Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

-Disclaimer: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. This document does not contain or constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on this document.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

[Japanese GAAP]

February 14, 2020

Company name: Remixpoint, inc.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 3825

URL: https://www.remixpoint.co.jp

Representative: Genki Oda, President, CEO and Representative Director

Contact: Takuya Hirose, CFO and Director

Phone: +81-3-6303-0280

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: February 14, 2020

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ―

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Available

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Not Scheduled

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019(April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Nine months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % December 31, 2019 8,635 (12.5) (720) - (729) - (4,432) - December 31, 2018 9,867 19.9 (309) - (312) - (262) -

(Note) Comprehensive income: Nine months ended December 31, 2019: ¥ (4,432)million [-%] Nine months ended December 31, 2018: ¥ (262)million [-%]

Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Nine months ended Yen Yen December 31, 2019 (76.33) - December 31, 2018 (4.61) -

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of December 31, 2019 15,660 4,317 27.4 As of March 31, 2019 21,797 8,221 37.7

(Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2019: ¥ 4,289million As of March 31, 2019: ¥ 8,220million