Japan Exchange : Announcement of revision of financial forecast

Company name: RAKSUL INC.
Representative: Yasukane Matsumoto Representative Director, President and CEO
(TSE First Section Code No. 4384)

Announcement of revision of financial forecast

After reviewing the recent business trends, RAKSUL has decided to reverse the financial forecast for the fiscal year ending July 31st, 2020, which was announced on September 12th, 2019, as follows.

1. Revision of full-year forecast for FY2020（August 1st, 2019 ~ July 31st, 2020）

Operating non-GAAP Ordinary Net Profit Earnings Revenue Operating Profit (Loss) per Profit (Loss) Profit (Loss) (Loss) Share In JPY MM In JPY MM In JPY MM In JPY MM In JPY MM In JPY Previously announced － － － － － － forecast (A) Revised forecast (B) 22,000 (560) (500) (660) (770) (27.44) ～23,000 ～(660) ～(600) ～(760) ～(870) ～(31.00) Difference (B-A) － － － － － - Difference in percentage － － － － － - (%) (For reference) Actual result from 17,168 143 143 130 69 2.51 FY2019(FYE 7/2019)

Note: non-GAAP profits are calculated by deducting or adjusting non-recurring items and other specific adjustable items from GAAP profits (Japan GAAP) based on certain rules. We release non-GAAP figures because we believe that they are useful for understanding our fundamental business performance. Specifically, we have adjusted for certain one-off profits and losses that we deemed deductable (mainly stock-based compensation expenses.)

2. Reasoning for the revision of financial forecasts

In the current fiscal year, we have been focusing on achieving at least 30% growth in gross profit, which is the source of our enterprise value, and revenue. We have been actively investing in our platforms because we believe that continuous reinvestments in raising our platform value is crucial for growing our enterprise value.

As for the firmwide revenue, although we achieved 48.7% of revenue growth in FY2020 1H the full-year revenue growth is expected to be 28.1%~34.0% YoY (The bottom range assumes that the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will continue until the end of the current fiscal year, additionally, the maximum range assumes that the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will lessen by the end of 3Q). In the printing business (which includes printing, offline advertising and TVCM services), the speed of acquiring new customers is higher than planned; on top of that, we are seeing a strong trend in repeated purchases among both newly acquired