Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

11/25/2019 | 08:03pm EST

Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year

Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

November 5, 2019

Company Name:

NICHIAS Corporation

Stock Exchange Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code number 5393)

URL:

http://www.nichias.co.jp/nichias-E/

Representative:

Toshiyuki Takei, President and Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Kiminori Nakata, Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer

Phone:

+81-3-4413-1111

Scheduled date of filing of quarterly consolidated financial statements: November 7, 2019

Supplementary materials for financial results: Available

Organization of financial results briefing: Available (for institutional investors and analysts)

Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment: December 2, 2019

(Fractional amounts of less than ¥1 million are discarded.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the second quarter of the Fiscal Year 2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

(1) Operating Results (cumulative)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of the parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

FY2019 Q2

101,014

(5.2)

9,969

(14.7)

10,038

(17.8)

7,040

(15.0)

FY2018 Q2

106,567

15.7

11,682

22.1

12,208

23.6

8,285

22.7

Note: Comprehensive income FY2019 Q2 ¥7,170 million---(7.8)%, FY2018 Q2 ¥7,772 million---(5.2)%

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

FY2019 Q2

Yen

Yen

106.14

FY2018 Q2

124.48

*The Company carried out a reverse stock split on a one-for-two basis on October 1,

2018. Basic earnings per share are calculated

based on the assumption that the reverse stock split was carried out at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of September 30, 2019

205,558

122,544

59.2

As of March 31, 2019

206,426

117,774

56.6

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

FY2019 Q2 ¥121,627 million; As of March 31, 2019 (FY2018) ¥116,786 million

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends

End of 1st quarter

End of 1st half

End of 3rd quarter

Year-end

Total

FY2018

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

16.00

36.00

FY2019

38.00

FY2019 (Forecast)

36.00

74.00

Note: Adjustments from the most recently released dividend forecast: None

*The Company carried out a reverse stock split on a one-for-two basis on October 1, 2018. Accordingly, the year-end dividends per share for the FY2018 take into account the impact of this reverse stock split, and total annual dividends are indicated with "." When the reverse stock split is not taken into account, the year-end dividends per share for the FY2018 would be 18 yen per share and annual dividends per share would be 34 yen.

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for Fiscal Year 2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Percentage figures represent changes from previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of the parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

208,000

(3.5)

20,800

(8.1)

21,200

(8.5)

14,500

(8.6)

218.21

Note: Adjustments from the most recently released consolidated results forecast: None

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the consolidated quarter under review: None
  2. Application of specific accounting methods in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements

1)

Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards:

Yes

2)

Changes other than those in 1) above:

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

4) Restatements:

None

(4) Number of shares outstanding (ordinary shares)

  1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

FY2019 Q2 (As of September 30, 2019)

67,811,917 shares

FY2018

(As of March 31, 2019)

67,811,917 shares

  1. Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

FY2019 Q2 (As of September 30, 2019)

1,475,772 shares

FY2018

(As of March 31, 2019)

1,475,348 shares

  1. Average number of shares outstanding during the period

FY2019 Q2

(As of September 30, 2019)

66,336,256 shares

FY2018 Q2

(As of September 30, 2018)

66,562,972 shares

*The Company carried out a reverse stock split on a one-for-two basis on October 1, 2018. The average number of shares outstanding during the period is calculated based on the assumption that the reverse stock split was carried out at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

*The consolidated financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 are not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or auditor.

*Information concerning proper use of financial forecasts and other special notes Information concerning forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements concerning financial forecasts contained in these materials are based on information available to the Company when the forecasts were made and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. However, the Company makes no guarantee that these forecasts will be achieved. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to a variety of factors.

Disclaimer: This is a Japanese-English translation of the summary of financial statements of the Company produced for your convenience. Since no auditor audited this report, officially only the Japanese version is assumed to be the summary of financial statements of the Company. This summary does not constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on these statements. In the case that there is any discrepancy between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version is assumed to be correct.

  • Attachment index

1. Qualitative information on the quarter under review................................................................................................

2

(1)

Explanation of operating results ...................................................................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation of financial position ...................................................................................................................................................................

2

(3)

Explanation of information related to future prospects including consolidated results forecasts ...................................

3

2. Consolidated financial statements and related notes ................................................................................................

4

(1)

Quarterly consolidated balance sheets ......................................................................................................................................................

4

(2)

Quarterly consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income.....................

6

Quarterly consolidated statements of income ..............................................................................................................................................

6

Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income................................................................................................................

7

(3)

Quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows..................................................................................................................................

