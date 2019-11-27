|
Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
11/27/2019 | 10:03pm EST
The original disclosure in Japanese was released on November 12, 2019 at 16:00 (GMT+9)
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
|
FY2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) [UNAUDITED]
|
Company name:
|
Takara Holdings Inc.
|
Stock exchange listings:
|
Tokyo Stock Exchange (1st section)
|
Code number:
|
2531
|
URL:
|
https://www.takara.co.jp/
|
Company representative:
|
Mutsumi Kimura, President
|
Contact:
|
Takuya Kakemi, General Manager of Investor Relations Dept.
|
|
TEL：(075)241-5124
|
Quarterly statement filing date (as planned):
|
November 13, 2019
|
Notes:
|
1. The accompanying financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted
|
|
in Japan.
|
2. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
1. Results for the six months ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)
-
Consolidated Operating results
Note: Percentages indicated changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
(%)
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
(%)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
137,502
|
2.6
|
|
133,987
|
4.0
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
|
|
7,623
|
(6.6)
|
|
8,159
|
33.1
|
|
Ordinary income (loss)
|
|
|
|
7,871
|
(4.5)
|
|
8,243
|
32.9
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
|
|
4,374
|
(4.5)
|
|
4,578
|
32.8
|
|
Net income (loss) per share (Yen)
|
|
|
|
21.91
|
|
|
|
22.94
|
|
|
|
Fully diluted net income per share (Yen)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Note: Comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
2,773
|
(5.1)
|
|
2,924
|
(36.0)
|
(2) Consolidated Financial position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
277,375
|
|
|
|
287,106
|
|
|
Net assets
|
|
|
|
178,754
|
|
|
|
179,795
|
|
|
Equity ratio (%)
|
|
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
|
|
51.6
|
|
|
(Reference) Equity
|
|
|
|
147,067
|
|
|
|
148,197
|
|
2. Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend per share (Yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended March 31,
|
|
Year ending March 31,
|
Year ending March 31,
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2020 (Forecast)
|
|
First quarter end
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second quarter end
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third quarter end
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Year end
|
18.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.00
|
|
|
Annual
|
18.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.00
|
Note: Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast : No
3. Forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)
Note: Percentages indicated changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Year ending March 31,
2020
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
(%)
|
Net sales
|
284,000
|
2.4
|
Operating income (loss)
|
17,500
|
(1.7)
|
Ordinary income (loss)
|
18,000
|
(2.0)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
|
10,400
|
(0.1)
|
Net income per share (Yen)
|
52.10
|
|
Note: Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast : Yes
|
|
4. Others
-
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period
(Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation): No
-
Accounting procedures specific to quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
-
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
-
-
Changes based on revisions of accounting standard: Yes
-
Changes other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard: No
-
Changes in accounting estimates: No
-
Restatement: No
-
Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
-
-
Number of outstanding shares at the end of each period (Treasury stocks are included):
|
|
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
201,699,743 shares
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
201,699,743 shares
|
2)
|
Number of treasury stocks at the end of each period:
|
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
2,069,758 shares
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
2,069,706 shares
|
3)
|
Average number of outstanding shares in each period:
|
|
Six months ended September 30, 2019
|
199,630,017 shares
|
|
Six months ended September 30, 2018
|
199,630,369 shares
Contents of the attached document
|
1. Qualitative Information for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 ……………………………………………………
|
2
|
(1) Consolidated Financial Results……………………………………………………………………………………………
|
2
|
(2) Consolidated Financial Position …………………………………………………………………………………………
|
3
|
(3) Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Forecasts………………………………………………………………
|
4
|
2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes…………………………………………………………
|
5
|
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets……………………………………………………………………………………………
|
5
|
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
7
|
(For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018) ……………………………………………………………
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Income (For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018) ……………………
|
7
|
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018) ……
|
8
|
(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows…………………………………………………………………………………
|
9
|
(4) Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements……………………………………………………………………………
|
10
|
(Notes on Premise of Going Concern) …………………………………………………………………………………
|
10
|
(Notes on Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity) …………………………………………………………………
|
10
|
(Changes in Accounting Policies) ………………………………………………………………………………………
|
10
|
(Segment Information) …………………………………………………………………………………………………
|
10
○Supplement for the Consolidated Financial Statements
1. Qualitative Information for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019
-
Consolidated Financial Results
In the six months ended September 30, 2019, although some weakness persisted, primarily for exports, the Japanese economy maintained a moderate recovery backed by continued improvements in the employment and income environment. While the moderate recovery overall is expected to continue overseas, the global economic outlook remains uncertain, mainly due to such
factors as growing tension around trade issues and the slowdown in the Chinese economy.
Under these economic circumstances, under the Takara Group Medium-Term Management Plan FY2020, which is the last step towards achieving its long-term Takara Group Vision 2020, the Company is aiming to build up a great number of fields in which it can beat competitors and establish a balanced business foundation able to grow revenues significantly, no matter what environmental changes occur, by further increasing the overseas sales ratio together with having a full product line-up and many products with a competitive edge, both in Japan and overseas.
As a result, in the six months ended September 30, 2019, net sales were up 2.6% year on year to ¥137,502 million. Gross profit rose 0.7% year on year to ¥53,033 million. Operating income decreased by 6.6% year on year to ¥7,623 million. Ordinary income decreased by 4.5% year on year to ¥7,871 million. Net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 4.5% to ¥4,374 million.
Results by business segment were as follows.
[Takara Shuzo]
For alcoholic beverages, in the six months ended September 30, 2019, while sales of shochu and sake fell, sales of light- alcohol refreshers remained robust, and sales of alcoholic beverages overall increased.
In the Seasonings Business, sales increased as sales of mirin and other products grew. Sales of raw alcohol and other products were up as sales of industrial alcohol and raw alcohol for alcoholic beverages remained robust.
As a result, net sales for the Takara Shuzo Group rose 2.6% year on year to ¥75,135 million. Cost of sales increased by 3.3% year on year to ¥45,586 million. As a result, gross profit rose 1.5% year on year to ¥29,549 million. SG&A expenses were up by 2.3% year on year, to ¥27,467 million, due to increases in transportation and promotion expenses and other expenses. Accordingly, the Takara Shuzo Group recorded operating income down 8.5% year on year to ¥2,082 million.
[Takara Shuzo International Group]
In the six months ended September 30, 2019, sales for the Japanese Food Wholesale Business in overseas markets remained robust for Mutual Trading Co., Inc. (U.S.) and other companies. Sales of products such as whiskey and sake also increased in the Overseas Alcoholic Beverage Business. As a result, net sales for the Takara Shuzo International Group increased by 7.9% year on year to ¥40,477 million. Cost of sales increased by 10.1% year on year to ¥28,994 million. As a result, gross profit rose by 2.6% year on year to ¥11,483 million. SG&A expenses were up by 13.2% year on year to ¥9,918 million due mainly to increases in personnel expenses. Accordingly, the Takara Shuzo International Group recorded operating income down 35.7% year on year to ¥1,565 million.
[Takara Bio Group]
Net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2019 were down by 5.3% year on year to ¥16,450 million due to a decrease in sales of scientific instruments and the impact from the transfer of both the functional food and the mushroom businesses during the previous fiscal year although sales of mainstay research reagents and contract research services increased. Cost of sales fell by 13.2% year on year to ¥6,121 million, due to a lower cost rate with changes in the structure of sales for each product, and gross profit increased by 0.1% year on year to ¥10,329 million. SG&A expenses decreased by 5.2% year on year to ¥7,293 million due to a decline in research and development expenses and other factors. Accordingly, operating income increased 15.7% year on year to ¥3,035 million.
[Other]
Net sales of the Other segment for the six months ended September30, 2019 declined 1.9% year on year to ¥15,770 million as Takara Healthcare Inc. was excluded from the scope of consolidation during the previous fiscal year accompanying the sale of shares in that company although sales in the logistics business and other businesses increased.
Cost of sales increased by 0.7% year on year, to ¥13,668 million. Consequently, gross profit decreased by 16.1% year on year to ¥2,101 million. SG&A expenses fell by 34.2% year on year to ¥1,019 million with decreases in personnel expenses, advertising expenses, and other expenses. As a result, operating income increased by 13.3% year on year to ¥1,081 million.
Breakdown of sales results by product category
|
|
|
Equivalent Period of
|
Period under Review
|
|
|
|
Previous Fiscal Year
|
YoY
|
|
Segment
|
(from April 1, 2019,
|
|
(From April 1, 2018,
|
Comparison
|
|
|
to September 30, 2019)
|
|
|
to September 30, 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product category
|
Amount (Millions of yen)
|
Amount (Millions of yen)
|
（％）
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo
|
|
|
|
|
Shochu
|
26,779
|
24,976
|
93.3
|
|
Sake
|
8,400
|
8,302
|
98.8
|
|
Light-alcohol refreshers
|
19,686
|
21,744
|
110.5
|
|
Other alcoholic beverages
|
3,185
|
3,259
|
102.3
|
|
Alcoholic beverages total
|
58,050
|
58,283
|
100.4
|
|
Hon Mirin
|
6,469
|
7,197
|
111.2
|
|
Other seasonings
|
4,659
|
5,140
|
110.3
|
|
Seasonings total
|
11,129
|
12,337
|
110.8
|
|
Raw alcohol, etc.
|
4,079
|
4,514
|
110.7
|
|
Total
|
73,259
|
75,135
|
102.6
|
Takara Shuzo
|
|
|
|
International Group
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas Alcoholic
|
5,044
|
5,433
|
107.7
|
|
Beverages Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japanese Food
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesales Business in
|
33,459
|
36,097
|
107.9
|
|
overseas markets
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
36
|
179
|
496.9
|
|
Elimination of intra-Group
|
|
|
|
|
transaction on
|
(1,013)
|
(1,233)
|
－
|
|
consolidation
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
37,527
|
40,477
|
107.9
|
Takara Bio Group
|
17,370
|
16,450
|
94.7
|
|
Reported segment total
|
128,157
|
132,063
|
103.0
|
Other
|
16,071
|
15,770
|
98.1
|
|
Segment total
|
144,228
|
147,833
|
102.5
|
Sales not allocated to
|
|
|
|
business segments and
|
(10,241)
|
(10,331)
|
－
|
intersegment transactions
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
133,987
|
137,502
|
102.6
Note: Amounts include alcohol tax but do not include consumption tax.
-
Consolidated Financial Position
As of September 30, 2019, current assets were ¥161,139 million, a decrease of ¥13,872 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to decreases in cash and deposits of ¥6,533 million and securities of ¥8,953 million.
Noncurrent assets were ¥116,236 million, an increase of ¥4,141 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to an increase in property, plant and equipment of ¥6,174 million with increases in buildings and structures and other tangible fixed assets while there were decreases of ¥1,284 million in intangible assets and ¥748 million in investments and other assets.
As a result, total assets were ¥277,375 million, a decrease of ¥9,730 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year.
As of September 30, 2019, current liabilities were ¥53,245 million, a decrease of ¥4,576 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to decreases of ¥5,269 million in short-term loans payable and ¥2,805 in accrued alcohol tax and an increase of ¥5,000 million in current portion of bonds due to transfer from noncurrent liabilities.
Noncurrent liabilities were ¥45,375 million, a decrease of ¥4,113 million compared with that at the end of the previous
-
fiscal year. This was primarily due to a decrease in bonds of ¥5,000 million.
As a result, total liabilities were ¥98,620 million, a decrease of ¥8,690 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year.
As of September 30, 2019, total net assets were ¥178,754 million, a decrease of ¥1,040 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to a decrease of ¥2,037 million in foreign currency translation adjustments and an increase of ¥855 million in retained earnings.
As a result, the equity ratio totaled 53.0%, compared with 51.6% at the end of the previous fiscal year.
Net cash used in operating activities in the six months ended September 30, 2019 was ¥345 million compared with net cash provided by operating activities of ¥4,140 million in the six months ended September 30, 2018. Major factors included income before income taxes of ¥7,620 million, depreciation and amortization of ¥3,364 million, an increase of ¥1,662 million in inventories, a decrease of ¥831 million in notes and accounts payable - trade, a decrease of ¥2,805 million in accrued alcohol tax, a decrease of ¥1,397 million in accrued consumption taxes, a decrease of ¥1,992 million in other current liabilities, and income taxes paid of ¥2,918 million.
