Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Japan GAAP)

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Japan GAAP) Company Name: CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. English Translation of Kessan Tanshin (Summary for reference) (URL https://casio.jp/) November 7, 2019 Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo Code Number: 6952 Representative: Kazuhiro Kashio, President and CEO, Chairman of the Board Inquiries: Shin Takano, Executive Officer, Member of the Board Tel: (03) 5334-4852 Filing of Securities Report (Shihanki Hokokusho) (scheduled): November 14, 2019 Start of distribution of dividends (scheduled): December 3, 2019 Preparation of supplementary explanatory materials: Yes Conducting results briefing for the quarter: Yes Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on November 7, 2019 at 15:00 (GMT+9). (Monetary amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) (1) Operating Results (Millions of yen) (Percentages indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Six months ended % % % % 145,751 0.4 16,662 12.7 15,713 9.2 12,731 14.6 September 30, 2019 Six months ended 145,116 (5.5) 14,784 1.0 14,383 5.3 11,112 11.6 September 30, 2018 (Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2019: 7,734 million yen (44.2)% Six months ended September 30, 2018: 13,848 million yen 21.9 % Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share (Yen) per share (Yen) Six months ended 52.12 - September 30, 2019 Six months ended 45.11 44.23 September 30, 2018 (Note) Diluted earnings per share for six months ended September 30, 2019 are not shown as there are no dilutive shares. (2) Financial Position (Millions of yen) Total assets Net assets Equity ratio As of September 30, 2019 341,725 208,860 61.1 % As of March 31, 2019 357,530 211,594 59.2 (Reference) Equity: As of September 30, 2019: 208,860 million yen As of March 31, 2019: 211,594 million yen 2. Dividends Dividends per share (Yen) June 30 September 30 December 31 March 31 Total Year ended March 31, 2019 - 20.00 - 25.00 45.00 Year ending March 31, 2020 - 22.50 Year ending March 31, 2020 (Forecast) - - - (Note) Revision of most recent dividends forecast: No The dividends forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 has yet to be determined. - 1 - 3. Consolidated Results Forecasts for Fiscal 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (Millions of yen) (Percentages indicate changes from the previous fiscal year.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Basic earnings owners of parent per share % % % % Yen Fiscal 2020 310,000 4.0 31,500 4.1 31,000 3.7 22,500 1.6 92.41 (Note) Revision of most recent consolidated results forecasts: Yes Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries (Changes in scope of consolidation): No Newly included: -

Excluded: - Application of the special accounting methods to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatements Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than (a) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Retrospective restatements: No (Note) Please refer to Changes in Accounting Policies on page 10. Number of shares outstanding (common shares) Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares): As of September 30, 2019: 259,020,914 shares As of March 31, 2019: 259,020,914 shares (b) Number of treasury shares: As of September 30, 2019: 16,449,791 shares As of March 31, 2019: 12,699,990 shares Average number of shares outstanding (cumulative for all quarters): Six months ended September 30, 2019: 244,278,970 shares Six months ended September 30, 2018: 246,323,960 shares This report of consolidated financial results is outside the scope of quarterly review of certified public accountants and audit corporations. Proper Use of Business Results Forecasts and Other Notes (Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements) The forward-looking statements contained in these materials, including business results forecasts, are based on information currently available to the company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable, and are not intended to be construed as assurance that they will be accomplished in the future. Actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors.

The consolidated business results forecast announced on May 14, 2019 has been revised for these materials. Please refer to Discussion of Forward-looking Statements, including Consolidated Results Forecasts on page 4 for the conditions that form the assumptions for business results and cautions concerning the use of business results forecasts. The supplementary explanatory materials for the financial results are published on the company's official website on November 7, 2019. - 2 - ATTACHED MATERIALS 1. Qualitative Information for the First Half of the Current Fiscal Year (1) Discussion of Operating Results 4 (2) Discussion of Financial Position 4 (3) Discussion of Forward-looking Statements, including Consolidated Results Forecasts 4 2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets 5 (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 7 Consolidated Statements of Income 7 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 8 (3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 9 (4) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 10 Notes on Premise of Going Concern 10 Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity 10 Changes in Accounting Policies 10 Segment Information 10 - 3 - 1. Qualitative Information for the First Half of the Current Fiscal Year Discussion of Operating Results During the first half of the current fiscal year, personal consumption in Japan remained firm ahead of the increase in the consumption tax rate. However, the sense of economic slowdown strengthened further, and the uncertainty in the global economic outlook continued mainly due to the impact of intensifying trade friction between the U.S. and China and the chaos surrounding the decision on the UK's withdrawal from the EU. In this situation, consolidated net sales for the first half of the fiscal year amounted to ¥145.7 billion, up 0.4% year-on-year. By segment, sales were ¥126.6 billion in the Consumer segment, ¥16.1 billion in the System Equipment segment, and ¥2.8 billion in the Others segment. In the timepiece business, G-SHOCK metal models continued