8

(4)

Notes regarding quarterly consolidated financial statements .........................................................................................................

9

(Notes regarding going concern assumption) ..........................................................................................................................................

9

(Notes regarding significant changes in shareholders' equity [if any])...........................................................................................

9

(Changes to Accounting Policies) ...................................................................................................................................................................

9

(Segment information) .....................................................................................................................................................................................

10

3. Supplementary Materials .............................................................................................................................................

11

1

1. Qualitative information on the quarter under review

(1) Explanation of operating results

During the second quarter of the fiscal year, the Japanese economy continued to make a steady recovery, but in the manufacturing industry, exports and production remained weak, and there were signs of softness in capital investment due to the corporate sector's cautious assessment of business conditions.

Overseas, the US economy continues to recover, and emerging economies are recovering slowly amidst signs of weakness. However, China's economy is gradually slowing. Moreover, the Group must take into account downside risks to the economy resulting from trends in crude oil prices and the impact of heightened tensions over the US-China trade dispute.

In these conditions, the Group's net sales fell by 5.2% to ¥101,014 million. This was because demand related to semiconductor production equipment was low, and in addition, conditions were unique in the same period in the previous fiscal year in that sales increased due to the completion of large-scale shipbuilding construction projects and the longer consolidated fiscal period following the change in fiscal periods for some consolidated subsidiaries.

In terms of profits, operating income decreased by 14.7% year on year to ¥9,969 million, ordinary income decreased by 17.8% year on year to ¥10,038 million, and profit attributable to owners of the parent company decreased by 15.0% year on year to ¥7,040 million.

The net sales by segment for the second quarter of the fiscal year are as follows:

Sales in the Energy and Industrial Plants Divisiondecreased by 6.5% year on year to ¥30,911 million. When excluding the large-scale shipbuilding construction projects posted in the previous year, we find that demand was solid particularly from petroleum refining and petrochemical companies as well as electricity companies.

Sales in the Industrial Products Divisiondecreased by 1.8% year on year to ¥22,452 million due to slowing demand for fluoropolymer products for semiconductor-related applications as a result of the impact of the US- China trade conflict, as well as sluggish demand for electrical parts. However, demand was strong for sealing materials for infrastructure and for inorganic thermal insulation materials.

Sales in the Advanced Products Divisionfell by 21.8% year on year to ¥10,352 million due to low demand for semiconductor production equipment.

Sales in the Autoparts Divisionfell by 1.1% year on year to ¥22,295 million because of the impact of higher amounts of sales following changes to the fiscal periods of some consolidated subsidiaries in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018. Although overseas demand declined, domestic demand was in line with the previous year. Sales in the Building Materials Divisionrose by 0.9% year on year to ¥15,002 million due to the ongoing

strength of demand for wrap-type fireproof materials.

(2) Explanation of financial position

1) Assets, liabilities, and net assets

Total assets at the end of the second quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥205,558 million, down ¥868 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was largely because property, plant and equipment increased by ¥2,310 million, costs on uncompleted construction contracts increased by ¥1,736 million, cash and deposits increased by ¥1,367 million, and merchandise and finished goods rose by ¥831 million, while accounts receivable from completed construction contracts decreased by ¥3,934 million and electronically recorded monetary claims fell by ¥3,114 million.

Liabilities at the end of the second quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥83,014 million, down ¥5,638 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was largely a result of a ¥3,936 million decrease in notes and accounts payable-trade and a ¥662 million decrease in income taxes payable.

Net assets at the end of the second quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥122,544 million, up ¥4,769 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was largely a result of increases in retained earnings of ¥4,652 million.

2) Cash flows

Cash and cash equivalents at the FY2019 Q2 (hereinafter, "cash") increased by ¥1,278 million to ¥29,009 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. Cash flows and factors affecting cash flows are as follows:

(Net cash provided by [used in] operating activities)

Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥9,881 million (compared to receipts of ¥5,413 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

This was because, although cash decreased due to ¥3,939 million in income taxes paid and a ¥2,703

2

million decrease in notes and accounts payable - trade, cash increased due to ¥10,031 million in income before income taxes and a ¥7,386 million decrease in notes and accounts receivable - trade.

(Net cash provided by [used in] investing activities)

Net cash used in investing activities was ¥5,623 million (compared to expenditures of ¥5,796 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

This was due to a decrease in cash due to ¥6,159 million in expenditures for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment.

