Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The original disclosure in Japanese was released on November 12, 2019 at 16:00 (GMT+9) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 FY2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) [UNAUDITED] Company name: Takara Holdings Inc. Stock exchange listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange (1st section) Code number: 2531 URL: https://www.takara.co.jp/ Company representative: Mutsumi Kimura, President Contact: Takuya Kakemi, General Manager of Investor Relations Dept. TEL：(075)241-5124 Quarterly statement filing date (as planned): November 13, 2019 Notes: 1. The accompanying financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan. 2. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen. 1. Results for the six months ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019) Consolidated Operating results Note: Percentages indicated changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year. Six months ended Six months ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (Millions of yen) (%) (Millions of yen) (%) Net sales 137,502 2.6 133,987 4.0 Operating income (loss) 7,623 (6.6) 8,159 33.1 Ordinary income (loss) 7,871 (4.5) 8,243 32.9 Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent 4,374 (4.5) 4,578 32.8 Net income (loss) per share (Yen) 21.91 22.94 Fully diluted net income per share (Yen) - - Note: Comprehensive income (loss) 2,773 (5.1) 2,924 (36.0) (2) Consolidated Financial position As of September 30, 2019 As of March 31, 2019 (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) Total assets 277,375 287,106 Net assets 178,754 179,795 Equity ratio (%) 53.0 51.6 (Reference) Equity 147,067 148,197 2. Dividends Dividend per share (Yen) Year ended March 31, Year ending March 31, Year ending March 31, 2019 2020 2020 (Forecast) First quarter end - - Second quarter end - - Third quarter end - - Year end 18.00 20.00 Annual 18.00 20.00 Note: Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast : No 3. Forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) Note: Percentages indicated changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year. Year ending March 31, 2020 (Millions of yen) (%) Net sales 284,000 2.4 Operating income (loss) 17,500 (1.7) Ordinary income (loss) 18,000 (2.0) Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent 10,400 (0.1) Net income per share (Yen) 52.10 Note: Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast : Yes 4. Others Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation): No Accounting procedures specific to quarterly consolidated financial statements: No Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes based on revisions of accounting standard: Yes Changes other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Restatement: No Number of outstanding shares (common stock) Number of outstanding shares at the end of each period (Treasury stocks are included): As of September 30, 2019 201,699,743 shares As of March 31, 2019 201,699,743 shares 2) Number of treasury stocks at the end of each period: As of September 30, 2019 2,069,758 shares As of March 31, 2019 2,069,706 shares 3) Average number of outstanding shares in each period: Six months ended September 30, 2019 199,630,017 shares Six months ended September 30, 2018 199,630,369 shares Contents of the attached document 1. Qualitative Information for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 …………………………………………………… 2 (1) Consolidated Financial Results…………………………………………………………………………………………… 2 (2) Consolidated Financial Position ………………………………………………………………………………………… 3 (3) Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Forecasts……………………………………………………………… 4 2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes………………………………………………………… 5 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets…………………………………………………………………………………………… 5 (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 7 (For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018) …………………………………………………………… Consolidated Statements of Income (For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018) …………………… 7 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018) …… 8 (3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows………………………………………………………………………………… 9 (4) Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements…………………………………………………………………………… 10 (Notes on Premise of Going Concern) ………………………………………………………………………………… 10 (Notes on Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity) ………………………………………………………………… 10 (Changes in Accounting Policies) ……………………………………………………………………………………… 10 (Segment Information) ………………………………………………………………………………………………… 10 ○Supplement for the Consolidated Financial Statements － 1 － 1. Qualitative Information for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 Consolidated Financial Results

In the six months ended September 30, 2019, although some weakness persisted, primarily for exports, the Japanese economy maintained a moderate recovery backed by continued improvements in the employment and income environment. While the moderate recovery overall is expected to continue overseas, the global economic outlook remains uncertain, mainly due to such

factors as growing tension around trade issues and the slowdown in the Chinese economy.

Under these economic circumstances, under the Takara Group Medium-Term Management Plan FY2020, which is the last step towards achieving its long-term Takara Group Vision 2020, the Company is aiming to build up a great number of fields in which it can beat competitors and establish a balanced business foundation able to grow revenues significantly, no matter what environmental changes occur, by further increasing the overseas sales ratio together with having a full product line-up and many products with a competitive edge, both in Japan and overseas. As a result, in the six months ended September 30, 2019, net sales were up 2.6% year on year to ¥137,502 million. Gross profit rose 0.7% year on year to ¥53,033 million. Operating income decreased by 6.6% year on year to ¥7,623 million. Ordinary income decreased by 4.5% year on year to ¥7,871 million. Net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 4.5% to ¥4,374 million. Results by business segment were as follows. [Takara Shuzo] For alcoholic beverages, in the six months ended September 30, 2019, while sales of shochu and sake fell, sales of light- alcohol refreshers remained robust, and sales of alcoholic beverages overall increased. In the Seasonings Business, sales increased as sales of mirin and other products grew. Sales of raw alcohol and other products were up as sales of industrial alcohol and raw alcohol for alcoholic beverages remained robust. As a result, net sales for the Takara Shuzo Group rose 2.6% year on year to ¥75,135 million. Cost of sales increased by 3.3% year on year to ¥45,586 million. As a result, gross profit rose 1.5% year on year to ¥29,549 million. SG&A expenses were up by 2.3% year on year, to ¥27,467 million, due to increases in transportation and promotion expenses and other expenses. Accordingly, the Takara Shuzo Group recorded operating income down 8.5% year on year to ¥2,082 million. [Takara Shuzo International Group] In the six months ended September 30, 2019, sales for the Japanese Food Wholesale Business in overseas markets remained robust for Mutual Trading Co., Inc. (U.S.) and other companies. Sales of products such as whiskey and sake also increased in the Overseas Alcoholic Beverage Business. As a result, net sales for the Takara Shuzo International Group increased by 7.9% year on year to ¥40,477 million. Cost of sales increased by 10.1% year on year to ¥28,994 million. As a result, gross profit rose by 2.6% year on year to ¥11,483 million. SG&A expenses were up by 13.2% year on year to ¥9,918 million due mainly to increases in personnel expenses. Accordingly, the Takara Shuzo International Group recorded operating income down 35.7% year on year to ¥1,565 million. [Takara Bio Group] Net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2019 were down by 5.3% year on year to ¥16,450 million due to a decrease in sales of scientific instruments and the impact from the transfer of both the functional food and the mushroom businesses during the previous fiscal year although sales of mainstay research reagents and contract research services increased. Cost of sales fell by 13.2% year on year to ¥6,121 million, due to a lower cost rate with changes in the structure of sales for each product, and gross profit increased by 0.1% year on year to ¥10,329 million. SG&A expenses decreased by 5.2% year on year to ¥7,293 million due to a decline in research and development expenses and other factors. Accordingly, operating income increased 15.7% year on year to ¥3,035 million. [Other] Net sales of the Other segment for the six months ended September30, 2019 declined 1.9% year on year to ¥15,770 million as Takara Healthcare Inc. was excluded from the scope of consolidation during the previous fiscal year accompanying the sale of shares in that company although sales in the logistics business and other businesses increased. Cost of sales increased by 0.7% year on year, to ¥13,668 million. Consequently, gross profit decreased by 16.1% year on year to ¥2,101 million. SG&A expenses fell by 34.2% year on year to ¥1,019 million with decreases in personnel expenses, advertising expenses, and other expenses. As a result, operating income increased by 13.3% year on year to ¥1,081 million. － 2 － Breakdown of sales results by product category Equivalent Period of Period under Review Previous Fiscal Year YoY Segment (from April 1, 2019, (From April 1, 2018, Comparison to September 30, 2019) to September 30, 2018) Product category Amount (Millions of yen) Amount (Millions of yen) （％） Takara Shuzo Shochu 26,779 24,976 93.3 Sake 8,400 8,302 98.8 Light-alcohol refreshers 19,686 21,744 110.5 Other alcoholic beverages 3,185 3,259 102.3 Alcoholic beverages total 58,050 58,283 100.4 Hon Mirin 6,469 7,197 111.2 Other seasonings 4,659 5,140 110.3 Seasonings total 11,129 12,337 110.8 Raw alcohol, etc. 4,079 4,514 110.7 Total 73,259 75,135 102.6 Takara Shuzo International Group Overseas Alcoholic 5,044 5,433 107.7 Beverages Business Japanese Food Wholesales Business in 33,459 36,097 107.9 overseas markets Other 36 179 496.9 Elimination of intra-Group transaction on (1,013) (1,233) － consolidation Total 37,527 40,477 107.9 Takara Bio Group 17,370 16,450 94.7 Reported segment total 128,157 132,063 103.0 Other 16,071 15,770 98.1 Segment total 144,228 147,833 102.5 Sales not allocated to business segments and (10,241) (10,331) － intersegment transactions Total 133,987 137,502 102.6 Note: Amounts include alcohol tax but do not include consumption tax. Consolidated Financial Position

As of September 30, 2019, current assets were ¥161,139 million, a decrease of ¥13,872 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to decreases in cash and deposits of ¥6,533 million and securities of ¥8,953 million.

Noncurrent assets were ¥116,236 million, an increase of ¥4,141 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to an increase in property, plant and equipment of ¥6,174 million with increases in buildings and structures and other tangible fixed assets while there were decreases of ¥1,284 million in intangible assets and ¥748 million in investments and other assets.

As a result, total assets were ¥277,375 million, a decrease of ¥9,730 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year.

As of September 30, 2019, current liabilities were ¥53,245 million, a decrease of ¥4,576 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to decreases of ¥5,269 million in short-term loans payable and ¥2,805 in accrued alcohol tax and an increase of ¥5,000 million in current portion of bonds due to transfer from noncurrent liabilities.

