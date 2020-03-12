MarketScreener Homepage > News > Companies > All News News : Companies Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Pro. Calendar Sectors All News Analyst Recommendations Rumors IPOs Capital Markets Transactions New Contracts Profits warnings Appointments Press Releases Events Corporate actions Japan Exchange : COSMO REPORT 2019(Integrated Report) 0 03/12/2020 | 11:35am EDT Send by mail :

Cosmo Energy Group Management Vision In striving for harmony and symbiosis between our planet, man and society, we aim for sustainable growth towards a future of limitless possibilities. Harmony and Symbiosis Harmony and Symbiosis with the Global Environment Harmony and Symbiosis between Energy and Society Harmony and Symbiosis between Companies and Society Creating Future Values Creating the Value of "Customer First" Creating Value From the Diverse Ideas of the Individual Creating Value by Expressing Collective Wisdom 01 02 About the Cosmo Energy Group COSMO REPORT 2019 The Cosmo Energy Strength Strength Group's business Relationships of trust with Middle East Operatorship oil producing countries (self-operation) for approximately 50 years Business Products and Activities services Outcome Generated value Production and Business Exploration Oil Oil development Refining of petroleum products Oil exploration and production, Procurement Crude oil procurement through independent development and from oil producing countries; Strong competitiveness by use of operatorship (self-operation) Storage Marine transportation Petroleum products Social value Business Petroleum Petrochemical Manufacturing and sales of petrochemical products (Refining) Business and Sales of petroleum products Stockpile of petroleum for 70 days or more in case of emergency Research & development Advanced research on manufacturing technologies Transportation by tankers of purchased or independently developed crude oil, and petroleum products imported based on supply and demand. Oil refining/petrochemical and production Production of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, and feedstock for petrochemicals, in accordance with market needs Domestic transportation Use of appropriate transportation methods in Export of petroleum and petrochemical products Export of petroleum and petrochemical products, in accordance with overseas demand Domestic sales (Industrial use) Strength Domestic sales Approx. 4,330,000 (Service stations and "Cosmo the Card"* service station operators) Holders Gasoline, kerosene, diesel oil, fuel oil, etc. Petrochemical products (Materials for products for daily life) Shopping bags, bottles, clothes, tires, frames of electric appliances, etc. Securing of stable energy sources Stable energy supply Support social infrastructure Provision of lifeline in disasters Car leasing for individuals (Sales) Business Petroleum Business Energy Wind power generation Renewable Wind power generation capacity No. 3 in Japan Market share of 6% Development and construction of wind power generation facilities consideration of costs and regional characteristics. Supply of petroleum products to customers of various industries and service station operators, in accordance with their needs Power generation Motoring lifestyle solutions Sales of gasoline, diesel oil, and other products, and general support of customers' car-life Car leases for individuals Car leasing for individuals, etc. A low-risk business model with no Number of visits by customers vehicle inventory. We take advantage of the high frequency of customer 500,000 cars/day contact at service stations. Electric power business Electric power Start to purchase electric power and sell it for residential use Offering of highly- convenient new motoring lifestyle value Stable supply of materials for daily necessities Expanding production of domestic clean energy 03 Nationwide operation of wind power and solar power generation facilities About the Cosmo Message from the The Consolidated Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR Energy Group President and CEO Management Plan Supply generated power to electric power companies * Service Station member card Special Feature: Uniqueness and Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline Competitive 04 Advantages About the Cosmo Energy Group Long-Term Vision COSMO REPORT 2019 2017 The Cosmo Energy Group is making a new and vigorous step forward. Enhancing the earnings strength of the petroleum related businesses and growing the renewable energy business into a new main business segment. What have not changed What to be changed Stable supply of energy Growing the renewable "Customer First" mindset energy business into a new Energy-related business domains main business segment Petroleum Entered into a capital alliance with Kygnus Sekiyu. Entered into a business alliance in the Yokkaichi area with the Idemitsu-Showa Shell Sekiyu Group (Showa Yokkaichi Sekiyu). Oil E&P The new Hail Oil Field began production. 2011 2016 Crude oil price Ordinary (Dubai) income Oil E&P (USD/bbl) (excluding Abu Dhabi Oil agreed main terms and conditions Petrochemical for concession renewal and a new concession the impact Maruzen of inventory area (Hail). Petrochemical became valuation) 2010 a consolidated (billion yen) subsidiary. 129 Petroleum Entered the car leasing 2007 business for individuals. IPIC4 became our largest shareholder. 2006 100 120 107.4 Agreed to the United Nations Global Compact3. 2015 Composition of ordinary income (excluding the impact of inventory valuation) 2005 Renewable energy Petroleum Petrochemical Others Petroleum Renewable energy and others Petroleum CM Aromatics was and others (Mainly wind power generation) (Mainly wind power established. generation) Petrochemical Petrochemical 2004 Renewable energy Future Commencement of FY2022 Commercial Operation FY2018 business of Cosmo Oil Sakata Wind Power Plant Consolidated Medium- portfolio Term Management Image Oil E&P* 2002 Plan Profit decreased due to the economic recession. Oil E&P* Oil E&P* Petrochemical 2001 * Oil exploration & production 1997 Oil E&P Abu Dhabi Oil implemented the Petroleum 1989 Zero Flare Project Launched IPP at its oil production (Independent Power facility for the first 1986 Asian Oil was merged Producer) operations. time in the Middle into Cosmo Oil. East region. Oil E&P Cosmo Oil was established through Qatar Petroleum tripartite merger of Daikyo Oil, Maruzen Oil, Development and the former Cosmo Oil (Cosmo Refining). was established. 2009 Profit decreased due to the global financial crisis. Petrochemical HCP5 was established, and entered para-xylene business. Renewable energy Acquired shares of Eco Power (currently Cosmo Eco Power). Transformed to a holding company structure. Petroleum Gyxis Corporation6, an integrated LPG business operator, was established. 2014 Began strategic comprehensive cooperation with CEPSA. 75 90 50 60 25 30 1933 : Maruzen Oil was established. 1939 : Daikyo Oil was established. 1952 : Asian Oil was established. 1968 : Abu Dhabi Oil was established2. 1970 : United Petroleum Development 0 0 was established. FY 1986 '87 '88 '89 '90 '91 '92 '93 '94 '95 '96 '97 '98 '99 2000 '01 '02 '03 '04 '05 '06 '07 '08 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19 2022 See pages 41 and 42 on the impact of inventory valuation. Daikyo Oil and Maruzen Oil (Cosmo Energy Group, currently) and Nippon Mining (JXTG Group, currently) made joint investments to establish Abu Dhabi Oil. GC: Global Compact International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) merged with Mubadala Development Company (MDC), an energy-related investment management company fully owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to become Mubadala Investment Company (MIC) at present. 5. HCP: Hyundai Cosmo Petrochemical. A 50:50 joint venture company with Hyundai Oilbank (HDO) in South Korea. '09 6. Cosmo Oil, Showa Shell Sekiyu (currently Idemitsu Kosan), Sumitomo Corporation, and TonenGeneral Sekiyu (currently JXTG Energy) jointly invested to establish Gyxis. (Cosmo Energy Holdings, Idemitsu Kosan, Sumitomo Corporation have investment in Gyxis as of July 2019) About the Cosmo Message from the The Consolidated Special Feature: Uniqueness and Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR 05 Energy Group President and CEO Competitive 06 Management Plan Advantages In view of the transition to a fossil-fuel-free society, shift the focus to the renewable energy business through active investment while increasing the competitiveness of petroleum- related businesses. Contribute to the achievement of SDGs through the sustainable growth of the Cosmo Energy Group. Long-term Direction About the Cosmo Energy Group COSMO REPORT 2019 Progress of the Consolidated Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2018-FY2022) Under the slogan "" the sixth five-year consolidated management plan (the sixth management plan) began in FY2018. By increasing our earnings power and improving our financial condition, we aim at achieving a level of net worth that can tide us over changes in the market environment and a net D/E ratio of 1.0-1.5 times, and do so at an early point. We also strive to enhance our future growth drivers, mainly focusing on the Realignment of the Business Portfolio The exhibit below depicts an image of a business renewable energy business into a profit generator portfolio over the long term. In view of the transition by making active investments. to a fossil-fuel-free society, we will seek to maintain In addition, we believe that these initiatives will allow a certain level of profitability by increasing our us to contribute to the achievement of SDGs through competitiveness in the petroleum-related the sustainable growth of the Cosmo Energy Group. businesses and at the same time to grow the Petrochemical Business and the Wind Power Generation Business. In view of the transition to a fossil-fuel-free society, shift the focus to the renewable energy business through active investment while increasing the competitiveness of petroleum-related businesses. [Example] Now Future Basic policy Contribute to the achievement of SDGs through the sustainable growth of the Cosmo Energy Group. The size of bubble represents the scale of ordinary income Oil New Increase the profitability of the petroleum business by, for example, complying with the IMO1 regulations on use of high-sulfur C fuel oil and taking the lead in the supply of clean marine fuels. Strengthen financial condition based on earning power. Invest in wind power generation and other businesses that will lead the next growth stage. Contribute to the achievement of SDGs2 through business activities. Possibility of peak out after 2030 Cost competitiveness is a key Sixth MTMP* Maintain production level & reduce OPEX Long term Seek added-value projects utilizing the Company's strengths Oil E&P Strength New Business (exploration) Renewables (wind power) Domestic onshore sites mostly are occupied but offshore expansion is possible Sixth MTMP* Maximize onshore Expand to offshore Long term Become one of the core businesses Aim to be a domestic leading company in offshore wind power generation As an air pollution preventive measure, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set a global limit to reduce the content of sulfur in marine fuel oil from 3.5% at present to 0.5% by 2020, in order to reduce ships' emissions of sulfur oxide (SOx). See page 30. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were adopted by 193 member countries at the United Nations Summit in September 2015. There are 169 targets for 17 goals, to be achieved in 15 years, from 2016 to 2030. Long-term Direction Oil Refining Integration and Sales Petrochemicals Threat Opportunity Demand for petroleum products in Japan is declining but we believe that the oil business will remain firm in the medium- to long-term. However, in view of the transition to a fossil-fuel-free society, we must create new businesses in order to achieve sustainable growth. In the sixth management plan, we aim at improving the business portfolio with the objective of enabling subsequent growth in view of the adopted long-term direction, and strengthening the company financially by increasing the profitability of the Oil E&P and Petroleum businesses. Improve the business portfolio for subsequent growth in view of a long-term direction. Domestic demand will International markets are growing based on continue to decline but relative an increase in the global population. competitiveness will increase up Ethylene production to keep competitiveness to 2030 Capable to swing from petroleum fuel. Sixth MTMP* Sixth MTMP* Focus on profitable products Strengthen competitiveness in global Synergy with petrochemical Weakness market business Development of differentiating products Long term Synergy with oil refining business Long term Shift from petroleum fuel to petrochemical feedstock Shift from petroleum fuel to petrochemical feedstock *MTMP:Medium-Team Management Plan Strengthen financially by increasing the profitability of the Oil E&P and Petroleum business.The Sixth Consolidated Medium-Term Management Plan Goal 2022 FY2013- The Sixth Consolidated Medium-Term FY2017 Management Plan, The Sixth Consolidated Medium-Term CSR Plan The previous Consolidated Medium- Term Management Plan Secure profitability to enable reinvestment Recover profitability in the oil refining sector Expand growth drivers with a future orientation Improve financial condition Strengthen alliances Strengthen Group management foundation Collect return from investments Enhance CSR management Progress of Management Goals Management Goals FY2017 FY2018 FY2022 Ordinary income ¥95.9 billion ¥107.4 billion Over ¥120.0 billion (excluding the impact of inventory valuation) Profit attributable ¥72.8 billion ¥53.1 billion Over ¥50.0 billion to owners of parent Free cash flow ¥96.2 billion ¥60.0 billion Over ¥150.0 billion (FY 2018 - FY 2022 Five years total) Net worth ¥238.7 billion ¥281.1 billion Over ¥400.0 billion (Net worth ratio) (14.1%) (16.5%) (Over 20%) Net D/E Ratio* 2.25 times 1.98 times 1.0~1.5 times ROE 36.1% 20.4% Over 10% Precondition Dubai crude oil price 56 69 70 (USD/B) Exchange rate 111 111 110 (Yen/USD) *Calculated on the basis that 50% of the ¥60 billion hybrid loan made on April 1, 2015 is included in equity. We made a great start in FY2018, the first year of the sixth management plan: We posted ordinary income excluding the impact of inventory valuation of ¥107.4 billion, renewing a record high thanks to the impact of an increase in crude oil production volume at the Hail Oil Field. While profit attributable to owners of parent decreased from the previous fiscal year to ¥53.1 billion due to a negative impact from inventory, the level of profit remained above the goal for the final year of the sixth management plan. For FY2019, ordinary income excluding the impact of inventory valuation is expected to amount to ¥106.0 billion, contributed by a positive impact from increased sales due to the start of supply to Kygnus and improved utilization rate in refineries. Profit attributable to owners of parent is expected to increase from the previous year to ¥60.0 billion. We will continue steady implementation of the measures of the sixth management plan, aiming at achieving the goals of over ¥120.0 billion in ordinary income excluding the impact of inventory valuation and over ¥50.0 billion in profit attributable to owners of the parent. About the Cosmo Message from the The Consolidated Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR 07 Energy Group President and CEO Management Plan Special Feature: Uniqueness and Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline Competitive 08 Advantages About the Cosmo Energy Group COSMO REPORT 2019 Materiality and SDGs The Cosmo Energy Group's sixth consolidated medium-term management plan has the basic policy to 1) secure profitability to enable reinvestment; 2) expand growth drivers for the future; 3) improve its financial condition; and 4) strengthen the Group's management base. In order to strengthen the Group's management base, the "Enhancement of CSR Management" has been adopted as an objective. Aiming for group-wide integrated, efficient CSR Management, we have established committees in charge of safety and risk management, human rights, environmental initiatives, and other issues, have adopted the Consolidated Medium-Term CSR Management Plan, and have set KPIs from the perspective of ESG (i.e., environmental initiatives; human rights and social contribution; safety and governance). Each committee is implementing the Plan-Do-Check-Action (PDCA) cycle toward achieving KPIs for each year and for the medium- to long-term, and CSR activities are continuously being improved and evolving, with the aim of realizing SDGs. Materiality (priority issues) Board of Directors Executive Officers' Committee Firm a system of safe, stable operation in oil refining business Secure profitability to enable Take action ahead of the IMO regulations Strengthen the "Vehicle life" business reinvestment Achieve synergy with petrochemical business Steadily recover the investment in the Hail Oil Field Strengthen petrochemical business and increase its product-line Expand growth driver toward the future Early development of offshore wind power generation Explore new businesses for future growth in domestic and overseas market(Asia / Abu Dhabi) Increase shareholders' equity based on profits Improve financial condition Strengthen cash management Careful selection of investments with an eye on long- term environment Cosmo Energy Holdings Reporting of Internal Control Committee measures and results Safety and Risk Management Committee Environmental and Social Initiatives Committee Chairperson: Officer Vice Chairperson: Officer in charge of Corporate Vice Chairperson: Officer in charge of Corporate Planning Dept. Planning Dept. in charge of CSR Management Dept Corporate Ethics and Human Rights Committee Information Disclosure Committee Vice Chairperson: Officer in charge of Human Resource Vice Chairperson: Officer in charge of Corporate and General Affairs Dept. Communication Dept. PDCA cycle Evaluation and Cosmo Energy Group CSR Promotion Liaison Meeting instruction for improvement Core companies Safety (Environmental) Customer Satisfaction (CS) and Risk Management Committee Semi-core companies Committee Quality Assurance Committee Related SDGs Execution Strengthen Group management foundation Implement CSR management Consolidated Medium-Term CSR Management Plan Promoting environmental measures Enhancing human rights & social contribution measures Ensuring safety measures Strengthening corporate governance structure Increase productivity through work-style and operational innovation Promote diversity RPA(Robotic process automation),Thoroughly increased operation efficiency using AI E S G G All employees of the Each department Cosmo Energy Group About the Cosmo Message from the The Consolidated Special Feature: Uniqueness and Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR 09 Energy Group President and CEO Competitive 10 Management Plan Advantages About the Cosmo Energy Group COSMO REPORT 2019 Major Key Performance Indicators (KPI) Used as Targets Financial Ordinary income (excluding the impact of inventory valuation) Management Goals (FY2022) Over ¥120 billion 2018 107.4 2017 95.9 2016 42.0 2015 32.6 2014 66.5 Reason for selection as KPI The company maintains a 70-day equivalent volume inventory, conforming to the oil product stockpiling obligation for private oil companies. Ordinary income (excluding the impact of inventory valuation) is therefore used as a KPI as it reflects real ordinary income. Profit attributable to owners Free cash flow of parent Management Goals (FY2022) Management Goals (FY2022) Over ¥50 billion Over ¥150 billion (FY 2018 - FY 2022 Five years total) 2018 53.1 72.8 2018 6.0 96.2 2017 2017 -64.4 2016 53.2 2016 2015 -50.2 2015 -14.4 2014 -77.7 2014 133.3 Reason for selection as KPI Reason for selection as KPI Profit attributable to owners of parent is used Free cash flow is emphasized in assessing as a KPI because net profit is related to net ongoing business activities, as well as worth, net debt-to-equity ratio, and other appropriate investment and the dividend financial indicators that the company finds payment level. It is therefore used as a KPI. important. Net worth Management Goals (FY2022) Over ¥400 billion 2018 281.1 2017 238.7 2016 164.7 2015 108.0 2014 167.2 Reason for selection as KPI The level of net worth is used as a KPI in order to gauge improvement of the company's financial condition, which had been impaired mainly by the impact