Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2017

02/21/2020

The financial results have been translated from the Japanese Consolidated Financial Statements for reference Japanese version will prevail.

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

illion en

illion en

illion en

illion en

2017

230,860

1.3

21,844

2.8

22,279

2.1

14,105

3.2

FY 2016

227,951

4.3

21,248

10.3

21,825

12.7

13,671

22.5

Diluted net

Ordinary profit

Operating profit

share

ratio

en

en

2017

148.97

11.0

10.6

9.5

FY 2016

146.34

-

12.4

11.6

9.3

illion en

illion en

en

2017

221,990

140,366

61.0

1,429.02

2016

199,521

125,389

60.5

1,274.89

1

Cash and cash

illion

en

illion

en

illion en

illion

en

2017

13,138

6,145

5,926

46,682

FY 2016

12,449

(5,359)

(4,912)

45,582

A nnual dividends

Dividends

quarter

(consolidated)

en

en

en

en

en

illion yen

2016

22.50

22.50

45.00

4,223

30.7

3.8

FY2017

-

25.00

-

25.00

50.00

4,734

33.6

3.7

FY 2018

(Forecast)

Profit attributable to

Net income

First half

illion en

7.0

illion en

9.1

illion en

7.7

illion en

14.5

en

118,000

10,700

11,000

7,200

76.04

Full year

247,000

7.0

23,400

7.1

24,000

7.7

15,700

11.3

165.81

2

2017

94,704,740

shares

2016:

105,998,240

shares

2017

16,138

shares

2016:

11,308,612

shares

2017

94,689,106

shares

2016:

93,421,921

shares

3

(M ilions of yen)

Deposits paid

Raw materials and supplies

(22)(23)

Buildings and structures, net

Construction in progress

Total property, plant and equipment

4

(M ilions of yen)

Lease obligations

Income taxes payable

A llowance for program product warranty

Net defined benefit liability

Shareholders' equity

Capital surplus

Treasury shares

(17,416)

(25)

A ccumulated other comprehensive income

(1,276)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

5

(M ilions of yen)

2016Fy 2017Fy

Gross profit

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Operating profit

Non-operating income

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

Cancellation penalty income

Gain on reversal of provision for loss on business withdrawal

Total non-operating income

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

Foreign exchange losses

Impairment loss

Compensation for damage

Total non-operating expenses

Ordinary profit

Extraordinary income

Total extraordinary income

Extraordinary losses

Impairment loss

Loss on abolishment of retirement benefit plan

Total extraordinary losses

(937)

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

Profit attributable to owners of parent

6

(Milions of yen)

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(97)

Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

7

8

9

(M ilions of yen)

(0)

(11,109)

(943)

(16)

  1. (16)

(6,150)

(160)

(401)

  1. (12)
  1. (207)

(4,739)(3,987)

(291)

(5,359)

(6,145)

(2)

(3)

  1. (217)
  1. (130)

(59)

10

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 09:06:05 UTC