Net cash used in investing activities in the six months ended September 30, 2019 amounted to ¥1,922 million, a decrease of ¥2,730 million in net cash used in investing activities compared with that in the six months ended September 30, 2018. Inflows mainly came in the form of ¥7,249 million in proceeds from sales and redemption of securities while outflows mainly came in the form of purchase of securities of ¥4,253 million and payment of ¥4,830 million for the purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.
Net cash used in financing activities in the six months ended September 30, 2019 amounted to ¥9,214 million, an increase of ¥5,362 million in net cash used in financing activities compared with that in the six months ended September 30, 2018. Major factors included payments of long-term loans payable of ¥5,134 million and cash dividends paid of ¥3,586 million.
As a result, cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2019, including effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents, stood at ¥36,324 million, down ¥12,256 million from the previous fiscal year-end.
-
Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Forecasts
The Company has revised the full-year consolidated business results forecasts published on May 14, 2019 in view of the consolidated business results in the six months ended September 30, 2019 and recent circumstances.
The Company has revised the full-year forecast for net sales down by ¥6,000 million from the initial forecast as sales of Takara Shuzo, the Takara Shuzo International Group, and the Takara Bio Group are all expected to fall short of the plan with the inclusion of the impact of the revised full-year exchange rate assumptions*.
In terms of profit, the Company has revised the initial forecasts for operating income and ordinary income down by ¥1,500 million as, despite efforts to cut SG&A expenses, gross profit will underperform the plan due to the failure of net sales to achieve the plan in addition to hikes in the price of raw materials and increases in procurement costs for raw materials overseas due to exchange rate fluctuations.
Net income attributable to owners of the parent has been revised down by ¥300 million from the initial forecast although the Company expects an improvement in extraordinary income and loss.
-
-
Previous exchange rate forecasts: USD1 = JPY108.00, EUR1 = JPY125.00, GBP1 = JPY145.00
Current exchange rate forecasts: UDS1 = JPY108.30, EUR1 = JPY121.30, GBP1 = JPY134.50
2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
(Millions of Yen)
|
|
As of Mar. 31, 2019
|
As of Sept. 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
49,415
|
42,882
|
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
|
59,780
|
59,387
|
Securities
|
16,089
|
7,136
|
Merchandise and finished goods
|
40,600
|
40,682
|
Work in process
|
1,341
|
1,853
|
Raw materials and supplies
|
4,093
|
4,448
|
Other
|
4,006
|
5,077
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(315)
|
(329)
|
Total current assets
|
175,011
|
161,139
|
Noncurrent assets
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
60,576
|
66,751
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
12,400
|
11,608
|
Other
|
7,514
|
7,021
|
Total intangible assets
|
19,914
|
18,630
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
26,143
|
26,299
|
Other
|
5,520
|
4,616
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(60)
|
(62)
|
Total investments and other assets
|
31,603
|
30,854
|
Total noncurrent assets
|
112,094
|
116,236
|
Total assets
|
287,106
|
277,375
|
|
|
(Millions of Yen)
|
|
As of Mar. 31, 2019
|
As of Sept. 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Notes and accounts payable-trade
|
16,374
|
15,348
|
Short-term loans payable
|
9,960
|
4,690
|
Current portion of bonds
|
-
|
5,000
|
Accrued alcohol tax
|
10,224
|
7,419
|
Accrued expenses
|
5,809
|
4,876
|
Income taxes payable
|
1,879
|
1,471
|
Provision for bonuses
|
2,579
|
2,684
|
Provision for sales promotion expenses
|
1,921
|
2,025
|
Other provision
|
180
|
85
|
Other
|
8,891
|
9,642
|
Total current liabilities
|
57,822
|
53,245
|
Noncurrent liabilities
|
|
|
Bonds payable
|
25,000
|
20,000
|
Long-term loans payable
|
5,415
|
5,479
|
Net defined benefit liability
|
8,757
|
8,789
|
Long-term deposits received
|
5,337
|
5,325
|
Other
|
4,977
|
5,781
|
Total noncurrent liabilities
|
49,489
|
45,375
|
Total liabilities
|
107,311
|
98,620
|
Net assets
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
13,226
|
13,226
|
Capital surplus
|
2,417
|
2,417
|
Retained earnings
|
124,788
|
125,644
|
Treasury stock
|
(1,368)
|
(1,368)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
139,064
|
139,919
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
9,814
|
9,938
|
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
|
114
|
63
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(196)
|
(2,234)
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
(599)
|
(619)
|
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
|
9,133
|
7,148
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
31,597
|
31,686
|
Total net assets
|
179,795
|
178,754
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
287,106
|
277,375
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Consolidated Statements of Income)
(For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018)
|
|
|
|
(Millions of Yen)
|
|
FY2019
|
|
FY2020
|
|
(Apr. 1, 2018 -
|
|
(Apr. 1, 2019 -
|
|
Sept. 30, 2018)
|
|
Sept. 30, 2019)
|
Net sales
|
133,987
|
137,502
|
Cost of sales
|
|
81,332
|
84,468
|
Gross profit
|
|
52,655
|
53,033
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
44,495
|
45,410
|
Operating income
|
|
8,159
|
7,623
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
Dividends income
|
312
|
339
|
Other
|
|
293
|
519
|
Total non-operating income
|
|
605
|
859
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
182
|
203
|
Foreign exchange losses
|
46
|
186
|
Other
|
|
292
|
221
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
|
521
|
612
|
Ordinary income
|
|
8,243
|
7,871
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
Compensation income
|
-
|
38
|
Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts
|
4
|
-
|
Other
|
|
3
|
2
|
Total extraordinary income
|
|
7
|
40
|
Extraordinary loss
|
|
|
Loss on sales and retirement of non-current assets
|
99
|
181
|
Loss on valuation of investment securities
|
-
|
68
|
Loss on disaster
|
137
|
-
|
Compensation for damage
|
-
|
38
|
Other
|
|
41
|
3
|
Total extraordinary losses
|
|
278
|
291
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
7,972
|
7,620
|
Income taxes-current
|
2,659
|
2,288
|
Income taxes-deferred
|
|
(195)
|
46
|
Total income taxes
|
|
2,464
|
2,335
|
Net income
|
|
5,508
|
5,285
|
Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest
|
|
930
|
911
|
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
4,578
|
4,374
(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)
(For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018)
|
|
|
(Millions of Yen)
|
|
FY2019
|
FY2020
|
|
(Apr. 1, 2018 -
|
(Apr. 1, 2019 -
|
|
Sept. 30, 2018)
|
Sept. 30, 2019)
|
Net income
|
5,508
|
5,285
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
78
|
123
|
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
|
323
|
(51)
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(2,989)
|
(2,571)
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
2
|
(13)
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
(2,584)
|
(2,511)
|
Comprehensive income
|
2,924
|
2,773
|
(Comprehensive income attributable to)
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the
|
2,641
|
2,389
|
parent
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling
|
283
|
384
|
interest
|
|
|
|
|
(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
|
(Millions of Yen)
|
|
FY2019
|
FY2020
|
|
(Apr. 1, 2018 -
|
(Apr. 1, 2019 -
|
|
Sep. 30, 2018)
|
Sep. 30, 2019)
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
Income before income taxes and minority interests
|
7,972
|
7,620
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,183
|
3,364
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
429
|
424
|
|
|
|
Interest and dividends income
|
(402)
|
(472)
|
Interest expenses
|
182
|
203
|
|
|
|
Loss on disaster
|
137
|
-
|
Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade
|
(2,108)
|
(32)
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
(2,566)
|
(1,662)
|
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade
|
5
|
(831)
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in liquor taxes payable
|
1,747
|
(2,805)
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes
|
86
|
(1,397)
|
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in other current assets
|
(292)
|
(1,992)
|
Other, net
|
101
|
(137)
|
Subtotal
|
8,477
|
2,282
|
Interest and dividends income received
|
399
|
489
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses paid
|
(193)
|
(197)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(4,543)
|
(2,918)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
4,140
|
(345)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
Payments into time deposits
|
(4,632)
|
(2,454)
|
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
|
3,917
|
2,505
|
Purchase of securities
|
(5,190)
|
(4,253)
|
Proceeds from sales and redemption of securities
|
5,711
|
7,249
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|
(3,956)
|
(4,830)
|
Other, net
|
(502)
|
(139)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(4,653)
|
(1,922)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
Repayments of long-term borrowings
|
(247)
|
(5,134)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
(3,187)
|
(3,586)
|
|
|
|
Payments from changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries
|
(82)
|
-
|
that do not result in change in scope of consolidation
|
|
|
Other, net
|
(334)
|
(494)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(3,851)
|
(9,214)
|
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
|
(744)
|
(773)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalent
|
(5,109)
|
(12,256)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
49,341
|
48,580
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
44,231
|
36,324
-
Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on Premise of Going Concern)
No items to report.
(Notes on Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity) No items to report.
(Changes in Accounting Policies)
(Adoption of ASU No. 2014-09 Revenue from Contracts with Customers)
Overseas subsidiaries that apply U.S. GAAP adopted ASU No. 2014-09 Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASU No. 2014-09") effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year. The method of recognizing the cumulative impact due to the adoption of the standard on the commencement date of adoption, which is permitted as an interim measure, was employed for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09.
Accompanying this, revenue is recognized at the time of transfer to the customer of the promised goods or services in an amount that reflects the consideration that the entity expects to be entitled to in exchange for those goods and services.
The impact on the Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements from the adoption of this accounting standard is immaterial.
(Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases)
Overseas subsidiaries that apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adopted IFRS 16 Leases ("IFRS 16") effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year. The method of recognizing the cumulative impact due to the adoption of the standard on the commencement date of adoption, which is permitted as an interim measure, was employed for the adoption of IFRS 16.
Accompanying this, as a rule, the lessee recognizes all leases as assets and liabilities on the commencement date of adoption.
The impact on the Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements from the adoption of this accounting standard is immaterial.
(Segment Information)
I. Equivalent Period of Previous Fiscal Year (From April 1, 2018, to September 30, 2018) 1. Net sales and Income (Loss) by Reported Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Reported Segment
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
recognized in
|
|
|
Takara
|
Takara
|
|
Other
|
|
Adjustment
|
consolidated
|
|
Takara
|
Shuzo
|
Bio
|
Subtotal
|
(Note: 1)
|
Total
|
(Note: 2)
|
quarterly
|
|
Shuzo
|
Internatio
|
|
statements of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
nal Group
|
Group
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note: 3)
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External customers
|
72,908
|
37,358
|
17,122
|
127,389
|
6,597
|
133,987
|
0
|
133,987
|
Intersegment
|
351
|
168
|
248
|
767
|
9,474
|
10,241
|
(10,241)
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
73,259
|
37,527
|
17,370
|
128,157
|
16,071
|
144,228
|
(10,241)
|
133,987
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment income (loss)
|
2,275
|
2,434
|
2,623
|
7,334
|
955
|
8,289
|
(129)
|
8,159
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes: 1. Other includes business segments that are not part of reported segments, such as the Company's real estate rental business and the transportation business of domestic Group companies among others.
-
Details of adjustment amounts are as follows.
-
-
Net sales to external customers are income from business contracting recorded at the Company.
-
Segment income (loss) comprises intersegment eliminations of ¥13 million and loss of the Company not allocated to business segments of ¥ 143 million.
-
Segment income (loss) has been adjusted to the operating income of consolidated quarterly statements of income.
2. Information on Impairment Loss on Noncurrent Assets, Goodwill, etc. by Reportable Segment
No items to report.
-
Period under Review (From April 1, 2019, to September 30, 2019)
1. Net sales and Income (Loss) by Reported Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Reported Segment
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
recognized in
|
|
Takara
|
Takara
|
|
|
Other
|
|
Adjustment
|
consolidated
|
|
Shuzo
|
Takara Bio
|
|
Total
|
quarterly
|
|
Shuzo
|
Subtotal
|
(Note: 1)
|
(Note: 2)
|
|
Internation
|
Group
|
|
statements of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
al Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note: 3)
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External customers
|
74,777
|
40,307
|
16,449
|
131,534
|
5,962
|
137,497
|
4
|
137,502
|
Intersegment
|
358
|
170
|
0
|
529
|
9,807
|
10,336
|
(10,336)
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
75,135
|
40,477
|
16,450
|
132,063
|
15,770
|
147,833
|
(10,331)
|
137,502
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment income
|
2,082
|
1,565
|
3,035
|
6,682
|
1,081
|
7,764
|
(140)
|
7,623
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes: 1. Other includes business segments that are not part of reported segments, such as the Company's real estate rental business and the transportation business of domestic Group companies among others.
