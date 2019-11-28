|
Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Japan GAAP)
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Japan GAAP)
|
Company Name: CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.
|
English Translation of Kessan Tanshin
|
(Summary for reference)
|
(URL https://casio.jp/)
|
November 7, 2019
Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo
Code Number: 6952
Representative: Kazuhiro Kashio, President and CEO, Chairman of the Board
Inquiries: Shin Takano, Executive Officer, Member of the Board Tel: (03) 5334-4852
Filing of Securities Report (Shihanki Hokokusho) (scheduled): November 14, 2019
Start of distribution of dividends (scheduled): December 3, 2019
Preparation of supplementary explanatory materials: Yes
Conducting results briefing for the quarter: Yes
Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on November 7, 2019 at 15:00 (GMT+9).
(Monetary amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
|
(1) Operating Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
(Percentages indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating profit
|
Ordinary profit
|
Profit attributable to
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
145,751
|
|
0.4
|
16,662
|
12.7
|
15,713
|
|
9.2
|
12,731
|
14.6
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
145,116
|
|
(5.5)
|
14,784
|
1.0
|
14,383
|
|
5.3
|
11,112
|
11.6
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Comprehensive income:
|
Six months ended September 30, 2019:
|
7,734
|
million yen
|
(44.2)%
|
|
|
|
Six months ended September 30, 2018:
|
13,848
|
million yen
|
21.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings
|
Diluted earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per share (Yen)
|
per share (Yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
52.12
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
45.11
|
|
|
44.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Diluted earnings per share for six months ended September 30, 2019 are not shown as there are no dilutive shares.
|
(2) Financial Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
Net assets
|
Equity ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
341,725
|
|
|
|
208,860
|
|
|
61.1
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
357,530
|
|
|
|
211,594
|
|
|
59.2
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference) Equity: As of September 30, 2019:
|
208,860 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019:
|
211,594 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends per share (Yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30
|
|
September 30
|
|
December 31
|
|
March 31
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
20.00
|
|
|
-
|
|
25.00
|
45.00
|
Year ending March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
22.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ending March 31, 2020 (Forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
(Note) Revision of most recent dividends forecast: No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The dividends forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 has yet to be determined.
3. Consolidated Results Forecasts for Fiscal 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(Millions of yen) (Percentages indicate changes from the previous fiscal year.)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating profit
|
Ordinary profit
|
Profit attributable to
|
Basic earnings
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
Yen
|
Fiscal 2020
|
310,000
|
|
4.0
|
31,500
|
4.1
|
31,000
|
3.7
|
22,500
|
1.6
|
92.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Revision
|
of most recent consolidated results forecasts: Yes
|
|
|
|
Notes
-
Changes in significant subsidiaries (Changes in scope of consolidation): No Newly included: -
-
Excluded: -
-
Application of the special accounting methods to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
-
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatements
-
-
Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
-
Changes in accounting policies other than (a) above: No
-
Changes in accounting estimates: No
-
Retrospective restatements: No
(Note) Please refer to Changes in Accounting Policies on page 10.
-
Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
-
-
Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares):
|
As of September 30, 2019:
|
259,020,914 shares
|
As of March 31, 2019:
|
259,020,914 shares
|
(b) Number of treasury shares:
|
|
As of September 30, 2019:
|
16,449,791 shares
|
As of March 31, 2019:
|
12,699,990 shares
-
Average number of shares outstanding (cumulative for all quarters): Six months ended September 30, 2019: 244,278,970 shares Six months ended September 30, 2018: 246,323,960 shares
This report of consolidated financial results is outside the scope of quarterly review of certified public accountants and audit corporations.
Proper Use of Business Results Forecasts and Other Notes
(Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements)
-
The forward-looking statements contained in these materials, including business results forecasts, are based on information currently available to the company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable, and are not intended to be construed as assurance that they will be accomplished in the future. Actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors.
The consolidated business results forecast announced on May 14, 2019 has been revised for these materials. Please refer to Discussion of Forward-looking Statements, including Consolidated Results Forecasts on page 4 for the conditions that form the assumptions for business results and cautions concerning the use of business results forecasts.
