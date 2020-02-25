Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

|
Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year
Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
February 10, 2020
Company Name:
NICHIAS Corporation
Stock Exchange Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code number 5393)
URL:
http://www.nichias.co.jp/nichias-E/
Representative:
Toshiyuki Takei, President and Chief Executive Officer
Inquiries:
Kiminori Nakata, Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Phone:
+81-3-4413-1111
Scheduled date of filing of quarterly consolidated financial statements: February 13, 2020
Supplementary materials for financial results:
Available
Organization of financial results briefing:
None
Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment:
－
(Fractional amounts of less than ¥1 million are discarded.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the Fiscal Year 2019 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
(1) Operating Results (cumulative)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
|
|
FY2019 Q3
|
152,570
|
(4.9)
|
|
14,931
|
(14.1)
|
|
15,454
|
(13.7)
|
|
10,552
|
(14.3)
|
|
FY2018 Q3
|
160,494
|
13.9
|
|
17,376
|
15.3
|
|
17,898
|
14.0
|
|
12,312
|
15.4
|
|
Note: Comprehensive income FY2019 Q3 ¥11,422 million---9.0%, FY2018 Q3 ¥10,476 million---(23.6)%
Basic earnings per share
FY2019 Q3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
159.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018 Q3
|
|
|
|
185.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*The Company carried out a reverse stock split on a one-for-two basis on October 1,
2018. Basic earnings per share are calculated
|
based on the assumption that the reverse stock split was carried out at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
|
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
|
Total assets
|
|
|
Equity ratio
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
203,604
|
|
124,274
|
|
|
60.6
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
206,426
|
|
117,774
|
|
|
56.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference) Shareholders' equity FY2019 Q3 ¥123,346 million; As of March 31, 2019 (FY2018) ¥116,786 million
2. Dividends
－
|
16.00
|
－
|
36.00
|
－
FY2019
|
－
|
38.00
|
－
|
FY2019 (Forecast)
|
|
|
|
38.00
|
76.00
|
Note: Adjustments from the most recently released dividend forecast: Available
*The Company carried out a reverse stock split on a one-for-two basis on October 1, 2018. Accordingly, the year-end dividends per share for the FY2018 take into account the impact of this reverse stock split, and total annual dividends are indicated with "－." When the reverse stock split is not taken into account, the year-end dividends per share for the FY2018 would be 18 yen per share and annual dividends per share would be 34 yen.
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for Fiscal Year 2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(Percentage figures represent changes from previous fiscal year)
Net sales
|
|
Operating income
|
Ordinary income
|
Profit attributable to
|
Basic earnings
|
|
|
owners of the parent
|
per share
|
Full year
|
208,000
|
(3.5)
|
20,800
|
(8.1)
|
21,200
|
(8.5)
|
14,500
|
(8.6)
|
218.21
Note: Adjustments from the most recently released consolidated results forecast: None
*Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the consolidated quarter under review: None
Application of specific accounting methods in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements
Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
FY2019 Q3 (As of December 31, 2019)
|
67,811,917 shares
FY2018
(As of March 31, 2019)
|
67,811,917 shares
Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
FY2019 Q3 (As of December 31, 2019)
|
1,476,415 shares
FY2018
|
(As of March 31, 2019)
|
1,475,348 shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the period
FY2019 Q3
|
(As of December 31, 2019)
|
66,336,105 shares
FY2018 Q3
|
(As of December 31, 2018)
|
66,487,454 shares
*The Company carried out a reverse stock split on a one-for-two basis on October 1, 2018. The average number of shares outstanding during the period is calculated based on the assumption that the reverse stock split was carried out at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
*The consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 are not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or auditor.
*Information concerning proper use of financial forecasts and other special notes Information concerning forward-looking statements
Forward-looking statements concerning financial forecasts contained in these materials are based on information available to the Company when the forecasts were made and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. However, the Company makes no guarantee that these forecasts will be achieved. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to a variety of factors.
Disclaimer: This is a Japanese-English translation of the summary of financial statements of the Company produced for your convenience. Since no auditor audited this report, officially only the Japanese version is assumed to be the summary of financial statements of the Company. This summary does not constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on these statements. In the case that there is any discrepancy between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version is assumed to be correct.
1. Qualitative information on the quarter under review................................................................................................
2
(1)
Explanation of operating results ...................................................................................................................................................................