of inventory in the past. Net D/E Ratio ROE Management Goals (FY2022) Management Goals (FY2022) 1.0-1.5times Over 10% 2018 1.98 2018 20.4 2017 2.25 2017 36.1 2016 3.58 4.60 2016 -36.5 39.0 2015 2015 2014 3.57 2014 -39.0 Reason for selection as KPI Reason for selection as KPI The net debt-to-equity ratio is used as a KPI The ROE is used as a KPI as a measure of because of the importance of the balance emphasis on efficient generation of profit by between net worth and interest-bearing debt. use of net worth. Pre-Financial CO2 emissions1 Rate of usage of annual The ratio of the "AA" evaluation paid holidays2 rating of three promises* Management Goals (FY2022) Management Goals (FY2022) Management Goals (FY2022) million 100% 50.0% 6.28 ton-CO2 2018 6.65 2018 90.4% 2018 44.7% 2017 7.27 2017 89.1% 2017 39.2% 2016 7.12 2016 91.1% 2016 35.0% 2015 89.7% (Average of three evaluation results per year) 2014 75.9% Serious Work-Related Accidents3 Management Goals (FY2022) None 2018 1 Reason for selection as KPI "Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions" is one of KPIs in the Consolidated Medium-Term CSR Management Plan, while "Harmony and Symbiosis with the Global Environment" and "Harmony and Symbiosis between Energy and Society" are stated in the Cosmo Energy Group Management Vision. The Cosmo Energy Group identifies reduction in environmental impact, including CO2 emission, as one of priority issues. See page 30. Reason for selection as KPI The rate of usage of annual paid holidays is used as a KPI with the aim of promoting efficient operation and employees' work-life balance. Group companies set their targets separately, depending on their business category. See page 40. Reason for selection as KPI With the aim of raising customer satisfaction, Cosmo Oil service stations use an outside research institute to conduct an investigation by mystery examiners three times a year. The ratio of service stations with an "AA" rating is used as a KPI. Evaluation on fulfillment of three promises: See page 37. Reason for selection as KPI Safe, stable operation is one of the most important issues of the Cosmo Energy Group and is also recognized as priority issue in the sixth medium-term plan and the CSR medium-term plan. In particular, Cosmo Oil, which adopted an Operations Management System (OMS; details on See page 58. ) and strives for achieving safe operation and stable supply, improving operations, and avoiding opportunity loss. Definition and coverage: The petroleum and petrochemical segments, the renewable energy segment, and others of the Cosmo Energy Group, which are covered in the sixth medium-term plan. Definition and coverage: Employees, contract employees, and part-time employees of Cosmo Energy Holdings, Cosmo Energy Exploration & Production, Cosmo Oil, and Cosmo Oil Marketing are included. Those who were out of work during the entire term and those who retired during the term are excluded from the calculation. Definition and coverage: Total work-related accidents that require and do not require time off from work. Accidents involve both directly-hired employees and those working at subcontractors of Cosmo Energy Holdings, Cosmo Energy Exploration & Production, Cosmo Oil, Cosmo Oil Marketing, Maruzen Petrochemical, and 44 related companies. About the Cosmo Message from the The Consolidated Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR 11 Energy Group President and CEO Management Plan Special Feature: Uniqueness and Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline Competitive 12 Advantages Enhancing the earnings strength of the petroleum-related businesses and growing the renewable energy business into a new main business segment CONTENTS About the Cosmo Energy Group 03-12 Message from Representative 15-20 Director, Group CEO Financial Strategy 21-22 Financial Analysis 23-24 The Consolidated Medium-Term CSR 25-26 Management Plan Special Feature: Uniqueness and 27-40 Competitive Advantages Review of Operations 41-50 Corporate Governance 51-60 Financial Section 61-68 Outline 69-70 Editorial policy For a better understanding of the Cosmo Energy Group's creation of values to all stakeholders, the Annual Report and the Corporate Report have been integrated into the Cosmo Report since FY2016. Cautionary Statement This Report contains forward-looking statements about forecasts, strategies, and performance of the Cosmo Energy Group. These statements include assumptions and judgements that are based on information currently available to us. As such, the actual results may differ from those mentioned herein, due to various factors in the external environment. 13 14 Message from Representative Director, Group CEO COSMO REPORT 2019 "Oil & New." Create achieve the further future energy and help growth of our planet. Representative Director, Group CEO Hiroshi Kiriyama Basic policy of the sixth consolidated medium-term management plan Secure profitability to 01 enable reinvestment 02 Expand growth drivers toward the future Improve our financial 03 condition Strengthen the Group's 04 management foundations Steady progress toward increasing long- term corporate value Energy is an essential component of everyone's daily life. Global energy consumption is expected to increase in accordance with population growth worldwide and the continued growth of emerging economies. However, crude oil and other fossil fuels, which have supported global economic growth to date, are limited resources. We need to use them sparingly and also introduce other energy sources in order to achieve better-balanced energy consumption. This is why the Cosmo Energy Group, which has grown by having petroleum-related businesses as its core business, created the slogan "Oil & New." It is now seeking to become more competitive in the petroleum-related businesses while at the same time growing the renewable energy business, making it another pillar of profit generation. This is to be achieved by making aggressive investments. In FY2018, the first year of the sixth consolidated medium-term management plan (FY2018 - FY2022), we believe that we took the appropriate steady steps to get closer to realizing our future vision. The consolidated medium-term CSR management plan, which is aimed at promoting CSR management, is one of the four priority measures in the sixth medium-term management plan. Since 2006, our Group has been a signatory of the Global Compact, a United Nations initiative that encourages businesses to respect 10 principles for solving global issues and realizing a sustainable society. We respect basic principles on human rights, labor, the environment, and the prevention of corruption, and endeavor to incorporate in our activities an international viewpoint with the aim of enhancing our CSR activities. I have confirmed that our consolidated medium-term CSR management plan is progressing steadily. For example, we are on track toward our CO2 emission reduction target, which looks ahead to FY2022 (a reduction of 1.2 million tons of CO2 compared to FY2013). In terms of our health management, Cosmo Energy Holdings and its six group companies* have been certified as a "Health and Productivity Management Organization 2019 (White 500)" by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). On top of our health management of employees, our initiatives that aim to achieve a sound work-life balance for employees have been highly commended. FY2018 results In FY2018, net sales incresed by ¥247.3 billion from the previous year to ¥2,770.4 billion, ordinary income excluding the impact of inventory valuation increased by ¥11.5 billion to ¥107.4 billion, and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by ¥19.7 billion to ¥53.1 billion. Ordinary income, excluding the impact of inventory valuation, renewed its record high, mainly due to an increase in the profit of the Oil Exploration and Production (E&P) Business. The Petroleum Business maintained appropriate margins with an improvement in the domestic supply- demand balance, but generated decreased profit compared to the previous year, mainly due to the negative impact of the regular maintenance of refineries and the suspension of equipment triggered by a malfunction. In addition, the profit of the Petrochemical Business decreased, mainly due to a decline in market conditions and a sales decline caused by the turnaround of plants. In contrast, the Oil E&P Business increased its profit, including a contribution from production at the Hail Oil Field, which commenced full-scale operation in January 2018. This more than offset the impacts of a pump malfunction at the existing oil field and lesser factors. About the Cosmo Message from the The Consolidated Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR 15 Energy Group President and CEO Management Plan Cosmo Energy Exploration & Production Co., Ltd.; Cosmo Oil Co., Ltd.; Cosmo Oil Marketing Co., Ltd.; Cosmo Oil Lubricants Co., Ltd.; Cosmo Business Associates Co., Ltd.; Cosmo Energy Systems Co., Ltd. Special Feature: Uniqueness and Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline Competitive 16 Advantages Message from Representative Director, Group CEO COSMO REPORT 2019 Accelerating a business portfolio transition in being a more eco-friendly company While the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have been attracting increased attention and influencing policies worldwide, many countries and companies are taking initiatives aimed at Goal 7, to "ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all." Among the manifestations of this concern, governments are establishing infrastructures to encourage the dissemination of electric vehicles and are at the same time continuing to regulate gasoline vehicles in incremental steps. Accordingly, our Group will also continue to aim to solve social issues through our business activities in keeping with concerns regarding issues related to global warming and climate change. We believe that the value of oil will remain unchanged up to around 2030. We are therefore seeking to become more competitive in the Petroleum Business and grow our renewable energy business at the same time. In FY2019, we will establish a dedicated department (the Business Development Department), initially to focus on wind power generation, and then to accelerate the development of other new businesses. As part of the sixth medium-term plan , we established the Aomori Seihokuoki Offshore Wind Joint Venture Company with Hitachi Zosen Corporation on April 5, 2019. This company plans to build an offshore wind farm with a maximum capacity of around 500MW in the northwest offshore area of Aomori, and to engage in wholesale business in electric power and operations. For Cosmo Energy, this is its fourth offshore wind farm project. Through such operations, we have become highly regarded for our efforts to prevent global warming. As such, we moved up from 23rd in 2017 to 10th in 2018 in Nikkei Business Publications' Eco-brand Survey ranking of 560 major corporate brands in Japan. We also received the Encouragement Prize in the 28th Grand Prize for the Global Environment Award (organized by the Fujisankei Communications Group, with backing from METI and the Ministry of the Environment), thanks again to the high evaluation of our Group's environmental initiatives. I feel that there has been a strong response from consumers and others, who regard us highly as a company that is "Filling up your hearts, too" as advocated in our corporate message. Providing car leasing for individuals to enhance customers' vehicle life In addition to developing eco-friendly businesses, we are expanding the car leasing business for individuals in order to acquire a significant share of Japan's large vehicle life market. The Cosmo Energy Group is engaged in the business of leasing cars to individuals to provide consumers with a satisfying vehicle life. Specifically, we have established a user-friendly system by simplifying what needs to be used for the selection of a car model, the preparation of estimates, and paperwork. We also run TV commercials on this topic. These are some of the measures aimed at acquiring market share. In addition to leasing cars for individuals, we also implement other means of business expansion. For example, we entered into a business alliance agreement with Homenet Cars Co., Ltd. to enter into the car sharing business from mid-2019. This is to respond to a recent increase in people's eco- consciousness and budget-mindedness, and their preference to share rather than own a car. We will jointly develop a car sharing business model that uses Homenet Cars' proprietary vehicle unlocking system with the use of a smartphone application. We also entered into an agreement to jointly develop a new format of Cosmo service stations with Carseven Development, Inc., a franchiser of Carseven shops, which buy and re-sell used cars. Through this arrangement, we intend to use Carseven Development's vehicle information and systems and enhance Cosmo service stations' capability to purchase used vehicles. By taking advantage of the Cosmo Energy Group's strengths, such as in the car leasing business for individuals, we can provide one-stop comprehensive services related to our customers' vehicles. In the future, we will look to establish a new store format that can be franchised. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs*) The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were adopted by 193 member countries at the United Nations Summit in September 2015. There are 169 targets for 17 goals, to be achieved in 15 years, from 2016 to 2030. About the Cosmo Message from the The Consolidated Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR 17 Energy Group President and CEO Management Plan As another new development, Cosmo Oil Marketing began selling residential-use "Cosmo Electric Power" on April 1, 2019. This is an attempt to provide electricity at a discount with a simple application procedure to eligible customers* who have not yet reviewed their electricity rates following the deregulation of electric power retail sales. We aim to acquire a certain number of customers by making use of our contacts with approximately 4.3 million "Cosmo the Card" holders and our group company Sogo Energy's knowledge and insights related to the electric power retail business. "Cosmo Oil doesn't merely pump gas into the car." This is a key phrase in our car leasing business' TV commercial. We will implement a range of measures to disseminate this concept to many more people. Eligible customers are those who live in the service areas of Tohoku Electric Power, Tokyo Electric Power, and Chubu Electric Power, and are under a residential use contract for B or C meter rate lighting with a General Electricity Utility (excluding all-electric homes). Special Feature: Uniqueness and Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline Competitive 18 Advantages Message from Representative Director, Group CEO COSMO REPORT 2019 Our favorable relationship with the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is one of our strengths In December 2012, when concessions covering three existing oil fields were extended for 30 years, we acquired an additional concession in the Hail Oil Field. Since this acquisition, our group company Abu Dhabi Oil has been engaged in evaluations using 3D seismic surveys and the drilling of an oil well for evaluation purposes, the construction of an artificial island and above-ground facilities, and the excavation of a new oil production well. Since the Hail Oil Field is located near the existing facilities, new capital investment has been kept to a minimum and the production volume can be boosted and maintained over the long term through the maximum shared use of existing facilities. This will enable it to reduce the per-unit operating cost. Since its foundation in 1968, Abu Dhabi Oil has accumulated a half-century of operating results and reliable environmental and production technologies, and has fostered a friendly, trusting partnership with the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). We recognize that this good relationship is one of our Group's strengths. FY2019 forecasts For FY2019 (ending March 31, 2020), we are forecasting ordinary income of ¥106.0 billion, excluding the impact of inventory valuation, and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥60.0 billion. The Petroleum Business is projecting an increase of ¥12.1 billion year on year in ordinary income excluding the impact of inventory valuation, mainly due to the start of the supply of fuel products to Kygnus Sekiyu. The Oil E&P Business is expecting a decrease of ¥16.9 billion year on year in ordinary income, as the Hail Oil Field will reduce production output. The Petrochemical Business is forecasting an increase of ¥2.7 billion year on year in ordinary income due to the absence of the impact of regular maintenance, which was the case in FY2018. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has adopted marine fuel regulations that will reduce the allowable sulfur content in marine fuel oil from the current 3.5% to 0.5% in 2020. Since this regulation will ban the use of the now-common high sulfur fuel oil in all marine areas, oil-related companies will have to cope with the major challenge of the potential reduction in demand for high sulfur fuel oil. Our Group will increase the capacity of our Delayed Coker unit at the refinery and build a refining system that does not produce high sulfur fuel oil ahead of the year 2020, when the regulation will come into force. Moreover, the fuel products supply to Kygnus Sekiyu, our capital and business alliance partner, is expected to provide another revenue growth opportunity for us in FY2019. In the Petrochemical Business, we commenced the full-scale production of ethylene from naphtha. We will respond to changes in the environment and pursue synergies with refining operations. FY2019 priorities: Enhance preventive maintenance of facilities and further improve our financial position As a company in the energy business, the Cosmo Energy Group carries out all its business activities while keeping security and safety in mind as one of our priority issues. In order to respond to the IMO regulations and supply fuel products to Kygnus Sekiyu, we need to maintain high operating ratios at the refineries, which makes the stability of refinery operations all the more important. From these perspectives, in FY2019 we intend to fundamentally reconsider maintenance and enhance preventive maintenance, which means facility repair before (and to prevent) potential breakdowns. We will also augment both software and hardware to rebuild the infrastructure required to be a secure, safe energy provider. Meanwhile, in the past several years we have strived to address our priority issue of improving our financial position, which was impaired as a result of the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011. Thanks to improved profit levels, the pace of our financial improvement has accelerated faster than expected at the time of developing the sixth medium-term plan. Our net D/E ratio has improved to less than two times. With due consideration of these factors, we raised the per-share dividend by 30 yen to 80 yen in FY2018. In FY2019, we will increase capital expenditure for preventive maintenance, but we intend to raise the return to shareholders by fully profiting from revenue opportunities and further improving our financial position. Our aim: To become a company with high employee satisfaction and even higher customer satisfaction While workstyle innovation is advocated extremely loudly nowadays, we have strived for many years to improve a range of personnel programs, revise wages, and improve the employment conditions for employees. In spite of all our efforts, I suspected that there must have been more than a few employees who were worried about the future of energy and could not imagine the future vision of our company. As a result, in 2018, we strongly promoted the new corporate slogan "Oil & New" in the sixth medium-term plan . This was received with enthusiasm by our employees, and they have become more constructively engaged in their work. This came as a pleasant surprise to me. I believe that our employees now consider their work to be worthwhile and are more satisfied, because their roles and the company's future have been clearly identified. To repeat, our tasks are to establish a strong financial position by enhancing the profitability of the Petroleum Business and the Oil E&P Business, which are expected to be robust up to around 2030, and to enhance the business portfolio with the main focus on the renewable energy business for future growth. Aimed at creating a better work