Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

11/27/2019 | 10:03pm EST

The original disclosure in Japanese was released on November 12, 2019 at 16:00 (GMT+9)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

FY2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) [UNAUDITED]

Company name:

Takara Holdings Inc.

Stock exchange listings:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (1st section)

Code number:

2531

URL:

https://www.takara.co.jp/

Company representative:

Mutsumi Kimura, President

Contact:

Takuya Kakemi, General Manager of Investor Relations Dept.

TEL(075)241-5124

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned):

November 13, 2019

Notes:

1. The accompanying financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted

in Japan.

2. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

1. Results for the six months ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)

  1. Consolidated Operating results

Note: Percentages indicated changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

Net sales

137,502

2.6

133,987

4.0

Operating income (loss)

7,623

(6.6)

8,159

33.1

Ordinary income (loss)

7,871

(4.5)

8,243

32.9

Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

4,374

(4.5)

4,578

32.8

Net income (loss) per share (Yen)

21.91

22.94

Fully diluted net income per share (Yen)

-

-

Note: Comprehensive income (loss)

2,773

(5.1)

2,924

(36.0)

(2) Consolidated Financial position

As of September 30, 2019

As of March 31, 2019

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

Total assets

277,375

287,106

Net assets

178,754

179,795

Equity ratio (%)

53.0

51.6

(Reference) Equity

147,067

148,197

2. Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Year ended March 31,

Year ending March 31,

Year ending March 31,

2019

2020

2020 (Forecast)

First quarter end

-

-

Second quarter end

-

-

Third quarter end

-

-

Year end

18.00

20.00

Annual

18.00

20.00

Note: Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast : No

3. Forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

Note: Percentages indicated changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Year ending March 31,

2020

(Millions of yen)

(%)

Net sales

284,000

2.4

Operating income (loss)

17,500

(1.7)

Ordinary income (loss)

18,000

(2.0)

Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

10,400

(0.1)

Net income per share (Yen)

52.10

Note: Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast : Yes

4. Others

  1. Material changes in subsidiaries during this period

(Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation): No

  1. Accounting procedures specific to quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes based on revisions of accounting standard: Yes
    2. Changes other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Restatement: No
  4. Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
    1. Number of outstanding shares at the end of each period (Treasury stocks are included):

As of September 30, 2019

201,699,743 shares

As of March 31, 2019

201,699,743 shares

2)

Number of treasury stocks at the end of each period:

As of September 30, 2019

2,069,758 shares

As of March 31, 2019

2,069,706 shares

3)

Average number of outstanding shares in each period:

Six months ended September 30, 2019

199,630,017 shares

Six months ended September 30, 2018

199,630,369 shares

Contents of the attached document

1. Qualitative Information for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 ……………………………………………………

2

(1) Consolidated Financial Results……………………………………………………………………………………………

2

(2) Consolidated Financial Position …………………………………………………………………………………………

3

(3) Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Forecasts………………………………………………………………

4

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes…………………………………………………………

5

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets……………………………………………………………………………………………

5

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

7

(For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018) ……………………………………………………………

Consolidated Statements of Income (For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018) ……………………

7

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018) ……

8

(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows…………………………………………………………………………………

9

(4) Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements……………………………………………………………………………

10

(Notes on Premise of Going Concern) …………………………………………………………………………………

10

(Notes on Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity) …………………………………………………………………

10

(Changes in Accounting Policies) ………………………………………………………………………………………

10

(Segment Information) …………………………………………………………………………………………………

10

○Supplement for the Consolidated Financial Statements

－ 1 －

1. Qualitative Information for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019

  1. Consolidated Financial Results
    In the six months ended September 30, 2019, although some weakness persisted, primarily for exports, the Japanese economy maintained a moderate recovery backed by continued improvements in the employment and income environment. While the moderate recovery overall is expected to continue overseas, the global economic outlook remains uncertain, mainly due to such
    factors as growing tension around trade issues and the slowdown in the Chinese economy.
    Under these economic circumstances, under the Takara Group Medium-Term Management Plan FY2020, which is the last step towards achieving its long-term Takara Group Vision 2020, the Company is aiming to build up a great number of fields in which it can beat competitors and establish a balanced business foundation able to grow revenues significantly, no matter what environmental changes occur, by further increasing the overseas sales ratio together with having a full product line-up and many products with a competitive edge, both in Japan and overseas.

As a result, in the six months ended September 30, 2019, net sales were up 2.6% year on year to ¥137,502 million. Gross profit rose 0.7% year on year to ¥53,033 million. Operating income decreased by 6.6% year on year to ¥7,623 million. Ordinary income decreased by 4.5% year on year to ¥7,871 million. Net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 4.5% to ¥4,374 million.

Results by business segment were as follows.

[Takara Shuzo]

For alcoholic beverages, in the six months ended September 30, 2019, while sales of shochu and sake fell, sales of light- alcohol refreshers remained robust, and sales of alcoholic beverages overall increased.

In the Seasonings Business, sales increased as sales of mirin and other products grew. Sales of raw alcohol and other products were up as sales of industrial alcohol and raw alcohol for alcoholic beverages remained robust.

As a result, net sales for the Takara Shuzo Group rose 2.6% year on year to ¥75,135 million. Cost of sales increased by 3.3% year on year to ¥45,586 million. As a result, gross profit rose 1.5% year on year to ¥29,549 million. SG&A expenses were up by 2.3% year on year, to ¥27,467 million, due to increases in transportation and promotion expenses and other expenses. Accordingly, the Takara Shuzo Group recorded operating income down 8.5% year on year to ¥2,082 million.

[Takara Shuzo International Group]

In the six months ended September 30, 2019, sales for the Japanese Food Wholesale Business in overseas markets remained robust for Mutual Trading Co., Inc. (U.S.) and other companies. Sales of products such as whiskey and sake also increased in the Overseas Alcoholic Beverage Business. As a result, net sales for the Takara Shuzo International Group increased by 7.9% year on year to ¥40,477 million. Cost of sales increased by 10.1% year on year to ¥28,994 million. As a result, gross profit rose by 2.6% year on year to ¥11,483 million. SG&A expenses were up by 13.2% year on year to ¥9,918 million due mainly to increases in personnel expenses. Accordingly, the Takara Shuzo International Group recorded operating income down 35.7% year on year to ¥1,565 million.

[Takara Bio Group]

Net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2019 were down by 5.3% year on year to ¥16,450 million due to a decrease in sales of scientific instruments and the impact from the transfer of both the functional food and the mushroom businesses during the previous fiscal year although sales of mainstay research reagents and contract research services increased. Cost of sales fell by 13.2% year on year to ¥6,121 million, due to a lower cost rate with changes in the structure of sales for each product, and gross profit increased by 0.1% year on year to ¥10,329 million. SG&A expenses decreased by 5.2% year on year to ¥7,293 million due to a decline in research and development expenses and other factors. Accordingly, operating income increased 15.7% year on year to ¥3,035 million.

[Other]

Net sales of the Other segment for the six months ended September30, 2019 declined 1.9% year on year to ¥15,770 million as Takara Healthcare Inc. was excluded from the scope of consolidation during the previous fiscal year accompanying the sale of shares in that company although sales in the logistics business and other businesses increased.

Cost of sales increased by 0.7% year on year, to ¥13,668 million. Consequently, gross profit decreased by 16.1% year on year to ¥2,101 million. SG&A expenses fell by 34.2% year on year to ¥1,019 million with decreases in personnel expenses, advertising expenses, and other expenses. As a result, operating income increased by 13.3% year on year to ¥1,081 million.

－ 2 －

Breakdown of sales results by product category

Equivalent Period of

Period under Review

Previous Fiscal Year

YoY

Segment

(from April 1, 2019,

(From April 1, 2018,

Comparison

to September 30, 2019)

to September 30, 2018)

Product category

Amount (Millions of yen)

Amount (Millions of yen)

（％）

Takara Shuzo

Shochu

26,779

24,976

93.3

Sake

8,400

8,302

98.8

Light-alcohol refreshers

19,686

21,744

110.5

Other alcoholic beverages

3,185

3,259

102.3

Alcoholic beverages total

58,050

58,283

100.4

Hon Mirin

6,469

7,197

111.2

Other seasonings

4,659

5,140

110.3

Seasonings total

11,129

12,337

110.8

Raw alcohol, etc.

4,079

4,514

110.7

Total

73,259

75,135

102.6

Takara Shuzo

International Group

Overseas Alcoholic

5,044

5,433

107.7

Beverages Business

Japanese Food

Wholesales Business in

33,459

36,097

107.9

overseas markets

Other

36

179

496.9

Elimination of intra-Group

transaction on

(1,013)

(1,233)

consolidation

Total

37,527

40,477

107.9

Takara Bio Group

17,370

16,450

94.7

Reported segment total

128,157

132,063

103.0

Other

16,071

15,770

98.1

Segment total

144,228

147,833

102.5

Sales not allocated to

business segments and

(10,241)

(10,331)

intersegment transactions

Total

133,987

137,502

102.6

Note: Amounts include alcohol tax but do not include consumption tax.

  1. Consolidated Financial Position
    As of September 30, 2019, current assets were ¥161,139 million, a decrease of ¥13,872 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to decreases in cash and deposits of ¥6,533 million and securities of ¥8,953 million.
    Noncurrent assets were ¥116,236 million, an increase of ¥4,141 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to an increase in property, plant and equipment of ¥6,174 million with increases in buildings and structures and other tangible fixed assets while there were decreases of ¥1,284 million in intangible assets and ¥748 million in investments and other assets.
    As a result, total assets were ¥277,375 million, a decrease of ¥9,730 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year.
    As of September 30, 2019, current liabilities were ¥53,245 million, a decrease of ¥4,576 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to decreases of ¥5,269 million in short-term loans payable and ¥2,805 in accrued alcohol tax and an increase of ¥5,000 million in current portion of bonds due to transfer from noncurrent liabilities.
    Noncurrent liabilities were ¥45,375 million, a decrease of ¥4,113 million compared with that at the end of the previous
    • 3 －

fiscal year. This was primarily due to a decrease in bonds of ¥5,000 million.

