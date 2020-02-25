Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 10:03pm EST

The original disclosure in Japanese was released on February 13, 2020 at 15:30 (GMT+9)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

FY2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) [UNAUDITED]

Company name:

Takara Holdings Inc.

Stock exchange listings:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (1st section)

Code number:

2531

URL:

https://www.takara.co.jp/

Company representative:

Mutsumi Kimura, President

Contact:

Takuya Kakemi, General Manager of Investor Relations Dept.

TEL(075)241-5124

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned):

February 14, 2020

Notes:

1. The accompanying financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted

in Japan.

2. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

1. Results for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)

  1. Consolidated Operating results

Note: Percentages indicated changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

Net sales

212,172

0.7

210,622

3.1

Operating income (loss)

12,836

(14.5)

15,015

10.4

Ordinary income (loss)

13,290

(13.8)

15,420

10.3

Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

8,300

(7.3)

8,952

(13.9)

Net income (loss) per share (Yen)

41.61

44.85

Fully diluted net income per share (Yen)

-

-

Note: Comprehensive income (loss)

6,406

(5.9)

6,807

(54.2)

(2) Consolidated Financial position

As of December 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2019

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

Total assets

287,676

287,106

Net assets

180,804

179,795

Equity ratio (%)

51.8

51.6

(Reference) Equity

149,065

148,197

2. Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Year ended March 31,

Year ending March 31,

Year ending March 31,

2019

2020

2020 (Forecast)

First quarter end

-

-

Second quarter end

-

-

Third quarter end

-

-

Year end

18.00

20.00

Annual

18.00

20.00

Note: Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast : No

3. Forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

Note: Percentages indicated changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Year ending March 31,

2020

(Millions of yen)

(%)

Net sales

280,000

0.9

Operating income (loss)

15,300

(14.1)

Ordinary income (loss)

15,700

(14.5)

Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

8,600

(17.4)

Net income per share (Yen)

43.20

Note: Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast : Yes

4. Others

  1. Material changes in subsidiaries during this period

(Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation): No

  1. Accounting procedures specific to quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes based on revisions of accounting standard: Yes
    2. Changes other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Restatement: No
  4. Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
    1. Number of outstanding shares at the end of each period (Treasury stocks are included):

As of December 31, 2019

201,699,743 shares

As of March 31, 2019

201,699,743 shares

2)

Number of treasury stocks at the end of each period:

As of December 31, 2019

3,577,758 shares

As of March 31, 2019

2,069,706 shares

3)

Average number of outstanding shares in each period:

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

199,495,658 shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

199,630,283 shares

Contents of the attached document

1. Qualitative Information for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019…………………………………………………. 2

  1. Consolidated Financial Results………………………………………………………………………………………... 2
  2. Consolidated Financial Position……………………………………………………………………………………….. 3
  3. Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Forecasts…………………………………………………………... 4

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes…………………………………………………………………... 5

  1. Consolidated Balance Sheets………………………………………………………………………………………….. 5

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income………………………. 7

(Consolidated Statements of Income)……………………………………………………………………………….... 7

(For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018)

(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)……………………………………………………………….. 8

(For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018)

  1. Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements ………………………………………………………………………..... 9 (Notes on Premise of Going Concern) ……………………………………………………………………………….. 9

(Notes on Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity) ……………………………………………………………….

9

(Changes in Accounting Policies) …………………………………………………………………………………….

9

(Segment Information) ………………………………………………………………………………………………..

9

(Significant Subsequent Events)………………………………………………………………………………………

10

○Supplement for the Consolidated Financial Statements

－ 1 －

1. Qualitative Information for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

(1) Consolidated Financial Results

In the nine months ended December 31, 2019, although some weakness persisted, primarily for exports, the Japanese economy maintained a moderate recovery backed by continued improvements in the employment and income environment. While the moderate recovery overall is expected to continue overseas, the global economic outlook remains uncertain, mainly due to such factors as the developments around trade issues, the impact of the U.K. withdrawal from the EU, and the slowdown in the Chinese economy.

Under these economic circumstances, under the Takara Group Medium-Term Management Plan FY2020, which is the last step towards achieving its long-term Takara Group Vision 2020, the Company is aiming to build up a great number of fields in which it can beat competitors and establish a balanced business foundation able to grow revenues significantly, no matter what environmental changes occur, by further increasing the overseas sales ratio together with having a full product line-up and many products with a competitive edge, both in Japan and overseas.

As a result, in the nine months ended December 31, 2019, net sales were up 0.7% year on year to ¥212,172 million. Gross profit fell 1.1% year on year to ¥82,004 million. Operating income decreased by 14.5% year on year to ¥12,836 million while ordinary income fell 13.8% year on year to ¥13,290 million. Net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 7.3% year on year to ¥8,300 million.

Results by business segment were as follows.

[Takara Shuzo]

For alcoholic beverages, in the nine months ended December 31, 2019, while sales of light-alcohol refreshers remained robust, sales of shochu and sake fell, and sales of alcoholic beverages overall declined.

