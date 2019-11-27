Japan Exchange : Announcement of Launch of a Diagnostic Kit by Fujirebio Inc.

November 27, 2019

Company: Chiome Bioscience Inc.

Representative: Shigeru Kobayashi, President & CEO

(Code: 4583, Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers)

Inquiries: Arihiko Bijohira, Executive Director & CFO

Phone: +81-3-6383-3746

Announcement of Launch of a Diagnostic Kit by Fujirebio Inc.

Chiome Bioscience Inc.("Chiome") announced today that it has received a notification from Fujirebio Inc. ("Fujirebio") regarding the commencement of sales of a diagnostic kit "LUMIPULSE Presto Aldosterone" in Japan that employs a specific antibody obtained using Chiome's ADLib® system.

The diagnostic kit was developed by Fujirebio through its research work on antibody for diagnostic use conducted under the Licensing & Collaborative Research and Development Agreement relating to the Chiome's ADLib® system executed by both parties on September 30, 2010.

Chiome will receive royalties on the product sales based on the agreement concluded between the two companies, but it has little impact on the financial performance in the fiscal period ending December 31, 2019.