2. Details of adjustment amounts are as follows.
-
Net sales to external customers are income from business contracting recorded at the Company.
-
Segment income (loss) comprises intersegment eliminations of ¥13 million and loss of the Company not allocated to business segments of ¥ 154 million.
3. Segment income (loss) has been adjusted to the operating income of consolidated quarterly statements of income.
2. Information on Impairment Loss on Noncurrent Assets, Goodwill, etc. by Reportable Segment
No items to report.
2020年3月期
第2四半期決算短信補足資料
Supplement for the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
1. 宝ホールディングス（連結）
Takara Holdings Inc. ‐Consolidated‐
① グループ別要約損益計算書
Consolidated Statements of Income by Business Group (Summary)
② 要約貸借対照表
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Summary)
2. 宝酒造
Takara Shuzo Co.,Ltd.
要約損益計算書
Statements of Income (Summary)
3. 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ
Takara Shuzo International Group
要約損益計算書
Statements of Income (Summary)
4. タカラバイオグループ
Takara Bio Group
要約損益計算書
Statements of Income (Summary)
5. 6年間の財務サマリー（グループ別）
Six-Year Financial Summary by Business Group
6. 2020年3月期第2四半期 参考資料
Reference Data for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
7． 2020年3月期 業績予想
Financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020
① 宝ホールディングス（連結）
Takara Holdings Inc. ‐Consolidated‐
② 宝酒造
Takara Shuzo Co.,Ltd.
③ 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ
Takara Shuzo International Group
④ タカラバイオグループ
Takara Bio Group
8. 2020年3月期 参考資料
Reference Data for the year ending March 31, 2020
ＩＲ部 Investor Relations Dept.
TEL 075(241)5124
FAX 075(241)5194
E-Mail ir@takara.co.jp
将来見通しに関する注意事項
この資料中の当社および当社グループの現在の計画、見通し、戦略、確信などのうち、歴史的事実でないもの は、将来の業績に関する見通しであり、これらは現時点において入手可能な情報から得られた当社経営陣の判 断に基づくものですが、重大なリスクや不確実性を含んでいる情報から得られた多くの仮定および考えに基づき なされたものであります。実際の業績は、さまざまな要素によりこれら予測とは大きく異なる結果となり得ることをご 承知おきください。
実際の業績に影響を与える要素には、経済情勢、特に消費動向、為替レートの変動、法律・行政制度の変化、 競合会社の価格・製品戦略による圧力、当社の既存製品および新製品の販売力の低下、生産中断、当社の知 的所有権に対する侵害、急速な技術革新、重大な訴訟における不利な判決等がありますが、業績に影響を与え る要素はこれらに限定されるものではありません。
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this document, other than those based on historical fact, concerning the current plans, prospects, strategies and expectations of the Company and its Group represent forecasts of future results. While such statements are based on the conclusions of management according to information available at the time of writing, they reflect many assumptions and opinions derived from information that includes major risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary significantly from these forecasts due to various factors.
Factors that could influence actual results include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, especially trends in consumer spending, as well as exchange rate fluctuations, changes in laws and government systems, pressure from competitors' prices and product strategies, declines in selling power of the Company's existing and new products, disruptions to production, violations of the Company's intellectual property rights, rapid advances in technology and unfavorable verdicts in major litigation.
宝ホールディングス株式会社 ＩＲ部
Takara Holdings Inc. Investor Relations Dept.
TEL 075(241)5124 FAX 075(241)5194
E-Mail ir@takara.co.jp
:Takara Holdings Inc. ‐Consolidated‐
:Consolidated Statements of Income by Business Group (Summary)
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019年3月期
|
2020年3月期 第2四半期累計
|
対前期
|
対5/14予想
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
第2四半期累計
|
Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019
|
Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q)
|
Difference from forecast announced May 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
実績(a)
|
5/14予想(b)
|
実績(c)
|
増減(c-a)
|
比(c/a)
|
増減(c-b)
|
比(c/b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019(1Q-2Q)
|
FY2020(1Q-2Q)
|
FY2020(1Q-2Q)
|
Change
|
YOY%
|
Difference
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual (a)
|
Forecast announced May 2019 (b)
|
Actual (c)
|
(c-a)
|
(c/a)
|
(c-b)
|
(c/b)
|
|
|
|
宝酒造
|
|
|
73,259
|
75,758
|
75,135
|
1,875
|
102.6%
|
△ 622
|
99.2%
|
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo Co.Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝酒造インターナショナルグループ
|
|
37,527
|
40,177
|
40,477
|
2,950
|
107.9%
|
300
|
100.7%
|
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo International Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
タカラバイオ グループ
|
|
17,370
|
17,129
|
16,450
|
△ 919
|
94.7%
|
△ 678
|
96.0%
|
|
|
|
Takara Bio Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
|
|
16,071
|
15,930
|
15,770
|
△ 301
|
98.1%
|
△ 159
|
99.0%
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
調整額
|
|
|
△ 10,241
|
△ 10,194
|
△ 10,331
|
△ 90
|
－
|
△ 137
|
－
|
|
|
|
Adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
|
|
133,987
|
138,800
|
137,502
|
3,514
|
102.6%
|
△ 1,297
|
99.1%
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上原価
|
|
|
81,332
|
84,500
|
84,468
|
3,136
|
103.9%
|
△ 31
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上総利益
|
|
|
52,655
|
54,300
|
53,033
|
378
|
100.7%
|
△ 1,266
|
97.7%
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
運送費、保管料
|
|
|
4,926
|
5,400
|
5,206
|
279
|
105.7%
|
△ 193
|
96.4%
|
|
|
|
Transportation and storage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
広告宣伝費
|
|
|
1,409
|
1,000
|
952
|
△ 456
|
67.6%
|
△ 47
|
95.2%
|
|
|
|
Advertising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入
|
|
16,459
|
17,200
|
17,011
|
551
|
103.4%
|
△ 188
|
98.9%
|
|
|
|
Sales promotion and allowance for s.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
研究開発費
|
|
|
2,286
|
2,200
|
2,057
|
△ 229
|
90.0%
|
△ 142
|
93.5%
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
管理費、その他
|
|
|
19,413
|
20,100
|
20,182
|
768
|
104.0%
|
82
|
100.4%
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売費及び一般管理費
|
|
44,495
|
45,900
|
45,410
|
914
|
102.1%
|
△ 489
|
98.9%
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝酒造
|
|
|
2,275
|
2,293
|
2,082
|
△ 193
|
91.5%
|
△ 210
|
90.8%
|
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo Co.Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝酒造インターナショナルグループ
|
|
2,434
|
2,447
|
1,565
|
△ 869
|
64.3%
|
△ 881
|
64.0%
|
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo International Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
タカラバイオ グループ
|
|
2,623
|
2,917
|
3,035
|
411
|
115.7%
|
117
|
104.0%
|
|
|
|
Takara Bio Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
|
|
955
|
962
|
1,081
|
126
|
113.3%
|
119
|
112.5%
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
調整額
|
|
|
△ 129
|
△ 219
|
△ 140
|
△ 10
|
－
|
79
|
－
|
|
|
|
Adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業利益（△：損失）
|
|
|
8,159
|
8,400
|
7,623
|
△ 535
|
93.4%
|
△ 776
|
90.8%
|
|
|
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
受取利息・配当金
|
|
|
402
|
380
|
472
|
69
|
117.3%
|
92
|
124.3%
|
|
|
|
Interest and Dividends income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他営業外収益
|
|
|
203
|
120
|
387
|
184
|
190.5%
|
267
|
322.9%
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外収益
|
|
|
605
|
500
|
859
|
253
|
141.9%
|
359
|
171.9%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
支払利息
|
|
|
182
|
180
|
203
|
21
|
111.6%
|
23
|
113.1%
|
|
|
|
Interest and discounts expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他営業外費用
|
|
|
338
|
220
|
408
|
69
|
120.5%
|
188
|
185.6%
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外費用
|
|
|
521
|
400
|
612
|
90
|
117.4%
|
212
|
153.0%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
経常利益（△：損失）
|
|
|
8,243
|
8,500
|
7,871
|
△ 372
|
95.5%
|
△ 628
|
92.6%
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別利益
|
|
|
7
|
10
|
40
|
32
|
520.7%
|
30
|
403.4%
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別損失
|
|
|
278
|
310
|
291
|
12
|
104.5%
|
△ 18
|
94.0%
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
|
7,972
|
8,200
|
7,620
|
△ 352
|
95.6%
|
△ 579
|
92.9%
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税、住民税及び事業税
|
|
2,659
|
2,600
|
2,288
|
△ 370
|
86.1%
|
△ 264
|
89.8%
|
|
|
|
Current income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税等調整額
|
|
|
△ 195
|
|
46
|
241
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
|
5,508
|
5,600
|
5,285
|
△ 223
|
95.9%
|
△ 314
|
94.4%
|
|
|
|
Net income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
非支配株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
|
930
|
1,000
|
911
|
△ 18
|
98.0%
|
△ 88
|
91.1%
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
|
4,578
|
4,600
|
4,374
|
△ 204
|
95.5%
|
△ 225
|
95.1%
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
設備投資額（有形・無形）
|
|
2,603
|
|
8,421
|
5,818
|
323.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
減価償却費（有形・無形）
|
|
3,183
|
3,300
|
3,364
|
181
|
105.7%
|
64
|
102.0%
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
のれん償却額
|
|
|
429
|
420
|
424
|
△ 5
|
98.7%
|
4
|
101.0%
|
|
|
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外収益
|
受取配当金 339
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income
|
Dividends income 339, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外費用
|
支払利息 119、社債利息 83、為替差損 186
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
Interest expense 119, Interest on bonds 83, Foreign exchange losses 186 etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別利益
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary income
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別損失
|
固定資産除売却損 181、投資有価証券評価損 68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary loss
|
Loss on sales and retirement of non-current assets 181, Loss on valuation of investment securities 68, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takara Holdings Inc. ‐Consolidated‐
|
② 要約貸借対照表 :Consolidated Balance Sheets (Summary)
|
|
|
|
|
資産の部 :Assets
|
|
|
|
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
2019年
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020年3月期
|
増減
|
主な増減理由
|
|
|
|
3月期末
|
第2四半期末
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of Mar. 31, 2019
|
As of Sep. 30, 2019
|
Change
|
Reference
|
|
|
（流動資産）
|
175,011
|
161,139
|
△ 13,872
|
|
|
|
(Total current assets)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（億円 :One hundred millions of Yen）
|
|
|
現金及び預金
|
49,415
|
42,882
|
△ 6,533
|
宝HLD△36.2、宝酒造△21.8、タカラバイオ+15.4
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
Takara Holdings △36.2, Takara Shuzo △21.8 , TakaraBio+15.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
受取手形及び売掛金
|
59,780
|
59,387
|
△ 392
|
|
|
|
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
有価証券
|
16,089
|
7,136
|
△ 8,953
|
宝HLD△85.0
|
|
|
Marketable securities
|
Takara Holdings △85.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
たな卸資産
|
46,035
|
46,984
|
949
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
4,006
|
5,077
|
1,071
|
|
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
貸倒引当金
|
△ 315
|
△ 329
|
△ 13
|
|
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（固定資産）
|
112,094
|
116,236
|
4,141
|
|
|
|
(Total fixed assets)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
〔有形固定資産〕
|
60,576
|
66,751
|
6,174
|
|
|
|
[Property, plant and equipment]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
建物及び構築物
|
18,706
|
24,283
|
5,576
|
（当期の有形・無形固定資産の増減内訳）
|
|
|
Buildings and structures
|
Reference of Property, plant and equipment and Intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
