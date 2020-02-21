Log in
Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2017

02/21/2020 | 04:02am EST

The financial results have been translated from the Japanese Consolidated Financial Statement s for reference Japanese version will prevail.

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

FY 2017 3Q

illion en

3.8

illion en

(8.5)

illion en

(7.4)

illion en

(4.2)

161,885

13,640

14,221

9,510

FY 2016 3Q

156,027

(0.3)

14,908

4.5

15,349

5.5

9,922

12.1

FY 2017 3Q

en

en

100.43

-

FY 2016 3Q

106.69

-

illion en

illion en

FY 2017 3Q

211,659

136,933

62.

FY 2016

199,521

125,389

60.

1

Copy right (C) 2020 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

en

en

en

en

en

2016

22.50

22.50

45.00

FY2017

-

25.00

-

2017

25.00

50.00

Profit attributable

Full year

illion en

6.2

illion en

6.8

illion en

5.4

illion en

9.7

en

242,000

22,700

23,000

15,000

158.41

FY 2017 3Q

99,504,740

shares

FY 2016:

105,998,240

shares

FY 2017 3Q

4,815,892

shares

FY 2016:

11,308,612

shares

FY 2017 3Q

94,689,229

shares

FY 2016 3Q

93,006,901

shares

2

Copy right (C) 2020 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

(M ilions of yen)

Deposits paid

Raw materials and supplies

Property, plant and equipment

Total intangible assets

(44)(45)

Notes and accounts payable - trade

Other provision

Net defined benefit liability

Capital stock

Retained earnings

Total shareholders' equity

Foreign currency translation adjustment

Non-controlling interests

3

Copy right (C) 2020 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

(M ilions of yen)

Gross profit

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Operating profit

Non-operating income

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

Total non-operating income

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

Foreign exchange losses

Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries

Total non-operating expenses

Ordinary profit

Extraordinary income

Total extraordinary income

Extraordinary losses

4

Copy right (C) 2020 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

(M ilions of yen)

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(251)

Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

5

Copy right (C) 2020 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 09:01:04 UTC
