Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

02/25/2020 | 09:03pm EST

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year

Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

February 10, 2020

Company Name:

NICHIAS Corporation

Stock Exchange Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code number 5393)

URL:

http://www.nichias.co.jp/nichias-E/

Representative:

Toshiyuki Takei, President and Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Kiminori Nakata, Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer

Phone:

+81-3-4413-1111

Scheduled date of filing of quarterly consolidated financial statements: February 13, 2020

Supplementary materials for financial results:

Available

Organization of financial results briefing:

None

Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment:

(Fractional amounts of less than ¥1 million are discarded.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the Fiscal Year 2019 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Operating Results (cumulative)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of the parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

FY2019 Q3

152,570

(4.9)

14,931

(14.1)

15,454

(13.7)

10,552

(14.3)

FY2018 Q3

160,494

13.9

17,376

15.3

17,898

14.0

12,312

15.4

Note: Comprehensive income FY2019 Q3 ¥11,422 million---9.0%, FY2018 Q3 ¥10,476 million---(23.6)%

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

FY2019 Q3

Yen

Yen

159.07

FY2018 Q3

185.19

*The Company carried out a reverse stock split on a one-for-two basis on October 1,

2018. Basic earnings per share are calculated

based on the assumption that the reverse stock split was carried out at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of December 31, 2019

203,604

124,274

60.6

As of March 31, 2019

206,426

117,774

56.6

(Reference) Shareholders' equity FY2019 Q3 ¥123,346 million; As of March 31, 2019 (FY2018) ¥116,786 million

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends

End of 1st quarter

End of 1st half

End of 3rd quarter

Year-end

Total

FY2018

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

16.00

36.00

FY2019

38.00

FY2019 (Forecast)

38.00

76.00

Note: Adjustments from the most recently released dividend forecast: Available

*The Company carried out a reverse stock split on a one-for-two basis on October 1, 2018. Accordingly, the year-end dividends per share for the FY2018 take into account the impact of this reverse stock split, and total annual dividends are indicated with "." When the reverse stock split is not taken into account, the year-end dividends per share for the FY2018 would be 18 yen per share and annual dividends per share would be 34 yen.

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for Fiscal Year 2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Percentage figures represent changes from previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of the parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

208,000

(3.5)

20,800

(8.1)

21,200

(8.5)

14,500

(8.6)

218.21

Note: Adjustments from the most recently released consolidated results forecast: None

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the consolidated quarter under review: None
  2. Application of specific accounting methods in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements

1)

Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards:

Yes

2)

Changes other than those in 1) above:

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

4) Restatements:

None

(4) Number of shares outstanding (ordinary shares)

  1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

FY2019 Q3 (As of December 31, 2019)

67,811,917 shares

FY2018

(As of March 31, 2019)

67,811,917 shares

  1. Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

FY2019 Q3 (As of December 31, 2019)

1,476,415 shares

FY2018

(As of March 31, 2019)

1,475,348 shares

  1. Average number of shares outstanding during the period

FY2019 Q3

(As of December 31, 2019)

66,336,105 shares

FY2018 Q3

(As of December 31, 2018)

66,487,454 shares

*The Company carried out a reverse stock split on a one-for-two basis on October 1, 2018. The average number of shares outstanding during the period is calculated based on the assumption that the reverse stock split was carried out at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

*The consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 are not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or auditor.

*Information concerning proper use of financial forecasts and other special notes Information concerning forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements concerning financial forecasts contained in these materials are based on information available to the Company when the forecasts were made and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. However, the Company makes no guarantee that these forecasts will be achieved. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to a variety of factors.

Disclaimer: This is a Japanese-English translation of the summary of financial statements of the Company produced for your convenience. Since no auditor audited this report, officially only the Japanese version is assumed to be the summary of financial statements of the Company. This summary does not constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on these statements. In the case that there is any discrepancy between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version is assumed to be correct.

  • Attachment index

1. Qualitative information on the quarter under review................................................................................................

2

(1)

Explanation of operating results ...................................................................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation of financial position ...................................................................................................................................................................

2

(3)

Explanation of information related to future prospects including consolidated results forecasts ...................................

3

2. Consolidated financial statements and related notes ................................................................................................

4

(1)

Quarterly consolidated balance sheets ......................................................................................................................................................

4

(2)

Quarterly consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income.....................

6

Quarterly consolidated statements of income ..............................................................................................................................................

6

Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income................................................................................................................

7

(3)

Quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows..................................................................................................................................

