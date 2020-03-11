|
Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter FY 04/20
03/11/2020 | 02:06am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter
FY 04/20 [Japanese GAAP]
Listed company name Hamee Corp.
Listed stock exchanges
East
March 11, 2020
Stock code
3134
URL
https://hamee.co.jp/
Representative
(Title)
President
(Name)
Atsushi Higuchi
Contact
(Title)
Chief Financial Officer (Name)
Yukihiro Tomiyama
(TEL)
+81-465-42-9083
Date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
March 11, 2020 Date of dividends payment ―
Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes
(Millions of yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidation Results for the third quarter of April 1, 2020 (May 1, 2019-January 31, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Net Profit Attributable to
Q3 FY04/20
8,660
Q3 FY04/19
(NOTE) Comprehensive income Q3 FY04/20
915Millions of yen 48.2% Q3 FY04/19 617Millions of yen
Quarterly Earnings Per Share
|
Total Assets
(Reference) Shareholder's equityQ3 FY04/20 4,807Millions of yen FY 04/19 4,047Millions of yen
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2020 (May 1, 2019-April 30, 2020)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating Profit
|
Ordinary Profit
|
Net Profit Attributable to
|
Net Earnings Per
|
|
|
Owners of Parent
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Yen
|
11,288
|
|
9.6
|
1,427
|
22.7
|
1,438
|
21.9
|
974
|
|
18.6
|
61.29
(NOTE) Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes
(NOTE) As we manage business performance on an annual basis, business performance forecasts are only for the full year.
※ Notes
|
(1) Changes of important subsidiaries during the period
|
:
|
None
|
(Changes in specified subsidiaries affecting the scope of consolidation)
|
New
|
None
|
Removed
|
None
Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements : None
Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates
① Changes in accounting policies caused by revision of accounting standards
|
:
|
None
|
② Changes in accounting policies other than ①
|
:
|
None
|
③ Changes in accounting estimates
|
:
|
None
|
④ Restatement
|
:
|
None
|
(4) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
① Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period
Q3 FY 04/20
16,121,200
FY 04/19
16,087,600
② Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
Q3 FY 04/20
227,502
FY 04/19
159,875
③Average number of shares during the period
Q3 FY 04/20
15,860,809
Q3 FY 04/19
16,061,623
(cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
※This quarterly financial results report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms. ※Disclaimer regarding to Forward Looking Statements
The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements presented in these materials reflect information available to the Company and assumptions as of the date of this announcement that are based on uncertain factors that may affect future results, and the Company does not guarantee the achievement of these targets. Actual results may differ significantly as a consequence of numerous factors. Refer to "1. Qualitative information on the current quarter's performance (3) Explanation of future forecasts such as consolidated performance forecasts" on p. 2 of the attached document for the conditions that are prerequisites for performance forecasts and precautions for use of performance forecasts.
(Reference purpose only)
In case of any discrepancies between Japanese version and English version, Japanese Language version shall prevail.
Qualitative information on the current quarter's performance ………………………………………………… 2
(1) Explanation of Operating Results ………………………………………………………………………………… 2
(2) Explanation of Financial Position ………………………………………………………………………………… 3
(3) Explanation of future forecasts such as consolidated performance forecasts ………………………………3
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………………………………………… 4
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets …………………………………………………………………………4
(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ……………………………………………………………………………………………… 6
Quarterly Consolidated income statement
First 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ………………………………………………………………………… 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
First 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ………………………………………………………………………… 7
(3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ……………………………………………………… 8 (Notes on the Going Concern Assumption) …………………………………………………………………… 8 (Notes on Substantial Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity) ………………………………… 8
(Segment Information, etc.) ……………………………………………………………………………………… 9 (Business Combinations) ………………………………………………………………………………………… 10 (Significant Subsequent Events) …………………………………………………………………………………11
Others ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 12
Significant Events Related to Going Concern Assumptions ……………………………………………… 12
1
1. Qualitative information on the current quarter's performance
(1) Explanation of Operating Results.