機械装置及び運搬具
|
12,259
|
15,182
|
2,923
|
新規取得 ＋84.2 （TS＋40.0、TSI＋9.0、TB＋31.9）
|
|
|
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
|
Purchase +84.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
土地
|
18,559
|
18,498
|
△ 60
|
減価償却 △33.6 （TS△11.6、TSI△5.8、TB△13.5)
|
|
|
Land
|
Depreciation Δ33.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
11,051
|
8,787
|
△ 2,264
|
その他増減 △1.6
|
|
|
Other property, plant and equipment
|
Other, net △1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
〔無形固定資産〕
|
19,914
|
18,630
|
△ 1,284
|
|
|
|
[Intangible fixed assets]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
のれん
|
12,400
|
11,608
|
△ 791
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
7,514
|
7,021
|
△ 492
|
|
|
|
Other intangible fixed assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
〔投資その他の資産〕
|
31,603
|
30,854
|
△ 748
|
|
|
|
[Investments and other assets]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
投資有価証券
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
26,143
|
26,299
|
156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
5,520
|
4,616
|
△ 903
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
貸倒引当金
|
△ 60
|
△ 62
|
△ 1
|
|
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
資産合計
|
287,106
|
277,375
|
△ 9,730
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(TH=Takara Holdings Inc., TS=Takara Shuzo Co.,Ltd., TSI=Takara Shuzo International Group, TB=Takara Bio Group)
Takara Holdings Inc. ‐Consolidated‐
|
② 要約貸借対照表 :Consolidated Balance Sheets (Summary)
|
|
|
|
|
負債及び純資産 の部 :Liabilities and net assets
|
|
|
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
2019年
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020年3月期
|
増減
|
主な増減理由
|
|
|
|
|
3月期末
|
第2四半期末
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of Mar. 31, 2019
|
As of Sep. 30, 2019
|
Change
|
Reference
|
|
|
（流動負債）
|
57,822
|
53,245
|
△ 4,576
|
|
|
|
(Total current liabilities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（億円 :One hundred millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
支払手形及び買掛金
|
16,374
|
15,348
|
△ 1,026
|
|
|
|
|
Notes and accounts payable-trade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
短期借入金
|
9,960
|
4,690
|
△ 5,269
|
宝HLD △51.7
|
|
|
|
Short-term loans payable
|
Takara Holdings △51.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
１年内償還の社債
|
－
|
5,000
|
5,000
|
宝HLD ＋50.0(第11回普通社債 2020年5月償還)
|
|
|
|
Current portion of bonds
|
Takara Holdings ＋50.0(#11SB Redemption May. 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
未払酒税
|
10,224
|
7,419
|
△ 2,805
|
宝酒造 △28.0
|
|
|
|
Accrued alcohol tax
|
Takara Shuzo △28.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
未払費用
|
5,809
|
4,876
|
△ 932
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売促進引当金
|
1,921
|
2,025
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve for sales promotion expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
13,531
|
13,884
|
352
|
|
|
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（固定負債）
|
49,489
|
45,375
|
△ 4,113
|
|
|
|
(Total non-current liabilities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
社債
|
25,000
|
20,000
|
△ 5,000
|
宝HLD △50.0 (第11回普通社債 2020年5月償還)
|
|
|
|
Bonds payable
|
Takara Holdings △50.0 (#11SB Redemption May. 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
長期借入金
|
5,415
|
5,479
|
64
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
退職給付に係る負債
|
8,757
|
8,789
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
Net defined benefit liability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
預り金
|
5,337
|
5,325
|
△ 12
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits from customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
4,977
|
5,781
|
803
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
負債合計
|
107,311
|
98,620
|
△ 8,690
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
資本金
|
13,226
|
13,226
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
資本剰余金
|
2,417
|
2,417
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
Capital surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
利益剰余金
|
124,788
|
125,644
|
855
|
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
自己株式
|
△ 1,368
|
△ 1,368
|
△ 0
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(株主資本)
|
139,064
|
139,919
|
855
|
|
|
|
|
(Total owner's equity)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他有価証券評価差額金
|
9,814
|
9,938
|
123
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
繰延ヘッジ損益
|
114
|
63
|
△ 51
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
為替換算調整勘定
|
△ 196
|
△ 2,234
|
△ 2,037
|
TSI△14.8、TB△5.5
|
|
|
|
Translation adjustments
|
USD=107.75JPY, EUR=122.46JPY, GBP=136.53JPY (Jun. 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD=110.91JPY, EUR=126.88JPY, GBP=140.35JPY (Dec. 2018)
|
|
|
|
退職給付に係る調整累計額
|
△ 599
|
△ 619
|
△ 19
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(その他の包括利益累計額)
|
9,133
|
7,148
|
△ 1,984
|
|
|
|
|
(Total valuation and translation adjustments)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(非支配株主持分)
|
31,597
|
31,686
|
89
|
|
|
|
|
(Noncontrolling interests)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
純資産合計
|
179,795
|
178,754
|
△ 1,040
|
|
|
|
Total net assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
負債純資産合計
|
287,106
|
277,375
|
△ 9,730
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(TH=Takara Holdings Inc., TS=Takara Shuzo Co.,Ltd., TSI=Takara Shuzo International Group, TB=Takara Bio Group)
Takara Holdings Inc. ‐Consolidated‐
2. 宝酒造 :Takara Shuzo Co., Ltd.
要約損益計算書 :Statements of Income (Summary)
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
2019年3月期
|
2020年3月期 第2四半期累計
|
対前期
|
対5/14予想
|
|
|
|
|
第2四半期累計
|
Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019
|
Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q)
|
Difference from forecast announced May 2019
|
|
|
|
|
実績(a)
|
5/14予想(b)
|
実績(c)
|
増減(c-a)
|
比(c/a)
|
増減(c-b)
|
比(c/b)
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019(1Q-2Q)
|
FY2020(1Q-2Q)
|
FY2020(1Q-2Q)
|
Change
|
YOY%
|
Difference
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Actual (a)
|
Forecast announced May 2019 (b)
|
Actual (c)
|
(c-a)
|
(c/a)
|
(c-b)
|
(c/b)
|
|
|
|
焼酎
|
26,779
|
25,684
|
24,976
|
△ 1,802
|
93.3%
|
△ 707
|
97.2%
|
|
|
|
Shochu
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
清酒
|
8,400
|
8,695
|
8,302
|
△ 97
|
98.8%
|
△ 392
|
95.5%
|
|
|
|
Sake
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ソフトアルコール飲料
|
19,686
|
22,330
|
21,744
|
2,058
|
110.5%
|
△ 585
|
97.4%
|
|
|
|
Light-alcohol refreshers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他酒類
|
3,185
|
3,085
|
3,259
|
74
|
102.3%
|
174
|
105.7%
|
|
|
|
Other liquors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
本みりん
|
6,469
|
6,718
|
7,197
|
727
|
111.2%
|
479
|
107.1%
|
|
|
|
Hon Mirin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他調味料
|
4,659
|
5,021
|
5,140
|
480
|
110.3%
|
119
|
102.4%
|
|
|
|
Other seasonings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
原料用アルコール等
|
4,079
|
4,225
|
4,514
|
435
|
110.7%
|
289
|
106.9%
|
|
|
|
Raw alcohol
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
73,259
|
75,758
|
75,135
|
1,875
|
102.6%
|
△ 622
|
99.2%
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上原価
|
44,144
|
45,557
|
45,586
|
1,441
|
103.3%
|
29
|
100.1%
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上総利益
|
29,115
|
30,201
|
29,549
|
433
|
101.5%
|
△ 651
|
97.8%
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
運送費、保管料
|
3,610
|
4,013
|
3,962
|
352
|
109.8%
|
△ 50
|
98.7%
|
|
|
|
Transportation and storage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
広告宣伝費
|
1,200
|
935
|
875
|
△ 324
|
72.9%
|
△ 59
|
93.7%
|
|
|
|
Advertising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入
|
15,845
|
16,666
|
16,431
|
585
|
103.7%
|
△ 234
|
98.6%
|
|
|
|
Sales promotion and allowance for s.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
研究開発費
|
179
|
237
|
195
|
16
|
109.1%
|
△ 41
|
82.6%
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
管理費、その他
|
6,004
|
6,057
|
6,002
|
△ 2
|
100.0%
|
△ 54
|
99.1%
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売費及び一般管理費
|
26,839
|
27,908
|
27,467
|
627
|
102.3%
|
△ 440
|
98.4%
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業利益（△：損失）
|
2,275
|
2,293
|
2,082
|
△ 193
|
91.5%
|
△ 210
|
90.8%
|
|
|
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外収益
|
684
|
150
|
255
|
△ 429
|
37.3%
|
105
|
170.5%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外費用
|
123
|
129
|
198
|
75
|
161.0%
|
69
|
154.0%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
経常利益（△：損失）
|
2,837
|
2,314
|
2,139
|
△ 698
|
75.4%
|
△ 174
|
92.4%
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別利益
|
2
|
8
|
38
|
35
|
－
|
30
|
476.8%
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別損失
|
25
|
96
|
194
|
168
|
752.0%
|
98
|
203.0%
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
2,814
|
2,226
|
1,982
|
△ 832
|
70.4%
|
△ 243
|
89.1%
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税、住民税及び事業税
|
830
|
731
|
732
|
△ 98
|
88.2%
|
△ 77
|
89.3%
|
|
|
|
Current income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税等調整額
|
△ 72
|
|
△ 79
|
△ 7
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
2,055
|
1,495
|
1,329
|
△ 726
|
64.7%
|
△ 165
|
88.9%
|
|
|
|
Net income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
設備投資額（有形・無形）
|
799
|
|
4,004
|
3,204
|
500.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
減価償却費（有形・無形）
|
1,080
|
1,226
|
1,165
|
85
|
107.9%
|
△ 60
|
95.1%
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ :Takara Shuzo International Group
要約損益計算書 :Statements of Income (Summary)
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
2019年3月期
|
2020年3月期 第2四半期累計
|
対前期
|
対5/14予想
|
|
|
|
|
第2四半期累計
|
Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019
|
Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q)
|
Difference from forecast announced May 2019
|
|
|
|
|
実績(a)
|
5/14予想(b)
|
実績(c)
|
増減(c-a)
|
比(c/a)
|
増減(c-b)
|
比(c/b)
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019(1Q-2Q)
|
FY2020(1Q-2Q)
|
FY2020(1Q-2Q)
|
Change
|
YOY%
|
Difference
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Actual (a)
|
Forecast announced May 2019 (b)
|
Actual (c)
|
(c-a)
|
(c/a)
|
(c-b)
|
(c/b)
|
|
|
|
海外酒類事業
|
5,044
|
5,166
|
5,433
|
389
|
107.7%
|
267
|
105.2%
|
|
|
|
Overseas Alcoholic beverages business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
海外日本食材卸事業
|
33,459
|
36,070
|
36,097
|
2,637
|
107.9%
|
27
|
100.1%
|
|
|
|
Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
36
|
37
|
179
|
143
|
496.9%
|
142
|
485.0%
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
連結消去
|
△ 1,013
|
△ 1,096
|
△ 1,233
|
△ 219
|
－
|
△ 137
|
－
|
|
|
|
Elimination
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
37,527
|
40,177
|
40,477
|
2,950
|
107.9%
|
300
|
100.7%
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上原価
|
26,329
|
28,156
|
28,994
|
2,664
|
110.1%
|
838
|
103.0%
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上総利益
|
11,197
|
12,021
|
11,483
|
286
|
102.6%
|
△ 537
|
95.5%
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
運送費、保管料
|
1,075
|
1,314
|
1,203
|
128
|
111.9%
|
△ 110
|
91.6%
|
|
|
|
Transportation and storage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
広告宣伝費
|
52
|
49
|
40
|
△ 11
|
78.0%
|
△ 8
|
83.7%
|
|
|
|
Advertising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入