8

(4)

Notes regarding quarterly consolidated financial statements ......................................................................................................

10

(Notes regarding going concern assumption) .......................................................................................................................................

10

(Notes regarding significant changes in shareholders' equity [if any])........................................................................................

10

(Changes to Accounting Policies) ................................................................................................................................................................

10

(Segment information) .....................................................................................................................................................................................

10

3. Supplementary Materials .............................................................................................................................................

11

1

1. Qualitative information on the quarter under review

(1) Explanation of operating results

During the third quarter of the fiscal year, the Japanese economy continued to recover moderately overall. In the manufacturing industry, exports and production remained weak, and there were signs of softness in capital investment due to the corporate sector's cautious assessment of business conditions. Overseas, the US economy continues to recover, and emerging economies are recovering slowly amidst signs of weakness. However, China's economy is gradually slowing, with signs of a further softening, particularly in the manufacturing industry. Moreover, the Group must take into account downside risks to the economy resulting from volatility in financial capital markets, the impact of heightened tensions over the US-China trade dispute, and measures to deal with the excess debt problem.

In these conditions, the Group's net sales fell 4.9% to ¥152,570 million. This was because demand related to semiconductor production equipment was soft, and in addition, conditions were unique in the same period in the previous fiscal year in that sales increased due to the completion of large-scale shipbuilding construction projects and the longer consolidated fiscal period following the change in fiscal periods for some consolidated subsidiaries.

In terms of profits, operating income decreased by 14.1% year on year to ¥14,931 million, ordinary income decreased by 13.7% year on year to ¥15,454 million, and profit attributable to owners of the parent company decreased by 14.3% year on year to ¥10,552 million.

The net sales by segment for the third quarter of the fiscal year are as follows:

Sales in the Energy and Industrial Plants Divisiondecreased by 3.9% year on year to ¥46,154 million. When excluding the large-scale shipbuilding construction projects posted in the previous year, we find that demand was solid particularly from petroleum refining and petrochemical companies as well as electricity companies.

Sales in the Industrial Products Divisiondecreased by 4.3% year on year to ¥33,840 million due to slowing demand for fluoropolymer products for semiconductor-related applications. However, demand was strong for sealing materials for infrastructure and for inorganic thermal insulation materials.

Sales in the Advanced Products Divisionfell by 17.2% year on year to ¥16,100 million due to soft demand for semiconductor production equipment.

Sales in the Autoparts Divisionfell by 0.9% year on year to ¥33,572 million because of the impact of higher amounts of sales following changes to the fiscal periods of some consolidated subsidiaries in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018. Although overseas demand declined, domestic demand was in line with the previous year. Sales in the Building Materials Divisiondecreased by 3.7% year on year to ¥22,903 million because floor

installation work completed in the third quarter declined. However, demand for wrap-type fireproof materials remained solid.

(2) Explanation of financial position

1) Assets, liabilities, and net assets

Total assets at the end of the third quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥203,604 million, down ¥2,822 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was largely because property, plant and equipment increased by ¥2,124 million and costs on uncompleted construction contracts increased by ¥1,585 million, while accounts receivable from completed construction contracts decreased by ¥3,687 million and electronically recorded monetary claims fell by ¥3,241 million.

Liabilities at the end of the third quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥79,330 million, down ¥9,322 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was largely the result of a ¥4,775 million decrease in notes and accounts payable-trade, a ¥2,713 million decrease in income taxes payable, and a ¥1,230 million decrease in provision for bonuses.

Net assets at the end of the third quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥124,274 million, up ¥6,499 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was largely due to an increase of ¥5,643 million in retained earnings and an increase of ¥937 million in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities.

2) Cash flows

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 (hereinafter, "cash") decreased by ¥1,984 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥25,746 million. Cash flows and factors affecting cash flows are as follows:

2

(Net cash provided by [used in] operating activities)

Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥11,322 million (compared to receipts of ¥7,303 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

This was because, although cash decreased due to ¥7,141 million in income taxes paid and a ¥3,269 million decrease in notes and accounts payable-trade, cash increased due to ¥15,058 million in income before income taxes and a ¥7,177 million decrease in notes and accounts receivable-trade.

(Net cash provided by [used in] investing activities)

Net cash used in investing activities was ¥7,825 million (compared to expenditures of ¥8,173 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

This was due to a decrease in cash due to ¥7,927 million in expenditures for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment.

(Net cash provided by [used in] financing activities)

Net cash used in financing activities was ¥5,531 million (compared to expenditures of ¥4,060 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

This was due to a decrease in cash due to ¥4,765 million in cash dividends paid.

