Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter FY 04/20 0 03/11/2020 | 02:06am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter FY 04/20 [Japanese GAAP] Listed company name Hamee Corp. Listed stock exchanges East March 11, 2020 Stock code 3134 URL https://hamee.co.jp/ Representative (Title) President (Name) Atsushi Higuchi Contact (Title) Chief Financial Officer (Name) Yukihiro Tomiyama (TEL) +81-465-42-9083 Date to file Quarterly Securities Report: March 11, 2020 Date of dividends payment ― Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes Quarterly results briefing : None (Millions of yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidation Results for the third quarter of April 1, 2020 (May 1, 2019-January 31, 2020) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Net Sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Net Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent Q3 FY04/20 Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % 8,660 13.0 1,383 56.9 1,396 58.6 958 51.8 Q3 FY04/19 7,664 8.7 882 (15.0) 880 (4.4) 631 1.0 (NOTE) Comprehensive income Q3 FY04/20 915Millions of yen 48.2% Q3 FY04/19 617Millions of yen (8.5%) Quarterly Earnings Per Share Diluted Quarterly Earnings Per Share Q3 FY04/20 Yen Yen 60.40 59.95 Q3 FY04/19 39.31 38.80 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total Assets Net Assets Equity Ratio Q3 FY04/20 Millions of yen Millions of yen % 7,335 4,945 65.5 FY 04/19 5,760 4,188 70.3 (Reference) Shareholder's equityQ3 FY04/20 4,807Millions of yen FY 04/19 4,047Millions of yen 2. Dividends Annual Dividend Per Share End of first End of second End of the third Year end Total quarter quarter quarter FY 04/19 Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen - 0.00 - 6.50 6.50 FY 04/20 - 0.00 - FY 04/20 (Forecast) 6.50 6.50 (NOTE) Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast : None 3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2020 (May 1, 2019-April 30, 2020) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Net Profit Attributable to Net Earnings Per Owners of Parent Share Full year Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen 11,288 9.6 1,427 22.7 1,438 21.9 974 18.6 61.29 (NOTE) Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes (NOTE) As we manage business performance on an annual basis, business performance forecasts are only for the full year. ※ Notes (1) Changes of important subsidiaries during the period : None (Changes in specified subsidiaries affecting the scope of consolidation) New None Removed None Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements : None Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates ① Changes in accounting policies caused by revision of accounting standards : None ② Changes in accounting policies other than ① : None ③ Changes in accounting estimates : None ④ Restatement : None (4) Number of shares outstanding (common stock) ① Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period Q3 FY 04/20 16,121,200 Shares FY 04/19 16,087,600 Shares (including treasury stock) ② Number of treasury stock at the end of the period Q3 FY 04/20 227,502 Shares FY 04/19 159,875 Shares ③Average number of shares during the period Q3 FY 04/20 15,860,809 Shares Q3 FY 04/19 16,061,623 Shares (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) ※This quarterly financial results report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms. ※Disclaimer regarding to Forward Looking Statements The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements presented in these materials reflect information available to the Company and assumptions as of the date of this announcement that are based on uncertain factors that may affect future results, and the Company does not guarantee the achievement of these targets. Actual results may differ significantly as a consequence of numerous factors. Refer to "1. Qualitative information on the current quarter's performance (3) Explanation of future forecasts such as consolidated performance forecasts" on p. 2 of the attached document for the conditions that are prerequisites for performance forecasts and precautions for use of performance forecasts. (Reference purpose only) In case of any discrepancies between Japanese version and English version, Japanese Language version shall prevail. Accompanying Materials - Contents

Qualitative information on the current quarter's performance ………………………………………………… 2 (1) Explanation of Operating Results ………………………………………………………………………………… 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Position ………………………………………………………………………………… 3 (3) Explanation of future forecasts such as consolidated performance forecasts ………………………………3 Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………………………………………… 4 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets …………………………………………………………………………4 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ……………………………………………………………………………………………… 6 Quarterly Consolidated income statement First 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ………………………………………………………………………… 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income First 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ………………………………………………………………………… 7 (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ……………………………………………………… 8 (Notes on the Going Concern Assumption) …………………………………………………………………… 8 (Notes on Substantial Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity) ………………………………… 8 (Segment Information, etc.) ……………………………………………………………………………………… 9 (Business Combinations) ………………………………………………………………………………………… 10 (Significant Subsequent Events) …………………………………………………………………………………11 Others ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 12