Noncurrent liabilities were ¥45,375 million, a decrease of ¥4,113 million compared with that at the end of the previous 3 － fiscal year. This was primarily due to a decrease in bonds of ¥5,000 million. As a result, total liabilities were ¥98,620 million, a decrease of ¥8,690 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. As of September 30, 2019, total net assets were ¥178,754 million, a decrease of ¥1,040 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to a decrease of ¥2,037 million in foreign currency translation adjustments and an increase of ¥855 million in retained earnings. As a result, the equity ratio totaled 53.0%, compared with 51.6% at the end of the previous fiscal year. Net cash used in operating activities in the six months ended September 30, 2019 was ¥345 million compared with net cash provided by operating activities of ¥4,140 million in the six months ended September 30, 2018. Major factors included income before income taxes of ¥7,620 million, depreciation and amortization of ¥3,364 million, an increase of ¥1,662 million in inventories, a decrease of ¥831 million in notes and accounts payable - trade, a decrease of ¥2,805 million in accrued alcohol tax, a decrease of ¥1,397 million in accrued consumption taxes, a decrease of ¥1,992 million in other current liabilities, and income taxes paid of ¥2,918 million. Net cash used in investing activities in the six months ended September 30, 2019 amounted to ¥1,922 million, a decrease of ¥2,730 million in net cash used in investing activities compared with that in the six months ended September 30, 2018. Inflows mainly came in the form of ¥7,249 million in proceeds from sales and redemption of securities while outflows mainly came in the form of purchase of securities of ¥4,253 million and payment of ¥4,830 million for the purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. Net cash used in financing activities in the six months ended September 30, 2019 amounted to ¥9,214 million, an increase of ¥5,362 million in net cash used in financing activities compared with that in the six months ended September 30, 2018. Major factors included payments of long-term loans payable of ¥5,134 million and cash dividends paid of ¥3,586 million. As a result, cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2019, including effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents, stood at ¥36,324 million, down ¥12,256 million from the previous fiscal year-end. Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Forecasts

The Company has revised the full-year consolidated business results forecasts published on May 14, 2019 in view of the consolidated business results in the six months ended September 30, 2019 and recent circumstances.

The Company has revised the full-year forecast for net sales down by ¥6,000 million from the initial forecast as sales of Takara Shuzo, the Takara Shuzo International Group, and the Takara Bio Group are all expected to fall short of the plan with the inclusion of the impact of the revised full-year exchange rate assumptions*.

In terms of profit, the Company has revised the initial forecasts for operating income and ordinary income down by ¥1,500 million as, despite efforts to cut SG&A expenses, gross profit will underperform the plan due to the failure of net sales to achieve the plan in addition to hikes in the price of raw materials and increases in procurement costs for raw materials overseas due to exchange rate fluctuations.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent has been revised down by ¥300 million from the initial forecast although the Company expects an improvement in extraordinary income and loss. Previous exchange rate forecasts: USD1 = JPY108.00, EUR1 = JPY125.00, GBP1 = JPY145.00

Current exchange rate forecasts: UDS1 = JPY108.30, EUR1 = JPY121.30, GBP1 = JPY134.50 － 4 － 2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of Yen) As of Mar. 31, 2019 As of Sept. 30, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 49,415 42,882 Notes and accounts receivable-trade 59,780 59,387 Securities 16,089 7,136 Merchandise and finished goods 40,600 40,682 Work in process 1,341 1,853 Raw materials and supplies 4,093 4,448 Other 4,006 5,077 Allowance for doubtful accounts (315) (329) Total current assets 175,011 161,139 Noncurrent assets Property, plant and equipment 60,576 66,751 Intangible assets Goodwill 12,400 11,608 Other 7,514 7,021 Total intangible assets 19,914 18,630 Investments and other assets Investment securities 26,143 26,299 Other 5,520 4,616 Allowance for doubtful accounts (60) (62) Total investments and other assets 31,603 30,854 Total noncurrent assets 112,094 116,236 Total assets 287,106 277,375 - 5 - (Millions of Yen) As of Mar. 31, 2019 As of Sept. 30, 2019 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable-trade 16,374 15,348 Short-term loans payable 9,960 4,690 Current portion of bonds - 5,000 Accrued alcohol tax 10,224 7,419 Accrued expenses 5,809 4,876 Income taxes payable 1,879 1,471 Provision for bonuses 2,579 2,684 Provision for sales promotion expenses 1,921 2,025 Other provision 180 85 Other 8,891 9,642 Total current liabilities 57,822 53,245 Noncurrent liabilities Bonds payable 25,000 20,000 Long-term loans payable 5,415 5,479 Net defined benefit liability 8,757 8,789 Long-term deposits received 5,337 5,325 Other 4,977 5,781 Total noncurrent liabilities 49,489 45,375 Total liabilities 107,311 98,620 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 13,226 13,226 Capital surplus 2,417 2,417 Retained earnings 124,788 125,644 Treasury stock (1,368) (1,368) Total shareholders' equity 139,064 139,919 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 9,814 9,938 Deferred gains or losses on hedges 114 63 Foreign currency translation adjustment (196) (2,234) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (599) (619) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 9,133 7,148 Noncontrolling interests 31,597 31,686 Total net assets 179,795 178,754 Total liabilities and net assets 287,106 277,375 - 6 - (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statements of Income) (For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018) (Millions of Yen) FY2019 FY2020 (Apr. 1, 2018 - (Apr. 1, 2019 - Sept. 30, 2018) Sept. 30, 2019) Net sales 133,987 137,502 Cost of sales 81,332 84,468 Gross profit 52,655 53,033 Selling, general and administrative expenses 44,495 45,410 Operating income 8,159 7,623 Non-operating income Dividends income 312 339 Other 293 519 Total non-operating income 605 859 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 182 203 Foreign exchange losses 46 186 Other 292 221 Total non-operating expenses 521 612 Ordinary income 8,243 7,871 Extraordinary income Compensation income - 38 Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts 4 - Other 3 2 Total extraordinary income 7 40 Extraordinary loss Loss on sales and retirement of non-current assets 99 181 Loss on valuation of investment securities - 68 Loss on disaster 137 - Compensation for damage - 38 Other 41 3 Total extraordinary losses 278 291 Income before income taxes 7,972 7,620 Income taxes-current 2,659 2,288 Income taxes-deferred (195) 46 Total income taxes 2,464 2,335 Net income 5,508 5,285 Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 930 911 Net income attributable to owners of the parent 4,578 4,374 - 7 - (Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018) (Millions of Yen) FY2019 FY2020 (Apr. 1, 2018 - (Apr. 1, 2019 - Sept. 30, 2018) Sept. 30, 2019) Net income 5,508 5,285 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 78 123 Deferred gains or losses on hedges 323 (51) Foreign currency translation adjustment (2,989) (2,571) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 2 (13) Total other comprehensive income (2,584) (2,511) Comprehensive income 2,924 2,773 (Comprehensive income attributable to) Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the 2,641 2,389 parent Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling 283 384 interest - 8 - (3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Millions of Yen) FY2019 FY2020 (Apr. 1, 2018 - (Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2018) Sep. 30, 2019) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Income before income taxes and