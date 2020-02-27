|
Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019
02/27/2020 | 08:17am EST
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019
[Japanese GAAP]
February 14, 2020
Company name: Remixpoint, inc.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Code number: 3825
URL: https://www.remixpoint.co.jp
Representative: Genki Oda, President, CEO and Representative Director
Contact: Takuya Hirose, CFO and Director
Phone: +81-3-6303-0280
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: February 14, 2020
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ―
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Available
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Not Scheduled
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019(April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
|
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)
|
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
Ordinary profit
|
Profit attributable to
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended
|
Million yen
|
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
December 31, 2019
|
8,635
|
|
(12.5)
|
|
(720)
|
-
|
(729)
|
-
|
(4,432)
|
-
|
December 31, 2018
|
9,867
|
|
19.9
|
|
(309)
|
-
|
(312)
|
-
|
(262)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Comprehensive income: Nine months ended December 31, 2019: ¥ (4,432)million [-%] Nine months ended December 31, 2018: ¥ (262)million [-%]
|
|
Basic earnings
|
Diluted earnings
|
|
per share
|
per share
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
December 31, 2019
|
(76.33)
|
-
|
December 31, 2018
|
(4.61)
|
-
|
|
|
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
|
|
Total assets
|
Net assets
|
Equity ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
Million yen
|
%
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
15,660
|
4,317
|
27.4
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
21,797
|
8,221
|
37.7
(Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2019: ¥ 4,289million As of March 31, 2019: ¥ 8,220million
2. Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1st
|
|
2nd
|
|
3rd
|
|
Year-end
|
|
Total
|
|
|
quarter-end
|
|
quarter-end
|
|
quarter-end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019
|
-
|
|
0.00
|
|
-
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020
|
-
|
|
0.00
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
(Forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Revision to the forecast for
|
dividends announced most recently: No
|
|
|
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
The crypto currency exchange business of the Group's financial business, is influenced by crypto currency market which reflects economic conditions and trends in the financial market and makes it difficult to calculate an appropriate and reasonable financial results forecast, and therefore a financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 is not provided.
* Notes:
-
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the Nine months ended December 31, 2019: No
-
Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
-
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
-
-
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
-
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
-
Changes in accounting estimates: No
-
Retrospective restatement: No
-
Total number of issued shares (common stock)
-
-
Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
December 31, 2019: 58,467,600 shares
March 31, 2019: 57,057,200 shares
-
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period: December 31, 2019: 60,000 shares
March 31, 2019: 60,000 shares
-
Average number of shares during the period:
Nine months ended December 31, 2019: 58,064,295shares
Nine months ended December 31, 2018: 56,983,850 shares
-
These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
-
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other special notes (Caution regarding forward-lookingstatements)
In these materials, the consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 is undetermined, and statements herein are based on information that is currently available and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company.
|
Table of Contents
|
|
1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements..................................................................................................
|
2
|
(1)
|
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets.....................................................................................................
|
2
|
(2)
|
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income.............................................
|
4
1
1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
|
6,457
|
|
2,685
|
Accounts receivable - trade
|
745
|
1,111
|
Merchandise
|
|
341
|
|
369
|
Real estate for sale in process
|
-
|
112
|
Virtual currencies
|
|
10,327
|
|
9,067
|
Deposits paid
|
1,370
|
212
|
Other
|
|
917
|
|
383
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(15)
|
(16)
|
Total current assets
|
|
20,144
|
|
13,926
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
84
|
|
78
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Software
|
|
849
|
|
549
|
Software in progress
|
19
|
138
|
Total intangible assets
|
|
869
|
|
688
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
Lease and guarantee deposits
|
|
358
|
|
357
|
Fixed loan
|
86
|
86
|
Other
|
|
339
|
|
609
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(86)
|
(86)
|
Total investments and other assets
|
|
698
|
|
966
|
Total non-current assets
|
1,652
|
1,733
|
Total assets
|
|
21,797
|
|
15,660
2
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable - trade
|
|
198
|
|
298
|
Current portion of long-term
|
50
|
|
－
|
Accounts payable - other
|
|
404
|
|
249
|
Deposits received
|
2,303
|
1,724
|
Deposits received for virtual currency
|
|
8,186
|
|
8,209
|
Income taxes payable
|
41
|
64
|
Loans payable-virtual currencies
|
|
2,006
|
|
733
|
Other
|
374
|
62
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
13,565
|
|
11,342
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Lease obligations
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
9
|
|
－
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
10
|
|
0
|
Total liabilities
|
13,576
|
11,342
|
Net assets
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
3,696
|
|
3,947
|
Capital surplus
|
3,718
|
3,968
|
Retained earnings
|
|
823
|
|
(3,608)
|
Treasury shares
|
(18)
|
(18)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
8,220
|
|
4,289
|
Share acquisition rights
|
0
|
28
|
Total net assets
|
|
8,221
|
|
4,317
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
|
21,797
|
15,660
3
-
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
Nine Months Ended December 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
9,867
|
|
8,635
|
Cost of sales
|
7,852
|
7,782
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
2,015
|
|
853
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
2,325
|
1,574
|
Operating profit (loss)
|
|
|
(309)
|
|
(720)
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
0
|
|
2
|
Dividend income
|
0
|
0
|
Royalty
|
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
Interest on tax refund
|
-
|
2
|
Other
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Total non-operating income
|
2
|
5
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
3
|
0
|
Issuance cost of subscription rights to shares
|
|
|
1
|
|
3
|
Share issuance cost
|
0
|
10
|
Other
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
5
|
14
|
Ordinary profit (loss)
|
|
|
(312)
|
|
(729)
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sales of non-current assets
|
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates
|
-
|
84
|
Total extraordinary income
|
|
|
-
|
|
84
|
Extraordinary losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
|
|
|
1
|
|
267
|
Loss on sales of non-current assets
|
-
|
0
|
Loss on sales of investments in capital of subsidiaries
|
|
|
4
|
|
-
|
and associates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on valuation of investments in capital of
|
-
|
62
|
subsidiaries and associates
|
|
|
|
|
|
Theft loss of virtual currencies
|
|
|
-
|
|
3,246
|
Additional losses related to the theft of virtual currency
|
-
|
167
|
Impairment loss
|
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
Total extraordinary losses
|
5
|
3,747
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(318)
|
|
(4,392)
|
Income taxes - current
|
(0)
|
48
|
Income taxes - deferred
|
|
|
(55)
|
|
(9)
|
Total income taxes
|
(55)
|
39
|
Loss
|
|
|
(262)
|
|
(4,432)
|
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(0)
|
-
|
Loss attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
(262)
|
|
(4,432)
4
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Nine Months Ended December 31
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
Loss
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
interests
|
|
|
(262)
|
|
(4,432)
|
|
|
|
(262)
|
|
(4,432)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(262)
|
|
(4,432)
|
|
|
|
(0)
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
|
|