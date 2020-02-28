Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 0 02/28/2020 | 01:03am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 1 Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 [Japanese GAAP] February 13, 2020 Company name: Nippon Koei Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 1954 URL: https://www.n-koei.co.jp/english/ Representative: Ryuichi Arimoto, Representative Director and President Contact: Tetsumi Aoki, General Manager, Accounting Department Phone: +81-3-3238-8040 Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: February 13, 2020 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: - Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes (for investors and analysts) (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 (July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent Six months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % December 31, 2019 49,148 25.6 (1,427) - (1,185) - (910) - December 31, 2018 39,146 25.3 (2,817) - (2,901) - (2,331) - (Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended December 31, 2019: ¥(160) million [ - %] Six months ended December 31, 2018: ¥(3,472) million [ - %] Net income per share Diluted net income per share Six months ended Yen Yen December 31, 2019 (59.89) - December 31, 2018 (149.66) - (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio As of Million yen Million yen % December 31, 2019 129,372 57,031 43.2 June 30, 2019 113,175 60,205 52.2 (Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2019 : ¥55,880 million As of June 30, 2019 : ¥59,090 million 2. Dividends Annual dividends 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 - - - 75.00 75.00 Fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 - - Fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 (Forecast) - 100.00 100.00 (Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: None 3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2020 (July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable Net income to owners of parent per share [Japanese Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen GAAP] Full year 127,700 17.6 5,800 13.5 6,200 11.0 3,600 8.5 236.72 Revenue Operating income Income before Tax Income attributable to Basic earnings owners of parent per share [IFRS] Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 127,700 - 6,700 - 7,000 - 4,500 - 295.91 (Note) 1. Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: None 2. The Company has decided to voluntarily apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the year-end of fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. Accordingly, in addition to the consolidated financial results forecast based on Japanese GAAP, the Company discloses financial estimates based on IFRS. The percentage change from the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, for which the Japanese GAAP was applied, is not shown in the above table.

Notes: Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Retrospective restatement: None Total number of issued shares (common stock) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock) As of December 31, 2019 : 15,933,058 shares As of June 30, 2019 : 15,919,544 shares 2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period As of December 31, 2019 : 917,698 shares As of June 30, 2019 : 235,268 shares 3) Average number of shares during the period Six months ended December 31, 2019 : 15,207,546 shares Six months ended December 31, 2018 : 15,581,280 shares These consolidated financial results are not subject to quarterly audit procedures by certified public accountants or audit firms.

Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes (Caution regarding forward-looking statements)

The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements disclosed herein are based on information available to the Company as of the date of publication of this document and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual results, etc. may differ significantly due to a wide range of factors.

The Company is scheduled to hold a financial results briefing session for investors and analysts on March 2, 2020. The financial briefing materials to be distributed at this briefing session will be subsequently posted on the Company's website. 2 Table of Contents of Attachment 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results ............................................................................................. 2 (1) Explanation of Operating Results.......................................................................................................................... 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Position.......................................................................................................................... 4 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements ....................... 4 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes............................................................................... 5 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet .................................................................................................................. 5 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income .......................................................... 7 (3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows................................................................................................. 8 (4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ......................................................................................... 9 (Notes on Going Concern Assumption)................................................................................................................. 9 (Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity) ...................................................................................... 9 (Accounting Policies Adopted Specially for the Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements) .. 9 (Changes in Accounting Policies) ......................................................................................................................... 9 (Segment Information) ........................................................................................................................................ 10 (Significant Subsequent Events).......................................................................................................................... 11 3. Other Information...................................................................................................................................................... 12 (1) Status of Orders and Sales ................................................................................................................................... 12 1 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results Explanation of Operating Results During the six months ended December 31, 2019 (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019), Japan's economy continued on a moderate recovery path with corporate earnings at high levels, signs of private consumption picking up and improved employment conditions, despite continued weakness mainly in exports. In contrast, as for overseas economies, while showing a moderate recovery trend, they continue to require careful attention as to the developments in connection with the U.S.-China trade dispute, uncertain Middle East situations, Brexit of the UK, one of the main bases of our business, and the movements in financial and capital markets, among others. With regard to the business environment surrounding Nippon Koei Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group"), in the Domestic Consulting Business, initiatives for building national resilience against disasters and measures against aging infrastructure in public works projects and, in the International Consulting Business, the Japanese government's strategy for the export of high-quality infrastructure systems are being both promoted. In the Power Engineering Business, demand for the renewal of power distribution facilities, in the Urban Spatial Development Business, demand for construction due to the progress of urbanization in Asian countries and, in the Energy Business, demand for renewable energy due to the shift to low-carbon and distributed power sources remained steady, respectively.