minority interests 7,972 7,620 Depreciation and amortization 3,183 3,364 Amortization of goodwill 429 424 Interest and dividends income (402) (472) Interest expenses 182 203 Loss on disaster 137 - Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade (2,108) (32) Decrease (increase) in inventories (2,566) (1,662) Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade 5 (831) Increase (decrease) in liquor taxes payable 1,747 (2,805) Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes 86 (1,397) Decrease (increase) in other current assets (292) (1,992) Other, net 101 (137) Subtotal 8,477 2,282 Interest and dividends income received 399 489 Interest expenses paid (193) (197) Income taxes paid (4,543) (2,918) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,140 (345) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities Payments into time deposits (4,632) (2,454) Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits 3,917 2,505 Purchase of securities (5,190) (4,253) Proceeds from sales and redemption of securities 5,711 7,249 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (3,956) (4,830) Other, net (502) (139) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4,653) (1,922) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities Repayments of long-term borrowings (247) (5,134) Cash dividends paid (3,187) (3,586) Payments from changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries (82) - that do not result in change in scope of consolidation Other, net (334) (494) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,851) (9,214) Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (744) (773) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalent (5,109) (12,256) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 49,341 48,580 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 44,231 36,324 - 9 - Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on Premise of Going Concern)

No items to report. (Notes on Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity) No items to report. (Changes in Accounting Policies) (Adoption of ASU No. 2014-09 Revenue from Contracts with Customers) Overseas subsidiaries that apply U.S. GAAP adopted ASU No. 2014-09 Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASU No. 2014-09") effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year. The method of recognizing the cumulative impact due to the adoption of the standard on the commencement date of adoption, which is permitted as an interim measure, was employed for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09. Accompanying this, revenue is recognized at the time of transfer to the customer of the promised goods or services in an amount that reflects the consideration that the entity expects to be entitled to in exchange for those goods and services. The impact on the Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements from the adoption of this accounting standard is immaterial. (Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases) Overseas subsidiaries that apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adopted IFRS 16 Leases ("IFRS 16") effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year. The method of recognizing the cumulative impact due to the adoption of the standard on the commencement date of adoption, which is permitted as an interim measure, was employed for the adoption of IFRS 16. Accompanying this, as a rule, the lessee recognizes all leases as assets and liabilities on the commencement date of adoption. The impact on the Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements from the adoption of this accounting standard is immaterial. (Segment Information) I. Equivalent Period of Previous Fiscal Year (From April 1, 2018, to September 30, 2018) 1. Net sales and Income (Loss) by Reported Segment (Millions of yen) Reported Segment Amount recognized in Takara Takara Other Adjustment consolidated Takara Shuzo Bio Subtotal (Note: 1) Total (Note: 2) quarterly Shuzo Internatio statements of nal Group Group income (Note: 3) Net sales External customers 72,908 37,358 17,122 127,389 6,597 133,987 0 133,987 Intersegment 351 168 248 767 9,474 10,241 (10,241) － Total 73,259 37,527 17,370 128,157 16,071 144,228 (10,241) 133,987 Segment income (loss) 2,275 2,434 2,623 7,334 955 8,289 (129) 8,159 Notes: 1. Other includes business segments that are not part of reported segments, such as the Company's real estate rental business and the transportation business of domestic Group companies among others. Details of adjustment amounts are as follows. Net sales to external customers are income from business contracting recorded at the Company. Segment income (loss) comprises intersegment eliminations of ¥13 million and loss of the Company not allocated to business segments of ¥ 143 million. Segment income (loss) has been adjusted to the operating income of consolidated quarterly statements of income. 2. Information on Impairment Loss on Noncurrent Assets, Goodwill, etc. by Reportable Segment No items to report. － 10 － Period under Review (From April 1, 2019, to September 30, 2019) 1. Net sales and Income (Loss) by Reported Segment (Millions of yen) Reported Segment Amount recognized in Takara Takara Other Adjustment consolidated Shuzo Takara Bio Total quarterly Shuzo Subtotal (Note: 1) (Note: 2) Internation Group statements of Group income al Group (Note: 3) Net sales External customers 74,777 40,307 16,449 131,534 5,962 137,497 4 137,502 Intersegment 358 170 0 529 9,807 10,336 (10,336) － Total 75,135 40,477 16,450 132,063 15,770 147,833 (10,331) 137,502 Segment income 2,082 1,565 3,035 6,682 1,081 7,764 (140) 7,623 Notes: 1. Other includes business segments that are not part of reported segments, such as the Company's real estate rental business and the transportation business of domestic Group companies among others. 2. Details of adjustment amounts are as follows. Net sales to external customers are income from business contracting recorded at the Company. Segment income (loss) comprises intersegment eliminations of ¥13 million and loss of the Company not allocated to business segments of ¥ 154 million. 3. Segment income (loss) has been adjusted to the operating income of consolidated quarterly statements of income. 2. Information on Impairment Loss on Noncurrent Assets, Goodwill, etc. by Reportable Segment No items to report. － 11 － 2020年3月期 第2四半期決算短信補足資料 Supplement for the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 1. 宝ホールディングス（連結） Takara Holdings Inc. ‐Consolidated‐ ① グループ別要約損益計算書 Consolidated Statements of Income by Business Group (Summary) ② 要約貸借対照表 Consolidated Balance Sheets (Summary) 2. 宝酒造 Takara Shuzo Co.,Ltd. 要約損益計算書 Statements of Income (Summary) 3. 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ Takara Shuzo International Group 要約損益計算書 Statements of Income (Summary) 4. タカラバイオグループ Takara Bio Group 要約損益計算書 Statements of Income (Summary) 5. 6年間の財務サマリー（グループ別） Six-Year Financial Summary by Business Group 6. 2020年3月期第2四半期 参考資料 Reference Data for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 7． 2020年3月期 業績予想 Financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020 ① 宝ホールディングス（連結） Takara Holdings Inc. ‐Consolidated‐ ② 宝酒造 Takara Shuzo Co.,Ltd. ③ 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ Takara Shuzo International Group ④ タカラバイオグループ Takara Bio Group 8. 2020年3月期 参考資料 Reference Data for the year ending March 31, 2020 ＩＲ部 Investor Relations Dept. TEL 075(241)5124 FAX 075(241)5194 E-Mail ir@takara.co.jp 将来見通しに関する注意事項 この資料中の当社および当社グループの現在の計画、見通し、戦略、確信などのうち、歴史的事実でないもの は、将来の業績に関する見通しであり、これらは現時点において入手可能な情報から得られた当社経営陣の判 断に基づくものですが、重大なリスクや不確実性を含んでいる情報から得られた多くの仮定および考えに基づき なされたものであります。実際の業績は、さまざまな要素によりこれら予測とは大きく異なる結果となり得ることをご 承知おきください。 実際の業績に影響を与える要素には、経済情勢、特に消費動向、為替レートの変動、法律・行政制度の変化、 競合会社の価格・製品戦略による圧力、当社の既存製品および新製品の販売力の低下、生産中断、当社の知 的所有権に対する侵害、急速な技術革新、重大な訴訟における不利な判決等がありますが、業績に影響を与え る要素はこれらに限定されるものではありません。 Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this document, other than those based on historical fact, concerning the current plans, prospects, strategies and expectations of the Company and its Group represent forecasts of future results. While such statements are based on the conclusions of management according to information available at the time of writing, they reflect many assumptions and opinions derived from information that includes major risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary significantly from these forecasts due to various factors. Factors that could influence actual results include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, especially trends in consumer spending, as well as exchange rate fluctuations, changes in laws and government systems, pressure from competitors' prices and product strategies, declines in selling power of the Company's existing and new products, disruptions to production, violations of the Company's intellectual property rights, rapid advances in technology and unfavorable verdicts in major litigation. 宝ホールディングス株式会社 ＩＲ部 Takara Holdings Inc. Investor Relations Dept. TEL 075(241)5124 FAX 075(241)5194 E-Mail ir@takara.co.jp 1. 宝ホールディングス（連結） グループ別要約損益計算書 :Takara Holdings Inc. ‐Consolidated‐ :Consolidated Statements of Income by Business Group (Summary) （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 第2四半期累計 対前期 対5/14予想 第2四半期累計 Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019 Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q) Difference from forecast announced May 2019 実績(a) 5/14予想(b) 実績(c) 増減(c-a) 比(c/a) 増減(c-b) 比(c/b) FY2019(1Q-2Q) FY2020(1Q-2Q) FY2020(1Q-2Q) Change YOY% Difference % Actual (a) Forecast announced May 2019 (b) Actual (c) (c-a) (c/a) (c-b) (c/b) 宝酒造 73,259 75,758 75,135 1,875 102.6% △ 622 99.2% Takara Shuzo Co.Ltd 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ 37,527 40,177 40,477 2,950 107.9% 300 100.7% Takara Shuzo International Group タカラバイオ グループ 17,370 17,129 16,450 △ 919 94.7% △ 678 96.0% Takara Bio Group その他 16,071 15,930 15,770 △ 301 98.1% △ 159 99.0% Other 調整額 △ 10,241 △ 10,194 △ 10,331 △ 90 － △ 137 － Adjustment 売上高 133,987 138,800 137,502 3,514 102.6% △ 1,297 99.1% Net sales 売上原価 81,332 84,500 84,468 3,136 103.9% △ 31 100.0% Cost of sales 売上総利益 52,655 54,300 53,033 378 100.7% △ 1,266 97.7% Gross profit 運送費、保管料 4,926 5,400 5,206 279 105.7% △ 193 96.4% Transportation and storage 広告宣伝費 1,409 1,000 952 △ 456 67.6% △ 47 95.2% Advertising 販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入 16,459 17,200 17,011 551 103.4% △ 188 98.9% Sales promotion and allowance for s.p. 研究開発費 2,286 2,200 2,057 △ 229 90.0% △ 142 93.5% Research and development 管理費、その他 19,413 20,100 20,182 768 104.0% 82 100.4% Other, net 販売費及び一般管理費 44,495 45,900 45,410 914 102.1% △ 489 98.9% SG&A expenses 宝酒造 2,275 2,293 2,082 △ 193 91.5% △ 210 90.8% Takara Shuzo Co.Ltd 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ 2,434 2,447 1,565 △ 869 64.3% △ 881 64.0% Takara Shuzo International Group タカラバイオ グループ 2,623 2,917 3,035 411 115.7% 117 104.0% Takara Bio Group その他 955 962 1,081 126 113.3% 119 112.5% Other 調整額 △ 129 △ 219 △ 140 △ 10 － 79 － Adjustment 営業利益（△：損失） 8,159 8,400 7,623 △ 535 93.4% △ 776 90.8% Operating income(Δ:loss) 受取利息・配当金 402 380 472 69 117.3% 92 124.3% Interest and Dividends income その他営業外収益 203 120 387 184 190.5% 267 322.9% Other, net 営業外収益 605 500 859 253 141.9% 359 171.9% Non-operating income 支払利息 182 180 203 21 111.6% 23 113.1% Interest and discounts expenses その他営業外費用 338 220 408 69 120.5% 188 185.6% Other, net 営業外費用 521 400 612 90 117.4% 212 153.0% Non-operating expenses 経常利益（△：損失） 8,243 8,500 7,871 △ 372 95.5% △ 628 92.6% Ordinary income(Δ:loss) 特別利益 7 10 40 32 520.7% 30 403.4% Extraordinary income 特別損失 278 310 291 12 104.5% △ 18 94.0% Extraordinary loss 税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失） 7,972 8,200 7,620 △ 352 95.6% △ 579 92.9% Income before income taxes(Δ:loss) 法人税、住民税及び事業税 2,659 2,600 2,288 △ 370 86.1% △ 264 89.8% Current income taxes 法人税等調整額 △ 195 46 241 － Deferred income taxes 四半期純利益（△：損失） 5,508 5,600 5,285 △ 223 95.9% △ 314 94.4% Net income(Δ:loss) 非支配株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失） 930 1,000 911 △ 18 98.0% △ 88 91.1% Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss) 親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失） 4,578 4,600 4,374 △ 204 95.5% △ 225 95.1% Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss) 設備投資額（有形・無形） 2,603 8,421 5,818 323.5% Capital expenditures 減価償却費（有形・無形） 3,183 3,300 3,364 181 105.7% 64 102.0% Depreciation and Amortization のれん償却額 429 420 424 △ 5 98.7% 4 101.0% Amortization of goodwill 営業外収益 受取配当金 339 Non-operating income Dividends income 339, etc. 営業外費用 支払利息 119、社債利息 83、為替差損 186 Non-operating expenses Interest expense 119, Interest on bonds 83, Foreign exchange losses 186 etc. 特別利益 - Extraordinary income - 特別損失 固定資産除売却損 181、投資有価証券評価損 68 Extraordinary loss Loss on sales and retirement of non-current assets 181, Loss on valuation of investment securities 68, etc. PAGE 1/15 Takara Holdings Inc. ‐Consolidated‐ ② 要約貸借対照表 :Consolidated Balance Sheets (Summary) 資産の部 :Assets （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 2019年 2020年3月期 増減 主な増減理由 3月期末 第2四半期末 As of Mar. 31, 2019 As of Sep. 30, 2019 Change Reference （流動資産） 175,011 161,139 △ 13,872 (Total current assets) （億円 :One hundred millions of Yen） 現金及び預金 49,415 42,882 △ 6,533 宝HLD△36.2、宝酒造△21.8、タカラバイオ+15.4 Cash and deposits Takara Holdings △36.2, Takara Shuzo △21.8 , TakaraBio+15.4 受取手形及び売掛金 59,780 59,387 △ 392 Notes and accounts receivable-trade 有価証券 16,089 7,136 △ 8,953 宝HLD△85.0 Marketable securities Takara Holdings △85.0 たな卸資産 46,035 46,984 949 Inventories その他 4,006 5,077 1,071 Other current assets 貸倒引当金 △ 315 △ 329 △ 13 Allowance for doubtful accounts （固定資産） 112,094 116,236 4,141 (Total fixed assets) 〔有形固定資産〕 60,576 66,751 6,174 [Property, plant and equipment] 建物及び構築物 18,706 24,283 5,576 （当期の有形・無形固定資産の増減内訳） Buildings and structures Reference of Property, plant and equipment and Intangible assets 機械装置及び運搬具 12,259 15,182 2,923 新規取得 ＋84.2 （TS＋40.0、TSI＋9.0、TB＋31.9） Machinery, equipment and vehicles Purchase +84.2 土地 18,559 18,498 △ 60 減価償却 △33.6 （TS△11.6、TSI△5.8、TB△13.5) Land Depreciation Δ33.6 その他 11,051 8,787 △ 2,264 その他増減 △1.6 Other property, plant and equipment Other, net △1.6 〔無形固定資産〕 19,914 18,630 △ 1,284 [Intangible fixed assets] のれん 12,400 11,608 △ 791 Goodwill その他 7,514 7,021 △ 492 Other intangible fixed assets 〔投資その他の資産〕 31,603 30,854 △ 748 [Investments and other assets] 投資有価証券 Investment securities 26,143 26,299 156 その他 5,520 4,616 △ 903 Other assets 貸倒引当金 △ 60 △ 62 △ 1 Allowance for doubtful accounts 資産合計 287,106 277,375 △ 9,730 Total assets (TH=Takara Holdings Inc., TS=Takara Shuzo Co.,Ltd., TSI=Takara Shuzo International Group, TB=Takara Bio Group) PAGE 2/15 Takara Holdings Inc. ‐Consolidated‐ ② 要約貸借対照表 :Consolidated Balance Sheets (Summary) 負債及び純資産 の部 :Liabilities and net assets （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 2019年 2020年3月期 増減 主な増減理由 3月期末 第2四半期末 As of Mar. 31, 2019 As of Sep. 30, 2019 Change Reference （流動負債） 57,822 53,245 △ 4,576 (Total current liabilities) （億円 :One hundred millions of Yen） 支払手形及び買掛金 16,374 15,348 △ 1,026 Notes and accounts payable-trade 短期借入金 9,960 4,690 △ 5,269 宝HLD △51.7 Short-term loans payable Takara Holdings △51.7 １年内償還の社債 － 5,000 5,000 宝HLD ＋50.0(第11回普通社債 2020年5月償還) Current portion of bonds Takara Holdings ＋50.0(#11SB Redemption May. 2020) 未払酒税 10,224 7,419 △ 2,805 宝酒造 △28.0 Accrued alcohol tax Takara Shuzo △28.0 未払費用 5,809 4,876 △ 932 Accrued expenses 販売促進引当金 1,921 2,025 104 Reserve for sales promotion expenses その他 13,531 13,884 352 Other current liabilities （固定負債） 49,489 45,375 △ 4,113 (Total non-current liabilities) 社債 25,000 20,000 △ 5,000 宝HLD △50.0 (第11回普通社債 2020年5月償還) Bonds payable Takara Holdings △50.0 (#11SB Redemption May. 2020) 長期借入金 5,415 5,479 64 Long-term loans payable 退職給付に係る負債 8,757 8,789 31 Net defined benefit liability 預り金 5,337 5,325 △ 12 Deposits from customers その他 4,977 5,781 803 Other non-current liabilities 負債合計 107,311 98,620 △ 8,690 Total liabilities 資本金 13,226 13,226 － Capital stock 資本剰余金 2,417 2,417 － Capital surplus 利益剰余金 124,788 125,644 855 Retained earnings 自己株式 △ 1,368 △ 1,368 △ 0 Treasury stock (株主資本) 139,064 139,919 855 (Total owner's equity) その他有価証券評価差額金 9,814 9,938 123 Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 繰延ヘッジ損益 114 63 △ 51 Deferred gains or losses on hedges 為替換算調整勘定 △ 196 △ 2,234 △ 2,037 TSI△14.8、TB△5.5 Translation adjustments USD=107.75JPY, EUR=122.46JPY, GBP=136.53JPY (Jun. 2019) USD=110.91JPY, EUR=126.88JPY, GBP=140.35JPY (Dec. 2018) 退職給付に係る調整累計額 △ 599 △ 619 △ 19 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (その他の包括利益累計額) 9,133 7,148 △ 1,984 (Total valuation and translation adjustments) (非支配株主持分) 31,597 31,686 89 (Noncontrolling interests) 純資産合計 179,795 178,754 △ 1,040 Total net assets 負債純資産合計 287,106 277,375 △ 9,730 Total liabilities and net assets (TH=Takara Holdings Inc., TS=Takara Shuzo Co.,Ltd., TSI=Takara Shuzo International Group, TB=Takara Bio Group) PAGE 3/15 Takara Holdings Inc. ‐Consolidated‐ 2. 