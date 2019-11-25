|
Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
11/25/2019
Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year
Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
November 5, 2019
Company Name:
NICHIAS Corporation
Stock Exchange Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code number 5393)
URL:
http://www.nichias.co.jp/nichias-E/
Representative:
Toshiyuki Takei, President and Chief Executive Officer
Inquiries:
Kiminori Nakata, Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Phone:
+81-3-4413-1111
Scheduled date of filing of quarterly consolidated financial statements: November 7, 2019
Supplementary materials for financial results: Available
Organization of financial results briefing: Available (for institutional investors and analysts)
Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment: December 2, 2019
(Fractional amounts of less than ¥1 million are discarded.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the second quarter of the Fiscal Year 2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
(1) Operating Results (cumulative)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
|
FY2019 Q2
Note: Comprehensive income FY2019 Q2 ¥7,170 million---(7.8)%, FY2018 Q2 ¥7,772 million---(5.2)%
|
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
2. Dividends
*The Company carried out a reverse stock split on a one-for-two basis on October 1, 2018. Accordingly, the year-end dividends per share for the FY2018 take into account the impact of this reverse stock split, and total annual dividends are indicated with "－." When the reverse stock split is not taken into account, the year-end dividends per share for the FY2018 would be 18 yen per share and annual dividends per share would be 34 yen.
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for Fiscal Year 2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(Percentage figures represent changes from previous fiscal year)
*Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the consolidated quarter under review: None
-
Application of specific accounting methods in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
-
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements
-
Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
*The consolidated financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 are not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or auditor.
*Information concerning proper use of financial forecasts and other special notes Information concerning forward-looking statements
Forward-looking statements concerning financial forecasts contained in these materials are based on information available to the Company when the forecasts were made and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. However, the Company makes no guarantee that these forecasts will be achieved. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to a variety of factors.
Disclaimer: This is a Japanese-English translation of the summary of financial statements of the Company produced for your convenience. Since no auditor audited this report, officially only the Japanese version is assumed to be the summary of financial statements of the Company. This summary does not constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on these statements. In the case that there is any discrepancy between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version is assumed to be correct.
1. Qualitative information on the quarter under review
(1) Explanation of operating results
During the second quarter of the fiscal year, the Japanese economy continued to make a steady recovery, but in the manufacturing industry, exports and production remained weak, and there were signs of softness in capital investment due to the corporate sector's cautious assessment of business conditions.
Overseas, the US economy continues to recover, and emerging economies are recovering slowly amidst signs of weakness. However, China's economy is gradually slowing. Moreover, the Group must take into account downside risks to the economy resulting from trends in crude oil prices and the impact of heightened tensions over the US-China trade dispute.
In these conditions, the Group's net sales fell by 5.2% to ¥101,014 million. This was because demand related to semiconductor production equipment was low, and in addition, conditions were unique in the same period in the previous fiscal year in that sales increased due to the completion of large-scale shipbuilding construction projects and the longer consolidated fiscal period following the change in fiscal periods for some consolidated subsidiaries.
In terms of profits, operating income decreased by 14.7% year on year to ¥9,969 million, ordinary income decreased by 17.8% year on year to ¥10,038 million, and profit attributable to owners of the parent company decreased by 15.0% year on year to ¥7,040 million.
The net sales by segment for the second quarter of the fiscal year are as follows:
Sales in the Energy and Industrial Plants Divisiondecreased by 6.5% year on year to ¥30,911 million. When excluding the large-scale shipbuilding construction projects posted in the previous year, we find that demand was solid particularly from petroleum refining and petrochemical companies as well as electricity companies.
Sales in the Industrial Products Divisiondecreased by 1.8% year on year to ¥22,452 million due to slowing demand for fluoropolymer products for semiconductor-related applications as a result of the impact of the US- China trade conflict, as well as sluggish demand for electrical parts. However, demand was strong for sealing materials for infrastructure and for inorganic thermal insulation materials.
Sales in the Advanced Products Divisionfell by 21.8% year on year to ¥10,352 million due to low demand for semiconductor production equipment.
Sales in the Autoparts Divisionfell by 1.1% year on year to ¥22,295 million because of the impact of higher amounts of sales following changes to the fiscal periods of some consolidated subsidiaries in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018. Although overseas demand declined, domestic demand was in line with the previous year. Sales in the Building Materials Divisionrose by 0.9% year on year to ¥15,002 million due to the ongoing
strength of demand for wrap-type fireproof materials.
