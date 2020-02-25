Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Announcement of the Regulatory Approval For IVUS-OCT Hybrid System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 01:14am EST

February 25, 2020

To whom it may concern,

Company: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Representative: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7575 TSE 1st Section)

Contact person: Shogo Takahashi, Senior Vice President, Corporate Administration Department (TEL. +81-3-6711-5200)

Announcement of the Regulatory Approval For IVUS-OCT Hybrid System

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. ("JLL") announced today that JLL received regulatory approval in Japan for the IVUS- OCT hybrid system "Novasight HybridTM", developed by Conavi Medical Co., Ltd. (Canada) on February 13, 2020.

"Novasight Hybrid" is the first medical device to be clinically used worldwide as an imaging catheter capable of simultaneously performing two typical modalities for intravascular imaging, which are IVUS (IntraVascular UltraSound) and OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography).

Currently, more than 270,000 cases of PCI (Percutaneous Coronary Intervention) procedures are performed every year in Japan to treat ischemic heart diseases such as myocardial infarction and angina pectoris. In most of these cases, IVUS or OCT have been used to decide optimal treatment strategies and evaluate treatment results in PCI procedures.

"Novasight Hybrid" system combines the functions of both IVUS and OCT, and allows two types of images of the same lesion to be acquired simultaneously with a single disposable catheter. This is an innovative imaging catheter that makes use of the advantages of both imaging modalities. JLL will make efforts for the earliest possible launch of this innovative imaging system.

In addition to existing in-house products such as guidewires and balloon catheters, JLL is working to expand its line-up of products in the interventional field, including the "Orsiro" drug-eluting coronary stent that boasts the world's thinnest struts and nano-coating and the "OptoWire" guidewire installed with a special optical fiber sensor for measuring intravascular pressure. JLL will diligently continue to provide a wide variety of products that answer the needs in the medical field.

About Conavi Medical Inc.

Conavi Medical Inc. is a privately-held Canadian company specializing in designing, manufacturing and selling imaging technologies to guide minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. In recent years, the company has been focusing on developing innovative imaging equipment used for arrhythmia treatment and interventional treatment. The company is preparing for its full-fledged expansion of its business with these innovative technologies.

END

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 06:13:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:46aCHANGE IN KAMUX'S MANAGEMENT TEAM : CPO Olli Kilpi to take up new responsibilities outside Kamux
AQ
01:46aIBERDROLA : to Launch $1.70 Billion Share Buyback
DJ
01:45aMITSUBISHI CORPORATION : and CRISP HD Agree to Business Alliance and Acquisition of Third-Party Shares
AQ
01:45aEQUINOR ASA : Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2019 in NOK
AQ
01:41aPROGRESS IN THE SOUTH AFRICAN BLOCK 2B LICENSE : Crown Energy's partner Africa Energy signs two farmout agreements
AQ
01:39aNOVARTIS : and DNDi to collaborate on the development of a new oral drug to treat visceral leishmaniasis
PU
01:35aKWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA : KWS increases net sales sharply in the first half of 2019/2020
EQ
01:35aNORDEX : receives order for 33 turbines for a 156 MW wind farm in Chile
EQ
01:34aHACI ÖMER SABANCI : Corporate Governance Compliance Report 2019 - Annual Notification
PU
01:34aDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$800,000,000 4.15% Senior Notes due 2060
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Steady as markets look for respite from coronavirus..
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3GOLD : Stocks tumble, oil falls, gold spikes as virus fears grip markets
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
5Mallinckrodt proposes £1.2 billlion opioid deal, Chapter 11 for generics unit - WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group