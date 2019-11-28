Japan Exchange : Appointment of Statutory Auditor

[Translation]

November 29, 2019

Company Name: Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

Name of Representative: Akira Kiyota, Director & Representative Executive Officer, Group CEO

(Code No.: 8697, TSE 1st Section)

Appointment of Statutory Auditor

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) hereby announces that JPX has chosen a Statutory Auditor of JPX's subsidiary Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Inc. (TOCOM), to be appointed on December 1, 2019, as follows.

Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Inc. (TOCOM)

1. New Statutory Auditor (effective on December 1, 2019)

Statutory Auditor (Outside) Kazuhiko Yamada