|
294
|
307
|
334
|
39
|
113.5%
|
27
|
109.0%
|
|
|
|
Sales promotion and allowance for s.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
管理費、その他
|
7,339
|
7,904
|
8,338
|
999
|
113.6%
|
434
|
105.5%
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売費及び一般管理費
|
8,762
|
9,574
|
9,918
|
1,155
|
113.2%
|
344
|
103.6%
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
海外酒類事業
|
911
|
904
|
983
|
71
|
107.8%
|
79
|
108.8%
|
|
|
|
Overseas Alcoholic beverages business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
海外日本食材卸事業
|
2,240
|
2,381
|
1,367
|
△ 872
|
61.0%
|
△ 1,013
|
57.4%
|
|
|
|
Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
△ 480
|
△ 607
|
△ 364
|
116
|
－
|
242
|
－
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
連結消去
|
△ 236
|
△ 231
|
△ 420
|
△ 183
|
－
|
△ 189
|
－
|
|
|
|
Elimination
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業利益（△：損失）
|
2,434
|
2,447
|
1,565
|
△ 869
|
64.3%
|
△ 881
|
64.0%
|
|
|
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外収益
|
83
|
30
|
192
|
108
|
229.9%
|
162
|
642.7%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外費用
|
219
|
31
|
150
|
△ 69
|
68.5%
|
119
|
485.8%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
経常利益（△：損失）
|
2,298
|
2,446
|
1,607
|
△ 691
|
69.9%
|
△ 838
|
65.7%
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別利益
|
0
|
－
|
1
|
1
|
16105.2%
|
1
|
－
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別損失
|
7
|
－
|
8
|
1
|
122.3%
|
8
|
－
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
2,291
|
2,446
|
1,599
|
△ 691
|
69.8%
|
△ 846
|
65.4%
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税、住民税及び事業税
|
653
|
713
|
485
|
△ 168
|
74.3%
|
△ 257
|
63.9%
|
|
|
|
Current income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税等調整額
|
7
|
|
△ 30
|
△ 37
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
1,630
|
1,733
|
1,144
|
△ 485
|
70.2%
|
△ 588
|
66.0%
|
|
|
|
Net income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
非支配株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
259
|
263
|
95
|
△ 163
|
36.8%
|
△ 167
|
36.3%
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
1,370
|
1,470
|
1,048
|
△ 321
|
76.5%
|
△ 421
|
71.3%
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
設備投資額（有形・無形）
|
614
|
|
908
|
293
|
147.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
減価償却費（有形・無形）
|
496
|
511
|
585
|
89
|
118.0%
|
74
|
114.6%
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
のれん償却額
|
182
|
174
|
173
|
△ 8
|
95.3%
|
△ 0
|
99.9%
|
|
|
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo International Group
4. タカラバイオグループ :Takara Bio Group
要約損益計算書 :Statements of Income (Summary)
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
2019年3月期
|
2020年3月期 第2四半期累計
|
対前期
|
対5/14予想
|
|
|
|
|
第2四半期累計
|
Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019
|
Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q)
|
Difference from forecast announced May 2019
|
|
|
|
|
実績(a)
|
5/14予想(b)
|
実績(c)
|
増減(c-a)
|
比(c/a)
|
増減(c-b)
|
比(c/b)
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019(1Q-2Q)
|
FY2019(1Q-2Q)
|
FY2020(1Q-2Q)
|
Change
|
YOY%
|
Difference
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Actual (a)
|
Forecast announced May 2019 (b)
|
Actual (c)
|
(c-a)
|
(c/a)
|
(c-b)
|
(c/b)
|
|
|
|
研究用試薬
|
11,149
|
11,706
|
11,613
|
464
|
104.2%
|
△ 93
|
99.2%
|
|
|
|
Research reagents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
理化学機器
|
1,390
|
1,005
|
620
|
△ 770
|
44.6%
|
△ 385
|
61.7%
|
|
|
|
Scientific instruments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
受託・その他
|
1,776
|
2,162
|
2,172
|
396
|
122.3%
|
10
|
100.5%
|
|
|
|
Contracted service and other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
バイオ産業支援 計
|
14,316
|
14,874
|
14,406
|
90
|
100.6%
|
△ 468
|
96.9%
|
|
|
|
Bioindustry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
遺伝子医療
|
2,144
|
2,254
|
2,044
|
△ 100
|
95.3%
|
△ 210
|
90.7%
|
|
|
|
Gene Therapy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
909
|
－
|
－
|
△ 909
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
17,370
|
17,129
|
16,450
|
△ 919
|
94.7%
|
△ 678
|
96.0%
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上原価
|
7,049
|
6,615
|
6,121
|
△ 927
|
86.8%
|
△ 494
|
92.5%
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上総利益
|
10,321
|
10,513
|
10,329
|
7
|
100.1%
|
△ 184
|
98.2%
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
運送費、保管料
|
339
|
220
|
186
|
△ 153
|
54.8%
|
△ 34
|
84.3%
|
|
|
|
Transportation and storage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
広告宣伝費
|
30
|
43
|
33
|
3
|
110.0%
|
△ 9
|
77.6%
|
|
|
|
Advertising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売促進費
|
344
|
327
|
299
|
△ 44
|
87.0%
|
△ 28
|
91.3%
|
|
|
|
Sales promotion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
研究開発費
|
2,104
|
1,934
|
1,858
|
△ 245
|
88.3%
|
△ 75
|
96.1%
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
管理費、その他
|
4,879
|
5,069
|
4,916
|
36
|
100.8%
|
△ 153
|
97.0%
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売費及び一般管理費
|
7,697
|
7,595
|
7,293
|
△ 404
|
94.8%
|
△ 302
|
96.0%
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
バイオ産業支援
|
2,588
|
2,759
|
2,872
|
283
|
111.0%
|
113
|
104.1%
|
|
|
|
Bioindustry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
遺伝子医療
|
1,198
|
1,300
|
1,287
|
89
|
107.5%
|
△ 13
|
99.0%
|
|
|
|
Gene Therapy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
△ 85
|
－
|
－
|
85
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
共通
|
△ 1,078
|
△ 1,142
|
△ 1,124
|
△ 46
|
－
|
17
|
－
|
|
|
|
Eliminations/Corporate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業利益（△：損失）
|
2,623
|
2,917
|
3,035
|
411
|
115.7%
|
117
|
104.0%
|
|
|
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外収益
|
98
|
124
|
130
|
31
|
131.9%
|
5
|
104.7%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外費用
|
52
|
40
|
203
|
151
|
387.2%
|
163
|
504.7%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
経常利益（△：損失）
|
2,669
|
3,001
|
2,961
|
292
|
110.9%
|
△ 39
|
98.7%
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別利益
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
△ 0
|
95.7%
|
0
|
203.9%
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別損失
|
233
|
133
|
12
|
△ 221
|
5.2%
|
△ 121
|
9.1%
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
2,436
|
2,868
|
2,950
|
513
|
121.1%
|
81
|
102.9%
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税、住民税及び事業税
|
862
|
912
|
665
|
△ 197
|
77.1%
|
△ 42
|
95.4%
|
|
|
|
Current income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税等調整額
|
△ 144
|
|
205
|
349
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
1,717
|
1,955
|
2,080
|
362
|
121.1%
|
124
|
106.4%
|
|
|
|
Net income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
非支配株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
△ 2
|
5
|
4
|
7
|
－
|
△ 0
|
84.0%
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
1,720
|
1,950
|
2,075
|
354
|
120.6%
|
125
|
106.4%
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
設備投資額（有形・無形）
|
1,068
|
|
3,190
|
2,122
|
298.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
減価償却費（有形・無形）
|
1,336
|
1,335
|
1,352
|
15
|
101.2%
|
17
|
101.3%
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
のれん償却額
|
247
|
245
|
250
|
3
|
101.3%
|
4
|
101.9%
|
|
|
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. 6年間の財務サマリー（グループ別） :Six-Year Financial Summary by Business Group
|
|
宝ホールディングス（連結） :Takara Holdings Inc. -Consolidated-
|
|
|
|
|
|
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
2015年3月期
|
2016年3月期
|
2017年3月期
|
2018年3月期
|
2019年3月期
|
2020年3月期
|
前期対比
|
|
|
|
|
|
第2四半期
|
第2四半期
|
第2四半期
|
第2四半期
|
第2四半期
|
第2四半期
|
Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q)
|
|
|
|
|
FY2015 (1Q-2Q)
|
FY2016 (1Q-2Q)
|
FY2017 (1Q-2Q)
|
FY2018 (1Q-2Q)
|
FY2019 (1Q-2Q)
|
FY2020 (1Q-2Q)
|
増減
|
比
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
YOY%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
Net sales
|
101,130
|
106,934
|
107,509
|
128,855
|
133,987
|
137,502
|
3,514
|
102.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上原価
|
Cost of sales
|
62,502
|
65,302
|
64,073
|
79,401
|
81,332
|
84,468
|
3,136
|
103.9%
|
|
|
（売上高原価率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
61.8%
|
61.1%
|
59.6%
|
61.6%
|
60.7%
|
61.4%
|
+0.7pt
|
－
|
|
|
売上総利益
|
Gross profit
|
38,627
|
41,632
|
43,435
|
49,454
|
52,655
|
53,033
|
378
|
100.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売費及び一般管理費
|
SG&A expenses
|
35,351
|
37,751
|
38,228
|
43,326
|
44,495
|
45,410
|
914
|
102.1%
|
|
|
（売上高販管費率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
35.0%
|
35.3%
|
35.6%
|
33.6%
|
33.2%
|
33.0%
|
-0.2pt
|
－
|
|
|
営業利益（△：損失）
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
3,275
|
3,880
|
5,207
|
6,128
|
8,159
|
7,623
|
△ 535
|
93.4%
|
|
|
（売上高営業利益率）
|
(Ratio to Net Sales)
|
3.2%
|
3.6%
|
4.8%
|
4.8%
|
6.1%
|
5.5%
|
-0.5pt
|
－
|
|
|
販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入 Sales promotion and allowance for s.p.
|
15,696
|
16,098
|
16,382
|
16,328
|
16,459
|
17,011
|
551
|
103.4%
|
|
|
（売上高販促費率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
15.5%
|
15.1%
|
15.2%
|
12.7%
|
12.3%
|
12.4%
|
+0.1pt
|
－
|
|
|
研究開発費
|
R&D expenses
|
1,575
|
2,246
|
2,093
|
2,505
|
2,286
|
2,057
|
△ 229
|
90.0%
|
|
|
（売上高研究開発費率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
1.6%
|
2.1%
|
1.9%
|
1.9%
|
1.7%
|
1.5%
|
-0.2pt
|
－
|
|
|
設備投資額（有形・無形）
|
Capital expenditures
|
5,524
|
3,056
|
1,909
|
2,451
|
2,603
|
8,421
|
5,818
|
323.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
減価償却費（有形・無形）
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
2,127
|
2,494
|
2,492
|
3,157
|
3,183
|
3,364
|
181
|
105.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
のれん償却額
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
233
|
268
|
238
|
407
|
429
|
424
|
△ 5
|
98.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝酒造 :Takara Shuzo Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
2015年3月期
|
2016年3月期
|
2017年3月期
|
2018年3月期
|
2019年3月期
|
2020年3月期
|
前期対比
|
|
|
|
|
|
第2四半期
|
第2四半期
|
第2四半期
|
第2四半期
|
第2四半期
|
第2四半期
|
Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q)
|
|
|
|
|
FY2015 (1Q-2Q)
|
FY2016 (1Q-2Q)
|
FY2017 (1Q-2Q)
|
FY2018 (1Q-2Q)
|
FY2019 (1Q-2Q)
|
FY2020 (1Q-2Q)
|
増減
|
比
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
YOY%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
Net sales
|
|
－
|
－
|
70,429
|
71,973
|
73,259
|
75,135
|
1,875
|
102.6%
|
|
|
売上原価
|
Cost of sales
|
|
－
|
－
|
42,478
|
43,360
|
44,144
|
45,586
|
1,441
|
103.3%
|
|
|
（売上高原価率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
|
－
|
－
|
60.3%
|
60.2%
|
60.3%
|
60.7%
|
+0.4pt
|
－
|
|
|
売上総利益
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
27,950
|
28,613
|
29,115
|
29,549
|
433
|
101.5%
|
|
|
販売費及び一般管理費
|
SG&A expenses
|
|
2018年3月期からの
|
26,499
|
26,621
|
26,839
|
27,467
|
627
|
102.3%
|
|
|
（売上高販管費率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
|
37.6%
|
37.0%
|
36.6%
|
36.6%
|
-0.1pt
|
－
|
|
|
|
新セグメントです。
|
|
|
営業利益（△：損失）
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
|
1,451
|
1,991
|
2,275
|
2,082
|
△ 193
|
91.5%
|
|
|
|
This is a new segment from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（売上高営業利益率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
|
the fiscal year
|
2.1%
|
2.8%
|
3.1%
|
2.8%
|
-0.3pt
|
－
|
|
|
販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入 Sales promotion and allowance for s.p.
|
|
ended March 2018.
