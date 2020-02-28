Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 01:03am EST
1

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2019

[Japanese GAAP]

February 13, 2020

Company name: Nippon Koei Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 1954

URL: https://www.n-koei.co.jp/english/

Representative: Ryuichi Arimoto, Representative Director and President

Contact: Tetsumi Aoki, General Manager, Accounting Department

Phone: +81-3-3238-8040

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: February 13, 2020

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes (for investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 (July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

to owners of parent

Six months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

December 31, 2019

49,148

25.6

(1,427)

-

(1,185)

-

(910)

-

December 31, 2018

39,146

25.3

(2,817)

-

(2,901)

-

(2,331)

-

(Note) Comprehensive

income: Six

months ended December 31, 2019: ¥(160) million [ - %]

Six months ended December 31, 2018: ¥(3,472) million [ - %]

Net income per share

Diluted net income

per share

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

December 31, 2019

(59.89)

-

December 31, 2018

(149.66)

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

December 31, 2019

129,372

57,031

43.2

June 30, 2019

113,175

60,205

52.2

(Reference) Equity: As

of December 31, 2019

: ¥55,880 million

As of June 30, 2019

: ¥59,090 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended June 30, 2019

-

-

-

75.00

75.00

Fiscal year ending June 30, 2020

-

-

Fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 (Forecast)

-

100.00

100.00

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: None

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2020 (July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

Net income

to owners of parent

per share

[Japanese

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

GAAP]

Full year

127,700

17.6

5,800

13.5

6,200

11.0

3,600

8.5

236.72

Revenue

Operating income

Income before Tax

Income attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

[IFRS]

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

127,700

-

6,700

-

7,000

-

4,500

-

295.91

(Note) 1. Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: None

  • 2. The Company has decided to voluntarily apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the year-end of fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. Accordingly, in addition to the consolidated financial results forecast based on Japanese GAAP, the Company discloses financial estimates based on IFRS. The percentage change from the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, for which the Japanese GAAP was applied, is not shown in the above table.

  • Notes:
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None
  5. Total number of issued shares (common stock)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of December 31, 2019

:

15,933,058 shares

As of June 30, 2019

:

15,919,544 shares

2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period

As of December 31, 2019

:

917,698 shares

As of June 30, 2019

:

235,268 shares

3) Average number of shares during the period

Six months ended December 31, 2019

:

15,207,546 shares

Six months ended December 31, 2018

:

15,581,280 shares

  • These consolidated financial results are not subject to quarterly audit procedures by certified public accountants or audit firms.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes (Caution regarding forward-looking statements)
    The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements disclosed herein are based on information available to the Company as of the date of publication of this document and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual results, etc. may differ significantly due to a wide range of factors.
    The Company is scheduled to hold a financial results briefing session for investors and analysts on March 2, 2020. The financial briefing materials to be distributed at this briefing session will be subsequently posted on the Company's website.

2

Table of Contents of Attachment

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results .............................................................................................

2

(1)

Explanation of Operating Results..........................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position..........................................................................................................................

4

(3)

Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements .......................

4

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes...............................................................................

5

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet ..................................................................................................................

5

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income ..........................................................

7

(3)

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.................................................................................................

8

(4)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements .........................................................................................

9

(Notes on Going Concern Assumption).................................................................................................................

9

(Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity) ......................................................................................

9

(Accounting Policies Adopted Specially for the Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements) ..

9

(Changes in Accounting Policies) .........................................................................................................................

9

(Segment Information) ........................................................................................................................................

10

(Significant Subsequent Events)..........................................................................................................................

11

3. Other Information......................................................................................................................................................

12

(1)

Status of Orders and Sales ...................................................................................................................................

12

1

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

  1. Explanation of Operating Results

During the six months ended December 31, 2019 (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019), Japan's economy continued on a moderate recovery path with corporate earnings at high levels, signs of private consumption picking up and improved employment conditions, despite continued weakness mainly in exports. In contrast, as for overseas economies, while showing a moderate recovery trend, they continue to require careful attention as to the developments in connection with the U.S.-China trade dispute, uncertain Middle East situations, Brexit of the UK, one of the main bases of our business, and the movements in financial and capital markets, among others.