2
(2)
Explanation of financial position ...................................................................................................................................................................
2
(3)
Explanation of information related to future prospects including consolidated results forecasts ...................................
3
2. Consolidated financial statements and related notes ................................................................................................
4
(1)
Quarterly consolidated balance sheets ......................................................................................................................................................
4
(2)
Quarterly consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income.....................
6
Quarterly consolidated statements of income ..............................................................................................................................................
6
Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income................................................................................................................
7
(3)
Quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows..................................................................................................................................
8
(4)
Notes regarding quarterly consolidated financial statements ......................................................................................................
10
(Notes regarding going concern assumption) .......................................................................................................................................
10
(Notes regarding significant changes in shareholders' equity [if any])........................................................................................
10
(Changes to Accounting Policies) ................................................................................................................................................................
10
(Segment information) .....................................................................................................................................................................................
10
3. Supplementary Materials .............................................................................................................................................
11
1. Qualitative information on the quarter under review
(1) Explanation of operating results
During the third quarter of the fiscal year, the Japanese economy continued to recover moderately overall. In the manufacturing industry, exports and production remained weak, and there were signs of softness in capital investment due to the corporate sector's cautious assessment of business conditions. Overseas, the US economy continues to recover, and emerging economies are recovering slowly amidst signs of weakness. However, China's economy is gradually slowing, with signs of a further softening, particularly in the manufacturing industry. Moreover, the Group must take into account downside risks to the economy resulting from volatility in financial capital markets, the impact of heightened tensions over the US-China trade dispute, and measures to deal with the excess debt problem.
In these conditions, the Group's net sales fell 4.9% to ¥152,570 million. This was because demand related to semiconductor production equipment was soft, and in addition, conditions were unique in the same period in the previous fiscal year in that sales increased due to the completion of large-scale shipbuilding construction projects and the longer consolidated fiscal period following the change in fiscal periods for some consolidated subsidiaries.
In terms of profits, operating income decreased by 14.1% year on year to ¥14,931 million, ordinary income decreased by 13.7% year on year to ¥15,454 million, and profit attributable to owners of the parent company decreased by 14.3% year on year to ¥10,552 million.
The net sales by segment for the third quarter of the fiscal year are as follows:
Sales in the Energy and Industrial Plants Divisiondecreased by 3.9% year on year to ¥46,154 million. When excluding the large-scale shipbuilding construction projects posted in the previous year, we find that demand was solid particularly from petroleum refining and petrochemical companies as well as electricity companies.
Sales in the Industrial Products Divisiondecreased by 4.3% year on year to ¥33,840 million due to slowing demand for fluoropolymer products for semiconductor-related applications. However, demand was strong for sealing materials for infrastructure and for inorganic thermal insulation materials.
Sales in the Advanced Products Divisionfell by 17.2% year on year to ¥16,100 million due to soft demand for semiconductor production equipment.
Sales in the Autoparts Divisionfell by 0.9% year on year to ¥33,572 million because of the impact of higher amounts of sales following changes to the fiscal periods of some consolidated subsidiaries in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018. Although overseas demand declined, domestic demand was in line with the previous year. Sales in the Building Materials Divisiondecreased by 3.7% year on year to ¥22,903 million because floor
installation work completed in the third quarter declined. However, demand for wrap-type fireproof materials remained solid.
(2) Explanation of financial position
1) Assets, liabilities, and net assets
Total assets at the end of the third quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥203,604 million, down ¥2,822 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was largely because property, plant and equipment increased by ¥2,124 million and costs on uncompleted construction contracts increased by ¥1,585 million, while accounts receivable from completed construction contracts decreased by ¥3,687 million and electronically recorded monetary claims fell by ¥3,241 million.
Liabilities at the end of the third quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥79,330 million, down ¥9,322 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was largely the result of a ¥4,775 million decrease in notes and accounts payable-trade, a ¥2,713 million decrease in income taxes payable, and a ¥1,230 million decrease in provision for bonuses.
Net assets at the end of the third quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥124,274 million, up ¥6,499 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was largely due to an increase of ¥5,643 million in retained earnings and an increase of ¥937 million in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities.