|
15,754
|
15,707
|
15,845
|
16,431
|
585
|
103.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（売上高販促費率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
|
|
|
22.4%
|
21.8%
|
21.6%
|
21.9%
|
+0.2pt
|
－
|
|
|
設備投資額（有形・無形）
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
758
|
1,002
|
799
|
4,004
|
3,204
|
500.6%
|
|
|
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
減価償却費（有形・無形）
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
－
|
－
|
1,051
|
1,059
|
1,080
|
1,165
|
85
|
107.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝酒造インターナショナルグループ :Takara Shuzo International Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
2015年3月期
|
2016年3月期
|
2017年3月期
|
2018年3月期
|
2019年3月期
|
2020年3月期
|
前期対比
|
|
|
|
|
|
第2四半期
|
第2四半期
|
第2四半期
|
第2四半期
|
第2四半期
|
第2四半期
|
Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q)
|
|
|
|
|
FY2015 (1Q-2Q)
|
FY2016 (1Q-2Q)
|
FY2017 (1Q-2Q)
|
FY2018 (1Q-2Q)
|
FY2019 (1Q-2Q)
|
FY2020 (1Q-2Q)
|
増減
|
比
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
YOY%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
Net sales
|
|
－
|
－
|
15,137
|
33,822
|
37,527
|
40,477
|
2,950
|
107.9%
|
|
|
売上原価
|
Cost of sales
|
|
－
|
－
|
10,085
|
23,845
|
26,329
|
28,994
|
2,664
|
110.1%
|
|
|
（売上高原価率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
|
－
|
－
|
66.6%
|
70.5%
|
70.2%
|
71.6%
|
+1.5pt
|
－
|
|
|
売上総利益
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
5,052
|
9,976
|
11,197
|
11,483
|
286
|
102.6%
|
|
|
販売費及び一般管理費
|
SG&A expenses
|
|
2018年3月期からの
|
3,659
|
7,753
|
8,762
|
9,918
|
1,155
|
113.2%
|
|
|
（売上高販管費率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
|
24.2%
|
22.9%
|
23.3%
|
24.5%
|
+1.2pt
|
－
|
|
|
|
新セグメントです。
|
|
|
営業利益（△：損失）
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
|
1,393
|
2,223
|
2,434
|
1,565
|
△ 869
|
64.3%
|
|
|
|
This is a new segment from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（売上高営業利益率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
|
the fiscal year
|
9.2%
|
6.6%
|
6.5%
|
3.9%
|
-2.6pt
|
－
|
|
|
のれん償却後営業利益（△：損失）
|
Operating income after amortization of goodwill
|
|
ended March 2018.
|
1,187
|
2,053
|
2,252
|
1,391
|
△ 860
|
61.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（のれん償却後営業利益率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
|
|
|
7.8%
|
6.1%
|
6.0%
|
3.4%
|
-2.6pt
|
－
|
|
|
設備投資額（有形・無形）
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
263
|
774
|
614
|
908
|
293
|
147.7%
|
|
|
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
減価償却費（有形・無形）
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
－
|
－
|
287
|
455
|
496
|
585
|
89
|
118.0%
|
|
|
のれん償却額
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
|
－
|
－
|
205
|
170
|
182
|
173
|
△ 8
|
95.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
タカラバイオグループ :Takara Bio Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
2015年3月期
|
2016年3月期
|
2017年3月期
|
2018年3月期
|
2019年3月期
|
2020年3月期
|
前期対比
|
|
|
|
|
|
第2四半期
|
第2四半期
|
第2四半期
|
第2四半期
|
第2四半期
|
第2四半期
|
Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q)
|
|
|
|
|
FY2015 (1Q-2Q)
|
FY2016 (1Q-2Q)
|
FY2017 (1Q-2Q)
|
FY2018 (1Q-2Q)
|
FY2019 (1Q-2Q)
|
FY2020 (1Q-2Q)
|
増減
|
比
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
YOY%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
Net sales
|
10,971
|
13,257
|
13,199
|
14,126
|
17,370
|
16,450
|
△ 919
|
94.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上原価
|
Cost of sales
|
4,916
|
5,904
|
5,152
|
5,965
|
7,049
|
6,121
|
△ 927
|
86.8%
|
|
|
（売上高原価率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
44.8%
|
44.5%
|
39.0%
|
42.2%
|
40.6%
|
37.2%
|
-3.4pt
|
－
|
|
|
売上総利益
|
Gross profit
|
6,054
|
7,353
|
8,046
|
8,160
|
10,321
|
10,329
|
7
|
100.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売費及び一般管理費
|
SG&A expenses
|
5,429
|
6,669
|
6,669
|
7,471
|
7,697
|
7,293
|
△ 404
|
94.8%
|
|
|
（売上高販管費率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
49.5%
|
50.3%
|
50.5%
|
52.9%
|
44.3%
|
44.3%
|
+0.0pt
|
－
|
|
|
営業利益（△：損失）
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
625
|
684
|
1,377
|
688
|
2,623
|
3,035
|
411
|
115.7%
|
|
|
（売上高営業利益率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
5.7%
|
5.2%
|
10.4%
|
4.9%
|
15.1%
|
18.5%
|
+3.3pt
|
－
|
|
|
研究開発費
|
R&D expenses
|
1,402
|
2,083
|
1,904
|
2,297
|
2,104
|
1,858
|
△ 245
|
88.3%
|
|
|
（売上高研究開発費率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
12.8%
|
15.7%
|
14.4%
|
16.3%
|
12.1%
|
11.3%
|
-0.8pt
|
－
|
|
|
設備投資額（有形・無形）
|
Capital expenditures
|
3,008
|
1,701
|
573
|
439
|
1,068
|
3,190
|
2,122
|
298.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
減価償却費（有形・無形）
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
592
|
808
|
856
|
1,247
|
1,336
|
1,352
|
15
|
101.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
のれん償却額
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
61
|
90
|
83
|
236
|
247
|
250
|
3
|
101.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six-Year Financial Summary by Business Group
6. 2020年3月期第2四半期 参考資料 :Reference Data for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
-
為替前提及び売上高に対する為替レート変動の影響 :Exchange rates and effect of change in exchange rates on net sales
|
◆為替前提（海外子会社P/L換算用）:Exchange rates for the income statement of oversea subsidiaries
|
|
（円 : Yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019年3月期
|
|
2020年3月期 第2四半期累計
|
|
|
|
|
|
第2四半期累計
|
|
Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
実績(a)
|
5/14予想(b)
|
実績(c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019(1Q-2Q)
|
FY2020(1Q-2Q)
|
FY2020(1Q-2Q)
|
前期差
|
予想差
|
|
|
|
|
Actual (a)
|
Forecast announced May 2019 (b)
|
Actual (c)
|
Change(c-a)
|
Difference(c-b)
|
|
|
米ドル : US dollar
|
108.68
|
108.00
|
110.06
|
1.38
|
2.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ポンド: Pound
|
149.62
|
145.00
|
142.44
|
△ 7.18
|
△ 2.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ユーロ: Euro
|
131.55
|
125.00
|
124.32
|
△ 7.23
|
△ 0.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
人民元: Yuan
|
17.09
|
15.60
|
16.20
|
△ 0.89
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100ウォン: 100 Won
|
10.10
|
9.50
|
9.61
|
△ 0.49
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
インドルピー: Rupee
|
1.66
|
1.50
|
1.57
|
△ 0.09
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ｽｳｪｰﾃﾞﾝｸﾛｰﾅ :Sweden krona
|
12.97
|
12.40
|
11.83
|
△ 1.14
|
△ 0.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ｼﾝｶﾞﾎﾟｰﾙﾄﾞﾙ :Singapore dollar
|
81.94
|
78.30
|
80.99
|
△ 0.95
|
2.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ｵｰｽﾄﾗﾘｱﾄﾞﾙ :Australian dollar
|
83.85
|
78.00
|
77.74
|
△ 6.11
|
△ 0.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
◆売上高に対する為替レート変動の影響額 :Effect of change in exchange rates on net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
対前期
|
対5/14予想
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q)
|
Difference from forecast announced May 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝ホールディングス 計
|
△ 983
|
494
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales of Takara Holdings Inc. -Consolidated-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
うち宝酒造ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|
△ 756
|
294
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales of Takara Shuzo International Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
海外酒類事業
|
△ 45
|
56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas Alcoholic beverages business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
海外日本食材卸事業
|
△ 702
|
253
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
連結消去
|
△ 8
|
△ 15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elimination
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
うちタカラバイオグループ
|
△ 229
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales of Takara Bio Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
研究用試薬
|
△ 211
|
187
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research reagents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
理化学機器
|
△ 3
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scientific instruments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
受託・その他
|
△ 14
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contracted service and other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
バイオ産業支援 計
|
△ 229
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bioindustry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
遺伝子医療
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gene Therapy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
② 海外売上高比率の推移 :Change in overseas sales ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
2019年3月期第2四半期 実績
|
2020年3月期第2四半期 実績
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019(1Q-2Q) Actual
|
|
|
FY2020(1Q-2Q) Actual
|
|
|
|
|
売上高計
|
海外売上高
|
海外売上高比率
|
売上高計
|
海外売上高
|
海外売上高比率
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
Overseas Sales
|
Overseas Sales Ratio
|
Net Sales
|
Overseas Sales
|
Overseas Sales Ratio
|
|
宝酒造
|
73,259
|
－
|
－
|
75,135
|
－
|
－
|
|
Takara Shuzo Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝酒造ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37,527
|
37,336
|
99.5%
|
40,477
|
40,230
|
99.4%
|
|
Takara Shuzo International Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
タカラバイオグループ
|
17,370
|
9,717
|
55.9%
|
16,450
|
9,634
|
58.6%
|
|
Takara Bio Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他および調整額
|
5,830
|
－
|
－
|
5,438
|
－
|
－
|
|
Other / Adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝ホールディングス（連結）
|
133,987
|
47,054
|
35.1%
|
137,502
|
49,864
|
36.3%
|
|
Takara Holdings Inc. -Consolidated-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
③ 海外主要子会社の業績 :Financial Forecast of major overseas subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019年3月期第2四半期 実績
|
2020年3月期第2四半期 実績
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019(1Q-2Q) Actual
|
FY2020(1Q-2Q) Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
営業利益
|
売上高
|
営業利益
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
Net Sales
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
米国宝酒造
|
千
|
US
|
ド
|
ル :Thousands of US dollar
|
16,647
|
2,106
|
18,044
|
1,741
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takara Sake USA Inc.
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
1,809
|
228
|
1,986
|
191
|
|
|
宝酒造食品
|
千
|
|
|
元 :Thousands of Yuan
|
24,888
|
1,210
|
24,963
|
1,226
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo Foods Co.,Ltd.
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
425
|
20
|
404
|
19
|
|
|
トマーチン
|
千
|
ポ
|
ン
|
ド :Thousands of Pound
|
8,087
|
1,970
|
8,778
|
1,889
|
|
|
The Tomatin Distillery Co.,Ltd.
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
1,210
|
294
|
1,250
|
269
|
|
|
ｴｲｼﾞ・ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ
|
千
|
US
|
ド
|
ル :Thousands of US dollar
|
10,681
|
4,277
|
12,030
|
5,326
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AGE INTERNATIONAL,INC.
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
1,160
|
464
|
1,324
|
586
|
|
|
フーデックスグループ
|
千
|
ユ
|
ー
|
ロ :Thousands of Euro
|
78,688
|
9,165
|
86,595
|
7,851
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOODEX Group
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
10,351
|
1,205
|
10,765
|
976
|
|
|
タザキフーズ
|
千
|
ポ
|
ン
|
ド :Thousands of Pound
|
19,751
|
1,570
|
21,935
|
906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAZAKI FOODS LTD.
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
2,955
|
235
|
3,124
|
129
|
|
|
ミューチャルトレーディング
|
千
|
US
|
ド
|
ル :Thousands of US dollar
|
165,213
|
7,116
|
182,369
|
3,496
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mutual Trading Co., Inc.
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
17,955
|
773
|
20,071
|
384
|
|
|
ニッポンフード
|
千
|
AUS
|
ド
|
ル :Thousands of Australian dollar
|
26,211
|
310
|
27,475
|
△ 1,580
|
|
|
Nippon Food Supplies Company Pty Ltd
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
2,197
|
26
|
2,135
|
△ 122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ﾀｶﾗﾊﾞｲｵﾖｰﾛｯﾊﾟS.A.S.(連結)
|
千
|
ユ
|
ー
|
ロ :Thousands of Euro
|
11,684
|
596
|
12,146
|
243
|
|
|
Takara Bio Europe S.A.S. Consolidated
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
1,537
|
78
|
1,509
|
30
|
|
|
宝生物工程(大連)
|
千
|
|
|
元 :Thousands of Yuan
|
105,273
|
20,613
|
105,015
|
27,625
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takara Biotechnology (Dalian) Co.,Ltd.
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
1,799
|
352
|
1,701
|
447
|
|
|
宝日医生物技術(北京)
|
千
|
|
|
元 :Thousands of Yuan
|
172,263
|
31,138
|
186,337
|
34,233
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takara Biomedical Technology（Beijing) Co., Ltd.
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
2,943
|
532
|
3,018
|
554
|
|
|
ﾀｶﾗｺﾘｱﾊﾞｲｵﾒﾃﾞｨｶﾙ
|
百
|
万 ｳ
|
ｫ
|
ﾝ :Millions of Won
|
5,042
|
810
|
5,309
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takara Korea Biomedical Inc.
