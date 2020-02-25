Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 0 02/25/2020 | 09:03pm EST Send by mail :

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) February 10, 2020 Company Name: NICHIAS Corporation Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code number 5393) URL: http://www.nichias.co.jp/nichias-E/ Representative: Toshiyuki Takei, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Kiminori Nakata, Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer Phone: +81-3-4413-1111 Scheduled date of filing of quarterly consolidated financial statements: February 13, 2020 Supplementary materials for financial results: Available Organization of financial results briefing: None Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment: － (Fractional amounts of less than ¥1 million are discarded.) 1. Consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the Fiscal Year 2019 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (1) Operating Results (cumulative) (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of the parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % FY2019 Q3 152,570 (4.9) 14,931 (14.1) 15,454 (13.7) 10,552 (14.3) FY2018 Q3 160,494 13.9 17,376 15.3 17,898 14.0 12,312 15.4 Note: Comprehensive income FY2019 Q3 ¥11,422 million---9.0%, FY2018 Q3 ¥10,476 million---(23.6)% Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share FY2019 Q3 Yen Yen 159.07 － FY2018 Q3 185.19 － *The Company carried out a reverse stock split on a one-for-two basis on October 1, 2018. Basic earnings per share are calculated based on the assumption that the reverse stock split was carried out at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of December 31, 2019 203,604 124,274 60.6 As of March 31, 2019 206,426 117,774 56.6 (Reference) Shareholders' equity FY2019 Q3 ¥123,346 million; As of March 31, 2019 (FY2018) ¥116,786 million 2. Dividends Annual Dividends End of 1st quarter End of 1st half End of 3rd quarter Year-end Total FY2018 Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen － 16.00 － 36.00 － FY2019 － 38.00 － FY2019 (Forecast) 38.00 76.00 Note: Adjustments from the most recently released dividend forecast: Available *The Company carried out a reverse stock split on a one-for-two basis on October 1, 2018. Accordingly, the year-end dividends per share for the FY2018 take into account the impact of this reverse stock split, and total annual dividends are indicated with "－." When the reverse stock split is not taken into account, the year-end dividends per share for the FY2018 would be 18 yen per share and annual dividends per share would be 34 yen. 3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for Fiscal Year 2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (Percentage figures represent changes from previous fiscal year) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Basic earnings owners of the parent per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 208,000 (3.5) 20,800 (8.1) 21,200 (8.5) 14,500 (8.6) 218.21 Note: Adjustments from the most recently released consolidated results forecast: None *Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the consolidated quarter under review: None Application of specific accounting methods in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements 1) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes 2) Changes other than those in 1) above: None 3) Changes in accounting estimates: None 4) Restatements: None (4) Number of shares outstanding (ordinary shares) Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock) FY2019 Q3 (As of December 31, 2019) 67,811,917 shares FY2018 (As of March 31, 2019) 67,811,917 shares Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period FY2019 Q3 (As of December 31, 2019) 1,476,415 shares FY2018 (As of March 31, 2019) 1,475,348 shares Average number of shares outstanding during the period FY2019 Q3 (As of December 31, 2019) 66,336,105 shares FY2018 Q3 (As of December 31, 2018) 66,487,454 shares *The Company carried out a reverse stock split on a one-for-two basis on October 1, 2018. The average number of shares outstanding during the period is calculated based on the assumption that the reverse stock split was carried out at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. *The consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 are not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or auditor. *Information concerning proper use of financial forecasts and other special notes Information concerning forward-looking statements Forward-looking statements concerning financial forecasts contained in these materials are based on information available to the Company when the forecasts were made and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. However, the Company makes no guarantee that these forecasts will be achieved. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to a variety of factors. Disclaimer: This is a Japanese-English translation of the summary of financial statements of the Company produced for your convenience. Since no auditor audited this report, officially only the Japanese version is assumed to be the summary of financial statements of the Company. This summary does not constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on these statements. In the case that there is any discrepancy between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version is assumed to be correct. Attachment index 1. Qualitative information on the quarter under review................................................................................................ 