-
The supplementary explanatory materials for the financial results are published on the company's official website on November 7, 2019.
|
|
ATTACHED MATERIALS
|
|
1. Qualitative Information for the First Half of the Current Fiscal Year
|
|
(1)
|
Discussion of Operating Results
|
4
|
(2)
|
Discussion of Financial Position
|
4
|
(3)
|
Discussion of Forward-looking Statements, including Consolidated Results Forecasts
|
4
2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
|
(1)
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
5
|
(2)
|
Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
7
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
7
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
8
|
(3)
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
9
|
(4)
|
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
|
10
|
|
Notes on Premise of Going Concern
|
10
|
|
Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity
|
10
|
|
Changes in Accounting Policies
|
10
|
|
Segment Information
|
10
1. Qualitative Information for the First Half of the Current Fiscal Year
-
Discussion of Operating Results
During the first half of the current fiscal year, personal consumption in Japan remained firm ahead of the increase in the consumption tax rate. However, the sense of economic slowdown strengthened further, and the uncertainty in the global economic outlook continued mainly due to the impact of intensifying trade friction between the U.S. and China and the chaos surrounding the decision on the UK's withdrawal from the EU.
In this situation, consolidated net sales for the first half of the fiscal year amounted to ¥145.7 billion, up 0.4% year-on-year. By segment, sales were ¥126.6 billion in the Consumer segment, ¥16.1 billion in the System Equipment segment, and ¥2.8 billion in the Others segment.
In the timepiece business, G-SHOCK metal models continued to perform well globally due to the expansion of the line-up of the new GM-5600 series, in addition to the strong sales of the full-metalGMW-B5000 model. Strong sales of G-SHOCK models, through e-commerce in particular, continued due to the effect of promotions in China. For products other than G- SHOCK, sales of original, differentiated products such as the OCW-S5000, a new super slim OCEANUS, and the EQB-1000 EDIFICE model remained strong. For electronic musical instruments, the new Slim & Smart models continued to perform well. Despite an expansion in demand for reduced tax rate compatible electronic cash registers in Japan, sales in the system equipment business declined due to delays in the spread of the educational solution (ES) series of projectors.
In profit for the first half, Casio posted ¥16.6 billion in consolidated operating profit, up 12.7% year-on-year, allowing for a ¥3.6 billion loss in adjustment. The Consumer segment posted ¥20.7 billion in operating profit, the System Equipment segment recorded a ¥0.5 billion operating loss, and the Others segment recorded ¥0.1 billion in operating profit.
In the timepiece business, Casio maintained high profitability due to strong sales of G-SHOCK. In the electronic musical instrument business, the profit structure was improved through the expansion of the highly profitable Slim & Smart models and the effect of structural reform.
Casio posted ¥15.7 billion in ordinary profit, up 9.2% year-on-year, and ¥12.7 billion in profit attributable to owners of parent, up 14.6% year-on-year. Earnings per share (EPS) improved to ¥52.12.
(2) Discussion of Financial Position
Total assets on a consolidated basis at the end of the first half of the current fiscal year stood at ¥341.7 billion, down ¥15.8 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly owing to a decrease in notes and accounts receivable-trade. Net assets decreased ¥2.7 billion to ¥208.8 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to the acquisition of treasury shares. As a result, the equity ratio improved 1.9 points compared to the end of the previous fiscal year to 61.1%.
Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥16.4 billion, net cash provided by investing activities was ¥0.4 billion, and net cash used in financing activities was ¥18.3 billion. As a result, consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first half of the fiscal year was ¥125.7 billion, a decrease of ¥6.4 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.
Casio will continue to pursue effective management of its business assets, aiming to build a stable and strong financial structure.
(3) Discussion of Forward-looking Statements, including Consolidated Results Forecasts
Casio has revised its forecast for net sales from the ¥315.0 billion full-year consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2020 published on May 14, 2019 to ¥310.0 billion due to the impact of the appreciation in the value of the yen.
Casio will strive to boost its earning capacity and its management and financial structure based on a long-term perspective through a proactive global rollout of new products that draw on the company's globally unique technologies.
Notes concerning results forecasts
-
Exchange rates are estimated at US$ 1 = ¥108 and Euro 1 = ¥118
-
The forward-looking statements including business results forecasts are based on information currently available to the company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors. Key factors affecting actual business results may include, but are not limited to, the economic circumstances surrounding the company's business, fluctuations in the exchange rates of major currencies including the yen-dollar rate and significant changes in product prices.
