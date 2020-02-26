Log in
Japan Exchange : Announcement of partial amendment of Articles of Incorporation

02/26/2020 | 01:33am EST

February 26, 2020

Company Name: HEALIOS K.K.

Representative: Hardy TS Kagimoto, Chairman & CEO

(TSE Mothers Code: 4593)

Contact: Richard Kincaid, Executive Officer CFO

(TEL: 03-5777-8308)

Announcement of partial amendment of Articles of Incorporation

HEALIOS K.K. announces that at the Board of Directors meeting held on February 26, 2020, the Company resolved to submit the proposal of a partial amendment of its Articles of Incorporation at the 9th General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on March 27, 2020.

１．Reason for proposal

Due to an urban redevelopment project involving reconstruction of the World Trade Center Building, where our head office is located, our leasing agreement with the landlord will terminate on December 31, 2020 and we will move our head office. To reflect this move, the location of our head office specified in Article 3 of the Articles of Incorporation will be amended from Minato-ku, Tokyo to Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo.

This amendment will take effect on the date of the move, and a supplementary provision specifying that will also be added. The supplementary provision will be deleted after the effective date.

２．Changes

The changes will be as follows.

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed change

(Location of the head office)

(Location of the head office)

Article 3. The company's head office is located in

Article 3. The company's head office is located in

Minato-ku, Tokyo.

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo.

Supplementary provisions

Supplementary provisions

Article 1 (Text omitted)

Article 1 (no change)

(Newly established)

Article 2 The amendment of Article 3 (location

of the head office) will be determined

in a board of directors' meeting to be

held by December 31st, 2020 and theamendment will take effect with the

relocation of the head office. This

supplementary provision will be deleted after the effective date of the

relocation of the head office.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 06:32:08 UTC
