Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

02/27/2020 | 08:17am EST

-Disclaimer: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. This document does not contain or constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on this document.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

[Japanese GAAP]

February 14, 2020

Company name: Remixpoint, inc.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 3825

URL: https://www.remixpoint.co.jp

Representative: Genki Oda, President, CEO and Representative Director

Contact: Takuya Hirose, CFO and Director

Phone: +81-3-6303-0280

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: February 14, 2020

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Available

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Not Scheduled

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019(April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Nine months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

December 31, 2019

8,635

(12.5)

(720)

-

(729)

-

(4,432)

-

December 31, 2018

9,867

19.9

(309)

-

(312)

-

(262)

-

(Note) Comprehensive income: Nine months ended December 31, 2019: ¥ (4,432)million [-%] Nine months ended December 31, 2018: ¥ (262)million [-%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Nine months ended

Yen

Yen

December 31, 2019

(76.33)

-

December 31, 2018

(4.61)

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of December 31, 2019

15,660

4,317

27.4

As of March 31, 2019

21,797

8,221

37.7

(Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2019: ¥ 4,289million As of March 31, 2019: ¥ 8,220million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020

-

0.00

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020

-

-

-

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for

dividends announced most recently: No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

The crypto currency exchange business of the Group's financial business, is influenced by crypto currency market which reflects economic conditions and trends in the financial market and makes it difficult to calculate an appropriate and reasonable financial results forecast, and therefore a financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 is not provided.

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the Nine months ended December 31, 2019: No
  2. Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  5. Total number of issued shares (common stock)
    1. Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

December 31, 2019: 58,467,600 shares

March 31, 2019: 57,057,200 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period: December 31, 2019: 60,000 shares
    March 31, 2019: 60,000 shares
  2. Average number of shares during the period:

Nine months ended December 31, 2019: 58,064,295shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2018: 56,983,850 shares

  • These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other special notes (Caution regarding forward-lookingstatements)

In these materials, the consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 is undetermined, and statements herein are based on information that is currently available and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company.

Table of Contents

1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements..................................................................................................

2

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets.....................................................................................................

2

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income.............................................

4

1

1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

6,457

2,685

Accounts receivable - trade

745

1,111

Merchandise

341

369

Real estate for sale in process

-

112

Virtual currencies

10,327

9,067

Deposits paid

1,370

212

Other

917

383

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(15)

(16)

Total current assets

20,144

13,926

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

84

78

Intangible assets

Software

849

549

Software in progress

19

138

Total intangible assets

869

688

Investments and other assets

Lease and guarantee deposits

358

357

Fixed loan

86

86

Other

339

609

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(86)

(86)

Total investments and other assets

698

966

Total non-current assets

1,652

1,733

Total assets

21,797

15,660

2

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

198

298

Current portion of long-term

50

Accounts payable - other

404

249

Deposits received

2,303

1,724

Deposits received for virtual currency

8,186

8,209

Income taxes payable

41

64

Loans payable-virtual currencies

2,006

733

Other

374

62

Total current liabilities

13,565

11,342

Non-current liabilities

Lease obligations

0

0

Deferred tax liabilities

9

Total non-current liabilities

10

0

Total liabilities

13,576

11,342

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

3,696

3,947

Capital surplus

3,718

3,968

Retained earnings

823

(3,608)

Treasury shares

(18)

(18)

Total shareholders' equity

8,220

4,289

Share acquisition rights

0

28

Total net assets

8,221

4,317

Total liabilities and net assets

21,797

15,660

3

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
    Nine Months Ended December 31

(Million yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Net sales

9,867

8,635

Cost of sales

7,852

7,782

Gross profit

2,015

853

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,325

1,574

Operating profit (loss)

(309)

(720)

Non-operating income

Interest income

0

2

Dividend income

0

0

Royalty

1

0

Interest on tax refund

-

2

Other

0

0

Total non-operating income

2

5

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

3

0

Issuance cost of subscription rights to shares

1

3

Share issuance cost

0

10

Other

0

0

Total non-operating expenses

5

14

Ordinary profit (loss)

(312)

(729)

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

-

0

Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates

-

84

Total extraordinary income

-

84

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

1

267

Loss on sales of non-current assets

-

0

Loss on sales of investments in capital of subsidiaries

4

-

and associates

Loss on valuation of investments in capital of

-

62

subsidiaries and associates

Theft loss of virtual currencies

-

3,246

Additional losses related to the theft of virtual currency

-

167

Impairment loss

-

2

Total extraordinary losses

5

3,747

Loss before income taxes

(318)

(4,392)

Income taxes - current

(0)

48

Income taxes - deferred

(55)

(9)

Total income taxes

(55)

39

Loss

(262)

(4,432)

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(0)

-

Loss attributable to owners of parent

(262)

(4,432)

4

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Nine Months Ended December 31

(Million yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Loss

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

interests

(262)

(4,432)

(262)

(4,432)

(262)

(4,432)

(0)

5

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:32:09 UTC