As a result, total liabilities were ¥98,620 million, a decrease of ¥8,690 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year.

As of September 30, 2019, total net assets were ¥178,754 million, a decrease of ¥1,040 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to a decrease of ¥2,037 million in foreign currency translation adjustments and an increase of ¥855 million in retained earnings.

As a result, the equity ratio totaled 53.0%, compared with 51.6% at the end of the previous fiscal year.

Net cash used in operating activities in the six months ended September 30, 2019 was ¥345 million compared with net cash provided by operating activities of ¥4,140 million in the six months ended September 30, 2018. Major factors included income before income taxes of ¥7,620 million, depreciation and amortization of ¥3,364 million, an increase of ¥1,662 million in inventories, a decrease of ¥831 million in notes and accounts payable - trade, a decrease of ¥2,805 million in accrued alcohol tax, a decrease of ¥1,397 million in accrued consumption taxes, a decrease of ¥1,992 million in other current liabilities, and income taxes paid of ¥2,918 million.

Net cash used in investing activities in the six months ended September 30, 2019 amounted to ¥1,922 million, a decrease of ¥2,730 million in net cash used in investing activities compared with that in the six months ended September 30, 2018. Inflows mainly came in the form of ¥7,249 million in proceeds from sales and redemption of securities while outflows mainly came in the form of purchase of securities of ¥4,253 million and payment of ¥4,830 million for the purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

Net cash used in financing activities in the six months ended September 30, 2019 amounted to ¥9,214 million, an increase of ¥5,362 million in net cash used in financing activities compared with that in the six months ended September 30, 2018. Major factors included payments of long-term loans payable of ¥5,134 million and cash dividends paid of ¥3,586 million.

As a result, cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2019, including effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents, stood at ¥36,324 million, down ¥12,256 million from the previous fiscal year-end.

  1. Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Forecasts
    The Company has revised the full-year consolidated business results forecasts published on May 14, 2019 in view of the consolidated business results in the six months ended September 30, 2019 and recent circumstances.
    The Company has revised the full-year forecast for net sales down by ¥6,000 million from the initial forecast as sales of Takara Shuzo, the Takara Shuzo International Group, and the Takara Bio Group are all expected to fall short of the plan with the inclusion of the impact of the revised full-year exchange rate assumptions*.
    In terms of profit, the Company has revised the initial forecasts for operating income and ordinary income down by ¥1,500 million as, despite efforts to cut SG&A expenses, gross profit will underperform the plan due to the failure of net sales to achieve the plan in addition to hikes in the price of raw materials and increases in procurement costs for raw materials overseas due to exchange rate fluctuations.
    Net income attributable to owners of the parent has been revised down by ¥300 million from the initial forecast although the Company expects an improvement in extraordinary income and loss.
    • Previous exchange rate forecasts: USD1 = JPY108.00, EUR1 = JPY125.00, GBP1 = JPY145.00
      Current exchange rate forecasts: UDS1 = JPY108.30, EUR1 = JPY121.30, GBP1 = JPY134.50

－ 4 －

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of Yen)

As of Mar. 31, 2019

As of Sept. 30, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

49,415

42,882

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

59,780

59,387

Securities

16,089

7,136

Merchandise and finished goods

40,600

40,682

Work in process

1,341

1,853

Raw materials and supplies

4,093

4,448

Other

4,006

5,077

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(315)

(329)

Total current assets

175,011

161,139

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

60,576

66,751

Intangible assets

Goodwill

12,400

11,608

Other

7,514

7,021

Total intangible assets

19,914

18,630

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

26,143

26,299

Other

5,520

4,616

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(60)

(62)

Total investments and other assets

31,603

30,854

Total noncurrent assets

112,094

116,236

Total assets

287,106

277,375

- 5 -

(Millions of Yen)

As of Mar. 31, 2019

As of Sept. 30, 2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

16,374

15,348

Short-term loans payable

9,960

4,690

Current portion of bonds

-

5,000

Accrued alcohol tax

10,224

7,419

Accrued expenses

5,809

4,876

Income taxes payable

1,879

1,471

Provision for bonuses

2,579

2,684

Provision for sales promotion expenses

1,921

2,025

Other provision

180

85

Other

8,891

9,642

Total current liabilities

57,822

53,245

Noncurrent liabilities

Bonds payable

25,000

20,000

Long-term loans payable

5,415

5,479

Net defined benefit liability

8,757

8,789

Long-term deposits received

5,337

5,325

Other

4,977

5,781

Total noncurrent liabilities

49,489

45,375

Total liabilities

107,311

98,620

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

13,226

13,226

Capital surplus

2,417

2,417

Retained earnings

124,788

125,644

Treasury stock

(1,368)

(1,368)

Total shareholders' equity

139,064

139,919

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

9,814

9,938

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

114

63

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(196)

(2,234)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(599)

(619)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

9,133

7,148

Noncontrolling interests

31,597

31,686

Total net assets

179,795

178,754

Total liabilities and net assets

287,106

277,375

- 6 -

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Consolidated Statements of Income)

(For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018)

(Millions of Yen)

FY2019

FY2020

(Apr. 1, 2018 -

(Apr. 1, 2019 -

Sept. 30, 2018)

Sept. 30, 2019)

Net sales

133,987

137,502

Cost of sales

81,332

84,468

Gross profit

52,655

53,033

Selling, general and administrative expenses

44,495

45,410

Operating income

8,159

7,623

Non-operating income

Dividends income

312

339

Other

293

519

Total non-operating income

605

859

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

182

203

Foreign exchange losses

46

186

Other

292

221

Total non-operating expenses

521

612

Ordinary income

8,243

7,871

Extraordinary income

Compensation income

-

38

Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts

4

-

Other

3

2

Total extraordinary income

7

40

Extraordinary loss

Loss on sales and retirement of non-current assets

99

181

Loss on valuation of investment securities

-

68

Loss on disaster

137

-

Compensation for damage

-

38

Other

41

3

Total extraordinary losses

278

291

Income before income taxes

7,972

7,620

Income taxes-current

2,659

2,288

Income taxes-deferred

(195)

46

Total income taxes

2,464

2,335

Net income

5,508

5,285

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest

930

911

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

4,578

4,374

- 7 -

(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)

(For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018)

(Millions of Yen)

FY2019

FY2020

(Apr. 1, 2018 -

(Apr. 1, 2019 -

Sept. 30, 2018)

Sept. 30, 2019)

Net income

5,508

5,285

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

78

123

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

323

(51)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(2,989)

(2,571)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

2

(13)

Total other comprehensive income

(2,584)

(2,511)

Comprehensive income

2,924

2,773

(Comprehensive income attributable to)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the

2,641

2,389

parent

Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling

283

384

interest

- 8 -

(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Millions of Yen)

FY2019

FY2020

(Apr. 1, 2018 -

(Apr. 1, 2019 -

Sep. 30, 2018)

Sep. 30, 2019)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

Income before income taxes and minority interests

7,972

7,620

Depreciation and amortization

3,183

3,364

Amortization of goodwill

429

424

Interest and dividends income

(402)

(472)

Interest expenses

182

203

Loss on disaster

137

-

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade

(2,108)

(32)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(2,566)

(1,662)

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade

5

(831)

Increase (decrease) in liquor taxes payable

1,747

(2,805)

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

86

(1,397)

Decrease (increase) in other current assets

(292)

(1,992)

Other, net

101

(137)

Subtotal

8,477

2,282

Interest and dividends income received

399

489

Interest expenses paid

(193)

(197)

Income taxes paid

(4,543)

(2,918)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

4,140

(345)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

Payments into time deposits

(4,632)

(2,454)

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

3,917

2,505

Purchase of securities

(5,190)

(4,253)

Proceeds from sales and redemption of securities

5,711

7,249

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(3,956)

(4,830)

Other, net

(502)

(139)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(4,653)

(1,922)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(247)

(5,134)

Cash dividends paid

(3,187)

(3,586)

Payments from changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries

(82)

-

that do not result in change in scope of consolidation

Other, net

(334)

(494)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(3,851)

(9,214)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

(744)

(773)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalent

(5,109)

(12,256)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

49,341

48,580

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

44,231

36,324

- 9 -

  1. Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on Premise of Going Concern)
    No items to report.

(Notes on Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity) No items to report.

(Changes in Accounting Policies)

(Adoption of ASU No. 2014-09 Revenue from Contracts with Customers)

Overseas subsidiaries that apply U.S. GAAP adopted ASU No. 2014-09 Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASU No. 2014-09") effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year. The method of recognizing the cumulative impact due to the adoption of the standard on the commencement date of adoption, which is permitted as an interim measure, was employed for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09.

Accompanying this, revenue is recognized at the time of transfer to the customer of the promised goods or services in an amount that reflects the consideration that the entity expects to be entitled to in exchange for those goods and services.

The impact on the Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements from the adoption of this accounting standard is immaterial.

(Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases)

Overseas subsidiaries that apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adopted IFRS 16 Leases ("IFRS 16") effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year. The method of recognizing the cumulative impact due to the adoption of the standard on the commencement date of adoption, which is permitted as an interim measure, was employed for the adoption of IFRS 16.

Accompanying this, as a rule, the lessee recognizes all leases as assets and liabilities on the commencement date of adoption.

The impact on the Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements from the adoption of this accounting standard is immaterial.

