06:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:25aRHÖN KLINIKUM : Increases Revenues by 5.8 Percent to Euro 1.3 billion Pursuant to Preliminary Figures - Operative Challenges in 2019
EQ
01:23aHONDA MOTOR : delays plans to restart operations at Wuhan plant to March 11
RE
01:22aALLIANZ : to Launch EUR1.5 Billion Buyback
DJ
01:20aFrom coal to cars - what big data is China tracking to put virus-hit businesses back on track?
RE
01:20aAngloGold Ashanti Swung to 2nd Half Loss on Impairment
DJ
01:15aTALLINNA VESI : The Supreme Court made a decision in administrative case No 3-16-2267, and left partly unsatisfied the complaint of AS Tallinna Vesi for compensation of damage caused by the Regulation No 99
AQ
01:13aMANCHESTER UNITED : LATE STRIKE Lacazette seals Arsenal win
AQ
01:13aROLLS ROYCE : Boris to level — not level up — growth bodies
AQ
01:13aRENAULT : Raikkonen sets the pace at f1 pre-season testing
AQ
01:13aLloyds 2019 profit sinks on £2.45bn hit by PPI charge
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
2DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
3PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : says virus to hit business in first half 2..
4Fires and climate fears rattle Australia's giant coal lobby
5T-Mobile, Sprint amend merger terms, SoftBank takes a hit
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group