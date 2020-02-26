Japan Exchange : Announcement of winning the ESG Finance Award

NEWS RELEASE

February 27, 2020

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation

Yutaka Yanagisawa, Executive Director

(TSE code: 8952)

Asset Management Company

Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Naoki Umeda, President & CEO

Contact: Masaru Motooka

Executive Officer & General Manager

Planning Department

Phone: +81-3-3211-7951

Announcement of winning the ESG Finance Award

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation hereby announces that Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation Bonds (hereafter referred to as "JRE Green Bonds") won bronze at the Ministry of the Environment's inaugural ESG Finance Awards as follows.

1. Winning the ESG Finance Award

ESG Finance Award is an award program launched in 2019 by the Ministry of the Environment which is to recognize those investors and financial institutions that have actively involved in promoting green projects and contributed to creating positive impacts for the environment and society. The award program also celebrates outstanding company initiatives which has incorporated significant environmental risks and opportunities into their corporate strategies while also enhancing their corporate values and making positive impacts for the environment.