2 (1) Explanation of operating results ................................................................................................................................................................... 2 (2) Explanation of financial position ................................................................................................................................................................... 2 (3) Explanation of information related to future prospects including consolidated results forecasts ................................... 3 2. Consolidated financial statements and related notes ................................................................................................ 4 (1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets ...................................................................................................................................................... 4 (2) Quarterly consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income..................... 6 Quarterly consolidated statements of income .............................................................................................................................................. 6 Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income................................................................................................................ 7 (3) Quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows.................................................................................................................................. 8 (4) Notes regarding quarterly consolidated financial statements ...................................................................................................... 10 (Notes regarding going concern assumption) ....................................................................................................................................... 10 (Notes regarding significant changes in shareholders' equity [if any])........................................................................................ 10 (Changes to Accounting Policies) ................................................................................................................................................................ 10 (Segment information) ..................................................................................................................................................................................... 10 3. Supplementary Materials ............................................................................................................................................. 11 1 1. Qualitative information on the quarter under review (1) Explanation of operating results During the third quarter of the fiscal year, the Japanese economy continued to recover moderately overall. In the manufacturing industry, exports and production remained weak, and there were signs of softness in capital investment due to the corporate sector's cautious assessment of business conditions. Overseas, the US economy continues to recover, and emerging economies are recovering slowly amidst signs of weakness. However, China's economy is gradually slowing, with signs of a further softening, particularly in the manufacturing industry. Moreover, the Group must take into account downside risks to the economy resulting from volatility in financial capital markets, the impact of heightened tensions over the US-China trade dispute, and measures to deal with the excess debt problem. In these conditions, the Group's net sales fell 4.9% to ¥152,570 million. This was because demand related to semiconductor production equipment was soft, and in addition, conditions were unique in the same period in the previous fiscal year in that sales increased due to the completion of large-scale shipbuilding construction projects and the longer consolidated fiscal period following the change in fiscal periods for some consolidated subsidiaries. In terms of profits, operating income decreased by 14.1% year on year to ¥14,931 million, ordinary income decreased by 13.7% year on year to ¥15,454 million, and profit attributable to owners of the parent company decreased by 14.3% year on year to ¥10,552 million. The net sales by segment for the third quarter of the fiscal year are as follows: Sales in the Energy and Industrial Plants Divisiondecreased by 3.9% year on year to ¥46,154 million. When excluding the large-scale shipbuilding construction projects posted in the previous year, we find that demand was solid particularly from petroleum refining and petrochemical companies as well as electricity companies. Sales in the Industrial Products Divisiondecreased by 4.3% year on year to ¥33,840 million due to slowing demand for fluoropolymer products for semiconductor-related applications. However, demand was strong for sealing materials for infrastructure and for inorganic thermal insulation materials. Sales in the Advanced Products Divisionfell by 17.2% year on year to ¥16,100 million due to soft demand for semiconductor production equipment. Sales in the Autoparts Divisionfell by 0.9% year on year to ¥33,572 million because of the impact of higher amounts of sales following changes to the fiscal periods of some consolidated subsidiaries in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018. Although overseas demand declined, domestic demand was in line with the previous year. Sales in the Building Materials Divisiondecreased by 3.7% year on year to ¥22,903 million because floor installation work completed in the third quarter declined. However, demand for wrap-type fireproof materials remained solid. (2) Explanation of financial position 1) Assets, liabilities, and net assets Total assets at the end of the third quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥203,604 