environment, our strategy also includes the additional adoption of IT and outsourcing in order to reduce work volumes and shorten work hours. In FY2018, the total annual work hours per person declined to less than 1,900 hours. We have also implemented a better environment for enabling employees to take vacations. Employees in managerial positions are now taking more paid vacations than in the past. We anticipate that productivity will be further enhanced in the future. At the Cosmo Energy Group, we are dedicated to creating future energy and helping achieve the further growth of our planet. My job as President is to ensure that our customers and business partners are aware of this mission and to establish a workplace in which our employees can dedicate themselves to our businesses together. We are committed to achieving the management goals of the sixth medium-term plan and the key performance indicators (KPIs) of the consolidated medium-term CSR management plan. At the same time, we are strongly determined to develop the wind power generation and other renewable energy business. We will endeavor to help solve social challenges through our business activities, with the aim of creating the sustainable corporate value of the Cosmo Energy Group. We sincerely hope that our shareholders, customers, business partners and all other stakeholders will continue to extend their support to us for many years to come. About the Cosmo Message from the The Consolidated Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR 19 Energy Group President and CEO Management Plan Special Feature: Uniqueness and Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline Competitive 20 Advantages see page 30 New strategy 25.0 IT 19.0 Other 12.0 Wind Power Generation 93.0 Petrochemicals 92.0 (Down 22% from the previous consolidated medium-term management plan) Net investment value 360.0 Oil E&P 62.0 88.0 Oil Refining and Sales 145.0 Sale and leaseback, etc. Aggressively investing in view of the anticipat- ed future of the business environment, while generating free cash flow We expect to generate free cash flow (five-year cumulative) of ¥175.0 billion with the incoming cash of ¥535.0 billion being partially offset by the outgoing cash of ¥360.0 billion during the new consolidated medium-term management plan. Regarding investment in view of the future business environment and growth potential, we plan to increase the capacity of our Delayed Coker unit at Sakai Refinery in preparation for the IMO regulations Investment Plan (FY2018-FY2022) (Billion yen) that does not pay interest, which helps us reduce funding cost and also enhance the company's financial position by being converted into equity (capital). We are currently improving our financial position at a faster rate than expected at the time of setting the new consolidated medium-term management plan. By continuing to increase our earnings power and improve our financial condition, we aim at realizing the FY2022 management goals of the net D/E ratio of 1.0-1.5 times and net worth of over ¥400 billion at an early point. Financial Strategy COSMO REPORT 2019 Steadily progressing in building up the financial strength needed to correspond to changes in the market environment Director, Senior Executive Officer In charge of Corporate Communication Dept., Accounting Dept., Finance Dept. Takayuki Uematsu Renewed record-high income and improved financial position The Sixth Consolidated Medium-Term Management Plan that started in FY2018 has the goal of increasing our earnings power and improving our financial condition so as to achieve a level of net worth that can tide us over changes in the market environment, including volatility of crude oil prices. In FY2018, the first year of the current consolidated medium-term management plan, we enhanced profitability by securing an appropriate margin and an increased crude oil production volume in the Hail Oil Field. As a result, we renewed a record high in ordinary income excluding the impact of inventory valuation and improved the net D/E ratio by 0.27 points to 1.98 times. In November 2018 we issued euro-denominated convertible bond-type bonds with share acquisition rights, etc. (maturity in 2022; CB hereafter) with the objective of the enhancement of competitiveness in the Petrochemical business and to assure execution of construction of onshore and offshore wind farm facilities. This CB is a zero-coupon corporate bond Net Worth and Net D/E Ratio (Billion yen) Net worth (LH) Net D/E ratio (RH) (Times) 500 4.6 Over 5 400 400 4 3.1 3.6 3.6 281.1 300 238.7 3 231.9 167.2 164.7 1.98 200 2 100 108.0 2.3 1 0 1.0~1.5 0 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2022 Dubai crude oil price 105 84 46 47 56 69 70 (USD/bbl; annual average) Impact of inventory 16.1 -116.1 -68.7 39.4 21.0 -10.7 - valuation (Billion yen) Net interest-bearing 723.3 597.7 666.2 727.3 635.8 644.7 - debt (Billion yen) that will become effective in 2020 , increase added value of petrochemical products, and develop offshore wind power sites. In order to achieve both improvement in financial conditions and growth improvement, we intend to reduce our financial burden by using sale and leaseback* and other means of protecting our financial condition. We will make aggressive investment in offshore wind power and other areas to rebuild our business portfolio and benefit from such profit opportunities, with the aim at generating more free cash flow. Increase in dividend payment in FY2018 Aiming at continuing stable shareholder return We recognize shareholder returns as one of the important management priorities. Given our history of no dividend payment in some years, we have adopted the principle of making stable dividend payments and aim for further returns to shareholders while considering the balance between our progress toward management goals and growth investment. For FY2018, we paid a dividend per share of ¥80, raising the amount by ¥30 from the initially announced level as we are improving our financial Cash Balance and Use of Funds (FY2018-FY2022) (Billion yen) Incoming Cash Outgoing Cash 535.0 360.0 Increase Profit shareholders' equity attributable Over to owners of ¥400.0billion parent Investment* 225.0 360.0 Depreciation Free Cash Flow etc. Decrease in debt 310.0 175.0 with interest Dividend * Strategic investment is net amount reflecting sale and leaseback etc. position faster than expected when we developed the new consolidated medium-term management plan and lowered the net D/E ratio to less than two times at an earlier point than expected. The Cosmo Energy Group is steadily improving the level of profit and is able to take advantage of further profit opportunities, including the commencement of supplying fuel oil in compliance with IMO regulations and of supplying to Kygnus in FY2019. Going forward, we intend to benefit from such profit opportunities and at the same time aim at raising the level of shareholders return while retaining balance with the financial position. Constructive dialogues with investors Constructive dialogues with investors and appropriate response to investors' interests and concerns are considered as one of my critical missions as CFO. I am committed to proactively engage with investors, bring forward investors' various opinions to the Board of Directors and make use of them in management. I would like to ask for your continued support. Method of financial transaction in which one sells a facility, such as a wind farm, and leases it back. Dividends per share (Yen) 80 80 80 60 50 50 40 40 20 0 0 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 (Plan) The Consolidated Special Feature: About the Cosmo Message from the Financial Strategy Uniqueness and Review of Operations Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR Corporate Governance 21 Energy Group President and CEO Competitive Management Plan Advantages Financial Section Outline 22 see page 44 Financial Analysis COSMO REPORT 2019 Business Results & Forecast, Cash Flow Situation, and Analysis of Financial Position FY2018 Results / FY2019 Forecast Summary of Consolidated Profit Renewing a record-high in operating profit excluding the impact of inventory valuation in FY2018 In FY2018, the first year of the current consolidated medium-term management plan, ordinary income decreased by ¥20.2 billion from FY2017 to ¥96.7 billion while net income attributable to owners of the parent company was ¥53.1 billion, down ¥19.7 billion from FY2017. Actual ordinary income excluding the impact of inventory valuation increased by ¥11.5 billion from FY2017 to a record high of ¥107.4 billion. Concerning the segment breakdown of ordinary income excluding the impact of inventory valuation, the Petroleum Business income was ¥24.9 billion, down ¥12.9 billion from FY2017, due to regular maintenance of Chiba Refinery and temporary, limited problems with equipment in Sakai Refinery. The Petrochemical Business income decreased by ¥15.1 billion to ¥15.3 billion due to a downturn in market conditions and a decrease in sales volume caused by regular maintenance at a plant. The Oil E&P Business income increased by ¥38.6 billion to ¥56.9 billion, thanks to the commencement of the Hail Oil Field's full production. The Renewable Energy and Other Business segment increased income by ¥0.9 billion to ¥10.3 billion thanks to ongoing smooth operation of wind farms. Forecast for FY2019 We forecast ordinary income of ¥111.0 billion and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥60.0 billion (up ¥6.9 billion from FY2018). Ordinary income excluding the impact of inventory evaluation is expected to decrease by ¥1.4 billion to ¥106.0 billion. As for segment breakdown of ordinary income excluding the impact of inventory valuation, the Petroleum Business income is projected to increase by ¥12.1 billion to ¥37.0 billion, due to an increase in sales volume and elimination of the impact from partial trouble of equipment that occurred at refineries in FY2018. The Petrochemical Business income is also expected to increase by ¥2.7 billion ¥18.0 billion, contributed by a rise in the production volume at Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd., assisted by the the absence of regular maintenance. The Oil E&P Business segment is expecting a decline in profit due to a controlled decrease in the production volume at the Hail Oil Field to secure the production volume on a long-term basis ( for the Hail Oil Field's controlled decrease in production volume). The Renewable Energy and Other Business segment is expected to increase profit by ¥0.7 billion to ¥11.0 billion, due to the start of operation of Watarai Wind Farm's Second Phase (Mie Prefecture; 22,000kW) and Himekami Wind Farm (Iwate Prefecture; 18,000kW). Key Variable Factors (Billion yen) FY2018 Results FY2019 Forecast (Changes) Attributable Factors for Change (Changes) Attributable Factors for Change While securing an appropriate margin based on the Petroleum improvement in the domestic supply-demand balance, An increase in sales volume and eliminating the impact -12.9 profit decreased chiefly due to regular maintenance +12.1 of limited problems of equipment that occurred in the business at refineries, limited problems of equipment and the previous year. allowance of the cost for future regular maintenance at refineries. Petrochemical -15.1 Profit decreased mainly due to the downturn in market +2.7 A rise in the production volume at Maruzen Petrochemical conditions and a decrease in sales volume caused by Co., Ltd., assisted by the elimination of the impact of regular business regular maintenance at a plant. maintenance in the previous year. Oil E&P +38.6 Profit increased due to an increase in oil production thanks -16.9 A controlled decrease in the production volume at the Hail Oil Field to secure the production volume on a long- business to the commencement of the Hail Oil Field's full production. term basis. Price -7.0 (Billion yen) Margins & Volume +5.0 Volume -9.6 Sales volume+18.9 Price +23.1 Expense, etc. -6.8 Expense, -2.3 Expense, -0.3 etc. etc. Consolidated Consolidated Volume +25.2 +2.7 -16.9 ordinary income Expense, +12.1 ordinary income Margins & -9.7 (excluding the impact etc. (excluding the Sales volume +5.8 Price -14.8 of inventory valuation) impact of inventory Expense, etc. -18.7 Volume -5.8 +38.6 +0.9 107.4 Petrochemical +0.7 106.0 valuation) +5.5 95.9 -12.9 Expense, business etc. Other Petroleum Oil E&P Other -15.1 business business Petroleum business Petrochemical Oil E&P business business FY2018 Results FY2019 Forecast Consolidated ordinary income Consolidated ordinary income (excluding the impact of inventory valuation) (excluding the impact of inventory valuation) Up ¥11.5 billion to the previous year Down ¥1.4 billion to the previous year FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2018 Results Consolidated ordinary income (excluding the impact of inventory valuation) (Billion yen) FY2018 (Changes) FY2019 Forecast (Changes) Net sales 2,770.4 247.3 2,913.0 142.6 Operating income 94.7 -17.2 109.0 14.3 Ordinary income 96.7 -20.2 111.0 14.3 Impact of inventory valuation -10.7 -31.7 5.0 15.7 Ordinary income (excluding the impact ofinventory 107.4 11.5 106.0 -1.4 valuation) Petroleum 24.9 -12.9 37.0 12.1 Petrochemical 15.3 -15.1 18.0 2.7 Oil exploration and production 56.9 38.6 40.0 -16.9 Outline of Consolidated Cash Flows and Consolidated Balance Sheet Financial Position In FY2018 we steadily improved the level of profit, which was evidenced by renewing our record-high in ordinary income excluding the impact of inventory valuation. We also improved our financial position faster than expected when we developed the new consolidated medium-term management plan and lowered the net D/E ratio to less than two times at an earlier point than expected. In FY2019 and onward we intend to securely benefit from profit opportunities and strive to achieve 1.0-1.5 times in the net D/E ratio, the goal of the current consolidated medium- term management plan. Consolidated Cash Flows Consolidated Balance Sheet (Billion yen) FY2017 FY2018 (Billion yen) FY2017 (As of FY2018 (As of Changes Mar. 31, 2018) Mar. 31, 2019) Others 10.3 0.9 11.0 0.7 Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent 53.1 -19.7 60.0 6.9 For reference Dubai crude oil price (US$ /barrel; April to March) 69 13 65 -4 Foreign exchange rate (¥/US$; April to March) 111 - 110 -1 Dubai crude oil price (US$ /barrel; Jan. to Dec.) 69 16 65 -4 Foreign exchange rate (¥/US$; Jan. to Dec.) 110 -2 110 - Cash flows from operating activities (1) 192.6 90.5 Cash flows from investing activities (2) -96.4 -84.5 Free cash flow (1+2) 96.2 6.0 Cash flows from financing activities -76.8 -20.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 55.1 40.7 Total Assets 1,688.3 1,702.3 14.0 Net assets 356.1 401.9 45.8 Net worth 238.7 281.1 42.4 Net worth ratio 14.1% 16.5% Up 2.4 points Net interest-bearing debt1 635.8 644.7 8.9 Net debt-to-equity ratio (times)2 2.25 1.98 Up 0.27 points Total interest-bearing debts net of cash and deposits etc. as of the end of the period Calculated on the basis that 50% of the ¥60 billion Hybrid Loan made on April 1, 2015 is included in Equity. About the Cosmo Message from the Financial Analysis The Consolidated Financial Strategy Medium-Term CSR 23 Energy Group President and CEO Management Plan Special Feature: Uniqueness and Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline Competitive 24 Advantages The Consolidated Medium-Term CSR Management Plan COSMO REPORT 2019 Progress of the Consolidated Medium-Term CSR Management Plan E Promoting Environmental Measures Materiality Progress in FY2018 Reduction of greenhouse gas CO2 emission reduction of 810,000 tons from FY2013 by implementing energy-saving investment emissions in refineries and investment in wind power generation business Continual shift of lighting equipment in refineries and plants from mercury lamps to Reduction of environmental environmentally-friendly LED lamps pollutants Continual implementation of PCB waste disposal ahead of the legal deadline Actions to recycle resources Continual promotion of industrial waste recycling S Enhancing Human Rights and Social Contribution Measures Materiality Progress in FY2018 Cosmo Energy Holdings and its six operating companies* were selected by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) as a "Certified Health and Productivity Management Occupational safety & health Organization (White 500)". * Cosmo Energy Exploration & Production Co., Cosmo Oil Co., Cosmo Oil Marketing Co., Cosmo Oil Lubricants Co., Cosmo Business management Associates Co., Cosmo Energy Systems Co. Cosmo Energy Holdings and its three core operating companies: Ratio of paid holidays taken: 90.4% (89.1% in FY2017) Diversity Cosmo Oil obtained the "Platinum Kurumin" certification, the first in Japan's oil industry in Japan, under the revised Act on Advancement of Measures to Support Raising Next-Generation Children. Human resources development Training expenses: ¥ 59,600 per employee Ratio of employees who sign up for a correspondence course for personal development: 10.1% AA-rated service stations in evaluation on the three promises: 44.7% (vs. 39.2% in FY2017) Number of complaints: 314 (311 in FY2017) Customer satisfaction Cosmo Oil Eco Card holders: Increase of about 1,000 (64,000 at FY2018-end; 63,000 at FY2017-end) Start of a new service to use a mobile phone application, aimed at expanding the Cosmo Oil Eco Card Fund In order to realize sustainable growth as declared in the Management Vision of the Cosmo Energy Group, and based on the Cosmo Energy Group Code of Conduct, thea new consolidated medium-term CSR management plan (FY2018 to FY2022) whass been drafted in line with the sixthnew Consolidated Medium-Term Management Plan. To strengthen the basis for group management, which is one of the four basic policies of the plan, our entire group will implement CSR management and contribute to realizing Social Development Goals (SDGs) from the perspective of ESG (environmental measures; human rights and social contribution measures; safety and governance). G Ensuring Safety Measures Materiality Progress in FY2018 Safe operations and stable One serious labor-related accident and one serious accident supply Work-related accidents: 151 (135 in FY2017) Quality assurance Zero occurrence of serious product (quality) caused accidents G Strengthening Corporate Governance Structure Materiality Progress in FY2018 Selection, evaluation and implementation of measures for priority risks in each group company Follow-up in construction of a risk management system in Maruzen Petrochemical (risk Risk management management promotion, adoption, etc.) Selection, evaluation and implementation of measures for the group-wide risks that would affect the entire group Zero serious compliance violations in FY2018 (zero in FY2017) Compliance Inquiries to the Corporate Ethics Consultation Helpline: 20 (29 in FY2017) Conducting of a FY2018 survey on the current status of CSR Addition of the Harassment Consultation Helpline CSR-based procurement Study on developing a group-wide (CSR procurement) basic policy for purchasing, and procurement guidelines for each company Release of non-financial information in the COSMO REPORT and on the company's CSR website Information disclosure Continually selected in representative indices of socially responsible investment (SRI) products, such as 17th consecutive years of inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series The Consolidated Special Feature: About the Cosmo Message from the Uniqueness and Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline 25 Energy Group President and CEO Competitive 26 Management Plan Advantages COSMO REPORT 2019 Special Feature Uniqueness and Competitive Advantages The Cosmo Energy Group aims at achieving sustainable growth in order to continue to be an energy company valued by society. Uniqueness and competitive advantages are sources for growth for the Cosmo Energy Group. CONTENTS 01 Environmental friendliness P.29 02 Relationship with oil producing countries P.33 03 Growth in the Petrochemical Business P.35 04 Engagement with customers P.37 05 Empowerment of diverse human resources P.39 About the Cosmo Message from the The Consolidated Special Feature: Uniqueness and Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline Energy Group President and CEO Competitive 27 Management Plan 28 Advantages Special Feature: Uniqueness and Competitiveness COSMO REPORT 2019 Cosmo01Energy Group's Uniqueness and Competitiveness Consideration for the Environment As our management vision states "Harmony and Symbiosis with the Global Environment," we have been implementing diverse measures with the aim of becoming the world's most environmentally-friend oil/energy corporate group. We are proud to present our environmental measures and initiatives from the viewpoint of uniqueness and competitiveness. Zero flare project and zero discharge of oil field wastewaterSteadily progressing to be well prepared for the new IMO regulations The oil fields of Abu Dhabi Oil Co., Ltd. and Qatar Petroleum Development Co., Ltd. in the Cosmo Energy Group have been realizing the zero flaring operation by collecting the associated gas generated in oil production and reinjecting it into the subsurface oil reservoirs. This is contributing to the prevention of air pollution and the reduction of CO2 emissions. Formation water associated in oil production and the wastewater generated in the crude oil treatment process are required to be disposed properly. Cosmo Energy Group companies have the operation without any discharge of the formation water and the wastewater by reinjecting them back into the subsurface through the water disposal wells after oil removal treatment. In the development of Hail oil field, where includes the Marawah Marine Biosphere Reserve, registered by UNESCO as a sanctuary, any discharge of wastewater and cuttings fluid generated in development activities were strictly prohibited. By installing a wastewater disposal well and cuttings reinjection well prior to drilling activities, we have achieved the "zero discharge operation" in accordance with regulations. In October 2016, as an air pollution preventive measure, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) decided to set a global limit to reduce the content of sulfur in marine fuel oil from 3.5% at present to 0.5% by 2020, in order to reduce ships' emissions of sulfur oxide (SOx). The Cosmo Energy Group plans to establish a system to produce fuel oil that complies with the regulation before the tightening of the IMO regulation in 2020. Specific measures are to make maximum use of an increase in the capacity of the direct desulfurization unit at Chiba Refinery so as to supply fuel oil that complies with the IMO regulation; and to increase the capacity of the Delayed Coker unit at Sakai Refinery so as to increase production of profitable products with a shift from heavy oil to middle distillate. Delayed Coker unit at Sakai Refinery Before zero flaring operation After zero flaring operation Crude oil Gas CO2 Crude oil Gas SOx Reinjection equipment NOx Oil reservoir Oil reservoir What are International environmental regulations on marine fuel oil set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) the IMO Tighter regulation to reduce the content of sulfur in marine fuel oil from 3.5% at present to 0.5% from regulations? January 2020 Shipping companies have the following three options to choose from but the latter two require a significant amount of investment. 