(Net cash provided by [used in] financing activities)

Net cash used in financing activities was ¥2,922 million (compared to receipts of ¥214 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

This was due to a decrease in cash due to ¥2,385 million in cash dividends paid.

(3) Explanation of information related to future prospects including consolidated results forecasts

Earnings in the first half of the consolidated fiscal year have been generally in line with forecasts, and as a result, we have not revised our earnings forecasts for the full year for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2020, released on May 7, 2019.

The Company prepared these earnings forecasts based on the information obtainable on the day that these materials were released, and actual results could differ from forecasts depending on a range of factors.

3

2. Consolidated financial statements and related notes

(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

FY2018

FY2019 Q2

(As of March 31, 2019)

(As of September 30, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

28,527

29,895

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

30,849

30,099

Electronically recorded monetary claims

13,131

10,017

Accounts receivable from completed construction

16,097

12,162

contracts

Merchandise and finished goods

12,351

13,182

Work in process

2,561

2,792

Raw materials and supplies

9,626

9,815

Costs on uncompleted construction contracts

9,173

10,910

Other

3,073

3,220

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(15)

(18)

Total current assets

125,376

122,077

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

52,964

55,856

Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss

(31,221)

(31,768)

Buildings and structures, net

21,743

24,087

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

72,464

74,150

Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss

(58,945)

(60,034)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

13,518

14,116

Land

14,599

14,420

Lease assets

488

430

Accumulated depreciation

(254)

(240)

Lease assets, net

233

189

Construction in progress

6,753

5,727

Other

8,781

9,649

Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss

(7,864)

(8,115)

Other, net

917

1,533

Total property, plant and equipment

57,765

60,075

Intangible assets

Software

656

730

Other

541

565

Total intangible assets

1,198

1,296

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

15,738

15,949

Net defined benefit asset

869

931

Deferred tax assets

1,470

1,391

Other

4,050

3,872

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(42)

(36)

Total investments and other assets

22,086

22,108

Total noncurrent assets

81,050

83,480

Total assets

206,426

205,558

4

(Millions of yen)

FY2018

FY2019 Q2

(As of March 31, 2019)

(As of September 30, 2019)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

23,252

19,315

Electronically recorded monetary obligations

12,595

12,221

Current portion of bonds

5,400

400

Short-term loans payable

7,855

8,155

Accounts payable-other

5,153

5,039

Income taxes payable

3,824

3,161

Advances received on uncompleted construction

4,260

3,903

contracts

Provision for bonuses

3,185

3,580

Other

3,829

3,132

Total current liabilities

69,357

58,910

Noncurrent liabilities

Bonds payable

8,800

13,600

Long-term loans payable

2,800

2,300

Deferred tax liabilities

920

984

Net defined benefit liability

4,369

4,325

Reserves for litigation losses

257

257

Other

2,147

2,635

Total noncurrent liabilities

19,294

24,103

Total liabilities

88,652

83,014

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

12,128

12,128

Capital surplus

13,857

13,857

Retained earnings

91,441

96,093

Treasury stock

(4,050)

(4,050)

Total shareholders' equity

113,377

118,028

Total other cumulative comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

6,659

7,010

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(611)

(1,148)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(2,638)

(2,263)

Total other cumulative comprehensive income

3,409

3,598

Non-controlling interests

988

916

Total net assets

117,774

122,544

Total liabilities and net assets

206,426

205,558

5

  1. Quarterly consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Quarterly consolidated statements of income

Second quarter of consolidated fiscal year

(Millions of yen)

FY2018 Q2

FY2019 Q2

(From April 1, 2018

(From April 1, 2019

to September 30, 2018)

to September 30, 2019)

Net sales

Net sales of merchandise and finished goods

74,559

72,230

Net sales of completed construction contracts

32,007

28,783

Total net sales

106,567

101,014

Cost of sales

Cost of merchandise and finished goods sold

54,089

52,990

Cost of sales of completed construction contracts

26,900

24,276

Total cost of sales

80,989

77,267

Gross profit

25,577

23,747

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Selling expenses

4,298

4,311

General and administrative expenses

9,595

9,466

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

13,894

13,777

Operating income

11,682

9,969

Non-operating income

Interest income

44

37

Dividends income

215

203

Rent income

261

256

Equity in earnings of affiliates

21

43

Other

268

321

Total non-operating income

811

862

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

73

87

Foreign exchange losses

17

542

Other

194

162

Total non-operating expenses

285

793

Ordinary income

12,208

10,038

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of noncurrent assets

10

60

Total extraordinary income

10

60

Extraordinary loss

Provision for litigation loss reserves

165

Loss on sales and retirement of noncurrent assets

61

68

Total extraordinary losses

226

68

Income before income taxes

11,992

10,031

Income taxes-current

3,666

3,123

Income taxes-deferred

(18)