Under these circumstances, based on the Medium-Term Management Plan "NK-Innovation 2021" (from July 2018 to June 2021), with the fundamental principles of "Continue evolution into global consulting and engineering firm," the Group tackled the five business strategies of "Enhancement of operating system for Railways Business," "Overseas expansion of Urban & Spatial Development Business," "Establishment of Energy Business," "Creation of businesses and overseas expansion of Consulting Business," and "Product development and overseas expansion of Power Engineering Business." Moreover, as group-wide measures to realize these goals, the Group actively advanced "Establishment of one-stop marketing system," "Investment in technologies and human resources," and "Enhancement of group governance."

As a result, the Group ended the six months of the current fiscal year with orders received having increased 22.4% year on year to ¥58,395 million. Amid favorable business conditions and the widened application of the percentage- of-completion basis for our sales recognition, net sales increased 25.6% year on year to ¥49,148 million, operating loss decreased 49.3% year on year to ¥1,427 million, ordinary loss decreased 59.1% year on year to ¥1,185 million, and loss attributable to owners of parent decreased 60.9% year on year to ¥910 million.

Net sales for the six months ended December 31, 2019 were ¥49,148 million, an achievement rate of 38.5% against the net sales forecast of ¥127,700 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 (six months ended December 31, 2018: 34.0%). This is due to the fact that, as the Group's business structure, a large proportion of operations is progressing in the second half of the fiscal year and there are seasonal fluctuations in the recording of net sales. On the other hand, because expenses such as selling, general and administrative expenses were generated fairly evenly throughout the year, the Group recorded an operating loss, an ordinary loss and loss attributable to owners of parent for the six months ended December 31, 2019. Business results for each segment are as follows: [Domestic Consulting] In the Domestic Consulting Business, we further strengthened our management base and promoted efficient business management by expanding orders received in Western Japan through the restructuring of order and operating systems, securing and improving quality, reforming working styles, and other measures. In addition, we worked to support the actions under the global strategy cooperating with the International Consulting Business and the R&D Center, as well as to develop new businesses by utilizing the management know-hows, as its core, to improve the value of infrastructure. 2 As a result, orders received increased 4.4% year on year to ¥24,495 million, net sales increased 36.9% year on year to ¥19,267 million, operating loss decreased 32.7% year on year to ¥1,338 million and ordinary loss decreased 31.9% year on year to ¥1,354 million. [International Consulting] In the International Consulting Business, we worked to acquire and develop human resources, mainly in the railways business, as well as strengthening the operating system by enhancing project management capabilities, and practicing strict management of profit, risks and safety. In addition, we were actively involved in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) and the private sector business. As a result, orders received increased 52.4% year on year to ¥17,627 million, net sales increased 12.5% year on year to ¥12,025 million, operating income was ¥173 million (operating loss of ¥ 72 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018) and ordinary income was ¥192 million (ordinary loss of ¥ 87 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018). [Power Engineering] In the Power Engineering Business, we aggressively expanded the mechanical and electrical consulting business by entering into new areas including traffic and transportation, as well as maintenance and management in view of global development, strengthened group-wide cooperation in the energy-related business and maintenance and management business, and strove to develop products and technologies of a global standard specification. We also continued to improve price competitiveness and enhance sales force with rigorous cost reductions. As a result, orders received increased 57.2% year on year to ¥7,182 million, and net sales increased 12.9% year on year to ¥7,583 million, operating income increased 19.4% year on year to ¥620 million, and ordinary income increased 19.0% year on year to ¥580 million. [Urban & Spatial Development] In the Urban & Spatial Development Business, we responded to changes in the U.K. market and