In the seasonings, sales increased as sales of mirin and cooking sake grew. Sales of raw alcohol and other products were up as sales of raw alcohol for alcoholic beverages remained strong.

As a result, net sales for the Takara Shuzo Group fell 0.1% year on year to ¥118,897 million. Cost of sales increased by

0.9% year on year to ¥71,578 million. Consequently, gross profit fell 1.6% year on year to ¥47,318 million. SG&A expenses were up by 2.3% year on year to ¥42,334 million, due to increases in promotion expenses and other expenses. Accordingly, the Takara Shuzo Group recorded operating income down 25.4% year on year to ¥4,983 million.

[Takara Shuzo International Group]

In the nine months ended December 31, 2019, sales for the Japanese Food Wholesale Business in overseas markets remained robust for Mutual Trading Co., Inc. (U.S.) and other companies. Sales of products such as whiskey also increased in the Overseas Alcoholic Beverage Business. As a result, net sales for the Takara Shozo International Group increased by 6.4% to ¥60,461 million.

Cost of sales increased by 7.5% year on year to ¥43,194 million. Consequently, gross profit rose by 3.7% year on year to ¥17,266 million. SG&A expenses were up by 11.5% year on year to ¥14,953 million due mainly to increases in personnel and transportation expenses. Accordingly, the Takara Shuzo International Group recorded operating income down 28.4% to ¥2,313 million.

[Takara Bio Group]

Net sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 were down by 5.1% year on year to ¥24,558 million due to a decrease in sales of scientific instruments and the impact from the transfer of both the functional food and the mushroom businesses during the previous fiscal year although sales of mainstay research reagents and contract research services increased. Cost of sales fell 10.8% year on year to ¥9,767 million, due to a lower cost rate with changes in the structure of sales for each product, and gross profit decreased 1.0% year on year to ¥14,791 million.

SG&A expenses decreased by 5.2% year on year to ¥10,911 million due to a decrease in research and development expenses and other factors. Accordingly, operating income increased by 13.0% year on year to ¥3,879 million.

[Other]

Net sales of the Other segment for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 declined 3.7% to ¥24,644 million as Takara Healthcare Inc. was excluded from the scope of consolidation during the previous fiscal year accompanying the sale of shares in that company although sales in the logistics business and other businesses increased.

Cost of sales declined by 1.1% year on year to ¥21,393 million. Consequently, gross profit decreased by 18.1% year on year to ¥3,251 million. SG&A expenses fell by 33.8% year on year to ¥1,535 million due mainly to decreases in personnel and advertisement expenses. As a result, operating income increased by 3.9% year on year to ¥1,716 million.

－ 2 －

Breakdown of sales results by product category

Equivalent Period of

Period under Review

Previous Fiscal Year

YoY

Segment

(From April 1, 2019,

(From April 1, 2018,

Comparison

to December 31, 2019)

to December 31, 2018)

Product category

Amount (Millions of yen)

Amount (Millions of yen)

(%)

Takara Shuzo

Shochu

41,186

38,026

92.3

Sake

17,524

16,860

96.2

Light-alcohol refreshers

29,742

32,603

109.6

Other alcoholic beverages

5,051

4,970

98.4

Alcoholic beverages total

93,505

92,460

98.9

Hon Mirin

11,032

11,238

101.9

Other seasonings

7,779

8,222

105.7

Seasonings total

18,811

19,461

103.5

Raw alcohol, etc

6,683

6,975

104.4

Total

119,001

118,897

99.9

Takara Shuzo

International Group

Overseas Alcoholic

7,616

8,010

105.2

Beverages Business

Japanese Food

Wholesales Business in

50,591

53,881

106.5

overseas markets

Other

48

190

393.6

Elimination of intraGroup

transaction on

(1,413)

(1,622)

consolidation

Total

56,843

60,461

106.4

Takara Bio Group

25,888

24,558

94.9

Reported segment total

201,732

203,917

101.1

Other

25,593

24,644

96.3

Segment total

227,326

228,562

100.5

Sales not allocated to

business segments and

(16,703)

(16,389)

intersegment transactions

Total

210,622

212,172

100.7

Notes: Amounts include alcohol tax but do not include consumption tax.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

As of December 31, 2019, current assets were ¥171,418 million, a decrease of ¥3,592 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to decreases in securities of ¥11,162 million and cash and deposits of ¥3,977 million and an increase in notes and accounts receivable-trade of ¥8,716 million.

Noncurrent assets were ¥116,257 million, an increase of ¥4,162 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to an increase of ¥6,357 million in property, plant and equipment and a decrease of ¥1,795 million in intangible assets.

As a result, total assets were ¥287,676 million, an increase of ¥569 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year.

As of December 31, 2019, current liabilities were ¥61,034 million, an increase of ¥3,212 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to increases of ¥5,000 million in current portion of bonds due to transfer from noncurrent liabilities, ¥1,526 million in accrued alcohol tax, and ¥2,524 million in Other, which includes accounts payable. There was also a decrease of ¥5,163 million in short-term loans payable.

Noncurrent liabilities were ¥45,836 million, a decrease of ¥3,652 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to a decrease in bonds of ¥5,000 million.