2) Cash flows
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 (hereinafter, "cash") decreased by ¥1,984 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥25,746 million. Cash flows and factors affecting cash flows are as follows:
(Net cash provided by [used in] operating activities)
Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥11,322 million (compared to receipts of ¥7,303 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
This was because, although cash decreased due to ¥7,141 million in income taxes paid and a ¥3,269 million decrease in notes and accounts payable-trade, cash increased due to ¥15,058 million in income before income taxes and a ¥7,177 million decrease in notes and accounts receivable-trade.
(Net cash provided by [used in] investing activities)
Net cash used in investing activities was ¥7,825 million (compared to expenditures of ¥8,173 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
This was due to a decrease in cash due to ¥7,927 million in expenditures for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment.
(Net cash provided by [used in] financing activities)
Net cash used in financing activities was ¥5,531 million (compared to expenditures of ¥4,060 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
This was due to a decrease in cash due to ¥4,765 million in cash dividends paid.
(3) Explanation of information related to future prospects including consolidated results forecasts
The results in the third quarter of the consolidated fiscal year were generally in line with forecasts. As a result, we have not revised the forecasts for the full year for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2020, released on May 7, 2019.
The Company prepared these earnings forecasts based on the information obtainable on the day that these materials were released, and actual results could differ from forecasts depending on a range of factors.
2. Consolidated financial statements and related notes
(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019 Q3
|
|
|
(As of March 31, 2019) (As of December 31, 2019)
|
|
Current assets
Cash and deposits
|
28,527
|
27,008
|
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
|
30,849
|
30,215
|
Electronically recorded monetary claims
|
13,131
|
9,890
|
Accounts receivable from completed construction
|
16,097
|
12,410
|
Merchandise and finished goods
|
12,351
|
13,423
|
Work in process
|
2,561
|
2,784
|
Raw materials and supplies
|
9,626
|
10,161
|
Costs on uncompleted construction contracts
|
9,173
|
10,759
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(15)
|
(18)
|
Total current assets
|
125,376
|
119,907
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
Buildings and structures
|
52,964
|
57,473
|
Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss
|
(31,221)
|
(32,115)
|
Buildings and structures, net
|
21,743
|
25,358
|
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
|
72,464
|
75,424
|
Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss
|
(58,945)
|
(60,598)
|
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
|
13,518
|
14,825
|
Land
|
14,599
|
14,516
|
Lease assets
|
488
|
374
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(254)
|
(207)
|
Lease assets, net
|
233
|
166
|
Construction in progress
|
6,753
|
3,335
|
Other
|
8,781
|
9,834
|
Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss
|
(7,864)
|
(8,146)
|
Other, net
|
917
|
1,687
|
Total property, plant and equipment
|
57,765
|
59,889
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
Software
|
656
|
690
|
Other
|
541
|
605
|
Total intangible assets
|
1,198
|
1,295
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
15,738
|
16,534
|
Net defined benefit asset
|
869
|
967
|
Deferred tax assets
|
1,470
|
1,297
|
Other
|
4,050
|
3,747
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(42)
|
(35)
|
Total investments and other assets
|
22,086
|
22,511
|
Total noncurrent assets
|
81,050
|
83,696
|
Total assets
|
|
206,426
|
203,604
(Millions of yen)
(As of December 31, 2019)
(As of March 31, 2019)
Liabilities
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Notes and accounts payable-trade
|
23,252
|
18,477
|
Electronically recorded monetary obligations
|
12,595
|
12,254
|
Current portion of bonds
|
5,400
|
400
|
Short-term loans payable
|
7,855
|
8,125
|
Accounts payable-other
|
5,153
|
5,315
|
Income taxes payable
|
3,824
|
1,110
|
Advances received on uncompleted construction
|
4,260
|
3,099
|
contracts
|
|
|
Provision for bonuses
|
3,185
|
1,955
|
Other
|
3,829
|
3,781
|
Total current liabilities
|
69,357
|
54,518
|
Noncurrent liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Bonds payable
|
8,800
|
13,400
|
Long-term loans payable
