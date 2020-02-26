Log in
Japan Exchange : Announcement of winning the ESG Finance Award

02/26/2020 | 08:06pm EST

NEWS RELEASE

February 27, 2020

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation

Yutaka Yanagisawa, Executive Director

(TSE code: 8952)

Asset Management Company

Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Naoki Umeda, President & CEO

Contact: Masaru Motooka

Executive Officer & General Manager

Planning Department

Phone: +81-3-3211-7951

Announcement of winning the ESG Finance Award

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation hereby announces that Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation Bonds (hereafter referred to as "JRE Green Bonds") won bronze at the Ministry of the Environment's inaugural ESG Finance Awards as follows.

1. Winning the ESG Finance Award

ESG Finance Award is an award program launched in 2019 by the Ministry of the Environment which is to recognize those investors and financial institutions that have actively involved in promoting green projects and contributed to creating positive impacts for the environment and society. The award program also celebrates outstanding company initiatives which has incorporated significant environmental risks and opportunities into their corporate strategies while also enhancing their corporate values and making positive impacts for the environment.

1

(1)

Summary of the award-winning bond

Name of the bonds

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation 12th Unsecured

Bond (JRE Green Bond)

Issue date

1 November 2018

Maturity

5 years

Total amount

¥10 billion

Use of proceeds

Refurbishments of Shiba 2Chome Daimon Building

Repayment of loan for acquiring Akasaka Park Building

Prepayment of loan for acquiring Shijo Karasuma Center

Building

*For more information on the JRE Green Bonds, please refer to the following website.

https://www.j-re.co.jp/en_cms/esg/greenbond.html

(2)

Award category

Bond category

(3)

Award announcement

26 February 2020

date

(4)

Winning award

Bronze award

  1. Main reasons for winning the award
    Allocated the proceeds to the refurbishment of the existing building
    Implemented impact-based assessment with reference to the idea of Positive Impact Finance.
    Obtained a second-party opinion from Sustainalytics

*For more information on ESG Finance Award, please refer to the following link. http://www.env.go.jp/press/107759.html(available only in Japanese)

JRE will continue to engage in asset management practices giving consideration to ESG.

This is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated February 27, 2020.

No assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

2

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 01:05:03 UTC