宝酒造 :Takara Shuzo Co., Ltd. 要約損益計算書 :Statements of Income (Summary) （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 第2四半期累計 対前期 対5/14予想 第2四半期累計 Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019 Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q) Difference from forecast announced May 2019 実績(a) 5/14予想(b) 実績(c) 増減(c-a) 比(c/a) 増減(c-b) 比(c/b) FY2019(1Q-2Q) FY2020(1Q-2Q) FY2020(1Q-2Q) Change YOY% Difference % Actual (a) Forecast announced May 2019 (b) Actual (c) (c-a) (c/a) (c-b) (c/b) 焼酎 26,779 25,684 24,976 △ 1,802 93.3% △ 707 97.2% Shochu 清酒 8,400 8,695 8,302 △ 97 98.8% △ 392 95.5% Sake ソフトアルコール飲料 19,686 22,330 21,744 2,058 110.5% △ 585 97.4% Light-alcohol refreshers その他酒類 3,185 3,085 3,259 74 102.3% 174 105.7% Other liquors 本みりん 6,469 6,718 7,197 727 111.2% 479 107.1% Hon Mirin その他調味料 4,659 5,021 5,140 480 110.3% 119 102.4% Other seasonings 原料用アルコール等 4,079 4,225 4,514 435 110.7% 289 106.9% Raw alcohol 売上高 73,259 75,758 75,135 1,875 102.6% △ 622 99.2% Net sales 売上原価 44,144 45,557 45,586 1,441 103.3% 29 100.1% Cost of sales 売上総利益 29,115 30,201 29,549 433 101.5% △ 651 97.8% Gross profit 運送費、保管料 3,610 4,013 3,962 352 109.8% △ 50 98.7% Transportation and storage 広告宣伝費 1,200 935 875 △ 324 72.9% △ 59 93.7% Advertising 販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入 15,845 16,666 16,431 585 103.7% △ 234 98.6% Sales promotion and allowance for s.p. 研究開発費 179 237 195 16 109.1% △ 41 82.6% Research and development 管理費、その他 6,004 6,057 6,002 △ 2 100.0% △ 54 99.1% Other, net 販売費及び一般管理費 26,839 27,908 27,467 627 102.3% △ 440 98.4% SG&A expenses 営業利益（△：損失） 2,275 2,293 2,082 △ 193 91.5% △ 210 90.8% Operating income(Δ:loss) 営業外収益 684 150 255 △ 429 37.3% 105 170.5% Non-operating income 営業外費用 123 129 198 75 161.0% 69 154.0% Non-operating expenses 経常利益（△：損失） 2,837 2,314 2,139 △ 698 75.4% △ 174 92.4% Ordinary income(Δ:loss) 特別利益 2 8 38 35 － 30 476.8% Extraordinary gain 特別損失 25 96 194 168 752.0% 98 203.0% Extraordinary loss 税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失） 2,814 2,226 1,982 △ 832 70.4% △ 243 89.1% Income before income taxes(Δ:loss) 法人税、住民税及び事業税 830 731 732 △ 98 88.2% △ 77 89.3% Current income taxes 法人税等調整額 △ 72 △ 79 △ 7 － Deferred income taxes 四半期純利益（△：損失） 2,055 1,495 1,329 △ 726 64.7% △ 165 88.9% Net income(Δ:loss) 設備投資額（有形・無形） 799 4,004 3,204 500.6% Capital expenditures 減価償却費（有形・無形） 1,080 1,226 1,165 85 107.9% △ 60 95.1% Depreciation and Amortization PAGE 4/15 Takara Shuzo Co.,Ltd. 3. 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ :Takara Shuzo International Group 要約損益計算書 :Statements of Income (Summary) （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 第2四半期累計 対前期 対5/14予想 第2四半期累計 Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019 Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q) Difference from forecast announced May 2019 実績(a) 5/14予想(b) 実績(c) 増減(c-a) 比(c/a) 増減(c-b) 比(c/b) FY2019(1Q-2Q) FY2020(1Q-2Q) FY2020(1Q-2Q) Change YOY% Difference % Actual (a) Forecast announced May 2019 (b) Actual (c) (c-a) (c/a) (c-b) (c/b) 海外酒類事業 5,044 5,166 5,433 389 107.7% 267 105.2% Overseas Alcoholic beverages business 海外日本食材卸事業 33,459 36,070 36,097 2,637 107.9% 27 100.1% Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets その他 36 37 179 143 496.9% 142 485.0% Other 連結消去 △ 1,013 △ 1,096 △ 1,233 △ 219 － △ 137 － Elimination 売上高 37,527 40,177 40,477 2,950 107.9% 300 100.7% Net sales 売上原価 26,329 28,156 28,994 2,664 110.1% 838 103.0% Cost of sales 売上総利益 11,197 12,021 11,483 286 102.6% △ 537 95.5% Gross profit 運送費、保管料 1,075 1,314 1,203 128 111.9% △ 110 91.6% Transportation and storage 広告宣伝費 52 49 40 △ 11 78.0% △ 8 83.7% Advertising 販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入 294 307 334 39 113.5% 27 109.0% Sales promotion and allowance for s.p. 管理費、その他 7,339 7,904 8,338 999 113.6% 434 105.5% Other, net 販売費及び一般管理費 8,762 9,574 9,918 1,155 113.2% 344 103.6% SG&A expenses 海外酒類事業 911 904 983 71 107.8% 79 108.8% Overseas Alcoholic beverages business 海外日本食材卸事業 2,240 2,381 1,367 △ 872 61.0% △ 1,013 57.4% Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets その他 △ 480 △ 607 △ 364 116 － 242 － Other 連結消去 △ 236 △ 231 △ 420 △ 183 － △ 189 － Elimination 営業利益（△：損失） 2,434 2,447 1,565 △ 869 64.3% △ 881 64.0% Operating income(Δ:loss) 営業外収益 83 30 192 108 229.9% 162 642.7% Non-operating income 営業外費用 219 31 150 △ 69 68.5% 119 485.8% Non-operating expenses 経常利益（△：損失） 2,298 2,446 1,607 △ 691 69.9% △ 838 65.7% Ordinary income(Δ:loss) 特別利益 0 － 1 1 16105.2% 1 － Extraordinary gain 特別損失 7 － 8 1 122.3% 8 － Extraordinary loss 税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失） 2,291 2,446 1,599 △ 691 69.8% △ 846 65.4% Income before income taxes(Δ:loss) 法人税、住民税及び事業税 653 713 485 △ 168 74.3% △ 257 63.9% Current income taxes 法人税等調整額 7 △ 30 △ 37 － Deferred income taxes 四半期純利益（△：損失） 1,630 1,733 1,144 △ 485 70.2% △ 588 66.0% Net income(Δ:loss) 非支配株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失） 259 263 95 △ 163 36.8% △ 167 36.3% Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss) 親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失） 1,370 1,470 1,048 △ 321 76.5% △ 421 71.3% Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss) 設備投資額（有形・無形） 614 908 293 147.7% Capital expenditures 減価償却費（有形・無形） 496 511 585 89 118.0% 74 114.6% Depreciation and Amortization のれん償却額 182 174 173 △ 8 95.3% △ 0 99.9% Amortization of goodwill PAGE 5/15 Takara Shuzo International Group 4. タカラバイオグループ :Takara Bio Group 要約損益計算書 :Statements of Income (Summary) （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 第2四半期累計 対前期 対5/14予想 第2四半期累計 Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019 Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q) Difference from forecast announced May 2019 実績(a) 5/14予想(b) 実績(c) 増減(c-a) 比(c/a) 増減(c-b) 比(c/b) FY2019(1Q-2Q) FY2019(1Q-2Q) FY2020(1Q-2Q) Change YOY% Difference % Actual (a) Forecast announced May 2019 (b) Actual (c) (c-a) (c/a) (c-b) (c/b) 研究用試薬 11,149 11,706 11,613 464 104.2% △ 93 99.2% Research reagents 理化学機器 1,390 1,005 620 △ 770 44.6% △ 385 61.7% Scientific instruments 受託・その他 1,776 2,162 2,172 396 122.3% 10 100.5% Contracted service and other バイオ産業支援 計 14,316 14,874 14,406 90 100.6% △ 468 96.9% Bioindustry 遺伝子医療 2,144 2,254 2,044 △ 100 95.3% △ 210 90.7% Gene Therapy その他 909 － － △ 909 － － － Other 売上高 17,370 17,129 16,450 △ 919 94.7% △ 678 96.0% Net sales 売上原価 7,049 6,615 6,121 △ 927 86.8% △ 494 92.5% Cost of sales 売上総利益 10,321 10,513 10,329 7 100.1% △ 184 98.2% Gross profit 運送費、保管料 339 220 186 △ 153 54.8% △ 34 84.3% Transportation and storage 広告宣伝費 30 43 33 3 110.0% △ 9 77.6% Advertising 販売促進費 344 327 299 △ 44 87.0% △ 28 91.3% Sales promotion 研究開発費 2,104 1,934 1,858 △ 245 88.3% △ 75 96.1% Research and development 管理費、その他 4,879 5,069 4,916 36 100.8% △ 153 97.0% Other, net 販売費及び一般管理費 7,697 7,595 7,293 △ 404 94.8% △ 302 96.0% SG&A expenses バイオ産業支援 2,588 2,759 2,872 283 111.0% 113 104.1% Bioindustry 遺伝子医療 1,198 1,300 1,287 89 107.5% △ 13 99.0% Gene Therapy その他 △ 85 － － 85 － － － Other 共通 △ 1,078 △ 1,142 △ 1,124 △ 46 － 17 － Eliminations/Corporate 営業利益（△：損失） 2,623 2,917 3,035 411 115.7% 117 104.0% Operating income(Δ:loss) 営業外収益 98 124 130 31 131.9% 5 104.7% Non-operating income 営業外費用 52 40 203 151 387.2% 163 504.7% Non-operating expenses 経常利益（△：損失） 2,669 3,001 2,961 292 110.9% △ 39 98.7% Ordinary income(Δ:loss) 特別利益 0 0 0 △ 0 95.7% 0 203.9% Extraordinary income 特別損失 233 133 12 △ 221 5.2% △ 121 9.1% Extraordinary loss 税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失） 2,436 2,868 2,950 513 121.1% 81 102.9% Income before income taxes(Δ:loss) 法人税、住民税及び事業税 862 912 665 △ 197 77.1% △ 42 95.4% Current income taxes 法人税等調整額 △ 144 205 349 － Deferred income taxes 四半期純利益（△：損失） 1,717 1,955 2,080 362 121.1% 124 106.4% Net income(Δ:loss) 非支配株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失） △ 2 5 4 7 － △ 0 84.0% Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss) 親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失） 1,720 1,950 2,075 354 120.6% 125 106.4% Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss) 設備投資額（有形・無形） 1,068 3,190 2,122 298.7% Capital expenditures 減価償却費（有形・無形） 1,336 1,335 1,352 15 101.2% 17 101.3% Depreciation and Amortization のれん償却額 247 245 250 3 101.3% 4 101.9% Amortization of goodwill PAGE 6/15 Takara Bio Group 5. 