to perform well globally due to the expansion of the line-up of the new GM-5600 series, in addition to the strong sales of the full-metalGMW-B5000 model. Strong sales of G-SHOCK models, through e-commerce in particular, continued due to the effect of promotions in China. For products other than G- SHOCK, sales of original, differentiated products such as the OCW-S5000, a new super slim OCEANUS, and the EQB-1000 EDIFICE model remained strong. For electronic musical instruments, the new Slim & Smart models continued to perform well. Despite an expansion in demand for reduced tax rate compatible electronic cash registers in Japan, sales in the system equipment business declined due to delays in the spread of the educational solution (ES) series of projectors. In profit for the first half, Casio posted ¥16.6 billion in consolidated operating profit, up 12.7% year-on-year, allowing for a ¥3.6 billion loss in adjustment. The Consumer segment posted ¥20.7 billion in operating profit, the System Equipment segment recorded a ¥0.5 billion operating loss, and the Others segment recorded ¥0.1 billion in operating profit. In the timepiece business, Casio maintained high profitability due to strong sales of G-SHOCK. In the electronic musical instrument business, the profit structure was improved through the expansion of the highly profitable Slim & Smart models and the effect of structural reform. Casio posted ¥15.7 billion in ordinary profit, up 9.2% year-on-year, and ¥12.7 billion in profit attributable to owners of parent, up 14.6% year-on-year. Earnings per share (EPS) improved to ¥52.12. (2) Discussion of Financial Position Total assets on a consolidated basis at the end of the first half of the current fiscal year stood at ¥341.7 billion, down ¥15.8 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly owing to a decrease in notes and accounts receivable-trade. Net assets decreased ¥2.7 billion to ¥208.8 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to the acquisition of treasury shares. As a result, the equity ratio improved 1.9 points compared to the end of the previous fiscal year to 61.1%. Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥16.4 billion, net cash provided by investing activities was ¥0.4 billion, and net cash used in financing activities was ¥18.3 billion. As a result, consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first half of the fiscal year was ¥125.7 billion, a decrease of ¥6.4 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. Casio will continue to pursue effective management of its business assets, aiming to build a stable and strong financial structure. (3) Discussion of Forward-looking Statements, including Consolidated Results Forecasts Casio has revised its forecast for net sales from the ¥315.0 billion full-year consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2020 published on May 14, 2019 to ¥310.0 billion due to the impact of the appreciation in the value of the yen. Casio will strive to boost its earning capacity and its management and financial structure based on a long-term perspective through a proactive global rollout of new products that draw on the company's globally unique technologies. Notes concerning results forecasts Exchange rates are estimated at US$ 1 = ¥108 and Euro 1 = ¥118 The forward-looking statements including business results forecasts are based on information currently available to the company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors. Key factors affecting actual business results may include, but are not limited to, the economic circumstances surrounding the company's business, fluctuations in the exchange rates of major currencies including the yen-dollar rate and significant changes in product prices. 4 - 2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of yen) As of As of March 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 73,714 77,168 Notes and accounts receivable-trade 44,141 40,135 Securities 50,000 36,000 Finished goods 39,061 36,762 Work in process 5,836 5,202 Raw materials and supplies 9,377 8,945 Other 17,043 20,173 Allowance for doubtful accounts (556) (504) Total current assets 238,616 223,881 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Land 33,564 33,553 Other, net 23,241 26,758 Total property, plant and equipment 56,805 60,311 Intangible assets 8,978 8,929 Investments and other assets Investment securities 30,630 26,090 Retirement benefit asset 11,414 11,819 Other 11,153 10,758 Allowance for doubtful accounts (66) (63) Total investments and other assets 53,131 48,604 Total non-current assets 118,914 117,844 Total assets 357,530 341,725 - 5 - (Millions of yen) As of As of March 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable-trade 28,522 22,264 Short-term borrowings 232 173 Current portion of bonds with share acquisition rights 10,003 - Income taxes payable 3,584 2,943 Provision for product warranties 781 778 Provision for business restructuring 212 208 Other 39,429 37,132 Total current liabilities 82,763 63,498 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 58,988 62,805 Provision for business restructuring 1,020 1,020 Retirement benefit liability 578 567 Other 2,587 4,975 Total non-current liabilities 63,173 69,367 Total liabilities 145,936 132,865 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 48,592 48,592 Capital surplus 65,058 65,042 Retained earnings 111,757 118,948 Treasury shares (19,956) (24,868) Total shareholders' equity 205,451 207,714 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 8,246 6,274 Foreign currency translation adjustment (4,178) (6,988) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 2,075 1,860 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 6,143 1,146 Total net assets 211,594 208,860 Total liabilities and net assets 357,530 341,725 - 6 - Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Net sales 145,116 145,751 Cost of sales 80,239 82,098 Gross profit 64,877 63,653 Selling, general and administrative expenses Salaries, allowances and bonuses 16,892 16,325 Other 33,201 30,666 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 50,093 46,991 Operating profit 14,784 16,662 Non-operating income Interest income 296 400 Dividend income 266 115 Other 102 174 Total non-operating income 664 689 Non-operating expenses Foreign exchange losses 723 1,251 Other 342 387 Total non-operating