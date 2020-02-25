Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Changes in Officers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 01:04am EST

Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

February 25, 2020

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Changes in Officers

Ichigo decided today on the following changes to its officers, effective March 1, 2020.

Statutory Executive Officers

Name

New Position

Current Position

Chairman & Representative Statutory

Scott Callon

Executive Officer

Unchanged

(Overall Management)

Chairman & Representative Statutory

Kenji Iwasaki

Executive Officer

Unchanged

(Overall Management)

President & Representative Statutory

Takuma Hasegawa

Executive Officer

Unchanged

(Overall Management)

Executive Vice President & Statutory

Minoru Ishihara

Executive Officer (Sustainable Real

Unchanged

Estate, PROPERA)

COO

Executive Managing Director &

Executive Managing Director &

Statutory Executive Officer

Eri Murai

Statutory Executive Officer (HR)

(Administration & HR)

President, Ichigo University

President, Ichigo University

Executive Managing Director &

Executive Managing Director &

Go Watanabe

Statutory Executive Officer

Statutory Executive Officer (Finance)

(New Ventures)

Executive Managing Director &

Executive Managing Director &

Takeyuki Yoshimatsu

Statutory Executive Officer

Statutory Executive Officer

(Corporate Operations)

(Business Management)

Senior Statutory Executive Officer

Statutory Executive Officer

Takanori Sakamatsu

(Accounting & Business Planning,

(Finance)

Finance)

Senior Statutory Executive Officer

Statutory Executive Officer

Kazunori Kurita

(Engineering, Design, Facility

(Engineering, Design, Facility

Management)

Management)

Senior Statutory Executive Officer

Statutory Executive Officer (Real

Takashi Ohigawa

(Real Estate Strategic Planning,

Estate Strategic Planning)

Execution)

1

Name

New Position

Current Position

Statutory Executive Officer

Statutory Executive Officer

Akihiko Tsukasa

(Osaka Branch, Retail, Sports, Smart

(Osaka Branch)

Agriculture)

Kenichi Tanaka

Statutory Executive Officer

Statutory Executive Officer

(Business Promotion)

(Business Development)

Yasutoyo Senda

Statutory Executive Officer (Audit)

Unchanged

Note: Katsuhiko Hattori will step down as a Statutory Executive Officer as of February 29, 2020.

Group Heads (from March 1, 2020)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Deputy Group Head of Sustainable

Eiji Watanabe

Real Estate

Deputy Group Head of Value-Add

(Office, Residential, Facility

(Office, Residential)

Management)

Deputy Group Head of Sustainable

Deputy Group Head of Value-Add

Kenji Tanaka

Real Estate

(Retail, Sports & Entertainment)

(Retail, Sports, Smart Agriculture)

Deputy Group Head of Corporate

Deputy Group Head of Administration

Hiroaki Fujii

Operations (Corporate Design, Risk

& HR (Administration)

Management)

Organization Chart (from March 1, 2020)

AGM

Nominating

Committee

Audit Committee

Board of Directors

Compliance

Committee

Compensation

Committee

Chairman

Internal Audit

Management

President

Ichigo

Committee

Sustainable Lab

Sustainable

Infrastructure

PROPERA

New Ventures

Real Estate

HR

Corporate Operations

Finance

Strategic Planning

HR Development

Communications

Finance

Execution

Ichigo University

Corporate Design

Accounting &

Office

IT Engineering

Business Planning

Residential

Risk Management

Cash Management

Retail

Compliance

Business Promotion

Hotels & Resorts

IR

Sports

Smart Agriculture

Osaka Branch

Engineering

Design

Facility Management THE KNOT Promotion funfun Lab

2

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 06:03:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:46aCHANGE IN KAMUX'S MANAGEMENT TEAM : CPO Olli Kilpi to take up new responsibilities outside Kamux
AQ
01:46aIBERDROLA : to Launch $1.70 Billion Share Buyback
DJ
01:45aMITSUBISHI CORPORATION : and CRISP HD Agree to Business Alliance and Acquisition of Third-Party Shares
AQ
01:45aEQUINOR ASA : Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2019 in NOK
AQ
01:41aPROGRESS IN THE SOUTH AFRICAN BLOCK 2B LICENSE : Crown Energy's partner Africa Energy signs two farmout agreements
AQ
01:39aNOVARTIS : and DNDi to collaborate on the development of a new oral drug to treat visceral leishmaniasis
PU
01:35aKWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA : KWS increases net sales sharply in the first half of 2019/2020
EQ
01:35aNORDEX : receives order for 33 turbines for a 156 MW wind farm in Chile
EQ
01:34aHACI ÖMER SABANCI : Corporate Governance Compliance Report 2019 - Annual Notification
PU
01:34aDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$800,000,000 4.15% Senior Notes due 2060
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Steady as markets look for respite from coronavirus..
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3GOLD : Stocks tumble, oil falls, gold spikes as virus fears grip markets
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
5Mallinckrodt proposes £1.2 billlion opioid deal, Chapter 11 for generics unit - WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group