Japan Exchange : Announcement of Interest Acquisition of Zoom North America, LLC

Announcement of Interest Acquisition of Zoom North America, LLC

February 21, 2020

ZOOM CORPORATION

We, ZOOM CORPORATION（Head office: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Masahiro Iijima) are pleased to announce that we signed a Memorandum of Understanding（MOU） to make Zoom North America, LLC a 100% subsidiary company this May.

Zoom North America, LLC. is currently our affiliate which was founded in 2013 as a company for the distribution of Zoom products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. The growth of Zoom North America has been remarkable and reached 28% of our consolidated sales in 2019. This acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of May 2020. We believe that we together can make the Zoom brand more valuable, develop a more powerful marketing strategy and contribute to expand our Zoom products' sales network worldwide.

Outline of Zoom North America, LLC.

Now, as of February 21 2020 Expected at June 1 2020 1.Company's name Zoom North America, LLC. Unchanged 2.Location 2040 Express Drive South, S 500 Unchanged Hauppauge, NY 11788 3.CEO Scott Elliot Goodman Unchanged 4.Members and Zoom Corporation 33 1/3% Zoom Corporation 100% Membership Interest Scott Elliot Goodman 33 1/3% Rudolf Family Group 33 1/3%

The purchase price shall be determined based on the company valuation and appropriate due diligence procedures.

