Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Changes in Officers and Directors at Ichigo Subsidiaries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 01:04am EST

Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

February 25, 2020

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Changes in Officers and Directors at Ichigo Subsidiaries

Ichigo decided today on the following changes to officers and directors at Ichigo subsidiaries, effective March 1, 2020.

Ichigo Investment Advisors (Change in Corporate Structure to Company with

Board, Corporate Auditor, and External Auditor Structure)

Directors

Name

New Position

Current Position

Hiroshi Iwai

Representative Director

Director

Minoru Ishihara

Director

Unchanged

Sohsuke Takahashi

Independent Director

Unchanged

Noriyuki Kobayashi

Independent Director

Unchanged

Chad Iverson

Independent Director (New)

-

Note: Independent Director Katsu Fujita will become Corporate Auditor.

Executive Officers

Name

New Position

Current Position

President & Executive Officer

President & Representative Statutory

Hiroshi Iwai

Executive Officer

(Overall Company Management)

(Overall Company Management)

Takeyuki Yoshimatsu

Executive Vice President &

Executive Vice President & Statutory

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Executive Managing Director &

Executive Managing Director &

Shinichi Fukasawa

Executive Officer

Statutory Executive Officer

(Private Funds)

(Office REIT)

Masanori Kubota

Executive Officer

Statutory Executive Officer

(AM Execution)

(AM Execution)

Hiroto Tajitsu

Executive Officer

Statutory Executive Officer

(Administration)

(Administration)

Hidehito Iwasaka

Executive Officer

Statutory Executive Officer

(Hotel REIT)

(Hotel REIT)

Sanae Hiraoka

Executive Officer

-

(Office REIT)

Takao Nitta

Executive Officer

-

(Green Infrastructure)

1

Ichigo Estate

Directors

Name

New Position

Current Position

Yasuhide Hosono

President & Representative Director

Unchanged

(Overall Company Management)

Yuji Kamo

Director (Acquisitions & Sales)

Unchanged

Hiroaki Fujii

Director (Administration)

Unchanged

Ichigo ECO Energy

Directors

Name

New Position

Current Position

Takuma Hasegawa

Chairman & Director

Unchanged

(Overall Company Management)

Eiichiro Gotoh

President & Representative Director

Unchanged

(Overall Company Management)

Hiroshi Ikeda

Director

Unchanged

Nobuaki Yoshifusa

Director (Acquisitions & Sales)

Unchanged

Hiroaki Fujii

Director (Administration)

Unchanged

Yuko Takagi

Director (Operation)

-

Ichigo Owners

Directors

Name

New Position

Current Position

Masahiko Koketsu

President & Representative Director

Unchanged

(Overall Company Management)

Takumi Naito

Director (Sales)

Unchanged

Kenichi Nagao

Director (Consulting)

Unchanged

Hiroaki Fujii

Director (Administration)

Unchanged

Ichigo Land Shinchiku

Directors

Name

New Position

Current Position

Kenji Iwasaki

Chairman & Director

Unchanged

(Overall Company Management)

Ryutaro Yamamoto

President & Representative Director

Unchanged

(Overall Company Management)

Takanori Sakamatsu

Director (Administration)

Unchanged

2

Ichigo Real Estate Services Fukuoka

Directors

Name

New Position

Current Position

Minoru Ishihara

President & Representative Director

Unchanged

(Overall Company Management)

Kenji Tanaka

Director (Real Estate)

Unchanged

Masayo Shiromoto

Director (Administration)

Unchanged

Ichigo Marché

Directors

Name

New Position

Current Position

Minoru Ishihara

Chairman & Representative Director

Unchanged

(Overall Company Management)

Kazunori Kurita

President & Representative Director

Unchanged

(Overall Company Management)

Yoshiki Matsunaga

Executive Managing Director

Unchanged

Miyako City

Directors

Name

New Position

Current Position

Chairman, President &

Minoru Ishihara

Representative Director

Unchanged

(Overall Company Management)

Yuji Hokazono

Senior Executive Managing Director

Unchanged

(Sales Promotion)

Kenji Tanaka

Director (Retail Development)

-

3

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 06:03:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:46aCHANGE IN KAMUX'S MANAGEMENT TEAM : CPO Olli Kilpi to take up new responsibilities outside Kamux
AQ
01:46aIBERDROLA : to Launch $1.70 Billion Share Buyback
DJ
01:45aMITSUBISHI CORPORATION : and CRISP HD Agree to Business Alliance and Acquisition of Third-Party Shares
AQ
01:45aEQUINOR ASA : Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2019 in NOK
AQ
01:41aPROGRESS IN THE SOUTH AFRICAN BLOCK 2B LICENSE : Crown Energy's partner Africa Energy signs two farmout agreements
AQ
01:39aNOVARTIS : and DNDi to collaborate on the development of a new oral drug to treat visceral leishmaniasis
PU
01:35aKWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA : KWS increases net sales sharply in the first half of 2019/2020
EQ
01:35aNORDEX : receives order for 33 turbines for a 156 MW wind farm in Chile
EQ
01:34aHACI ÖMER SABANCI : Corporate Governance Compliance Report 2019 - Annual Notification
PU
01:34aDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$800,000,000 4.15% Senior Notes due 2060
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Steady as markets look for respite from coronavirus..
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3GOLD : Stocks tumble, oil falls, gold spikes as virus fears grip markets
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
5Mallinckrodt proposes £1.2 billlion opioid deal, Chapter 11 for generics unit - WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group