expenses 1,065 1,638 Ordinary profit 14,383 15,713 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 4 11 Gain on sales of investment securities 271 2,993 Total extraordinary income 275 3,004 Extraordinary losses Loss on retirement of non-current assets 42 65 Loss on competition law - 505 Special executive bonuses - 200 Total extraordinary losses 42 770 Profit before income taxes 14,616 17,947 Income taxes 3,504 5,216 Profit 11,112 12,731 Profit attributable to owners of parent 11,112 12,731 - 7 - Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Profit Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 11,112 12,731 1,805 (1,972) 796 (2,810) 135 (215) (0) (0) 2,736 (4,997) 13,848 7,734 13,848 7,734 - - - 8 - (3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 14,616 17,947 Depreciation 4,312 5,547 Loss (gain) on sales and retirement of non-current assets 38 54 Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities (271) (2,993) Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability 30 (1) Decrease (increase) in retirement benefit asset (486) (405) Interest and dividend income (562) (515) Interest expenses 136 127 Foreign exchange losses (gains) (695) (546) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 3,814 3,177 Decrease (increase) in inventories (4,631) 1,462 Increase (decrease) in trade payables (6,809) (2,027) Other, net (4,076) (129) Subtotal 5,416 21,698 Interest and dividends received 616 638 Interest paid (137) (125) Extra retirement payments - (2,601) Income taxes paid (3,226) (3,118) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,669 16,492 Cash flows from investing activities Payments into time deposits (1,342) (168) Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits 1,699 170 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (3,986) (2,432) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 5 20 Purchase of intangible assets (2,597) (2,293) Purchase of investment securities (8) (5) Proceeds from sales and redemption of investment securities 396 5,190 Other, net (121) (54) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (5,954) 428 Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings (5) (60) Proceeds from long-term borrowings - 4,000 Redemption of bonds - (10,000) Purchase of treasury shares (3) (5,003) Repayments of finance lease obligations (323) (1,092) Dividends paid (7,390) (6,158) Other, net - 0 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (7,721) (18,313) Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents 954 (2,194) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (10,052) (3,587) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 134,554 132,208 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents resulting from - (2,857) changes in accounting period of consolidated subsidiaries Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 124,502 125,764 - 9 - (4) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Notes on Premise of Going Concern Not applicable. Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity Acquisition of treasury shares The Company conducted an acquisition of treasury shares based on a resolution of the meeting of the board of directors held on June 3, 2019. As a result, there was an increase of 5,000 million yen in treasury shares during the six months ended September 30, 2019. Changes in Accounting Policies Application of IFRS 16 "Leases" At subsidiaries adopting IFRS, IFRS 16 "Leases" (hereinafter referred to as "IFRS 16") has been applied from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. Due to this application, lessees, in principle, record all leases as assets and liabilities on the balance sheets. In applying the accounting standard, retained earnings have been adjusted for cumulative effects of the application at the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 in line with the transitional treatment of the standard. The effect of this adjustment on the balance of retained earnings at the beginning of the current period is immaterial. As a result, the balance of "property, plant and equipment" at the end of September 30, 2019 increased by 3,909 million yen, and "other" in current liabilities increased by 1,467 million yen, and "other" in non-current liabilities increased by 2,524 million yen. The effect of this change in accounting policy on consolidated profit and loss during the six months ended September 30, 2019 is immaterial. Segment Information Six months ended September 30, 2018 Information on Net Sales and Profit or Loss for Each Reportable Segment (Millions of yen) Reportable segments Amounts on Adjustments consolidated System statement of Consumer Others Total (Note 1) income Equipment (Note 2) Net sales (1) External customers 123,653 17,828 3,635 145,116 - 145,116 (2) Intersegment 4 73 3,299 3,376 (3,376) - Total 123,657 17,901 6,934 148,492 (3,376) 145,116 Segment profit 18,292 60 206 18,558 (3,774) 14,784 Notes: 1. The 3,774 million yen downward adjustment to segment profit includes corporate expenses of 3,774 million yen that are not allocated to any reportable segments. Corporate expenses principally consist of administrative expenses of the parent company and R&D expenses for fundamental research, which are not attributable to any reportable segments. 2. Segment profit is reconciled with operating profit in the consolidated statement of income.

Six months ended September 30, 2019 Information on Net Sales and Profit or Loss for Each Reportable Segment (Millions of yen) Reportable segments Amounts on Adjustments consolidated System statement of Consumer Others Total (Note 1) income Equipment (Note 2) Net sales (1) External customers 126,698 16,185 2,868 145,751 - 145,751 (2) Intersegment 0 26 3,978 4,004 (4,004) - Total 126,698 16,211 6,846 149,755 (4,004) 145,751 Segment profit (loss) 20,728 (588) 181 20,321 (3,659) 16,662 Notes: 1. The 3,659 million yen downward adjustment to segment profit (loss) includes corporate expenses of 3,659 million yen that are not allocated to any reportable segments. Corporate expenses principally consist of administrative expenses of the parent company and R&D expenses for fundamental research, which are not attributable to any reportable segments. 2. Segment profit (loss) is reconciled with operating profit in the consolidated statement of income. - 10 - Attachments Original document