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
509
|
81
|
510
|
86
|
|
|
タカラバイオDSSインド
|
千
|
ｲ ﾝ ﾄ ﾞ
|
ﾙ ﾋ ﾟ ｰ
|
:Thousands of Rupee
|
100,832
|
4,202
|
116,066
|
7,126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DSS Takara Bio India Private Limited
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
167
|
6
|
182
|
11
|
|
|
タカラバイオUSA
|
千
|
US
|
ド
|
ル :Thousands of US dollar
|
48,347
|
4,280
|
47,924
|
4,570
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takara Bio USA, Inc.
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
5,254
|
465
|
5,274
|
503
|
|
|
④ 宝酒造 売上総利益増減要因 :Factors of change in Gross profit of Takara Shuzo Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
対前期増減
|
|
|
対5/14予想増減
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q)
|
Difference from forecast announced May 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
増減計
|
|
|
|
増減計
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
数量差
|
単価差
|
数量差
|
単価差
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Change
|
Change in quantities
|
Change in unit price
|
Total Change
|
Change in quantities
|
Change in unit price
|
|
|
売上総利益 計
|
|
|
+433
|
+664
|
△ 230
|
△ 651
|
△ 106
|
△ 545
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（主な内訳）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
焼酎 Shochu
|
|
|
△ 751
|
△ 703
|
△ 48
|
△ 278
|
△ 224
|
△ 54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
清酒 Sake
|
|
|
△ 74
|
△ 7
|
△ 66
|
△ 172
|
△ 118
|
△ 53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ｿﾌﾄｱﾙｺｰﾙ飲料Light-alcohol refreshers
|
|
|
+755
|
+762
|
△ 6
|
△ 179
|
△ 169
|
△ 10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
本みりん Hon Mirin
|
|
|
+385
|
+417
|
△ 31
|
+257
|
+215
|
+41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（参考）原価コストダウン
|
|
△ 526
|
|
※上記数量差および単価差に含む
|
△ 210
|
※上記数量差および単価差に含む
|
|
|
|
Reference :Cost reduction
|
|
|
*Included in changes above
|
*Included in changes above
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
※利益の増加要因を「+」、減少要因を「△」で表示 *An increasing factor and a decreasing factor on profit are shown ｢+｣ and ｢△｣, respectively
⑤ 宝ホールディングス（連結）要約損益計算書（p.1）における「その他」の内訳
Breakdown of "Other" segment in the Consolidated Statements of Income of Takara Holdings Inc. (Summary) (p.1)
|
|
|
|
2019年3月期第2四半期 実績
|
2020年3月期第2四半期 実績
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019(1Q-2Q) Actual
|
FY2020(1Q-2Q) Actual
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
営業利益
|
売上高
|
営業利益
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
Net Sales
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
物流事業 Transportation
|
6,933
|
298
|
7,103
|
306
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝ホールディングス（不動産事業） Takara Holdings (Real estate business)
|
267
|
218
|
266
|
224
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他 Other
|
8,870
|
438
|
8,399
|
551
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
「その他」計 Total "Other"
|
16,071
|
955
|
15,770
|
1,081
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. 2020年3月期 業績予想 :Financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020
-
宝ホールディングス（連結） :Takara Holdings Inc. ‐Consolidated‐
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
2019年3月期
|
2020年3月期
|
対前期
|
対5/14予想
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019
|
FY2020_Apr. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020
|
Change from FY2019
|
Change from forecast announced May 2019
|
|
|
|
|
実績(a)
|
5/14予想(b)
|
11/12予想(c)
|
増減(c-a)
|
比(c/a)
|
増減(c-b)
|
比(c/b)
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
Forecast
|
Forecast
|
Change
|
%
|
Change
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
announced May 2019 (b)
|
announced Nov. 2019 (c)
|
(c-a)
|
(c/a)
|
(c-b)
|
(c/b)
|
|
|
|
宝酒造
|
152,457
|
159,005
|
157,787
|
5,329
|
103.5%
|
△ 1,218
|
99.2%
|
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo Co.Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝酒造インターナショナルグループ
|
77,834
|
83,495
|
81,546
|
3,711
|
104.8%
|
△ 1,949
|
97.7%
|
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo International Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
タカラバイオ グループ
|
35,841
|
36,000
|
33,900
|
△ 1,941
|
94.6%
|
△ 2,100
|
94.2%
|
|
|
|
Takara Bio Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
32,742
|
32,732
|
31,985
|
△ 757
|
97.7%
|
△ 747
|
97.7%
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
調整額
|
△ 21,431
|
△ 21,232
|
△ 21,218
|
213
|
－
|
14
|
－
|
|
|
|
Adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
277,443
|
290,000
|
284,000
|
6,556
|
102.4%
|
△ 6,000
|
97.9%
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上原価
|
168,694
|
175,200
|
173,500
|
4,805
|
102.8%
|
△ 1,700
|
99.0%
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上総利益
|
108,749
|
114,800
|
110,500
|
1,750
|
101.6%
|
△ 4,300
|
96.3%
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
運送費、保管料
|
10,162
|
11,200
|
11,000
|
837
|
108.2%
|
△ 200
|
98.2%
|
|
|
|
Transportation and storage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
広告宣伝費
|
2,755
|
2,500
|
2,000
|
△ 755
|
72.6%
|
△ 500
|
80.0%
|
|
|
|
Advertising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入
|
34,012
|
35,900
|
35,500
|
1,487
|
104.4%
|
△ 400
|
98.9%
|
|
|
|
Sales promotion and allowance for s.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
研究開発費
|
4,708
|
4,800
|
4,400
|
△ 308
|
93.4%
|
△ 400
|
91.7%
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
管理費、その他
|
39,305
|
41,400
|
40,100
|
794
|
102.0%
|
△ 1,300
|
96.9%
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売費及び一般管理費
|
90,945
|
95,800
|
93,000
|
2,054
|
102.3%
|
△ 2,800
|
97.1%
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝酒造
|
5,948
|
6,287
|
5,760
|
△ 188
|
96.8%
|
△ 527
|
91.6%
|
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo Co.Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝酒造インターナショナルグループ
|
4,532
|
5,000
|
3,795
|
△ 737
|
83.7%
|
△ 1,205
|
75.9%
|
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo International Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
タカラバイオ グループ
|
5,463
|
6,200
|
6,200
|
736
|
113.5%
|
－
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
Takara Bio Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
1,954
|
2,030
|
2,043
|
88
|
104.5%
|
13
|
100.6%
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
調整額
|
△ 95
|
△ 517
|
△ 298
|
△ 202
|
－
|
219
|
－
|
|
|
|
Adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業利益（△：損失）
|
17,804
|
19,000
|
17,500
|
△ 304
|
98.3%
|
△ 1,500
|
92.1%
|
|
|
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
受取利息・配当金
|
800
|
780
|
800
|
△ 0
|
100.0%
|
20
|
102.6%
|
|
|
|
Interest and Dividends income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他営業外収益
|
660
|
420
|
600
|
△ 60
|
90.8%
|
180
|
142.9%
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外収益
|
1,461
|
1,200
|
1,400
|
△ 61
|
95.8%
|
200
|
116.7%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
支払利息
|
387
|
400
|
400
|
12
|
103.3%
|
－
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
Interest and discounts expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他営業外費用
|
518
|
300
|
500
|
△ 18
|
96.4%
|
200
|
166.7%
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外費用
|
905
|
700
|
900
|
△ 5
|
99.4%
|
200
|
128.6%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
経常利益（△：損失）
|
18,359
|
19,500
|
18,000
|
△ 359
|
98.0%
|
△ 1,500
|
92.3%
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別利益
|
696
|
10
|
800
|
103
|
114.8%
|
790
|
8000.0%
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別損失
|
1,397
|
710
|
1,100
|
△ 297
|
78.7%
|
390
|
154.9%
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
税金等調整前当期純利益（△：損失）
|
17,658
|
18,800
|
17,700
|
41
|
100.2%
|
△ 1,100
|
94.1%
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税、住民税及び事業税
|
5,443
|
5,900
|
5,400
|
89
|
101.7%
|
△ 500
|
91.5%
|
|
|
|
Current income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税等調整額
|
△ 132
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
当期純利益（△：損失）
|
12,347
|
12,900
|
12,300
|
△ 47
|
99.6%
|
△ 600
|
95.3%
|
|
|
|
Net income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
非支配株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失）
|
1,936
|
2,200
|
1,900
|
△ 36
|
98.1%
|
△ 300
|
86.4%
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失）
|
10,411
|
10,700
|
10,400
|
△ 11
|
99.9%
|
△ 300
|
97.2%
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
設備投資額（有形・無形）
|
10,671
|
15,670
|
15,670
|
4,998
|
146.8%
|
－
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
減価償却費（有形・無形）
|
6,490
|
7,500
|
7,400
|
909
|
114.0%
|
△ 100
|
98.7%
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
のれん償却額
|
865
|
840
|
830
|
△ 35
|
95.9%
|
△ 10
|
98.8%
|
|
|
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020
② 宝酒造 :Takara Shuzo Co., Ltd.