With regard to the business environment surrounding Nippon Koei Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group"), in the Domestic Consulting Business, initiatives for building national resilience against disasters and measures against aging infrastructure in public works projects and, in the International Consulting Business, the Japanese government's strategy for the export of high-quality infrastructure systems are being both promoted. In the Power Engineering Business, demand for the renewal of power distribution facilities, in the Urban

  • Spatial Development Business, demand for construction due to the progress of urbanization in Asian countries and, in the Energy Business, demand for renewable energy due to the shift to low-carbon and distributed power sources remained steady, respectively.
    Under these circumstances, based on the Medium-Term Management Plan "NK-Innovation 2021" (from July 2018 to June 2021), with the fundamental principles of "Continue evolution into global consulting and engineering firm," the Group tackled the five business strategies of "Enhancement of operating system for Railways Business," "Overseas expansion of Urban & Spatial Development Business," "Establishment of Energy Business," "Creation of businesses and overseas expansion of Consulting Business," and "Product development and overseas expansion of Power Engineering Business." Moreover, as group-wide measures to realize these goals, the Group actively advanced "Establishment of one-stop marketing system," "Investment in technologies and human resources," and "Enhancement of group governance."
    As a result, the Group ended the six months of the current fiscal year with orders received having increased 22.4% year on year to ¥58,395 million. Amid favorable business conditions and the widened application of the percentage- of-completion basis for our sales recognition, net sales increased 25.6% year on year to ¥49,148 million, operating loss decreased 49.3% year on year to ¥1,427 million, ordinary loss decreased 59.1% year on year to ¥1,185 million, and loss attributable to owners of parent decreased 60.9% year on year to ¥910 million.
    Net sales for the six months ended December 31, 2019 were ¥49,148 million, an achievement rate of 38.5% against the net sales forecast of ¥127,700 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 (six months ended December 31, 2018: 34.0%). This is due to the fact that, as the Group's business structure, a large proportion of operations is progressing in the second half of the fiscal year and there are seasonal fluctuations in the recording of net sales. On the other hand, because expenses such as selling, general and administrative expenses were generated fairly evenly throughout the year, the Group recorded an operating loss, an ordinary loss and loss attributable to owners of parent for the six months ended December 31, 2019.

Business results for each segment are as follows:

[Domestic Consulting]

In the Domestic Consulting Business, we further strengthened our management base and promoted efficient business management by expanding orders received in Western Japan through the restructuring of order and operating systems, securing and improving quality, reforming working styles, and other measures. In addition, we worked to support the actions under the global strategy cooperating with the International Consulting Business and the R&D Center, as well as to develop new businesses by utilizing the management know-hows, as its core, to improve the value of infrastructure.

2

As a result, orders received increased 4.4% year on year to ¥24,495 million, net sales increased 36.9% year on year to ¥19,267 million, operating loss decreased 32.7% year on year to ¥1,338 million and ordinary loss decreased 31.9% year on year to ¥1,354 million.

[International Consulting]

In the International Consulting Business, we worked to acquire and develop human resources, mainly in the railways business, as well as strengthening the operating system by enhancing project management capabilities, and practicing strict management of profit, risks and safety. In addition, we were actively involved in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) and the private sector business.

As a result, orders received increased 52.4% year on year to ¥17,627 million, net sales increased 12.5% year on year to ¥12,025 million, operating income was ¥173 million (operating loss of ¥ 72 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018) and ordinary income was ¥192 million (ordinary loss of ¥ 87 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018).

[Power Engineering]

In the Power Engineering Business, we aggressively expanded the mechanical and electrical consulting business by entering into new areas including traffic and transportation, as well as maintenance and management in view of global development, strengthened group-wide cooperation in the energy-related business and maintenance and management business, and strove to develop products and technologies of a global standard specification. We also continued to improve price competitiveness and enhance sales force with rigorous cost reductions.

As a result, orders received increased 57.2% year on year to ¥7,182 million, and net sales increased 12.9% year on year to ¥7,583 million, operating income increased 19.4% year on year to ¥620 million, and ordinary income increased 19.0% year on year to ¥580 million.

[Urban & Spatial Development]

In the Urban & Spatial Development Business, we responded to changes in the U.K. market and expanded our business in Asia by promoting Group-wide collaboration in Singapore while taking steps to enter the British Commonwealth of Nations markets.