(108)

Total income taxes

3,647

3,015

Net income

8,345

7,016

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

59

(24)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent company

8,285

7,040

6

Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Second quarter of consolidated fiscal year

(Millions of yen)

FY2018 Q2

FY2019 Q2

(From April 1, 2018 to

(From April 1, 2019 to

September 30, 2018)

September 30, 2019)

Net income

8,345

7,016

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(25)

351

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(797)

(582)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

250

384

Total other comprehensive income

(572)

154

Comprehensive income

7,772

7,170

Breakdown

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

7,710

7,230

company

Comprehensive income attributable to minority interests

62

(60)

7

(3) Quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows

(Millions of yen)

FY2018 Q2

FY2019 Q2

(From April 1, 2018 to

(From April 1, 2019 to

September 30, 2018)

September 30, 2019)

Cash flows from operating activities

Income before income taxes

11,992

10,031

Depreciation and amortization

2,709

2,903

Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability

45

(43)

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

561

401

Interest and dividends income received

(259)

(241)

Interest expenses

73

87

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

112

199

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade

(1,187)

7,386

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(1,453)

(1,863)

Decrease (increase) in costs on uncompleted construction

(6)

(1,739)

contracts

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade

(1,722)

(2,703)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable-other

(184)

(821)

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

116

(22)

Increase (decrease) in advances received on uncompleted

(2,565)

(357)

construction contracts

Decrease (increase) in net defined benefit asset

(73)

(61)

Other

854

476

Subtotal

9,013

13,632

Interest and dividends income received

259

241

Interest expenses paid

(74)

(81)

Income taxes paid

(3,820)

(3,939)

Income taxes refund

35

27

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

5,413

9,881

Cash flows from investing activities

Net decrease (increase) in time deposits

(56)

(68)

Expenditures for the acquisition of property, plant and

(5,610)

(6,159)

equipment

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

37

350

Expenditures for the acquisition of intangible fixed assets

(393)

(78)

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

0

346

Payments of loans receivable

(6)

(2)

Collection of loans receivable

5

5

Other

227

(16)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(5,796)

(5,623)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable

(30)

(200)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

300

Repayment of long-term loans payable

(300)

Proceeds from issuance of bonds

4,997

4,976

Redemption of bonds

(600)

(5,200)

Proceeds from stock issuance to non-controlling

72

shareholders

Cash dividends paid

(2,144)

(2,385)

8

Net decrease (increase) in treasury stock

(2,008)

(0)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(11)

(11)

Other

(62)

(100)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

214

(2,922)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

(154)

(56)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(322)

1,278

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

26,499

27,730

Increase in cash and cash equivalents due to new consolidation

1,573

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

27,749

29,009

  1. Notes regarding quarterly consolidated financial statements (Notes regarding going concern assumption)
    Not applicable

(Notes regarding significant changes in shareholders' equity [if any]) Not applicable

(Changes to Accounting Policies)

Subsidiaries that apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) have adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" (hereafter, "IFRS 16") beginning with the first quarter of this consolidated fiscal year. As a result, the lessee must, in principle, recognize all leases as assets and liabilities on its balance sheet. In adopting IFRS 16, the Group uses the transition method to previous periods so that the cumulative impact resulting from the changes in the accounting policy is recognized on the day on which it was adopted.

As a result, in the second quarter, "other" under property, plant and equipment increased by ¥592 million, "other" under current liabilities increased by ¥55 million and "other" under noncurrent liabilities rose by ¥468 million. The impact on the statements of income and the statements of cash flows in the second quarter was minimal.

9

(Segment information)

Segment information

I. Second quarter of the fiscal year 2018 (April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018) 1. Information on net sales and profit (loss) by reporting segment

(Millions of yen)

Reporting segments

Quarterly

consolidated

Energy and

Industrial

Advanced

Building

Adjustments

Industrial

Autoparts

Total

profit/loss

Products

Products

Materials

Plants

posted

Net sales

Net sales to

33,061

22,857

13,245

22,534

14,866

106,567

106,567

external customers

Intersegment sales

4,746

4,746

(4,746)

or transfers

Total

33,061

27,603

13,245

22,534

14,866

111,313

(4,746)

106,567

Segment profit or

3,399

3,824

2,484

1,844

130

11,682

11,682

loss

  1. Information related to impairment loss of noncurrent assets and goodwill by reporting segment: Not applicable II. Second quarter of the fiscal year 2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
  1. Information on net sales and profit (loss) by reporting segment

(Millions of yen)

Reporting segments

Quarterly

Energy and

Industrial

Advanced

Autoparts

Building

Total

Adjustments

consolidated

Industrial

Products

Products

Materials

profit/loss

Plants

posted

Net sales

Net sales to

30,911

22,452

10,352

22,295

15,002

101,014

101,014

external customers

Intersegment sales

4,583

4,583

(4,583)

or transfers

Total

30,911

27,036

10,352

22,295

15,002

105,597

(4,583)

101,014

Segment profit or

3,061

3,104

1,416

1,767

618

9,969

9,969

loss

2. Information related to impairment loss of noncurrent assets and goodwill by reporting segment: Not applicable

10

3. Supplementary Materials

Financial results supplementary materials

(1) Key consolidated financial figures (Trends)

(Percentage figures represent changes from previous fiscal year)

(Millions

of yen)

First half

Full Year

FY2018

FY2019

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

Results

Results

Change

Results

Results

Results

Results

Forecast

Change

Net sales

106,567

101,014

- 5.2%

170,430

180,363

197,495

215,495

208,000

- 3.5%

Operating income

11,682

9,969

- 14.7%

15,104

19,600

21,357

22,629

20,800

- 8.1%

Operating margin (%)

11.0%

9.9%

8.9%

10.9%

10.8%

10.5%

10.0%

Ordinary income

12,208

10,038

- 17.8%

15,480

19,756

21,804

23,171

21,200

- 8.5%

Ordinary income margin (%)

11.5%

9.9%

9.1%

11.0%

11.0%

10.8%

10.2%

Profit attributable to

8,285

7,040

- 15.0%

6,669

13,409

14,956

15,861

14,500

- 8.6%

owners of parent

Net income margin (%)

7.8%

7.0%

3.9%

7.4%

7.6%

7.4%

7.0%

Basic earnings per share (yen)

124.48

106.14

- 14.7%

103.75

200.82

222.73

238.70

218.21

- 8.6%

Total assets

201,448

205,558

2.0%

154,922

175,999

196,459

206,426

Net assets

113,862

122,544

7.6%

85,665

97,890

109,705

117,774

Shareholders' equity

112,918

121,627

7.7%

84,879

97,367

109,195

116,786

Equity ratio (%)

56.1%

59.2%

54.8%

55.3%

55.6%

56.6%

Interest-bearing debt

28,251

26,193

- 7.3%

25,840

23,976

23,818

26,065

Interest-bearing debt ratio (%)

14.0%

12.7%

16.7%

13.6%

12.1%

12.6%

Capital expenditures

6,135

5,434

- 11.4%

4,287

9,775

12,772

12,816

11,000

- 14.2%

Depreciation & amortization

2,709

2,903

7.2%

4,598

3,969

4,800

5,760

6,500

12.8%

R&D expenses

2,899

3,021

4.2%

5,460

5,446

5,692

5,976

6,000

0.4%

*1The Company has applied the "Partial Amendments to 'Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting'" (ASBJ Guidance No. 28, February 16, 2018) beginning in FY2018. These accounting standards have been retroactively applied to the figures for major management indicators for FY2017.

*2 The company carried out a reverse stock split on a one-for-two basis on October 1, 2018. Basic earnings per share are calculated based on the assumption that the reverse stock split was carried out at the beginning of FY2015.

(2) Quarterly consolidated operating results (Trends)

(Millions of yen)

FY2018

FY2019

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Change

Net sales

52,701

53,865

53,927

55,001

47,390

53,623

- 0.4%

Operating income

6,466

5,216

5,693

5,253

4,454

5,514

5.7%

Operating margin (%)

12.3%

9.7%

10.6%

9.6%

9.4%

10.3%

Ordinary income

6,706

5,501

5,689

5,273

4,571

5,466

- 0.6%

Ordinary income margin (%)

12.7%

10.2%

10.6%

9.6%

9.6%

10.2%

Profit attributable to

4,647

3,638

4,026

3,549

3,311

3,729

2.5%

owners of parent

Net income margin (%)

8.8%

6.8%

7.5%

6.5%

7.0%

7.0%

All forecasts and plans that are not historical facts in this document are future business result related forecasts. These are showed by based on information and data currently available to the company.

Various uncertain factors could cause actual results to differ.

11

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 01:02:03 UTC