1 Use fuel oil with low sulfur content 2 Build vessels that use liquid natural gas (LNG) with no sulfur content as fuel oil 3 Newly construct a scrubber that removes sulfur from the exhaust gas Reduction in CO2 emissions by adopting a utility balance optimization calculation system Water disposal well for wastewater injection to subsurface Mangroves near the causeway to the West Mubarras site terminal Refineries use diverse utilities, such as steam, electricity, and fuel to operate equipment. A utility balance optimization calculation system calculates how to operate optimally to minimize these energy costs. For example, we utilize operational data for the entire refinery, calculate which boiler should be operated with which load balance for efficient operation or how much electricity should be purchased, make them visible, and thereby conduct energy-efficient operation. In FY2018 Cosmo Oil adopted a system for steam and electric power at Chiba Refinery and managed to reduce CO2 emissions by about 15,000 tons. In FY2019 and beyond, the company plans to promote greater efficiency by adopting the same system for hydrogen and fuel at Chiba Refinery. It also has a plan to adopt the system at Yokkaichi Refinery and Sakai Refinery in an effort to achieve a further reduction in environmental impact. About the Cosmo Message from the The Consolidated Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR 29 Energy Group President and CEO Management Plan Special Feature: Uniqueness and Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline Competitive 30 Advantages Special Feature: Uniqueness and Competitiveness COSMO REPORT 2019 Special Feature: Uniqueness and Competitiveness Consideration for the Environment What load balance is optimal How should the internally-generated What type of electric power in operating a boiler? fuel be used for the best balance? should be purchased? Environmental contribution activities together with customers Utility balance optimization calculation system (calculating an operational set point that minimizes energy cost) Optimal set point Operating status The Cosmo Energy Group has been issuing the Eco Card as a membership card to our loyal customers who frequently use our service stations and have a high level of environmental consciousness since 2002. There are 64,000 card holders. This Eco Card has an add-on feature to contribute to environmental activities: both card Cosmo the Card Eco Cosmo the Card Opus Eco Mechanism of Eco Card Utility equipment Hydrogen Fuel Steam Water Electric power Maruzen Petrochemical first in world to adopt innovative energy saving distillation system Maruzen Petrochemical installed a cutting-edge energy saving distillation tower in the methyl ethyl ketone manufacturing facility of its Chiba Plant in 2016. This marked a world-first adoption of SUPERHIDICTM (co-licensed by Toyo Engineering Corporation and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology), an innovative members and the Cosmo Energy Group make donations to fund the Cosmo Oil Eco Card Fund, which supports projects to counter climate change issues across the world. In FY2018, the Fund supported 15 projects, and was involved in a project to plant trees as well as another to preserve a forest. The roots of climate change problems are often poverty, education, economic growth, and other social issues in emerging countries. The projects the Fund supports tend to help resolve these issues as well. We will continue to help resolve social issues in the world jointly with our Eco Card members. When a customer becomes a card holder When a customer pays ¥200,000 or more per year by use of the card, or uses the card for 10 years or more When a customer pays for gasoline or car wash service by use of the card When a customer pays for an eco- battery by use of the card A customer donates ¥500 per year to the Fund. Cosmo Oil donates ¥1,500 per year to the Fund. Cosmo Oil donates 0.1% of the charged amount to the Fund Cosmo Oil donates ¥50 per battery to the Fund Donation by customer Donation by Cosmo Oil energy saving distillation system that adjusts heat exchange at a desirable heat duty and curbs energy injection from outside. Compared to a conventional distillation tower, over 50% of energy saving has been achieved. See details Cosmo Oil Eco Card Fund Annual Report 2019 https://ceh.cosmo-oil.co.jp/eng/envi/ecoreport/index.html Received the Honorable Prize at the Global Environment Awards Promoting wind power generation business to reduce CO2 emissions The Cosmo Energy Group received the Honorable Prize at the 28th Global Environment Awards eco-friendly energy supply in the oil business and the wind power generation business have been highly CO2 Emission Reduction by the Wind Power Generation 500,000 (t-CO2) 400,000 300,000 200,000 100,000 0 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2022 (plan) Wind power generation: Calculated by using the total power generation volume multiplied by the actual CO 2 emission coefficient, adjusted CO 2 emission coefficient, and other alternative measures. Wind power is eco-friendly, clean energy with no concern over depletion of resources and no CO2 emissions. Wind power generated by Cosmo Eco Power Co., Ltd. in the Cosmo Energy Group is distributed by local electric power companies to support the lives of people there. The amount of power generated has expanded to serve around 150,000 households, contributing not only to CO2 emission reduction but also to boosting the energy self-sufficiency rate of Japan, which is highly dependent on imported energy. We aim to become a leading company by continuing to develop new onshore wind farms and also by entering the offshore wind power generation business at an early point. (sponsored by Fujisankei Communications Group and supported by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Technology, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, and the Japan Economic Federation) for its environmentally-friendly activities. The Global Environment Awards were established in 1992 in special cooperation with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Japan as an award system for industry with the aim of ensuring "symbiosis between industrial development and the global environment". The Cosmo Energy Group's many years of activities to contribute to an eco-friendly society, such as the Eco Card Fund, and engagement in wide-ranging regarded and resulted in the receipt of the Honorable Award on this occasion. About the Cosmo Message from the The Consolidated Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR 31 Energy Group President and CEO Management Plan Special Feature: Uniqueness andReview of OperationsCorporate Governance Competitive Advantages Financial Section Outline 32 Special Feature: Uniqueness and Competitiveness COSMO REPORT 2019 Cosmo02Energy Group's Uniqueness and Competitiveness Relationship with oil producing countries The Cosmo Energy Group has been striving to build a trustworthy relationship with Abu Dhabi Government based on the stable operation in Abu Dhabi offshore oil fields over 50 years. We are pleased to introduce here our relationship with Abu Dhabi and our group's Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) activities and Japanese-language training. History of building relationship with UAE goes back to 1967Health, Safety & Environment The relationship between Abu Dhabi Oil Co., Ltd. in Cosmo Energy Group and Abu Dhabi, UAE started in 1967, before the foundation of the country. Back then, Abu Dhabi had previously given oil concessions only to US and European companies, but opened up international bidding to Japan. Maruzen Oil Co., Ltd. and Daikyo Oil Co., Ltd. (both companies are currently Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.), as well as Nippon Mining Co., Ltd. (currently JXTG Holdings Co., Ltd.) jointly bided and the oil concessions were awarded to them. Subsequently on December 6, 1967, a concession agreement on the exploration and development of the offshore oil fields in Abu Dhabi was signed. Abu Dhabi Oil Co., Ltd. has been engaged in safe and stable operation for many years through a close relationship with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and has been highly evaluated since its foundation. In 2018, Abu Dhabi Oil Co., Ltd celebrated the 50th anniversary. Our Group will strive to be a trusted partner of Abu Dhabi. Signing for concession in Mubarraz Dalma field Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) is a term associated with safety, health and environmental issues relating to business activities. HSE activities deal with these issues systematically and effectively in order to reduce risks and enhance the value of the corporation. Abu Dhabi Oil Co., Ltd. has organized the HSE Committee and implemented the systematic HSE activities which include HSE training plans appropriate to each position of employees, the HSE patrol aiming at enhancement on-site HSE management, execution of drills for emergencies and application to the ADNOC HSE Awards Program. The ADNOC HSE Awards Program is a system to provide HSE awards sponsored by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Abu Dhabi Oil Co., Ltd. has been actively applying for this HSE Awards Program based on its HSE activities, and has been highly evaluated and received many awards in the past. Received the HSE Performer Award (FY2014) Oil Development History of the Cosmo Energy Group's Operating CompaniesCoral reef around our oil fields Abu Dhabi Oil Co., Ltd. Qatar Petroleum Development Co., Ltd. United Petroleum Development Co., Ltd Middle East and global events 1967 Acquired concession of the Mubarraz 1967 Third Arab-Israeli War oil field 1968 Established Abu Dhabi Oil Co., Ltd. 1970 Signed a concession agreement of El Bunduq oil field Established United Petroleum Development Co., Ltd. 1971 Foundation of the United Arab Emirates 1973 Commenced of Mubarraz oil field production 1973 Fourth Arab-Israeli War 1975 Commenced of El Bunduq oil field production First Oil Shock 1978 Iranian Revolution Acquired concession of the Umm Al 1979 Second Oil Shock Anbar oil field 1980 Iran-Iraq War Reached 100 million barrels in 1988 production volume Acquired concession of the Neewat Al Ghalan oil field 1989 Commenced of Umm Al Anbar oil field 1991 Gulf War production 1993 Reached 100 million barrels in production volume 1995 Commenced of Neewat Al Ghalan oil field production Signed a development and production 1997 sharing agreement with the Government of the State of Qatar EstablishedQatarPetroleumDevelopmentCo.,Ltd. 2001 Commenced zero flare operation 2003 Iraq War 2005 Reached 200 million barrels in production volume 2006 Commenced of oil field production Reached 200 million barrels in production volume Commenced zero flare operation 2007 Commenced zero flare operation 2008 Record-high WTI crude oil price 2011 Signed a new concession agreement and ($147/bbl) First half of 2010s Shale revolution acquired the Hail oil field 2017 Commencement of Hail oil field production 2017 Qatar diplomatic crisis 2018 50th anniversary Signed a new concession agreement of El Bunduq oil field Japanese-language training in the Emirates of Abu Dhabi Since 2011, we have provided Japanese-language programs to Applied Technology high school(ATHS), a local high school in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the Ritsumeikan Trust. We have sent three Japanese teachers and sponsored the program. As of March 2019, 81 students from Grade 9 to Grade 12 are studying Japanese in the program. 28 students completed the 3-year program in FY2018 and 123 students have completed from the beginning. Among them, 18 students are currently studying in Japan. We will continue to make further efforts to develop this program in the hope that students in the UAE will deepen their understanding of Japanese language and culture, and that they will play an indispensable role in building enhanced relationship between two countries. Closing Ceremony of Summer School at Ritsumeikan Uji High School Reunion Meeting of the ATHS Japanese-Language Program in Kyoto About the Cosmo Message from the The Consolidated Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR 33 Energy Group President and CEO Management Plan Special Feature: Uniqueness and Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline Competitive 34 Advantages Special Feature: Uniqueness and Competitiveness COSMO REPORT 2019 Cosmo03Energy Group's Uniqueness and Competitiveness Growth in the Petrochemical Business The Cosmo Energy Group produces basic petrochemical products (basic chemicals), including plastics, synthetic rubber, ethylene (material of synthetic fiber), propylene, butadiene, and benzene. Basic chemicals are indispensable materials for modern life and their demand is expected to grow more mainly in emerging countries. Let us present the social role of basic chemicals and the Cosmo Energy Group's advantages in this area. Social role of basic petrochemical products We produce ethylene, propylene, butadiene, These products are used as materials for clothes benzene, mixed xylene, and other petrochemical and daily goods in the medical and all other kinds products from naphtha, which is derived from the of fields and are called basic chemicals that refining of crude oil. support modern life. Petrochemical Crude oil Cosmo Oil Naphtha Kerosene, diesel oil, gasoline, etc. Maruzen Petrochemical basic products Resolution and refining industrial Petrochemical Ethylene Propylene Butadiene Benzene Toluene Xylene (para-xylene) Produce petrochemical basic Polyethylene Ethylene Alkyd resin Alkyl products and derivatives from naphtha mainly supplied by Petrochemical derivatives Cosmo Oil, and supply them to manufacturers. Glycol Butadiene rubber complex Hyundai Cosmo Polypropylene Methyl Benzene supplied by Cosmo Oil, and supply High-purity Styrene Petrochemical (HCP) Polystyrene Ethyl ketone Higher alcohol Produce petrochemical basic terephthalic acid products mainly from mixed xylene them to manufacturers in China Plastic, etc. Synthetic resin, etc. Synthetic rubber, Paints, solvents, Synthetic detergents, etc. etc. surfactants Manufacturers PET bottles, vinyl Clothes, interior Tires, industrial Ink agents, Detergents, goods materials adhesives cosmetics Users Japan's top-class ethylene production capacity Ethylene Production Capacity in Japan (Thousand tons/year) Developing competitive advantages in functional chemicals Unlike basic chemicals used in various fields, in manufacturing semiconductors, the core part of functional chemicals enhance high performance in smartphones, and acetylene derivatives used for a specified field. We are engaged in the reactive diluents in coating materials and paints. development of chemicals that require high-level We develop original products and contribute to technology, such as resin for photo resists, used technological innovation. World-leading supplier in the semiconductor resist resin field Semiconductor resist resin is a special resin that enables a chemical reaction to occur only in areas under light and is indispensable in semiconductor processing. Maruzen Petrochemical is one of the world's leading suppliers of such resist (trade name: Marukalyncur). We will maintain technology development and capital spending in order to meet requests for resins that help realize further refinement in the fabrication of semiconductors and for quality improvement. We also plan to apply this know-how and design and develop products in accordance with performance requirement in diverse applications. Expanded production of material for hot-melt,pressure-sensitive adhesive in anticipation of global growth in demand Semiconductor resist resin is a special resin that enables a chemical reaction to occur only in areas under light and is indispensable in semiconductor processing. Maruzen Petrochemical is one of the world's leading suppliers of such resist (trade name: Marukalyncur). We will maintain technology development and capital spending in order to meet requests for resins that help realize further refinement in the fabrication of semiconductors and for quality improvement. We also plan to apply this know-how and design and develop products in accordance with performance requirement in diverse applications. The Cosmo Energy Group's combined annual production of ethylene by Maruzen Petrochemical and its joint venture Keiyo Ethylene amounted to 1.29 million tons, among the highest levels in Japan in 2018. We will continue to provide high-grade ethylene in the market. 