Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Announcement on Official Launch of Radiofrequency Ablation System For the Treatment of Liver Cancer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 01:13am EST

November 29, 2019

To whom it may concern,

Company: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Representative: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7575 TSE 1st Section)

Contact person: Shogo Takahashi, Senior Vice President, Corporate Administration Department (TEL. +81-3-6711-5200)

Announcement on Official Launch of Radiofrequency Ablation System

For the Treatment of Liver Cancer

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. ("JLL") has announced today that JLL will officially launch "arfa", a radiofrequency ablation system for the treatment of liver cancer, in December 2019. "arfa" is a JLL's proprietary product and no similar products are manufactured in Japan today. "arfa" has been insured by the specified comprehensive category*1 in October 2019, and JLL has determined to begin nationwide sales, after confirming a stable supply of the product and a certain extent of evaluation in the clinical trials at limited facilities.

As for the treatment of liver cancer, there is a surgically resecting procedure. However, this procedure may be inappropriate for patients, such as the elderly, because of the heavy burden on the body. In contrast, the radiofrequency ablation has been established as a minimally invasive treatment for liver cancer. The radiofrequency ablation is a procedure in which a needle-shaped electrode is inserted percutaneously into the lesion tissue under ultrasound (echo) monitoring or CT and then, the lesion is burned out by heat generated by the radio waves around the electrode. In Japan, the use of radiofrequency ablation for treatment of liver cancer became covered by insurance in 2004, and this procedure has become widespread on the back of several reasons. Behind the widespread, there are advantages of this procedure, such as high therapeutic efficacy gained by complete ablation of the lesion tissue and less invasiveness due to percutaneous treatment, and repeated treatment allowed at recurrent cases. In Japan, approximately 40,000 people have liver cancer, and approximately 18,500*2 of patients undergo radiofrequency ablation therapy each year.

"arfa" consists of an electrode with a handle and a dedicated generator. On the electrode, there is a handle which was designed thoroughly weight-reduced and employs an ergonomic shape. These features contribute to accurate puncture of the target site and high stability during ablation. In addition, the electrode has its own temperature sensor at the tip, and it enables real-time measurement of tissue temperature during ablation, while comparable products have temperature sensor only inside the electrode tube. Furthermore, a variable mechanism that can adjust the length of the current-carrying part of the electrode according to the ablation site and the size of the lesion will support the efficient implementation of the procedure.

A dedicated generator used for electrification supports an efficient procedure while ensuring high safety with three output modes and functions to automatically adjust the output during ablation using a predefined algorithm. The operation panel attached to the generator is detachable and not only can be operated in a place suitable for treatment, but also can be visibly displayed so that operators can easily check various parameters indicating the conditions and the progress of ablation.

"I welcome the introduction of Japan's first radiofrequency ablation system for the treatment of liver cancer. I

1

had a good impression on "arfa". As a domestic brand provides, "arfa" is very well thought and well designed for users," said Shuichiro Shiina M.D., Ph.D. of Department of Gastroenterological Imaging and Interventional Oncology, Juntendo University School of Medicine.

JLL has positioned as a primary challenge over the medium to long term the entry into new fields, by leveraging the strengths of its proprietary technologies. "arfa" is based on long-standing expertise in radiofrequency ablation and catheter manufacturing. In the gastrointestinal field, JLL has launched "JENTLLY", the first domestically produced colon stents in 2017, and with the official launch of "arfa" this time, JLL will further develop the gastrointestinal field.

JLL will strive to provide superior products by leveraging its proprietary technologies and its unique development capabilities to meet the various needs of medical professionals.

*1 "A2 (specified comprehensive category)" in which the price of the product is included in the medical fee

*2 Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare Recept Information and Specified Medical Examination Information in FY2016 (4th NDB Open Data)

"arfa" active electrode

"arfa" generator

2

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 06:12:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:10aLIST OF HOVERBOARD BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Top Walmart, Razor, Segway & More Self Balancing Scooter Deals Researched by Retail Egg
BU
02:09aE ON : Germany's E.ON announces £500 million restructuring for UK's Npower
RE
02:08aQ3 : Warimpex continues on successful course with strongest quarterly results in company history
PU
02:08aPETRA DIAMONDS : Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
02:08aIRONRIDGE RESOURCES : Result of Meeting
PU
02:08aHALF-YEAR REPORT 2019/20 : Strong Growth and Significant Net Income Increase
PU
02:08aBANK OF JAPAN : Trends in the Money Market in Japan
PU
02:08aDOTTIKON ES : Condensed Half-Year Report 2019/20
PU
02:08aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
02:08aSELENA GROUP : net profit doubled after three quarters of 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2China Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- 2nd update
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Singapore tells Facebook to correct user's post under new 'fake news' law
4SOFTROCK MINERALS LTD. : SOFTROCK MINERALS : pleased with continued increase in revenue
5SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::Acquisition of Via Paracelso 22-24-26, Agrate, ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group