6年間の財務サマリー（グループ別） :Six-Year Financial Summary by Business Group 宝ホールディングス（連結） :Takara Holdings Inc. -Consolidated- （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 2015年3月期 2016年3月期 2017年3月期 2018年3月期 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 前期対比 第2四半期 第2四半期 第2四半期 第2四半期 第2四半期 第2四半期 Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q) FY2015 (1Q-2Q) FY2016 (1Q-2Q) FY2017 (1Q-2Q) FY2018 (1Q-2Q) FY2019 (1Q-2Q) FY2020 (1Q-2Q) 増減 比 Change YOY% 売上高 Net sales 101,130 106,934 107,509 128,855 133,987 137,502 3,514 102.6% 売上原価 Cost of sales 62,502 65,302 64,073 79,401 81,332 84,468 3,136 103.9% （売上高原価率） (Ratio to Net sales) 61.8% 61.1% 59.6% 61.6% 60.7% 61.4% +0.7pt － 売上総利益 Gross profit 38,627 41,632 43,435 49,454 52,655 53,033 378 100.7% 販売費及び一般管理費 SG&A expenses 35,351 37,751 38,228 43,326 44,495 45,410 914 102.1% （売上高販管費率） (Ratio to Net sales) 35.0% 35.3% 35.6% 33.6% 33.2% 33.0% -0.2pt － 営業利益（△：損失） Operating income(Δ:loss) 3,275 3,880 5,207 6,128 8,159 7,623 △ 535 93.4% （売上高営業利益率） (Ratio to Net Sales) 3.2% 3.6% 4.8% 4.8% 6.1% 5.5% -0.5pt － 販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入 Sales promotion and allowance for s.p. 15,696 16,098 16,382 16,328 16,459 17,011 551 103.4% （売上高販促費率） (Ratio to Net sales) 15.5% 15.1% 15.2% 12.7% 12.3% 12.4% +0.1pt － 研究開発費 R&D expenses 1,575 2,246 2,093 2,505 2,286 2,057 △ 229 90.0% （売上高研究開発費率） (Ratio to Net sales) 1.6% 2.1% 1.9% 1.9% 1.7% 1.5% -0.2pt － 設備投資額（有形・無形） Capital expenditures 5,524 3,056 1,909 2,451 2,603 8,421 5,818 323.5% 減価償却費（有形・無形） Depreciation and Amortization 2,127 2,494 2,492 3,157 3,183 3,364 181 105.7% のれん償却額 Amortization of goodwill 233 268 238 407 429 424 △ 5 98.7% 宝酒造 :Takara Shuzo Co., Ltd. （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 2015年3月期 2016年3月期 2017年3月期 2018年3月期 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 前期対比 第2四半期 第2四半期 第2四半期 第2四半期 第2四半期 第2四半期 Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q) FY2015 (1Q-2Q) FY2016 (1Q-2Q) FY2017 (1Q-2Q) FY2018 (1Q-2Q) FY2019 (1Q-2Q) FY2020 (1Q-2Q) 増減 比 Change YOY% 売上高 Net sales － － 70,429 71,973 73,259 75,135 1,875 102.6% 売上原価 Cost of sales － － 42,478 43,360 44,144 45,586 1,441 103.3% （売上高原価率） (Ratio to Net sales) － － 60.3% 60.2% 60.3% 60.7% +0.4pt － 売上総利益 Gross profit 27,950 28,613 29,115 29,549 433 101.5% 販売費及び一般管理費 SG&A expenses 2018年3月期からの 26,499 26,621 26,839 27,467 627 102.3% （売上高販管費率） (Ratio to Net sales) 37.6% 37.0% 36.6% 36.6% -0.1pt － 新セグメントです。 営業利益（△：損失） Operating income(Δ:loss) 1,451 1,991 2,275 2,082 △ 193 91.5% This is a new segment from （売上高営業利益率） (Ratio to Net sales) the fiscal year 2.1% 2.8% 3.1% 2.8% -0.3pt － 販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入 Sales promotion and allowance for s.p. ended March 2018. 15,754 15,707 15,845 16,431 585 103.7% （売上高販促費率） (Ratio to Net sales) 22.4% 21.8% 21.6% 21.9% +0.2pt － 設備投資額（有形・無形） Capital expenditures 758 1,002 799 4,004 3,204 500.6% － － 減価償却費（有形・無形） Depreciation and Amortization － － 1,051 1,059 1,080 1,165 85 107.9% 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ :Takara Shuzo International Group （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 2015年3月期 2016年3月期 2017年3月期 2018年3月期 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 前期対比 第2四半期 第2四半期 第2四半期 第2四半期 第2四半期 第2四半期 Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q) FY2015 (1Q-2Q) FY2016 (1Q-2Q) FY2017 (1Q-2Q) FY2018 (1Q-2Q) FY2019 (1Q-2Q) FY2020 (1Q-2Q) 増減 比 Change YOY% 売上高 Net sales － － 15,137 33,822 37,527 40,477 2,950 107.9% 売上原価 Cost of sales － － 10,085 23,845 26,329 28,994 2,664 110.1% （売上高原価率） (Ratio to Net sales) － － 66.6% 70.5% 70.2% 71.6% +1.5pt － 売上総利益 Gross profit 5,052 9,976 11,197 11,483 286 102.6% 販売費及び一般管理費 SG&A expenses 2018年3月期からの 3,659 7,753 8,762 9,918 1,155 113.2% （売上高販管費率） (Ratio to Net sales) 24.2% 22.9% 23.3% 24.5% +1.2pt － 新セグメントです。 営業利益（△：損失） Operating income(Δ:loss) 1,393 2,223 2,434 1,565 △ 869 64.3% This is a new segment from （売上高営業利益率） (Ratio to Net sales) the fiscal year 9.2% 6.6% 6.5% 3.9% -2.6pt － のれん償却後営業利益（△：損失） Operating income after amortization of goodwill ended March 2018. 1,187 2,053 2,252 1,391 △ 860 61.8% （のれん償却後営業利益率） (Ratio to Net sales) 7.8% 6.1% 6.0% 3.4% -2.6pt － 設備投資額（有形・無形） Capital expenditures 263 774 614 908 293 147.7% － － 減価償却費（有形・無形） Depreciation and Amortization － － 287 455 496 585 89 118.0% のれん償却額 Amortization of goodwill － － 205 170 182 173 △ 8 95.3% タカラバイオグループ :Takara Bio Group （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 2015年3月期 2016年3月期 2017年3月期 2018年3月期 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 前期対比 第2四半期 第2四半期 第2四半期 第2四半期 第2四半期 第2四半期 Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q) FY2015 (1Q-2Q) FY2016 (1Q-2Q) FY2017 (1Q-2Q) FY2018 (1Q-2Q) FY2019 (1Q-2Q) FY2020 (1Q-2Q) 増減 比 Change YOY% 売上高 Net sales 10,971 13,257 13,199 14,126 17,370 16,450 △ 919 94.7% 売上原価 Cost of sales 4,916 5,904 5,152 5,965 7,049 6,121 △ 927 86.8% （売上高原価率） (Ratio to Net sales) 44.8% 44.5% 39.0% 42.2% 40.6% 37.2% -3.4pt － 売上総利益 Gross profit 6,054 7,353 8,046 8,160 10,321 10,329 7 100.1% 販売費及び一般管理費 SG&A expenses 5,429 6,669 6,669 7,471 7,697 7,293 △ 404 94.8% （売上高販管費率） (Ratio to Net sales) 49.5% 50.3% 50.5% 52.9% 44.3% 44.3% +0.0pt － 営業利益（△：損失） Operating income(Δ:loss) 625 684 1,377 688 2,623 3,035 411 115.7% （売上高営業利益率） (Ratio to Net sales) 5.7% 5.2% 10.4% 4.9% 15.1% 18.5% +3.3pt － 研究開発費 R&D expenses 1,402 2,083 1,904 2,297 2,104 1,858 △ 245 88.3% （売上高研究開発費率） (Ratio to Net sales) 12.8% 15.7% 14.4% 16.3% 12.1% 11.3% -0.8pt － 設備投資額（有形・無形） Capital expenditures 3,008 1,701 573 439 1,068 3,190 2,122 298.7% 減価償却費（有形・無形） Depreciation and Amortization 592 808 856 1,247 1,336 1,352 15 101.2% のれん償却額 Amortization of goodwill 61 90 83 236 247 250 3 101.3% PAGE 7/15 Six-Year Financial Summary by Business Group 6. 2020年3月期第2四半期 参考資料 :Reference Data for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 為替前提及び売上高に対する為替レート変動の影響 :Exchange rates and effect of change in exchange rates on net sales ◆為替前提（海外子会社P/L換算用）:Exchange rates for the income statement of oversea subsidiaries （円 : Yen） 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 第2四半期累計 第2四半期累計 Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019 実績(a) 5/14予想(b) 実績(c) FY2019(1Q-2Q) FY2020(1Q-2Q) FY2020(1Q-2Q) 前期差 予想差 Actual (a) Forecast announced May 2019 (b) Actual (c) Change(c-a) Difference(c-b) 米ドル : US dollar 108.68 108.00 110.06 1.38 2.06 ポンド: Pound 149.62 145.00 142.44 △ 7.18 △ 2.56 ユーロ: Euro 131.55 125.00 124.32 △ 7.23 △ 0.68 人民元: Yuan 17.09 15.60 16.20 △ 0.89 0.60 100ウォン: 100 Won 10.10 9.50 9.61 △ 0.49 0.11 インドルピー: Rupee 1.66 1.50 1.57 △ 0.09 0.07 ｽｳｪｰﾃﾞﾝｸﾛｰﾅ :Sweden krona 12.97 12.40 11.83 △ 1.14 △ 0.57 ｼﾝｶﾞﾎﾟｰﾙﾄﾞﾙ :Singapore dollar 81.94 78.30 80.99 △ 0.95 2.69 ｵｰｽﾄﾗﾘｱﾄﾞﾙ :Australian dollar 83.85 78.00 77.74 △ 6.11 △ 0.26 ◆売上高に対する為替レート変動の影響額 :Effect of change in exchange rates on net sales （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 対前期 対5/14予想 Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q) Difference from forecast announced May 2019 宝ホールディングス 計 △ 983 494 Net sales of Takara Holdings Inc. -Consolidated- うち宝酒造ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ △ 756 294 Net sales of Takara Shuzo International Group 海外酒類事業 △ 45 56 Overseas Alcoholic beverages business 海外日本食材卸事業 △ 702 253 Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets その他 － － Other 連結消去 △ 8 △ 15 Elimination うちタカラバイオグループ △ 229 200 Net sales of Takara Bio Group 研究用試薬 △ 211 187 Research reagents 理化学機器 △ 3 2 Scientific instruments 受託・その他 △ 14 10 Contracted service and other バイオ産業支援 計 △ 229 200 Bioindustry 遺伝子医療 － － Gene Therapy その他 － － Other ② 海外売上高比率の推移 :Change in overseas sales ratio （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 2019年3月期第2四半期 実績 2020年3月期第2四半期 実績 FY2019(1Q-2Q) Actual FY2020(1Q-2Q) Actual 売上高計 海外売上高 海外売上高比率 売上高計 海外売上高 海外売上高比率 Net Sales Overseas Sales Overseas Sales Ratio Net Sales Overseas Sales Overseas Sales Ratio 宝酒造 73,259 － － 75,135 － － Takara Shuzo Co., Ltd. 