Japan Exchange : Announcement of partial amendment of Articles of Incorporation

February 26, 2020
Company Name: HEALIOS K.K.
Representative: Hardy TS Kagimoto, Chairman & CEO
(TSE Mothers Code: 4593)
Contact: Richard Kincaid, Executive Officer CFO
(TEL: 03-5777-8308)
Announcement of partial amendment of Articles of Incorporation
HEALIOS K.K. announces that at the Board of Directors meeting held on February 26, 2020, the Company resolved to submit the proposal of a partial amendment of its Articles of Incorporation at the 9th General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on March 27, 2020.
１．Reason for proposal
Due to an urban redevelopment project involving reconstruction of the World Trade Center Building, where our head office is located, our leasing agreement with the landlord will terminate on December 31, 2020 and we will move our head office. To reflect this move, the location of our head office specified in Article 3 of the Articles of Incorporation will be amended from Minato-ku, Tokyo to Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo.
This amendment will take effect on the date of the move, and a supplementary provision specifying that will also be added. The supplementary provision will be deleted after the effective date.
２．Changes
The changes will be as follows.
|
Current Articles of Incorporation
|
Proposed change
|
(Location of the head office)
|
(Location of the head office)
|
Article 3. The company's head office is located in
|
Article 3. The company's head office is located in
|
Minato-ku, Tokyo.
|
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo.
|
Supplementary provisions
|
Supplementary provisions
|
Article 1 (Text omitted)
|
Article 1 (no change)
|
(Newly established)
|
Article 2 The amendment of Article 3 (location
|
|
of the head office) will be determined
|
|
in a board of directors' meeting to be
held by December 31st, 2020 and theamendment will take effect with the
relocation of the head office. This
supplementary provision will be deleted after the effective date of the
relocation of the head office.