In addition to the above results, due in part to the contribution from Quadrangle Architects Limited, which joined the Group in the previous fiscal year, orders received increased 14.8% year on year to ¥8,984 million, and net sales increased 32.6% year on year to ¥8,963 million. Operating income was ¥504 million (operating loss of ¥21 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018), and ordinary income was ¥343 million (ordinary loss of ¥21 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018).

[Energy Business]

The Energy Business improved its profitability in the power generation business such as through renewable energy and worked to develop new projects including PFI (Private Finance Initiatives) business. In addition, we accumulated a track record in the renewable energy mainly in Europe and storage battery EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) business in the energy management business, further sought to promote the resource aggregator (an operator that plays a central role in control and management in relation to both energy operators and sources of demand) and VPP (Virtual Power Plant) business.

As a result, orders received decreased 75.1% year on year to ¥56 million. Net sales increased 94.7% year on year to ¥710 million, while operating loss increased 54.9% year on year to ¥175 million due to prior development investment in the overseas energy management business. Ordinary loss decreased 7.9% year on year to ¥113 million due mainly to the decreased loss of entities accounted for using equity method.

[Real Estate Leasing]

In the Real Estate Leasing Business, net sales decreased 0.3% year on year to ¥216 million. Operating income decreased 0.4% year on year to ¥203 million while ordinary income decreased 0.2% year on year to ¥203 million.

3

  1. Explanation of Financial Position

Total assets as of the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, amounted to ¥129,372 million, an increase of ¥16,197 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.

In the Assets section, current assets were ¥63,487 million, an increase of ¥11,040 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a ¥11,828 million increase in notes and accounts receivable-trade, while a ¥1,189 million decrease in work in process.

Non-current assets were ¥65,885 million, an increase of ¥5,156 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a ¥3,915 million increase in leased assets included in other items of property, plant and equipment at overseas subsidiaries that applied IFRS 16.

In the Liabilities section, current liabilities were ¥46,076 million, an increase of ¥17,993 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a ¥21,000 million increase in short-term loans payable, while a ¥850 million decrease in notes and accounts payable-trade and a ¥788 million decrease in income taxes payable.

Non-current liabilities were ¥26,265 million, an increase of ¥1378 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a ¥3,291 million increase in long-term lease obligations included in other items of non- current liabilities at overseas subsidiaries that applied IFRS 16, while a ¥1,290 million decrease in long-term loans payable.

Net assets were ¥57,031 million, a decrease of ¥3,174 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. The primary factors behind this were ¥910 million in net loss attributable to owners of parent, ¥1,193 million in cash dividends paid and a ¥1,800 million increase in treasury shares.

As a result, the shareholders' equity ratio decreased 9.0 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year to 43.2%.

(3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements

The consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 have not changed from the forecast announced in the Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 dated August 13, 2019.

4

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

Assets

As of June 30, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

Current assets

Cash and deposits

13,147

13,107

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

29,938

41,767

Work in process

5,709

4,520

Other

3,855

4,379

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(203)

(286)

Total current assets

52,446

63,487

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

5,421

5,258

Other, net

8,425

12,866

Land

16,035

16,035

Intangible assets

Total property, plant and equipment

29,882

34,159

Goodwill

8,193

8,230

Other

5,307

5,198

Total intangible assets

13,501

13,429

Investments and other assets

Other

17,514

18,453

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(169)

(156)

Total investments and other assets

17,345

18,296

Total non-current assets

60,728

65,885

Total assets

113,175

129,372

5

(Millions of yen)

Liabilities

As of June 30, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

5,037

4,186

Short-term loans payable

-

21,000

Current portion of long-term loans payable

2,082

2,296

Income taxes payable

1,137

349

Advances received

6,687

6,493

Provision for bonuses

1,972

1,660

Provision for directors' bonuses

91

-

Provision for loss on construction contracts

119

118

Other

10,953

9,971

Total current liabilities

28,082

46,076

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

17,639

16,349

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

30

17

Provision for environmental measures

34

34

Liability for retirement benefits

3,817

3,850

Other

3,364

6,013

Total non-current liabilities

24,886

26,265

Total liabilities

52,969

72,341

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

7,437

7,458

Capital surplus

6,488

6,509

Retained earnings

47,864

45,699

Treasury shares

(787)

(2,587)

Total shareholders' equity

61,003

57,080

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

456

540

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(3,063)

(2,450)

