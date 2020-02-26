Japan Exchange : Announcement regarding retirement of treasury shares

GUNMA BANK NEWS

February 26, 2020

Company Name: The Gunma Bank, Ltd. Representative: Akihiko Fukai, President Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo (code: 8334) For Inquiry: Takeo Uchibori, Managing Executive Officer and General Manager, Corporate Planning Department

Announcement regarding retirement of treasury shares

At the Board of Directors' Meeting held on February 26, 2020,The Gunma Bank, Ltd. resolved to retire its treasury shares under Article 178 of the Corporate Law ,as follows.

1．Type of shares to be retired

Common shares

2．Total number of shares to be retired

10,000,000 shares (2.24% of issued shares before the retirement)

3．Date of retirement

March 31, 2020

(Reference)

Total number of issued shares after the retirement: 435,888,177 shares (including treasury shares)