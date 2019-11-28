Log in
Japan Exchange : Appointment of Statutory Auditor

11/28/2019 | 10:03pm EST

[Translation]

November 29, 2019

Company Name: Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

Name of Representative: Akira Kiyota, Director & Representative Executive Officer, Group CEO

(Code No.: 8697, TSE 1st Section)

Inquiries: Corporate Communications

(TEL: +81-3-3666-1361)

Appointment of Statutory Auditor

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) hereby announces that JPX has chosen a Statutory Auditor of JPX's subsidiary Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Inc. (TOCOM), to be appointed on December 1, 2019, as follows.

  • Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Inc. (TOCOM)

1. New Statutory Auditor (effective on December 1, 2019)

Statutory Auditor (Outside)

Kazuhiko Yamada

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Japan Exchange Group, Inc., and/or its affiliates shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Reference 1

Curriculum Vitae of New Statutory Auditor

Name

: Kazuhiko Yamada

Date of Birth

: Apr. 28, 1981

Brief Biography and Position:

Nov. 2002

Oct. 2005

Jan. 2012

Sept. 2015

Sept. 2016

Passed the Bar Examination

Registered at Daini Tokyo Bar Association

Assigned to Nakamura, Tsunoda & Matsumoto

Partner, Nakamura, Tsunoda & Matsumoto (current position)

Director, TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (current position)

Special Visiting Professor, Gakushuin University Law School (current position)

Reference 2

Revised List of Directors, Executive Officers and Statutory Auditors

1. Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Inc.

Name

Area(s) of Responsibility

Representative Director

&

Hiromi Yamaji

Chair, Chairperson

of

the

Board

Representative

Director,

Takamichi Hamada

President

Director & Senior Executive

Hiroyasu Ichimoto

Development of

Comprehensive

Exchange,

Officer

General Administration, Marketing, Global

Business Development, Research Institute of

Market Structure, New Market Development,

Market, Market Surveillance & Operation Office

Executive Officer

Mitsuhiro Onosato

Marketing,

Global

Business Development,

Systems,

System

Development,

Research

Institute of Market Structure, New Market

Development, Market, Self-Regulation, Market

Surveillance & Operation Office

Standing Statutory Auditor

Etsuji Ohishi

Statutory Auditor

Peter L. Jaeger

Statutory Auditor (Outside)

Katsushi Kuroda

Statutory Auditor (Outside)

Kazuhiko Yamada

(Note) 1 Mr. Peter L. Jaeger, who was announced on October 30 as a Statutory Auditor (Outside), has been newly assigned as a part-time Statutory Auditor.

2 The Corporate Planning, Administration, Legal, Accounting & Finance, and Communications departments of TOCOM will be consolidated to form the General Administration department, effective on December 1, 2019.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 03:02:03 UTC
