Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 04:07am EST

The financial results have been translated from the Japanese Consolidated Financial Statement s for reference Japanese version will prevail.

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

illion en

illion en

illion en

illion en

FY 201

1Q

68,573

23.8

6,905

37.6

7,153

38.6

4,101

42.8

FY 2018 1Q

55,409

6.1

5,019

18.5

5,159

13.6

2,872

14.3

en

en

FY 201

1Q

44.83

FY 2018 1Q

30.34

-

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

illion en

illion en

FY 201

1Q

237,630

150,895

61.3

FY 201

232,779

145,901

60.3

1

Copy right (C) 2020 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

en

en

en

en

en

201

.00

FY2019

-

201

30

30

60.00

Profit attributable

First half

illion en

20.1

illion en

13.2

illion en

11.8

illion en

16.8

en

142,000

12,400

12,500

8,000

87.43

Full year

286,000

12.1

27,200

7.1

27,500

6.5

18,000

7.7

196.72

201

1Q

94,704,740

shares

201

:

94,704,740

shares

201

1Q :

3,204 227

shares

201

3,204 145

shares

201

1Q :

500

577

shares

201

1Q

94,688

535

shares

2

Copy right (C) 2020 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

(M ilions of yen)

Deposits paid

Work in process

(23)(22)

Intangible assets

Income taxes payable

Net defined benefit liability

Share capital

Retained earnings

Total shareholders' equity

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

3

Copy right (C) 2020 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

(M ilions of yen)

FY2018 1Q

FY 2019 1Q

Gross profit

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Operating profit

Non-operating income

Total non-operating income

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

Foreign exchange losses

Total non-operating expenses

Ordinary profit

Extraordinary losses

Total extraordinary losses

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

Profit attributable to owners of parent

4

Copy right (C) 2020 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

(M ilions of yen)

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(70)

Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

5

Copy right (C) 2020 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 09:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:27aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Supplemental Agreement to Joint Operations Agreement
PU
04:27aBEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS : Proposed payment of special dividend proposed capitalization issue proposed changhe in board lot size proposed amendments to the articles of association and notice of egm
PU
04:27aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : :appointment of manager who is relative of a director, ceo or substantial shareholder
PU
04:27aSANOMA OYJ : Managers' Transactions
PU
04:27aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Resumption of Operations at Chengdu Production Facility
PU
04:27aBYD ELECTRONIC INTERNATIONAL : Connected transaction
PU
04:27aCHINA OUTFITTERS : Inside information and profit warning
PU
04:27aWORKIVA : Q4 2019 Earnings Release
PU
04:27aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :update on the completion of the cls acquisition
PU
04:27aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :net asset value ("nav") per unit
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
2DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : 4Q Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
4T-Mobile, Sprint amend merger terms, SoftBank takes a hit
5Oil falls 1% as spreading virus compounds concerns over demand hit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group