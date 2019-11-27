Japan Exchange : Changes in the Management Structure and Trade Names of JXTG Group

[Translation]

November 28, 2019 To whom it may concern: Company name: JXTG Holdings, Inc. Representative: Tsutomu Sugimori Representative Director, President Code number: 5020, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Nagoya Stock Exchange Contact person: Ryo Inoue, Group Manager, Investor Relations Group, Finance & Investor Relations Department (Tel.: +81-3-6257-7075)

Changes in the Management Structure and Trade Names of JXTG Group

JXTG Holdings, Inc. (President: Tsutomu Sugimori) (the "Company") announces that it has decided to change the management structure of the Company group (the "Group") into a structure where JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation (President: Katsuyuki Ota) ("JXTG Energy") will play a larger role, and also change the trade names of the Company and JXTG Energy to "ENEOS Holdings, Inc." and "ENEOS Corporation," respectively, as of the date of the Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held in June 2020.

1.Change in the management structure of the Group

In May of this year, the Company announced its long-term management policy, the "2040 JXTG Group Long-Term Vision" (the "Long-Term Vision"), in light of changes in the business environment surrounding the Group, such as movements worldwide toward a low-carbon society, rapid innovation, and increased social momentum for companies to adopt ESG management. Having the ability to accelerate our decision-making and execution of our business in a rapidly changing business environment is an important step in achieving our Long-Term Vision. Therefore, the Company has decided on a significant change to its current structure of a holding company which has three core operating companies. The new structure will integrate the management of the Company and the management of JXTG Energy, which is the largest operating company among the Group including revenue and operating income.

The Company and JXTG Energy will have directors and officers hold posts concurrently in both the Company and JXTG Energy where possible, consolidate decision-making bodies, and substantially operate as one operating holding company. However, the Company and JXTG Energy will continue to be separate legal entities. Also, JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation (President: Hiroshi Hosoi) and JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation (President: Seiichi Murayama) will continue to play important roles within the Group. The Company will delegate significant authority to both companies, and will establish the business execution structure where their agility and independence are further enhanced depending on their business characteristics under the management policy specified by the Company.