(3) Explanation of information related to future prospects including consolidated results forecasts

The results in the third quarter of the consolidated fiscal year were generally in line with forecasts. As a result, we have not revised the forecasts for the full year for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2020, released on May 7, 2019.

The Company prepared these earnings forecasts based on the information obtainable on the day that these materials were released, and actual results could differ from forecasts depending on a range of factors.

3

2. Consolidated financial statements and related notes

(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

FY2018

FY2019 Q3

(As of March 31, 2019) (As of December 31, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

28,527

27,008

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

30,849

30,215

Electronically recorded monetary claims

13,131

9,890

Accounts receivable from completed construction

16,097

12,410

contracts

Merchandise and finished goods

12,351

13,423

Work in process

2,561

2,784

Raw materials and supplies

9,626

10,161

Costs on uncompleted construction contracts

9,173

10,759

Other

3,073

3,273

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(15)

(18)

Total current assets

125,376

119,907

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

52,964

57,473

Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss

(31,221)

(32,115)

Buildings and structures, net

21,743

25,358

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

72,464

75,424

Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss

(58,945)

(60,598)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

13,518

14,825

Land

14,599

14,516

Lease assets

488

374

Accumulated depreciation

(254)

(207)

Lease assets, net

233

166

Construction in progress

6,753

3,335

Other

8,781

9,834

Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss

(7,864)

(8,146)

Other, net

917

1,687

Total property, plant and equipment

57,765

59,889

Intangible assets

Software

656

690

Other

541

605

Total intangible assets

1,198

1,295

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

15,738

16,534

Net defined benefit asset

869

967

Deferred tax assets

1,470

1,297

Other

4,050

3,747

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(42)

(35)

Total investments and other assets

22,086

22,511

Total noncurrent assets

81,050

83,696

Total assets

206,426

203,604

4

(Millions of yen)

FY2018

FY2019 Q3

(As of December 31,

(As of March 31, 2019)

2019)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

23,252

18,477

Electronically recorded monetary obligations

12,595

12,254

Current portion of bonds

5,400

400

Short-term loans payable

7,855

8,125

Accounts payable-other

5,153

5,315

Income taxes payable

3,824

1,110

Advances received on uncompleted construction

4,260

3,099

contracts

Provision for bonuses

3,185

1,955

Other

3,829

3,781

Total current liabilities

69,357

54,518

Noncurrent liabilities

Bonds payable

8,800

13,400

Long-term loans payable

2,800

2,300

Deferred tax liabilities

920

1,697

Net defined benefit liability

4,369

4,329

Reserves for litigation losses

257

416

Other

2,147

2,667

Total noncurrent liabilities

19,294

24,811

Total liabilities

88,652

79,330

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

12,128

12,128

Capital surplus

13,857

13,857

Retained earnings

91,441

97,084

Treasury stock

(4,050)

(4,052)

Total shareholders' equity

113,377

119,018

Total other cumulative comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

6,659

7,596

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(611)

(1,136)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(2,638)

(2,132)

Total other cumulative comprehensive income

3,409

4,328

Non-controlling interests

988

927

Total net assets

117,774

124,274

Total liabilities and net assets

206,426

203,604

5

  1. Quarterly consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Quarterly consolidated statements of income

Third quarter of consolidated fiscal year

(Millions of yen)

FY2018 Q3

FY2019 Q3

(From April 1, 2018

(From April 1, 2019 to

to December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Net sales

Net sales of merchandise and finished goods

113,611

109,011

Net sales of completed construction contracts

46,882

43,559

Total net sales

160,494

152,570

Cost of sales

Cost of merchandise and finished goods sold

82,621

80,332

Cost of sales of completed construction contracts

39,652

36,596

Total cost of sales

122,273

116,929

Gross profit

38,221

35,641

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Selling expenses

6,418

6,518

General and administrative expenses

14,426

14,192

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

20,844

20,710

Operating income

17,376

14,931

Non-operating income

Interest income

66

49

Dividends income

342

340

Rent income

390

382

Equity in earnings of affiliates

43

62

Other

395

460

Total non-operating income

1,239

1,296

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

106

128

Foreign exchange losses

297

360

Other

313

284

Total non-operating expenses

717

773

Ordinary income

17,898

15,454

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of noncurrent assets

14

61

Total extraordinary income

14

61

Extraordinary loss

Provision for litigation loss reserves

167

158

Loss on sales and retirement of noncurrent assets

141

102

Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates

196

Total extraordinary losses

308

457

Income before income taxes

17,604

15,058

Income taxes-current

4,821

4,157

Income taxes-deferred

390

372

Total income taxes

5,211

4,530

Net income

12,393

10,527

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

80

(24)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent company

12,312

10,552

6

Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Third quarter of consolidated fiscal year

