Japan Exchange : Changes among Corporate Officers

0
11/24/2019 | 11:03pm EST

(Translation)

Dear Sirs and Madams,

November 25, 2019

Name of Company:

Shiseido Company, Limited

Name of Representative:

Masahiko Uotani

President and CEO

(Representative Director)

(Code No. 4911; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Harumoto Kitagawa

Vice President

Investor Relations Department

(Tel: +81 3 3572 5111)

Changes among Corporate Officers

We hereby announce the following changes of executives effective on January 1, 2020.

1. Retiring Corporate Officers (December 31, 2019)

Name

Current Title

Jean-Philippe Charrier

Corporate Officer

Katharina Höhne

Corporate Officer

Mitsuru Kameyama

Corporate Officer

2. Promotion of Corporate Officers (Effective January 1, 2020)

Name

New Title

Current Title

Kentaro Fujiwara

Executive Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Yukari Suzuki

Executive Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

3. New Corporate Officers (Effective January 1, 2020)

Name

New Title

Current Title

Hiromi Anno

Corporate Officer

Vice President, Global Communications

Department

Mika Inoue

Corporate Officer

Senior Vice President, R&D

Vice President, Cosmetics Technical

Information Development Center,

Global Innovation Center

Akihiro Miura

Corporate Officer

Vice President, Supply Network Strategy

Department

Minoru Nakamura

Corporate Officer

Deputy Chief People Officer

Atsunori Takano

Corporate Officer

Vice President, Global ICT Department

1

Toshinobu Umetsu

Corporate Officer

Chief Strategy Officer

Vice President, Corporate Strategy

Department

4. Corporate Officer with extended term (Effective January 1, 2020)

Name

Current Title

Note

Jun Aoki

Executive Corporate Officer

Term extension of 1st year beyond the

age of 62*

  • Mr. Aoki is in charge of social value creation and facility management in addition to personnel affairs. With regard to social value creation, for which a division was newly established in 2019, it is strongly required to continue to formulate strategies and actions and to promote the establishment of a promotional system.
    Regarding facility management, it is necessary to continue to let Mr. Aoki lead the project as a project owner. Consequently, after deliberating and confirming the necessity and appropriateness at the Nominations Advisory Committee, the Board of Directors resolved that Mr. Aoki would be reappointed for one year beyond the maximum age of service of Executive Corporate Officer.

5. Corporate Officers (Effective January 1, 2020)

Name

New Title

Current Title

Masahiko Uotani

President & CEO

President & CEO

Yoichi Shimatani

Executive Vice President

Executive Vice President

Chief Innovation Officer

Chief Innovation Officer

Assisting the CEO in general corporate

Assisting the CEO in general corporate

management

management

Jun Aoki

Executive Corporate Officer

Executive Corporate Officer

Chief Social Value Creation Officer

Chief People Officer

Assisting the CEO in general corporate

Chief Social Value Creation Officer

management

Assisting the CEO in general corporate

Social

Value

Creation,

Facility

management

Management,

Global

Professional

Human Resources, Social Value

Business

Creation, Facility Management

Kentaro Fujiwara

Executive Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

China Region Chief Executive Officer

China Region Chief Executive Officer

Shigekazu Sugiyama

Executive Corporate Officer

Executive Corporate Officer

Japan Region Chief Executive Officer

Japan Region Chief Executive Officer

Yukari Suzuki

Executive Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Chief Brand Officer, Clé de Peau Beauté,

Chief Brand Officer, Clé de Peau Beauté,

IPSA, THE GINZA

Global Prestige Brands

Clé de Peau Beauté Brand

2

Norio Tadakawa

Executive Corporate Officer

Executive Corporate Officer

Chief Supply Network Officer

Chief Supply Network Officer

Supply

Network

Strategy,

Supply

Supply Network Strategy, Supply &

Network

Fundamental

Development,

Purchasing, Global Initiative, Demand &

Logistics,

Production,

Purchasing,

Supply Planning, Logistics, Production,

Global Brands S&OP, Demand & Supply

Factories, Nasu Factory Establishment

Planning, Factories

Hiromi Anno

Corporate Officer

Vice President, Global Communications

Chief Public Relations Officer

Department

Global Public Relations

Michael Coombs

Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Finance Officer

Strategic Finance, Financial Accounting,

Strategic Finance, Financial Accounting,

Investor

Relations,

Business

Investor

Relations,

Business

Transformation

Development

Kiyomi Horii

Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Chief Beauty Strategy Officer

Chief Beauty Strategy Officer

Mika Inoue

Corporate Officer

Senior Vice President, R&D

Chief Regulatory Officer

Vice President, Cosmetics

Technical

GIC Transformation Leader

Information Development Center,

Intellectual

Property, GIC

Integrated

Global Innovation Center

Operations,

Regulatory

Strategy,

Cosmetics

Technical

Information

Innovation

Akihiro Miura

Corporate Officer

Vice President, Supply Network Strategy

Supply

Network

Strategy,

Supply

Department

Network

Fundamental

Development,

Logistics, Production

Minoru Nakamura

Corporate Officer

Deputy Chief People Officer

Chief People Officer

Chief Wellness Officer

Human Resources

Yoshiaki Okabe

Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Chief Brand Officer, brand SHISEIDO

Chief Brand Officer, brand SHISEIDO,

Global Prestige Brands

SHISEIDO Brand

Yoshihiro Shiojima

Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Chief Quality Officer

Chief Quality Officer

Quality

Management,

Executive &

Quality

Management,

Regulatory

External Relations

Strategy, Executive & External Relations

3

Atsunori Takano

Corporate Officer

Vice President, Global ICT Department

Chief Information Technology Officer

Global ICT, Information Security

Toshinobu Umetsu

Corporate Officer

Chief Strategy Officer

Chief Strategy Officer

Vice President, Corporate Strategy

Corporate Strategy, Consumer & Market

Department

Intelligence, Business Development

Naomi Yamamoto

Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Chief Creative Officer

Chief Creative Officer

Creative, Beauty Creation, Social Value

Creative, Beauty Creation, Social Value

Creation

Creation

Terufumi Yorita

Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Chief Legal Officer

Chief Legal Officer

Legal & Governance, Risk Management

Legal & Governance, Risk Management

Katsunori Yoshida

Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Chief Product Innovation Officer

Chief Product Development Officer

Incubation,

Packaging

Innovation,

Cosmetics R&D, Package Development,

Cosmetics

R&I, Process

Engineering

Process Engineering Development

Innovation

- End of News Release

-

4

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 04:02:06 UTC