(2) Explanation of financial position
1) Assets, liabilities, and net assets
Total assets at the end of the second quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥205,558 million, down ¥868 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was largely because property, plant and equipment increased by ¥2,310 million, costs on uncompleted construction contracts increased by ¥1,736 million, cash and deposits increased by ¥1,367 million, and merchandise and finished goods rose by ¥831 million, while accounts receivable from completed construction contracts decreased by ¥3,934 million and electronically recorded monetary claims fell by ¥3,114 million.
Liabilities at the end of the second quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥83,014 million, down ¥5,638 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was largely a result of a ¥3,936 million decrease in notes and accounts payable-trade and a ¥662 million decrease in income taxes payable.
Net assets at the end of the second quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥122,544 million, up ¥4,769 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was largely a result of increases in retained earnings of ¥4,652 million.
2) Cash flows
Cash and cash equivalents at the FY2019 Q2 (hereinafter, "cash") increased by ¥1,278 million to ¥29,009 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. Cash flows and factors affecting cash flows are as follows:
(Net cash provided by [used in] operating activities)
Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥9,881 million (compared to receipts of ¥5,413 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
This was because, although cash decreased due to ¥3,939 million in income taxes paid and a ¥2,703
2
million decrease in notes and accounts payable - trade, cash increased due to ¥10,031 million in income before income taxes and a ¥7,386 million decrease in notes and accounts receivable - trade.
(Net cash provided by [used in] investing activities)
Net cash used in investing activities was ¥5,623 million (compared to expenditures of ¥5,796 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
This was due to a decrease in cash due to ¥6,159 million in expenditures for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment.
(Net cash provided by [used in] financing activities)
Net cash used in financing activities was ¥2,922 million (compared to receipts of ¥214 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
This was due to a decrease in cash due to ¥2,385 million in cash dividends paid.
(3) Explanation of information related to future prospects including consolidated results forecasts
Earnings in the first half of the consolidated fiscal year have been generally in line with forecasts, and as a result, we have not revised our earnings forecasts for the full year for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2020, released on May 7, 2019.
The Company prepared these earnings forecasts based on the information obtainable on the day that these materials were released, and actual results could differ from forecasts depending on a range of factors.
3
2. Consolidated financial statements and related notes
(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets
-
Quarterly consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Quarterly consolidated statements of income
Second quarter of consolidated fiscal year
Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Second quarter of consolidated fiscal year
(3) Quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows
|
Net decrease (increase) in treasury stock
|
(2,008)
|
(0)
|
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|
(11)
|
(11)
|
Other
|
(62)
|
(100)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
214
|
(2,922)
|
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
|
(154)
|
(56)
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(322)
|
1,278
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
26,499
|
27,730
|
|
|
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents due to new consolidation
|
1,573
|
－
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
27,749
|
29,009
|
|
|
Notes regarding quarterly consolidated financial statements (Notes regarding going concern assumption)
Not applicable
(Notes regarding significant changes in shareholders' equity [if any]) Not applicable
(Changes to Accounting Policies)
Subsidiaries that apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) have adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" (hereafter, "IFRS 16") beginning with the first quarter of this consolidated fiscal year. As a result, the lessee must, in principle, recognize all leases as assets and liabilities on its balance sheet. In adopting IFRS 16, the Group uses the transition method to previous periods so that the cumulative impact resulting from the changes in the accounting policy is recognized on the day on which it was adopted.
As a result, in the second quarter, "other" under property, plant and equipment increased by ¥592 million, "other" under current liabilities increased by ¥55 million and "other" under noncurrent liabilities rose by ¥468 million. The impact on the statements of income and the statements of cash flows in the second quarter was minimal.
9
(Segment information)
Segment information
I. Second quarter of the fiscal year 2018 (April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018) 1. Information on net sales and profit (loss) by reporting segment
Information related to impairment loss of noncurrent assets and goodwill by reporting segment: Not applicable II. Second quarter of the fiscal year 2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
-
Information on net sales and profit (loss) by reporting segment
(Millions of yen)
2. Information related to impairment loss of noncurrent assets and goodwill by reporting segment: Not applicable
3. Supplementary Materials
Financial results supplementary materials