(Millions of yen)

FY2018 Q3

FY2019 Q3

(From April 1, 2018 to

(From April 1, 2019 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Net income

12,393

10,527

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(1,755)

937

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(532)

(558)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

371

515

Total other comprehensive income

(1,916)

894

Comprehensive income

10,476

11,422

Breakdown

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

10,401

11,471

company

Comprehensive income attributable to minority interests

75

(48)

7

(3) Quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows

(Millions of yen)

FY2018 Q3

FY2019 Q3

(From April 1, 2018 to

(From April 1, 2019 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Cash flows from operating activities

Income before income taxes

17,604

15,058

Depreciation and amortization

4,149

4,535

Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability

52

(39)

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

(1,036)

(1,225)

Interest and dividends income received

(409)

(390)

Interest expenses

106

128

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

257

102

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade

(2,608)

7,177

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(2,587)

(2,428)

Decrease (increase) in costs on uncompleted construction

(917)

(1,586)

contracts

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade

(1,235)

(3,269)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable-other

297

(260)

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

(3)

(151)

Increase (decrease) in advances received on uncompleted

(1,613)

(1,161)

construction contracts

Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates

196

Decrease (increase) in net defined benefit asset

(78)

(97)

Other

1,702

1,580

Subtotal

13,679

18,167

Interest and dividends income received

409

390

Interest expenses paid

(114)

(121)

Income taxes paid

(6,705)

(7,141)

Income taxes refund

35

27

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

7,303

11,322

Cash flows from investing activities

Net decrease (increase) in time deposits

(58)

(452)

Expenditures for the acquisition of property, plant and

(7,910)

(7,927)

equipment

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

28

396

Expenditures for the acquisition of intangible fixed assets

(447)

(254)

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

3

489

Payments of loans receivable

(7)

(2)

Collection of loans receivable

8

7

Other

209

(81)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(8,173)

(7,825)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable

(3,060)

(230)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

1,300

Repayment of long-term loans payable

(300)

Proceeds from issuance of bonds

4,997

4,976

Redemption of bonds

(800)

(5,400)

Proceeds from stock issuance to non-controlling

72

shareholders

Cash dividends paid

(4,156)

(4,765)

8

Net decrease (increase) in treasury stock

(2,009)

(2)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(11)

(11)

Other

(93)

(98)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(4,060)

(5,531)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

(112)

49

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(5,043)

(1,984)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

26,499

27,730

Increase in cash and cash equivalents due to new consolidation

1,573

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

23,029

25,746

9

  1. Notes regarding quarterly consolidated financial statements (Notes regarding going concern assumption)
    Not applicable

(Notes regarding significant changes in shareholders' equity [if any]) Not applicable

(Changes to Accounting Policies)

Subsidiaries that apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) have adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" (hereafter, "IFRS 16") beginning with the first quarter of this consolidated fiscal year. As a result, the lessee must, in principle, recognize all leases as assets and liabilities on its balance sheet. In adopting IFRS 16, the Group uses the transition method to previous periods so that the cumulative impact resulting from the changes in the accounting policy is recognized on the day on which it was adopted.

As a result, in the third quarter, "other" under property, plant and equipment increased by ¥616 million, "other" under current liabilities increased by ¥59 million and "other" under noncurrent liabilities rose by ¥498 million. The impact on the statements of income and the statements of cash flows in the third quarter was minimal.

(Segment information) Segment information

I. Third quarter of the fiscal year 2018 (April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

1. Information on net sales and profit (loss) by reporting segment

(Millions of yen)

Reporting segments

Quarterly

consolidated

Energy and

Industrial

Advanced

Building

Adjustments

Industrial

Autoparts

Total

profit/loss

Products

Products

Materials

Plants

posted

Net sales

Net sales to

48,018

35,350

19,449

33,884

23,791

160,494

160,494

external customers

Intersegment sales

6,788

6,788

(6,788)

or transfers

Total

48,018

42,138

19,449

33,884

23,791

167,283

(6,788)

160,494

Segment profit or

4,444

5,876

3,459

2,955

639

17,376

17,376

loss

  1. Information related to impairment loss of noncurrent assets and goodwill by reporting segment: Not applicable II. Third quarter of the fiscal year 2019 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
  1. Information on net sales and profit (loss) by reporting segment