768 Domestic 525 Market Share 19% Kosan Idemitsu Ethylene Keiyo Denko Showa Chemical Mitsui Mitsubishi Kasei Asahi Ethylene Chemical Chemical Mitsubishi Chemical Tonen Tosoh Maruzen Petrochemical Petrochemical Osaka Industries & Oil Nippon JXTG Energy Source: Results of the Production Capacity Survey of Major Petrochemical Products in Japan (as of December 31, 2018); METI; March 29, 2019 World-leading Hyundai Cosmo Petrochemical (HCP), a joint venture between the Cosmo Energy Group and Hyundai para-xylene Oilbank in South Korea, possesses world-leadingpara-xylene production capacity of about 1.18 million production tons per year. capacity In addition, HCP is highly competitive in having a plant located near China, Asia's largest region of demand. In FY2018, HCP began investment to increase production capacity for para-xylene and for energy saving, in order to become more competitive. About the Cosmo Message from the The Consolidated Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR 35 Energy Group President and CEO Management Plan Special Feature: Uniqueness and Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline Competitive 36 Advantages Special Feature: Uniqueness and Competitiveness COSMO REPORT 2019 Cosmo04Energy Group's Uniqueness and Competitiveness Engagement with Customers In 1997, we began to send out the message"Filling Up Your Hearts, Too." More than 20 years have passed since then but our desire incorporated in this message remains the same. Let us present here the Cosmo Energy Group's initiatives to fill up the hearts of our customers through the everyday supply of energy. "Filling Up Your Hearts, Too" declaration and our three brand promisesEvolving from an oil distributor to a "Vehicle Life" value provider to deepen the relationship with customers "Filling Up Your Hearts, Too" Declaration Three brand promises We strive to "fill up hearts" of our customers by keeping the following three brand promises to our customers First Customers will be greeted with a welcome and a Comfort promise smile at clean Cosmo Oil service stations. Second Cosmo Oil service stations will offer quality-assured Peace of promise products and services. mind Third Cosmo Oil service station staff will be responsible for Trust promise their answers to customers' queries. Cosmo service stations strive to "fill up the hearts" of customers based on the three brand promises to deliver comfort, peace of mind, and trust to customers. We strongly believe that, by keeping all three promises at all service stations, the Cosmo Brand is cultivated and the Cosmo service stations will be chosen by customers. Leveraging the strength of service stations to have the recurring and direct contact with individual customers, the Cosmo Energy Group is engaged in the car leasing business for the customers since FY2011. A scheme to give discount to gasoline purchasers and a wide range of vehicle models of all domestic automakers deemed leasable were favorably received and contributed to the cumulative total number of contracts of 60,579 at the end of FY2018. Cumulative Total Number of Exceeded 60,000 Consumer Car Leasing Contracts units 70,000 (Units) 60,000 50,000 40,000 30,000 20,000 10,000 0 March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Cosmo Brand Academy training Group training With the aim of becoming a brand chosen by customers and developing human resources that can respond to customers' high demand in products Once a year, group training is held by the area of each branch in order to disseminate knowledge and know-how obtained by a service station to Consumer car leasing business model and services, the Cosmo Brand Academy holds training programs regarding the enhancement of product knowledge, solution proposals, and technical skills. other areas, with the ultimate aim of improving customer satisfaction. Customers Being able to use new cars of any domestic automaker and any model at a favorable price No complicated procedures For example, expenses are simplified as the monthly fixed rate includes mandatory car inspections, taxes, insurance, etc. Leasing Capture new customers companies Cosmo and Secure revenue sources that are not solely service station dependent on fuel operators Lease Cosmo Energy Group and companies Dealers Sales activity Credit Dealer commission (processing of a contract) Asset Vehicle procurement/sale holding Vehicle maintenance Agency contract Insurance application Leasing contract Leasing fee Customer Customers contact Toward improving customer satisfaction To better provide satisfying services at stations, outside mystery examiners investigate services at stations three times a year. Evaluation items in the survey include the operation of staff from when a customer enters the station until exiting, as well as the customer's desire to re-visit. We are implementing diverse measures to improve daily service, targeting a 50% ratio of the highest "AA" rating for Service Stations (SS) by FY2022, the final year of the current medium-term management plan. The ratio of "AA" ratings achieved has been increasing every year, thanks to the initiatives taken so far. We will continue to make efforts to meet the expectations of our customers. Ratio of AA-rated Service Stations in Evaluation 2018 44.7% 2017 39.2% 2016 35.0% (Average of three evaluation results per year) Enhancement of Cosmo's "Vehicle Life" value proposition By offering car leasing for individuals, we support many aspects of customers' "Vehicle Life" from the purchase and maintenance of a car to the switch to a new car. As a new initiative, we developed the "Men- Kuru Package" to support customers beginning with obtaining a driver's license and some sales channels began handling this package in January 2019. This is one-stop service to provide assistance ranging from taking lessons for a driver's license at one of our affiliated driving schools across Japan to providing car leasing service after taking the lessons. Due to its uniqueness, the "Men-Kuru Package" obtained a business model patent in April 2019. The launch of the "Men-Kuru Package" has enabled us to satisfy a wider range of customers from the starting point of their "Vehicle Life" (obtaining a driver's license). About the Cosmo Message from the 37 Energy Group President and CEO The Consolidated Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR Management Plan Special Feature: Uniqueness and Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline Competitive 38 Advantages Special Feature: Uniqueness and Competitiveness COSMO REPORT 2019 Cosmo05Energy Group's Uniqueness and Competitiveness Empowerment of Diverse Human Resources The Cosmo Energy Group believes that our human resources are the source of our uniqueness and competitive advantages. We strive to develop workplaces where employees play an active role by making use of their diverse backgrounds and to develop arrangements that facilitate employees' activities that create value. Developing future leaders of the Cosmo Energy Group We believe that our human resources are the motivated employees with diverse backgrounds to source of our value creation. go about their work proactively. We strive to secure and develop diverse We aim to achieve high productivity and create individuals who tackle the changing business new value by combining employees' diverse environment with a sense of speed. We also make values, abilities, and experiences. efforts to provide a workplace that allows Promoting work-style innovation In order to improve productivity and to facilitate a work-life balance, we have aimed to achieve a 100% ratio of annual paid holidays taken and to optimize working hours. Our initiatives include encouraging employees to work mornings rather than nights (revision of the overtime pay rate), to take a so-called "refresh day" (no-after-hours work day), to turn off the lights in the workplace at 8 pm (to discourage non-essentialafter-hours work), and to factor in the actual number of hours worked by subordinates and its improvement in personnel assessments of managers. Promoting diversity (having diverse human resources) Expansion into the telework program With the objective of boosting productivity and promoting diverse work styles, the work-at-home program was extended to all employees (excluding annual work hours (1,811 hours for day workers; 1,826 hours for shift workers) and a 100% ratio of annual paid holidays taken. In order to ensure diversity, our first priority is to empower women. We are aiming for women to represent 6% of managers and 30% of newly-hired employees (professional staff) by FY2022. For employees undergoing childbirth and using childcare, in addition to the childcare leave and shorter working hours programs, conditions of which exceed legal requirements, and a telework program, we promote taking special paid holidays such as an anniversary day off (the first birthday for childcare or caregiving reasons, a re-employment system for employees who have retired for childcare or caregiving reasons, and a leave of absence program related to the job transfer of a spouse. We also have a career support program to assist employees who take childcare leave to return to work. From the perspective of respecting diversity, we also strive to maintain or increase employment of persons with disabilities. The rate of persons with disabilities as of June 1, 2019 was 2.30%, shift workers) in FY2017. Further in FY2019, the work-at-home program was expanded into the telework program, enabling employees to work not at home but at other locations. These efforts reduced total annual work hours to 1,888 in FY2018. We will continue to make efforts aimed at reaching levels below prescribed total Total Annual Work Hours and Ratio of Average Annual Paid Holidays Taken (Hours) Total Annual Work Hours (LH) (%) 2,000 Rate of usage of annual paid holidays (RH) 100 1,900 80 1,800 Below the 60 prescribed 1,700 working 40 hours 1,600 20 0 0 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2022 (target) of a child) and the program offering leave of absence for childcare up to the child's graduation from elementary school. We have also prepared systems that enable employees to keep working even when their family situation changes, such as limited workplace options Ratio of Women in Newly-Hired Employees 40 (%) Keep the target of 36 30% or more 30 30 20 24 24 10 0 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2022 (target) Employees (professional staff) at Cosmo Oil

Calculated as of March 31 of each fiscal year About the Cosmo Message from the 39 Energy Group President and CEO exceeding the mandate rate. We are implementing measures to empower employees with disabilities, such as arranging seminars at the departments which will receive the employees and providing regular consultation to ensure the employee is settled well in the workplace. Ratio of Female Managers 6 (%) 6.0 4 2.2 3.0 2 1.9 0 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2022 (target) Managers are those ranked in a position to have subordinates or those in the similar rank but with no subordinates.

Due to a change in the scope of job category covered in the data, the ratio of female managers for previous years has been revised.

Employees registered at Cosmo Oil

Calculated as of March 31 of each fiscal year The Consolidated Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR Management Plan Evaluation by Outside Institutions In the case of the consolidated medium-term CSR plan, which links with the sixth consolidated medium-term management plan, we are striving to promote health and reduce long work hours. In addition, we are establishing an environment that enables the improvement of productivity and the creation of new value in initiatives to promote diversity. These initiatives have been recognized by outside institutions and are highly regarded. Obtained "Platinum Kurumin" certification, first in Japan's oil industry Cosmo Oil in the Cosmo Energy Group obtained "Platinum Kurumin" certification from the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare, under the revised Act on Advancement of Measures to Support Raising Next-Generation Children. Promotion of diversity is an important theme, as the new consolidated medium-term management plan lists "strengthen the Group's management foundations" as one of its basic policies. "We value people" is also a part of the Group Code of Conduct. In the spirit of practicing this, we will continue various initiatives to improve the work-life balance of employees. "Platinum Kurumin" certification is awarded under the revised Act to companies that have already obtained "Kurumin" - awarded in recognition of a company's measures to provide support to employees with children - and have further built upon this. Special Feature: Uniqueness and Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline Competitive 40 Advantages Review of Operations COSMO REPORT 2019 BUSINESS OIL EXPLORATION AND PETROLEUM BUSINESS OVERVIEW PRODUCTION BUSINESS (REFINING AND SALES) PETROCHEMICAL RENEWABLE ENERGY AND OTHER TOTAL BUSINESS BUSINESSES Business summary Net sales (FY2018 result) Ordinary income (FY2018 result) Number of employees (as of March 31, 2019) Major assets (as of March 31, 2019) Major business companies related companies (as of March 31, 2019) Business of exploration and production of crude oil in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and in the State of Qatar ¥111.7 billion ¥56.9 billion 271 Crude oil reserves (proved and probable) 167.0 million barrels Equivalent to approx. 18 years of supply Crude oil production Approx.52,000 barrels/day Comparison with refining capacity: Approx. 13% Partnerships Operatorship (self-operation) Solid relationship of trust We produce the largest volume with oil producing countries of crude oil in the Middle East for about 50 years region as a Japanese operator. Cosmo Energy Exploration & Production Abu Dhabi Oil (UAE) Qatar Petroleum Development (Qatar) United Petroleum Development (UAE/Qatar) Business to refine imported crude oil and sell the products to nationwide service stations, factories, and other places including overseas ¥2,526.9 billion ¥14.2 billion/¥24.9 billion (excl. the impact of inventory valuation) 4,481 Crude oil processing capacity1 400,000 barrels/day Domestic market share: Approx. 11.4% Domestic Sales Volume Number of service stations in Japan 20,566 Number of Cosmo brand stations thousand KL 2,792 Number of the "Cosmo Car leasing business the Card" holders for individuals Approx. 4.33 Cumulative total million Cards 60,579 cars Cosmo Oil Cosmo Oil Lubricants Gyxis (LPG) Cosmo Oil Marketing Cosmo Oil Sales Sogo Energy Business to manufacture raw materials of polyester fiber, pet bottles, plastics, synthetic rubber, etc. ¥458.6 billion ¥15.3 billion 1,164 Olefinic production capacity Ethylene1.29 mil tons/year3 Domestic market share: Approx. 19% Aromatic production capacity Para-xylene1.18 mil tons/year3 Benzene 0.74 mil tons/year3 Mixed-xylene0.62 mil tons/year3 Maruzen Petrochemical (Chiba/Yokkaichi) Cosmo Matsuyama Oil CM Aromatics (Chiba) Hyundai Cosmo Petrochemical (Korea) Businesses that are not related to oil or petroleum. Mainly engaged in wind power generation as renewable energy. ¥60.2 billion ¥10.3 billion2 872 Wind power generation capacity 267,000 kW No. 3 in Japan and 6% domestic share *as of April 30, 2019 Solar power generation capacity 24,000 kW Cosmo Eco Power (Wind power generation) Cosmo Engineering Cosmo Trade and Service ¥2,770.4 billion2 ¥96.7 billion/ ¥107.4 billion2 (excl. the impact of inventory valuation) 6,788 Corporate brand awareness in Japan 98.4% Survey of 1,239 customers (men and women, 18-64 years old) who used a service station in the past one month (as of October 30, 2017) Including the supply of petroleum product/semi product (37,000 barrels/day equivalent) from Idemitsu Showa Shell Group with the business alliance Including consolidating adjustment Including whole capacity of Keiyo Ethylene

(55% owned, consolidated subsidiary of Maruzen Petrochemical) Impact of inventory valuation The "impact of inventory valuation" indicates the impact on the cost of sales in the financial statements, according to the inventory valuation method, when there is a change in the price of crude oil. It can be separated into the following two categories: About the Cosmo 41 Energy Group 1 Inventory valuation impact based on the periodic average method This indicates the impact in terms of income based on the "periodic average method," which is an inventory valuation method. In a phase when crude oil prices rise, the cost of sales is pushed down because the unit prices of purchased inventory that have risen during the term are averaged with the lower inventory unit prices at the start of the term. Conversely, in a phase when crude oil prices fall, the cost of sales is pushed up because the unit prices of purchased inventory that have fallen during the term are averaged with the higher inventory unit prices at the start of the term. 2 Inventory valuation impact based on reduction in book value If the market value of inventory at the end of the term falls below the book value, it is necessary to reduce the book value to the market value, and this indicates that a resulting loss is incurred. Message from the The Consolidated Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR President and CEO Management Plan When crude oil prices rise When crude oil prices fall Average of the unit prices of purchased Cost of sales is pushed down Average of the unit prices of purchased Cost of sales is pushed up inventory during the term with the "lower" (positive inventory valuation) inventory during the term with the "higher" (negative inventory valuation) inventory unit prices at the start of the term. inventory unit prices at the start of the term. Impact of inventory Impact of $70 for $40 for inventory $40 for 365 days 65$ $70 for 365 days 45$ 70 days 70 days Inventory at the Purchase during Cost of sales Inventory at the Purchase during Cost of sales start of the term the term start of the term the term Average Average Special Feature: Uniqueness and Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline Competitive 42 Advantages Review of Operations COSMO REPORT 2019 OIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS Ordinary * Operating companies (Abu Dhabi Oil Co., Ltd., Qatar Petroleum income Development Co., Ltd., and United Petroleum Development Co., Ltd.) end their FY on December 31. 80 (Billion yen) (USD/BBL) 120 Ordinary income (LH) 97 Dubai crude oil price (Jan.-Dec. Average, RH) 64.0 60 56.9 90 47.5 69 40.0 70 65 40 51 53 60 41 20 18.6 18.3 30 9.3 and Results Business Forecasts FY2018 Results Our gross production rate increased by 35% year-on-year to 52,303 B/D thanks to continuous full production capacity of Hail Oil Field from January 2018. Higher crude oil prices also contributed positively to generating ordinary income of ¥56.9 billion in FY2018, up ¥38.6 billion from the previous year. FY2019 Forecasts In order to maximize recovery of crude oil from Hail Oil Field, we curtail its production and proceed to consider secondary oil recovery* in FY2019. As a result, ordinary income is expected to be ¥40.0 billion, down ¥16.9 billion year on year. *The purpose of secondary recovery is to maintain reservoir pressure and to displace oils toward the wellbore by using an external fluid such as water or gas injected into the reservoir through injection wells. 