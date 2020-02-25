Japan Exchange : Changes in Officers

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
Ichigo decided today on the following changes to its officers, effective March 1, 2020.
|
|
Name
|
|
New Position
|
|
|
Current Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chairman & Representative Statutory
|
|
|
|
|
Scott Callon
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
|
|
(Overall Management)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chairman & Representative Statutory
|
|
|
|
|
Kenji Iwasaki
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
|
|
(Overall Management)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
President & Representative Statutory
|
|
|
|
|
Takuma Hasegawa
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
|
|
(Overall Management)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Vice President & Statutory
|
|
|
|
|
Minoru Ishihara
|
|
Executive Officer (Sustainable Real
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
|
Estate, PROPERA)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Managing Director &
|
|
|
Executive Managing Director &
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statutory Executive Officer
|
|
Eri Murai
|
|
Statutory Executive Officer (HR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Administration & HR)
|
|
|
|
President, Ichigo University
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
President, Ichigo University
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Managing Director &
|
|
|
Executive Managing Director &
|
|
Go Watanabe
|
|
Statutory Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statutory Executive Officer (Finance)
|
|
|
|
(New Ventures)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Managing Director &
|
|
|
Executive Managing Director &
|
|
Takeyuki Yoshimatsu
|
|
Statutory Executive Officer
|
|
|
Statutory Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
(Corporate Operations)
|
|
|
(Business Management)
|
|
|
|
Senior Statutory Executive Officer
|
|
|
Statutory Executive Officer
|
|
Takanori Sakamatsu
|
|
|
|
(Accounting & Business Planning,
|
|
|
(Finance)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Senior Statutory Executive Officer
|
|
|
Statutory Executive Officer
|
|
Kazunori Kurita
|
|
(Engineering, Design, Facility
|
|
|
(Engineering, Design, Facility
|
|
|
|
Management)
|
|
|
Management)
|
|
|
|
Senior Statutory Executive Officer
|
|
|
Statutory Executive Officer (Real
|
|
Takashi Ohigawa
|
|
(Real Estate Strategic Planning,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estate Strategic Planning)
|
|
|
|
Execution)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|