Significant Events Related to Going Concern Assumptions ……………………………………………… 12

1 1. Qualitative information on the current quarter's performance (1) Explanation of Operating Results. The government's economic policy during the third quarter continued to improve corporate revenues, employment and personal income environment, and while the trend was on a slow recovery, the domestic economy remains unclear due to the effects of trade friction between the U.S. and China, geographical risks in neighboring countries in E.U., and the expansion of new types of corona virus infection sickness. Under business conditions above, we continued to sell mobile (smartphones and mobile phones) accessories. Sales of "iFace Reflection", a new model of iFace series released in February 2019, remained strong, and sales of iPhone11 related products launched in September 2019 remained strong as well. With regard to the proprietary cloud (SaaS) e-commerce platform "Next Engine," we continued to work with a wide range of partners to increase the added value of the platform, including strengthening collaboration with Logizard ZERO, a cloud-based warehousing management system provided by Logizard Co., Ltd. As part of our management strategy to increase corporate value over the medium to long term, we are strategically investing in growth. Recent examples include the acquisition of a product manufacturing business by a Korean subsidiary in the Commerce Business, the acquisition of an e-commerce sales support consulting company (M&A) in the Platform Business and the development investment to realize the enhancement of Next Engine functions in the Platform Business, and the research and development of IoT services in the Others Segment. As a result, increases in software depreciation expenses, amortization of goodwill, and R&D expenses have become apparent. As a result, profit growth at each stage was restrained, particularly in the previous fiscal year. However, we believe this is an important initiative that contributes to enhancing corporate value over the medium to long term. We have already begun to see some significant results, such as the acquisition of contracts that exceed our initial plan for the Furusato Tax Payment Support Service. As a result of the above, sales in the cumulative period were JPY8,660,163 thousand (up 13.0% YoY), operating profit was JPY1,383,679 thousand (up 56.9%), ordinary profit was JPY1,396,343 thousand (up 58.6%), and net profit attributable to parent company owners was JPY958,059 thousand (up 51.8%). As a reference indicator, year-on-year changes based on EBITDA, an indicator of profitability to know growth-oriented investments, are shown below. (Thousands of yen) Previous year 3rd Current year 3rd Increase Rate of change quarter, Consolidated quarter, Consolidated (decrease) YoY cumulative period cumulative period YoY Quarter Net Income Before 882,703 1,397,082 514,378 58.3% Income Taxes and Minority Interests Interest Expenses 1,390 1,569 178 12.8% Depreciation and 210,405 315,306 104,900 49.9% Amortization EBITDA 1,094,500 1,713,958 619,457 56.6% Research and Development 90,036 143,172 53,135 59.0% Due to factors such as the launch of new iPhone smartphones and Christmas demand at the end of the calendar year, sales for the third quarter are tended to be the largest compared to the other quarters, and the second and fourth quarters are tended to be at the same level and the first quarter the smallest. Results by business segment are as follows. Commerce Business In addition to "iFace Reflection" series, sales of "iFace First Class" series, the mainstay series, remained strong both at domestic retail and wholesale stores. This was attributable to increased demand for iFace series in both iPhone11 series, which was launched in September 2019, and the previous iPhone series, for which price reductions were announced. In particular, sales to major mobile carrier shops grew in the domestic wholesale market. In January, Hamee Rakuten Ichiba Smartphone Case Store opened in Rakuten Ichiba, an online mall, won the Smartphone, Tablet, and Peripheral Equipment genre prize for Rakuten Ichiba Shop of the Year 2019, which is selected from among more than 40 thousand stores. This was the eighth time to win and the Rakuten Ichiba Store had a strong presence in the market. Overseas, a consolidated subsidiary in South Korea acquired a product manufacturing business in order to create products that can be developed globally and to reduce manufacturing costs for the Group. In the U.S., while retail sales rose from the same period of the previous fiscal year due to continued strong sales of miscellaneous goods, wholesale sale was declined due to large-scale orders in the previous fiscal year. The substantial increase in domestic sales with better margin comparatively than overseas sales, has driven the growth in the overall business's margins. The total sales for the third quarter cumulative was JPY7,072,321 thousand (up 11.0%, YoY) and the segment's revenue (operating revenue) was JPY1,688,601 thousand (up 33.7%, YoY). 