(Segment Information)

I. Equivalent Period of Previous Fiscal Year (From April 1, 2018, to September 30, 2018) 1. Net sales and Income (Loss) by Reported Segment

(Millions of yen)

Reported Segment

Amount

recognized in

Takara

Takara

Other

Adjustment

consolidated

Takara

Shuzo

Bio

Subtotal

(Note: 1)

Total

(Note: 2)

quarterly

Shuzo

Internatio

statements of

nal Group

Group

income

(Note: 3)

Net sales

External customers

72,908

37,358

17,122

127,389

6,597

133,987

0

133,987

Intersegment

351

168

248

767

9,474

10,241

(10,241)

Total

73,259

37,527

17,370

128,157

16,071

144,228

(10,241)

133,987

Segment income (loss)

2,275

2,434

2,623

7,334

955

8,289

(129)

8,159

Notes: 1. Other includes business segments that are not part of reported segments, such as the Company's real estate rental business and the transportation business of domestic Group companies among others.

  1. Details of adjustment amounts are as follows.
    1. Net sales to external customers are income from business contracting recorded at the Company.
    2. Segment income (loss) comprises intersegment eliminations of ¥13 million and loss of the Company not allocated to business segments of ¥ 143 million.
  3. Segment income (loss) has been adjusted to the operating income of consolidated quarterly statements of income.

2. Information on Impairment Loss on Noncurrent Assets, Goodwill, etc. by Reportable Segment

No items to report.

－ 10 －

  1. Period under Review (From April 1, 2019, to September 30, 2019)

1. Net sales and Income (Loss) by Reported Segment

(Millions of yen)

Reported Segment

Amount

recognized in

Takara

Takara

Other

Adjustment

consolidated

Shuzo

Takara Bio

Total

quarterly

Shuzo

Subtotal

(Note: 1)

(Note: 2)

Internation

Group

statements of

Group

income

al Group

(Note: 3)

Net sales

External customers

74,777

40,307

16,449

131,534

5,962

137,497

4

137,502

Intersegment

358

170

0

529

9,807

10,336

(10,336)

Total

75,135

40,477

16,450

132,063

15,770

147,833

(10,331)

137,502

Segment income

2,082

1,565

3,035

6,682

1,081

7,764

(140)

7,623

Notes: 1. Other includes business segments that are not part of reported segments, such as the Company's real estate rental business and the transportation business of domestic Group companies among others.

2. Details of adjustment amounts are as follows.

  1. Net sales to external customers are income from business contracting recorded at the Company.
  2. Segment income (loss) comprises intersegment eliminations of ¥13 million and loss of the Company not allocated to business segments of ¥ 154 million.

3. Segment income (loss) has been adjusted to the operating income of consolidated quarterly statements of income.

2. Information on Impairment Loss on Noncurrent Assets, Goodwill, etc. by Reportable Segment

No items to report.

－ 11 －

2020年3月期

第2四半期決算短信補足資料

Supplement for the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

1. 宝ホールディングス（連結）

Takara Holdings Inc. Consolidated

① グループ別要約損益計算書

Consolidated Statements of Income by Business Group (Summary)

② 要約貸借対照表

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Summary)

2. 宝酒造

Takara Shuzo Co.,Ltd.

要約損益計算書

Statements of Income (Summary)

3. 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ

Takara Shuzo International Group

要約損益計算書

Statements of Income (Summary)

4. タカラバイオグループ

Takara Bio Group

要約損益計算書

Statements of Income (Summary)

5. 6年間の財務サマリー（グループ別）

Six-Year Financial Summary by Business Group

6. 2020年3月期第2四半期 参考資料

Reference Data for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

7． 2020年3月期 業績予想

Financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020

① 宝ホールディングス（連結）

Takara Holdings Inc. Consolidated

② 宝酒造

Takara Shuzo Co.,Ltd.

③ 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ

Takara Shuzo International Group

④ タカラバイオグループ

Takara Bio Group

8. 2020年3月期 参考資料

Reference Data for the year ending March 31, 2020

ＩＲ部 Investor Relations Dept.

TEL 075(241)5124

FAX 075(241)5194

E-Mail ir@takara.co.jp

将来見通しに関する注意事項

この資料中の当社および当社グループの現在の計画、見通し、戦略、確信などのうち、歴史的事実でないもの は、将来の業績に関する見通しであり、これらは現時点において入手可能な情報から得られた当社経営陣の判 断に基づくものですが、重大なリスクや不確実性を含んでいる情報から得られた多くの仮定および考えに基づき なされたものであります。実際の業績は、さまざまな要素によりこれら予測とは大きく異なる結果となり得ることをご 承知おきください。

実際の業績に影響を与える要素には、経済情勢、特に消費動向、為替レートの変動、法律・行政制度の変化、 競合会社の価格・製品戦略による圧力、当社の既存製品および新製品の販売力の低下、生産中断、当社の知 的所有権に対する侵害、急速な技術革新、重大な訴訟における不利な判決等がありますが、業績に影響を与え る要素はこれらに限定されるものではありません。

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this document, other than those based on historical fact, concerning the current plans, prospects, strategies and expectations of the Company and its Group represent forecasts of future results. While such statements are based on the conclusions of management according to information available at the time of writing, they reflect many assumptions and opinions derived from information that includes major risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary significantly from these forecasts due to various factors.

Factors that could influence actual results include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, especially trends in consumer spending, as well as exchange rate fluctuations, changes in laws and government systems, pressure from competitors' prices and product strategies, declines in selling power of the Company's existing and new products, disruptions to production, violations of the Company's intellectual property rights, rapid advances in technology and unfavorable verdicts in major litigation.

宝ホールディングス株式会社 ＩＲ部

Takara Holdings Inc. Investor Relations Dept.

TEL 075(241)5124 FAX 075(241)5194

E-Mail ir@takara.co.jp

1. 宝ホールディングス（連結）

  • グループ別要約損益計算書

:Takara Holdings Inc. Consolidated

:Consolidated Statements of Income by Business Group (Summary)

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

2019年3月期

2020年3月期 第2四半期累計

対前期

対5/14予想

第2四半期累計

Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019

Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q)

Difference from forecast announced May 2019

実績(a)

5/14予想(b)

実績(c)

増減(c-a)

比(c/a)

増減(c-b)

比(c/b)

FY2019(1Q-2Q)

FY2020(1Q-2Q)

FY2020(1Q-2Q)

Change

YOY%

Difference

%

Actual (a)

Forecast announced May 2019 (b)

Actual (c)

(c-a)

(c/a)

(c-b)

(c/b)

宝酒造

73,259

75,758

75,135

1,875

102.6%

622

99.2%

Takara Shuzo Co.Ltd

宝酒造インターナショナルグループ

37,527

40,177

40,477

2,950

107.9%

300

100.7%

Takara Shuzo International Group

タカラバイオ グループ

17,370

17,129

16,450

919

94.7%

678

96.0%

Takara Bio Group

その他

16,071

15,930

15,770

301

98.1%

159

99.0%

Other

調整額

10,241

10,194

10,331

90

137

Adjustment

売上高

133,987

138,800

137,502

3,514

102.6%

1,297

99.1%

Net sales

売上原価

81,332

84,500

84,468

3,136

103.9%

31

100.0%

Cost of sales

売上総利益

52,655

54,300

53,033

378

100.7%

1,266

97.7%

Gross profit

運送費、保管料

4,926

5,400

5,206

279

105.7%

193

96.4%

Transportation and storage

広告宣伝費

1,409

1,000

952

456

67.6%

47

95.2%

Advertising

販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入

16,459

17,200

17,011

551

103.4%

188

98.9%

Sales promotion and allowance for s.p.

研究開発費

2,286

2,200

2,057

229

90.0%

142

93.5%

Research and development

管理費、その他

19,413

20,100

20,182

768

104.0%

82

100.4%

Other, net

販売費及び一般管理費

44,495

45,900

45,410

914

102.1%

489

98.9%

SG&A expenses

宝酒造

2,275

2,293

2,082

193

91.5%

210

90.8%

Takara Shuzo Co.Ltd

宝酒造インターナショナルグループ

2,434

2,447

1,565

869

64.3%

881

64.0%

Takara Shuzo International Group

タカラバイオ グループ

2,623

2,917

3,035

411

115.7%

117

104.0%

Takara Bio Group

その他

955

962

1,081

126

113.3%

119

112.5%

Other

調整額

129

219

140

10

79

Adjustment

営業利益（△：損失）

8,159

8,400

7,623

535

93.4%

776

90.8%

Operating income(Δ:loss)

受取利息・配当金

402

380

472

69

117.3%

92

124.3%

Interest and Dividends income

その他営業外収益

203

120

387

184

190.5%

267

322.9%

Other, net

営業外収益

605

500

859

253

141.9%

359

171.9%

Non-operating income

支払利息

182

180

203

21

111.6%

23

113.1%

Interest and discounts expenses

その他営業外費用

338

220

408

69

120.5%

188

185.6%

Other, net

営業外費用

521

400

612

90

117.4%

212

153.0%

Non-operating expenses

経常利益（△：損失）

8,243

8,500

7,871

372

95.5%

628

92.6%

Ordinary income(Δ:loss)

特別利益

7

10

40

32

520.7%

30

403.4%

Extraordinary income

特別損失

278

310

291

12

104.5%

18

94.0%

Extraordinary loss

税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失）

7,972

8,200

7,620

352

95.6%

579

92.9%

Income before income taxes(Δ:loss)

法人税、住民税及び事業税

2,659

2,600

2,288

370

86.1%

264

89.8%

Current income taxes

法人税等調整額

195

46

241

Deferred income taxes

四半期純利益（△：損失）

5,508

5,600

5,285

223

95.9%

314

94.4%

Net income(Δ:loss)

非支配株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）

930

1,000

911

18

98.0%

88

91.1%

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss)

親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）

4,578

4,600

4,374

204

95.5%

225

95.1%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss)

設備投資額（有形・無形）

2,603

8,421

5,818

323.5%

Capital expenditures

減価償却費（有形・無形）

3,183

3,300

3,364

181

105.7%

64

102.0%

Depreciation and Amortization

のれん償却額

429

420

424

5

98.7%

4

101.0%

Amortization of goodwill

営業外収益

受取配当金 339

Non-operating income

Dividends income 339, etc.

営業外費用

支払利息 119、社債利息 83、為替差損 186

Non-operating expenses

Interest expense 119, Interest on bonds 83, Foreign exchange losses 186 etc.

