Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter FY 04/20

03/11/2020 | 02:06am EDT

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter

FY 04/20 [Japanese GAAP]

Listed company name Hamee Corp.

Listed stock exchanges

East

March 11, 2020

Stock code

3134

URL

https://hamee.co.jp/

Representative

(Title)

President

(Name)

Atsushi Higuchi

Contact

(Title)

Chief Financial Officer (Name)

Yukihiro Tomiyama

(TEL)

+81-465-42-9083

Date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

March 11, 2020 Date of dividends payment

Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes

Quarterly results briefing

: None

(Millions of yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidation Results for the third quarter of April 1, 2020 (May 1, 2019-January 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Net Profit Attributable to

Owners of Parent

Q3 FY04/20

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

8,660

13.0

1,383

56.9

1,396

58.6

958

51.8

Q3 FY04/19

7,664

8.7

882

(15.0)

880

(4.4)

631

1.0

(NOTE) Comprehensive income Q3 FY04/20

915Millions of yen 48.2% Q3 FY04/19 617Millions of yen

(8.5%)

Quarterly Earnings Per Share

Diluted Quarterly Earnings Per Share

Q3 FY04/20

Yen

Yen

60.40

59.95

Q3 FY04/19

39.31

38.80

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Q3 FY04/20

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

7,335

4,945

65.5

FY 04/19

5,760

4,188

70.3

(Reference) Shareholder's equityQ3 FY04/20 4,807Millions of yen FY 04/19 4,047Millions of yen

2. Dividends

Annual Dividend Per Share

End of first

End of second

End of the third

Year end

Total

quarter

quarter

quarter

FY 04/19

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

-

0.00

-

6.50

6.50

FY 04/20

-

0.00

-

FY 04/20 (Forecast)

6.50

6.50

(NOTE) Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast : None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2020 (May 1, 2019-April 30, 2020)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Net Profit Attributable to

Net Earnings Per

Owners of Parent

Share

Full year

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

11,288

9.6

1,427

22.7

1,438

21.9

974

18.6

61.29

(NOTE) Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes

(NOTE) As we manage business performance on an annual basis, business performance forecasts are only for the full year.

※ Notes

(1) Changes of important subsidiaries during the period

:

None

(Changes in specified subsidiaries affecting the scope of consolidation)

New

None

Removed

None

  1. Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements : None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates

Changes in accounting policies caused by revision of accounting standards

:

None

Changes in accounting policies other than

:

None

Changes in accounting estimates

:

None

Restatement

:

None

(4) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period

Q3 FY 04/20

16,121,200

Shares

FY 04/19

16,087,600

Shares

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of the period

Q3 FY 04/20

227,502

Shares

FY 04/19

159,875

Shares

Average number of shares during the period

Q3 FY 04/20

15,860,809

Shares

Q3 FY 04/19

16,061,623

Shares

(cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

This quarterly financial results report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms. Disclaimer regarding to Forward Looking Statements

The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements presented in these materials reflect information available to the Company and assumptions as of the date of this announcement that are based on uncertain factors that may affect future results, and the Company does not guarantee the achievement of these targets. Actual results may differ significantly as a consequence of numerous factors. Refer to "1. Qualitative information on the current quarter's performance (3) Explanation of future forecasts such as consolidated performance forecasts" on p. 2 of the attached document for the conditions that are prerequisites for performance forecasts and precautions for use of performance forecasts.

(Reference purpose only)

In case of any discrepancies between Japanese version and English version, Japanese Language version shall prevail.

  • Accompanying Materials - Contents
    1. Qualitative information on the current quarter's performance ………………………………………………… 2

    (1) Explanation of Operating Results ………………………………………………………………………………… 2

    (2) Explanation of Financial Position ………………………………………………………………………………… 3

    (3) Explanation of future forecasts such as consolidated performance forecasts ………………………………3

    1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………………………………………… 4

    (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets …………………………………………………………………………4

    (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ……………………………………………………………………………………………… 6

    Quarterly Consolidated income statement

    First 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ………………………………………………………………………… 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

    First 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ………………………………………………………………………… 7

    (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ……………………………………………………… 8 (Notes on the Going Concern Assumption) …………………………………………………………………… 8 (Notes on Substantial Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity) ………………………………… 8

    1. (Segment Information, etc.) ……………………………………………………………………………………… 9 (Business Combinations) ………………………………………………………………………………………… 10 (Significant Subsequent Events) …………………………………………………………………………………11

    2. Others ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 12
      Significant Events Related to Going Concern Assumptions ……………………………………………… 12

1

1. Qualitative information on the current quarter's performance

(1) Explanation of Operating Results.