million, down ¥2,822 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was largely because property, plant and equipment increased by ¥2,124 million and costs on uncompleted construction contracts increased by ¥1,585 million, while accounts receivable from completed construction contracts decreased by ¥3,687 million and electronically recorded monetary claims fell by ¥3,241 million. Liabilities at the end of the third quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥79,330 million, down ¥9,322 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was largely the result of a ¥4,775 million decrease in notes and accounts payable-trade, a ¥2,713 million decrease in income taxes payable, and a ¥1,230 million decrease in provision for bonuses. Net assets at the end of the third quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥124,274 million, up ¥6,499 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was largely due to an increase of ¥5,643 million in retained earnings and an increase of ¥937 million in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities. 2) Cash flows Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 (hereinafter, "cash") decreased by ¥1,984 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥25,746 million. Cash flows and factors affecting cash flows are as follows: 2 (Net cash provided by [used in] operating activities) Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥11,322 million (compared to receipts of ¥7,303 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was because, although cash decreased due to ¥7,141 million in income taxes paid and a ¥3,269 million decrease in notes and accounts payable-trade, cash increased due to ¥15,058 million in income before income taxes and a ¥7,177 million decrease in notes and accounts receivable-trade. (Net cash provided by [used in] investing activities) Net cash used in investing activities was ¥7,825 million (compared to expenditures of ¥8,173 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was due to a decrease in cash due to ¥7,927 million in expenditures for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment. (Net cash provided by [used in] financing activities) Net cash used in financing activities was ¥5,531 million (compared to expenditures of ¥4,060 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was due to a decrease in cash due to ¥4,765 million in cash dividends paid. (3) Explanation of information related to future prospects including consolidated results forecasts The results in the third quarter of the consolidated fiscal year were generally in line with forecasts. As a result, we have not revised the forecasts for the full year for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2020, released on May 7, 2019. The Company prepared these earnings forecasts based on the information obtainable on the day that these materials were released, and actual results could differ from forecasts depending on a range of factors. 3 2. Consolidated financial statements and related notes (1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets (Millions of yen) FY2018 FY2019 Q3 (As of March 31, 2019) (As of December 31, 2019) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 28,527 27,008 Notes and accounts receivable-trade 30,849 30,215 Electronically recorded monetary claims 13,131 9,890 Accounts receivable from completed construction 16,097 12,410 contracts Merchandise and finished goods 12,351 13,423 Work in process 2,561 2,784 Raw materials and supplies 9,626 10,161 Costs on uncompleted construction contracts 9,173 10,759 Other 3,073 3,273 Allowance for doubtful accounts (15) (18) Total current assets 125,376 119,907 Noncurrent assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures 52,964 57,473 Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss (31,221) (32,115) Buildings and structures, net 21,743 25,358 Machinery, equipment and vehicles 72,464 75,424 Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss (58,945) (60,598) Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 13,518 14,825 Land 14,599 14,516 Lease assets 488 374 Accumulated depreciation (254) (207) Lease assets, net 233 166 Construction in progress 6,753 3,335 Other 8,781 9,834 Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss (7,864) (8,146) Other, net 917 1,687 Total property, plant and equipment 57,765 59,889 Intangible assets Software 656 690 Other 541 605 Total intangible assets 1,198 1,295 Investments and other assets Investment securities 15,738 16,534 Net defined benefit asset 869 967 Deferred tax assets 1,470 1,297 Other 4,050 3,747 Allowance for doubtful accounts (42) (35) Total investments and other assets 22,086 22,511 Total noncurrent assets 81,050 83,696 Total assets 206,426 203,604 4 (Millions of yen) FY2018 FY2019 Q3 (As of December 31, (As of March 31, 2019) 2019) Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable-trade 23,252 18,477 Electronically recorded monetary obligations 12,595 12,254 Current portion of bonds 5,400 400 Short-term loans payable 7,855 8,125 Accounts payable-other 5,153 5,315 Income taxes payable 3,824 1,110 Advances received on uncompleted construction 4,260 3,099 contracts Provision for bonuses 3,185 1,955 Other 3,829 3,781 Total current liabilities 69,357 54,518 Noncurrent liabilities Bonds payable 8,800 13,400 Long-term loans payable 2,800 2,300 Deferred tax liabilities 920 1,697 Net defined benefit liability 4,369 4,329 Reserves for litigation losses 257 416 Other 2,147 2,667 Total noncurrent liabilities 19,294 24,811 Total liabilities 88,652 79,330 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 12,128 12,128 Capital surplus 13,857 13,857 Retained earnings 91,441 97,084 Treasury stock (4,050) (4,052) Total