The government's economic policy during the third quarter continued to improve corporate revenues, employment and personal income environment, and while the trend was on a slow recovery, the domestic economy remains unclear due to the effects of trade friction between the U.S. and China, geographical risks in neighboring countries in E.U., and the expansion of new types of corona virus infection sickness.
Under business conditions above, we continued to sell mobile (smartphones and mobile phones) accessories. Sales of "iFace Reflection", a new model of iFace series released in February 2019, remained strong, and sales of iPhone11 related products launched in September 2019 remained strong as well.
With regard to the proprietary cloud (SaaS) e-commerce platform "Next Engine," we continued to work with a wide range of partners to increase the added value of the platform, including strengthening collaboration with Logizard ZERO, a cloud-based warehousing management system provided by Logizard Co., Ltd.
As part of our management strategy to increase corporate value over the medium to long term, we are strategically investing in growth. Recent examples include the acquisition of a product manufacturing business by a Korean subsidiary in the Commerce Business, the acquisition of an e-commerce sales support consulting company (M&A) in the Platform Business and the development investment to realize the enhancement of Next Engine functions in the Platform Business, and the research and development of IoT services in the Others Segment. As a result, increases in software depreciation expenses, amortization of goodwill, and R&D expenses have become apparent. As a result, profit growth at each stage was restrained, particularly in the previous fiscal year. However, we believe this is an important initiative that contributes to enhancing corporate value over the medium to long term. We have already begun to see some significant results, such as the acquisition of contracts that exceed our initial plan for the Furusato Tax Payment Support Service.
As a result of the above, sales in the cumulative period were JPY8,660,163 thousand (up 13.0% YoY), operating profit was JPY1,383,679 thousand (up 56.9%), ordinary profit was JPY1,396,343 thousand (up 58.6%), and net profit attributable to parent company owners was JPY958,059 thousand (up 51.8%).
As a reference indicator, year-on-year changes based on EBITDA, an indicator of profitability to know growth-oriented investments, are shown below.
|
|
Previous year 3rd
|
Current year 3rd
|
Increase
|
Rate of change
|
|
|
quarter, Consolidated
|
quarter, Consolidated
|
(decrease)
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
cumulative period
|
cumulative period
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Net Income Before
|
882,703
|
1,397,082
|
514,378
|
58.3%
|
|
Income Taxes and Minority
|
|
Interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expenses
|
1,390
|
1,569
|
178
|
12.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and
|
210,405
|
315,306
|
104,900
|
49.9%
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
1,094,500
|
1,713,958
|
619,457
|
56.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and Development
|
90,036
|
143,172
|
53,135
|
59.0%
Due to factors such as the launch of new iPhone smartphones and Christmas demand at the end of the calendar year, sales for the third quarter are tended to be the largest compared to the other quarters, and the second and fourth quarters are tended to be at the same level and the first quarter the smallest.
Results by business segment are as follows.
In addition to "iFace Reflection" series, sales of "iFace First Class" series, the mainstay series, remained strong both at domestic retail and wholesale stores. This was attributable to increased demand for iFace series in both iPhone11 series, which was launched in September 2019, and the previous iPhone series, for which price reductions were announced. In particular, sales to major mobile carrier shops grew in the domestic wholesale market. In January, Hamee Rakuten Ichiba Smartphone Case Store opened in Rakuten Ichiba, an online mall, won the Smartphone, Tablet, and Peripheral Equipment genre prize for Rakuten Ichiba Shop of the Year 2019, which is selected from among more than 40 thousand stores. This was the eighth time to win and the Rakuten Ichiba Store had a strong presence in the market.
Overseas, a consolidated subsidiary in South Korea acquired a product manufacturing business in order to create products that can be developed globally and to reduce manufacturing costs for the Group. In the U.S., while retail sales rose from the same period of the previous fiscal year due to continued strong sales of miscellaneous goods, wholesale sale was declined due to large-scale orders in the previous fiscal year.
