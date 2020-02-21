Log in
News : Companies

News : Companies
All News
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019

02/21/2020 | 04:02am EST

The financial results have been translated from the Japanese Consolidated Financial Statement s for reference Japanese version will prevail.

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

FY 2019 3Q

illion en

12.1

illion en

16.5

illion en

14.9

illion en

16.5

198,419

19,928

20,158

13,039

FY 2018 3Q

177,008

9.3

17,112

25.5

17,541

23.3

11,194

17.7

FY 2019 3Q

en

en

142.50

-

FY 2018 3Q

118.86

-

illion en

illion en

2019 3Q

41 083

60

889

64

2018

32 779

14

901

1

Copy right (C) 2020 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

en

en

en

en

en

2018

55.00

FY2019

-

32.50

-

2019

32.50

.00

Profit attributable

Full year

illion en

7.4

illion en

11 .9

illion en

10.4

illion en

9.5

en

274,000

28,400

28,500

18,300

200.00

2019

3Q

94,704,740

shares

2018:

94,704,740

shares

2019

3Q

204

309

shares

2018

3,204

45

shares

2019

3Q

500

527

shares

2018

3Q :

94,178

784

shares

2

Copy right (C) 2020 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(M ilions of yen)

3

Copy right (C) 2020 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of I ncome

(M ilions of yen)

2018Fy 3Q

2019Fy 3Q

4

Copy right (C) 2020 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive I ncome

(M ilions of yen)

2018Fy 3Q

2019Fy 3Q

5

Copy right (C) 2020 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

6

Copy right (C) 2020 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 09:01:02 UTC
