Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Japan GAAP)

11/28/2019 | 01:03am EST

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Japan GAAP)

Company Name: CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

English Translation of Kessan Tanshin

(Summary for reference)

(URL https://casio.jp/)

November 7, 2019

Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo

Code Number: 6952

Representative: Kazuhiro Kashio, President and CEO, Chairman of the Board

Inquiries: Shin Takano, Executive Officer, Member of the Board Tel: (03) 5334-4852

Filing of Securities Report (Shihanki Hokokusho) (scheduled): November 14, 2019

Start of distribution of dividends (scheduled): December 3, 2019

Preparation of supplementary explanatory materials: Yes

Conducting results briefing for the quarter: Yes

Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on November 7, 2019 at 15:00 (GMT+9).

(Monetary amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

(1) Operating Results

(Millions of yen)

(Percentages indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

%

%

%

%

145,751

0.4

16,662

12.7

15,713

9.2

12,731

14.6

September 30, 2019

Six months ended

145,116

(5.5)

14,784

1.0

14,383

5.3

11,112

11.6

September 30, 2018

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Six months ended September 30, 2019:

7,734

million yen

(44.2)%

Six months ended September 30, 2018:

13,848

million yen

21.9 %

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share (Yen)

per share (Yen)

Six months ended

52.12

-

September 30, 2019

Six months ended

45.11

44.23

September 30, 2018

(Note) Diluted earnings per share for six months ended September 30, 2019 are not shown as there are no dilutive shares.

(2) Financial Position

(Millions of yen)

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of September 30, 2019

341,725

208,860

61.1

%

As of March 31, 2019

357,530

211,594

59.2

(Reference) Equity: As of September 30, 2019:

208,860 million yen

As of March 31, 2019:

211,594 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share (Yen)

June 30

September 30

December 31

March 31

Total

Year ended March 31, 2019

-

20.00

-

25.00

45.00

Year ending March 31, 2020

-

22.50

Year ending March 31, 2020 (Forecast)

-

-

-

(Note) Revision of most recent dividends forecast: No

The dividends forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 has yet to be determined.

- 1 -

3. Consolidated Results Forecasts for Fiscal 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Millions of yen) (Percentages indicate changes from the previous fiscal year.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

%

%

%

%

Yen

Fiscal 2020

310,000

4.0

31,500

4.1

31,000

3.7

22,500

1.6

92.41

(Note) Revision

of most recent consolidated results forecasts: Yes

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries (Changes in scope of consolidation): No Newly included: -

  2. Excluded: -
  3. Application of the special accounting methods to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  4. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than (a) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatements: No

(Note) Please refer to Changes in Accounting Policies on page 10.

  1. Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
    1. Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares):

As of September 30, 2019:

259,020,914 shares

As of March 31, 2019:

259,020,914 shares

(b) Number of treasury shares:

As of September 30, 2019:

16,449,791 shares

As of March 31, 2019:

12,699,990 shares

  1. Average number of shares outstanding (cumulative for all quarters): Six months ended September 30, 2019: 244,278,970 shares Six months ended September 30, 2018: 246,323,960 shares

This report of consolidated financial results is outside the scope of quarterly review of certified public accountants and audit corporations.

Proper Use of Business Results Forecasts and Other Notes

(Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements)

  1. The forward-looking statements contained in these materials, including business results forecasts, are based on information currently available to the company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable, and are not intended to be construed as assurance that they will be accomplished in the future. Actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors.
    The consolidated business results forecast announced on May 14, 2019 has been revised for these materials. Please refer to Discussion of Forward-looking Statements, including Consolidated Results Forecasts on page 4 for the conditions that form the assumptions for business results and cautions concerning the use of business results forecasts.
  2. The supplementary explanatory materials for the financial results are published on the company's official website on November 7, 2019.

- 2 -

ATTACHED MATERIALS

1. Qualitative Information for the First Half of the Current Fiscal Year

(1)

Discussion of Operating Results

4

(2)

Discussion of Financial Position

4

(3)

Discussion of Forward-looking Statements, including Consolidated Results Forecasts

4

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

5

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

7

Consolidated Statements of Income

7

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

8

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

9

(4)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

10

Notes on Premise of Going Concern

10

Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity

10

Changes in Accounting Policies

10

Segment Information

10

- 3 -

1. Qualitative Information for the First Half of the Current Fiscal Year

  1. Discussion of Operating Results

During the first half of the current fiscal year, personal consumption in Japan remained firm ahead of the increase in the consumption tax rate. However, the sense of economic slowdown strengthened further, and the uncertainty in the global economic outlook continued mainly due to the impact of intensifying trade friction between the U.S. and China and the chaos surrounding the decision on the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

In this situation, consolidated net sales for the first half of the fiscal year amounted to ¥145.7 billion, up 0.4% year-on-year. By segment, sales were ¥126.6 billion in the Consumer segment, ¥16.1 billion in the System Equipment segment, and ¥2.8 billion in the Others segment.

