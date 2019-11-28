|
Japan Exchange : Appointment of Statutory Auditor
11/28/2019 | 10:03pm EST
[Translation]
November 29, 2019
Company Name: Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
Name of Representative: Akira Kiyota, Director & Representative Executive Officer, Group CEO
(Code No.: 8697, TSE 1st Section)
Inquiries: Corporate Communications
(TEL: +81-3-3666-1361)
Appointment of Statutory Auditor
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) hereby announces that JPX has chosen a Statutory Auditor of JPX's subsidiary Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Inc. (TOCOM), to be appointed on December 1, 2019, as follows.
-
Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Inc. (TOCOM)
1. New Statutory Auditor (effective on December 1, 2019)
|
Statutory Auditor (Outside)
|
Kazuhiko Yamada
DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Japan Exchange Group, Inc., and/or its affiliates shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.
Reference 1
Curriculum Vitae of New Statutory Auditor
|
Name
|
: Kazuhiko Yamada
|
Date of Birth
|
: Apr. 28, 1981
Brief Biography and Position:
Nov. 2002
Oct. 2005
Jan. 2012
Sept. 2015
Sept. 2016
Passed the Bar Examination
Registered at Daini Tokyo Bar Association
Assigned to Nakamura, Tsunoda & Matsumoto
Partner, Nakamura, Tsunoda & Matsumoto (current position)
Director, TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (current position)
Special Visiting Professor, Gakushuin University Law School (current position)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reference 2
|
Revised List of Directors, Executive Officers and Statutory Auditors
|
|
|
|
1. Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
Area(s) of Responsibility
|
|
|
Representative Director
|
&
|
Hiromi Yamaji
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chair, Chairperson
|
of
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Representative
|
Director,
|
Takamichi Hamada
|
|
|
|
|
|
President
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director & Senior Executive
|
Hiroyasu Ichimoto
|
Development of
|
Comprehensive
|
Exchange,
|
|
Officer
|
|
|
|
General Administration, Marketing, Global
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business Development, Research Institute of
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market Structure, New Market Development,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market, Market Surveillance & Operation Office
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
Mitsuhiro Onosato
|
Marketing,
|
Global
|
Business Development,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Systems,
|
System
|
Development,
|
Research
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institute of Market Structure, New Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
Development, Market, Self-Regulation, Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
Surveillance & Operation Office
|
|
|
Standing Statutory Auditor
|
Etsuji Ohishi
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statutory Auditor
|
|
|
Peter L. Jaeger
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statutory Auditor (Outside)
|
Katsushi Kuroda
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statutory Auditor (Outside)
|
Kazuhiko Yamada
|
|
|
|
(Note) 1 Mr. Peter L. Jaeger, who was announced on October 30 as a Statutory Auditor (Outside), has been newly assigned as a part-time Statutory Auditor.
2 The Corporate Planning, Administration, Legal, Accounting & Finance, and Communications departments of TOCOM will be consolidated to form the General Administration department, effective on December 1, 2019.
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 03:02:03 UTC
|
|