The substantial increase in domestic sales with better margin comparatively than overseas sales, has driven the growth in the overall business's margins. The total sales for the third quarter cumulative was JPY7,072,321 thousand (up 11.0%, YoY) and the segment's revenue (operating revenue) was JPY1,688,601 thousand (up 33.7%, YoY).
2
The transfer of call center operations, which we have been working on since the previous fiscal year, was largely completed with the aim of maintaining and improving service levels and effectively utilizing our own resources. Although the pace of contract acquisition has slowed temporarily due to building internal organization to once again increase the pace of customer contracts acquisition in order to achieve the medium-term plan, we succeeded steadily to meet the initial plan. As a result, the total number of subscribers was 3,849 (up 227 from the end of the previous fiscal year) and the number of stores used was 30,034 (up 2,028 from the end of the previous fiscal year, both according to our own survey).
Hamee Consulting Corp., which provides sales support consulting to e-commerce businesses, has been restrained by upfront investments (recruitment of consultants) aimed at growing from the next fiscal year onward. However, she continued to work on business growth such as releasing "mark bench", a sales survey tool that enables it to estimate sales of other companies' products in the Rakuten Ichiba easily at low prices. As a result, sales in the platform business in the cumulative period were JPY1,362,972 thousand (up 6.5% YoY) and segment profit (operating profit) was JPY414,384 thousand (up 10.7% YoY) mainly due to an increase in gross profit resulting from increase of sales of Next Engine.
This includes new services that cannot be clearly classified into either the Commerce Business or the Platform Business, such as the Furusato Tax Payment Support Service, services for EC businesses that are not linked to the main functions of Next Engine, the "Hamic BEAR" audio message robot for children has'nt got smartphones, and the investment business launched in October 2019. Sales in the cumulative period were JPY231,718 thousand (up 1,351.9% YoY), while segment loss (operating loss) was JPY90,010 thousand (loss of JPY127,883 thousand YoY) because other than Furusato Tax Payment Support Services were in the still prior investment phase.
(2) Explanation of Financial Position
Total assets at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year increased by JPY1,574,596 thousand from the end of the previous fiscal year to JPY7,335,395 thousand. This was mainly because of an increase in cash and deposits of JPY302,133 thousand due to an increase in profit before income taxes, an increase in goodwill of JPY296,770 thousand due to the acquisition of a manufacturing business by a Korean subsidiary, and an increase in other current assets of JPY516,454 thousand mainly due to temporal advances paid in the Furusato Tax Payment support services.
Liabilities stood at JPY2,389,962 thousand, an increase of JPY817,733 thousand from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly because of an increase of JPY500 million in short-term loans payable and an increase of JPY398,415 thousand in accounts payable-other in the Furusato Tax Payment Support Service, etc.
Net assets totaled JPY4,945,432 thousand, an increase of JPY756,862 thousand from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly attributable to net income attributable to owners of the parent of JPY958,059 thousand, dividends of JPY103,530 thousand, and an increase in treasury stock of JPY52,136 thousand.
(3) Explanation of future forecasts such as consolidated performance forecasts
Regarding the expected results for current fiscal year, based on the progress of business results for the cumulative period of the third quarter, as well as the recent management environment, the forecast for the consolidated business announced on December 11, 2019 was updated. For details of the revisions, please refer to "Notice of Amendment to Full-Year Performance Forecasts" published on March 11, 2020 (Japanese version only).