In the timepiece business, G-SHOCK metal models continued to perform well globally due to the expansion of the line-up of the new GM-5600 series, in addition to the strong sales of the full-metalGMW-B5000 model. Strong sales of G-SHOCK models, through e-commerce in particular, continued due to the effect of promotions in China. For products other than G- SHOCK, sales of original, differentiated products such as the OCW-S5000, a new super slim OCEANUS, and the EQB-1000 EDIFICE model remained strong. For electronic musical instruments, the new Slim & Smart models continued to perform well. Despite an expansion in demand for reduced tax rate compatible electronic cash registers in Japan, sales in the system equipment business declined due to delays in the spread of the educational solution (ES) series of projectors.

In profit for the first half, Casio posted ¥16.6 billion in consolidated operating profit, up 12.7% year-on-year, allowing for a ¥3.6 billion loss in adjustment. The Consumer segment posted ¥20.7 billion in operating profit, the System Equipment segment recorded a ¥0.5 billion operating loss, and the Others segment recorded ¥0.1 billion in operating profit.

In the timepiece business, Casio maintained high profitability due to strong sales of G-SHOCK. In the electronic musical instrument business, the profit structure was improved through the expansion of the highly profitable Slim & Smart models and the effect of structural reform.

Casio posted ¥15.7 billion in ordinary profit, up 9.2% year-on-year, and ¥12.7 billion in profit attributable to owners of parent, up 14.6% year-on-year. Earnings per share (EPS) improved to ¥52.12.

(2) Discussion of Financial Position

Total assets on a consolidated basis at the end of the first half of the current fiscal year stood at ¥341.7 billion, down ¥15.8 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly owing to a decrease in notes and accounts receivable-trade. Net assets decreased ¥2.7 billion to ¥208.8 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to the acquisition of treasury shares. As a result, the equity ratio improved 1.9 points compared to the end of the previous fiscal year to 61.1%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥16.4 billion, net cash provided by investing activities was ¥0.4 billion, and net cash used in financing activities was ¥18.3 billion. As a result, consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first half of the fiscal year was ¥125.7 billion, a decrease of ¥6.4 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.

Casio will continue to pursue effective management of its business assets, aiming to build a stable and strong financial structure.

(3) Discussion of Forward-looking Statements, including Consolidated Results Forecasts

Casio has revised its forecast for net sales from the ¥315.0 billion full-year consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2020 published on May 14, 2019 to ¥310.0 billion due to the impact of the appreciation in the value of the yen.

Casio will strive to boost its earning capacity and its management and financial structure based on a long-term perspective through a proactive global rollout of new products that draw on the company's globally unique technologies.

Notes concerning results forecasts

  1. Exchange rates are estimated at US$ 1 = ¥108 and Euro 1 = ¥118
  2. The forward-looking statements including business results forecasts are based on information currently available to the company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors. Key factors affecting actual business results may include, but are not limited to, the economic circumstances surrounding the company's business, fluctuations in the exchange rates of major currencies including the yen-dollar rate and significant changes in product prices.
    • 4 -

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

  1. Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

73,714

77,168

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

44,141

40,135

Securities

50,000

36,000

Finished goods

39,061

36,762

Work in process

5,836

5,202

Raw materials and supplies

9,377

8,945

Other

17,043

20,173

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(556)

(504)

Total current assets

238,616

223,881

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Land

33,564

33,553

Other, net

23,241

26,758

Total property, plant and equipment

56,805

60,311

Intangible assets

8,978

8,929

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

30,630

26,090

Retirement benefit asset

11,414

11,819

Other

11,153

10,758

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(66)

(63)

Total investments and other assets

53,131

48,604

Total non-current assets

118,914

117,844

Total assets

357,530

341,725

- 5 -

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

28,522

22,264

Short-term borrowings

232

173

Current portion of bonds with share acquisition rights

10,003

-

Income taxes payable

3,584

2,943

Provision for product warranties

781

778

Provision for business restructuring

212

208

Other

39,429

37,132

Total current liabilities

82,763

63,498

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

58,988

62,805

Provision for business restructuring

1,020

1,020

Retirement benefit liability

578

567

Other

2,587

4,975

Total non-current liabilities

63,173

69,367

Total liabilities

145,936

132,865

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

48,592

48,592

Capital surplus

65,058

65,042

Retained earnings

111,757

118,948

Treasury shares

(19,956)

(24,868)

Total shareholders' equity

205,451

207,714

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

8,246

6,274

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(4,178)

(6,988)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

2,075

1,860

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

6,143

1,146

Total net assets

211,594

208,860

Total liabilities and net assets

357,530

341,725

- 6 -

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Net sales

145,116

145,751

Cost of sales

80,239

82,098

Gross profit

64,877

63,653

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Salaries, allowances and bonuses

16,892

16,325

Other

33,201

30,666

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

50,093

46,991

Operating profit

14,784

16,662

Non-operating income

Interest income

296

400

Dividend income

266

115

Other

102

174

Total non-operating income

664

689

Non-operating expenses

Foreign exchange losses

723

1,251

Other

342

387

Total non-operating expenses

1,065

1,638

Ordinary profit

14,383

15,713

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

4

11

Gain on sales of investment securities

271

2,993

Total extraordinary income

275

3,004

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

42

65

Loss on competition law

-

505

Special executive bonuses

-

200

Total extraordinary losses

42

770

Profit before income taxes

14,616

17,947

Income taxes

3,504

5,216

Profit

11,112

12,731

Profit attributable to owners of parent

11,112

12,731

- 7 -

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Profit

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax Share of other comprehensive income of entities

accounted for using equity method Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

interests

11,112

12,731

1,805

(1,972)