Defined retirement benefit plans

693

709

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(1,913)

(1,200)

Non-controlling interests

1,115

1,151

Total net assets

60,205

57,031

Total liabilities and net assets

113,175

129,372

6

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income For the Six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019

(Millions of yen)

For the six months

For the six months

ended December 31, 2018

ended December 31, 2019

(From July 1, 2018

(From July 1, 2019

to December 31, 2018)

to December 31, 2019)

Net sales

39,146

49,148

Cost of sales

28,930

36,447

Gross profit

10,215

12,700

Selling, general and administrative expenses

13,033

14,127

Operating income (loss)

(2,817)

(1,427)

Non-operating income

Interest income

129

111

Dividend income

87

62

Gain on sales of investment securities

-

186

Gain on derivatives

75

148

Other

143

135

Total non-operating income

435

645

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

124

217

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

106

18

Foreign exchange losses

5

124

Other

283

43

Total non-operating expenses

519

403

Ordinary income (loss)

(2,901)

(1,185)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(2,901)

(1,185)

Income taxes - current

491

521

Income taxes - deferred

(1,052)

(811)

Total income taxes

(560)

(290)

Net income (loss)

(2,340)

(895)

Net income (loss) attributable to

Net income (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(2,331)

(910)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(8)

15

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(625)

84

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(474)

602

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(36)

15

usingShare equityof othermethodcomprehensive income of entities accounted for

4

31

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,131)

734

Comprehensive income (loss)

(3,472)

(160)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(3,463)

(197)

interestsComprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling

(8)

37

7

(3) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the six months

For the six months

(Millions of yen)

ended December 31, 2018 ended December 31, 2019

(From July 1, 2018

(From July 1, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities

to December 31, 2018)

to December 31, 2019)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(2,901)

(1,185)

Depreciation

779

1,135

Amortization of goodwill

230

278

Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities

16

(186)

Share of loss (gain) of entities accounted for using equity method

106

18

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

(18)

69

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

(431)

(307)

Interest and dividend income

(216)

(173)

Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on construction contracts

17

(0)

Loss (gain) on derivatives

(75)

(148)

Decrease (increase) in inventoriesnotes and accounts receivable - trade

(4,261)(5,140)

(11,635)1,191

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade

(426)

(867)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other

(477)

(330)

Increase (decrease) in advances received

1,529

(202)

Other, net

(572)

72

Increase (decrease) in consumption taxes receivable/payable

(912)

(1,841)

Subtotal

(12,755)

(14,114)

Interest and dividend income received

130

164

Interest expenses paid

(120)

(223)

Income taxes paid

(1,070)

(1,282)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(13,816)

(15,457)

Cash flows from investing activities

Net decrease (increase) in time deposits

601

(208)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(796)

(849)

Purchase of investment securities

555

724

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and associates

-

(241)

Payments of loans receivable

(416)

(660)

Other, net

(253)

(216)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(310)

(1,451)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable

17,000

21,000

Repayments of long-term loans payable

(1,367)

(1,270)

Repayments of lease obligations

(13)

(360)

Proceeds from sales of treasury shares

213

201

Purchase of treasury shares

(5)

(2,001)

Cash dividends paid

(1,186)

(1,214)

Other, net

(3)

(2)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

14,636

16,352

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

(173)

292

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

335

(263)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

15,233

12,663

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

15,569

12,399

8

(4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on Going Concern Assumption)

There is no relevant information.

(Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity)

Issuance of restricted stock compensation

In accordance with the resolution of the Extraordinary Board of Directors Meeting held on September 26, 2019, we issued new shares as restricted stock compensation for Directors on October 25, 2019. As a result, capital stock and capital reserve increased by ¥21 million, respectively, during the six months ended December 31, 2019.

Subsequently, capital stock and capital surplus at the end of the first six months of the fiscal year were ¥7,458 million and ¥6,509 million, respectively.

Purchase of treasury shares

At the meeting of Board of Directors held on August 13, 2019, the Company resolved regarding matters concerning the acquisition of treasury shares in accordance with the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, which shall be applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provision of Paragraph 3 of Article 165 of the same Act, and executed the same as follows. The share acquisition based on the above resolution by the Board of Directors was completed as of November 22, 2019.