|
2,800
|
2,300
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
920
|
1,697
|
Net defined benefit liability
|
4,369
|
4,329
|
Reserves for litigation losses
|
257
|
416
|
Other
|
2,147
|
2,667
|
Total noncurrent liabilities
|
19,294
|
24,811
|
Total liabilities
|
88,652
|
79,330
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
12,128
|
12,128
|
Capital surplus
|
13,857
|
13,857
|
Retained earnings
|
91,441
|
97,084
|
Treasury stock
|
(4,050)
|
(4,052)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
113,377
|
119,018
|
Total other cumulative comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
6,659
|
7,596
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(611)
|
(1,136)
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
(2,638)
|
(2,132)
|
Total other cumulative comprehensive income
|
3,409
|
4,328
|
Non-controlling interests
|
988
|
927
|
Total net assets
|
117,774
|
124,274
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
|
206,426
|
203,604
Quarterly consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Quarterly consolidated statements of income
Third quarter of consolidated fiscal year
|
|
FY2018 Q3
|
FY2019 Q3
|
|
|
(From April 1, 2018
|
(From April 1, 2019 to
|
|
|
to December 31, 2018)
|
December 31, 2019)
|
Net sales
|
|
|
Net sales of merchandise and finished goods
|
113,611
|
109,011
|
Net sales of completed construction contracts
|
46,882
|
43,559
|
Total net sales
|
160,494
|
152,570
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of merchandise and finished goods sold
|
82,621
|
80,332
|
Cost of sales of completed construction contracts
|
39,652
|
36,596
|
Total cost of sales
|
122,273
|
116,929
|
Gross profit
|
38,221
|
35,641
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Selling expenses
|
6,418
|
6,518
|
General and administrative expenses
|
14,426
|
14,192
|
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
|
20,844
|
20,710
|
Operating income
|
17,376
|
14,931
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
Interest income
|
66
|
49
|
Dividends income
|
342
|
340
|
Rent income
|
390
|
382
|
Equity in earnings of affiliates
|
43
|
62
|
Other
|
395
|
460
|
Total non-operating income
|
1,239
|
1,296
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
106
|
128
|
Foreign exchange losses
|
297
|
360
|
Other
|
313
|
284
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
717
|
773
|
Ordinary income
|
17,898
|
15,454
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
Gain on sales of noncurrent assets
|
14
|
61
|
Total extraordinary income
|
14
|
61
|
Extraordinary loss
|
|
|
Provision for litigation loss reserves
|
167
|
158
|
Loss on sales and retirement of noncurrent assets
|
141
|
102
|
Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates
|
－
|
196
|
Total extraordinary losses
|
308
|
457
|
Income before income taxes
|
17,604
|
15,058
|
Income taxes-current
|
4,821
|
4,157
|
Income taxes-deferred
|
390
|
372
|
Total income taxes
|
5,211
|
4,530
|
Net income
|
12,393
|
10,527
|
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|
80
|
(24)
|
Net income attributable to owners of the parent company
|
12,312
|
10,552
|
Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Third quarter of consolidated fiscal year
|
|
FY2018 Q3
|
FY2019 Q3
|
|
(From April 1, 2018 to
|
(From April 1, 2019 to
|
|
December 31, 2018)
|
December 31, 2019)
|
Net income
|
12,393
|
10,527
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
(1,755)
|
937
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(532)
|
(558)
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
371
|
515
|
|
(1,916)
|
894
|
Comprehensive income
|
10,476
|
11,422
|
Breakdown
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
|
10,401
|
11,471
|
company
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to minority interests
|
75
|
(48)
(3) Quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows
|
FY2018 Q3
|
FY2019 Q3
|
|
|
(From April 1, 2018 to
|
(From April 1, 2019 to
|
|
|
December 31, 2018)
|
December 31, 2019)
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
17,604
|
15,058
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,149
|
4,535
|
Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability
|
52
|
(39)
|
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
|
(1,036)
|
(1,225)
|
Interest and dividends income received
|
(409)
|
(390)
|
Interest expenses
|
106
|
128
|
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
|
257
|
102
|
Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade
|
(2,608)
|
7,177
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
(2,587)
|
(2,428)
|
Decrease (increase) in costs on uncompleted construction
|
(917)
|
(1,586)
|