0 0 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2022 Enhanced profitability due to production at Hail Oil Field (Plan) (Plan) Trustworthy relationship based on the stable operation in Abu Dhabi off-shore fields over 50 years Strengths Renewed concession agreement for three existing oil fields of Abu Dhabi Oil Co., Ltd. for 30 years and newly acquired Hail Oil Field. Operating Hail Oil field at full capacity Alliance with CEPSA1, a wholly-owned company of our largest shareholder MIC2 (formerly IPIC) Compañía Española de Petróleos, S.A.U. (CEPSA) is a major Spain-based oil company. Mubadala Investment Company (MIC), a holding company was established by an integration of International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), an energy investment company that is fully owned by the Abu Dhabi government and Mubadala Development Company (MDC). Trustworthy relationship based on the stable operation over 50 years, and strong competitiveness, taken by operatorship. Abu Dhabi Oil Co., Ltd. in the Cosmo Energy Group acquired a concession of the Hail Oil Field in December 2012 and commenced production in November 2017. Along with an increase in production rate at Abu Dhabi Oil Co., Ltd., the Cosmo Energy Group's profitability improved substantially. Being located near existing oil fields, Hail Oil Field has suppressed new capital investment by sharing the existing facilities and has also reduced per-barrel operating costs while boosting production volume. After the commencement of production, the rate of decline in the reservoir pressure at Hail Oil Field was higher than initially expected. We are therefore considering secondary oil recovery methods such as the waterflooding method in 2019. After the method for secondary oil recovery is implemented, production rate is expected to recover to the originally expected level. We will maintain stable production in each oil field, thereby contributing to the stable crude oil supply for Japan. Abu Dhabi Oil Co., Ltd. in the Cosmo Energy Groups owns concessions in four oil fields (Mubarraz, Umm Al Anbar, Neewat Al Ghalan, and Hail) based on over 50-years trustworthy relationship with Abu Dhabi, UAE. We have also maintained stable operation for many years at three oil fields (Al Karkara, A-Structure North and A-Structure South) in Qatar by Qatar Petroleum Development Co., Ltd. and at El-Bunduq Oil Field in the border Cosmo Energy Group's Oil Fields ofState Oil fields of Qatar Petroleum Arabian Peninsula Development Co., Ltd. Qatar Co., Ltd. Oil field of Bunduq Oil fields of Abu Dhabi Oil Co., Ltd. Hail Oil Field Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates zone of Abu Dhabi and Qatar by United Petroleum Development Co., Ltd. We are also engaged in oil development and production as an operator. As we have accumulated technologies and know-how about our oil fields, we have been able to operate and product the crude oil at low-cost. Our strong competitiveness enable us to earn profit even in FY2016, when the Dubai oil price dropped to around US$30 per barrel. * Equity investment ratio (%) 100.0% MIC (formerly IPIC) 20.7% CEPSA Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. Strategic comprehensive 100.0% alliance 20.0% Cosmo Energy Exploration & Production Co., Ltd. 80.0% 75.0% Cosmo Abu Dhabi Energy Qatar Petroleum Exploration & Production Co., Ltd. Development Co., Ltd. 64.4% 45.0% Abu Dhabi Oil Co., Ltd.United Petroleum Development Co., Ltd. About the Cosmo Message from the The Consolidated Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR 43 Energy Group President and CEO Management Plan Special Feature: Uniqueness and Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline Competitive 44 Advantages Review of Operations COSMO REPORT 2019 PETROLEUM BUSINESS (REFINING AND SALES) Ordinary Ordinary income excluding the impact of inventory valuation (LH) income Dubai crude oil price (March-April average) (RH) 60 (Billion yen) (USD/BBL) 120 45 84 44.0 90 37.0 37.8 69 70 65 30 60 22.0 46 47 56 24.9 and Results Business Forecasts FY2018 Results Despite securing an appropriate margin from petroleum products based on an improvement in the domestic supply-demand balance, ordinary income excluding the impact of inventory valuation decreased by ¥12.9 billion from the previous year to ¥24.9 billion chiefly due to regular maintenance at refineries, the suspension of equipment caused by limited problems and allowances for the cost of future regular maintenance at refineries. FY2019 Forecasts In FY2019, ordinary income excluding the impact of inventory valuation is expected to increase by ¥12.1 billion from the previous year to ¥37.0 billion in response to securing an appropriate margin from petroleum products and eliminating the impact of limited equipment problems that occurred in the previous year. 15 30 5.8 1.8 0 0 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2022 (Plan) (Plan) Increase Delayed Coker unit capacity and promote alliance to enhance competitiveness Strengths of refineries Profit structure without depending only on fuel oil, by adding car leasing business for individuals at the core Alliance with Kygnus Sekiyu to enhance competitiveness Entered into a capital and business alliance with Kygnus Sekiyu in February 2017 and acquired a 20% equity stake of Kygnus Sekiyu in May 2017. Will begin to supply fuel oil to Kygnus Sekiyu by around 2020. Will discuss and study further business alliances, without being limited to the supply of fuel oil. Kygnus Sekiyu K.K. 4,239 Fuel oil sales volume thousand KL 462SS Number of SS As of March 31, 2019 Service station operators Cosmo Oil's refineries Capital and (Chiba, Yokkaichi, Sakai) business alliance Cosmo Energy Group Domestic fuel oil 20,566 sales volume thousand KL Factories and 2,792 SS others Number of SS As of March 31, 2019 Revenue growth opportunities exist such as the changing environment resulting from IMO regulations and the start of supply to Kygnus Sekiyu Strengthening the "Vehicle Life" business In January 2020, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) will tighten regulations on the content of sulfur in marine fuel oil by reducing the limit to 0.5% from 3.5% at present. This is expected to reduce demand for high-sulfur heavy oil, conventionally used for fuel oil, and increase demand for low-sulfur heavy oil. The oil industry therefore faces a challenge to cope with a decline in demand for high-sulfur heavy oil and to ensure stable supply of low-sulfur heavy oil. The Cosmo Energy Group is seizing the change caused by the IMO regulations as an opportunity. We are establishing a structure to boost production of low-sulfur heavy oil without producing high-sulfur heavy oil by increasing the capacity of the Delayed Coker unit at Sakai Refinery in advance of the tighter The Group's Crude Oil Processing Capacity 400,000BD Including the supply of petroleum product/semi product (37,000 barrels/day equivalent) from Idemitsu Showa Shell Group (Showa Yokkaichi Sekiyu) with the business alliance

as of March 31, 2018 Yokkaichi Refinery 86,000BD Business alliance with Idemitsu Showa Shell Group (Showa Yokkaichi Sekiyu) Synergy for Cosmo ¥1.0 billion/year (from April 2017) Large metropolitan areas Aiming at establishing a profit structure that does not fully depend on fuel oil, the Cosmo Energy Group has expanded into the car leasing business for individuals. Since FY2011, when we began the car leasing business, a scheme to give discounts to gasoline purchasers and a wide range of vehicle models of all domestic automakers deemed leasable have been favorably evaluated, resulting in the cumulative total number of contracts reaching 60,579 at the end of FY2018. In the immense vehicle life market, which is said to be worth 36 trillion yen, we will create a high-performance,highly-efficient business model. This model will leverage the strength of our infrastructure comprising service stations, which welcome around half a million visits by customers every day, our staff who share the passion of "Filling Up Your Hearts, Too," and our 4.33 million card holders. Cumulative Number of Car Leasing Contracts Exceeding (including contracts on loan or cash) 60,000 (Units) units 70,000 60,000 50,000 40,000 30,000 20,000 10,000 0 March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 regulations in 2020 and utilizing the direct desulfurization unit of Chiba Refinery. We will also start supplying fuel oil to Kygnus Sekiyu, our capital and business alliance partner, around 2020. Thanks to the start of this supply, our domestic sales volume is expected to increase by 111.8% from the previous year in FY2019. Chiba Refinery 177,000BD Completion of the pipeline between JXTG Energy's Chiba Refinery and Cosmo Oil's Chiba Refinery (from FY2018) Sakai Refinery 100,000BD Investment in a secondary equipment to enhance competitiveness Start of operation of a Delayed Coker unit in 2010 Higher value-added products Launch of "Cosmo Denki (Electricity)" In order to participate in and expand business in the residential life market and the local energy market, as stated in our growth strategy, we started selling "Cosmo Denki (Electricity)," home-use electricity, in FY2019. By combining our insight and know-how, as well as our service stations nationwide, we are seeking to create future value. The Consolidated Special Feature: About the Cosmo Message from the Uniqueness and Review of Operations Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline 45 Energy Group President and CEO Competitive 46 Management Plan Advantages Review of Operations COSMO REPORT 2019 PETROCHEMICAL BUSINESS Ordinary income Ordinary Income (LH) 40 (Billion yen) Ethylene Market (RH) ($/ton) 800 30 30.4 600 20 22.2 400 18.0 15.3 10 12.0 200 and Results Business Forecasts FY2018 Results Ordinary income decreased by ¥15.1 billion from the previous year to ¥15.3 billion mainly due to the downturn in market conditions and a decrease in sales volume caused by regular maintenance at Maruzen Petrochemical. FY2019 Forecasts In FY2019, ordinary income is expected to increase by ¥2.7 billion from the previous year to ¥18.0 billion due to an increase in production volume at Maruzen Petrochemical, supported by the elimination of the impact of regular maintenance in FY2018. 4.2 0 0 -10 - -200 7.0 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2022 (Plan) (Plan) Established a production chain in Asia, a world-leading demand region Cost competitiveness based on Japan's largest-scale ethylene production capacity (Maruzen Strengths Petrochemical) Cost competitiveness based on one of the largest-scalepara-xylene production capacity in Asia (Hyundai Cosmo Petrochemical*) * A joint venture with Hyundai Oilbank (HDO) in South Korea The Petrochemical Business is a growth driver supported by the expanding international market The Cosmo Energy Group established Hyundai Cosmo Petrochemical (HCP), a joint venture with Hyundai Oilbank (HDO), in November 2009. HCP is a world- leading para-xylene manufacturer, possessing one of the world's largest para-xylene manufacturing facilities with annual capacity of 1.18 million tons. Para-xylene makes purified terephthalic acid, which is used for polyester, a material for clothes, PET bottles, and other end products. Going forward, even if domestic demand for gasoline declines, we will be able to shift production from gasoline to mixed-xylene and thereby enhance the competitiveness of our refineries. We will endeavor to grow the business by capturing changes in the global market and using our network in Japan and overseas. International demand for petrochemical products is expected to grow further on the back of global population growth. In view of this trend, the sixth consolidated medium-term management plan identifies the Petrochemical Business as one of the growth drivers and targets aggressive investment aimed at reliably receiving profits during and after the next medium-term management plan. By making use of strong competitiveness in the production of ethylene and para-xylene at Maruzen Petrochemical and Hyundai Cosmo Petrochemical (HCP) in the Cosmo Energy Group, we seek to deepen and benefit from synergies with the Petroleum Business. World Para-xylene Demand World Ethylene Demand Asia Other regions Asia North America Other regions 60 (millions of tons) 200 (millions of tons) Increase in demand Increase in demand +3.7% on average +4.2% on average 45 150 30 100 15 50 0 0 2016 2022 2016 2022 Source: Global Supply and Demand Trends for Petrochemical Products (October 2018), the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry HCP's para-xylene manufacturing facilitiesMaruzen Petrochemical's Chiba Plant Production Structure Cosmo Energy Group's Production Capacity Maruzen Petrochemical (Chiba Plant) Product Company Production Capacity Located in the Keiyo Industrial Complex, one of the (tons/year, exc. impact of regular maintenance) top class in the world Olefin Ethylene Maruzen 1,290,000* Japan's largest-scale ethylene production capacity High capacity utilization of highly competitive Petrochemical facilities (partially exporting ethylene) Aromatics Para- Hyundai Cosmo 1,180,000 Going forward, pursuing synergy with refinery xylene Petrochemical Benzene Maruzen 395,000 Hyundai Cosmo Petrochemical (HCP) Petrochemical Hyundai Cosmo 250,000 Located near the area of demand (China) Petrochemical Asia's largest-classpara-xylene Maximizing the Group's competitive advantages and aiming to expand new business in functional products production capacity Cosmo Matsuyama Oil 90,000 Subtotal 735,000 Maruzen Petrochemical in the Cosmo Energy Group has Japan's largest ethylene production capacity, at 1.29 million tons per year, with its plants in the Keiyo Industrial Area in Chiba Prefecture and the Chukyo Industrial Zone in Mie Prefecture. The Chiba Plant, in particular, has two ethylene plants and functions as an ethylene center which serves as the core of the industrial complex. By being connected with an adjacent petrochemical manufacturer via a pipeline, the Chiba Plant makes good use of its two ethylene plants in operation. Moving forward, we will endeavor to create synergies between the Oil Refining Business and the Petrochemical Business through better sharing of raw materials and fuels (material diversification at ethylene plants), effective use of utilities (such as electric power and water used in plants), and rationalization of equipment, with the aim of further enhancing our competitiveness. We will also strive to enhance our competitive edge in basic products and expand the highly-functional product business, which is less prone to the market environment. Mixed Cosmo Oil (Yokkaichi 300,000 xylene Refinery) Para-xylene Mixed xylene CM Aromatics 270,000 Cosmo Matsuyama Oil 48,000 Maruzen Subtotal 618,000 China Petrochemical World largest point of (Chiba Plant) Aromatics total 2,533,000 demand in para-xylene Yokkaichi Refinery * Includes production capacity of Keiyo Ethylene Maruzen Petrochemical (55% owned, consolidated subsidiary of Maruzen Petrochemical) (Yokkaichi Plant) Cosmo Matsuyama Oil CM Aromatics Produce benzene, toluene, xylene Produce mixed-xylene Special Feature: About the Cosmo Message from the The Consolidated Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR 47 Energy Group President and CEO Management Plan Uniqueness and Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline Competitive 48 Advantages Review of Operations COSMO REPORT 2019 RENEWABLE ENERGY AND OTHER BUSINESSES Ordinary income Ordinary Income (Including consolidating adjustment) 12 (Billion yen) Cosmo Eco Power's ordinary income 10.3 11.0 9 8.7 9.4 9.0 6 4.0 4.0 3 and Results Business Forecasts FY2018 Results Ordinary income increased for the ninth consecutive year to ¥10.3 billion, up ¥0.9 billion from the previous year, thanks to the ongoing smooth operation of wind farms. FY2019 Forecasts Ordinary income is expected to increase by ¥0.7 billion from the previous year to ¥11.0 billion, due to the start of operation of Watarai Wind Farm's Second Phase (Mie Prefecture; 22,000kW) and Himekami Wind Farm (Iwate Prefecture; 18,000kW). Cosmo Eco Power, Japan's first company specializing in wind power generation 0 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2022 (Plan) (Plan) Eco Power Co., Ltd. (currently Cosmo Eco Power) was established as Japan's first company Under Group incorporation in 2010 of Eco Power (currently Cosmo Eco Powor), a pioneer in the wind power generation business (established in 1997) Strengths Realization of a high level of availability (at least 90%), as development, construction, operation and maintenance are carried out within the Cosmo Energy Group specializing in wind power generation in 1997 and joined the Cosmo Energy Group in 2010. Since then, Cosmo Eco Power has been proactively engaged in the maintenance of existing sites and the start-up of new wind farms and has steadily increased its Offshore wind power generation projects Northwest Coast, Aomori Prefecture Akita Port, Noshiro Port study Nationwide operation to reduce risks in wind condition changes by region and to ensure stability Plan to expand business over the long term by expanding onshore sites and participating in offshore site projects Environment surrounding the wind power generation business power generating capacity and profit. The company currently has a high share of the market, with 267,000kW of power generation capacity in 24 areas. Thanks to its experienced staff and high technical skills, it has achieved a utilization rate* of over 90% and has maintained Akita Central Sea Area Start of operation Coast of Yurihonjo City, Iwate: Himekami Akita Prefecture (April 2019) (Approx. 18,000kW) Amid the global trend of decarbonizing, renewable energy is anticipated to grow in Japan. Wind power generation, in particular, is expected to grow about three times from 2017 to 2030 (10 million kW) in terms of its share of the total power source mix in Japan, according to the the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). In addition, the feed-in tariff (FIT) scheme introduced in FY2012 is expected to help generate stable profit from the wind power generation business for 20 years. Japan's Installed Wind Power Generation Capacity and Target Installation target 1,000 (ten thousand kW) 1,000 About three times 500 Installed capacity 365 safe, steady operation. Cosmo Eco Power is newly developing the Chuki Wind Farm (Wakayama Prefecture; 48,000kW), which is scheduled to start operation in FY2021. By FY2022, the final year of the current medium-term management plan, wind power generation capacity is targeted to reach 400,000kW. * The ratio of hours on stand-by status to generate power if the wind blows within one year Under construction Start of operation Wakayama: Chuki Mie: Watarai, Planned start of Second Phase operation (First half of FY2021) (April 2019) (Approx. 48,000kW) (Approx. 22,000kW) On the other hand, it is a difficult business to newly enter, as it requires sophisticated expertise in the Aiming to become a leading company in offshore wind power generation selection of suitable land, dialogue with residents in the community, and environmental impact assessments. 0 FY2018-end FY2030-end (plan) Prepared based on the Long-term Energy Supply and Demand Outlook (released in July 2015) and the Renewable Energy Electronic Application Website, both created by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). In addition to the onshore wind power business, Cosmo Eco Power aims to become a leading company in offshore wind power generation by entering this business. The company is currently studying offshore wind power generation projects mainly in the following four areas: the sea area of Akita Port and Noshiro Port; off the coast near Yurihonjo City, Akita Prefecture; the Akita Central Sea Area; and the Northwest Coast, Aomori Prefecture, Akita Prefecture. We will continue to steadily implement wind farm construction plans to increase power generating capacity and consider construction of new wind power generation capacity. Projection of Cosmo's Wind Power Generating Capacity in Japan Ordinary income (LH) Generating Capacity (RH) 20 (Billion yen) (ten thousand kW) 200 15 150 10 100 5 50 0 0 FY2018 FY2019 FY2022 FY2024 FY2030 (plan) (plan) (image) (image) About the Cosmo Message from the The Consolidated Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR 49 Energy Group President and CEO Management Plan Special Feature: Uniqueness and Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline Competitive 50 Advantages Corporate Governance COSMO REPORT 2019 Corporate Governance Executives' Remuneration Plan Basic Governance Structure and Business Execution System The Cosmo Energy Group transitioned to a holding company structure in October 2015 and became a company with a supervisory committee structure in order to increase the ratio of outside directors and strengthen the audit and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors. Moreover, with the aim of clearly separating management oversight and business execution, the Company has adopted an executive officer system. As a result, some authority has been transferred to executive officers in order to enable the Company to respond promptly to changes in the business environment and carry out swift decision-making. In FY2018 the Company introduced a new remuneration plan linked to business performance, with the purpose of enhancing medium-term business performance, increasing corporate value, and sharing profits with shareholders. It applies to directors (excluding outside directors and directors who are Supervisory Committee members) and executive officers. This plan consists of annual incentive consolidated net debt-to-equity ratio of three consecutive fiscal years starting from the fiscal year. A ratio of 4:3:3 has been established for basic remuneration: annual incentive remuneration (when consolidated ordinary income excluding the impact of inventory valuation reaches ¥100 billion): and medium- to long-term incentive remuneration (when stock price conditions are fully achieved). Board of Directors The Board of Directors is composed of ten members in total, and comprises 6 internal directors (1 of whom is a member of the Supervisory Committee) and 4 outside directors (2 of whom are members of the Supervisory Committee). It decides important matters such as the basic management policy and also supervises the execution of business duties. Executive Officers' Committee The Company has adopted the executive officers' system to clarify the roles and responsibilities of "Directors" in charge of decision-making and management oversight, and "Executive Officers" in charge of business execution. The Executive Officers' Committee comprises major executive officers, including the Chief Executive Officer, and remuneration (bonuses) linked to consolidated performance indices for each fiscal year, and medium- to long-term incentive remuneration (stock remuneration) linked to the ratio of the Company's Total Shareholder Return (TSR) to the TOPIX (Tokyo Stock Price Index) growth rate as well as to the The stock remuneration plan is an incentive plan that uses a trust system. It is a mechanism that creates management motivation based on awareness of increasing corporate value in the long term, as directors and executive officers share changes in shareholder value with shareholders. Executives' Remuneration Plan To enhance the supervisory function of the Board of