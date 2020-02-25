Japan Exchange : Changes in Officers and Directors at Ichigo Subsidiaries

Make The World
February 25, 2020
Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman
Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director
Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en
Changes in Officers and Directors at Ichigo Subsidiaries
Ichigo decided today on the following changes to officers and directors at Ichigo subsidiaries, effective March 1, 2020.
Ichigo Investment Advisors (Change in Corporate Structure to Company with
Board, Corporate Auditor, and External Auditor Structure)
Directors
|
Name
|
New Position
|
|
Current Position
|
Hiroshi Iwai
|
Representative Director
|
|
Director
|
Minoru Ishihara
|
Director
|
|
Unchanged
|
Sohsuke Takahashi
|
Independent Director
|
|
Unchanged
|
Noriyuki Kobayashi
|
Independent Director
|
|
Unchanged
|
Chad Iverson
|
Independent Director (New)
|
|
-
Note: Independent Director Katsu Fujita will become Corporate Auditor.
Executive Officers
|
|
Name
|
|
|
New Position
|
|
Current Position
|
|
|
|
|
President & Executive Officer
|
|
President & Representative Statutory
|
|
Hiroshi Iwai
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
(Overall Company Management)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Overall Company Management)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takeyuki Yoshimatsu
|
|
|
Executive Vice President &
|
|
Executive Vice President & Statutory
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Managing Director &
|
|
Executive Managing Director &
|
|
Shinichi Fukasawa
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
Statutory Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
(Private Funds)
|
|
(Office REIT)
|
|
Masanori Kubota
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
Statutory Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
(AM Execution)
|
|
(AM Execution)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hiroto Tajitsu
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
Statutory Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
(Administration)
|
|
(Administration)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hidehito Iwasaka
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
Statutory Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
(Hotel REIT)
|
|
(Hotel REIT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sanae Hiraoka
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(Office REIT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takao Nitta
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(Green Infrastructure)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ichigo Estate
Directors
|
|
Name
|
|
|
New Position
|
|
|
Current Position
|
|
Yasuhide Hosono
|
|
|
President & Representative Director
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
|
|
(Overall Company Management)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yuji Kamo
|
|
|
Director (Acquisitions & Sales)
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
Hiroaki Fujii
|
|
|
Director (Administration)
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
Ichigo ECO Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
New Position
|
|
|
Current Position
|
|
Takuma Hasegawa
|
|
|
Chairman & Director
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
|
|
(Overall Company Management)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eiichiro Gotoh
|
|
|
President & Representative Director
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
|
|
(Overall Company Management)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hiroshi Ikeda
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
Nobuaki Yoshifusa
|
|
|
Director (Acquisitions & Sales)
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
Hiroaki Fujii
|
|
|
Director (Administration)
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
Yuko Takagi
|
|
|
Director (Operation)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ichigo Owners
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
New Position
|
|
|
Current Position
|
|
Masahiko Koketsu
|
|
|
President & Representative Director
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
|
|
(Overall Company Management)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takumi Naito
|
|
|
Director (Sales)
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
Kenichi Nagao
|
|
|
Director (Consulting)
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
Hiroaki Fujii
|
|
|
Director (Administration)
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ichigo Land Shinchiku
|
|
|
|
|
Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
New Position
|
|
|
Current Position
|
|
Kenji Iwasaki
|
|
|
Chairman & Director
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
|
|
(Overall Company Management)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ryutaro Yamamoto
|
|
|
President & Representative Director
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
|
|
(Overall Company Management)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takanori Sakamatsu
|
|
|
Director (Administration)
|
|
|
Unchanged
2
Ichigo Real Estate Services Fukuoka
Directors
|
|
Name
|
|
|
New Position
|
|
|
Current Position
|
|
Minoru Ishihara
|
|
|
President & Representative Director
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
|
|
(Overall Company Management)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kenji Tanaka
|
|
|
Director (Real Estate)
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
Masayo Shiromoto
|
|
|
Director (Administration)
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ichigo Marché
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
New Position
|
|
|
Current Position
|
|
Minoru Ishihara
|
|
|
Chairman & Representative Director
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
|
|
(Overall Company Management)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kazunori Kurita
|
|
|
President & Representative Director
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
|
|
(Overall Company Management)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yoshiki Matsunaga
|
|
|
Executive Managing Director
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
Miyako City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
New Position
|
|
|
Current Position
|
|
|
|
|
Chairman, President &
|
|
|
|
|
Minoru Ishihara
|
|
|
Representative Director
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
|
|
|
(Overall Company Management)
|
|
|
|
|
Yuji Hokazono
|
|
|
Senior Executive Managing Director
|
|
|
Unchanged
|
|
|
|
(Sales Promotion)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kenji Tanaka
|
|
|
Director (Retail Development)
|
|
|
-