3
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
End of previous fiscal year
|
End of 3rd quarter of the fiscal year
|
|
|
|
(As of April 30, 2019)
|
(As of January 31, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
1,660,313
|
1,962,446
|
|
|
Notes and accounts receivable
|
1,283,232
|
1,454,202
|
|
|
Inventory
|
1,032,246
|
1,209,997
|
|
|
Work in process
|
-
|
2,328
|
|
|
Raw materials and supplies
|
191
|
3,262
|
|
|
Others
|
419,149
|
935,603
|
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(21,460)
|
(14,568)
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
4,373,671
|
5,553,272
|
|
Fixed assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
Buildings and structures
|
196,036
|
207,003
|
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(31,854)
|
(42,398)
|
|
|
Buildings and structures, net
|
164,182
|
164,605
|
|
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures
|
335,619
|
457,299
|
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(225,210)
|
(297,766)
|
|
|
Tools, furniture, and fixtures, net
|
110,409
|
159,532
|
|
|
Construction in progress
|
2,058
|
-
|
|
|
Total property, plant and equipment
|
276,651
|
324,137
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
358,755
|
655,526
|
|
|
Software
|
246,232
|
231,776
|
|
|
Trademark rights
|
16,372
|
29,531
|
|
|
Technology assets
|
7,758
|
5,804
|
|
|
Customer related asset
|
86,936
|
72,119
|
|
|
Others
|
28
|
1,568
|
|
|
Total intangible assets
|
716,085
|
996,327
|
|
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
177
|
15,342
|
|
|
Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates
|
30,119
|
38,264
|
|
|
Insurance reserve
|
36,114
|
-
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
219,847
|
242,297
|
|
|
Others
|
108,130
|
165,753
|
|
|
Total investments and other assets
|
394,390
|
461,658
|
|
|
Total noncurrent assets
|
1,387,127
|
1,782,122
|
|
Total assets
|
5,760,799
|
7,335,395
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of previous fiscal year
|
End of 3rd quarter of the fiscal year
|
|
|
|
|
(As of April 30, 2019)
|
(As of January 31, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
207,738
|
127,674
|
|
|
Short-term loans
|
300,000
|
800,000
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term loans payable
|
60,506
|
48,036
|
|
|
Accounts payable-other
|
334,664
|
733,079
|
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
172,300
|
180,209
|
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
187,296
|
325,467
|
|
|
Provision for bonuses
|
77,265
|
1,394
|
|
|
Reserve for sales returns
|
6,807
|
8,154
|
|
|
Provision for discount points
|
841
|
1,480
|
|
|
Others
|
|
34,415
|
14,372
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,381,834
|
2,239,870
|
|
Noncurrent liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term loan
|
139,925
|
103,968
|
|
|
Obligations for retirement
|
7,042
|
4,372
|
|
|
Others
|
43,427
|
41,751
|
|
|
Total Noncurrent liabilities
|
|
190,394
|
150,092
|
|
Total liabilities
|
1,572,229
|
2,389,962
|
Net assets
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
535,803
|
536,461
|
|
|
Capital surplus
|
455,803
|
456,461
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
3,202,658
|
4,055,578
|
|
|
Treasury stock
|
(126,046)
|
(178,183)
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
4,068,219
|
4,870,317
|
|
Other accumulated comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments on foreign currency statement
|
(20,544)
|
(63,264)
|
|
|
translation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total other accumulated comprehensive
|
(20,544)
|
(63,264)
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share Option
|
|
140,896
|
138,380
|
|
Total net assets
|
4,188,570
|
4,945,432
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
|
5,760,799
|
7,335,395
5
-
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated income statement First 3rd quarter of the fiscal year
First 3rd quarter of previous fiscal year
|
First 3rd quarter of fiscal year
|
|
|
|
(From May 1, 2,018 to January 31,
|
(From May 1, 2,019 to January 31,
|
|
|
2019)
|
2020)
|
Net sales
|
7,664,932
|
8,660,163
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
3,759,159
|
3,887,041
|
Gross profit
|
3,905,773
|
4,773,122
|
|
|
Reversal of reserve for sales returns