2 Platform Business The transfer of call center operations, which we have been working on since the previous fiscal year, was largely completed with the aim of maintaining and improving service levels and effectively utilizing our own resources. Although the pace of contract acquisition has slowed temporarily due to building internal organization to once again increase the pace of customer contracts acquisition in order to achieve the medium-term plan, we succeeded steadily to meet the initial plan. As a result, the total number of subscribers was 3,849 (up 227 from the end of the previous fiscal year) and the number of stores used was 30,034 (up 2,028 from the end of the previous fiscal year, both according to our own survey). Hamee Consulting Corp., which provides sales support consulting to e-commerce businesses, has been restrained by upfront investments (recruitment of consultants) aimed at growing from the next fiscal year onward. However, she continued to work on business growth such as releasing "mark bench", a sales survey tool that enables it to estimate sales of other companies' products in the Rakuten Ichiba easily at low prices. As a result, sales in the platform business in the cumulative period were JPY1,362,972 thousand (up 6.5% YoY) and segment profit (operating profit) was JPY414,384 thousand (up 10.7% YoY) mainly due to an increase in gross profit resulting from increase of sales of Next Engine. Others This includes new services that cannot be clearly classified into either the Commerce Business or the Platform Business, such as the Furusato Tax Payment Support Service, services for EC businesses that are not linked to the main functions of Next Engine, the "Hamic BEAR" audio message robot for children has'nt got smartphones, and the investment business launched in October 2019. Sales in the cumulative period were JPY231,718 thousand (up 1,351.9% YoY), while segment loss (operating loss) was JPY90,010 thousand (loss of JPY127,883 thousand YoY) because other than Furusato Tax Payment Support Services were in the still prior investment phase. (2) Explanation of Financial Position Total assets at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year increased by JPY1,574,596 thousand from the end of the previous fiscal year to JPY7,335,395 thousand. This was mainly because of an increase in cash and deposits of JPY302,133 thousand due to an increase in profit before income taxes, an increase in goodwill of JPY296,770 thousand due to the acquisition of a manufacturing business by a Korean subsidiary, and an increase in other current assets of JPY516,454 thousand mainly due to temporal advances paid in the Furusato Tax Payment support services. Liabilities stood at JPY2,389,962 thousand, an increase of JPY817,733 thousand from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly because of an increase of JPY500 million in short-term loans payable and an increase of JPY398,415 thousand in accounts payable-other in the Furusato Tax Payment Support Service, etc. Net assets totaled JPY4,945,432 thousand, an increase of JPY756,862 thousand from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly attributable to net income attributable to owners of the parent of JPY958,059 thousand, dividends of JPY103,530 thousand, and an increase in treasury stock of JPY52,136 thousand. (3) Explanation of future forecasts such as consolidated performance forecasts Regarding the expected results for current fiscal year, based on the progress of business results for the cumulative period of the third quarter, as well as the recent management environment, the forecast for the consolidated business announced on December 11, 2019 was updated. For details of the revisions, please refer to "Notice of Amendment to Full-Year Performance Forecasts" published on March 11, 2020 (Japanese version only). 3 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets (Thousands of yen) End of previous fiscal year End of 3rd quarter of the fiscal year (As of April 30, 2019) (As of January 31, 2020) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 1,660,313 1,962,446 Notes and accounts receivable 1,283,232 1,454,202 Inventory 1,032,246 1,209,997 Work in process - 2,328 Raw materials and supplies 191 3,262 Others 419,149 935,603 Allowance for doubtful accounts (21,460) (14,568) Total current assets 4,373,671 5,553,272 Fixed assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures 196,036 207,003 Accumulated depreciation (31,854) (42,398) Buildings and structures, net 164,182 164,605 Tools, furniture and fixtures 335,619 457,299 Accumulated depreciation (225,210) (297,766) Tools, furniture, and fixtures, net 110,409 159,532 Construction in progress 2,058 - Total property, plant and equipment 276,651 324,137 Intangible assets Goodwill 358,755 655,526 Software 246,232 231,776 Trademark rights 16,372 29,531 Technology assets 7,758 5,804 Customer related asset 86,936 72,119 Others 28 1,568 Total intangible assets 716,085 996,327 Investments and other assets Investment securities 177 15,342 Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates 30,119 38,264 Insurance reserve 36,114 - Deferred tax assets 