796

(2,810)

135

(215)

(0)

(0)

2,736

(4,997)

13,848

7,734

13,848

7,734

-

-

- 8 -

(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

14,616

17,947

Depreciation

4,312

5,547

Loss (gain) on sales and retirement of non-current assets

38

54

Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities

(271)

(2,993)

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

30

(1)

Decrease (increase) in retirement benefit asset

(486)

(405)

Interest and dividend income

(562)

(515)

Interest expenses

136

127

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

(695)

(546)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

3,814

3,177

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(4,631)

1,462

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(6,809)

(2,027)

Other, net

(4,076)

(129)

Subtotal

5,416

21,698

Interest and dividends received

616

638

Interest paid

(137)

(125)

Extra retirement payments

-

(2,601)

Income taxes paid

(3,226)

(3,118)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

2,669

16,492

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments into time deposits

(1,342)

(168)

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

1,699

170

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(3,986)

(2,432)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

5

20

Purchase of intangible assets

(2,597)

(2,293)

Purchase of investment securities

(8)

(5)

Proceeds from sales and redemption of investment securities

396

5,190

Other, net

(121)

(54)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(5,954)

428

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

(5)

(60)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

-

4,000

Redemption of bonds

-

(10,000)

Purchase of treasury shares

(3)

(5,003)

Repayments of finance lease obligations

(323)

(1,092)

Dividends paid

(7,390)

(6,158)

Other, net

-

0

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(7,721)

(18,313)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

954

(2,194)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(10,052)

(3,587)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

134,554

132,208

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents resulting from

-

(2,857)

changes in accounting period of consolidated subsidiaries

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

124,502

125,764

- 9 -

(4) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

Notes on Premise of Going Concern Not applicable.

Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Acquisition of treasury shares

The Company conducted an acquisition of treasury shares based on a resolution of the meeting of the board of directors held on June 3, 2019. As a result, there was an increase of 5,000 million yen in treasury shares during the six months ended September 30, 2019.

Changes in Accounting Policies

Application of IFRS 16 "Leases"

At subsidiaries adopting IFRS, IFRS 16 "Leases" (hereinafter referred to as "IFRS 16") has been applied from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. Due to this application, lessees, in principle, record all leases as assets and liabilities on the balance sheets. In applying the accounting standard, retained earnings have been adjusted for cumulative effects of the application at the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 in line with the transitional treatment of the standard. The effect of this adjustment on the balance of retained earnings at the beginning of the current period is immaterial.

As a result, the balance of "property, plant and equipment" at the end of September 30, 2019 increased by 3,909 million yen, and "other" in current liabilities increased by 1,467 million yen, and "other" in non-current liabilities increased by 2,524 million yen. The effect of this change in accounting policy on consolidated profit and loss during the six months ended September 30, 2019 is immaterial.

Segment Information

  • Six months ended September 30, 2018

Information on Net Sales and Profit or Loss for Each Reportable Segment

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Amounts on

Adjustments

consolidated

System

statement of

Consumer

Others

Total

(Note 1)

income

Equipment

(Note 2)

Net sales

(1) External customers

123,653

17,828

3,635

145,116

-

145,116

(2) Intersegment

4

73

3,299

3,376

(3,376)

-

Total

123,657

17,901

6,934

148,492

(3,376)

145,116

Segment profit

18,292

60

206

18,558

(3,774)

14,784

Notes: 1. The 3,774 million yen downward adjustment to segment profit includes corporate expenses of 3,774 million yen that are not allocated to any reportable segments. Corporate expenses principally consist of administrative expenses of the parent company and R&D expenses for fundamental research, which are not attributable to any reportable segments.

  • 2. Segment profit is reconciled with operating profit in the consolidated statement of income.

  • Six months ended September 30, 2019

Information on Net Sales and Profit or Loss for Each Reportable Segment

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Amounts on

Adjustments

consolidated

System

statement of

Consumer

Others

Total

(Note 1)

income

Equipment

(Note 2)

Net sales

(1) External customers

126,698

16,185

2,868

145,751

-

145,751

(2) Intersegment

0

26

3,978

4,004

(4,004)

-

Total

126,698

16,211

6,846

149,755

(4,004)

145,751

Segment profit (loss)

20,728

(588)

181

20,321

(3,659)

16,662

Notes: 1. The 3,659 million yen downward adjustment to segment profit (loss) includes corporate expenses of 3,659 million yen that are not allocated to any reportable segments. Corporate expenses principally consist of administrative expenses of the parent company and R&D expenses for fundamental research, which are not attributable to any reportable segments.

2. Segment profit (loss) is reconciled with operating profit in the consolidated statement of income.

- 10 -

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 06:02:07 UTC