expanded our business in Asia by promoting Group-wide collaboration in Singapore while taking steps to enter the British Commonwealth of Nations markets. In addition to the above results, due in part to the contribution from Quadrangle Architects Limited, which joined the Group in the previous fiscal year, orders received increased 14.8% year on year to ¥8,984 million, and net sales increased 32.6% year on year to ¥8,963 million. Operating income was ¥504 million (operating loss of ¥21 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018), and ordinary income was ¥343 million (ordinary loss of ¥21 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018). [Energy Business] The Energy Business improved its profitability in the power generation business such as through renewable energy and worked to develop new projects including PFI (Private Finance Initiatives) business. In addition, we accumulated a track record in the renewable energy mainly in Europe and storage battery EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) business in the energy management business, further sought to promote the resource aggregator (an operator that plays a central role in control and management in relation to both energy operators and sources of demand) and VPP (Virtual Power Plant) business. As a result, orders received decreased 75.1% year on year to ¥56 million. Net sales increased 94.7% year on year to ¥710 million, while operating loss increased 54.9% year on year to ¥175 million due to prior development investment in the overseas energy management business. Ordinary loss decreased 7.9% year on year to ¥113 million due mainly to the decreased loss of entities accounted for using equity method. [Real Estate Leasing] In the Real Estate Leasing Business, net sales decreased 0.3% year on year to ¥216 million. Operating income decreased 0.4% year on year to ¥203 million while ordinary income decreased 0.2% year on year to ¥203 million. 3 Explanation of Financial Position Total assets as of the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, amounted to ¥129,372 million, an increase of ¥16,197 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. In the Assets section, current assets were ¥63,487 million, an increase of ¥11,040 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a ¥11,828 million increase in notes and accounts receivable-trade, while a ¥1,189 million decrease in work in process. Non-current assets were ¥65,885 million, an increase of ¥5,156 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a ¥3,915 million increase in leased assets included in other items of property, plant and equipment at overseas subsidiaries that applied IFRS 16. In the Liabilities section, current liabilities were ¥46,076 million, an increase of ¥17,993 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a ¥21,000 million increase in short-term loans payable, while a ¥850 million decrease in notes and accounts payable-trade and a ¥788 million decrease in income taxes payable. Non-current liabilities were ¥26,265 million, an increase of ¥1378 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a ¥3,291 million increase in long-term lease obligations included in other items of non- current liabilities at overseas subsidiaries that applied IFRS 16, while a ¥1,290 million decrease in long-term loans payable. Net assets were ¥57,031 million, a decrease of ¥3,174 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. The primary factors behind this were ¥910 million in net loss attributable to owners of parent, ¥1,193 million in cash dividends paid and a ¥1,800 million increase in treasury shares. As a result, the shareholders' equity ratio decreased 9.0 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year to 43.2%. (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements The consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 have not changed from the forecast announced in the Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 dated August 13, 2019. 4 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of yen) Assets As of June 30, 2019 As of December 31, 2019 Current assets Cash and deposits 13,147 13,107 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 29,938 41,767 Work in process 5,709 4,520 Other 3,855 4,379 Allowance for doubtful accounts (203) (286) Total current assets 52,446 63,487 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 5,421 5,258 Other, net 8,425 12,866 Land 16,035 16,035 Intangible assets Total property, plant and equipment 29,882 34,159 Goodwill 8,193 8,230 Other 5,307 5,198 Total intangible assets 13,501 13,429 Investments and other assets Other 17,514 18,453 Allowance for doubtful accounts (169) (156) Total investments and other assets 17,345 