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
2019年3月期
|
2020年3月期
|
対前期
|
対5/14予想
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019
|
FY2020_Apr. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020
|
Change from FY2019
|
Change from forecast announced May 2019
|
|
|
|
|
実績(a)
|
5/14予想(b)
|
|
増減(c-a)
|
比(c/a)
|
増減(c-b)
|
比(c/b)
|
|
|
|
|
11/12予想(c)
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
Forecast
|
Forecast
|
Change
|
%
|
Change
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
announced May 2019 (b)
|
announced Nov. 2019 (c)
|
(c-a)
|
(c/a)
|
(c-b)
|
(c/b)
|
|
|
|
焼酎
|
53,382
|
52,129
|
51,281
|
△ 2,101
|
96.1%
|
△ 848
|
98.4%
|
|
|
|
Shochu
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
清酒
|
21,394
|
22,596
|
22,244
|
849
|
104.0%
|
△ 352
|
98.4%
|
|
|
|
Sake
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ソフトアルコール飲料
|
38,777
|
44,760
|
44,070
|
5,292
|
113.6%
|
△ 690
|
98.5%
|
|
|
|
Light-alcohol refreshers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他酒類
|
6,482
|
6,432
|
6,542
|
59
|
100.9%
|
110
|
101.7%
|
|
|
|
Other liquors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
本みりん
|
13,869
|
13,980
|
14,250
|
380
|
102.7%
|
270
|
101.9%
|
|
|
|
Hon Mirin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他調味料
|
9,714
|
10,351
|
10,444
|
729
|
107.5%
|
93
|
100.9%
|
|
|
|
Other seasonings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
原料用アルコール等
|
8,836
|
8,757
|
8,956
|
119
|
101.4%
|
199
|
102.3%
|
|
|
|
Raw alcohol
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
152,457
|
159,005
|
157,787
|
5,329
|
103.5%
|
△ 1,218
|
99.2%
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上原価
|
91,441
|
94,665
|
94,951
|
3,509
|
103.8%
|
286
|
100.3%
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上総利益
|
61,015
|
64,340
|
62,836
|
1,820
|
103.0%
|
△ 1,504
|
97.7%
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
運送費、保管料
|
7,613
|
8,339
|
8,330
|
716
|
109.4%
|
△ 9
|
99.9%
|
|
|
|
Transportation and storage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
広告宣伝費
|
2,394
|
2,394
|
1,880
|
△ 514
|
78.5%
|
△ 514
|
78.5%
|
|
|
|
Advertising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入
|
32,658
|
34,678
|
34,340
|
1,681
|
105.1%
|
△ 338
|
99.0%
|
|
|
|
Sales promotion and allowance for s.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
研究開発費
|
368
|
475
|
450
|
81
|
122.2%
|
△ 25
|
94.7%
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
管理費、その他
|
12,032
|
12,167
|
12,076
|
43
|
100.4%
|
△ 91
|
99.3%
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売費及び一般管理費
|
55,067
|
58,053
|
57,076
|
2,008
|
103.6%
|
△ 977
|
98.3%
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業利益（△：損失）
|
5,948
|
6,287
|
5,760
|
△ 188
|
96.8%
|
△ 527
|
91.6%
|
|
|
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外収益
|
764
|
215
|
320
|
△ 444
|
41.8%
|
105
|
148.8%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外費用
|
232
|
274
|
331
|
98
|
142.1%
|
57
|
120.8%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
経常利益（△：損失）
|
6,480
|
6,228
|
5,749
|
△ 731
|
88.7%
|
△ 479
|
92.3%
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別利益
|
172
|
9
|
40
|
△ 132
|
23.2%
|
31
|
444.4%
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別損失
|
348
|
224
|
399
|
50
|
114.6%
|
175
|
178.1%
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
税金等調整前当期純利益（△：損失）
|
6,304
|
6,013
|
5,390
|
△ 914
|
85.5%
|
△ 623
|
89.6%
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税、住民税及び事業税
|
1,854
|
1,960
|
1,730
|
△ 171
|
91.0%
|
△ 230
|
88.3%
|
|
|
|
Current income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税等調整額
|
46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
当期純利益（△：損失）
|
4,402
|
4,053
|
3,660
|
△ 742
|
83.1%
|
△ 393
|
90.3%
|
|
|
|
Net income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
設備投資額（有形・無形）
|
3,128
|
7,341
|
7,341
|
4,212
|
234.7%
|
－
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
減価償却費（有形・無形）
|
2,248
|
2,984
|
2,827
|
578
|
125.7%
|
△ 157
|
94.7%
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020
③ 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ :Takara Shuzo International Group
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
2019年3月期
|
2020年3月期
|
対前期
|
対5/14予想
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019
|
FY2020_Apr. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020
|
Change from FY2019
|
Change from forecast announced May 2019
|
|
|
|
|
実績(a)
|
5/14予想(b)
|
|
増減(c-a)
|
比(c/a)
|
増減(c-b)
|
比(c/b)
|
|
|
|
|
11/12予想(c)
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
Forecast
|
Forecast
|
Change
|
%
|
Change
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
announced May 2019 (b)
|
announced Nov. 2019 (c)
|
(c-a)
|
(c/a)
|
(c-b)
|
(c/b)
|
|
|
|
海外酒類事業
|
10,758
|
11,257
|
11,211
|
452
|
104.2%
|
△ 46
|
99.6%
|
|
|
|
Overseas Alcoholic beverages business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
海外日本食材卸事業
|
68,954
|
74,365
|
72,535
|
3,580
|
105.2%
|
△ 1,830
|
97.5%
|
|
|
|
Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
62
|
65
|
206
|
143
|
328.5%
|
141
|
316.9%
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
連結消去
|
△ 1,940
|
△ 2,192
|
△ 2,406
|
△ 465
|
－
|
△ 214
|
－
|
|
|
|
Elimination
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
77,834
|
83,495
|
81,546
|
3,711
|
104.8%
|
△ 1,949
|
97.7%
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上原価
|
54,823
|
58,445
|
57,887
|
3,063
|
105.6%
|
△ 558
|
99.0%
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上総利益
|
23,010
|
25,050
|
23,659
|
648
|
102.8%
|
△ 1,391
|
94.4%
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
運送費、保管料
|
2,277
|
2,703
|
2,520
|
242
|
110.7%
|
△ 183
|
93.2%
|
|
|
|
Transportation and storage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
広告宣伝費
|
110
|
95
|
82
|
△ 28
|
74.1%
|
△ 13
|
86.3%
|
|
|
|
Advertising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入
|
734
|
741
|
750
|
15
|
102.1%
|
9
|
101.2%
|
|
|
|
Sales promotion and allowance for s.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
管理費、その他
|
15,356
|
16,511
|
16,512
|
1,155
|
107.5%
|
1
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売費及び一般管理費
|
18,478
|
20,050
|
19,864
|
1,385
|
107.5%
|
△ 186
|
99.1%
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
海外酒類事業
|
1,982
|
2,087
|
2,247
|
264
|
113.3%
|
160
|
107.7%
|
|
|
|
Overseas Alcoholic beverages business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
海外日本食材卸事業
|
3,921
|
4,673
|
3,058
|
△ 863
|
78.0%
|
△ 1,615
|
65.4%
|
|
|
|
Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
△ 935
|
△ 1,313
|
△ 865
|
70
|
－
|
448
|
－
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
連結消去
|
△ 436
|
△ 447
|
△ 645
|
△ 208
|
－
|
△ 198
|
－
|
|
|
|
Elimination
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業利益（△：損失）
|
4,532
|
5,000
|
3,795
|
△ 737
|
83.7%
|
△ 1,205
|
75.9%
|
|
|
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外収益
|
384
|
146
|
220
|
△ 164
|
57.2%
|
74
|
150.7%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外費用
|
409
|
65
|
206
|
△ 203
|
50.3%
|
141
|
316.9%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
経常利益（△：損失）
|
4,507
|
5,081
|
3,809
|
△ 698
|
84.5%
|
△ 1,272
|
75.0%
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別利益
|
1
|
－
|
7
|
5
|
690.6%
|
7
|
－
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別損失
|
12
|
－
|
26
|
13
|
209.5%
|
26
|
－
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
税金等調整前当期純利益（△：損失）
|
4,496
|
5,081
|
3,790
|
△ 706
|
84.3%
|
△ 1,291
|
74.6%
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税等
|
1,400
|
1,528
|
1,240
|
△ 233
|
84.1%
|
△ 288
|
81.2%
|
|
|
|
Current income taxes, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税等調整額
|
73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
当期純利益（△：損失）
|
3,022
|
3,553
|
2,550
|
△ 472
|
84.4%
|
△ 1,003
|
71.8%
|
|
|
|
Net income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
非支配株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失）
|
479
|
567
|
212
|
△ 267
|
44.2%
|
△ 355
|
37.4%
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失）
|
2,543
|
2,986
|
2,338
|
△ 205
|
91.9%
|
△ 648
|
78.3%
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
設備投資額（有形・無形）
|
1,677
|
2,615
|
2,615
|
937
|
155.9%
|
－
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
減価償却費（有形・無形）
|
938
|
1,039
|
1,167
|
228
|
124.3%
|
128
|
112.3%
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
のれん償却額
|
353
|
349
|
329
|
△ 24
|
93.1%
|
△ 20
|
94.3%
|
|
|
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020
④ タカラバイオグループ :Takara Bio Group
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
2019年3月期
|
2020年3月期
|
対前期
|
対5/14予想
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019
|
FY2020_Apr. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020
|
Change from FY2019
|
Difference from forecast announced May 2019
|
|
|
|
|
実績(a)
|
5/14予想(b)
|
|
増減(c-a)
|
比(c/a)
|
増減(c-b)
|
比(c/b)
|
|
|
|
|
11/12予想(c)
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
FY2019(1Q-2Q)
|
Forecast
|
Change
|
%
|
Change
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Forecast announced May 2019 (b)
|
announced Nov. 2019 (c)
|
(c-a)
|
(c/a)
|
(c-b)
|
(c/b)
|
|
|
|
研究用試薬
|
23,601
|
24,990
|
24,147
|
546
|
102.3%
|
△ 843
|
96.6%
|
|
|
|
Research reagents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
理化学機器
|
2,570
|
2,108
|
1,255
|
△ 1,315
|
48.8%
|
△ 853
|
59.5%
|
|
|
|
Scientific instruments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
受託・その他
|
5,403
|
6,203
|
6,128
|
724
|
113.4%
|
△ 75
|
98.8%
|
|
|
|
Contracted service and other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
バイオ産業支援 計
|
31,575
|
33,302
|
31,531
|
△ 44
|
99.9%
|
△ 1,771
|
94.7%
|
|
|
|
Bioindustry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
遺伝子医療
|
2,443
|
2,697
|
2,368
|
△ 74
|
96.9%
|
△ 328
|
87.8%
|
|
|
|
Gene Therapy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
1,822
|
－
|
－
|
△ 1,822
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
35,841
|
36,000
|
33,900
|
△ 1,941
|
94.6%
|
△ 2,100
|
94.2%
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上原価
|
15,155
|
14,053
|
13,050
|
△ 2,104
|
86.1%
|
△ 1,002
|
92.9%
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上総利益
|
20,685
|
21,946
|
20,849
|
163
|
100.8%
|
△ 1,097
|
95.0%
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
運送費、保管料
|
492
|
500
|
481
|
△ 10
|
97.9%
|
△ 18
|
96.2%
|
|
|
|
Transportation and storage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
広告宣伝費
|
56
|
86
|
68
|
12
|
121.5%
|
△ 17
|
79.6%
|
|
|
|
Advertising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売促進費
|
703
|
674
|
612
|
△ 90
|
87.1%
|
△ 61
|
90.8%
|
|
|
|
Sales promotion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
研究開発費
|
4,337
|
4,292
|
3,914
|
△ 422
|
90.2%
|
△ 377
|
91.2%
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
管理費、その他
|
9,632
|
10,193
|
9,572
|
△ 60
|
99.4%
|
△ 621
|
93.9%
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売費及び一般管理費
|
15,221
|
15,746
|
14,649
|
△ 572
|
96.2%
|
△ 1,097
|
93.0%
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
バイオ産業支援
|
7,100
|
7,750
|
7,490
|
389
|
105.5%
|
△ 260
|
96.6%
|
|
|
|
Bioindustry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
遺伝子医療
|
506
|
996
|
964
|
458
|
190.5%
|
△ 31
|
96.9%
|
|
|
|
Gene Therapy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
△ 29
|
－
|
－
|
29
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
共通
|
△ 2,114
|
△ 2,546
|
△ 2,255
|
△ 141
|
－
|
291
|
－
|
|
|
|
Eliminations/Corporate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業利益（△：損失）
|
5,463
|
6,200
|
6,200
|
736
|
113.5%
|
－
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外収益
|
307
|
320
|
348
|
41
|
113.4%
|
27
|
108.7%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外費用
|
105
|
70
|
198
|
92
|
187.3%
|
127
|
281.5%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
経常利益（△：損失）
|
5,665
|
6,450
|
6,350
|
684
|
112.1%
|
△ 99
|
98.4%
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別利益
|
146
|
0
|
0
|
△ 146
|
0.3%
|
0
|
197.7%
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別損失
|
988
|
299
|
252
|
△ 735
|
25.5%
|
△ 47
|
84.2%
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
税金等調整前当期純利益（△：損失）
|
4,823
|
6,150
|
6,098
|
1,274
|
126.4%
|
△ 52
|
99.1%
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税、住民税及び事業税
|
1,453
|
1,887
|
1,837
|
687
|
159.8%
|
△ 50
|
97.3%
|
|
|
|
Current income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税等調整額
|
△ 303
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
当期純利益（△：損失）
|
3,673
|
4,262
|
4,260
|
586
|
116.0%
|
△ 2
|
99.9%
|
|
|
|
Net income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
非支配株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失）
|
15
|
12
|
10
|
△ 5
|
64.7%
|
△ 2
|
82.1%
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失）
|
3,657
|
4,250
|
4,250
|
592
|
116.2%
|
0
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
設備投資額（有形・無形）
|
6,002
|
4,439
|
4,439
|
△ 1,563
|
74.0%
|
－
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
減価償却費（有形・無形）
|
2,691
|
2,957
|
2,891
|
200
|
107.5%
|
△ 65
|
97.8%
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
のれん償却額
|
502
|
491
|
493
|
△ 9
|
98.1%
|
1
|
100.3%
|
|
|
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020
8. 2020年3月期 参考資料 :Reference Data for the year ending March 31, 2020
-
為替前提及び売上高に対する為替レート変動の影響 :Exchange rates and effect of change in exchange rates on net sales
|
◆為替前提（海外子会社P/L換算用）:Exchange rates for the income statement of oversea subsidiaries
|
|
（円 : Yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019年3月期
|
|
2020年3月期
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019
|
|
FY2020_Apr. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
実績(a)
|
5/14予想(b)
|
11/12予想(c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
Forecast
|
Forecast
|
前期差
|
予想差
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
announced May 2019 (b)
|
announced Nov. 2019 (c)
|
Change(c-a)
|
Difference(c-b)
|
|
|
米ドル : US dollar
|
110.45
|
108.00
|
108.30
|
△ 2.15
|
0.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ポンド: Pound
|
147.40
|
145.00
|
134.50
|
△ 12.90
|
△ 10.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ユーロ: Euro
|
130.35
|
125.00
|
121.30
|
△ 9.05
|
△ 3.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
人民元: Yuan
|
16.71
|
15.60
|
15.60
|
△ 1.11
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100ウォン: 100 Won
|
10.04
|
9.50
|
9.20
|
△ 0.84
|
△ 0.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
インドルピー: Rupee
|
1.62
|
1.50