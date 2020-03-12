Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Announcement of revision of financial forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 02:09am EDT

March 12th, 2020

Company name:

RAKSUL INC.

Representative:

Yasukane Matsumoto

Representative Director, President and CEO

(TSE First Section Code No. 4384)

Contact:

Yo Nagami

Director, CFO

Announcement of revision of financial forecast

After reviewing the recent business trends, RAKSUL has decided to reverse the financial forecast for the fiscal year ending July 31st, 2020, which was announced on September 12th, 2019, as follows.

1. Revision of full-year forecast for FY2020August 1st, 2019 ~ July 31st, 2020

Operating

non-GAAP

Ordinary

Net Profit

Earnings

Revenue

Operating

Profit

(Loss) per

Profit

(Loss)

Profit (Loss)

(Loss)

Share

In JPY MM

In JPY MM

In JPY MM

In JPY MM

In JPY MM

In JPY

Previously announced

forecast (A)

Revised forecast (B)

22,000

(560)

(500)

(660)

(770)

(27.44)

23,000

(660)

(600)

(760)

(870)

(31.00)

Difference (B-A)

-

Difference in percentage

-

(%)

(For reference) Actual

result from

17,168

143

143

130

69

2.51

FY2019(FYE 7/2019)

Note: non-GAAP profits are calculated by deducting or adjusting non-recurring items and other specific adjustable items from GAAP profits (Japan GAAP) based on certain rules. We release non-GAAP figures because we believe that they are useful for understanding our fundamental business performance. Specifically, we have adjusted for certain one-off profits and losses that we deemed deductable (mainly stock-based compensation expenses.)

2. Reasoning for the revision of financial forecasts

In the current fiscal year, we have been focusing on achieving at least 30% growth in gross profit, which is the source of our enterprise value, and revenue. We have been actively investing in our platforms because we believe that continuous reinvestments in raising our platform value is crucial for growing our enterprise value.

As for the firmwide revenue, although we achieved 48.7% of revenue growth in FY2020 1H the full-year revenue growth is expected to be 28.1%~34.0% YoY (The bottom range assumes that the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will continue until the end of the current fiscal year, additionally, the maximum range assumes that the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will lessen by the end of 3Q). In the printing business (which includes printing, offline advertising and TVCM services), the speed of acquiring new customers is higher than planned; on top of that, we are seeing a strong trend in repeated purchases among both newly acquired

and existing users. In the logistics business, we are seeing a growing demand in the heavyweight freight segment as a result of our effort to expand the sales team (for shipper acquisition) and the supply capacity (i.e. carriers and drivers). Although the forecast above reflects the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as mentioned, if there had been no impact, the full-year revenue was expected to be around ¥24 billion.

Regarding profit, we expect the gross profit, which is the source of our enterprise value, to be between ¥4.8 billion and ¥5.1 billion. As for operating loss (non-GAAP), we expect it to be ¥ 500 million ~ ¥ 600 million, which is the result of our active reinvestment efforts in ad spend and the logistics business. The expected ordinary loss, including interest expenses and costs related to the issuance of convertible bonds, is ¥ 660 million ~ ¥ 760 million. The expected net loss is ¥ 770 million ~ ¥ 870 million. After a careful examination of the realizability of our deferred tax assets and the business performance of the current fiscal year, we have decided to reverse deferred tax assets of approximately ¥130 million and make necessary income tax adjustments this fiscal year.

NOTE: The forecasts presented are based on the information currently available to RAKSUL. The actual results may differ depending on a range of factors.

2

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 06:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aEBAY : Activist Seeks Slate of Picks For eBay Board
DJ
02:48aPEPSICO : to Acquire Rockstar in a Grab for Energy Drinks
DJ
02:48aCompany's Workers Get Paid Sick Leave -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWALT DISNEY : Disney Shareholders Back Executive Pay
DJ
02:48aDigital Movie Revenue Surges Past Flat Theatrical Box Office -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Icahn Increases Stake in Occidental to 10%
DJ
02:46aOLAINFARM : Recording of the Fourth Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Webinar
AQ
02:46aRecording of the Fourth Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Webinar
GL
02:43aLENZING : posts 22% drop in 2019 profit, expects further fall
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Books 46 Cancellations, Acts to Preserve Cash--2nd Update
2BOMBARDIER INC. : Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare to step down
3INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces I..
4Gamification Market 2020-2024 | The Adoption of Gamification in E-learning to Boost Growth | Technavio
5ATENOR : ATENOR : launches a competition for the last phase of CITY DOX

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group