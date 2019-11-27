Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Changes in the Management Structure and Trade Names of JXTG Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 11:03pm EST

[Translation]

November 28, 2019

To whom it may concern:

Company name: JXTG Holdings, Inc.

Representative:

Tsutomu Sugimori

Representative Director, President

Code number:

5020, First Section of the Tokyo Stock

Exchange and the Nagoya Stock Exchange

Contact person:

Ryo Inoue, Group Manager,

Investor Relations Group,

Finance & Investor Relations Department

(Tel.: +81-3-6257-7075)

Changes in the Management Structure and Trade Names of JXTG Group

JXTG Holdings, Inc. (President: Tsutomu Sugimori) (the "Company") announces that it has decided to change the management structure of the Company group (the "Group") into a structure where JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation (President: Katsuyuki Ota) ("JXTG Energy") will play a larger role, and also change the trade names of the Company and JXTG Energy to "ENEOS Holdings, Inc." and "ENEOS Corporation," respectively, as of the date of the Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held in June 2020.

1.Change in the management structure of the Group

In May of this year, the Company announced its long-term management policy, the "2040 JXTG Group Long-Term Vision" (the "Long-Term Vision"), in light of changes in the business environment surrounding the Group, such as movements worldwide toward a low-carbon society, rapid innovation, and increased social momentum for companies to adopt ESG management. Having the ability to accelerate our decision-making and execution of our business in a rapidly changing business environment is an important step in achieving our Long-Term Vision. Therefore, the Company has decided on a significant change to its current structure of a holding company which has three core operating companies. The new structure will integrate the management of the Company and the management of JXTG Energy, which is the largest operating company among the Group including revenue and operating income.

The Company and JXTG Energy will have directors and officers hold posts concurrently in both the Company and JXTG Energy where possible, consolidate decision-making bodies, and substantially operate as one operating holding company. However, the Company and JXTG Energy will continue to be separate legal entities. Also, JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation (President: Hiroshi Hosoi) and JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation (President: Seiichi Murayama) will continue to play important roles within the Group. The Company will delegate significant authority to both companies, and will establish the business execution structure where their agility and independence are further enhanced depending on their business characteristics under the management policy specified by the Company.

1

2.Change in trade names

In addition to the change in the Group management structure, the trade names of the Company and JXTG Energy will change to adopt the name "ENEOS" (E'-ne-ohs), a brand used by the Group for its energy business. The new names are as follows, and the group name will be "ENEOS Group":

Current trade name

Trade name after the change(*)

JXTG Holdings, Inc.

ENEOS Holdings, Inc.

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

ENEOS Corporation

  1. The new names are subject to shareholders approving at the Annual Shareholders Meeting amending the Articles of Incorporation which is necessary for the change in trade names. The trade names of JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation and JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation will remain the same.

"ENEOS" was launched in 2001 as a new brand for service stations, and after brand integration and expansion of energy business areas through restructuring, it has become widely recognized throughout Japan through, among other things, approximately 13,000 service stations and our consumer electricity business, "ENEOS Denki". By conforming the trade names with the brand, the Company will use the high level of brand awareness of "ENEOS" to promote our business and aim to develop "ENEOS" into a global brand in order to achieve our goal of becoming "one of the most prominent and internationally-competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia," as stated in the Long-Term Vision.

The Group will continue to use its full effort in order to contribute to the development of our communities and help to ensure a vibrant future through creation and innovation as stated in the philosophy of the Group as our mission.

Reference: About the ENEOS (E'-ne-ohs) brand

"ENEOS" is a portmanteau created by combining the words energy and neos (meaning "new" in Greek). We provide a wide range of energy services to our customers. Our brand mark is an expression of "energy" in a symbolic form. The central sphere expresses "reliability" and "persistence," while the outward spiral expresses "creativity" and "innovation."

End

2

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 04:02:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:19aCANN GLOBAL LIMITED (ASX : CGB) Chairperson's Address to 2019 AGM
AQ
12:18aPANCONTINENTAL OIL & GAS NL : Press Release No 21 - Overnight Policy Rate Remains Unchanged
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:13aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN NAV as at 26/11/19 - $1.0314
PU
12:11aAQUALISBRAEMAR : Q3 2019 financial results
PU
12:06aIsracann Biosciences Receives Land Use & Facility Approvals from Israeli Land Authority and Amends Warrants
GL
12:04aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Shipbuilding Holds Christening and Launch Ceremony in Shimonoseki for Cargo-Passenger Ship for Tokai Kisen
AQ
12:03aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Presentation material, Six Months Financial Results Briefing for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020
PU
12:03aADVANCED NANO TECHNOLOGIES : Samsung Electronics, IOM Expand Efforts to Eradicate Forced Labour
PU
12:03aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for October 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data centre chip - sources
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : China's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk
4TECH DATA CORPORATION : Apollo Global sweetens bid for Tech Data in $6 billion deal
5WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Australia's Westpac to refund people who bought new shares bef..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group