18,296 Total non-current assets 60,728 65,885 Total assets 113,175 129,372 5 (Millions of yen) Liabilities As of June 30, 2019 As of December 31, 2019 Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 5,037 4,186 Short-term loans payable - 21,000 Current portion of long-term loans payable 2,082 2,296 Income taxes payable 1,137 349 Advances received 6,687 6,493 Provision for bonuses 1,972 1,660 Provision for directors' bonuses 91 - Provision for loss on construction contracts 119 118 Other 10,953 9,971 Total current liabilities 28,082 46,076 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans payable 17,639 16,349 Provision for directors' retirement benefits 30 17 Provision for environmental measures 34 34 Liability for retirement benefits 3,817 3,850 Other 3,364 6,013 Total non-current liabilities 24,886 26,265 Total liabilities 52,969 72,341 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 7,437 7,458 Capital surplus 6,488 6,509 Retained earnings 47,864 45,699 Treasury shares (787) (2,587) Total shareholders' equity 61,003 57,080 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 456 540 Foreign currency translation adjustments (3,063) (2,450) Defined retirement benefit plans 693 709 Total accumulated other comprehensive income (1,913) (1,200) Non-controlling interests 1,115 1,151 Total net assets 60,205 57,031 Total liabilities and net assets 113,175 129,372 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income For the Six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 (Millions of yen) For the six months For the six months ended December 31, 2018 ended December 31, 2019 (From July 1, 2018 (From July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) to December 31, 2019) Net sales 39,146 49,148 Cost of sales 28,930 36,447 Gross profit 10,215 12,700 Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,033 14,127 Operating income (loss) (2,817) (1,427) Non-operating income Interest income 129 111 Dividend income 87 62 Gain on sales of investment securities - 186 Gain on derivatives 75 148 Other 143 135 Total non-operating income 435 645 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 124 217 Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method 106 18 Foreign exchange losses 5 124 Other 283 43 Total non-operating expenses 519 403 Ordinary income (loss) (2,901) (1,185) Income (loss) before income taxes (2,901) (1,185) Income taxes - current 491 521 Income taxes - deferred (1,052) (811) Total income taxes (560) (290) Net income (loss) (2,340) (895) Net income (loss) attributable to Net income (loss) attributable to owners of parent (2,331) (910) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (8) 15 Other comprehensive income (loss) Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (625) 84 Foreign currency translation adjustments (474) 602 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (36) 15 usingShare equityof othermethodcomprehensive income of entities accounted for 4 31 Total other comprehensive income (loss) (1,131) 734 Comprehensive income (loss) (3,472) (160) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to owners of parent (3,463) (197) interestsComprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling (8) 37 7 (3) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the six months For the six months (Millions of yen) ended December 31, 2018 ended December 31, 2019 (From July 1, 2018 (From July 1, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities to December 31, 2018) to December 31, 2019) Income (loss) before income taxes (2,901) (1,185) Depreciation 779 1,135 Amortization of goodwill 230 278 Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities 16 (186) Share of loss (gain) of entities accounted for using equity method 106 18 Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts (18) 69 Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses (431) (307) Interest and dividend income (216) (173) Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on construction contracts 17 (0) Loss (gain) on derivatives (75) (148) Decrease (increase) in inventoriesnotes and accounts receivable - trade (4,261)(5,140) (11,635)1,191 Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade (426) (867) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other (477) (330) Increase (decrease) in advances received 1,529 (202) Other, net (572) 72 Increase (decrease) in consumption taxes receivable/payable (912) (1,841) Subtotal (12,755) (14,114) Interest and dividend income received 130 164 Interest expenses paid (120) (223) Income taxes paid (1,070) (1,282) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (13,816) (15,457) Cash flows from investing activities Net decrease (increase) in time deposits 601 (208) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (796) (849) Purchase of investment securities 555 724 Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and associates - (241) Payments of loans receivable (416) (660) Other, net (253) (216) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (310) (1,451) Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable 17,000 21,000 Repayments of long-term loans payable (1,367) (1,270) Repayments of lease obligations (13) (360) Proceeds from sales of treasury shares 213 201 Purchase of treasury shares (5) (2,001) Cash dividends paid (1,186) (1,214) Other, net (3) (2) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 14,636 16,352 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (173) 292 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 335 (263) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 15,233 12,663 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 15,569 12,399 8 (4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on Going Concern Assumption) There is no relevant information. (Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity) Issuance of restricted stock compensation In accordance with the resolution of the Extraordinary Board of Directors Meeting held on September 26, 2019, we issued new shares as restricted stock compensation for Directors on October 25, 2019. As a result, capital stock and capital reserve increased by ¥21 million, respectively, during the six months ended December 31, 2019. Subsequently, capital stock and capital surplus at the end of the first six months of the fiscal year were ¥7,458 million and ¥6,509 million, respectively. Purchase of treasury shares At the meeting of Board of Directors held on August 13, 2019, the Company resolved regarding matters concerning the acquisition of treasury shares in accordance with the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, which shall be applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provision of Paragraph 3 of Article 165 of the same Act, and executed the same as follows. The share acquisition based on the above resolution by the Board of Directors was completed as of November 22, 2019. ・Type of shares acquired : Common stock of the Company ・Total number of shares acquired : 748,100 shares ・Total purchase price of shares : ¥1,999,757,700 ・Acquisition period : From August 14, 2019 to November 22, 2019 ・Acquisition method : Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Accounting Policies Adopted Specially for the Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements) (Deferral of cost variance) Cost variance caused by seasonal changes in operation rates, etc. is expected to be almost completely eliminated by the end of the cost accounting period, which is, therefore, deferred as other current liabilities. (Changes in Accounting Policies) (Application of IFRS 16 "Leases") Subsidiaries adopting International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) have applied International Financial Reporting Standard 16 "Leases" (hereinafter referred to as "IFRS 16") since the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. Accordingly, the lessee shall, in principle, record all leases on the balance sheet in assets and liabilities. The application of IFRS 16 is subject to transitional treatment and the cumulative effect of change in accounting policy is recorded in retained earnings at the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. As a result, at the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, "Property, plant and equipment" increased by ¥3,897 million, "Other" of current liabilities increased by ¥720 million, and "Other" of non-current liabilities increased by ¥3,264 million. The impact on income and loss for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 and the impact on the beginning balance of the current fiscal year of retained earnings are immaterial. 9 (Segment Information) For the six months ended December 31, 2018 (from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) Net sales and segment income or loss by reportable segment (Millions of yen) Reportable segment Others Domestic International Power Urban & Energy Real Estate Total Spatial Subtotal (Note) Consulting Consulting Engineering Business Leasing Development Net sales Net sales to external 14,071 10,685 6,718 6,761 364 217 38,819 326 39,146 customers Intersegment sales or 373 18 136 32 - 82 643 444 1,088 transfers Total 14,445 10,704 6,855 6,793 364 300 39,463 771 40,234 Segment income (loss) (1,987) (87) 487 (21) (123) 204 (1,527) (1,385) (2,912) (Note) "Others" refers to a group of operations from which no income is gained or that produce only incidental gains. Differences between the total amount of income