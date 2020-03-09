Japan Exchange : As Investor Demographics Continue to Shift, TradeStation Group Announces Sponsorship with TradeOff, a company focused on Gamifying Trading

This material was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.

As Investor Demographics Continue to Shift, TradeStation Group Announces

Sponsorship with TradeOff, a company focused on Gamifying Trading

TradeOff brings gaming to Wall Street to engage with a new generation

PLANTATION, Fla. (March 6, 2020) - TradeStation Group, Inc. ("TradeStation"), a Monex Group company, today announced a sponsorship with TradeOff Technologies, LLC ("TradeOff"), a fantasy stock trading platform. As the financial industry continues to identify new ways to reach millennials, TradeOff is leveraging the soaring popularity of online gaming to help bring financial literacy and education to new investors and traders in an interesting, simulated trading environment.

Research has shown that many young adults, especially millennials, lack financial literacy, and are investment averse*. The online investment industry wants to engage this generation, but the traditional tactics don't appear to be cutting it. With support from TradeStation's sponsorship, TradeOff is taking a bold approach that focuses on advancing financial literacy, establishing trust and making trading more accessible - and less intimidating.

"The demographics of investing and self-directed trading continue to transform, and millennials specifically remain a very untapped market demographic. We believe that for trading to resonate with this generation, we need to find more progressive ways that meet them where they are," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group, Inc. "Gaming culture is more popular than ever, and TradeStation is excited to sponsor TradeOff's game. This sponsorship helps TradeOff deliver a hands-on trading experience that's engaging, familiar and helps reduce the fear of trading."

Through the game, players can compete with robots or other traders in a simulated trading environment. The goal is to make as much simulated money as possible in a three-minute simulation based on real historical market data. The game brings a pipeline of new games and topics to potential traders. Currently, TradeStation is sponsoring Tradeoff's "Titans of Trade" game where users have the chance to win cash-prizes every week. TradeOff is also working with three well-known gaming influencers to showcase the similarities between trading and gaming.

"These days, millennials may not be investing but they are gaming, and the journey from gamer to trader could be a natural step," said Rob Kuck, President of TradeOff. "Believe it or not, the skillsets are closely intertwined. Gaming requires quick reflexes, the role of game theory, risk management and being a good sport. We're excited to have TradeStation's sponsorship, which we believe will help expose gamers to the online trading industry."

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational