Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) November 5, 2019 Company Name: NICHIAS Corporation Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code number 5393) URL: http://www.nichias.co.jp/nichias-E/ Representative: Toshiyuki Takei, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Kiminori Nakata, Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer Phone: +81-3-4413-1111 Scheduled date of filing of quarterly consolidated financial statements: November 7, 2019 Supplementary materials for financial results: Available Organization of financial results briefing: Available (for institutional investors and analysts) Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment: December 2, 2019 (Fractional amounts of less than ¥1 million are discarded.) 1. Consolidated financial results for the second quarter of the Fiscal Year 2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) (1) Operating Results (cumulative) (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of the parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % FY2019 Q2 101,014 (5.2) 9,969 (14.7) 10,038 (17.8) 7,040 (15.0) FY2018 Q2 106,567 15.7 11,682 22.1 12,208 23.6 8,285 22.7 Note: Comprehensive income FY2019 Q2 ¥7,170 million---(7.8)%, FY2018 Q2 ¥7,772 million---(5.2)% Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share FY2019 Q2 Yen Yen 106.14 － FY2018 Q2 124.48 － *The Company carried out a reverse stock split on a one-for-two basis on October 1, 2018. Basic earnings per share are calculated based on the assumption that the reverse stock split was carried out at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of September 30, 2019 205,558 122,544 59.2 As of March 31, 2019 206,426 117,774 56.6 (Reference) Shareholders' equity FY2019 Q2 ¥121,627 million; As of March 31, 2019 (FY2018) ¥116,786 million 2. Dividends Annual Dividends End of 1st quarter End of 1st half End of 3rd quarter Year-end Total FY2018 Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen － 16.00 － 36.00 － FY2019 － 38.00 FY2019 (Forecast) － 36.00 74.00 Note: Adjustments from the most recently released dividend forecast: None *The Company carried out a reverse stock split on a one-for-two basis on October 1, 2018. Accordingly, the year-end dividends per share for the FY2018 take into account the impact of this reverse stock split, and total annual dividends are indicated with "－." When the reverse stock split is not taken into account, the year-end dividends per share for the FY2018 would be 18 yen per share and annual dividends per share would be 34 yen.

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for Fiscal Year 2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (Percentage figures represent changes from previous fiscal year) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Basic earnings owners of the parent per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 208,000 (3.5) 20,800 (8.1) 21,200 (8.5) 14,500 (8.6) 218.21 Note: Adjustments from the most recently released consolidated results forecast: None *Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the consolidated quarter under review: None Application of specific accounting methods in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements 1) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes 2) Changes other than those in 1) above: None 3) Changes in accounting estimates: None 4) Restatements: None (4) Number of shares outstanding (ordinary shares) Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock) FY2019 Q2 (As of September 30, 2019) 67,811,917 shares FY2018 (As of March 31, 2019) 67,811,917 shares Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period FY2019 Q2 (As of September 30, 2019) 1,475,772 shares FY2018 (As of March 31, 2019) 1,475,348 shares Average number of shares outstanding during the period FY2019 Q2 (As of September 30, 2019) 66,336,256 shares FY2018 Q2 (As of September 30, 2018) 66,562,972 shares *The Company carried out a reverse stock split on a one-for-two basis on October 1, 2018. The average number of shares outstanding during the period is calculated based on the assumption that the reverse stock split was carried out at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. *The consolidated financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 are not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or auditor. *Information concerning proper use of financial forecasts and other special notes Information concerning forward-looking statements Forward-looking statements concerning financial forecasts contained in these materials are based on information available to the Company when the forecasts were made and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. However, the Company makes no guarantee that these forecasts will be achieved. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to a variety of factors. Disclaimer: This is a Japanese-English translation of the summary of financial statements of the Company produced for your convenience. Since no auditor audited this report, officially only the Japanese version is assumed to be the summary of financial statements of the Company. This summary does not constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on these statements. In the case that there is any discrepancy between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version is assumed to be correct.

Attachment index 1. Qualitative information on the quarter under review................................................................................................ 2 (1) Explanation of operating results ................................................................................................................................................................... 2 (2) Explanation of financial position ................................................................................................................................................................... 2 (3) Explanation of information related to future prospects including consolidated results forecasts ................................... 3 2. Consolidated financial statements and related notes ................................................................................................ 4 (1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets ...................................................................................................................................................... 4 (2) Quarterly consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income..................... 6 Quarterly consolidated statements of income .............................................................................................................................................. 6 Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income................................................................................................................ 7 (3) Quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows.................................................................................................................................. 8 (4) Notes regarding quarterly consolidated financial statements ......................................................................................................... 9 (Notes regarding going concern assumption) .......................................................................................................................................... 9 (Notes regarding significant changes in shareholders' equity [if any])........................................................................................... 9 (Changes to Accounting Policies) ................................................................................................................................................................... 9 (Segment information) ..................................................................................................................................................................................... 10 3. Supplementary Materials ............................................................................................................................................. 11 1

1. Qualitative information on the quarter under review (1) Explanation of operating results During the second quarter of the fiscal year, the Japanese economy continued to make a steady recovery, but in the manufacturing industry, exports and production remained weak, and there were signs of softness in capital investment due to the corporate sector's cautious assessment of business conditions. Overseas, the US economy continues to recover, and emerging economies are recovering slowly amidst signs of weakness. However, China's economy is gradually slowing. Moreover, the Group must take into account downside risks to the economy resulting from trends in crude oil prices and the impact of heightened tensions over the US-China trade dispute. In these conditions, the Group's net sales fell by 5.2% to ¥101,014 million. This was because demand related to semiconductor production equipment was low, and in addition, conditions were unique in the same period in the previous fiscal year in that sales increased due to the completion of large-scale shipbuilding construction projects and the longer consolidated fiscal period following the change in fiscal periods for some consolidated subsidiaries. In terms of profits, operating income decreased by 14.7% year on year to ¥9,969 million, ordinary income decreased by 17.8% year on year to ¥10,038 million, and profit attributable to owners of the parent company decreased by 15.0% year on year to ¥7,040 million. The net sales by segment for the second quarter of the fiscal year are as follows: Sales in the Energy and Industrial Plants Divisiondecreased by 6.5% year on year to ¥30,911 million. When excluding the large-scale shipbuilding construction projects posted in the previous year, we find that demand was solid particularly from petroleum refining and petrochemical companies as well as electricity companies. Sales in the Industrial Products Divisiondecreased by 1.8% year on year to ¥22,452 million due to slowing demand for fluoropolymer products for semiconductor-related applications as a result of the impact of the US- China trade conflict, as well as sluggish demand for electrical parts. However, demand was strong for sealing materials for infrastructure and for inorganic thermal insulation materials. Sales in the Advanced Products Divisionfell by 21.8% year on year to ¥10,352 million due to low demand for semiconductor production equipment. Sales in the Autoparts Divisionfell by 1.1% year on year to ¥22,295 million because of the impact of higher amounts of sales following changes to the fiscal periods of some consolidated subsidiaries in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018. Although overseas demand declined, domestic demand was in line with the previous year. Sales in the Building Materials Divisionrose by 0.9% year on year to ¥15,002 million due to the ongoing strength of demand for wrap-type fireproof materials. (2) Explanation of financial position 1) Assets, liabilities, and net assets Total assets at the end of the second quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥205,558 million, down ¥868 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was largely because property, plant and equipment increased by ¥2,310 million, costs on uncompleted construction contracts increased by ¥1,736 million, cash and deposits increased by ¥1,367 million, and merchandise and finished goods rose by ¥831 million, while accounts receivable from completed construction contracts decreased by ¥3,934 million and electronically recorded monetary claims fell by ¥3,114 million. Liabilities at the end of the second quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥83,014 million, down ¥5,638 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was largely a result of a ¥3,936 million decrease in notes and accounts payable-trade and a ¥662 million decrease in income taxes payable. Net assets at the end of the second quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥122,544 million, up ¥4,769 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was largely a result of increases in retained earnings of ¥4,652 million. 2) Cash flows Cash and cash equivalents at the FY2019 Q2 (hereinafter, "cash") increased by ¥1,278 million to ¥29,009 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. Cash flows and factors affecting cash flows are as follows: (Net cash provided by [used in] operating activities) Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥9,881 million (compared to receipts of ¥5,413 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was because, although cash decreased due to ¥3,939 million in income taxes paid and a ¥2,703 2

million decrease in notes and accounts payable - trade, cash increased due to ¥10,031 million in income before income taxes and a ¥7,386 million decrease in notes and accounts receivable - trade. (Net cash provided by [used in] investing activities) Net cash used in investing activities was ¥5,623 million (compared to expenditures of ¥5,796 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was due to a decrease in cash due to ¥6,159 million in expenditures for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment. (Net cash provided by [used in] financing activities) Net cash used in financing activities was ¥2,922 million (compared to receipts of ¥214 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was due to a decrease in cash due to ¥2,385 million in cash dividends paid. (3) Explanation of information related to future prospects including consolidated results forecasts Earnings in the first half of the consolidated fiscal year have been generally in line with forecasts, and as a result, we have not revised our earnings forecasts for the full year for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2020, released on May 7, 2019. The Company prepared these earnings forecasts based on the information obtainable on the day that these materials were released, and actual results could differ from forecasts depending on a range of factors. 3

2. Consolidated financial statements and related notes (1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets (Millions of yen) FY2018 FY2019 Q2 (As of March 31, 2019) (As of September 30, 2019) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 28,527 29,895 Notes and accounts receivable-trade 30,849 30,099 Electronically recorded monetary claims 13,131 10,017 Accounts receivable from completed construction 16,097 12,162 contracts Merchandise and finished goods 12,351 13,182 Work in process 2,561 2,792 Raw materials and supplies 9,626 9,815 Costs on uncompleted construction contracts 9,173 10,910 Other 3,073 3,220 Allowance for doubtful accounts (15) (18) Total current assets 125,376 122,077 Noncurrent assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures 52,964 55,856 Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss (31,221) (31,768) Buildings and structures, net 21,743 24,087 Machinery, equipment and vehicles 72,464 74,150 Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss (58,945) (60,034) Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 13,518 14,116 Land 14,599 14,420 Lease assets 488 430 Accumulated depreciation (254) (240) Lease assets, net 233 189 Construction in progress 6,753 5,727 Other 8,781 9,649 Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss (7,864) (8,115) Other, net 917 1,533 Total property, plant and equipment 57,765 60,075 Intangible assets Software 656 730 Other 541 565 Total intangible assets 1,198 1,296 Investments and other assets Investment securities 15,738 15,949 Net defined benefit asset 869 931 Deferred tax assets 1,470 1,391 Other 4,050 3,872 Allowance for doubtful accounts (42) (36) Total investments and other assets 22,086 22,108 Total noncurrent assets 81,050 83,480 Total assets 206,426 205,558 4

(Millions of yen) FY2018 FY2019 Q2 (As of March 31, 2019) (As of September 30, 2019) Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable-trade 23,252 19,315 Electronically recorded monetary obligations 12,595 12,221 Current portion of bonds 5,400 400 Short-term loans payable 7,855 8,155 Accounts payable-other 5,153 5,039 Income taxes payable 3,824 3,161 Advances received on uncompleted construction 4,260 3,903 contracts Provision for bonuses 3,185 3,580 Other 3,829 3,132 Total current liabilities 69,357 58,910 Noncurrent liabilities Bonds payable 8,800 13,600 Long-term loans payable 2,800 2,300 Deferred tax liabilities 920 984 Net defined benefit liability 4,369 4,325 Reserves for litigation losses 257 257 Other 2,147 2,635 Total noncurrent liabilities 19,294 24,103 Total liabilities 88,652 83,014 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 12,128 12,128 Capital surplus 13,857 13,857 Retained earnings 91,441 96,093 Treasury stock (4,050) (4,050) Total shareholders' equity 113,377 118,028 Total other cumulative comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 6,659 7,010 Foreign currency translation adjustment (611) (1,148) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (2,638) (2,263) Total other cumulative comprehensive income 3,409 3,598 Non-controlling interests 988 916 Total net assets 117,774 122,544 Total liabilities and net assets 206,426 205,558 5

Quarterly consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Quarterly consolidated statements of income Second quarter of consolidated fiscal year (Millions of yen) FY2018 Q2 FY2019 Q2 (From April 1, 2018 (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2018) to September 30, 2019) Net sales Net sales of merchandise and finished goods 74,559 72,230 Net sales of completed construction contracts 32,007 28,783 Total net sales 106,567 101,014 Cost of sales Cost of merchandise and finished goods sold 54,089 52,990 Cost of sales of completed construction contracts 26,900 24,276 Total cost of sales 80,989 77,267 Gross profit 25,577 23,747 Selling, general and administrative expenses Selling expenses 4,298 4,311 General and administrative expenses 9,595 9,466 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 13,894 13,777 Operating income 11,682 9,969 Non-operating income Interest income 44 37 Dividends income 215 203 Rent income 261 256 Equity in earnings of affiliates 21 43 Other 268 321 Total non-operating income 811 862 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 73 87 Foreign exchange losses 17 542 Other 194 162 Total non-operating expenses 285 793 Ordinary income 12,208 10,038 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of noncurrent assets 10 60 Total extraordinary income 10 60 Extraordinary loss Provision for litigation loss reserves 165 － Loss on sales and retirement of noncurrent assets 61 68 Total extraordinary losses 226 68 Income before income taxes 11,992 10,031 Income taxes-current 3,666 3,123 Income taxes-deferred (18) (108) Total income taxes 3,647 3,015 Net income 8,345 7,016 Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 59 (24) Net income attributable to owners of the parent company 8,285 7,040 6

Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income Second quarter of consolidated fiscal year (Millions of yen) FY2018 Q2 FY2019 Q2 (From April 1, 2018 to (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2018) September 30, 2019) Net income 8,345 7,016 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (25) 351 Foreign currency translation adjustment (797) (582) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 250 384 Total other comprehensive income (572) 154 Comprehensive income 7,772 7,170 Breakdown Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent 7,710 7,230 company Comprehensive income attributable to minority interests 62 (60) 7

(3) Quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows (Millions of yen) FY2018 Q2 FY2019 Q2 (From April 1, 2018 to (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2018) September 30, 2019) Cash flows from operating activities Income before income taxes 11,992 10,031 Depreciation and amortization 2,709 2,903 Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability 45 (43) Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses 561 401 Interest and dividends income received (259) (241) Interest expenses 73 87 Foreign exchange losses (gains) 112 199 Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade (1,187) 7,386 Decrease (increase) in inventories (1,453) (1,863) Decrease (increase) in costs on uncompleted construction (6) (1,739) contracts Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade (1,722) (2,703) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable-other (184) (821) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses 116 (22) Increase (decrease) in advances received on uncompleted (2,565) (357) construction contracts Decrease (increase) in net defined benefit asset (73) (61) Other 854 476 Subtotal 9,013 13,632 Interest and dividends income received 259 241 Interest expenses paid (74) (81) Income taxes paid (3,820) (3,939) Income taxes refund 35 27 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,413 9,881 Cash flows from investing activities Net decrease (increase) in time deposits (56) (68) Expenditures for the acquisition of property, plant and (5,610) (6,159) equipment Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 37 350 Expenditures for the acquisition of intangible fixed assets (393) (78) Proceeds from sales of investment securities 0 346 Payments of loans receivable (6) (2) Collection of loans receivable 5 5 Other 227 (16) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (5,796) (5,623) Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable (30) (200) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 300 － Repayment of long-term loans payable (300) － Proceeds from issuance of bonds 4,997 4,976 Redemption of bonds (600) (5,200) Proceeds from stock issuance to non-controlling 72 － shareholders Cash dividends paid (2,144) (2,385) 8

Net decrease (increase) in treasury stock (2,008) (0) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (11) (11) Other (62) (100) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 214 (2,922) Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (154) (56) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (322) 1,278 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 26,499 27,730 Increase in cash and cash equivalents due to new consolidation 1,573 － Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 27,749 29,009 Notes regarding quarterly consolidated financial statements (Notes regarding going concern assumption)

Not applicable (Notes regarding significant changes in shareholders' equity [if any]) Not applicable (Changes to Accounting Policies) Subsidiaries that apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) have adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" (hereafter, "IFRS 16") beginning with the first quarter of this consolidated fiscal year. As a result, the lessee must, in principle, recognize all leases as assets and liabilities on its balance sheet. In adopting IFRS 16, the Group uses the transition method to previous periods so that the cumulative impact resulting from the changes in the accounting policy is recognized on the day on which it was adopted. As a result, in the second quarter, "other" under property, plant and equipment increased by ¥592 million, "other" under current liabilities increased by ¥55 million and "other" under noncurrent liabilities rose by ¥468 million. The impact on the statements of income and the statements of cash flows in the second quarter was minimal. 9