Directors and realize fair and highly transparent management, the Company increased the number of outside directors by 2 members (2 of the 4 outside directors are independent outside directors) in tandem with the transition to a holding company structure. Outside directors have immediate access directors that are members of the Supervisory Committee, and functions as an advisory body to the President. The committee makes decisions concerning the execution of business in accordance with management policies determined by the Board of Directors. Remuneration linked to business performance 30% (performance-linked coefficient: 50-150%) Medium-tolong-term incentive remuneration (stock remuneration)1,2 Remuneration linked to business performance 30% (performance-linked coefficient: 0-200%) Annual incentive remuneration (bonuses)1,3 Fixed remuneration 40% Basic remuneration to necessary information. Supervisory Committee The Supervisory Committee is composed of three members in total, namely, one internal director and two independent outside directors, and uses the internal control system to audit and supervise the business execution of directors as well as the state of execution of other business duties in general that are related to the management of the Group. The Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee The Company has established the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee, which is an advisory body to the Board of Directors, to ensure transparency and objectivity in the selection of director candidates and the compensation determination process. This committee is composed of three members in total, namely, one internal director and two independent outside directors, and deliberates on the nomination and remuneration of executive officers. The Chairperson is an independent Remuneration linked to business performance is not applicable to directors who are outside directors or Supervisory Committee members. Linked to the ratio of the Company's Total Shareholder Return (TSR) to the TOPIX (Tokyo Stock Price Index) growth rate as well as to the consolidated net debt-to-equity ratio for FY2018-FY2020 Linked to consolidated ordinary income excluding the impact of inventory valuation for each fiscal year Evaluation of Effectiveness of the Board of Directors As a part of continued initiatives from FY2016 to enhance effectiveness of corporate governance, the Company evaluated the effectiveness of the Board of Directors in order to improve its management and functions. Chairperson is an independent outside director. Corporate Governance Structure outside director. Director Independent outside director Outside director Method of evaluation Upon explanation of the purpose of evaluation, questionnaires were distributed to all directors. Then the results were analyzed and evaluated based on the answers from all of them in consideration of discussions at the Board of Directors. Main points of inquiry Composition, roles, and operation of the Board of Directors General Meeting of Shareholders Election, Dismissal Right to state opinions on Election, Dismissal Election, Dismissal nominations and remuneration Supervisory Committee Accounting Board of Audit and supervise business execution of directors, Decide proposals Auditor to elect or dismiss the Accounting Auditor Directors Audit and Audit of accounts Supervision Cooperation Election, Dismissal Reporting and Supervision Directors in charge Representative Director Internal of business and Presidenta Auditing Office execution Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee Executive Officers' Committee Audit Nominate candidates for director, deliberate and Divisions and affiliates report on their remuneration Summary of evaluation results Initiatives to enhance the effectiveness Coping with the Corporate Governance Code Effectiveness of the Board of Directors The Board of Directors analyzed and evaluated that the effectiveness of the Board of Directors as a whole is ensured due to the following: The Board of Directors is comprised of an appropriate number of directors and serves as a fair place that allows exchange of active, unrestricted opinions. The Board of Directors checked the progress of the consolidated medium-term management plan and had a constructive discussion. Based on the above evaluation results, the Board of Directors will do the following. Supervision of the implementation status of the consolidated medium-term management plan Enhanced efficiency in management of the Board of Directors Continual evaluation of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors and improvement of the evaluation method About the Cosmo Message from the The Consolidated Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR 51 Energy Group President and CEO Management Plan Special Feature: Uniqueness and Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline Competitive 52 Advantages Corporate Governance COSMO REPORT 2019 Chairman, Representative Director Keizo Morikawa April 1971 Joined Daikyo Oil Co., Ltd. June 2000 Director of Cosmo Oil Co., Ltd. June 2002 Managing Director June 2004 Senior Managing Director June 2006 Representative Senior Managing Director June 2008 Executive Vice President, Representative Director June 2010 Executive Vice President, Representative Director, Executive Officer June 2012 President, Representative Director, Chief Executive Officer October 2015 President, Representative Director, Chief Executive Officer of the Company June 2017 Chairman, Representative Director (current position) Representative Director, Group CEO Hiroshi Kiriyama April 1979 Joined Daikyo Oil Co., Ltd. June 2011 Senior Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept. and Change Promotion Dept., Cosmo Oil Co., Ltd. June 2012 Senior Executive Officer June 2013 Director, Senior Executive Officer October 2015 Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company June 2016 Representative Director, Executive Vice President June 2017 President, Representative Director, Chief Executive Officer of the Company April 2019 Representative Director, Group CEO (current position) Director, Senior Executive Officer Masayoshi Noji April 1984 Joined The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited (currently Mizuho Bank, Ltd.) May 2013 Joined Cosmo Oil Co., Ltd. Assistant General Manager, Project Development Dept. June 2014 General Manager, Power & Gas Business Dept. July 2014 Executive Officer, General Manager, June 2015 Power & Gas Business Dept. October 2015 Executive Officer, General Manager, Power Dept. April 2016 Executive Officer, General Manager, Power Dept. of the Company June 2016 Senior Executive Officer, General Manager, Business Portfolio Management Dept. April 2018 Senior Executive Officer June 2018 Director, Senior Executive Officer (current position) Director, Senior Executive Officer Director, Senior Executive Officer Yasuhiro Suzuki Takayuki Uematsu April 1985 Joined Daikyo Oil Co., Ltd. November1992 Joined Cosmo Oil Co., Ltd. June 2013 General Manager, Human Resource June 2014 Assistant General Manager, Dept., Accounting and Finance Dept. Cosmo Oil Co., Ltd. June 2015 General Manager, Finance Dept. June 2015 General Manager, Power & Gas October 2015 General Manager, Finance Dept. of Business Dept. the Company October 2015 General Manager, Human Resource June 2016 Executive Officer, General Manager, and General Affairs Dept. Finance Dept. June 2016 Executive Officer, General Manager, April 2018 Executive Officer, General Manager, Human Resource and General Corporate Planning Dept. Affairs Dept. April 2018 Senior Executive Officer April 2017 Executive Officer, General Manager, June 2018 Director, Senior Executive Officer Corporate Planning Dept. (current position) April 2018 Senior Executive Officer June 2018 Director, Senior Executive Officer (current position) Directors and Executive Officers (As of June 20, 2019) Reasons for selection He had led management as President, Representative Director for five years since 2012. He assumed the office of Chairman, Representative Director in 2017 and has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors, working to boost corporate value of the Group. Outside Director Musabbeh Al Kaabi October 1997 Joined Abu Dhabi National Oil Company July 2007 Manager, Exploration Division October 2013 Chief Growth Officer, Mubadala Petroleum December2014 Chief Executive Officer February2017 Chief Executive Officer, Petroleum and Petrochemicals, Mubadala Investment Company (current position) June 2017 Outside Director of the Company (current position) Reasons for selection He has been responsible for the Corporate Planning Dept. for a long time, and is deeply versed in domestic and international energy business. He also possesses abundant expertise and experience regarding overall corporate management. In addition, he has shouldered management of the Group as President, Representative Director since June 2017. Outside Director Khalifa Al Suwaidi September2000 Joined Abu Dhabi Polymers Company October 2008 Senior Vice President, Corporate Planning & Support Unit, Abu Dhabi National Chemical Company October 2010 Deputy Chief Executive Officer February 2016 Acting Chief Executive Officer March 2017 Executive Director, Refining & Petrochemicals, Mubadala Investment Company (current position) June 2017 Outside Director of the Company (current position) Reasons for selection After many years with Mizuho Bank, he joined Cosmo Oil Co., Ltd. in 2013, and assumed the office of Executive Officer in 2014. He has since contributed to the promotion of the company's wind power generation business and the administration of the Group companies. Independent Outside Director, Supervisory Committee Member Sakae Kanno April 1971 Joined The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. June 2003 Managing Director, The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. June 2007 Executive Vice President and Director, The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. June 2011 Audit & Supervisory Board Member, The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. June 2013 Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Cosmo Oil Co., Ltd. October 2015 Outside Director of the Company (Supervisory Committee Member) (current position) Reasons for selection He has engaged in the departments of sales and administration such as human resources and corporate planning since he joined Daikyo Oil Co., Ltd., and is familiar with the general operations of the Company. Independent Outside Director, Supervisory Committee Member Yasuko Takayama April 1980 Joined Shiseido Co., Ltd April 2009 General Manager, Social Affairs and Consumer Relations Department April 2010 General Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility Department June 2011 Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member June 2015 Advisor Outside Director, The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (current position) June 2016 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Mitsubishi Corporation (current position) June 2017 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Yokogawa Electric Corporation (current position) June 2019 Outside Director of the Company (Supervisory Committee Member) (current position) Reasons for selection He has engaged in the departments of finance and accounting almost entirely throughout his career since he joined Cosmo Oil Co., Ltd., and fully knows the financial and accounting condition of the Company. Director, Full-time Supervisory Committee Member Kenichi Taki April 1975 Joined Daikyo Oil Co., Ltd. June 2008 General Manager, Internal Auditing Office, Cosmo Oil Co., Ltd. June 2012 Executive Officer, General Manager, Accounting Dept. June 2014 Senior Executive Officer, General Manager, Accounting & Finance Dept. June 2015 Senior Executive Officer, General Manager, Accounting Dept. October 2015 Senior Executive Officer, General Manager, Accounting Dept. of the Company April 2016 Senior Executive Officer June 2016 Director, Senior Executive Officer June 2018 Director of the Company (Full-time Supervisory Committee Member) (current position) Reasons for selection Reasons for selection He engaged in the Oil Exploration and Production He has worked at Abu Dhabi National Chemical Business at the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Company for many years and possesses abundant and has experience serving as an officer at many knowledge and management experience regarding corporations in the energy industry outside of petrochemicals. Japan. He has an international viewpoint regarding the petroleum industry. Reasons for selection He has experience as a Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member at the Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. He has served as an Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Cosmo Oil Co., Ltd. since 2013, and as an Outside Director who is a Member of the Supervisory Committee of the Company since 2015. Reasons for selection She has experience as General Manager of the Consumer Information Center, General Manager of the Corporate Social Responsibility Department and other positions of Shiseido Co., Ltd., as well as being appointed Audit & Supervisory Board Member and Advisor of the same company. Since then, she has also served as Outside Director and Outside Audit Supervisory Board Member for several listed companies. She serves as an Outside Director who is a Member of the Supervisory Committee from 2019. Reasons for selection He is thoroughly familiar with the Company's accounting situation as his career has been almost entirely within the Accounting Dept. since joining Daikyo Oil Co., Ltd., and possesses knowledge gained through his work regarding the wide range of operations within the Company. 53 About the Cosmo Message from the The Consolidated Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR Energy Group President and CEO Management Plan Special Feature: Uniqueness and Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline Competitive 54 Advantages Corporate Governance COSMO REPORT 2019 Interview with Outside Directors I am committed to playing a full role in the auditing function and helping to enhance the effectiveness of the Board of Directors by speaking up on such occasions. Independent Outside Director, Supervisory Committee Member Sakae Kanno * See details of his biography and reasons for selection on page 54. I intend to use my experience at a consumer goods manufacturer and make proposals from the viewpoint of diverse stakeholders. Independent Outside Director, Supervisory Committee Member Yasuko Takayama * See details of her biography and reasons for selection on page 54. From your position as outside director, please tell us what you think about the uniqueness and competitive advantages of the Cosmo Energy Group. The Cosmo Energy Group has a strong integrated oil business portfolio from downstream to upstream, including oil exploration, refining, distribution, and petrochemicals. It also has a leading renewable energy business. I think this is very exciting. Again as outside diector, what do you see as the areas of strength and issues concerning the Cosmo Energy Group's corporate governance, including the implementation of safety measures? I would like to point out first that a clear commitment to the establishment of governance by top management is one of Cosmo's strengths. This is clearly demonstrated in the consolidated medium-term management plan and is steadily being disseminated to the entire Group. Cosmo's challenges should include the thorough implementation of safety measures, for example. I am closely watching how measures to cultivate a culture of safety in refineries will be implemented. Have you seen any changes or progress concerning the enhancement of governance in the past year? Three years have passed since the company moved to a holding company. Last year, I think significant progress was made in making Group companies better understand and become aware of internal control and its structure. I also find that the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee is functioning well with greater transparency in areas such as selecting directors and deciding remuneration. How do you think the relationship between the Supervisory Committee and the Board of Directors can be further enhanced? I have a positive view on the relationship because three of ten directors are also members of the Supervisory Committee; a majority of members of the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee are independent members of the Supervisory Committee; a full-time member of the Supervisory Committee attends important internal meetings; and members of the Supervisory Committee regularly communicate with the top management and executives of each department and are actively involved in the Board of Directors and other meetings. In light of these conditions, in my view, an auditing function from an independent standpoint has been fully performed and I will strive to further raise its effectiveness. Looking back at the Board of Directors meetings you attended last year, is there any specific example of when you particularly sensed the effectiveness of the Board of Directors? We have exchanged constructive opinions not only at the time of drawing up a medium-term management plan but also in promoting it in light for this fiscal year. I believe that the Board is fully performing its supervisory function. Please tell us about your current role and what you would like to accomplish in your role going forward. While aiming for an increase in corporate value, I try to speak with consideration for the viewpoints of various stakeholders, including society, customers, employees and shareholders. I also keep in mind to proactively discuss issues such as the establishment of governance, initiatives for refineries to achieve global standards, and new business investment opportunities. Will you give a message to shareholders and other stakeholders? The Cosmo Energy Group has been reborn after boldly reconstructing its business portfolio under the extremely difficult business situation caused by the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami of 2011. Along with the Oil E&P Business, the Oil Refining and Sales Business has become a profit pillar and will potentially become a highly profitable division once refineries achieve global standards. In addition, the Cosmo Energy Group is seeking to become Japan's leading company in the Renewable Energy Business, taking up challenges in offshore wind farms and other advanced areas. While Cosmo is positioned third in Japan's oil industry behind the leading majors, I am confident that it will soon be recognized as a well-balanced and highly-profitable group. Please give us your thought on the role of independent outside directors in corporate management. I feel a sense of determination and honor in having been appointed as an independent outside director of the Cosmo Energy Group, which is actively engaged in enhancing its corporate governance. In aiming for the sustainable growth and enhancement of the long-term value of the corporate group, independent outside directors play the role of advising and supervising on the offense side as well as on the defense side, from a fair, independent position. I believe that their particularly important role is to candidly express what they find and think in the decision- making process. They also play an especially vital role in making use of these views in management from the standpoint of shareholders, investors, and other diverse stakeholders, based on a full understanding of the corporate philosophy, business activities, and the corporate culture. What would you like to achieve or what kind of role would you like to play as an independent outside director? I have been engaged in building a good relationship with diverse stakeholders at a consumer goods manufacturer, mainly in CSR areas such as PR and consumer relations, compliance and risk management, as well as in the promotion of ESG. At present, with the world being oriented toward decarbonization, I recognize that the Cosmo Energy Group, which supports the infrastructure of industries and society, has a great role to play and a huge responsibility to take. The Group is aiming to make renewable energy another pillar of its business portfolio in the long run, in addition to achieving SDGs. I am determined to dedicate my best efforts to helping to enhance its corporate value and governance, by making use of my experience, focusing on the relationship with stakeholders, and having a highly keen awareness of risks. About the Cosmo Message from the The Consolidated Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR 55 Energy