特別利益

-

Extraordinary income

-

特別損失

固定資産除売却損 181、投資有価証券評価損 68

Extraordinary loss

Loss on sales and retirement of non-current assets 181, Loss on valuation of investment securities 68, etc.

PAGE 1/15

Takara Holdings Inc. Consolidated

② 要約貸借対照表 :Consolidated Balance Sheets (Summary)

資産の部 :Assets

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

2019年

2020年3月期

増減

主な増減理由

3月期末

第2四半期末

As of Mar. 31, 2019

As of Sep. 30, 2019

Change

Reference

（流動資産）

175,011

161,139

13,872

(Total current assets)

（億円 :One hundred millions of Yen

現金及び預金

49,415

42,882

6,533

宝HLD△36.2、宝酒造△21.8、タカラバイオ+15.4

Cash and deposits

Takara Holdings 36.2, Takara Shuzo 21.8 , TakaraBio+15.4

受取手形及び売掛金

59,780

59,387

392

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

有価証券

16,089

7,136

8,953

宝HLD△85.0

Marketable securities

Takara Holdings 85.0

たな卸資産

46,035

46,984

949

Inventories

その他

4,006

5,077

1,071

Other current assets

貸倒引当金

315

329

13

Allowance for doubtful accounts

（固定資産）

112,094

116,236

4,141

(Total fixed assets)

〔有形固定資産〕

60,576

66,751

6,174

[Property, plant and equipment]

建物及び構築物

18,706

24,283

5,576

（当期の有形・無形固定資産の増減内訳）

Buildings and structures

Reference of Property, plant and equipment and Intangible assets

機械装置及び運搬具

12,259

15,182

2,923

新規取得 ＋84.2 （TS＋40.0、TSI＋9.0、TB＋31.9）

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

Purchase +84.2

土地

18,559

18,498

60

減価償却 △33.6 （TS△11.6、TSI△5.8、TB△13.5)

Land

Depreciation Δ33.6

その他

11,051

8,787

2,264

その他増減 △1.6

Other property, plant and equipment

Other, net 1.6

〔無形固定資産〕

19,914

18,630

1,284

[Intangible fixed assets]

のれん

12,400

11,608

791

Goodwill

その他

7,514

7,021

492

Other intangible fixed assets

〔投資その他の資産〕

31,603

30,854

748

[Investments and other assets]

投資有価証券

Investment securities

26,143

26,299

156

その他

5,520

4,616

903

Other assets

貸倒引当金

60

62

1

Allowance for doubtful accounts

資産合計

287,106

277,375

9,730

Total assets

(TH=Takara Holdings Inc., TS=Takara Shuzo Co.,Ltd., TSI=Takara Shuzo International Group, TB=Takara Bio Group)

PAGE 2/15

Takara Holdings Inc. Consolidated

② 要約貸借対照表 :Consolidated Balance Sheets (Summary)

負債及び純資産 の部 :Liabilities and net assets

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

2019年

2020年3月期

増減

主な増減理由

3月期末

第2四半期末

As of Mar. 31, 2019

As of Sep. 30, 2019

Change

Reference

（流動負債）

57,822

53,245

4,576

(Total current liabilities)

（億円 :One hundred millions of Yen

支払手形及び買掛金

16,374

15,348

1,026

Notes and accounts payable-trade

短期借入金

9,960

4,690

5,269

宝HLD △51.7

Short-term loans payable

Takara Holdings 51.7

１年内償還の社債

5,000

5,000

宝HLD ＋50.0(第11回普通社債 2020年5月償還)

Current portion of bonds

Takara Holdings 50.0(#11SB Redemption May. 2020)

未払酒税

10,224

7,419

2,805

宝酒造 △28.0

Accrued alcohol tax

Takara Shuzo 28.0

未払費用

5,809

4,876

932

Accrued expenses

販売促進引当金

1,921

2,025

104

Reserve for sales promotion expenses

その他

13,531

13,884

352

Other current liabilities

（固定負債）

49,489

45,375

4,113

(Total non-current liabilities)

社債

25,000

20,000

5,000

宝HLD △50.0 (第11回普通社債 2020年5月償還)

Bonds payable

Takara Holdings 50.0 (#11SB Redemption May. 2020)

長期借入金

5,415

5,479

64

Long-term loans payable

退職給付に係る負債

8,757

8,789

31

Net defined benefit liability

預り金

5,337

5,325

12

Deposits from customers

その他

4,977

5,781

803

Other non-current liabilities

負債合計

107,311

98,620

8,690

Total liabilities

資本金

13,226

13,226

Capital stock

資本剰余金

2,417

2,417

Capital surplus

利益剰余金

124,788

125,644

855

Retained earnings

自己株式

1,368

1,368

0

Treasury stock

(株主資本)

139,064

139,919

855

(Total owner's equity)

その他有価証券評価差額金

9,814

9,938

123

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

繰延ヘッジ損益

114

63

51

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

為替換算調整勘定

196

2,234

2,037

TSI△14.8、TB△5.5

Translation adjustments

USD=107.75JPY, EUR=122.46JPY, GBP=136.53JPY (Jun. 2019)

USD=110.91JPY, EUR=126.88JPY, GBP=140.35JPY (Dec. 2018)

退職給付に係る調整累計額

599

619

19

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(その他の包括利益累計額)

9,133

7,148

1,984

(Total valuation and translation adjustments)

(非支配株主持分)

31,597

31,686

89

(Noncontrolling interests)

純資産合計

179,795

178,754

1,040

Total net assets

負債純資産合計

287,106

277,375

9,730

Total liabilities and net assets

(TH=Takara Holdings Inc., TS=Takara Shuzo Co.,Ltd., TSI=Takara Shuzo International Group, TB=Takara Bio Group)

PAGE 3/15

Takara Holdings Inc. Consolidated

2. 宝酒造 :Takara Shuzo Co., Ltd.

要約損益計算書 :Statements of Income (Summary)

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

2019年3月期

2020年3月期 第2四半期累計

対前期

対5/14予想

第2四半期累計

Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019

Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q)

Difference from forecast announced May 2019

実績(a)

5/14予想(b)

実績(c)

増減(c-a)

比(c/a)

増減(c-b)

比(c/b)

FY2019(1Q-2Q)

FY2020(1Q-2Q)

FY2020(1Q-2Q)

Change

YOY%

Difference

%

Actual (a)

Forecast announced May 2019 (b)

Actual (c)

(c-a)

(c/a)

(c-b)

(c/b)

焼酎

26,779

25,684

24,976

1,802

93.3%

707

97.2%

Shochu

清酒

8,400

8,695

8,302

97

98.8%

392

95.5%

Sake

ソフトアルコール飲料

19,686

22,330

21,744

2,058

110.5%

585

97.4%

Light-alcohol refreshers

その他酒類

3,185

3,085

3,259

74

102.3%

174

105.7%

Other liquors

本みりん

6,469

6,718

7,197

727

111.2%

479

107.1%

Hon Mirin

その他調味料

4,659

5,021

5,140

480

110.3%

119

102.4%

Other seasonings

原料用アルコール等

4,079

4,225

4,514

435

110.7%

289

106.9%

Raw alcohol

売上高

73,259

75,758

75,135

1,875

102.6%

622

99.2%

Net sales

売上原価

44,144

45,557

45,586

1,441

103.3%

29

100.1%

Cost of sales

売上総利益

29,115

30,201

29,549

433

101.5%

651

97.8%

Gross profit

運送費、保管料

3,610

4,013

3,962

352

109.8%

50

98.7%

Transportation and storage

広告宣伝費

1,200

935

875

324

72.9%

59

93.7%

Advertising

販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入

15,845

16,666

16,431

585

103.7%

234

98.6%

Sales promotion and allowance for s.p.

研究開発費

179

237

195

16

109.1%

41

82.6%

Research and development

管理費、その他

6,004

6,057

6,002

2

100.0%

54

99.1%

Other, net

販売費及び一般管理費

26,839

27,908

27,467

627

102.3%

440

98.4%

SG&A expenses

営業利益（△：損失）

2,275

2,293

2,082

193

91.5%

210

90.8%

Operating income(Δ:loss)

営業外収益

684

150

255

429

37.3%

105

170.5%

Non-operating income

営業外費用

123

129

198

75

161.0%

69

154.0%

Non-operating expenses

経常利益（△：損失）

2,837

2,314

2,139

698

75.4%

174

92.4%

Ordinary income(Δ:loss)

特別利益

2

8

38

35

30

476.8%

Extraordinary gain

特別損失

25

96

194

168

752.0%

98

203.0%

Extraordinary loss

税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失）

2,814

2,226

1,982

832

70.4%

243

89.1%

Income before income taxes(Δ:loss)

法人税、住民税及び事業税

830

731

732

98

88.2%

77

89.3%

Current income taxes

法人税等調整額

72

79

7

Deferred income taxes

四半期純利益（△：損失）

2,055

1,495

1,329

726

64.7%

165

88.9%

Net income(Δ:loss)

設備投資額（有形・無形）

799

4,004

3,204

500.6%

Capital expenditures

減価償却費（有形・無形）

1,080

1,226

1,165

85

107.9%

60

95.1%

Depreciation and Amortization

PAGE 4/15

Takara Shuzo Co.,Ltd.