(Segment information) Segment information I. Second quarter of the fiscal year 2018 (April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018) 1. Information on net sales and profit (loss) by reporting segment (Millions of yen) Reporting segments Quarterly consolidated Energy and Industrial Advanced Building Adjustments Industrial Autoparts Total profit/loss Products Products Materials Plants posted Net sales Net sales to 33,061 22,857 13,245 22,534 14,866 106,567 － 106,567 external customers Intersegment sales － 4,746 － － － 4,746 (4,746) － or transfers Total 33,061 27,603 13,245 22,534 14,866 111,313 (4,746) 106,567 Segment profit or 3,399 3,824 2,484 1,844 130 11,682 － 11,682 loss Information related to impairment loss of noncurrent assets and goodwill by reporting segment: Not applicable II. Second quarter of the fiscal year 2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) Information on net sales and profit (loss) by reporting segment (Millions of yen) Reporting segments Quarterly Energy and Industrial Advanced Autoparts Building Total Adjustments consolidated Industrial Products Products Materials profit/loss Plants posted Net sales Net sales to 30,911 22,452 10,352 22,295 15,002 101,014 － 101,014 external customers Intersegment sales － 4,583 － － － 4,583 (4,583) － or transfers Total 30,911 27,036 10,352 22,295 15,002 105,597 (4,583) 101,014 Segment profit or 3,061 3,104 1,416 1,767 618 9,969 － 9,969 loss 2. Information related to impairment loss of noncurrent assets and goodwill by reporting segment: Not applicable 10

3. Supplementary Materials Financial results supplementary materials (1) Key consolidated financial figures (Trends) (Percentage figures represent changes from previous fiscal year) (Millions of yen) First half Full Year FY2018 FY2019 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Results Results Change Results Results Results Results Forecast Change Net sales 106,567 101,014 - 5.2% 170,430 180,363 197,495 215,495 208,000 - 3.5% Operating income 11,682 9,969 - 14.7% 15,104 19,600 21,357 22,629 20,800 - 8.1% Operating margin (%) 11.0% 9.9% 8.9% 10.9% 10.8% 10.5% 10.0% Ordinary income 12,208 10,038 - 17.8% 15,480 19,756 21,804 23,171 21,200 - 8.5% Ordinary income margin (%) 11.5% 9.9% 9.1% 11.0% 11.0% 10.8% 10.2% Profit attributable to 8,285 7,040 - 15.0% 6,669 13,409 14,956 15,861 14,500 - 8.6% owners of parent Net income margin (%) 7.8% 7.0% 3.9% 7.4% 7.6% 7.4% 7.0% Basic earnings per share (yen) 124.48 106.14 - 14.7% 103.75 200.82 222.73 238.70 218.21 - 8.6% Total assets 201,448 205,558 2.0% 154,922 175,999 196,459 206,426 － － Net assets 113,862 122,544 7.6% 85,665 97,890 109,705 117,774 － － Shareholders' equity 112,918 121,627 7.7% 84,879 97,367 109,195 116,786 － － Equity ratio (%) 56.1% 59.2% 54.8% 55.3% 55.6% 56.6% － Interest-bearing debt 28,251 26,193 - 7.3% 25,840 23,976 23,818 26,065 － － Interest-bearing debt ratio (%) 14.0% 12.7% 16.7% 13.6% 12.1% 12.6% － Capital expenditures 6,135 5,434 - 11.4% 4,287 9,775 12,772 12,816 11,000 - 14.2% Depreciation & amortization 2,709 2,903 7.2% 4,598 3,969 4,800 5,760 6,500 12.8% R&D expenses 2,899 3,021 4.2% 5,460 5,446 5,692 5,976 6,000 0.4% *1The Company has applied the "Partial Amendments to 'Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting'" (ASBJ Guidance No. 28, February 16, 2018) beginning in FY2018. These accounting standards have been retroactively applied to the figures for major management indicators for FY2017. *2 The company carried out a reverse stock split on a one-for-two basis on October 1, 2018. Basic earnings per share are calculated based on the assumption that the reverse stock split was carried out at the beginning of FY2015. (2) Quarterly consolidated operating results (Trends) (Millions of yen) FY2018 FY2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Change Net sales 52,701 53,865 53,927 55,001 47,390 53,623 - 0.4% Operating income 6,466 5,216 5,693 5,253 4,454 5,514 5.7% Operating margin (%) 12.3% 9.7% 10.6% 9.6% 9.4% 10.3% Ordinary income 6,706 5,501 5,689 5,273 4,571 5,466 - 0.6% Ordinary income margin (%) 12.7% 10.2% 10.6% 9.6% 9.6% 10.2% Profit attributable to 4,647 3,638 4,026 3,549 3,311 3,729 2.5% owners of parent Net income margin (%) 8.8% 6.8% 7.5% 6.5% 7.0% 7.0% All forecasts and plans that are not historical facts in this document are future business result related forecasts. These are showed by based on information and data currently available to the company. Various uncertain factors could cause actual results to differ. 11