shareholders' equity 113,377 119,018 Total other cumulative comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 6,659 7,596 Foreign currency translation adjustment (611) (1,136) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (2,638) (2,132) Total other cumulative comprehensive income 3,409 4,328 Non-controlling interests 988 927 Total net assets 117,774 124,274 Total liabilities and net assets 206,426 203,604 5 Quarterly consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Quarterly consolidated statements of income Third quarter of consolidated fiscal year (Millions of yen) FY2018 Q3 FY2019 Q3 (From April 1, 2018 (From April 1, 2019 to to December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) Net sales Net sales of merchandise and finished goods 113,611 109,011 Net sales of completed construction contracts 46,882 43,559 Total net sales 160,494 152,570 Cost of sales Cost of merchandise and finished goods sold 82,621 80,332 Cost of sales of completed construction contracts 39,652 36,596 Total cost of sales 122,273 116,929 Gross profit 38,221 35,641 Selling, general and administrative expenses Selling expenses 6,418 6,518 General and administrative expenses 14,426 14,192 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 20,844 20,710 Operating income 17,376 14,931 Non-operating income Interest income 66 49 Dividends income 342 340 Rent income 390 382 Equity in earnings of affiliates 43 62 Other 395 460 Total non-operating income 1,239 1,296 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 106 128 Foreign exchange losses 297 360 Other 313 284 Total non-operating expenses 717 773 Ordinary income 17,898 15,454 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of noncurrent assets 14 61 Total extraordinary income 14 61 Extraordinary loss Provision for litigation loss reserves 167 158 Loss on sales and retirement of noncurrent assets 141 102 Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates － 196 Total extraordinary losses 308 457 Income before income taxes 17,604 15,058 Income taxes-current 4,821 4,157 Income taxes-deferred 390 372 Total income taxes 5,211 4,530 Net income 12,393 10,527 Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 80 (24) Net income attributable to owners of the parent company 12,312 10,552 6 Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income Third quarter of consolidated fiscal year (Millions of yen) FY2018 Q3 FY2019 Q3 (From April 1, 2018 to (From April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) Net income 12,393 10,527 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (1,755) 937 Foreign currency translation adjustment (532) (558) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 371 515 Total other comprehensive income (1,916) 894 Comprehensive income 10,476 11,422 Breakdown Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent 10,401 11,471 company Comprehensive income attributable to minority interests 75 (48) 7 (3) Quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows (Millions of yen) FY2018 Q3 FY2019 Q3 (From April 1, 2018 to (From April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) Cash flows from operating activities Income before income taxes 17,604 15,058 Depreciation and amortization 4,149 4,535 Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability 52 (39) Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses (1,036) (1,225) Interest and dividends income received (409) (390) Interest expenses 106 128 Foreign exchange losses (gains) 257 102 Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade (2,608) 7,177 Decrease (increase) in inventories (2,587) (2,428) Decrease (increase) in costs on uncompleted construction (917) (1,586) contracts Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade (1,235) (3,269) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable-other 297 (260) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses (3) (151) Increase (decrease) in advances received on uncompleted (1,613) (1,161) construction contracts Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates － 196 Decrease (increase) in net defined benefit asset (78) (97) Other 1,702 1,580 Subtotal 13,679 18,167 Interest and dividends income received 409 390 Interest expenses paid (114) (121) Income taxes paid (6,705) (7,141) Income taxes refund 35 27 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,303 11,322 Cash flows from investing activities Net decrease (increase) in time deposits (58) (452) Expenditures for the acquisition of property, plant and (7,910) (7,927) equipment Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 28 396 Expenditures for the acquisition of intangible fixed assets (447) (254) Proceeds from sales of investment securities 3 489 Payments of loans receivable (7) (2) Collection of loans receivable 8 7 Other 209 (81) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (8,173) (7,825) Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable (3,060) (230) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 1,300 － Repayment of long-term loans payable (300) － Proceeds from issuance of bonds 4,997 4,976 Redemption of bonds (800) (5,400) Proceeds from stock issuance to non-controlling 72 － shareholders Cash dividends paid (4,156) (4,765) 8 Net decrease (increase) in treasury stock (2,009) (2) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (11) (11) Other (93) (98) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (4,060) (5,531) Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (112) 49 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (5,043) (1,984) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 26,499 27,730 Increase in cash and cash equivalents due to new consolidation 1,573 － Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 23,029 25,746 9 Notes regarding quarterly consolidated financial statements (Notes regarding going concern assumption)