The government's economic policy during the third quarter continued to improve corporate revenues, employment and personal income environment, and while the trend was on a slow recovery, the domestic economy remains unclear due to the effects of trade friction between the U.S. and China, geographical risks in neighboring countries in E.U., and the expansion of new types of corona virus infection sickness.

Under business conditions above, we continued to sell mobile (smartphones and mobile phones) accessories. Sales of "iFace Reflection", a new model of iFace series released in February 2019, remained strong, and sales of iPhone11 related products launched in September 2019 remained strong as well.

With regard to the proprietary cloud (SaaS) e-commerce platform "Next Engine," we continued to work with a wide range of partners to increase the added value of the platform, including strengthening collaboration with Logizard ZERO, a cloud-based warehousing management system provided by Logizard Co., Ltd.

As part of our management strategy to increase corporate value over the medium to long term, we are strategically investing in growth. Recent examples include the acquisition of a product manufacturing business by a Korean subsidiary in the Commerce Business, the acquisition of an e-commerce sales support consulting company (M&A) in the Platform Business and the development investment to realize the enhancement of Next Engine functions in the Platform Business, and the research and development of IoT services in the Others Segment. As a result, increases in software depreciation expenses, amortization of goodwill, and R&D expenses have become apparent. As a result, profit growth at each stage was restrained, particularly in the previous fiscal year. However, we believe this is an important initiative that contributes to enhancing corporate value over the medium to long term. We have already begun to see some significant results, such as the acquisition of contracts that exceed our initial plan for the Furusato Tax Payment Support Service.

As a result of the above, sales in the cumulative period were JPY8,660,163 thousand (up 13.0% YoY), operating profit was JPY1,383,679 thousand (up 56.9%), ordinary profit was JPY1,396,343 thousand (up 58.6%), and net profit attributable to parent company owners was JPY958,059 thousand (up 51.8%).

As a reference indicator, year-on-year changes based on EBITDA, an indicator of profitability to know growth-oriented investments, are shown below.

(Thousands of yen)

Previous year 3rd

Current year 3rd

Increase

Rate of change

quarter, Consolidated

quarter, Consolidated

(decrease)

YoY

cumulative period

cumulative period

YoY

Quarter Net Income Before

882,703

1,397,082

514,378

58.3%

Income Taxes and Minority

Interests

Interest Expenses

1,390

1,569

178

12.8%

Depreciation and

210,405

315,306

104,900

49.9%

Amortization

EBITDA

1,094,500

1,713,958

619,457

56.6%

Research and Development

90,036

143,172

53,135

59.0%

Due to factors such as the launch of new iPhone smartphones and Christmas demand at the end of the calendar year, sales for the third quarter are tended to be the largest compared to the other quarters, and the second and fourth quarters are tended to be at the same level and the first quarter the smallest.

Results by business segment are as follows.

  • Commerce Business

In addition to "iFace Reflection" series, sales of "iFace First Class" series, the mainstay series, remained strong both at domestic retail and wholesale stores. This was attributable to increased demand for iFace series in both iPhone11 series, which was launched in September 2019, and the previous iPhone series, for which price reductions were announced. In particular, sales to major mobile carrier shops grew in the domestic wholesale market. In January, Hamee Rakuten Ichiba Smartphone Case Store opened in Rakuten Ichiba, an online mall, won the Smartphone, Tablet, and Peripheral Equipment genre prize for Rakuten Ichiba Shop of the Year 2019, which is selected from among more than 40 thousand stores. This was the eighth time to win and the Rakuten Ichiba Store had a strong presence in the market.

Overseas, a consolidated subsidiary in South Korea acquired a product manufacturing business in order to create products that can be developed globally and to reduce manufacturing costs for the Group. In the U.S., while retail sales rose from the same period of the previous fiscal year due to continued strong sales of miscellaneous goods, wholesale sale was declined due to large-scale orders in the previous fiscal year.

The substantial increase in domestic sales with better margin comparatively than overseas sales, has driven the growth in the overall business's margins. The total sales for the third quarter cumulative was JPY7,072,321 thousand (up 11.0%, YoY) and the segment's revenue (operating revenue) was JPY1,688,601 thousand (up 33.7%, YoY).

