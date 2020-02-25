Japan Exchange : Announcement of the Regulatory Approval For IVUS-OCT Hybrid System

February 25, 2020

To whom it may concern,

Company: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Representative: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7575 TSE 1st Section)

Contact person: Shogo Takahashi, Senior Vice President, Corporate Administration Department

Announcement of the Regulatory Approval For IVUS-OCT Hybrid System

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. ("JLL") announced today that JLL received regulatory approval in Japan for the IVUS- OCT hybrid system "Novasight HybridTM", developed by Conavi Medical Co., Ltd. (Canada) on February 13, 2020.

"Novasight Hybrid" is the first medical device to be clinically used worldwide as an imaging catheter capable of simultaneously performing two typical modalities for intravascular imaging, which are IVUS (IntraVascular UltraSound) and OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography).

Currently, more than 270,000 cases of PCI (Percutaneous Coronary Intervention) procedures are performed every year in Japan to treat ischemic heart diseases such as myocardial infarction and angina pectoris. In most of these cases, IVUS or OCT have been used to decide optimal treatment strategies and evaluate treatment results in PCI procedures.

"Novasight Hybrid" system combines the functions of both IVUS and OCT, and allows two types of images of the same lesion to be acquired simultaneously with a single disposable catheter. This is an innovative imaging catheter that makes use of the advantages of both imaging modalities. JLL will make efforts for the earliest possible launch of this innovative imaging system.

In addition to existing in-house products such as guidewires and balloon catheters, JLL is working to expand its line-up of products in the interventional field, including the "Orsiro" drug-eluting coronary stent that boasts the world's thinnest struts and nano-coating and the "OptoWire" guidewire installed with a special optical fiber sensor for measuring intravascular pressure. JLL will diligently continue to provide a wide variety of products that answer the needs in the medical field.

About Conavi Medical Inc.

Conavi Medical Inc. is a privately-held Canadian company specializing in designing, manufacturing and selling imaging technologies to guide minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. In recent years, the company has been focusing on developing innovative imaging equipment used for arrhythmia treatment and interventional treatment. The company is preparing for its full-fledged expansion of its business with these innovative technologies.

