|
Japan Exchange : Changes among Corporate Officers
11/24/2019 | 11:03pm EST
|
(Translation)
|
|
Dear Sirs and Madams,
|
November 25, 2019
|
|
Name of Company:
|
Shiseido Company, Limited
|
Name of Representative:
|
Masahiko Uotani
|
|
President and CEO
|
|
(Representative Director)
|
(Code No. 4911; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
|
Contact:
|
Harumoto Kitagawa
|
|
Vice President
|
|
Investor Relations Department
|
|
(Tel: +81 3 3572 5111)
Changes among Corporate Officers
We hereby announce the following changes of executives effective on January 1, 2020.
|
1. Retiring Corporate Officers (December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
Name
|
Current Title
|
|
|
Jean-Philippe Charrier
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
|
Katharina Höhne
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
|
Mitsuru Kameyama
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
2. Promotion of Corporate Officers (Effective January 1, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
New Title
|
Current Title
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kentaro Fujiwara
|
Executive Corporate Officer
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
Yukari Suzuki
|
Executive Corporate Officer
|
Corporate Officer
|
3. New Corporate Officers (Effective January 1, 2020)
|
|
|
Name
|
New Title
|
Current Title
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hiromi Anno
|
Corporate Officer
|
Vice President, Global Communications
|
|
|
|
Department
|
|
Mika Inoue
|
Corporate Officer
|
Senior Vice President, R&D
|
|
|
|
Vice President, Cosmetics Technical
|
|
|
|
Information Development Center,
|
|
|
|
Global Innovation Center
|
|
Akihiro Miura
|
Corporate Officer
|
Vice President, Supply Network Strategy
|
|
|
|
Department
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minoru Nakamura
|
Corporate Officer
|
Deputy Chief People Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
Atsunori Takano
|
Corporate Officer
|
Vice President, Global ICT Department
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Toshinobu Umetsu
|
Corporate Officer
|
Chief Strategy Officer
|
|
|
|
Vice President, Corporate Strategy
|
|
|
|
Department
|
|
|
|
|
4. Corporate Officer with extended term (Effective January 1, 2020)
|
|
|
Name
|
Current Title
|
Note
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun Aoki
|
Executive Corporate Officer
|
Term extension of 1st year beyond the
|
|
|
|
age of 62*
-
Mr. Aoki is in charge of social value creation and facility management in addition to personnel affairs. With regard to social value creation, for which a division was newly established in 2019, it is strongly required to continue to formulate strategies and actions and to promote the establishment of a promotional system.
Regarding facility management, it is necessary to continue to let Mr. Aoki lead the project as a project owner. Consequently, after deliberating and confirming the necessity and appropriateness at the Nominations Advisory Committee, the Board of Directors resolved that Mr. Aoki would be reappointed for one year beyond the maximum age of service of Executive Corporate Officer.
5. Corporate Officers (Effective January 1, 2020)
|
Name
|
|
New Title
|
|
|
Current Title
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Masahiko Uotani
|
President & CEO
|
|
|
|
President & CEO
|
Yoichi Shimatani
|
Executive Vice President
|
|
|
Executive Vice President
|
|
Chief Innovation Officer
|
|
|
Chief Innovation Officer
|
|
Assisting the CEO in general corporate
|
Assisting the CEO in general corporate
|
|
management
|
|
|
|
management
|
Jun Aoki
|
Executive Corporate Officer
|
|
|
Executive Corporate Officer
|
|
Chief Social Value Creation Officer
|
Chief People Officer
|
|
Assisting the CEO in general corporate
|
Chief Social Value Creation Officer
|
|
management
|
|
|
|
Assisting the CEO in general corporate
|
|
Social
|
Value
|
Creation,
|
Facility
|
management
|
|
Management,
|
Global
|
Professional
|
Human Resources, Social Value
|
|
Business
|
|
|
|
|
Creation, Facility Management
|
Kentaro Fujiwara
|
Executive Corporate Officer
|
|
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
China Region Chief Executive Officer
|
China Region Chief Executive Officer
|
Shigekazu Sugiyama
|
Executive Corporate Officer
|
|
|
Executive Corporate Officer
|
|
Japan Region Chief Executive Officer
|
Japan Region Chief Executive Officer
|
Yukari Suzuki
|
Executive Corporate Officer
|
|
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