3. 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ :Takara Shuzo International Group

要約損益計算書 :Statements of Income (Summary)

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

2019年3月期

2020年3月期 第2四半期累計

対前期

対5/14予想

第2四半期累計

Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019

Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q)

Difference from forecast announced May 2019

実績(a)

5/14予想(b)

実績(c)

増減(c-a)

比(c/a)

増減(c-b)

比(c/b)

FY2019(1Q-2Q)

FY2020(1Q-2Q)

FY2020(1Q-2Q)

Change

YOY%

Difference

%

Actual (a)

Forecast announced May 2019 (b)

Actual (c)

(c-a)

(c/a)

(c-b)

(c/b)

海外酒類事業

5,044

5,166

5,433

389

107.7%

267

105.2%

Overseas Alcoholic beverages business

海外日本食材卸事業

33,459

36,070

36,097

2,637

107.9%

27

100.1%

Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets

その他

36

37

179

143

496.9%

142

485.0%

Other

連結消去

1,013

1,096

1,233

219

137

Elimination

売上高

37,527

40,177

40,477

2,950

107.9%

300

100.7%

Net sales

売上原価

26,329

28,156

28,994

2,664

110.1%

838

103.0%

Cost of sales

売上総利益

11,197

12,021

11,483

286

102.6%

537

95.5%

Gross profit

運送費、保管料

1,075

1,314

1,203

128

111.9%

110

91.6%

Transportation and storage

広告宣伝費

52

49

40

11

78.0%

8

83.7%

Advertising

販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入

294

307

334

39

113.5%

27

109.0%

Sales promotion and allowance for s.p.

管理費、その他

7,339

7,904

8,338

999

113.6%

434

105.5%

Other, net

販売費及び一般管理費

8,762

9,574

9,918

1,155

113.2%

344

103.6%

SG&A expenses

海外酒類事業

911

904

983

71

107.8%

79

108.8%

Overseas Alcoholic beverages business

海外日本食材卸事業

2,240

2,381

1,367

872

61.0%

1,013

57.4%

Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets

その他

480

607

364

116

242

Other

連結消去

236

231

420

183

189

Elimination

営業利益（△：損失）

2,434

2,447

1,565

869

64.3%

881

64.0%

Operating income(Δ:loss)

営業外収益

83

30

192

108

229.9%

162

642.7%

Non-operating income

営業外費用

219

31

150

69

68.5%

119

485.8%

Non-operating expenses

経常利益（△：損失）

2,298

2,446

1,607

691

69.9%

838

65.7%

Ordinary income(Δ:loss)

特別利益

0

1

1

16105.2%

1

Extraordinary gain

特別損失

7

8

1

122.3%

8

Extraordinary loss

税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失）

2,291

2,446

1,599

691

69.8%

846

65.4%

Income before income taxes(Δ:loss)

法人税、住民税及び事業税

653

713

485

168

74.3%

257

63.9%

Current income taxes

法人税等調整額

7

30

37

Deferred income taxes

四半期純利益（△：損失）

1,630

1,733

1,144

485

70.2%

588

66.0%

Net income(Δ:loss)

非支配株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）

259

263

95

163

36.8%

167

36.3%

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss)

親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）

1,370

1,470

1,048

321

76.5%

421

71.3%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss)

設備投資額（有形・無形）

614

908

293

147.7%

Capital expenditures

減価償却費（有形・無形）

496

511

585

89

118.0%

74

114.6%

Depreciation and Amortization

のれん償却額

182

174

173

8

95.3%

0

99.9%

Amortization of goodwill

PAGE 5/15

Takara Shuzo International Group

4. タカラバイオグループ :Takara Bio Group

要約損益計算書 :Statements of Income (Summary)

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

2019年3月期

2020年3月期 第2四半期累計

対前期

対5/14予想

第2四半期累計

Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019

Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q)

Difference from forecast announced May 2019

実績(a)

5/14予想(b)

実績(c)

増減(c-a)

比(c/a)

増減(c-b)

比(c/b)

FY2019(1Q-2Q)

FY2019(1Q-2Q)

FY2020(1Q-2Q)

Change

YOY%

Difference

%

Actual (a)

Forecast announced May 2019 (b)

Actual (c)

(c-a)

(c/a)

(c-b)

(c/b)

研究用試薬

11,149

11,706

11,613

464

104.2%

93

99.2%

Research reagents

理化学機器

1,390

1,005

620

770

44.6%

385

61.7%

Scientific instruments

受託・その他

1,776

2,162

2,172

396

122.3%

10

100.5%

Contracted service and other

バイオ産業支援 計

14,316

14,874

14,406

90

100.6%

468

96.9%

Bioindustry

遺伝子医療

2,144

2,254

2,044

100

95.3%

210

90.7%

Gene Therapy

その他

909

909

Other

売上高

17,370

17,129

16,450

919

94.7%

678

96.0%

Net sales

売上原価

7,049

6,615

6,121

927

86.8%

494

92.5%

Cost of sales

売上総利益

10,321

10,513

10,329

7

100.1%

184

98.2%

Gross profit

運送費、保管料

339

220

186

153

54.8%

34

84.3%

Transportation and storage

広告宣伝費

30

43

33

3

110.0%

9

77.6%

Advertising

販売促進費

344

327

299

44

87.0%

28

91.3%

Sales promotion

研究開発費

2,104

1,934

1,858

245

88.3%

75

96.1%

Research and development

管理費、その他

4,879

5,069

4,916

36

100.8%

153

97.0%

Other, net

販売費及び一般管理費

7,697

7,595

7,293

404

94.8%

302

96.0%

SG&A expenses

バイオ産業支援

2,588

2,759

2,872

283

111.0%

113

104.1%

Bioindustry

遺伝子医療

1,198

1,300

1,287

89

107.5%

13

99.0%

Gene Therapy

その他

85

85

Other

共通

1,078

1,142

1,124

46

17

Eliminations/Corporate

営業利益（△：損失）

2,623

2,917

3,035

411

115.7%

117

104.0%

Operating income(Δ:loss)

営業外収益

98

124

130

31

131.9%

5

104.7%

Non-operating income

営業外費用

52

40

203

151

387.2%

163

504.7%

Non-operating expenses

経常利益（△：損失）

2,669

3,001

2,961

292

110.9%

39

98.7%

Ordinary income(Δ:loss)

特別利益

0

0

0

0

95.7%

0

203.9%

Extraordinary income

特別損失

233

133

12

221

5.2%

121

9.1%

Extraordinary loss

税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失）

2,436

2,868

2,950

513

121.1%

81

102.9%

Income before income taxes(Δ:loss)

法人税、住民税及び事業税

862

912

665

197

77.1%

42

95.4%

Current income taxes

法人税等調整額

144

205

349

Deferred income taxes

四半期純利益（△：損失）

1,717

1,955

2,080

362

121.1%

124

106.4%

Net income(Δ:loss)

非支配株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）

2

5

4

7

0

84.0%

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss)

親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）

1,720

1,950

2,075

354

120.6%

125

106.4%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss)

設備投資額（有形・無形）

1,068

3,190

2,122

298.7%

Capital expenditures

減価償却費（有形・無形）

1,336

1,335

1,352

15

101.2%

17

101.3%

Depreciation and Amortization

のれん償却額

247

245

250

3

101.3%

4

101.9%

Amortization of goodwill

PAGE 6/15

Takara Bio Group

5. 6年間の財務サマリー（グループ別） :Six-Year Financial Summary by Business Group

宝ホールディングス（連結） :Takara Holdings Inc. -Consolidated-

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

2015年3月期

2016年3月期

2017年3月期

2018年3月期

2019年3月期

2020年3月期

前期対比

第2四半期

第2四半期

第2四半期

第2四半期

第2四半期

第2四半期

Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q)

FY2015 (1Q-2Q)

FY2016 (1Q-2Q)

FY2017 (1Q-2Q)

FY2018 (1Q-2Q)

FY2019 (1Q-2Q)

FY2020 (1Q-2Q)

増減

Change

YOY%

売上高

Net sales

101,130

106,934

107,509

128,855

133,987

137,502

3,514

102.6%

売上原価

Cost of sales

62,502

65,302

64,073

79,401

81,332

84,468

3,136

103.9%

（売上高原価率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

61.8%

61.1%

59.6%

61.6%

60.7%

61.4%

+0.7pt

売上総利益

Gross profit

38,627

41,632

43,435

49,454

52,655

53,033

378

100.7%

販売費及び一般管理費

SG&A expenses

35,351

37,751

38,228

43,326

44,495

45,410

914

102.1%

（売上高販管費率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

35.0%

35.3%

35.6%

33.6%

33.2%

33.0%

-0.2pt

営業利益（△：損失）

Operating income(Δ:loss)

3,275

3,880

5,207

6,128

8,159

7,623

535

93.4%

（売上高営業利益率）

(Ratio to Net Sales)

3.2%

3.6%

4.8%

4.8%

6.1%

5.5%

-0.5pt

販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入 Sales promotion and allowance for s.p.

15,696

16,098

16,382

16,328

16,459

17,011

551

103.4%

（売上高販促費率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

15.5%

15.1%

15.2%

12.7%

12.3%

12.4%

+0.1pt

研究開発費

R&D expenses

1,575

2,246

2,093

2,505

2,286

2,057

229

90.0%

（売上高研究開発費率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

1.6%

2.1%

1.9%

1.9%

1.7%

1.5%

-0.2pt

設備投資額（有形・無形）

Capital expenditures

5,524

3,056

1,909

2,451

2,603

8,421

5,818

323.5%

減価償却費（有形・無形）

Depreciation and Amortization

2,127

2,494

2,492

3,157

3,183

3,364

181

105.7%

のれん償却額

Amortization of goodwill

233

268

238

407

429

424

5

98.7%

宝酒造 :Takara Shuzo Co., Ltd.

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

2015年3月期

2016年3月期

2017年3月期

2018年3月期

2019年3月期

2020年3月期

前期対比

第2四半期

第2四半期

第2四半期

第2四半期

第2四半期

第2四半期

Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q)

FY2015 (1Q-2Q)

FY2016 (1Q-2Q)

FY2017 (1Q-2Q)

FY2018 (1Q-2Q)

FY2019 (1Q-2Q)

FY2020 (1Q-2Q)

増減

Change

YOY%

売上高

Net sales

70,429

71,973

73,259

75,135

1,875

102.6%

売上原価

Cost of sales

42,478

43,360

44,144

45,586

1,441

103.3%

（売上高原価率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

60.3%

60.2%

60.3%

60.7%

+0.4pt

売上総利益

Gross profit

27,950

28,613

29,115

29,549

433

101.5%

販売費及び一般管理費

SG&A expenses

2018年3月期からの

26,499

26,621

26,839

27,467

627

102.3%

（売上高販管費率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

37.6%

37.0%

36.6%

36.6%

-0.1pt

新セグメントです。

営業利益（△：損失）

Operating income(Δ:loss)

1,451

1,991

2,275

2,082

193

91.5%

This is a new segment from

（売上高営業利益率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

the fiscal year

2.1%

2.8%

3.1%

2.8%

-0.3pt

販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入 Sales promotion and allowance for s.p.

ended March 2018.