2

  • Platform Business

The transfer of call center operations, which we have been working on since the previous fiscal year, was largely completed with the aim of maintaining and improving service levels and effectively utilizing our own resources. Although the pace of contract acquisition has slowed temporarily due to building internal organization to once again increase the pace of customer contracts acquisition in order to achieve the medium-term plan, we succeeded steadily to meet the initial plan. As a result, the total number of subscribers was 3,849 (up 227 from the end of the previous fiscal year) and the number of stores used was 30,034 (up 2,028 from the end of the previous fiscal year, both according to our own survey).

Hamee Consulting Corp., which provides sales support consulting to e-commerce businesses, has been restrained by upfront investments (recruitment of consultants) aimed at growing from the next fiscal year onward. However, she continued to work on business growth such as releasing "mark bench", a sales survey tool that enables it to estimate sales of other companies' products in the Rakuten Ichiba easily at low prices. As a result, sales in the platform business in the cumulative period were JPY1,362,972 thousand (up 6.5% YoY) and segment profit (operating profit) was JPY414,384 thousand (up 10.7% YoY) mainly due to an increase in gross profit resulting from increase of sales of Next Engine.

  • Others

This includes new services that cannot be clearly classified into either the Commerce Business or the Platform Business, such as the Furusato Tax Payment Support Service, services for EC businesses that are not linked to the main functions of Next Engine, the "Hamic BEAR" audio message robot for children has'nt got smartphones, and the investment business launched in October 2019. Sales in the cumulative period were JPY231,718 thousand (up 1,351.9% YoY), while segment loss (operating loss) was JPY90,010 thousand (loss of JPY127,883 thousand YoY) because other than Furusato Tax Payment Support Services were in the still prior investment phase.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

Total assets at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year increased by JPY1,574,596 thousand from the end of the previous fiscal year to JPY7,335,395 thousand. This was mainly because of an increase in cash and deposits of JPY302,133 thousand due to an increase in profit before income taxes, an increase in goodwill of JPY296,770 thousand due to the acquisition of a manufacturing business by a Korean subsidiary, and an increase in other current assets of JPY516,454 thousand mainly due to temporal advances paid in the Furusato Tax Payment support services.

Liabilities stood at JPY2,389,962 thousand, an increase of JPY817,733 thousand from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly because of an increase of JPY500 million in short-term loans payable and an increase of JPY398,415 thousand in accounts payable-other in the Furusato Tax Payment Support Service, etc.

Net assets totaled JPY4,945,432 thousand, an increase of JPY756,862 thousand from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly attributable to net income attributable to owners of the parent of JPY958,059 thousand, dividends of JPY103,530 thousand, and an increase in treasury stock of JPY52,136 thousand.

(3) Explanation of future forecasts such as consolidated performance forecasts

Regarding the expected results for current fiscal year, based on the progress of business results for the cumulative period of the third quarter, as well as the recent management environment, the forecast for the consolidated business announced on December 11, 2019 was updated. For details of the revisions, please refer to "Notice of Amendment to Full-Year Performance Forecasts" published on March 11, 2020 (Japanese version only).

3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousands of yen)

End of previous fiscal year

End of 3rd quarter of the fiscal year

(As of April 30, 2019)

(As of January 31, 2020)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

1,660,313

1,962,446

Notes and accounts receivable

1,283,232

1,454,202

Inventory

1,032,246

1,209,997

Work in process

-

2,328

Raw materials and supplies

191

3,262

Others

419,149

935,603

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(21,460)

(14,568)

Total current assets

4,373,671

5,553,272

Fixed assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

196,036

207,003

Accumulated depreciation

(31,854)

(42,398)

Buildings and structures, net

164,182

164,605

Tools, furniture and fixtures

335,619

457,299

Accumulated depreciation

(225,210)

(297,766)

Tools, furniture, and fixtures, net

110,409

159,532

Construction in progress

2,058

-

Total property, plant and equipment

276,651

324,137

Intangible assets

Goodwill

358,755

655,526

Software

246,232

231,776

Trademark rights

16,372

29,531

Technology assets

7,758

5,804

Customer related asset

86,936

72,119

Others

28

1,568

Total intangible assets

716,085

996,327

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

177

15,342

Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates

30,119

38,264

Insurance reserve

36,114

-

Deferred tax assets

219,847

242,297

Others

108,130

165,753

Total investments and other assets

394,390

461,658

Total noncurrent assets

1,387,127

1,782,122

Total assets

5,760,799

7,335,395

4

(Thousands of yen)

End of previous fiscal year

End of 3rd quarter of the fiscal year

(As of April 30, 2019)