宝酒造ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ 37,527 37,336 99.5% 40,477 40,230 99.4% Takara Shuzo International Group タカラバイオグループ 17,370 9,717 55.9% 16,450 9,634 58.6% Takara Bio Group その他および調整額 5,830 － － 5,438 － － Other / Adjustment 宝ホールディングス（連結） 133,987 47,054 35.1% 137,502 49,864 36.3% Takara Holdings Inc. -Consolidated- PAGE 8/15 Reference Data ③ 海外主要子会社の業績 :Financial Forecast of major overseas subsidiaries 2019年3月期第2四半期 実績 2020年3月期第2四半期 実績 FY2019(1Q-2Q) Actual FY2020(1Q-2Q) Actual 売上高 営業利益 売上高 営業利益 Net Sales Operating income(Δ:loss) Net Sales Operating income(Δ:loss) 米国宝酒造 千 US ド ル :Thousands of US dollar 16,647 2,106 18,044 1,741 Takara Sake USA Inc. 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 1,809 228 1,986 191 宝酒造食品 千 元 :Thousands of Yuan 24,888 1,210 24,963 1,226 Takara Shuzo Foods Co.,Ltd. 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 425 20 404 19 トマーチン 千 ポ ン ド :Thousands of Pound 8,087 1,970 8,778 1,889 The Tomatin Distillery Co.,Ltd. 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 1,210 294 1,250 269 ｴｲｼﾞ・ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ 千 US ド ル :Thousands of US dollar 10,681 4,277 12,030 5,326 AGE INTERNATIONAL,INC. 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 1,160 464 1,324 586 フーデックスグループ 千 ユ ー ロ :Thousands of Euro 78,688 9,165 86,595 7,851 FOODEX Group 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 10,351 1,205 10,765 976 タザキフーズ 千 ポ ン ド :Thousands of Pound 19,751 1,570 21,935 906 TAZAKI FOODS LTD. 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 2,955 235 3,124 129 ミューチャルトレーディング 千 US ド ル :Thousands of US dollar 165,213 7,116 182,369 3,496 Mutual Trading Co., Inc. 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 17,955 773 20,071 384 ニッポンフード 千 AUS ド ル :Thousands of Australian dollar 26,211 310 27,475 △ 1,580 Nippon Food Supplies Company Pty Ltd 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 2,197 26 2,135 △ 122 ﾀｶﾗﾊﾞｲｵﾖｰﾛｯﾊﾟS.A.S.(連結) 千 ユ ー ロ :Thousands of Euro 11,684 596 12,146 243 Takara Bio Europe S.A.S. Consolidated 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 1,537 78 1,509 30 宝生物工程(大連) 千 元 :Thousands of Yuan 105,273 20,613 105,015 27,625 Takara Biotechnology (Dalian) Co.,Ltd. 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 1,799 352 1,701 447 宝日医生物技術(北京) 千 元 :Thousands of Yuan 172,263 31,138 186,337 34,233 Takara Biomedical Technology（Beijing) Co., Ltd. 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 2,943 532 3,018 554 ﾀｶﾗｺﾘｱﾊﾞｲｵﾒﾃﾞｨｶﾙ 百 万 ｳ ｫ ﾝ :Millions of Won 5,042 810 5,309 900 Takara Korea Biomedical Inc. 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 509 81 510 86 タカラバイオDSSインド 千 ｲ ﾝ ﾄ ﾞ ﾙ ﾋ ﾟ ｰ :Thousands of Rupee 100,832 4,202 116,066 7,126 DSS Takara Bio India Private Limited 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 167 6 182 11 タカラバイオUSA 千 US ド ル :Thousands of US dollar 48,347 4,280 47,924 4,570 Takara Bio USA, Inc. 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 5,254 465 5,274 503 ④ 宝酒造 売上総利益増減要因 :Factors of change in Gross profit of Takara Shuzo Co., Ltd. （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 対前期増減 対5/14予想増減 Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q) Difference from forecast announced May 2019 増減計 増減計 数量差 単価差 数量差 単価差 Total Change Change in quantities Change in unit price Total Change Change in quantities Change in unit price 売上総利益 計 +433 +664 △ 230 △ 651 △ 106 △ 545 Gross profit （主な内訳） 焼酎 Shochu △ 751 △ 703 △ 48 △ 278 △ 224 △ 54 清酒 Sake △ 74 △ 7 △ 66 △ 172 △ 118 △ 53 ｿﾌﾄｱﾙｺｰﾙ飲料Light-alcohol refreshers +755 +762 △ 6 △ 179 △ 169 △ 10 本みりん Hon Mirin +385 +417 △ 31 +257 +215 +41 （参考）原価コストダウン △ 526 ※上記数量差および単価差に含む △ 210 ※上記数量差および単価差に含む Reference :Cost reduction *Included in changes above *Included in changes above ※利益の増加要因を「+」、減少要因を「△」で表示 *An increasing factor and a decreasing factor on profit are shown ｢+｣ and ｢△｣, respectively ⑤ 宝ホールディングス（連結）要約損益計算書（p.1）における「その他」の内訳 Breakdown of "Other" segment in the Consolidated Statements of Income of Takara Holdings Inc. (Summary) (p.1) 2019年3月期第2四半期 実績 2020年3月期第2四半期 実績 FY2019(1Q-2Q) Actual FY2020(1Q-2Q) Actual 売上高 営業利益 売上高 営業利益 Net Sales Operating income(Δ:loss) Net Sales Operating income(Δ:loss) 物流事業 Transportation 6,933 298 7,103 306 宝ホールディングス（不動産事業） Takara Holdings (Real estate business) 267 218 266 224 その他 Other 8,870 438 8,399 551 「その他」計 Total "Other" 16,071 955 15,770 1,081 PAGE 9/15 Reference Data 7. 2020年3月期 業績予想 :Financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020 宝ホールディングス（連結） :Takara Holdings Inc. ‐ Consolidated ‐ （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 対前期 対5/14予想 FY2019 FY2020_Apr. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020 Change from FY2019 Change from forecast announced May 2019 実績(a) 5/14予想(b) 11/12予想(c) 増減(c-a) 比(c/a) 増減(c-b) 比(c/b) Actual Forecast Forecast Change % Change % (a) announced May 2019 (b) announced Nov. 2019 (c) (c-a) (c/a) (c-b) (c/b) 宝酒造 152,457 159,005 157,787 5,329 103.5% △ 1,218 99.2% Takara Shuzo Co.Ltd 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ 77,834 83,495 81,546 3,711 104.8% △ 1,949 97.7% Takara Shuzo International Group タカラバイオ グループ 35,841 36,000 33,900 △ 1,941 94.6% △ 2,100 94.2% Takara Bio Group その他 32,742 32,732 31,985 △ 757 97.7% △ 747 97.7% Other 調整額 △ 21,431 △ 21,232 △ 21,218 213 － 14 － Adjustment 売上高 277,443 290,000 284,000 6,556 102.4% △ 6,000 97.9% Net sales 売上原価 168,694 175,200 173,500 4,805 102.8% △ 1,700 99.0% Cost of sales 売上総利益 108,749 114,800 110,500 1,750 101.6% △ 4,300 96.3% Gross profit 運送費、保管料 10,162 11,200 11,000 837 108.2% △ 200 98.2% Transportation and storage 広告宣伝費 2,755 2,500 2,000 △ 755 72.6% △ 500 80.0% Advertising 販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入 34,012 35,900 35,500 1,487 104.4% △ 400 98.9% Sales promotion and allowance for s.p. 研究開発費 4,708 4,800 4,400 △ 308 93.4% △ 400 91.7% Research and development 管理費、その他 39,305 41,400 40,100 794 102.0% △ 1,300 96.9% Other, net 販売費及び一般管理費 90,945 95,800 93,000 2,054 102.3% △ 2,800 97.1% SG&A expenses 宝酒造 5,948 6,287 5,760 △ 188 96.8% △ 527 91.6% Takara Shuzo Co.Ltd 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ 4,532 5,000 3,795 △ 737 83.7% △ 1,205 75.9% Takara Shuzo International Group タカラバイオ グループ 5,463 6,200 6,200 736 113.5% － 100.0% Takara Bio Group その他 1,954 2,030 2,043 88 104.5% 13 100.6% Other 調整額 △ 95 △ 517 △ 298 △ 202 － 219 － Adjustment 営業利益（△：損失） 17,804 19,000 17,500 △ 304 98.3% △ 1,500 92.1% Operating income(Δ:loss) 受取利息・配当金 800 780 800 △ 0 100.0% 20 102.6% Interest and Dividends income その他営業外収益 660 420 600 △ 60 90.8% 180 142.9% Other, net 営業外収益 1,461 1,200 1,400 △ 61 95.8% 200 116.7% Non-operating income 支払利息 387 400 400 12 103.3% － 100.0% Interest and discounts expenses その他営業外費用 518 300 500 △ 18 96.4% 200 166.7% Other, net 営業外費用 905 700 900 △ 5 99.4% 200 128.6% Non-operating expenses 経常利益（△：損失） 18,359 19,500 18,000 △ 359 98.0% △ 1,500 92.3% Ordinary income(Δ:loss) 特別利益 696 10 800 103 114.8% 790 8000.0% Extraordinary income 特別損失 1,397 710 1,100 △ 297 78.7% 390 154.9% Extraordinary loss 税金等調整前当期純利益（△：損失） 17,658 18,800 17,700 41 100.2% △ 1,100 94.1% Income before income taxes(Δ:loss) 法人税、住民税及び事業税 5,443 5,900 5,400 89 101.7% △ 500 91.5% Current income taxes 法人税等調整額 △ 132 Deferred income taxes 当期純利益（△：損失） 12,347 12,900 12,300 △ 47 99.6% △ 600 95.3% Net income(Δ:loss) 非支配株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失） 1,936 2,200 1,900 △ 36 98.1% △ 300 86.4% Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss) 親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失） 10,411 10,700 10,400 △ 11 99.9% △ 300 97.2% Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss) 設備投資額（有形・無形） 10,671 15,670 15,670 4,998 146.8% － 100.0% Capital expenditures 減価償却費（有形・無形） 6,490 7,500 7,400 909 114.0% △ 100 98.7% Depreciation and Amortization のれん償却額 865 840 830 △ 35 95.9% △ 10 98.8% Amortization of goodwill PAGE 10/15 Financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020 ② 宝酒造 :Takara Shuzo Co., Ltd. （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 対前期 対5/14予想 FY2019 FY2020_Apr. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020 Change from FY2019 Change from forecast announced May 2019 実績(a) 5/14予想(b) 増減(c-a) 比(c/a) 増減(c-b) 比(c/b) 11/12予想(c) Actual Forecast Forecast Change % Change % (a) announced May 2019 (b) announced Nov. 2019 (c) (c-a) (c/a) (c-b) (c/b) 焼酎 53,382 52,129 51,281 △ 2,101 96.1% △ 848 98.4% Shochu 清酒 21,394 22,596 22,244 849 104.0% △ 352 98.4% Sake ソフトアルコール飲料 38,777 44,760 44,070 5,292 113.6% △ 690 98.5% Light-alcohol refreshers その他酒類 6,482 6,432 6,542 59 100.9% 110 101.7% Other liquors 本みりん 13,869 13,980 14,250 380 102.7% 270 101.9% Hon Mirin その他調味料 9,714 10,351 10,444 729 107.5% 93 100.9% Other seasonings 原料用アルコール等 8,836 8,757 8,956 119 101.4% 199 102.3% Raw alcohol 売上高 152,457 159,005 157,787 5,329 103.5% △ 1,218 99.2% Net sales 売上原価 91,441 94,665 94,951 3,509 103.8% 286 100.3% Cost of sales 売上総利益 61,015 64,340 62,836 1,820 103.0% △ 1,504 97.7% Gross profit 運送費、保管料 7,613 8,339 8,330 716 109.4% △ 9 99.9% Transportation and storage 広告宣伝費 2,394 2,394 1,880 △ 514 78.5% △ 514 78.5% Advertising 販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入 32,658 34,678 34,340 1,681 105.1% △ 338 99.0% Sales promotion and allowance for s.p. 研究開発費 368 475 450 81 122.2% △ 25 94.7% Research and development 管理費、その他 12,032 12,167 12,076 43 100.4% △ 91 99.3% Other, net 販売費及び一般管理費 55,067 58,053 57,076 2,008 103.6% △ 977 98.3% SG&A expenses 営業利益（△：損失） 5,948 6,287 5,760 △ 188 96.8% △ 527 91.6% Operating income(Δ:loss) 営業外収益 764 215 320 △ 444 41.8% 105 148.8% Non-operating income 営業外費用 232 274 331 98 142.1% 57 120.8% Non-operating expenses 経常利益（△：損失） 6,480 6,228 5,749 △ 731 88.7% △ 479 92.3% Ordinary income(Δ:loss) 特別利益 172 9 40 △ 132 23.2% 31 444.4% Extraordinary gain 特別損失 348 224 399 50 114.6% 175 178.1% Extraordinary loss 税金等調整前当期純利益（△：損失） 6,304 6,013 5,390 △ 914 85.5% △ 623 89.6% Income before income taxes(Δ:loss) 法人税、住民税及び事業税 1,854 1,960 1,730 △ 171 91.0% △ 230 88.3% Current income taxes 法人税等調整額 46 Deferred income taxes 当期純利益（△：損失） 4,402 4,053 3,660 △ 742 83.1% △ 393 90.3% Net income(Δ:loss) 設備投資額（有形・無形） 3,128 7,341 7,341 4,212 234.7% － 100.0% Capital expenditures 減価償却費（有形・無形） 2,248 2,984 2,827 578 125.7% △ 157 94.7% Depreciation and Amortization PAGE 11/15 Financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020 ③ 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ :Takara Shuzo International Group （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 対前期 対5/14予想 FY2019 FY2020_Apr. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020 Change from FY2019 Change from forecast announced May 2019 実績(a) 5/14予想(b) 増減(c-a) 比(c/a) 増減(c-b) 比(c/b) 11/12予想(c) Actual Forecast Forecast Change % Change % (a) announced May 2019 (b) announced Nov. 2019 (c) (c-a) (c/a) (c-b) (c/b) 海外酒類事業 10,758 11,257 11,211 452 104.2% △ 46 99.6% Overseas Alcoholic beverages business 海外日本食材卸事業 68,954 74,365 72,535 3,580 105.2% △ 1,830 97.5% Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets その他 62 65 206 143 328.5% 141 316.9% Other 連結消去 △ 1,940 △ 2,192 △ 2,406 △ 465 － △ 214 － Elimination 売上高 77,834 83,495 81,546 3,711 104.8% △ 1,949 97.7% Net sales 売上原価 54,823 58,445 57,887 3,063 105.6% △ 558 99.0% Cost of sales 売上総利益 23,010 25,050 23,659 648 102.8% △ 1,391 94.4% Gross profit 運送費、保管料 2,277 2,703 2,520 242 110.7% △ 183 93.2% Transportation and storage 広告宣伝費 110 95 82 △ 28 74.1% △ 13 86.3% Advertising 販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入 734 741 750 15 102.1% 9 101.2% Sales promotion and allowance for s.p. 管理費、その他 15,356 16,511 16,512 1,155 107.5% 1 100.0% Other, net 販売費及び一般管理費 18,478 20,050 19,864 1,385 107.5% △ 186 99.1% SG&A expenses 海外酒類事業 1,982 2,087 2,247 264 113.3% 160 107.7% Overseas Alcoholic beverages business 海外日本食材卸事業 3,921 4,673 3,058 △ 863 78.0% △ 1,615 65.4% Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets その他 △ 935 △ 1,313 △ 865 70 － 448 － Other 連結消去 △ 436 △ 447 △ 645 △ 208 － △ 198 － Elimination 営業利益（△：損失） 4,532 5,000 3,795 △ 737 83.7% △ 1,205 75.9% Operating income(Δ:loss) 営業外収益 384 146 220 △ 164 57.2% 74 150.7% Non-operating income 営業外費用 409 65 206 △ 203 50.3% 141 316.9% Non-operating expenses 経常利益（△：損失） 4,507 5,081 3,809 △ 698 84.5% △ 1,272 75.0% Ordinary income(Δ:loss) 特別利益 1 － 7 5 690.6% 7 － Extraordinary gain 特別損失 12 － 26 13 209.5% 26 － Extraordinary loss 税金等調整前当期純利益（△：損失） 4,496 5,081 3,790 △ 706 84.3% △ 1,291 74.6% Income before income taxes(Δ:loss) 法人税等 1,400 1,528 1,240 △ 233 84.1% △ 288 81.2% Current income taxes, etc. 法人税等調整額 73 Deferred income taxes 当期純利益（△：損失） 3,022 3,553 2,550 △ 472 84.4% △ 1,003 71.8% Net income(Δ:loss) 非支配株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失） 479 567 212 △ 267 44.2% △ 355 37.4% Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss) 親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失） 2,543 2,986 2,338 △ 205 91.9% △ 648 78.3% Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss) 設備投資額（有形・無形） 1,677 2,615 2,615 937 155.9% － 100.0% Capital expenditures 減価償却費（有形・無形） 938 1,039 1,167 228 124.3% 128 112.3% Depreciation and Amortization のれん償却額 353 349 329 △ 24 93.1% △ 20 94.3% Amortization of goodwill PAGE 12/15 Financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020 ④ タカラバイオグループ :Takara Bio Group （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 対前期 対5/14予想 FY2019 FY2020_Apr. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020 Change from FY2019 Difference from forecast announced May 2019 実績(a) 5/14予想(b) 増減(c-a) 比(c/a) 増減(c-b) 比(c/b) 11/12予想(c) Actual FY2019(1Q-2Q) Forecast Change % Change % (a) Forecast announced May 2019 (b) announced Nov. 2019 (c) (c-a) (c/a) (c-b) (c/b) 研究用試薬 23,601 24,990 24,147 546 102.3% △ 843 96.6% Research reagents 理化学機器 2,570 2,108 1,255 △ 1,315 48.8% △ 853 59.5% Scientific instruments 受託・その他 5,403 6,203 6,128 724 113.4% △ 75 98.8% Contracted service and other バイオ産業支援 計 31,575 33,302 31,531 △ 44 99.9% △ 1,771 94.7% Bioindustry 遺伝子医療 2,443 2,697 2,368 △ 74 96.9% △ 328 87.8% Gene Therapy その他 1,822 － － △ 1,822 － － － Other 売上高 35,841 36,000 33,900 △ 1,941 94.6% △ 2,100 94.2% Net sales 売上原価 15,155 14,053 13,050 △ 2,104 86.1% △ 1,002 92.9% Cost of sales 売上総利益 20,685 21,946 20,849 163 100.8% △ 1,097 95.0% Gross profit 運送費、保管料 492 500 481 △ 10 97.9% △ 18 96.2% Transportation and storage 広告宣伝費 56 86 68 12 121.5% △ 17 79.6% Advertising 販売促進費 703 674 612 △ 90 87.1% △ 61 90.8% Sales promotion 研究開発費 4,337 4,292 3,914 △ 422 90.2% △ 377 91.2% Research and development 管理費、その他 9,632 10,193 9,572 △ 60 99.4% △ 621 93.9% Other, net 販売費及び一般管理費 15,221 15,746 14,649 △ 572 96.2% △ 1,097 93.0% SG&A expenses バイオ産業支援 7,100 7,750 7,490 389 105.5% △ 260 96.6% Bioindustry 遺伝子医療 506 996 964 458 190.5% △ 31 96.9% Gene Therapy その他 △ 29 － － 29 － － － Other 共通 △ 2,114 △ 2,546 △ 2,255 △ 141 － 291 － Eliminations/Corporate 営業利益（△：損失） 5,463 6,200 6,200 736 113.5% － 100.0% Operating income(Δ:loss) 営業外収益 307 320 348 41 113.4% 27 108.7% Non-operating income 営業外費用 105 70 198 92 187.3% 127 281.5% Non-operating expenses 経常利益（△：損失） 5,665 6,450 6,350 684 112.1% △ 99 98.4% Ordinary income(Δ:loss) 特別利益 146 0 0 △ 146 0.3% 0 197.7% Extraordinary income 特別損失 988 299 252 △ 735 25.5% △ 47 84.2% Extraordinary loss 税金等調整前当期純利益（△：損失） 4,823 6,150 6,098 1,274 126.4% △ 52 99.1% Income before income taxes(Δ:loss) 法人税、住民税及び事業税 1,453 1,887 1,837 687 159.8% △ 50 97.3% Current income taxes 法人税等調整額 △ 303 Deferred income taxes 当期純利益（△：損失） 3,673 4,262 4,260 586 116.0% △ 2 99.9% Net income(Δ:loss) 非支配株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失） 15 12 10 △ 5 64.7% △ 2 82.1% Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss) 親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失） 3,657 4,250 4,250 592 116.2% 0 100.0% Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss) 設備投資額（有形・無形） 6,002 4,439 4,439 △ 1,563 74.0% － 100.0% Capital expenditures 減価償却費（有形・無形） 2,691 2,957 2,891 200 107.5% △ 65 97.8% Depreciation and Amortization のれん償却額 502 491 493 △ 9 98.1% 1 100.3% Amortization of goodwill PAGE 13/15 Financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020 8. 2020年3月期 参考資料 :Reference Data for the year ending March 31, 2020 為替前提及び売上高に対する為替レート変動の影響 :Exchange rates and effect of change in exchange rates on net sales ◆為替前提（海外子会社P/L換算用）:Exchange rates for the income statement of oversea subsidiaries （円 : Yen） 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 FY2019 FY2020_Apr. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020 実績(a) 5/14予想(b) 11/12予想(c) Actual Forecast Forecast 前期差 予想差 (a) announced May 2019 (b) announced Nov. 2019 (c) Change(c-a) Difference(c-b) 米ドル : US dollar 110.45 108.00 108.30 △ 2.15 0.30 ポンド: Pound 147.40 145.00 134.50 △ 12.90 △ 10.50 ユーロ: Euro 130.35 125.00 121.30 △ 9.05 △ 3.70 人民元: Yuan 16.71 15.60 15.60 △ 1.11 － 100ウォン: 100 Won 10.04 9.50 9.20 △ 0.84 △ 0.30 インドルピー: Rupee 1.62 1.50