15,754

15,707

15,845

16,431

585

103.7%

（売上高販促費率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

22.4%

21.8%

21.6%

21.9%

+0.2pt

設備投資額（有形・無形）

Capital expenditures

758

1,002

799

4,004

3,204

500.6%

減価償却費（有形・無形）

Depreciation and Amortization

1,051

1,059

1,080

1,165

85

107.9%

宝酒造インターナショナルグループ :Takara Shuzo International Group

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

2015年3月期

2016年3月期

2017年3月期

2018年3月期

2019年3月期

2020年3月期

前期対比

第2四半期

第2四半期

第2四半期

第2四半期

第2四半期

第2四半期

Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q)

FY2015 (1Q-2Q)

FY2016 (1Q-2Q)

FY2017 (1Q-2Q)

FY2018 (1Q-2Q)

FY2019 (1Q-2Q)

FY2020 (1Q-2Q)

増減

Change

YOY%

売上高

Net sales

15,137

33,822

37,527

40,477

2,950

107.9%

売上原価

Cost of sales

10,085

23,845

26,329

28,994

2,664

110.1%

（売上高原価率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

66.6%

70.5%

70.2%

71.6%

+1.5pt

売上総利益

Gross profit

5,052

9,976

11,197

11,483

286

102.6%

販売費及び一般管理費

SG&A expenses

2018年3月期からの

3,659

7,753

8,762

9,918

1,155

113.2%

（売上高販管費率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

24.2%

22.9%

23.3%

24.5%

+1.2pt

新セグメントです。

営業利益（△：損失）

Operating income(Δ:loss)

1,393

2,223

2,434

1,565

869

64.3%

This is a new segment from

（売上高営業利益率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

the fiscal year

9.2%

6.6%

6.5%

3.9%

-2.6pt

のれん償却後営業利益（△：損失）

Operating income after amortization of goodwill

ended March 2018.

1,187

2,053

2,252

1,391

860

61.8%

（のれん償却後営業利益率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

7.8%

6.1%

6.0%

3.4%

-2.6pt

設備投資額（有形・無形）

Capital expenditures

263

774

614

908

293

147.7%

減価償却費（有形・無形）

Depreciation and Amortization

287

455

496

585

89

118.0%

のれん償却額

Amortization of goodwill

205

170

182

173

8

95.3%

タカラバイオグループ :Takara Bio Group

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

2015年3月期

2016年3月期

2017年3月期

2018年3月期

2019年3月期

2020年3月期

前期対比

第2四半期

第2四半期

第2四半期

第2四半期

第2四半期

第2四半期

Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q)

FY2015 (1Q-2Q)

FY2016 (1Q-2Q)

FY2017 (1Q-2Q)

FY2018 (1Q-2Q)

FY2019 (1Q-2Q)

FY2020 (1Q-2Q)

増減

Change

YOY%

売上高

Net sales

10,971

13,257

13,199

14,126

17,370

16,450

919

94.7%

売上原価

Cost of sales

4,916

5,904

5,152

5,965

7,049

6,121

927

86.8%

（売上高原価率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

44.8%

44.5%

39.0%

42.2%

40.6%

37.2%

-3.4pt

売上総利益

Gross profit

6,054

7,353

8,046

8,160

10,321

10,329

7

100.1%

販売費及び一般管理費

SG&A expenses

5,429

6,669

6,669

7,471

7,697

7,293

404

94.8%

（売上高販管費率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

49.5%

50.3%

50.5%

52.9%

44.3%

44.3%

+0.0pt

営業利益（△：損失）

Operating income(Δ:loss)

625

684

1,377

688

2,623

3,035

411

115.7%

（売上高営業利益率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

5.7%

5.2%

10.4%

4.9%

15.1%

18.5%

+3.3pt

研究開発費

R&D expenses

1,402

2,083

1,904

2,297

2,104

1,858

245

88.3%

（売上高研究開発費率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

12.8%

15.7%

14.4%

16.3%

12.1%

11.3%

-0.8pt

設備投資額（有形・無形）

Capital expenditures

3,008

1,701

573

439

1,068

3,190

2,122

298.7%

減価償却費（有形・無形）

Depreciation and Amortization

592

808

856

1,247

1,336

1,352

15

101.2%

のれん償却額

Amortization of goodwill

61

90

83

236

247

250

3

101.3%

PAGE 7/15

Six-Year Financial Summary by Business Group

6. 2020年3月期第2四半期 参考資料 :Reference Data for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

  • 為替前提及び売上高に対する為替レート変動の影響 :Exchange rates and effect of change in exchange rates on net sales

◆為替前提（海外子会社P/L換算用）:Exchange rates for the income statement of oversea subsidiaries

（円 : Yen

2019年3月期

2020年3月期 第2四半期累計

2四半期累計

Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019

実績(a)

5/14予想(b)

実績(c)

FY2019(1Q-2Q)

FY2020(1Q-2Q)

FY2020(1Q-2Q)

前期差

予想差

Actual (a)

Forecast announced May 2019 (b)

Actual (c)

Change(c-a)

Difference(c-b)

米ドル : US dollar

108.68

108.00

110.06

1.38

2.06

ポンド: Pound

149.62

145.00

142.44

7.18

2.56

ユーロ: Euro

131.55

125.00

124.32

7.23

0.68

人民元: Yuan

17.09

15.60

16.20

0.89

0.60

100ウォン: 100 Won

10.10

9.50

9.61

0.49

0.11

インドルピー: Rupee

1.66

1.50

1.57

0.09

0.07

ｽｳｪｰﾃﾞﾝｸﾛｰﾅ :Sweden krona

12.97

12.40

11.83

1.14

0.57

ｼﾝｶﾞﾎﾟｰﾙﾄﾞﾙ :Singapore dollar

81.94

78.30

80.99

0.95

2.69

ｵｰｽﾄﾗﾘｱﾄﾞﾙ :Australian dollar

83.85

78.00

77.74

6.11

0.26

◆売上高に対する為替レート変動の影響額 :Effect of change in exchange rates on net sales

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

対前期

対5/14予想

Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q)

Difference from forecast announced May 2019

宝ホールディングス 計

983

494

Net sales of Takara Holdings Inc. -Consolidated-

うち宝酒造ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ

756

294

Net sales of Takara Shuzo International Group

海外酒類事業

45

56

Overseas Alcoholic beverages business

海外日本食材卸事業

702

253

Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets

その他

Other

連結消去

8

15

Elimination

うちタカラバイオグループ

229

200

Net sales of Takara Bio Group

研究用試薬

211

187

Research reagents

理化学機器

3

2

Scientific instruments

受託・その他

14

10

Contracted service and other

バイオ産業支援 計

229

200

Bioindustry

遺伝子医療

Gene Therapy

その他

Other

② 海外売上高比率の推移 :Change in overseas sales ratio

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

2019年3月期第2四半期 実績

2020年3月期第2四半期 実績

FY2019(1Q-2Q) Actual

FY2020(1Q-2Q) Actual

売上高計

海外売上高

海外売上高比率

売上高計

海外売上高

海外売上高比率

Net Sales

Overseas Sales

Overseas Sales Ratio

Net Sales

Overseas Sales

Overseas Sales Ratio

宝酒造

73,259

75,135

Takara Shuzo Co., Ltd.

宝酒造ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ

37,527

37,336

99.5%

40,477

40,230

99.4%

Takara Shuzo International Group

タカラバイオグループ

17,370

9,717

55.9%

16,450

9,634

58.6%

Takara Bio Group

その他および調整額

5,830

5,438

Other / Adjustment

宝ホールディングス（連結）

133,987

47,054

35.1%

137,502

49,864

36.3%

Takara Holdings Inc. -Consolidated-

PAGE 8/15

Reference Data

③ 海外主要子会社の業績 :Financial Forecast of major overseas subsidiaries

2019年3月期第2四半期 実績

2020年3月期第2四半期 実績

FY2019(1Q-2Q) Actual

FY2020(1Q-2Q) Actual

売上高

営業利益

売上高

営業利益

Net Sales

Operating income(Δ:loss)

Net Sales

Operating income(Δ:loss)

米国宝酒造

US

:Thousands of US dollar

16,647

2,106

18,044

1,741

Takara Sake USA Inc.

:Millions of Yen

1,809

228

1,986

191

宝酒造食品

:Thousands of Yuan

24,888

1,210

24,963

1,226

Takara Shuzo Foods Co.,Ltd.

:Millions of Yen

425

20

404

19

トマーチン

:Thousands of Pound

8,087

1,970

8,778

1,889

The Tomatin Distillery Co.,Ltd.

:Millions of Yen

1,210

294

1,250

269

ｴｲｼﾞ・ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ

US

:Thousands of US dollar

10,681

4,277

12,030

5,326

AGE INTERNATIONAL,INC.

:Millions of Yen

1,160

464

1,324

586

フーデックスグループ

:Thousands of Euro

78,688

9,165

86,595

7,851

FOODEX Group

:Millions of Yen

10,351

1,205

10,765

976

タザキフーズ

:Thousands of Pound

19,751

1,570

21,935

906

TAZAKI FOODS LTD.

:Millions of Yen

2,955

235

3,124

129

ミューチャルトレーディング

US

:Thousands of US dollar

165,213

7,116

182,369

3,496

Mutual Trading Co., Inc.

