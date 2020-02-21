Japan Exchange : Announcement of Interest Acquisition of Zoom North America, LLC

Announcement of Interest Acquisition of Zoom North America, LLC
February 21, 2020
ZOOM CORPORATION
We, ZOOM CORPORATION（Head office: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Masahiro Iijima) are pleased to announce that we signed a Memorandum of Understanding（MOU） to make Zoom North America, LLC a 100% subsidiary company this May.
Zoom North America, LLC. is currently our affiliate which was founded in 2013 as a company for the distribution of Zoom products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. The growth of Zoom North America has been remarkable and reached 28% of our consolidated sales in 2019. This acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of May 2020. We believe that we together can make the Zoom brand more valuable, develop a more powerful marketing strategy and contribute to expand our Zoom products' sales network worldwide.
Outline of Zoom North America, LLC.
|
|
Now, as of February 21 2020
|
Expected at June 1 2020
|
|
|
|
1.Company's name
|
Zoom North America, LLC.
|
Unchanged
|
|
|
|
2.Location
|
2040 Express Drive South, S 500
|
Unchanged
|
|
Hauppauge, NY 11788
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.CEO
|
Scott Elliot Goodman
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
|
|
|
4.Members and
|
Zoom Corporation
|
33 1/3%
|
Zoom Corporation 100%
|
Membership Interest
|
Scott Elliot Goodman
|
33 1/3%
|
|
|
Rudolf Family Group
|
33 1/3%
|
|
|
|
|
The purchase price shall be determined based on the company valuation and appropriate due diligence procedures.
For further information, please visit our website
https://www.zoom.co.jp/
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 06:01:01 UTC