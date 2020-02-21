Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 04:02am EST

The financial results have been translated from the Japanese Consolidated Financial Statement s for reference Japanese version will prevail.

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

illion

en

illion en

illion en

illion en

FY 201

2Q

136,759

15.6

14,190

29.5

14,196

26.9

8,727

27.4

FY 2018

2Q

118,277

7.3

10,955

11.7

11,185

9.5

6,850

8.9

Comprehensive income:

FY 2019 2Q:10,059

39.4

FY 2018 2Q:16,6

40.7

en

en

FY 2019

2Q

95.39

FY 2018

2Q

72.43

-

illion en

illion en

FY 2019 2Q

246,494

153,211

59.9

FY 2018

232,779

145,901

60.3

1

Copy right (C) 2020 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

en

en

en

en

en

FY 2018

27.50

27.50

55.00

FY2019

-

2019

32.50

65.00

Profit attributable

Full year

illion en

illion en

16.2

illion en

14.3

illion en

en

293,500 15.0

29,500

29,500

19,300 15.5

210.93

FY 201

2Q

94,704,740

shares

FY 2018:

94,704,740

shares

FY 2019

2Q :

3,204

227

shares

FY 2018

3,204

145

shares

FY 201

2Q :

500

545

shares

FY 2018

2Q:

94,585,599

shares

2

Copy right (C) 2020 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

(M ilions of yen)

Deposits paid

Work in process

(23)(21)

Intangible assets

Income taxes payable

Retirement benefit liability

Shareholders' equity

Capital surplus

Treasury shares

(10,026)

(10,026)

A ccumulated other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

Non-controlling interests

3

Copy right (C) 2020 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

(M ilions of yen)

Gross profit

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Operating profit

Non-operating income

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

Total non-operating income

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

Foreign exchange losses

Total non-operating expenses

4

Copy right (C) 2020 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

(M ilions of yen)

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(96)

(12)

Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

5

Copy right (C) 2020 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

(M ilions of yen)

(33)(22)

  1. (302)

(22)

(2,788)

(4)(4)

(1,030)

(1,055)

(156)

(2,367)

(2,516)

  1. (524)

(49)(22)

6

Copy right (C) 2020 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

7

Copy right (C) 2020 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 09:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:27aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Supplemental Agreement to Joint Operations Agreement
PU
04:27aBEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS : Proposed payment of special dividend proposed capitalization issue proposed changhe in board lot size proposed amendments to the articles of association and notice of egm
PU
04:27aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : :appointment of manager who is relative of a director, ceo or substantial shareholder
PU
04:27aSANOMA OYJ : Managers' Transactions
PU
04:27aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Resumption of Operations at Chengdu Production Facility
PU
04:27aBYD ELECTRONIC INTERNATIONAL : Connected transaction
PU
04:27aCHINA OUTFITTERS : Inside information and profit warning
PU
04:27aWORKIVA : Q4 2019 Earnings Release
PU
04:27aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :update on the completion of the cls acquisition
PU
04:27aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :net asset value ("nav") per unit
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
2DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : 4Q Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
4T-Mobile, Sprint amend merger terms, SoftBank takes a hit
5Oil falls 1% as spreading virus compounds concerns over demand hit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group