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade
|
(1,235)
|
(3,269)
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable-other
|
297
|
(260)
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
|
(3)
|
(151)
|
Increase (decrease) in advances received on uncompleted
|
(1,613)
|
(1,161)
|
Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates
|
－
|
196
|
Decrease (increase) in net defined benefit asset
|
(78)
|
(97)
|
Other
|
1,702
|
1,580
|
Subtotal
|
13,679
|
18,167
|
Interest and dividends income received
|
409
|
390
|
Interest expenses paid
|
(114)
|
(121)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(6,705)
|
(7,141)
|
Income taxes refund
|
35
|
27
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
7,303
|
11,322
|
Net decrease (increase) in time deposits
|
(58)
|
(452)
|
Expenditures for the acquisition of property, plant and
|
(7,910)
|
(7,927)
|
|
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
|
28
|
396
|
Expenditures for the acquisition of intangible fixed assets
|
(447)
|
(254)
|
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
|
3
|
489
|
Payments of loans receivable
|
(7)
|
(2)
|
Collection of loans receivable
|
8
|
7
|
Other
|
209
|
(81)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(8,173)
|
(7,825)
|
Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable
|
(3,060)
|
(230)
|
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
|
1,300
|
－
|
Repayment of long-term loans payable
|
(300)
|
－
|
Proceeds from issuance of bonds
|
4,997
|
4,976
|
Redemption of bonds
|
(800)
|
(5,400)
|
Proceeds from stock issuance to non-controlling
|
72
|
－
|
|
Cash dividends paid
|
(4,156)
|
(4,765)
|
Net decrease (increase) in treasury stock
|
(2,009)
|
(2)
|
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|
(11)
|
(11)
Other
|
(93)
|
(98)
|
|
(4,060)
|
(5,531)
|
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
|
(112)
|
49
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(5,043)
|
(1,984)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
26,499
|
27,730
|
|
1,573
|
－
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
23,029
|
25,746
Notes regarding quarterly consolidated financial statements (Notes regarding going concern assumption)
Not applicable
(Notes regarding significant changes in shareholders' equity [if any]) Not applicable
(Changes to Accounting Policies)
Subsidiaries that apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) have adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" (hereafter, "IFRS 16") beginning with the first quarter of this consolidated fiscal year. As a result, the lessee must, in principle, recognize all leases as assets and liabilities on its balance sheet. In adopting IFRS 16, the Group uses the transition method to previous periods so that the cumulative impact resulting from the changes in the accounting policy is recognized on the day on which it was adopted.
As a result, in the third quarter, "other" under property, plant and equipment increased by ¥616 million, "other" under current liabilities increased by ¥59 million and "other" under noncurrent liabilities rose by ¥498 million. The impact on the statements of income and the statements of cash flows in the third quarter was minimal.
(Segment information) Segment information
I. Third quarter of the fiscal year 2018 (April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)
1. Information on net sales and profit (loss) by reporting segment
|
|
|
Reporting segments
|
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
consolidated
|
|
Energy and
|
Industrial
|
Advanced
|
|
Building
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
Industrial
|
Autoparts
|
Total
|
profit/loss
|
|
Products
|
Products
|
Materials
|
|
|
Plants
|
|
|
|
posted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales to
|
48,018
|
35,350
|
19,449
|
33,884
|
23,791
|
160,494
|
－
|
160,494
|
external customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intersegment sales
|
－
|
6,788
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
6,788
|
(6,788)
|
－
|
or transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
48,018
|
42,138
|
19,449
|
33,884
|
23,791
|
167,283
|
(6,788)
|
160,494
|
Segment profit or
|
4,444
|
5,876
|
3,459
|
2,955
|
639
|
17,376
|
－
|
17,376
|
loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information related to impairment loss of noncurrent assets and goodwill by reporting segment: Not applicable
Information on net sales and profit (loss) by reporting segment
(Millions of yen)
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales to
|
46,154
|
33,840
|
16,100
|
33,572
|
22,903
|
152,570
|
－
|
152,570
|
external customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intersegment sales