Chief Brand Officer, Clé de Peau Beauté,
|
Chief Brand Officer, Clé de Peau Beauté,
|
|
IPSA, THE GINZA
|
|
|
Global Prestige Brands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clé de Peau Beauté Brand
2
|
Norio Tadakawa
|
Executive Corporate Officer
|
|
Executive Corporate Officer
|
|
|
Chief Supply Network Officer
|
|
Chief Supply Network Officer
|
|
Supply
|
Network
|
Strategy,
|
Supply
|
Supply Network Strategy, Supply &
|
|
Network
|
Fundamental
|
Development,
|
Purchasing, Global Initiative, Demand &
|
|
Logistics,
|
|
Production,
|
Purchasing,
|
Supply Planning, Logistics, Production,
|
|
Global Brands S&OP, Demand & Supply
|
Factories, Nasu Factory Establishment
|
|
Planning, Factories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hiromi Anno
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
|
|
Vice President, Global Communications
|
|
Chief Public Relations Officer
|
|
Department
|
|
|
|
Global Public Relations
|
|
|
|
|
|
Michael Coombs
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
|
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
Chief Finance Officer
|
|
|
Strategic Finance, Financial Accounting,
|
Strategic Finance, Financial Accounting,
|
|
Investor
|
|
Relations,
|
|
Business
|
Investor
|
Relations,
|
Business
|
|
Transformation
|
|
|
|
Development
|
|
Kiyomi Horii
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
|
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
|
Chief Beauty Strategy Officer
|
|
Chief Beauty Strategy Officer
|
|
Mika Inoue
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
|
|
Senior Vice President, R&D
|
|
|
Chief Regulatory Officer
|
|
|
Vice President, Cosmetics
|
Technical
|
|
GIC Transformation Leader
|
|
Information Development Center,
|
|
Intellectual
|
Property, GIC
|
Integrated
|
Global Innovation Center
|
|
|
Operations,
|
Regulatory
|
Strategy,
|
|
|
|
|
Cosmetics
|
Technical
|
Information
|
|
|
|
|
Innovation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Akihiro Miura
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
|
|
Vice President, Supply Network Strategy
|
|
Supply
|
Network
|
Strategy,
|
Supply
|
Department
|
|
|
|
Network
|
Fundamental
|
Development,
|
|
|
|
|
Logistics, Production
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minoru Nakamura
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
|
|
Deputy Chief People Officer
|
|
|
Chief People Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chief Wellness Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Human Resources
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yoshiaki Okabe
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
|
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
|
Chief Brand Officer, brand SHISEIDO
|
Chief Brand Officer, brand SHISEIDO,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global Prestige Brands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHISEIDO Brand
|
|
Yoshihiro Shiojima
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
|
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
|
Chief Quality Officer
|
|
|
|
Chief Quality Officer
|
|
|
Quality
|
Management,
|
Executive &
|
Quality
|
Management,
|
Regulatory
|
|
External Relations
|
|
|
|
Strategy, Executive & External Relations
3
|
Atsunori Takano
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
Vice President, Global ICT Department
|
|
Chief Information Technology Officer
|
|
|
Global ICT, Information Security
|
|
Toshinobu Umetsu
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
Chief Strategy Officer
|
|
Chief Strategy Officer
|
|
Vice President, Corporate Strategy
|
|
Corporate Strategy, Consumer & Market
|
Department
|
|
Intelligence, Business Development
|
|
Naomi Yamamoto
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
Chief Creative Officer
|
|
Chief Creative Officer
|
|
Creative, Beauty Creation, Social Value
|
Creative, Beauty Creation, Social Value
|
|
Creation
|
|
|
Creation
|
|
|
|
|
Terufumi Yorita
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
Chief Legal Officer
|
|
Chief Legal Officer
|
|
Legal & Governance, Risk Management
|
Legal & Governance, Risk Management
|
Katsunori Yoshida
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
Chief Product Innovation Officer
|
Chief Product Development Officer
|
|
Incubation,
|
Packaging
|
Innovation,
|
Cosmetics R&D, Package Development,
|
|
Cosmetics
|
R&I, Process
|
Engineering
|
Process Engineering Development
|
|
Innovation
|
|
|
|
|
|
- End of News Release
|
-
4
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 04:02:06 UTC
|
|