:Millions of Yen

17,955

773

20,071

384

ニッポンフード

AUS

:Thousands of Australian dollar

26,211

310

27,475

1,580

Nippon Food Supplies Company Pty Ltd

:Millions of Yen

2,197

26

2,135

122

ﾀｶﾗﾊﾞｲｵﾖｰﾛｯﾊﾟS.A.S.(連結)

:Thousands of Euro

11,684

596

12,146

243

Takara Bio Europe S.A.S. Consolidated

:Millions of Yen

1,537

78

1,509

30

宝生物工程(大連)

:Thousands of Yuan

105,273

20,613

105,015

27,625

Takara Biotechnology (Dalian) Co.,Ltd.

:Millions of Yen

1,799

352

1,701

447

宝日医生物技術(北京)

:Thousands of Yuan

172,263

31,138

186,337

34,233

Takara Biomedical TechnologyBeijing) Co., Ltd.

:Millions of Yen

2,943

532

3,018

554

ﾀｶﾗｺﾘｱﾊﾞｲｵﾒﾃﾞｨｶﾙ

万 ｳ

:Millions of Won

5,042

810

5,309

900

Takara Korea Biomedical Inc.

:Millions of Yen

509

81

510

86

タカラバイオDSSインド

ｲ ﾝ ﾄ ﾞ

ﾙ ﾋ ﾟ ｰ

:Thousands of Rupee

100,832

4,202

116,066

7,126

DSS Takara Bio India Private Limited

:Millions of Yen

167

6

182

11

タカラバイオUSA

US

:Thousands of US dollar

48,347

4,280

47,924

4,570

Takara Bio USA, Inc.

:Millions of Yen

5,254

465

5,274

503

④ 宝酒造 売上総利益増減要因 :Factors of change in Gross profit of Takara Shuzo Co., Ltd.

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

対前期増減

対5/14予想増減

Change from FY2019(1Q-2Q)

Difference from forecast announced May 2019

増減計

増減計

数量差

単価差

数量差

単価差

Total Change

Change in quantities

Change in unit price

Total Change

Change in quantities

Change in unit price

売上総利益 計

+433

+664

230

651

106

545

Gross profit

（主な内訳）

焼酎 Shochu

751

703

48

278

224

54

清酒 Sake

74

7

66

172

118

53

ｿﾌﾄｱﾙｺｰﾙ飲料Light-alcohol refreshers

+755

+762

6

179

169

10

本みりん Hon Mirin

+385

+417

31

+257

+215

+41

（参考）原価コストダウン

526

※上記数量差および単価差に含む

210

※上記数量差および単価差に含む

Reference :Cost reduction

*Included in changes above

*Included in changes above

※利益の増加要因を「+」、減少要因を「△」で表示 *An increasing factor and a decreasing factor on profit are shown + and ｢△｣, respectively

⑤ 宝ホールディングス（連結）要約損益計算書（p.1）における「その他」の内訳

Breakdown of "Other" segment in the Consolidated Statements of Income of Takara Holdings Inc. (Summary) (p.1)

2019年3月期第2四半期 実績

2020年3月期第2四半期 実績

FY2019(1Q-2Q) Actual

FY2020(1Q-2Q) Actual

売上高

営業利益

売上高

営業利益

Net Sales

Operating income(Δ:loss)

Net Sales

Operating income(Δ:loss)

物流事業 Transportation

6,933

298

7,103

306

宝ホールディングス（不動産事業） Takara Holdings (Real estate business)

267

218

266

224

その他 Other

8,870

438

8,399

551

「その他」計 Total "Other"

16,071

955

15,770

1,081

PAGE 9/15

Reference Data

7. 2020年3月期 業績予想 :Financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020

  • 宝ホールディングス（連結） :Takara Holdings Inc. Consolidated

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

2019年3月期

2020年3月期

対前期

対5/14予想

FY2019

FY2020_Apr. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020

Change from FY2019

Change from forecast announced May 2019

実績(a)

5/14予想(b)

11/12予想(c)

増減(c-a)

比(c/a)

増減(c-b)

比(c/b)

Actual

Forecast

Forecast

Change

%

Change

%

(a)

announced May 2019 (b)

announced Nov. 2019 (c)

(c-a)

(c/a)

(c-b)

(c/b)

宝酒造

152,457

159,005

157,787

5,329

103.5%

1,218

99.2%

Takara Shuzo Co.Ltd

宝酒造インターナショナルグループ

77,834

83,495

81,546

3,711

104.8%

1,949

97.7%

Takara Shuzo International Group

タカラバイオ グループ

35,841

36,000

33,900

1,941

94.6%

2,100

94.2%

Takara Bio Group

その他

32,742

32,732

31,985

757

97.7%

747

97.7%

Other

調整額

21,431

21,232

21,218

213

14

Adjustment

売上高

277,443

290,000

284,000

6,556

102.4%

6,000

97.9%

Net sales

売上原価

168,694

175,200

173,500

4,805

102.8%

1,700

99.0%

Cost of sales

売上総利益

108,749

114,800

110,500

1,750

101.6%

4,300

96.3%

Gross profit

運送費、保管料

10,162

11,200

11,000

837

108.2%

200

98.2%

Transportation and storage

広告宣伝費

2,755

2,500

2,000

755

72.6%

500

80.0%

Advertising

販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入

34,012

35,900

35,500

1,487

104.4%

400

98.9%

Sales promotion and allowance for s.p.

研究開発費

4,708

4,800

4,400

308

93.4%

400

91.7%

Research and development

管理費、その他

39,305

41,400

40,100

794

102.0%

1,300

96.9%

Other, net

販売費及び一般管理費

90,945

95,800

93,000

2,054

102.3%

2,800

97.1%

SG&A expenses

宝酒造

5,948

6,287

5,760

188

96.8%

527

91.6%

Takara Shuzo Co.Ltd

宝酒造インターナショナルグループ

4,532

5,000

3,795

737

83.7%

1,205

75.9%

Takara Shuzo International Group

タカラバイオ グループ

5,463

6,200

6,200

736

113.5%

100.0%

Takara Bio Group

その他

1,954

2,030

2,043

88

104.5%

13

100.6%

Other

調整額

95

517

298

202

219

Adjustment

営業利益（△：損失）

17,804

19,000

17,500

304

98.3%

1,500

92.1%

Operating income(Δ:loss)

受取利息・配当金

800

780

800

0

100.0%

20

102.6%

Interest and Dividends income

その他営業外収益

660

420

600

60

90.8%

180

142.9%

Other, net

営業外収益

1,461

1,200

1,400

61

95.8%

200

116.7%

Non-operating income

支払利息

387

400

400

12

103.3%

100.0%

Interest and discounts expenses

その他営業外費用

518

300

500

18

96.4%

200

166.7%

Other, net

営業外費用

905

700

900

5

99.4%

200

128.6%

Non-operating expenses

経常利益（△：損失）

18,359

19,500

18,000

359

98.0%

1,500

92.3%

Ordinary income(Δ:loss)

特別利益

696

10

800

103

114.8%

790

8000.0%

Extraordinary income

特別損失

1,397

710

1,100

297

78.7%

390

154.9%

Extraordinary loss

税金等調整前当期純利益（△：損失）

17,658

18,800

17,700

41

100.2%

1,100

94.1%

Income before income taxes(Δ:loss)

法人税、住民税及び事業税

5,443

5,900

5,400

89

101.7%

500

91.5%

Current income taxes

法人税等調整額

132

Deferred income taxes

当期純利益（△：損失）

12,347

12,900

12,300

47

99.6%

600

95.3%

Net income(Δ:loss)

非支配株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失）

1,936

2,200

1,900

36

98.1%

300

86.4%

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss)

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失）

10,411

10,700

10,400

11

99.9%

300

97.2%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss)

設備投資額（有形・無形）

10,671

15,670

15,670

4,998

146.8%

100.0%

Capital expenditures

減価償却費（有形・無形）

6,490

7,500

7,400

909

114.0%

100

98.7%

Depreciation and Amortization

のれん償却額

865

840

830

35

95.9%

10

98.8%

Amortization of goodwill

PAGE 10/15

Financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020

② 宝酒造 :Takara Shuzo Co., Ltd.

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

2019年3月期

2020年3月期

対前期

対5/14予想

FY2019

FY2020_Apr. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020

Change from FY2019

Change from forecast announced May 2019

実績(a)

5/14予想(b)

増減(c-a)

比(c/a)

増減(c-b)

比(c/b)

11/12予想(c)

Actual

Forecast

Forecast

Change

%

Change

%

(a)

announced May 2019 (b)

announced Nov. 2019 (c)

(c-a)

(c/a)

(c-b)

(c/b)

焼酎

53,382

52,129

51,281

2,101

96.1%

848

98.4%

Shochu

清酒

21,394

22,596

22,244

849

104.0%

352

98.4%

Sake

ソフトアルコール飲料

38,777

44,760

44,070

5,292

113.6%

690

98.5%

Light-alcohol refreshers

その他酒類

6,482

6,432

6,542

59

100.9%

110

101.7%

Other liquors

本みりん

13,869

13,980

14,250

380

102.7%

270

101.9%

Hon Mirin

その他調味料

9,714

10,351

10,444

729

107.5%

93

100.9%

Other seasonings

原料用アルコール等

8,836

8,757

8,956

119

101.4%

199

102.3%

Raw alcohol

売上高

152,457

159,005

157,787

5,329

103.5%

1,218

99.2%

Net sales

売上原価

91,441

94,665

94,951

3,509

103.8%

286

100.3%

Cost of sales

売上総利益

61,015

64,340

62,836

1,820

103.0%

1,504

97.7%

Gross profit

運送費、保管料

7,613

8,339

8,330

716

109.4%

9

99.9%

Transportation and storage

広告宣伝費

2,394

2,394

1,880

514

78.5%

514

78.5%

Advertising

販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入

32,658

34,678

34,340

1,681

105.1%

338

99.0%

Sales promotion and allowance for s.p.

