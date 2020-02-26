Japan Exchange : Announcement regarding retirement of treasury shares

GUNMA BANK NEWS
February 26, 2020
|
Company Name:
|
The Gunma Bank, Ltd.
|
Representative:
|
Akihiko Fukai, President
|
Stock Exchange Listing:
|
Tokyo (code: 8334)
|
For Inquiry:
|
Takeo Uchibori, Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,
|
|
Corporate Planning Department
Announcement regarding retirement of treasury shares
At the Board of Directors' Meeting held on February 26, 2020,The Gunma Bank, Ltd. resolved to retire its treasury shares under Article 178 of the Corporate Law ,as follows.
1．Type of shares to be retired
Common shares
2．Total number of shares to be retired
10,000,000 shares (2.24% of issued shares before the retirement)
3．Date of retirement
March 31, 2020
(Reference)
Total number of issued shares after the retirement: 435,888,177 shares (including treasury shares)
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 06:32:08 UTC