Not applicable (Notes regarding significant changes in shareholders' equity [if any]) Not applicable (Changes to Accounting Policies) Subsidiaries that apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) have adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" (hereafter, "IFRS 16") beginning with the first quarter of this consolidated fiscal year. As a result, the lessee must, in principle, recognize all leases as assets and liabilities on its balance sheet. In adopting IFRS 16, the Group uses the transition method to previous periods so that the cumulative impact resulting from the changes in the accounting policy is recognized on the day on which it was adopted. As a result, in the third quarter, "other" under property, plant and equipment increased by ¥616 million, "other" under current liabilities increased by ¥59 million and "other" under noncurrent liabilities rose by ¥498 million. The impact on the statements of income and the statements of cash flows in the third quarter was minimal. (Segment information) Segment information I. Third quarter of the fiscal year 2018 (April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) 1. Information on net sales and profit (loss) by reporting segment (Millions of yen) Reporting segments Quarterly consolidated Energy and Industrial Advanced Building Adjustments Industrial Autoparts Total profit/loss Products Products Materials Plants posted Net sales Net sales to 48,018 35,350 19,449 33,884 23,791 160,494 － 160,494 external customers Intersegment sales － 6,788 － － － 6,788 (6,788) － or transfers Total 48,018 42,138 19,449 33,884 23,791 167,283 (6,788) 160,494 Segment profit or 4,444 5,876 3,459 2,955 639 17,376 － 17,376 loss Information related to impairment loss of noncurrent assets and goodwill by reporting segment: Not applicable II. Third quarter of the fiscal year 2019 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) Information on net sales and profit (loss) by reporting segment (Millions of yen) Reporting segments Quarterly Energy and Industrial Advanced Autoparts Building Total Adjustments consolidated Industrial Products Products Materials profit/loss Plants posted Net sales Net sales to 46,154 33,840 16,100 33,572 22,903 152,570 － 152,570 external customers Intersegment sales － 6,472 － － － 6,472 (6,472) － or transfers Total 46,154 40,312 16,100 33,572 22,903 159,043 (6,472) 152,570 Segment profit or 4,657 4,557 2,105 2,506 1,105 14,931 － 14,931 loss 2. Information related to impairment loss of noncurrent assets and goodwill by reporting segment: Not applicable 10 3. Supplementary Materials Financial results supplementary materials (1) Key consolidated financial figures (Trends) (Percentage figures represent changes from previous fiscal year) (Millions of yen) Q1-Q3 Cumulative Full Year FY2018 FY2019 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Results Results Change Results Results Results Results Forecast Change Net sales 160,494 152,570 - 4.9% 170,430 180,363 197,495 215,495 208,000 - 3.5% Operating income 17,376 14,931 - 14.1% 15,104 19,600 21,357 22,629 20,800 - 8.1% Operating margin (%) 10.8% 9.8% 8.9% 10.9% 10.8% 10.5% 10.0% Ordinary income 17,898 15,454 - 13.7% 15,480 19,756 21,804 23,171 21,200 - 8.5% Ordinary income margin (%) 11.2% 10.1% 9.1% 11.0% 11.0% 10.8% 10.2% Profit attributable to 12,312 10,552 - 14.3% 6,669 13,409 14,956 15,861 14,500 - 8.6% owners of parent Net income margin (%) 7.7% 6.9% 3.9% 7.4% 7.6% 7.4% 7.0% Basic earnings per share (yen) 185.19 159.07 - 14.1% 103.75 200.82 222.73 238.70 218.21 - 8.6% Total assets 200,249 203,604 1.7% 154,922 175,999 196,459 206,426 － － Net assets 114,441 124,274 8.6% 85,665 97,890 109,705 117,774 － － Shareholders' equity 113,486 123,346 8.7% 84,879 97,367 109,195 116,786 － － Equity ratio (%) 56.7% 60.6% 54.8% 55.3% 55.6% 56.6% － Interest-bearing debt 26,018 25,984 - 0.1% 25,840 23,976 23,818 26,065 － － Interest-bearing debt ratio (%) 13.0% 12.8% 16.7% 13.6% 12.1% 12.6% － Capital expenditures 9,740 6,926 - 28.9% 4,287 9,775 12,772 12,816 11,000 - 14.2% Depreciation & amortization 4,149 4,535 9.3% 4,598 3,969 4,800 5,760 6,500 12.8% R&D expenses 4,423 4,572 3.4% 5,460 5,446 5,692 5,976 6,000 0.4% *1The Company has applied the "Partial Amendments to 'Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting'" (ASBJ Guidance No. 28, February 16, 2018) beginning in FY2018. These accounting standards have been retroactively applied to the figures for major management indicators for FY2017. *2 The company carried out a reverse stock split on a one-for-two basis on October 1, 2018. Basic earnings per share are calculated based on the assumption that the reverse stock split was carried out at the beginning of FY2015. (2) Quarterly consolidated operating results (Trends) (Millions of yen) FY 2018 FY 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Change Net sales 52,701 53,865 53,927 55,001 47,390 53,623 51,556 - 4.4% Operating income 6,466 5,216 5,693 5,253 4,454 5,514 4,961 - 12.8% Operating margin (%) 12.3% 9.7% 10.6% 9.6% 9.4% 10.3% 9.6% Ordinary income 6,706 5,501 5,689 5,273 4,571 5,466 5,415 - 4.8% Ordinary income margin (%) 12.7% 10.2% 10.6% 9.6% 9.6% 10.2% 10.5% Profit attributable to owners 4,647 3,638 4,026 3,549 3,311 3,729 3,511 - 12.8% of parent Net income margin (%) 8.8% 6.8% 7.5% 6.5% 7.0% 7.0% 6.8% All forecasts and plans that are not historical facts in this document are future business result related forecasts. These are showed by based on information and data currently available to the company. Various uncertain factors could cause actual results to differ. 11 Attachments Original document