研究開発費

368

475

450

81

122.2%

25

94.7%

Research and development

管理費、その他

12,032

12,167

12,076

43

100.4%

91

99.3%

Other, net

販売費及び一般管理費

55,067

58,053

57,076

2,008

103.6%

977

98.3%

SG&A expenses

営業利益（△：損失）

5,948

6,287

5,760

188

96.8%

527

91.6%

Operating income(Δ:loss)

営業外収益

764

215

320

444

41.8%

105

148.8%

Non-operating income

営業外費用

232

274

331

98

142.1%

57

120.8%

Non-operating expenses

経常利益（△：損失）

6,480

6,228

5,749

731

88.7%

479

92.3%

Ordinary income(Δ:loss)

特別利益

172

9

40

132

23.2%

31

444.4%

Extraordinary gain

特別損失

348

224

399

50

114.6%

175

178.1%

Extraordinary loss

税金等調整前当期純利益（△：損失）

6,304

6,013

5,390

914

85.5%

623

89.6%

Income before income taxes(Δ:loss)

法人税、住民税及び事業税

1,854

1,960

1,730

171

91.0%

230

88.3%

Current income taxes

法人税等調整額

46

Deferred income taxes

当期純利益（△：損失）

4,402

4,053

3,660

742

83.1%

393

90.3%

Net income(Δ:loss)

設備投資額（有形・無形）

3,128

7,341

7,341

4,212

234.7%

100.0%

Capital expenditures

減価償却費（有形・無形）

2,248

2,984

2,827

578

125.7%

157

94.7%

Depreciation and Amortization

PAGE 11/15

Financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020

③ 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ :Takara Shuzo International Group

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

2019年3月期

2020年3月期

対前期

対5/14予想

FY2019

FY2020_Apr. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020

Change from FY2019

Change from forecast announced May 2019

実績(a)

5/14予想(b)

増減(c-a)

比(c/a)

増減(c-b)

比(c/b)

11/12予想(c)

Actual

Forecast

Forecast

Change

%

Change

%

(a)

announced May 2019 (b)

announced Nov. 2019 (c)

(c-a)

(c/a)

(c-b)

(c/b)

海外酒類事業

10,758

11,257

11,211

452

104.2%

46

99.6%

Overseas Alcoholic beverages business

海外日本食材卸事業

68,954

74,365

72,535

3,580

105.2%

1,830

97.5%

Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets

その他

62

65

206

143

328.5%

141

316.9%

Other

連結消去

1,940

2,192

2,406

465

214

Elimination

売上高

77,834

83,495

81,546

3,711

104.8%

1,949

97.7%

Net sales

売上原価

54,823

58,445

57,887

3,063

105.6%

558

99.0%

Cost of sales

売上総利益

23,010

25,050

23,659

648

102.8%

1,391

94.4%

Gross profit

運送費、保管料

2,277

2,703

2,520

242

110.7%

183

93.2%

Transportation and storage

広告宣伝費

110

95

82

28

74.1%

13

86.3%

Advertising

販売促進費、販売促進引当金繰入

734

741

750

15

102.1%

9

101.2%

Sales promotion and allowance for s.p.

管理費、その他

15,356

16,511

16,512

1,155

107.5%

1

100.0%

Other, net

販売費及び一般管理費

18,478

20,050

19,864

1,385

107.5%

186

99.1%

SG&A expenses

海外酒類事業

1,982

2,087

2,247

264

113.3%

160

107.7%

Overseas Alcoholic beverages business

海外日本食材卸事業

3,921

4,673

3,058

863

78.0%

1,615

65.4%

Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets

その他

935

1,313

865

70

448

Other

連結消去

436

447

645

208

198

Elimination

営業利益（△：損失）

4,532

5,000

3,795

737

83.7%

1,205

75.9%

Operating income(Δ:loss)

営業外収益

384

146

220

164

57.2%

74

150.7%

Non-operating income

営業外費用

409

65

206

203

50.3%

141

316.9%

Non-operating expenses

経常利益（△：損失）

4,507

5,081

3,809

698

84.5%

1,272

75.0%

Ordinary income(Δ:loss)

特別利益

1

7

5

690.6%

7

Extraordinary gain

特別損失

12

26

13

209.5%

26

Extraordinary loss

税金等調整前当期純利益（△：損失）

4,496

5,081

3,790

706

84.3%

1,291

74.6%

Income before income taxes(Δ:loss)

法人税等

1,400

1,528

1,240

233

84.1%

288

81.2%

Current income taxes, etc.

法人税等調整額

73

Deferred income taxes

当期純利益（△：損失）

3,022

3,553

2,550

472

84.4%

1,003

71.8%

Net income(Δ:loss)

非支配株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失）

479

567

212

267

44.2%

355

37.4%

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss)

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失）

2,543

2,986

2,338

205

91.9%

648

78.3%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss)

設備投資額（有形・無形）

1,677

2,615

2,615

937

155.9%

100.0%

Capital expenditures

減価償却費（有形・無形）

938

1,039

1,167

228

124.3%

128

112.3%

Depreciation and Amortization

のれん償却額

353

349

329

24

93.1%

20

94.3%

Amortization of goodwill

PAGE 12/15

Financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020

④ タカラバイオグループ :Takara Bio Group

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

2019年3月期

2020年3月期

対前期

対5/14予想

FY2019

FY2020_Apr. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020

Change from FY2019

Difference from forecast announced May 2019

実績(a)

5/14予想(b)

増減(c-a)

比(c/a)

増減(c-b)

比(c/b)

11/12予想(c)

Actual

FY2019(1Q-2Q)

Forecast

Change

%

Change

%

(a)

Forecast announced May 2019 (b)

announced Nov. 2019 (c)

(c-a)

(c/a)

(c-b)

(c/b)

研究用試薬

23,601

24,990

24,147

546

102.3%

843

96.6%

Research reagents

理化学機器

2,570

2,108

1,255

1,315

48.8%

853

59.5%

Scientific instruments

受託・その他

5,403

6,203

6,128

724

113.4%

75

98.8%

Contracted service and other

バイオ産業支援 計

31,575

33,302

31,531

44

99.9%

1,771

94.7%

Bioindustry

遺伝子医療

2,443

2,697

2,368

74

96.9%

328

87.8%

Gene Therapy

その他

1,822

1,822

Other

売上高

35,841

36,000

33,900

1,941

94.6%

2,100

94.2%

Net sales

売上原価

15,155

14,053

13,050

2,104

86.1%

1,002

92.9%

Cost of sales

売上総利益

20,685

21,946

20,849

163

100.8%

1,097

95.0%

Gross profit

運送費、保管料

492

500

481

10

97.9%

18

96.2%

Transportation and storage

広告宣伝費

56

86

68

12

121.5%

17

79.6%

Advertising

販売促進費

703

674

612

90

87.1%

61

90.8%

Sales promotion

研究開発費

4,337

4,292

3,914

422

90.2%

377

91.2%

Research and development

管理費、その他

9,632

10,193

9,572

60

99.4%

621

93.9%

Other, net

販売費及び一般管理費

15,221

15,746

14,649

572

96.2%

1,097

93.0%

SG&A expenses

バイオ産業支援

7,100

7,750

7,490

389

105.5%

260

96.6%

Bioindustry

遺伝子医療

506

996

964

458

190.5%

31

96.9%

Gene Therapy

その他

29

29

Other

共通

2,114

2,546

2,255

141

291

Eliminations/Corporate

営業利益（△：損失）

5,463

6,200

6,200

736

113.5%

100.0%

Operating income(Δ:loss)

営業外収益

307

320

348

41

113.4%

27

108.7%

Non-operating income

営業外費用

105

70

198

92

187.3%

127

281.5%

Non-operating expenses

経常利益（△：損失）

5,665

6,450

6,350

684

112.1%

99

98.4%

Ordinary income(Δ:loss)

特別利益

146

0

0

146

0.3%

0

197.7%

Extraordinary income

特別損失

988

299

252

735

25.5%

47

84.2%

Extraordinary loss

税金等調整前当期純利益（△：損失）

4,823

6,150

6,098

1,274

126.4%

52

99.1%

Income before income taxes(Δ:loss)

法人税、住民税及び事業税

1,453

1,887

1,837

687

159.8%

50

97.3%

Current income taxes

法人税等調整額

303

Deferred income taxes

当期純利益（△：損失）

3,673

4,262

4,260

586

116.0%

2

99.9%

Net income(Δ:loss)

非支配株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失）

15

12

10

5

64.7%

2

82.1%

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss)

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失）

3,657

4,250

4,250

592

116.2%

0

100.0%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss)

設備投資額（有形・無形）

6,002

4,439

4,439

1,563

74.0%

100.0%

Capital expenditures

減価償却費（有形・無形）

2,691

2,957

2,891

200

107.5%

65

97.8%

Depreciation and Amortization

のれん償却額

502

491

493

9

98.1%

1

100.3%

Amortization of goodwill

PAGE 13/15

Financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020

8. 2020年3月期 参考資料 :Reference Data for the year ending March 31, 2020

  • 為替前提及び売上高に対する為替レート変動の影響 :Exchange rates and effect of change in exchange rates on net sales

◆為替前提（海外子会社P/L換算用）:Exchange rates for the income statement of oversea subsidiaries

（円 : Yen

2019年3月期

2020年3月期

FY2019

FY2020_Apr. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020

実績(a)

5/14予想(b)

11/12予想(c)

Actual

Forecast

Forecast

前期差

予想差

(a)

announced May 2019 (b)

announced Nov. 2019 (c)

Change(c-a)

Difference(c-b)

米ドル : US dollar

110.45

108.00

108.30

2.15

0.30

ポンド: Pound

147.40

145.00

134.50

12.90

10.50

ユーロ: Euro

130.35

125.00

121.30

9.05

3.70

人民元: Yuan

16.71

15.60

15.60

1.11

100ウォン: 100 Won

10.04

9.50

9.20

0.84

0.30

インドルピー: Rupee

1.62

1.50