219,847 242,297 Others 108,130 165,753 Total investments and other assets 394,390 461,658 Total noncurrent assets 1,387,127 1,782,122 Total assets 5,760,799 7,335,395 4 (Thousands of yen) End of previous fiscal year End of 3rd quarter of the fiscal year (As of April 30, 2019) (As of January 31, 2020) Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable 207,738 127,674 Short-term loans 300,000 800,000 Current portion of long-term loans payable 60,506 48,036 Accounts payable-other 334,664 733,079 Accrued expenses 172,300 180,209 Income taxes payable 187,296 325,467 Provision for bonuses 77,265 1,394 Reserve for sales returns 6,807 8,154 Provision for discount points 841 1,480 Others 34,415 14,372 Total current liabilities 1,381,834 2,239,870 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term loan 139,925 103,968 Obligations for retirement 7,042 4,372 Others 43,427 41,751 Total Noncurrent liabilities 190,394 150,092 Total liabilities 1,572,229 2,389,962 Net assets Shareholders' equity Common stock 535,803 536,461 Capital surplus 455,803 456,461 Retained earnings 3,202,658 4,055,578 Treasury stock (126,046) (178,183) Total shareholders' equity 4,068,219 4,870,317 Other accumulated comprehensive income Adjustments on foreign currency statement (20,544) (63,264) translation Total other accumulated comprehensive (20,544) (63,264) income Share Option 140,896 138,380 Total net assets 4,188,570 4,945,432 Total liabilities and net assets 5,760,799 7,335,395 5 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated income statement First 3rd quarter of the fiscal year (Thousands of yen) First 3rd quarter of previous fiscal year First 3rd quarter of fiscal year (From May 1, 2,018 to January 31, (From May 1, 2,019 to January 31, 2019) 2020) Net sales 7,664,932 8,660,163 Cost of sales 3,759,159 3,887,041 Gross profit 3,905,773 4,773,122 Reversal of reserve for sales returns 3,615 6,807 Provision for reserve for sales returns 5,325 8,154 Gross profit after adjustment of reserve for sales 3,904,063 4,771,774 returns Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,021,955 3,388,094 Operating profit 882,107 1,383,679 Non-operating income Interest income 690 721 Refund on insurance - 19,351 Equity in earnings of affiliates 4,228 14,458 Others 5,610 6,164 Total non-operating income 10,530 40,696 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 1,390 1,569 Payment Guarantee Fee 5,490 5,194 Foreign exchange losses 1,067 16,526 Others 4,039 4,743 Total non-operating expenses 11,988 28,033 Ordinary profit 880,649 1,396,343 Extraordinary income Gain on reversal of subscription rights to shares 6,290 2,516 Total extraordinary income 6,290 2,516 Extraordinary losses Impairment loss 4,091 - Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets 144 1,776 Total extraordinary loss 4,236 1,776 Quarter net profit before income taxes and 882,703 1,397,082 minority interests Income taxes 243,931 463,350 Income taxes-deferred 7,458 (24,328) Total income taxes 251,390 439,022 Quarterly net profit 631,313 958,059 Net profit attributable to owners of parent 631,313 958,059 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income First 3rd quarter of the fiscal year (Thousands of yen) First 3rd quarter of previous fiscal year First 3rd quarter of fiscal year (From May 1, 2,018 to January 31, (From May 1, 2,019 to January 31, 2019) 2020) Quarterly net profit Other comprehensive income Adjustments on foreign currency statementtranslation Total other comprehensive income Quarterly Comprehensive income (Details) Quarterly Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non- controlling interests 631,313 958,059 (13,858) (42,720) (13,858) (42,720) 617,454 915,339 617,454 915,339 - - 7 Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes on the Going Concern Assumption) Not applicable. (Notes on Substantial Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity) I Previous 3rd Quarter (From May 1, 2,018 to January 31, 2019) Dividends paid (Resolution) Type of stock Total dividends Dividends per Record Date Effective date Source of (thousand yen) share (yen) distributions July 26, 2018 Common 88,293 5.50 April 30, July 27, 2018 Retained earnings Annual General Meeting stock 2018 Current 3rd Quarter (From May 1, 2,019 to January 31, 2020) Dividends paid (Resolution) Type of stock Total dividends Dividends per Record Date Effective date Source of (thousand yen) share (yen) distributions July 25, 2019 Common 103,530 6.50 April 30, July 26, 2019 Retained earnings Annual General Meeting stock 2019 8 (Segment Information, etc.) [Segment Information] I Previous 3rd Quarter (From May 1, 2,018 to January 31, 2019) 1. Information on net sales and profits or losses by reported segment (Thousands of yen) Reportable segments Quarterly Adjusted consolidated Others Total Amount recorded Commerce Platform (NOTE) 1 amount in the statement Total (NOTE) 2 Business Business of income (NOTE) 3 Net sales Sales to 3rd party 6,369,739 1,279,233 7,648,972 15,959 7,664,932 - 7,664,932 Intersegment sales - - - - - - - Total 6,369,739 1,279,233 7,648,972 15,959 7,664,932 - 7,664,932 Segment profit or (loss) 1,263,193 374,353 1,637,547 (127,883) 1,509,664 (627,556) 882,107 (NOTE) (OTHER) "Others" refers to business segments that are not included in reportable segments and includes services, etc. for