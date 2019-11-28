Log in
Japan Exchange : Announcement on the Sale of a Portion of the Specified Equity Securities Held by Toyo Tire

11/28/2019 | 03:03am EST

November 28, 2019

To Whom it may concern

Company name

Toyo Tire Corporation

(Stock code: 5105, TSE 1st Section)

Representative

Takashi Shimizu

Representative Director and President

Contact

Takehiko Sasamori

Director and Corporate Officer

(TEL (072) 789-9100)

Announcement on the Sale of a Portion of the Specified Equity Securities Held by Toyo Tire

Hyogo, Japan - November 28, 2019 - Toyo Tire Corporation (HQ: Itami, Hyogo, Japan; President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu; hereinafter, "Toyo Tire") announced that, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it resolved to sell a portion of its stock holdings in Bridgestone Corporation (hereinafter, "Bridgestone"), with whom Toyo Tire maintains business and capital alliances, as follows.

１． Number of shares to be sold, method of selling, gain on sale, and timing of sale

  • Number of shares to be sold: 1,946,602 (50% of Toyo Tire's holdings of 3,893,204 shares)
  • Method: Normal sale on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
  • Expected gain on sale: 4,000 million yen
  • Completion of sale: February 29, 2020

２． Background

Under the framework of business and capital alliances agreed upon on May 16, 2008, Toyo Tire holds 3,893,204 common shares of Bridgestone (0.51% of the number of shares outstanding) and Bridgestone holds 10,000,000 common shares of Toyo Tire (6.49% of the number of shares outstanding).

For 11 years since the alliances were formed, the two companies have synergized through the effective use of each other's strengths and management resources in various areas, including the "development of tire production technology" and "procurement of raw and other materials and equipment," thus successfully enhancing their respective corporate value and establishing a stable relationship with mutual trust.

Now that the capital alliance between the two companies has played a role in establishing the aforementioned solid relationship, a requirement to discuss and pursue a business alliance, and a policy to reduce cross-shareholdings between listed companies was presented in the revised

Japan's Corporate Governance Code, which entered into force on June 1, 2018, the two companies have discussed at length, and agreed that each party will sell 50% of its stock holdings in the other party.

The business and capital alliances between the two companies will remain intact. Amid dramatic ongoing changes in the operating environment for tire manufacturers, the two companies will continue to advance their partnership over the mid- and long-term, in order to sustain enhancement of corporate value.

３． Impact on future business performance

Toyo Tire is currently reevaluating its consolidated earnings forecasts for the year ending December 31, 2019 to take into account this sale of stock and other factors that might affect said forecast. If the need to revise earnings forecasts arises, relevant information shall be disclosed immediately.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 08:02:10 UTC