|
|
3,615
|
6,807
|
|
Provision for reserve for sales returns
|
|
5,325
|
8,154
|
Gross profit after adjustment of reserve for sales
|
|
3,904,063
|
4,771,774
|
returns
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
3,021,955
|
3,388,094
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
882,107
|
1,383,679
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
690
|
721
|
|
Refund on insurance
|
-
|
19,351
|
|
Equity in earnings of affiliates
|
4,228
|
14,458
|
|
Others
|
5,610
|
6,164
|
|
Total non-operating income
|
|
10,530
|
40,696
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
1,390
|
1,569
|
|
Payment Guarantee Fee
|
5,490
|
5,194
|
|
Foreign exchange losses
|
1,067
|
16,526
|
|
Others
|
4,039
|
4,743
|
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
|
11,988
|
28,033
|
Ordinary profit
|
880,649
|
1,396,343
|
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on reversal of subscription rights to shares
|
6,290
|
2,516
|
|
Total extraordinary income
|
|
6,290
|
2,516
|
Extraordinary losses
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment loss
|
4,091
|
-
|
|
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
|
144
|
1,776
|
|
Total extraordinary loss
|
|
4,236
|
1,776
|
Quarter net profit before income taxes and
|
882,703
|
1,397,082
|
|
minority interests
|
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
243,931
|
463,350
|
Income taxes-deferred
|
7,458
|
(24,328)
|
|
Total income taxes
|
|
251,390
|
439,022
|
Quarterly net profit
|
631,313
|
958,059
|
|
Net profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
631,313
|
958,059
6
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
First 3rd quarter of the fiscal year
First 3rd quarter of previous fiscal year
|
First 3rd quarter of fiscal year
|
(From May 1, 2,018 to January 31,
|
(From May 1, 2,019 to January 31,
|
2019)
|
2020)
Quarterly net profit
Other comprehensive income
Adjustments on foreign currency statementtranslation
Total other comprehensive income
Quarterly Comprehensive income
(Details)
Quarterly Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non- controlling interests
631,313
|
|
958,059
|
(13,858)
|
|
(42,720)
|
|
|
(13,858)
|
(42,720)
|
617,454
|
|
915,339
|
|
|
617,454
|
|
915,339
|
-
|
-
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(Notes on the Going Concern Assumption) Not applicable.
(Notes on Substantial Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity) I Previous 3rd Quarter (From May 1, 2,018 to January 31, 2019)
Dividends paid
(Resolution)
|
Type of stock
|
Total dividends
|
Dividends per
|
Record Date
|
Effective date
Source of
(thousand yen)
July 26, 2018
|
Common
|
88,293
|
5.50
|
April 30,
|
July 27, 2018
|
Retained earnings
|
Annual General Meeting
|
stock
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Current 3rd Quarter (From May 1, 2,019 to January 31, 2020) Dividends paid
(Resolution)
|
Type of stock
|
Total dividends
|
Dividends per
|
Record Date
|
Effective date
Source of
July 25, 2019
|
Common
|
103,530
|
6.50
|
April 30,
|
July 26, 2019
|
Retained earnings
|
Annual General Meeting
|
stock
|
2019
|
|
|
|
8
(Segment Information, etc.)
[Segment Information]
I Previous 3rd Quarter (From May 1, 2,018 to January 31, 2019)
1. Information on net sales and profits or losses by reported segment
(Thousands of yen)
|
Reportable segments
|
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
Total
|
Amount recorded
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commerce
|
Platform
|
|
(NOTE) 1
|
amount
|
in the statement
|
|
Total
|
|
(NOTE) 2
|
|
Business
|
Business
|
|
|
of income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(NOTE) 3
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales to 3rd party
|
6,369,739
|
1,279,233
|
7,648,972
|
15,959
|
7,664,932
|
-
|
7,664,932
|
Intersegment sales
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
6,369,739
|
1,279,233
|
7,648,972
|
15,959
|
7,664,932
|
-
|
7,664,932
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit or (loss)
|
1,263,193
|
374,353
|
1,637,547
|
(127,883)
|
1,509,664
|
(627,556)
|
882,107
(NOTE) (OTHER) "Others" refers to business segments that are not included in reportable segments and includes services, etc. for EC businesses that are not linked to the main functions of Next Engine.
