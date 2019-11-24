Japan Exchange : Announcement of completed acquisition of the balancer business from Schmitt Industries, Inc. by Tosei Engineering Corp.Strengthening the product lineu

November 22, 2019

Company name Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd. Representative Yoshida Hitoshi, President and CEO (Code No. 7729 TSE Div. No. 1) Contact Kawamura Koichi, CFO Phone +81-(0)42-642-1701

Announcement of completed acquisition of the balancer business

from Schmitt Industries, Inc. by Tosei Engineering Corp.

Strengthening the product lineup and expanding our share of the global market

On November 22, Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd. (hereafter, "the Company") subsidiary Tosei Engineering Corp. (hereafter, "TSE") and its US subsidiary Tosei America, Inc. completed acquisition of the balancer business (hereafter, "SBS®") from the US manufacturer Schmitt Industries, Inc. (hereafter, "SMIT"), and began sales on the same day.

As a result of this, the name of the TSE US subsidiary will be changed to ACCRETECH SBS Inc. (hereafter, "SBS").

1. Purpose of this transaction and future operation policy

SMIT is a company that develops, manufactures, and sells balancers that are used in machine tool grinding work, laser measurement instruments, and other products. The products produced by the acquired business are SBS® precision balancing systems. These systems are widely used by machine tool manufacturers and grinder users, as well as many automobile, aerospace, steel, bearing, and rotating part manufacturers. SBS® dynamic balancing systems can detect vibrations as small as

0.02 micrometer and dynamically correct them to guarantee product quality, while the SBS® AE (acoustic emission) sensors helps to maximize the efficiency of the grinding process, improve parts throughput and reduce operating costs.

TSE on the other hand develops, sells, and manufactures the gauges that are components of its