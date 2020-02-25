Japan Exchange : Changes in Officers and Directors at Ichigo Subsidiaries

Make The World

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

February 25, 2020

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Changes in Officers and Directors at Ichigo Subsidiaries

Ichigo decided today on the following changes to officers and directors at Ichigo subsidiaries, effective March 1, 2020.

Ichigo Investment Advisors (Change in Corporate Structure to Company with

Board, Corporate Auditor, and External Auditor Structure)

Directors

Name New Position Current Position Hiroshi Iwai Representative Director Director Minoru Ishihara Director Unchanged Sohsuke Takahashi Independent Director Unchanged Noriyuki Kobayashi Independent Director Unchanged Chad Iverson Independent Director (New) -

Note: Independent Director Katsu Fujita will become Corporate Auditor.

Executive Officers