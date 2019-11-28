Japan Exchange : Announcement on the Sale of a Portion of the Specified Equity Securities Held by Toyo Tire

November 28, 2019 To Whom it may concern Company name Toyo Tire Corporation (Stock code: 5105, TSE 1st Section) Representative Takashi Shimizu Representative Director and President Contact Takehiko Sasamori Director and Corporate Officer (TEL (072) 789-9100)

Announcement on the Sale of a Portion of the Specified Equity Securities Held by Toyo Tire

Hyogo, Japan - November 28, 2019 - Toyo Tire Corporation (HQ: Itami, Hyogo, Japan; President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu; hereinafter, "Toyo Tire") announced that, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it resolved to sell a portion of its stock holdings in Bridgestone Corporation (hereinafter, "Bridgestone"), with whom Toyo Tire maintains business and capital alliances, as follows.

１． Number of shares to be sold, method of selling, gain on sale, and timing of sale

Number of shares to be sold: 1,946,602 (50% of Toyo Tire's holdings of 3,893,204 shares)

Method: Normal sale on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Expected gain on sale: 4,000 million yen

Completion of sale: February 29, 2020

２． Background

Under the framework of business and capital alliances agreed upon on May 16, 2008, Toyo Tire holds 3,893,204 common shares of Bridgestone (0.51% of the number of shares outstanding) and Bridgestone holds 10,000,000 common shares of Toyo Tire (6.49% of the number of shares outstanding).

For 11 years since the alliances were formed, the two companies have synergized through the effective use of each other's strengths and management resources in various areas, including the "development of tire production technology" and "procurement of raw and other materials and equipment," thus successfully enhancing their respective corporate value and establishing a stable relationship with mutual trust.

Now that the capital alliance between the two companies has played a role in establishing the aforementioned solid relationship, a requirement to discuss and pursue a business alliance, and a policy to reduce cross-shareholdings between listed companies was presented in the revised