|
－
|
6,472
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
6,472
|
(6,472)
|
－
|
or transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
46,154
|
40,312
|
16,100
|
33,572
|
22,903
|
159,043
|
(6,472)
|
152,570
|
Segment profit or
|
4,657
|
4,557
|
2,105
|
2,506
|
1,105
|
14,931
|
－
|
14,931
|
loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information related to impairment loss of noncurrent assets and goodwill by reporting segment: Not applicable
10
3. Supplementary Materials
Financial results supplementary materials
(1) Key consolidated financial figures (Trends)
|
|
|
|
|
Q1-Q3 Cumulative
|
|
|
Full Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
FY2015
|
FY2016
|
FY2017
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
Change
|
Results
|
Results
|
Results
|
Results
|
Forecast
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
160,494
|
152,570
|
- 4.9%
|
170,430
|
180,363
|
197,495
|
215,495
|
208,000
|
|
- 3.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
17,376
|
14,931
|
- 14.1%
|
15,104
|
19,600
|
21,357
|
22,629
|
20,800
|
|
- 8.1%
|
Operating margin (%)
|
|
10.8%
|
9.8%
|
8.9%
|
10.9%
|
10.8%
|
10.5%
|
10.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
|
17,898
|
15,454
|
- 13.7%
|
15,480
|
19,756
|
21,804
|
23,171
|
21,200
|
|
- 8.5%
|
Ordinary income margin (%)
|
|
11.2%
|
10.1%
|
|
9.1%
|
11.0%
|
11.0%
|
10.8%
|
10.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to
|
|
12,312
|
10,552
|
- 14.3%
|
6,669
|
13,409
|
14,956
|
15,861
|
14,500
|
|
- 8.6%
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income margin (%)
|
|
7.7%
|
6.9%
|
|
3.9%
|
7.4%
|
7.6%
|
7.4%
|
7.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (yen)
|
|
185.19
|
159.07
|
- 14.1%
|
103.75
|
200.82
|
222.73
|
238.70
|
218.21
|
|
- 8.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
200,249
|
203,604
|
1.7%
|
154,922
|
175,999
|
196,459
|
206,426
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
|
114,441
|
124,274
|
8.6%
|
85,665
|
97,890
|
109,705
|
117,774
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
113,486
|
123,346
|
8.7%
|
84,879
|
97,367
|
109,195
|
116,786
|
－
|
|
－
|
Equity ratio (%)
|
|
56.7%
|
60.6%
|
|
54.8%
|
55.3%
|
55.6%
|
56.6%
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing debt
|
|
26,018
|
25,984
|
- 0.1%
|
25,840
|
23,976
|
23,818
|
26,065
|
－
|
|
－
|
Interest-bearing debt ratio (%)
|
|
13.0%
|
12.8%
|
|
16.7%
|
13.6%
|
12.1%
|
12.6%
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
9,740
|
6,926
|
- 28.9%
|
4,287
|
9,775
|
12,772
|
12,816
|
11,000
|
|
- 14.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
|
4,149
|
4,535
|
9.3%
|
4,598
|
3,969
|
4,800
|
5,760
|
6,500
|
|
12.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R&D expenses
|
|
4,423
|
4,572
|
3.4%
|
5,460
|
5,446
|
5,692
|
5,976
|
6,000
|
|
0.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1The Company has applied the "Partial Amendments to 'Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting'" (ASBJ Guidance No. 28, February 16, 2018) beginning in FY2018. These accounting standards have been retroactively applied to the figures for major management indicators for FY2017.
*2 The company carried out a reverse stock split on a one-for-two basis on October 1, 2018. Basic earnings per share are calculated based on the assumption that the reverse stock split was carried out at the beginning of FY2015.
|
(2) Quarterly consolidated operating results (Trends)
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
FY 2018
|
|
|
FY 2019
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
52,701
|
53,865
|
53,927
|
55,001
|
47,390
|
53,623
|
51,556
|
- 4.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
6,466
|
5,216
|
5,693
|
5,253
|
4,454
|
5,514
|
4,961
|
- 12.8%
|
Operating margin (%)
|
|
12.3%
|
9.7%
|
10.6%
|
9.6%
|
9.4%
|
10.3%
|
9.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
|
6,706
|
5,501
|
5,689
|
5,273
|
4,571
|
5,466
|
5,415
|
- 4.8%
|
Ordinary income margin (%)
|
|
12.7%
|
10.2%
|
10.6%
|
9.6%
|
9.6%
|
10.2%
|
10.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners
|
|
4,647
|
3,638
|
4,026
|
3,549
|
3,311
|
3,729
|
3,511
|
- 12.8%
|
of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income margin (%)
|
|
8.8%
|
6.8%
|
7.5%
|
6.5%
|
7.0%
|
7.0%
|
6.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All forecasts and plans that are not historical facts in this document are future business result related forecasts. These are showed by based on information and data currently available to the company. Various uncertain factors could cause actual results to differ.
Various uncertain factors could cause actual results to differ.