(Millions of yen)

Reporting segments

Quarterly

Energy and

Industrial

Advanced

Autoparts

Building

Total

Adjustments

consolidated

Industrial

Products

Products

Materials

profit/loss

Plants

posted

Net sales

Net sales to

46,154

33,840

16,100

33,572

22,903

152,570

152,570

external customers

Intersegment sales

6,472

6,472

(6,472)

or transfers

Total

46,154

40,312

16,100

33,572

22,903

159,043

(6,472)

152,570

Segment profit or

4,657

4,557

2,105

2,506

1,105

14,931

14,931

loss

2. Information related to impairment loss of noncurrent assets and goodwill by reporting segment: Not applicable

10

3. Supplementary Materials

Financial results supplementary materials

(1) Key consolidated financial figures (Trends)

(Percentage figures represent changes from previous fiscal year)

(Millions

of yen)

Q1-Q3 Cumulative

Full Year

FY2018

FY2019

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

Results

Results

Change

Results

Results

Results

Results

Forecast

Change

Net sales

160,494

152,570

- 4.9%

170,430

180,363

197,495

215,495

208,000

- 3.5%

Operating income

17,376

14,931

- 14.1%

15,104

19,600

21,357

22,629

20,800

- 8.1%

Operating margin (%)

10.8%

9.8%

8.9%

10.9%

10.8%

10.5%

10.0%

Ordinary income

17,898

15,454

- 13.7%

15,480

19,756

21,804

23,171

21,200

- 8.5%

Ordinary income margin (%)

11.2%

10.1%

9.1%

11.0%

11.0%

10.8%

10.2%

Profit attributable to

12,312

10,552

- 14.3%

6,669

13,409

14,956

15,861

14,500

- 8.6%

owners of parent

Net income margin (%)

7.7%

6.9%

3.9%

7.4%

7.6%

7.4%

7.0%

Basic earnings per share (yen)

185.19

159.07

- 14.1%

103.75

200.82

222.73

238.70

218.21

- 8.6%

Total assets

200,249

203,604

1.7%

154,922

175,999

196,459

206,426

Net assets

114,441

124,274

8.6%

85,665

97,890

109,705

117,774

Shareholders' equity

113,486

123,346

8.7%

84,879

97,367

109,195

116,786

Equity ratio (%)

56.7%

60.6%

54.8%

55.3%

55.6%

56.6%

Interest-bearing debt

26,018

25,984

- 0.1%

25,840

23,976

23,818

26,065

Interest-bearing debt ratio (%)

13.0%

12.8%

16.7%

13.6%

12.1%

12.6%

Capital expenditures

9,740

6,926

- 28.9%

4,287

9,775

12,772

12,816

11,000

- 14.2%

Depreciation & amortization

4,149

4,535

9.3%

4,598

3,969

4,800

5,760

6,500

12.8%

R&D expenses

4,423

4,572

3.4%

5,460

5,446

5,692

5,976

6,000

0.4%

*1The Company has applied the "Partial Amendments to 'Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting'" (ASBJ Guidance No. 28, February 16, 2018) beginning in FY2018. These accounting standards have been retroactively applied to the figures for major management indicators for FY2017.

*2 The company carried out a reverse stock split on a one-for-two basis on October 1, 2018. Basic earnings per share are calculated based on the assumption that the reverse stock split was carried out at the beginning of FY2015.

(2) Quarterly consolidated operating results (Trends)

(Millions of yen)

FY 2018

FY 2019

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Change

Net sales

52,701

53,865

53,927

55,001

47,390

53,623

51,556

- 4.4%

Operating income

6,466

5,216

5,693

5,253

4,454

5,514

4,961

- 12.8%

Operating margin (%)

12.3%

9.7%

10.6%

9.6%

9.4%

10.3%

9.6%

Ordinary income

6,706

5,501

5,689

5,273

4,571

5,466

5,415

- 4.8%

Ordinary income margin (%)

12.7%

10.2%

10.6%

9.6%

9.6%

10.2%

10.5%

Profit attributable to owners

4,647

3,638

4,026

3,549

3,311

3,729

3,511

- 12.8%

of parent

Net income margin (%)

8.8%

6.8%

7.5%

6.5%

7.0%

7.0%

6.8%

All forecasts and plans that are not historical facts in this document are future business result related forecasts. These are showed by based on information and data currently available to the company.

Various uncertain factors could cause actual results to differ.

11

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 02:02:02 UTC