(NOTE) 2. adjustments to segment profit of (627,556) thousand is corporate expenses that are not allocated to reportable segments, and mainly general and administrative expenses.
(NOTE) 3. Segment profit is consistent with operating profit in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.
-
Information on impairment loss on noncurrent assets and goodwill by reportable segment Not applicable.
II Current 3rd Quarter (From May 1, 2,019 to January 31, 2020)
-
Information on net sales and profits or losses by reported segment
(Thousands of yen)
|
Reportable segments
|
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
amount
|
recorded in the
|
|
Commerce
|
Platform
|
|
(NOTE) 1
|
|
Total
|
|
(NOTE) 2
|
statement of
|
|
Business
|
Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(NOTE) 3
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales to 3rd party
|
7,072,321
|
1,356,122
|
8,428,444
|
231,718
|
8,660,163
|
-
|
8,660,163
|
Intersegment sales
|
-
|
6,849
|
6,849
|
-
|
6,849
|
(6,849)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
7,072,321
|
1,362,972
|
8,435,294
|
231,718
|
8,667,012
|
(6,849)
|
8,660,163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit or (loss)
|
1,688,601
|
414,384
|
2,102,985
|
(90,010)
|
2,012,975
|
(629,295)
|
1,383,679
(NOTE) 1 "Other" is a business segment not included in the reporting segment, which includes services to assist taxation and services for EC companies that are not linked to the main functions of Next Engine.
(NOTE) 2 adjustments to segment profit of (629,295) thousand are mainly corporate expenses that are not allocated to each reportable segment, and mainly general and administrative expenses.
(NOTE) 3. Segment profit is consistent with operating profit in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.
2. Information on impairment loss on noncurrent assets and goodwill by reportable segment Not applicable.
9
(Business Combinations)
On October 1, 2019, Hamee Korea Co. Ltd. (this quarter end: December 31), a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, signed a business transfer agreement with JEI DESIGN WORKS Inc. regarding the transfer of the Company's manufacturing business, and acquired the business on that date.
1. The outline of the Business Combination
-
Name and contents of business of the partner company Name of partner company: JEI DESIGN WORKS Inc. Content of Business: Product Manufacturing Business
-
Main reasons for the business combination
The decision was made to acquire this business with the aim of creating products that can be developed globally and reducing the manufacturing costs of our group's products.
-
Date of business combination October 1, 2019
-
Legal form of business combination
Transfer of business in consideration of cash
-
Name following business combination No change.
-
Main reasons for determining the partner company
This is because Hamee Korea Co. Ltd., consolidated subsidiary, received the business in exchange for cash.
-
Period of business results of acquired businesses included in this Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income From October 1, 2,019 to December 31, 2019
-
Acquisition cost of acquired business and breakdown by type of consideration
Consideration for acquisition
|
Cash
|
KRW4,278,839 thousand (approximate 396,000 thousand yen)
|
Acquisition cost
|
|
KRW4,278,839 thousand (approximate 396,000 thousand yen)
4. Goodwill, reason for recognizing goodwill, amortization method and amortization term
(1) Amount of goodwill incurred
370,000 thousand yen
The above figures are provisionally calculated amounts.
(2) Causes of occurrence
This is attributable to the future excess earning capability expected from future business development.
-
Method and term to amortize goodwill Straight-line method over 8 years
5. Details of the additional consideration in the future stipulated in the business combination agreement and the accounting policies for this payment
(1) Content of Conditional Consideration for Acquisition
Payment is made for 15 months after closing in accordance with the level of achievement of business performance.
(2) Accounting policies
When additional payments are made, the acquisition cost is updated and the amount of goodwill and the amortization of goodwill are adjusted to reflect the assumption that the payment was made at the time of acquisition.
10
(Significant Subsequent Events)
Not applicable.
11
3. Others
Significant Events Related to Going Concern Assumptions Not applicable.
12
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 06:04:34 UTC