EC businesses that are not linked to the main functions of Next Engine. (NOTE) 2. adjustments to segment profit of (627,556) thousand is corporate expenses that are not allocated to reportable segments, and mainly general and administrative expenses. (NOTE) 3. Segment profit is consistent with operating profit in the quarterly consolidated statements of income. Information on impairment loss on noncurrent assets and goodwill by reportable segment Not applicable. II Current 3rd Quarter (From May 1, 2,019 to January 31, 2020) Information on net sales and profits or losses by reported segment (Thousands of yen) Reportable segments Quarterly Adjusted consolidated Others Amount Total amount recorded in the Commerce Platform (NOTE) 1 Total (NOTE) 2 statement of Business Business income (NOTE) 3 Net sales Sales to 3rd party 7,072,321 1,356,122 8,428,444 231,718 8,660,163 - 8,660,163 Intersegment sales - 6,849 6,849 - 6,849 (6,849) - Total 7,072,321 1,362,972 8,435,294 231,718 8,667,012 (6,849) 8,660,163 Segment profit or (loss) 1,688,601 414,384 2,102,985 (90,010) 2,012,975 (629,295) 1,383,679 (NOTE) 1 "Other" is a business segment not included in the reporting segment, which includes services to assist taxation and services for EC companies that are not linked to the main functions of Next Engine. (NOTE) 2 adjustments to segment profit of (629,295) thousand are mainly corporate expenses that are not allocated to each reportable segment, and mainly general and administrative expenses. (NOTE) 3. Segment profit is consistent with operating profit in the quarterly consolidated statements of income. 2. Information on impairment loss on noncurrent assets and goodwill by reportable segment Not applicable. 9 (Business Combinations) On October 1, 2019, Hamee Korea Co. Ltd. (this quarter end: December 31), a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, signed a business transfer agreement with JEI DESIGN WORKS Inc. regarding the transfer of the Company's manufacturing business, and acquired the business on that date. 1. The outline of the Business Combination Name and contents of business of the partner company Name of partner company: JEI DESIGN WORKS Inc. Content of Business: Product Manufacturing Business Main reasons for the business combination The decision was made to acquire this business with the aim of creating products that can be developed globally and reducing the manufacturing costs of our group's products. Date of business combination October 1, 2019 Legal form of business combination Transfer of business in consideration of cash Name following business combination No change. Main reasons for determining the partner company This is because Hamee Korea Co. Ltd., consolidated subsidiary, received the business in exchange for cash. Period of business results of acquired businesses included in this Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income From October 1, 2,019 to December 31, 2019 Acquisition cost of acquired business and breakdown by type of consideration Consideration for acquisition Cash KRW4,278,839 thousand (approximate 396,000 thousand yen) Acquisition cost KRW4,278,839 thousand (approximate 396,000 thousand yen) 4. Goodwill, reason for recognizing goodwill, amortization method and amortization term (1) Amount of goodwill incurred 370,000 thousand yen The above figures are provisionally calculated amounts. (2) Causes of occurrence This is attributable to the future excess earning capability expected from future business development. Method and term to amortize goodwill Straight-line method over 8 years 5. Details of the additional consideration in the future stipulated in the business combination agreement and the accounting policies for this payment (1) Content of Conditional Consideration for Acquisition Payment is made for 15 months after closing in accordance with the level of achievement of business performance. (2) Accounting policies When additional payments are made, the acquisition cost is updated and the amount of goodwill and the amortization of goodwill are adjusted to reflect the assumption that the payment was made at the time of acquisition. 10 (Significant Subsequent Events) Not applicable. 11 3. Others Significant Events Related to Going Concern Assumptions Not applicable. 12 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 06:04:34 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 02:31a BRABANK ASA : BRA-ME - Ex subsequent offering today AQ 02:31a SWEDBANK : Chance to present final report on Swedbank on 23 March, 2020 AQ 02:31a AXACTOR : Annual Report 2019 AQ 02:31a RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA (SIX : RLF) announces the proposal of Prof. Jonathan Javitt, M.D., M.P.H., at the upcoming general assembly as Vice Chairman of the Board BU 02:30a DEXIA : Dexia Group consolidated results 2019 GL 02:30a Nicox to Receive 15 Million and Half of the Cost of the Second NCX 470 Phase 3 Clinical Trial from Ocumension Therapeutics under Amended Agreement GL 02:26a OTSUKA : Chemical Announces Personnel Changes (187KB) PU 02:24a KOMATSU : China's building work stalls in February, as virus keeps workers indoors RE 02:22a STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : profit slides as investors flee AQ 02:22a TP ICAP : Virus may offer TP Icap 'market opportunities' AQ