Type of shares acquired

: Common stock of the Company

Total number of shares acquired : 748,100 shares

Total purchase price of shares

: ¥1,999,757,700

Acquisition period

: From August 14, 2019 to November 22, 2019

Acquisition method

: Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Accounting Policies Adopted Specially for the Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements)

(Deferral of cost variance)

Cost variance caused by seasonal changes in operation rates, etc. is expected to be almost completely eliminated by the end of the cost accounting period, which is, therefore, deferred as other current liabilities.

(Changes in Accounting Policies)

(Application of IFRS 16 "Leases")

Subsidiaries adopting International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) have applied International Financial Reporting Standard 16 "Leases" (hereinafter referred to as "IFRS 16") since the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. Accordingly, the lessee shall, in principle, record all leases on the balance sheet in assets and liabilities.

The application of IFRS 16 is subject to transitional treatment and the cumulative effect of change in accounting policy is recorded in retained earnings at the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.

As a result, at the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, "Property, plant and equipment" increased by ¥3,897 million, "Other" of current liabilities increased by ¥720 million, and "Other" of non-current liabilities increased by ¥3,264 million. The impact on income and loss for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 and the impact on the beginning balance of the current fiscal year of retained earnings are immaterial.

9

(Segment Information)

For the six months ended December 31, 2018 (from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

  1. Net sales and segment income or loss by reportable segment

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Others

Domestic

International

Power

Urban &

Energy

Real Estate

Total

Spatial

Subtotal

(Note)

Consulting

Consulting

Engineering

Business

Leasing

Development

Net sales

Net sales to external

14,071

10,685

6,718

6,761

364

217

38,819

326

39,146

customers

Intersegment sales or

373

18

136

32

-

82

643

444

1,088

transfers

Total

14,445

10,704

6,855

6,793

364

300

39,463

771

40,234

Segment income (loss)

(1,987)

(87)

487

(21)

(123)

204

(1,527)

(1,385)

(2,912)

(Note) "Others" refers to a group of operations from which no income is gained or that produce only incidental gains.

  1. Differences between the total amount of income or loss of reportable segments and the amounts in quarterly consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income, and major breakdown of such differences (reconciliation)

(Millions of yen)

Income

Amount

Reportable segment total

(1,527)

Loss of "others" category

(1,385)

Elimination of intersegment transactions

11

Ordinary Income (loss) in the quarterly consolidated

(2,901)

statement of income and comprehensive income

10

For the six months ended December 31, 2019 (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

  1. Net sales and segment income or loss by reportable segment

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Others

Domestic

International

Power

Urban &

Energy

Real Estate

Total

Spatial

Subtotal

(Note)

Consulting

Consulting

Engineering

Business

Leasing

Development

Net sales

Net sales to external

19,267

12,025

7,583

8,963

710

216

48,767

380

49,148

customers

Intersegment sales or

205

23

274

77

-

82

663

441

1,105

transfers

Total

19,473

12,048

7,858

9,041

710

298

49,430

822

50,253

Segment income (loss)

(1,354)

192

580

343

(113)

203

(148)

(1,011)

(1,159)

(Note) "Others" refers to a group of operations from which no income is gained or that produce only incidental gains.

  1. Differences between the total amount of income or loss of reportable segments and the amounts in quarterly consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income, and major breakdown of such differences (reconciliation)

(Millions of yen)

Income

Amount

Reportable segment total

(148)

Loss of "others" category

(1,011)

Elimination of intersegment transactions

(26)

Ordinary Income (loss) in the quarterly consolidated

(1,185)

statement of income and comprehensive income

(Significant Subsequent Events)

There is no relevant information

11

3. Other Information

(1) Status of Orders and Sales

By period_

For the six months ended

For the six months ended

For the fiscal year ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

Category/Segment

(Millions of yen)

Ratio (%)

(Millions of yen)

Ratio (%)

(Millions of yen)

Ratio (%)

