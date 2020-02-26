Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Announcement regarding retirement of treasury shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 01:33am EST

GUNMA BANK NEWS

February 26, 2020

Company Name:

The Gunma Bank, Ltd.

Representative:

Akihiko Fukai, President

Stock Exchange Listing:

Tokyo (code: 8334)

For Inquiry:

Takeo Uchibori, Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,

Corporate Planning Department

Announcement regarding retirement of treasury shares

At the Board of Directors' Meeting held on February 26, 2020,The Gunma Bank, Ltd. resolved to retire its treasury shares under Article 178 of the Corporate Law ,as follows.

1Type of shares to be retired

Common shares

2Total number of shares to be retired

10,000,000 shares (2.24% of issued shares before the retirement)

3Date of retirement

March 31, 2020

(Reference)

Total number of issued shares after the retirement: 435,888,177 shares (including treasury shares)

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 06:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:06aKONECRANES : Performance Share Plan 2017 - directed share issue
AQ
02:06aISS : Nomination of new Board members
AQ
02:05aSPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : FY2019 Fact Book - Supplement
PU
02:05aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Announcement Regarding the Settlement of Lawsuits
PU
02:05aSUBSEA 7 S A : announcement of Annual General Meeting
PU
02:05aNASDAQ : BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (PUBL) – Full year report 2019
PU
02:05aKONECRANES : Employee Share Savings Plan 2016-2017 – directed share issue
PU
02:05aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate) and Completion of Interest Rate Swap Agreement
PU
02:05aNASDAQ : Klarna year-end report January-December (Q1-Q4) 2019
PU
02:05aGROUPE PSA : achieved a new profitability record in 2019
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
2LG CHEM, LTD. : Panasonic to exit solar cell production at Tesla's NY plant; ops unaffected, NY says
3CHINA EVERBRIGHT GREENTECH LIMITED : CHINA EVERBRIGHT GREENTECH : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ..
4ALCON INC. : ALCON : Annual Report 2019
5Oil rises on short-covering, hopes for deeper output cut by OPEC+

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group