(As of January 31, 2020)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

207,738

127,674

Short-term loans

300,000

800,000

Current portion of long-term loans payable

60,506

48,036

Accounts payable-other

334,664

733,079

Accrued expenses

172,300

180,209

Income taxes payable

187,296

325,467

Provision for bonuses

77,265

1,394

Reserve for sales returns

6,807

8,154

Provision for discount points

841

1,480

Others

34,415

14,372

Total current liabilities

1,381,834

2,239,870

Noncurrent liabilities

Long-term loan

139,925

103,968

Obligations for retirement

7,042

4,372

Others

43,427

41,751

Total Noncurrent liabilities

190,394

150,092

Total liabilities

1,572,229

2,389,962

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

535,803

536,461

Capital surplus

455,803

456,461

Retained earnings

3,202,658

4,055,578

Treasury stock

(126,046)

(178,183)

Total shareholders' equity

4,068,219

4,870,317

Other accumulated comprehensive income

Adjustments on foreign currency statement

(20,544)

(63,264)

translation

Total other accumulated comprehensive

(20,544)

(63,264)

income

Share Option

140,896

138,380

Total net assets

4,188,570

4,945,432

Total liabilities and net assets

5,760,799

7,335,395

5

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
    Quarterly Consolidated income statement First 3rd quarter of the fiscal year

(Thousands of yen)

First 3rd quarter of previous fiscal year

First 3rd quarter of fiscal year

(From May 1, 2,018 to January 31,

(From May 1, 2,019 to January 31,

2019)

2020)

Net sales

7,664,932

8,660,163

Cost of sales

3,759,159

3,887,041

Gross profit

3,905,773

4,773,122

Reversal of reserve for sales returns

3,615

6,807

Provision for reserve for sales returns

5,325

8,154

Gross profit after adjustment of reserve for sales

3,904,063

4,771,774

returns

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,021,955

3,388,094

Operating profit

882,107

1,383,679

Non-operating income

Interest income

690

721

Refund on insurance

-

19,351

Equity in earnings of affiliates

4,228

14,458

Others

5,610

6,164

Total non-operating income

10,530

40,696

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,390

1,569

Payment Guarantee Fee

5,490

5,194

Foreign exchange losses

1,067

16,526

Others

4,039

4,743

Total non-operating expenses

11,988

28,033

Ordinary profit

880,649

1,396,343

Extraordinary income

Gain on reversal of subscription rights to shares

6,290

2,516

Total extraordinary income

6,290

2,516

Extraordinary losses

Impairment loss

4,091

-

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

144

1,776

Total extraordinary loss

4,236

1,776

Quarter net profit before income taxes and

882,703

1,397,082

minority interests

Income taxes

243,931

463,350

Income taxes-deferred

7,458

(24,328)

Total income taxes

251,390

439,022

Quarterly net profit

631,313

958,059

Net profit attributable to owners of parent

631,313

958,059

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

First 3rd quarter of the fiscal year

(Thousands of yen)

First 3rd quarter of previous fiscal year

First 3rd quarter of fiscal year

(From May 1, 2,018 to January 31,

(From May 1, 2,019 to January 31,

2019)

2020)

Quarterly net profit

Other comprehensive income

Adjustments on foreign currency statementtranslation

Total other comprehensive income

Quarterly Comprehensive income

(Details)

Quarterly Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non- controlling interests

631,313

958,059

(13,858)

(42,720)

(13,858)

(42,720)

617,454

915,339

617,454

915,339

-

-

7

  1. Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
    (Notes on the Going Concern Assumption) Not applicable.

(Notes on Substantial Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity) I Previous 3rd Quarter (From May 1, 2,018 to January 31, 2019)

Dividends paid

(Resolution)

Type of stock

Total dividends

Dividends per

Record Date

Effective date

Source of

(thousand yen)

share (yen)

distributions

July 26, 2018

Common

88,293

5.50

April 30,

July 27, 2018

Retained earnings

Annual General Meeting

stock

2018

  1. Current 3rd Quarter (From May 1, 2,019 to January 31, 2020) Dividends paid

(Resolution)

Type of stock

Total dividends

Dividends per

Record Date

Effective date

Source of

(thousand yen)

share (yen)

distributions

July 25, 2019

Common

103,530

6.50

April 30,

July 26, 2019

Retained earnings

Annual General Meeting

stock

2019

8

(Segment Information, etc.)