Amount

Amount

Amount

Domestic Consulting

23,471

49.2

24,495

41.9

52,855

44.7

receivedOrders

International Consulting

11,569

24.3

17,627

30.2

(Note 1) 28,482

24.1

Energy Business

225

0.5

56

0.1

723

0.6

Power Engineering

4,568

9.5

7,182

12.3

15,411

13.1

Urban & Spatial Development

7,824

16.4

8,984

15.4

(Note 1) 20,510

17.4

Real Estate Leasing

--

0.1

--

0.1

--

0.1

Others

48

48

100

Total

47,707

100.0

58,395

100.0

118,085

100.0

Domestic Consulting

14,714

37.6

20,296

41.3

52,183

48.1

International Consulting

11,472

29.3

12,868

26.2

26,424

24.3

salesNet 1

Power Engineering

5,638

14.4

6,187

12.6

13,441

12.4

Energy Business

310

0.8

670

1.4

641

0.6

Urban & Spatial Development

6,748

17.2

8,856

18.0

15,337

14.1

Real Estate Leasing

217

0.6

216

0.4

439

0.4

Others

45

0.1

51

0.1

120

0.1

Total

39,146

100.0

49,148

100.0

108,589

100.0

Domestic Consulting

14,071

35.9

19,267

39.3

49,593

45.7

International Consulting

10,685

27.3

12,025

24.5

24,928

23.0

salesNet 2

Power Engineering

6,718

17.2

7,583

15.4

16,531

15.2

Energy Business

364

0.9

710

1.4

719

0.7

Urban & Spatial Development

6,761

17.3

8,963

18.2

15,359

14.1

Real Estate Leasing

217

0.6

216

0.4

439

0.4

Others

326

0.8

380

0.8

1,016

0.9

Total

39,146

100.0

49,148

100.0

108,589

100.0

Category/Business

By period_

fluctuationsofImpactexchangeforeign

Domestic Consulting

Real Estate Leasing

International Consulting

Power Engineering

Urban & Spatial Development

Energy Business

Others

Total

Orders

Domestic Consulting

International Consulting

Outstanding

Power Engineering

Urban & Spatial Development

Real Estate Leasing

Energy Business

Others

Total

As of December 31, 2018

As of December 31, 2019

As of June 30, 2019

(Millions of yen)

Ratio (%)

(Millions of yen)

Ratio (%)

(Millions of yen)

Ratio (%)

Amount

Amount

Amount

--

--

--

25

398

(563)

--

--

-

(422)

758

(982)

--

19

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

(396)

1,175

(1,545)

39,835

30.0

35,949

25.0

31,750

23.9

66,467

50.1

72,997

50.9

67,840

51.1

11,964

9.0

15,999

11.1

15,004

11.3

14,142

10.7

18,565

12.9

17,679

13.3

196

0.2

133

0.1

522

0.4

--

0.0

--

0.0

--

0.0

27

2

5

132,635

100.0

143,647

100.0

132,801

100.0

Notes: 1. This includes the outstanding orders at the beginning of consolidation for Nippon Koei Mozambique, Limitada, Kisho Kurokawa Architect & Associates Co., Ltd., and Quadrangle Architects Limited. which were consolidated from the previous fiscal year.

  1. The above amounts are exclusive of consumption taxes and other taxes.
  2. The above amounts are for external customers, and do not include intersegment transactions or transfers.
  3. Net sales 1 is by segment which received orders. Net sales 2 is by segment which provided services.

12

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 06:02:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:16aNew Artwork by GOTO Akinori, Filled with Hopes of Shuri Castle Reconstruction, Will Be Exhibited at Naha Airport Starting Saturday, February 29
BU
01:16aUBS : publishes Annual Report and Compensation Report 2019
DJ
01:13aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Announces Transaction in Own Shares
PU
01:13aOSLO BØRS VPS : Interim Report Q4 2019 - Jacob Holm & Sønner Holding A/S
PU
01:13aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Notice regarding Company Split (Simplified Absorption-type Company Split)
PU
01:13aB2HOLDING : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by B2Holding ASA
PU
01:13aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Notice of Transition to Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee and Changes of Directors, etc.
PU
01:12aBaidu Warns of Revenue Drop, Signaling Trouble for China's Private Sector -- Update
DJ
01:09aGRINDEKS : On “Grindeks” results in 2019
AQ
01:09aZALARIS : 19th year of uninterrupted growth and all-time high Q4 revenues
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
2BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat posts profit miss, dragged by investment, marketing costs; shares fall
3Oil-rich Alberta sees lower budget deficit in 2020-21, bets on recovery in crude prices
4MYLAN N.V. : MYLAN N : warns of possible drug shortages, financial hit due to coronavirus
5B2GOLD CORP. : B2GOLD : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results and Record 2019 Annual Gold P..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group