-
2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
-
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
As of
|
As of
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
September 30, 2019
|
Assets
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
73,714
|
77,168
|
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
|
44,141
|
40,135
|
Securities
|
50,000
|
36,000
|
Finished goods
|
39,061
|
36,762
|
Work in process
|
5,836
|
5,202
|
Raw materials and supplies
|
9,377
|
8,945
|
Other
|
17,043
|
20,173
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(556)
|
(504)
|
Total current assets
|
238,616
|
223,881
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
Land
|
33,564
|
33,553
|
Other, net
|
23,241
|
26,758
|
Total property, plant and equipment
|
56,805
|
60,311
|
Intangible assets
|
8,978
|
8,929
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
30,630
|
26,090
|
Retirement benefit asset
|
11,414
|
11,819
|
Other
|
11,153
|
10,758
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(66)
|
(63)
|
Total investments and other assets
|
53,131
|
48,604
|
Total non-current assets
|
118,914
|
117,844
|
Total assets
|
|
357,530
|
341,725
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
As of
|
As of
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
September 30, 2019
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Notes and accounts payable-trade
|
28,522
|
22,264
|
Short-term borrowings
|
232
|
173
|
Current portion of bonds with share acquisition rights
|
10,003
|
-
|
Income taxes payable
|
3,584
|
2,943
|
Provision for product warranties
|
781
|
778
|
Provision for business restructuring
|
212
|
208
|
Other
|
39,429
|
37,132
|
Total current liabilities
|
82,763
|
63,498
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
58,988
|
62,805
|
Provision for business restructuring
|
1,020
|
1,020
|
Retirement benefit liability
|
578
|
567
|
Other
|
2,587
|
4,975
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
63,173
|
69,367
|
Total liabilities
|
145,936
|
132,865
|
Net assets
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
Share capital
|
48,592
|
48,592
|
Capital surplus
|
65,058
|
65,042
|
Retained earnings
|
111,757
|
118,948
|
Treasury shares
|
(19,956)
|
(24,868)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
205,451
|
207,714
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
8,246
|
6,274
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(4,178)
|
(6,988)
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
2,075
|
1,860
|
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
|
6,143
|
1,146
|
Total net assets
|
211,594
|
208,860
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
357,530
|
341,725
-
Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
Net sales
|
145,116
|
145,751
|
Cost of sales
|
80,239
|
82,098
|
Gross profit
|
64,877
|
63,653
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
Salaries, allowances and bonuses
|
16,892
|
16,325
|
Other
|
33,201
|
30,666
|
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
|
50,093
|
46,991
|
Operating profit
|
14,784
|
16,662
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
Interest income
|
296
|
400
|
Dividend income
|
266
|
115
|
Other
|
102
|
174
|
Total non-operating income
|
664
|
689
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
Foreign exchange losses
|
723
|
1,251
|
Other
|
342
|
387
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
1,065
|
1,638
|
Ordinary profit
|
14,383
|
15,713
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
Gain on sales of non-current assets
|
4
|
11
|
Gain on sales of investment securities
|
271
|
2,993
|
Total extraordinary income
|
275
|
3,004
|
Extraordinary losses
|
|
|
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
|
42
|
65
|
Loss on competition law
|
-
|
505
|
Special executive bonuses
|
-
|
200
|
Total extraordinary losses
|
42
|
770
|
Profit before income taxes
|
14,616
|
17,947
|
Income taxes
|
3,504
|
5,216
|
Profit
|
11,112
|
12,731
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
11,112
|
12,731
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
Profit
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax Share of other comprehensive income of entities
accounted for using equity method Total other comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
interests
|
11,112
|
12,731
|
1,805
|
(1,972)
|
796
|
(2,810)
|
135
|
(215)
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
|
|
2,736
|
(4,997)
|
13,848
|
7,734
|
13,848
|
7,734
|
-
|
-
(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
Profit before income taxes
|
14,616
|
17,947
|
Depreciation
|
4,312
|
5,547
|
Loss (gain) on sales and retirement of non-current assets
|
38
|
54
|
Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities
|
(271)
|
(2,993)
|
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
|
30
|
(1)
|
Decrease (increase) in retirement benefit asset
|
(486)
|
(405)
|
Interest and dividend income
|
(562)
|
(515)
|
Interest expenses
|
136
|
127
|
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
|
(695)
|
(546)
|
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
|
3,814
|
3,177
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
(4,631)
|
1,462
|
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|
(6,809)
|
(2,027)
|
Other, net
|
(4,076)
|
(129)
|
Subtotal
|
5,416
|
21,698
|
Interest and dividends received
|
616
|
638
|
Interest paid
|
(137)
|
(125)
|
Extra retirement payments
|
-
|
(2,601)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(3,226)
|
(3,118)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
2,669
|
16,492
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
Payments into time deposits
|
(1,342)
|
(168)
|
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
|
1,699
|
170
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(3,986)
|
(2,432)
|
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
|
5
|
20
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
(2,597)
|
(2,293)
|
Purchase of investment securities
|
(8)
|
(5)
|
Proceeds from sales and redemption of investment securities
|
396
|
5,190
|
Other, net
|
(121)
|
(54)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(5,954)
|
428
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
|
(5)
|
(60)
|
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
|
-
|
4,000
|
Redemption of bonds
|
-
|
(10,000)
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
(3)
|
(5,003)
|
Repayments of finance lease obligations
|
(323)
|
(1,092)
|
Dividends paid
|
(7,390)
|
(6,158)
|
Other, net
|
-
|
0
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(7,721)
|
(18,313)
|
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
|
954
|
(2,194)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(10,052)
|
(3,587)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
134,554
|
132,208
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents resulting from
|
|
|
-
|
(2,857)
|
changes in accounting period of consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
124,502
|
125,764
(4) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
Notes on Premise of Going Concern Not applicable.
Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Acquisition of treasury shares
The Company conducted an acquisition of treasury shares based on a resolution of the meeting of the board of directors held on June 3, 2019. As a result, there was an increase of 5,000 million yen in treasury shares during the six months ended September 30, 2019.
Changes in Accounting Policies
Application of IFRS 16 "Leases"
At subsidiaries adopting IFRS, IFRS 16 "Leases" (hereinafter referred to as "IFRS 16") has been applied from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. Due to this application, lessees, in principle, record all leases as assets and liabilities on the balance sheets. In applying the accounting standard, retained earnings have been adjusted for cumulative effects of the application at the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 in line with the transitional treatment of the standard. The effect of this adjustment on the balance of retained earnings at the beginning of the current period is immaterial.
As a result, the balance of "property, plant and equipment" at the end of September 30, 2019 increased by 3,909 million yen, and "other" in current liabilities increased by 1,467 million yen, and "other" in non-current liabilities increased by 2,524 million yen. The effect of this change in accounting policy on consolidated profit and loss during the six months ended September 30, 2019 is immaterial.
Segment Information
-
Six months ended September 30, 2018
|
Information on Net Sales and Profit or Loss for Each Reportable Segment
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Reportable segments
|
|
|
Amounts on
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments
|
consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
System
|
|
|
statement of
|
|
Consumer
|
Others
|
Total
|
(Note 1)
|
|
income
|
|
Equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) External customers
|
123,653
|
17,828
|
3,635
|
145,116
|
-
|
145,116
|
(2) Intersegment
|
4
|
73
|
3,299
|
3,376
|
(3,376)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
123,657
|
17,901
|
6,934
|
148,492
|
(3,376)
|
145,116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit
|
18,292
|
60
|
206
|
18,558
|
(3,774)
|
14,784
Notes: 1. The 3,774 million yen downward adjustment to segment profit includes corporate expenses of 3,774 million yen that are not allocated to any reportable segments. Corporate expenses principally consist of administrative expenses of the parent company and R&D expenses for fundamental research, which are not attributable to any reportable segments.
|
Information on Net Sales and Profit or Loss for Each Reportable Segment
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Reportable segments
|
|
|
Amounts on
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments
|
consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
System
|
|
|
statement of
|
|
Consumer
|
Others
|
Total
|
(Note 1)
|
|
income
|
|
Equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) External customers
|
126,698
|
16,185
|
2,868
|
145,751
|
-
|
145,751
|
(2) Intersegment
|
0
|
26
|
3,978
|
4,004
|
(4,004)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
126,698
|
16,211
|
6,846
|
149,755
|
(4,004)
|
145,751
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit (loss)
|
20,728
|
(588)
|
181
|
20,321
|
(3,659)
|
16,662
Notes: 1. The 3,659 million yen downward adjustment to segment profit (loss) includes corporate expenses of 3,659 million yen that are not allocated to any reportable segments. Corporate expenses principally consist of administrative expenses of the parent company and R&D expenses for fundamental research, which are not attributable to any reportable segments.
2. Segment profit (loss) is reconciled with operating profit in the consolidated statement of income.