[Segment Information]

I Previous 3rd Quarter (From May 1, 2,018 to January 31, 2019)

1. Information on net sales and profits or losses by reported segment

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segments

Quarterly

Adjusted

consolidated

Others

Total

Amount recorded

Commerce

Platform

(NOTE) 1

amount

in the statement

Total

(NOTE) 2

Business

Business

of income

(NOTE) 3

Net sales

Sales to 3rd party

6,369,739

1,279,233

7,648,972

15,959

7,664,932

-

7,664,932

Intersegment sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

6,369,739

1,279,233

7,648,972

15,959

7,664,932

-

7,664,932

Segment profit or (loss)

1,263,193

374,353

1,637,547

(127,883)

1,509,664

(627,556)

882,107

(NOTE) (OTHER) "Others" refers to business segments that are not included in reportable segments and includes services, etc. for EC businesses that are not linked to the main functions of Next Engine.

(NOTE) 2. adjustments to segment profit of (627,556) thousand is corporate expenses that are not allocated to reportable segments, and mainly general and administrative expenses.

(NOTE) 3. Segment profit is consistent with operating profit in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.

  1. Information on impairment loss on noncurrent assets and goodwill by reportable segment Not applicable.

II Current 3rd Quarter (From May 1, 2,019 to January 31, 2020)

  1. Information on net sales and profits or losses by reported segment

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segments

Quarterly

Adjusted

consolidated

Others

Amount

Total

amount

recorded in the

Commerce

Platform

(NOTE) 1

Total

(NOTE) 2

statement of

Business

Business

income

(NOTE) 3

Net sales

Sales to 3rd party

7,072,321

1,356,122

8,428,444

231,718

8,660,163

-

8,660,163

Intersegment sales

-

6,849

6,849

-

6,849

(6,849)

-

Total

7,072,321

1,362,972

8,435,294

231,718

8,667,012

(6,849)

8,660,163

Segment profit or (loss)

1,688,601

414,384

2,102,985

(90,010)

2,012,975

(629,295)

1,383,679

(NOTE) 1 "Other" is a business segment not included in the reporting segment, which includes services to assist taxation and services for EC companies that are not linked to the main functions of Next Engine.

(NOTE) 2 adjustments to segment profit of (629,295) thousand are mainly corporate expenses that are not allocated to each reportable segment, and mainly general and administrative expenses.

(NOTE) 3. Segment profit is consistent with operating profit in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.

2. Information on impairment loss on noncurrent assets and goodwill by reportable segment Not applicable.

9

(Business Combinations)

On October 1, 2019, Hamee Korea Co. Ltd. (this quarter end: December 31), a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, signed a business transfer agreement with JEI DESIGN WORKS Inc. regarding the transfer of the Company's manufacturing business, and acquired the business on that date.

1. The outline of the Business Combination

  1. Name and contents of business of the partner company Name of partner company: JEI DESIGN WORKS Inc. Content of Business: Product Manufacturing Business
  2. Main reasons for the business combination

The decision was made to acquire this business with the aim of creating products that can be developed globally and reducing the manufacturing costs of our group's products.

  1. Date of business combination October 1, 2019
  2. Legal form of business combination

Transfer of business in consideration of cash

  1. Name following business combination No change.
  2. Main reasons for determining the partner company

This is because Hamee Korea Co. Ltd., consolidated subsidiary, received the business in exchange for cash.

  1. Period of business results of acquired businesses included in this Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income From October 1, 2,019 to December 31, 2019
  2. Acquisition cost of acquired business and breakdown by type of consideration

Consideration for acquisition

Cash

KRW4,278,839 thousand (approximate 396,000 thousand yen)

Acquisition cost

KRW4,278,839 thousand (approximate 396,000 thousand yen)

4. Goodwill, reason for recognizing goodwill, amortization method and amortization term

(1) Amount of goodwill incurred

370,000 thousand yen

The above figures are provisionally calculated amounts.

(2) Causes of occurrence

This is attributable to the future excess earning capability expected from future business development.

  1. Method and term to amortize goodwill Straight-line method over 8 years

5. Details of the additional consideration in the future stipulated in the business combination agreement and the accounting policies for this payment

(1) Content of Conditional Consideration for Acquisition

Payment is made for 15 months after closing in accordance with the level of achievement of business performance.

(2) Accounting policies

When additional payments are made, the acquisition cost is updated and the amount of goodwill and the amortization of goodwill are adjusted to reflect the assumption that the payment was made at the time of acquisition.

10

(Significant Subsequent Events)

Not applicable.

11

3. Others

Significant Events Related to Going Concern Assumptions Not applicable.

12

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 06:04:34 UTC