Group President and CEO Management Plan Special Feature: Uniqueness and Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline Competitive 56 Advantages Corporate Governance COSMO REPORT 2019 Ensuring Safety Measures Basic Governance Structure and Business Execution System The Cosmo Energy Group advocates "ensuring safety measures" as materiality of the consolidated medium-term CSR management plan. From a different perspective from original corporate governance, we have intentionally incorporated "safe operations and stable supply" and "quality assurance" as priority issues as they are a part of an essential foundation for raising corporate value. We have set targets and KPIs for these issues in promoting the enhancement of a safety management structure. Safe Operations and Stable Supply Operations Management System Cosmo Oil has adopted an Operations Management System (OMS) with the aim of achieving safety operation and stable supply that are superior to the world standard. The OMS sets an action plan which consists of 23 required issues, and the head office and refineries enhance their respective actions based on the OMS and cooperate with each other. The adoption of the OMS has enabled us to establish an operating--related management system base. On this basis, we intend to achieve safety operation and stable supply, improve operations, and avoid opportunity losses. Always bear in mind the risk involved. Risk1Base Three Key Points (Basic Concept) 3 of OMS 2 Continuous Completely improvement done Continue improvements Perform securely while running PDCA. according to rules and Safety Measures Chapter 1 of the Cosmo Energy Group's Code of Conduct says that "We are determined to be a safe and accident free corporate group." Our new consolidated medium-term CSR management plan includes, in its priority issues for G (Governance): Safe operations and stable supply, "Preventing work-related accidents, and major accidents," and we have been engaged in implementing safety measures. In FY2018, the overall Cosmo Energy Group had one serious accident and one serious labor-related accident, which has prompted us from April 2019 to promote prevention of labor-related accidents by making every employee aware of the number of accidents in the Group, major cases and preventive measures every month. Our refineries and plants achieved zero serious accidents, including zero serious labor-related accidents. Cosmo Oil, which possesses refineries, has adopted as management indicators the frequency rate* of lost-worktime accidents and injuries, the rate of unplanned stoppages, and the number of days of stoppage of incoming and outgoing Frequency rate represents the number of casualties by work-related accidents and injuries in one million work hours and indicates the frequency of occurrence of accidents and injuries. shipments; in addition, the companywe implemented safety management procedures, while we it strived to establish good workplaces and work environments and to manage the Operational Management System (OMS) so as to foster a safety-oriented culture. Initiatives to Prevent Forgetting Incidents and Reduce Unsafe or Inadequate Conditions. Cosmo Oil has designated March 11, the date when the fire and explosion at the LPG tanks occurred at its Chiba Refinery due to the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011, as the Cosmo Oil Safety Day. On the day, all group employees watch a DVD compiling the story of the accident, its cause and preventive measures. We continue to try not to forget the incident by implementing diverse initiatives, including holding safety seminars and installing a memorial monument. Concerning the trouble that occurred, we regularly hold follow-up meetings to share the causes and measures with other refineries so that all refineries will take preventive measures to reduce incidents involving unsafe conditions and trouble. procedures. Requirements for the management OMS Framework Management leadership, TOP 1 Set management policy, 2 Establish operation Policy 3 OMS implementation Commitment, accountability Provide resources and Communication Reviewing Driving force and reflecting Risk 4 Risk assessment and management 5 Management of change 6 Incident investigation Requirements for all Safety first and analysis 7 Emergency preparedness operation Maintenance 8 Facility design for maintenance Common systems Safety and stability 9 Construction work Requirements for actual Basic work Process 10 Productive quality 11 Environmental protection Reliability and 18 Implementation of operation 12 Management of operation 13 Production planning satisfaction policies Certain execution 19 Responsibility and Authority Human 14 Personnel safety, Occupational health 20 Education and Training Valuing people 15 Employee participation 16Third party services 21 Documentation and Information Social 17 Regulatory Compliance and Moral 22 Communication and Act with integrity Interface Check Assessment & Improvement Audit 23 OMS Assessment Cosmo Energy FY2018 FY2017 Group's Number Accidents involving directly- Accidents at subcontracting Accidents Accidents Accidents Accidents of Work-Related hired employees companies, etc. Total not Total Accidents requiring not requiring Accidents Accidents not Accidents Accidents not requiring requiring time off time off from time off time off from work work requiring time requiring time requiring time requiring time from work from work off from work off from work off from work off from work Accidents during work 37 83 120 17 45 20 38 25 82 107 * Including one Accidents during commuting 9* 22 31 8* 21 1 1 3 25 28 serious labor- Total 46 105 151 25 66 21 39 28 107 135 related accident Quality Assurance: Enhancing the Quality Assurance Structure Requirement for auditors and evaluators Maruzen Petrochemical's Safety Measures Maruzen Petrochemical declares in its management principles that "Our goal is to be the Number One Company in Safety" and believes that safety is its utmost priority and its corporate mission. The company also pledges in its Code of Conduct that it strives to predict risks of accidents or incidents and prevent their occurrence, thereby With the objective of economical, stable supply of safe products that fulfill customers' requirements for quality, Cosmo Oil and Cosmo Oil Marketing have a "CS and Quality Assurance Committee" to decide a quality assurance policy and promote related activities. In FY2018, our refineries and oil depots had no serious quality-related trouble and continued to record no shipments of non-conforming products. Concerning preventive measures related to Maruzen Petrochemical's inappropriate quality-related continuing to achieve no accidents and no incidents. The entire company, including Chiba Plant and Yokkaichi Plant, is promoting concerted efforts regarding all safety-related activities, which are named the "Safety Number One Activity." The "Chemiway Anzen No. 1 (CA1)" is held once a year and attended by all employees to cultivate a safety-first culture and promote voluntary maintenance activities. activities. The committees of both companies cooperate with the Safety and Risk Management Committee of Cosmo Energy Holdings, forming the Group's quality assurance structure. Cosmo Oil set up the prevention of serious product/ quality accidents in FY2018 as a KPI for each department in charge of supply, logistics, and sales, and has been engaged in quality management conduct that occurred in 2018, we steadily established the quality assurance system, held quality training, and audited the quality management organization. In addition, Maruzen Petrochemical collaborates with Cosmo Group, sharing their common quality-related issues, in order to standardize and advance quality management in the entire Group. Cosmo Eco Power's Safety Measures Cosmo Eco Power, which is engaged in the wind power generation business, performs regular check-ups, responses to malfunctions or trouble, and 24-hour remote monitoring in order to operate wind farms safely and efficiently. Based on past records and experience, we guesstimate potential trouble points or timing and focus on preventive maintenance that entails replacing certain components ahead of any long suspension in operation. About the Cosmo Message from the The Consolidated Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR 57 Energy Group President and CEO Management Plan Special Feature: Uniqueness and Review of Operations Corporate Governance Financial Section Outline Competitive 58 Advantages Corporate Governance COSMO REPORT 2019 Strengthening corporate governance structure Compliance: Corporate Ethics Promotion Structure The Cosmo Energy Group advocates "strengthening corporate governance structure" as materiality of the consolidated medium-term CSR management plan. From a different perspective from original corporate governance, we have intentionally incorporated "risk management," "compliance," "CSR-based procurement," and "information disclosure" as priority issues as they are a part of an essential foundation for raising corporate value. We have set targets and KPIs for these issues in promoting the enhancement of a compliance structure. Cosmo Energy Holdings has formed the Corporate Ethics and Human Rights Committee to promote and implement the Cosmo Energy Group's Code of Conduct, and to check its status, and the Cosmo Energy Group Corporate Ethics Office as its promoting and executing organization. Aiming for enhancing employees' sense of ethics, the Corporate Ethics and Human Rights Committee plans, implements, and evaluates various workplace remains high, counseling by outside experts is expected to have a positive impact in preventing mental health disorders and helping people find their own prompt solutions in work environments. Details of the reported and consulted issues and the response are forwarded to Directors who are Members of the Supervisory Committee of the Company and are reflected in future CSR activities. Risk Management Being strongly committed to the stable supply of energy, the Cosmo Energy Group holds Safety and Risk Management Committee meetings twice a year to promote risk and safety management at the group-wide level. The Committee discusses risks and safety policy for the entire group and checks progress of the related actions. The core three operating companies and semi-core companies also have their own risk management committee and safety committee, in accordance with their respective business and function. These committees check the status of initiatives taken for their respective, inherent risks, develop safety measures, and manage progress of safety activities. The committees strive to check and improve risk management and safety control actions. Board of Directors Companies directly under Cosmo Energy Holdings Submission of Approval, Cosmo Oil Lubricants matters, Reporting Supervision Executive Officers' Cosmo Engineering Co. Cosmo Trade & Service Co. Committee Cosmo Business Associates Co. Cosmo Energy Systems Co. Submission of Instruction Cosmo Eco Power Co. matters, Reporting Safety and Risk Management Committe Sharing Reporting Instruction Cosmo Energy Group CSR Promotion Liaison Meeting Core and semi-core companies Cosmo Energy Cosmo Oil Maruzen Exploration & Cosmo Oil Co. Petrochemical Marketing Co. Production Co. Co. programs, including training programs on corporate ethics for all group employees, and e-learning. The Cosmo Energy Group Corporate Ethics Consultation Helpline, through which employees' misconduct such as violation of laws and corporate rules, as well as ethical issues can be reported or anonymously discussed, has been formed within the Corporate Ethics Office and at an outside law firm. In FY2018, the Helpline received 20 inquiries (6 inappropriate actions and 14 cases of harassment), nine fewer cases than FY2017. In addition, the Harassment Consultation Helpline was formed outside the group to consult on interpersonal issues in workplace, including sexual or power harassment in FY2018. As the number of consultation cases related to harassment and relationships in the There was zero incident involving serious compliance violation* in FY2018. Number of Inquiries Received Inquiries to the Corporate Ethics Consultation Helpline 40 Inquiries to the Harassment and Human Rights Consultation Helpline 30 29* 20 30 17 16 20 9 10 13 11 6 7 0 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 From FY2017, the Harassment and Human Rights Consultation Helpline was eliminated and integrated into the Cosmo Energy Group Corporate Ethics Consultation Helpline. CSR-based Procurement Priority Risks and Responses The Cosmo Energy Group has set "enhancement of selection of priority risks and responses" as a KPI for risk management, which is one of the priority issues in the consolidated medium-term CSR management plan. In FY2018,we selected the following seven issues as group-wide risks and took firm actions. Risk-related issues Detail Action Taken in FY2018 Evaluation Media-response training in Conduct practice training for President and Conducted media-response training at Cosmo Oil's Chiba Refinery and Yokkaichi Refinery, emergencies directors and Cosmo Matsuyama Oil Group credit management Establish the Cosmo Energy Group's credit The core, semi-core, and I group companies management system each checked and enhanced their system Cosmo Energy Holdings and its three core operating companies are promoting initiatives to eliminate business transactions with organizations known or suspected of criminal behavior, in addition to green procurement in which the "green degree" evaluation, as well as conventional quality, price, and delivery factors are comprehensively evaluated. During the consolidated medium-term CSR management plan period, we aim at sustainable development by working with suppliers who agree with our policy by developing a CSR procurement policy that incorporates ESG initiatives in consideration and broadly disclosing it to stakeholders. In FY2018, we made a progress in developing Cosmo Energy Holdings' procurement policy and Cosmo Oil's procurement guideline. Going forward, we will develop an operational system, explain it to suppliers, and target a full launch of the system in FY2020. Prevent the risk of legal violation (i.e., copyright Conducted training sessions on corporate Prevention of legal violation ethics and human rights, and e-learning infringement, license management) caused by caused by lack of knowledge on insider trading to enhance employees' lack of knowledge understanding Information Disclosure: Inclusion in ESG Indices Revision of manuals concerning Discuss and consider how to respond at Each group company identified important new types of influenza, etc. refineries, branches, and related companies operations Measures to enhance earthquake Aim to obtain S rating reviewed by the Agency for Coped with individual items pointed out by the BCP Natural Resources and Energy Agency's rating review; conducted drills in refinery Prevention of reputation risk Prevent a decline in corporate evaluation and Information disclosure in Cosmo Report and on concerning disclosure of non- reputation caused by not disclosing non-financial CSR site; evaluated by rating agencies including financial information information FTSE Russel; responded to surveys by CDP, etc. Enhancement of governance Prevent the risk of losing social credibility due to Enhanced the quality control organization concerning products and services of the Cosmo concerning quality control a corporate scandal concerning quality control Energy Group; reviewed the risk assessment About the Cosmo Message from the The Consolidated Financial Strategy Financial Analysis Medium-Term CSR 59 Energy Group President and CEO Management Plan Cosmo Energy Holdings has been included in the "FTSE4Good Developed Index" for 17 consecutive years since 2003 when the Company was adopted. It was the first Japanese oil company to have that distinction. In FY2018 the Company was selected as a constituent of the "FTSE Blossom Japan Index," which the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) has adopted as an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investment index for Japanese equities for the third consecutive year. The Company Special Feature: Uniqueness andReview of OperationsCorporate Governance Competitive Advantages has also been selected as a constituent of the "SNAM Sustainability Index," a proprietary index that is based on a combination of ESG assessments and stock valuation and is created by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management (SNAM). Financial Section Outline 60 Financial Section COSMO REPORT 2019 11-Year Selected Financial and Operating Data FY 2008 FY 2009 FY 2010 FY 2011 FY 2012 FY 2013 FY 2014 FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2018 For The Year Millions of yen Thousands of U.S. dollars1 Dubai crude oil price (US$ /barrel) 82.8 69.6 84.1 110.1 107.0 104.6 83.5 45.7 46.9 55.9 69.3 - Foreign exchange rate (¥/US$) 100.6 92.9 85.8 79.1 83.0 100.2 109.9 120.1 108.4 110.9 110.9 - Net sales ¥3,428,211 ¥2,612,141 ¥ 2,771,523 ¥3,109,746 ¥3,166,689 ¥3,537,782 ¥3,035,818 ¥2,244,306 ¥2,292,280 ¥2,523,106 ¥2,770,365 $24,960,495 Cost of sales 3,389,408 2,435,366 2,539,032 2,918,238 2,989,274 3,369,007 2,944,919 2,154,615 2,079,727 2,282,710 2,539,936 22,884,368 Selling, general and administrative expenses 145,809 142,568 128,393 127,937 124,992 129,060 129,346 119,433 120,370 128,526 135,775 1,223,314 Operating income (loss) -107,006 34,207 104,097 63,570 52,422 39,715 -38,447 -29,742 92,182 111,868 94,653 852,814 Impact of inventory valuation2 -180,100 52,600 22,300 25,200 15,264 16,068 -116,177 -68,703 39,400 21,044 -10,788 -97,199 Operating income (loss) excluding the impact of 73,094 -18,393 81,797 38,370 37,158 23,647 77,730 38,961 52,782 90,824 105,441 950,013 inventory valuation Ordinary income (loss) -125,004 36,411 96,094 61,420 48,439 41,847 -49,640 -36,121 81,448 116,850 96,654 870,843 Ordinary income (loss) excluding the impact of 55,095 -16,189 73,829 36,238 33,173 25,778 66,537 32,644 42,048 95,806 107,442 968,042 inventory valuation Petroleum11 5,022 -43,283 36,124 -17,181 -38,960 -41,394 22,067 5,784 1,770 37,776 24,964 224,925 Petrochemical - - -329 2,075 3,343 3,692 -6,977 4,291 22,177 30,441 15,344 138,252 Oil exploration and production 45,900 29,418 34,657 52,023 60,688 58,141 47,538 18,637 9,347 18,251 56,900 512,667 Others 4,173 -2,324 3,377 -679 8,102 5,339 3,909 3,932 8,754 9,338 10,233 92,198 Profit (loss) before income taxes -117,180 35,527 73,451 35,381 -2,536 49,443 -44,599 -43,797 78,565 109,274 95,966 864,641 Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent3 -92,430 -10,741 28,933 -9,084 -85,882 4,348 -77,729 -50,230 53,235 72,813 53,132 478,715 Capital expenditures 67,025 87,677 64,369 27,933 83,429 41,243 70,396 82,775 120,302 109,085 80,380 724,217 R&D expenses 3,863 3,657 3,834 3,791 3,765 3,271 3,077 3,104 4,269 4,540 4,096 36,908 Depreciation and amortization4 41,492 42,746 51,068 50,601 44,953 35,330 32,399 30,713 37,769 42,130 54,225 488,561 Cash flows from operating activities 82,136 2,262 26,297 43,616 -20,950 35,837 163,384 18,427 47,625 192,634 90,450 814,941 Cash flows from investing activities -55,953 -93,306 -73,109 -25,805 -80,481 -61,007 -30,126 -32,839 -112,038 -96,432 -84,521 -761,528 Cash flows from financing activities 57,854 159,302 -86,077 11,606 104,695 12,555 -178,920 32,499 9,626 -76,757 -20,480 -184,525 At Year-End Millions of yen Thousands of U.S. dollars1 Total assets ¥1,440,396 ¥1,645,048 ¥1,579,424 ¥1,675,070 ¥1,743,492 ¥1,696,831 ¥1,428,628 ¥1,409,615 ¥1,525,679 ¥1,688,288 ¥1,702,270 $15,337,148 Non-controlling interests5 19,016 15,833 17,508 20,506 26,475 29,214 40,326 94,665 108,063 117,468 120,785 1,088,254 Net worth 328,434 315,747 332,730 316,931 230,456 231,927 167,194 108,046 164,722 238,677 281,065 2,532,349 Total current assets 688,310 845,337 793,363 920,412 967,148 921,790 621,578 516,254 561,604 657,160 641,731 5,781,885 Total current liabilities 683,883 744,174 622,173 744,275 816,611 799,199 603,860 555,519 655,473 800,146 764,734 6,890,121 Net interest-bearing debt6 438,689 548,832 605,789 598,773 713,190 723,257 597,701 666,179 727,258 635,763 644,663 5,808,306 Number of outstanding shares (thousands)7 847,705 847,705 847,705 847,705 847,705 847,705 847,705 84,770 84,770 84,770 84,770 - Per Share Data8 Yen U.S. dollar1 Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent ¥ -109.11 ¥ -12.68 ¥ 34.16 ¥ -10.72 ¥ -101.39 ¥ 5.13 ¥ -91.77 ¥ -594.85 ¥ 633.32 ¥ 865.80 ¥ 630.69 $ 5.68 Diluted profit attributable to owners of parent - - 33.58 - - - - - - - 594.03 - Net assets 387.71 372.74 392.80 374.15 272.07 273.81 197.39 1,286.03 1,958.91 2,837. 90 3,333.81 30.04