or loss of reportable segments and the amounts in quarterly consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income, and major breakdown of such differences (reconciliation) (Millions of yen) Income Amount Reportable segment total (1,527) Loss of "others" category (1,385) Elimination of intersegment transactions 11 Ordinary Income (loss) in the quarterly consolidated (2,901) statement of income and comprehensive income 10 For the six months ended December 31, 2019 (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) Net sales and segment income or loss by reportable segment (Millions of yen) Reportable segment Others Domestic International Power Urban & Energy Real Estate Total Spatial Subtotal (Note) Consulting Consulting Engineering Business Leasing Development Net sales Net sales to external 19,267 12,025 7,583 8,963 710 216 48,767 380 49,148 customers Intersegment sales or 205 23 274 77 - 82 663 441 1,105 transfers Total 19,473 12,048 7,858 9,041 710 298 49,430 822 50,253 Segment income (loss) (1,354) 192 580 343 (113) 203 (148) (1,011) (1,159) (Note) "Others" refers to a group of operations from which no income is gained or that produce only incidental gains. Differences between the total amount of income or loss of reportable segments and the amounts in quarterly consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income, and major breakdown of such differences (reconciliation) (Millions of yen) Income Amount Reportable segment total (148) Loss of "others" category (1,011) Elimination of intersegment transactions (26) Ordinary Income (loss) in the quarterly consolidated (1,185) statement of income and comprehensive income (Significant Subsequent Events) There is no relevant information 11 3. Other Information (1) Status of Orders and Sales By period_ For the six months ended For the six months ended For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Category/Segment (Millions of yen) Ratio (%) (Millions of yen) Ratio (%) (Millions of yen) Ratio (%) Amount Amount Amount Domestic Consulting 23,471 49.2 24,495 41.9 52,855 44.7 receivedOrders International Consulting 11,569 24.3 17,627 30.2 (Note 1) 28,482 24.1 Energy Business 225 0.5 56 0.1 723 0.6 Power Engineering 4,568 9.5 7,182 12.3 15,411 13.1 Urban & Spatial Development 7,824 16.4 8,984 15.4 (Note 1) 20,510 17.4 Real Estate Leasing -- 0.1 -- 0.1 -- 0.1 Others 48 48 100 Total 47,707 100.0 58,395 100.0 118,085 100.0 Domestic Consulting 14,714 37.6 20,296 41.3 52,183 48.1 International Consulting 11,472 29.3 12,868 26.2 26,424 24.3 salesNet 1 Power Engineering 5,638 14.4 6,187 12.6 13,441 12.4 Energy Business 310 0.8 670 1.4 641 0.6 Urban & Spatial Development 6,748 17.2 8,856 18.0 15,337 14.1 Real Estate Leasing 217 0.6 216 0.4 439 0.4 Others 45 0.1 51 0.1 120 0.1 Total 39,146 100.0 49,148 100.0 108,589 100.0 Domestic Consulting 14,071 35.9 19,267 39.3 49,593 45.7 International Consulting 10,685 27.3 12,025 24.5 24,928 23.0 salesNet 2 Power Engineering 6,718 17.2 7,583 15.4 16,531 15.2 Energy Business 364 0.9 710 1.4 719 0.7 Urban & Spatial Development 6,761 17.3 8,963 18.2 15,359 14.1 Real Estate Leasing 217 0.6 216 0.4 439 0.4 Others 326 0.8 380 0.8 1,016 0.9 Total 39,146 100.0 49,148 100.0 108,589 100.0 Category/Business By period_ fluctuationsofImpactexchangeforeign Domestic Consulting Real Estate Leasing International Consulting Power Engineering Urban & Spatial Development Energy Business Others Total Orders Domestic Consulting International Consulting Outstanding Power Engineering Urban & Spatial Development Real Estate Leasing Energy Business Others Total As of December 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2019 As of June 30, 2019 (Millions of yen) Ratio (%) (Millions of yen) Ratio (%) (Millions of yen) Ratio (%) Amount Amount Amount -- -- -- 25 398 (563) -- -- - (422) 758 (982) -- 19 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- (396) 1,175 (1,545) 39,835 30.0 35,949 25.0 31,750 23.9 66,467 50.1 72,997 50.9 67,840 51.1 11,964 9.0 15,999 11.1 15,004 11.3 14,142 10.7 18,565 12.9 17,679 13.3 196 0.2 133 0.1 522 0.4 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 27 2 5 132,635 100.0 143,647 100.0 132,801 100.0 Notes: 1. This includes the outstanding orders at the beginning of consolidation for Nippon Koei Mozambique, Limitada, Kisho Kurokawa Architect & Associates Co., Ltd., and Quadrangle Architects Limited. which were consolidated from the previous fiscal year. The above amounts are exclusive of consumption taxes and other taxes. The above amounts are for external customers, and do not include intersegment transactions or transfers. Net sales 1 is by segment which received orders. Net sales 2 is by segment which provided services. 12 Attachments Original document