－ 3 －

As a result, total liabilities were ¥106,871 million, a decrease of ¥440 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year.

As of December 31, 2019, total net assets were ¥180,804 million, an increase of ¥1,009 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to an increase in retained earnings of ¥4,782 million and a decrease in foreign currency translation adjustment of ¥3,074 million.

As a result, the equity ratio totaled 51.8%, compared with 51.6% at the end of the previous fiscal year.

(3) Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Forecasts

The Company has revised the full-year consolidated results forecasts published on November 12, 2019 in view of the consolidated business results in the nine months ended December 31, 2019 and recent circumstances.

The Company has revised the full-year forecast for net sales down by ¥4,000 million from the previously published forecast as net sales at Takara Shuzo for the third quarter (October 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019), which is the period of peak demand, underperformed the plan among other factors.

In terms of profit, the Company has revised the forecasts for operating income and ordinary income down by ¥2,200 million and ¥2,300 million respectively as in addition to underperforming the plan for net sales at Takara Shuzo, there have been hikes in the price of raw materials and increases in transport and SG&A expenses plus continued increases in procurement costs and hikes in transport and personnel expenses due to exchange rate fluctuations at the Takara Shuzo International Group.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent has been revised down by ¥1,800 million from the previously published forecast due to the expectation of an increase in losses related to noncurrent assets at the Takara Bio Group in addition to the aforementioned factors.

The details of the revised consolidated results forecasts are on page 8/8 "Supplement for the Consolidated Financial Statements."

(Full-Year Consolidated Results Forecasts)

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

Net income per

owners of the

share

parent

Previous forecast (A)

(Millions of

(Millions of

(Millions of

(Millions of

(Yen)

yen)

yen)

yen)

yen)

(published November 12,

52.10

284,000

17,500

18,000

10,400

2019)

Revised forecast (B)

280,000

15,300

15,700

8,600

43.20

Difference (B - A)

(4,000)

(2,200)

(2,300)

(1,800)

Difference (%)

(1.4)

(12.6)

(12.8)

(17.3)

Reference: Business

results for previous fiscal

277,443

17,804

18,359

10,411

52.15

year (Ended March 31,

2019)

  • Previous exchange rate forecasts: USD1 = JPY108.30, EUR1 = JPY121.30, GBP1 = JPY134.50
    Current exchange rate forecasts: USD1 = JPY109.03, EUR1 = JPY122.03, GBP1 = JPY139.19

－ 4 －

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of Yen)

As of Mar. 31, 2019

As of Dec. 31, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

49,415

45,438

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

59,780

68,497

Securities

16,089

4,927

Merchandise and finished goods

40,600

41,212

Work in process

1,341

1,610

Raw materials and supplies

4,093

5,030

Other

4,006

5,016

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(315)

(314)

Total current assets

175,011

171,418

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

60,576

66,934

Intangible assets

Goodwill

12,400

11,263

Other

7,514

6,855

Total intangible assets

19,914

18,118

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

26,143

26,797

Other

5,520

4,470

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(60)

(64)

Total investments and other assets

31,603

31,204

Total noncurrent assets

112,094

116,257

Total assets

287,106

287,676

- 5 -

(Millions of Yen)

As of Mar. 31, 2019

As of Dec. 31, 2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

16,374

16,971

Short-term loans payable

9,960

4,796

Current portion of bonds

-

5,000

Accrued alcohol tax

10,224

11,751

Accrued expenses

5,809

5,455

Income taxes payable

1,879

1,613

Provision

4,681

4,029

Other

8,891

11,416

Total current liabilities

57,822

61,034

Noncurrent liabilities

Bonds payable

25,000

20,000

Long-term loans payable

5,415

5,454

Net defined benefit liability

8,757

8,775

Long-term deposits received

5,337

5,331

Other

4,977

6,275

Total noncurrent liabilities

49,489

45,836

Total liabilities

107,311

106,871

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

13,226

13,226

Capital surplus

2,417

2,417

Retained earnings

124,788

129,571

Treasury stock

(1,368)

(2,950)

Total shareholders' equity

139,064

142,263

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

9,814

10,599

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

114

101

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(196)

(3,270)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(599)

(628)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

9,133

6,801

Noncontrolling interests

31,597

31,739

Total net assets

179,795

180,804

Total liabilities and net assets

287,106

287,676

- 6 -

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Consolidated Statements of Income)

(For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018)

(Millions of Yen)

FY2019

FY2020

(Apr. 1, 2018 -

(Apr. 1, 2019 -

Dec. 31, 2018)

Dec. 31, 2019)

Net sales

210,622

212,172

Cost of sales

127,706

130,168

Gross profit

82,915

82,004

Selling, general and administrative expenses

67,900

69,167

Operating income

15,015

12,836

Non-operating income

Dividends income

553

585

Other

512

697

Total non-operating income

1,065

1,283

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

276

303

Foreign exchange losses

88

209

Other

296

315

Total non-operating expenses

661

829

Ordinary income

15,420

13,290

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

0

1,130

Insurance claim income

71

-

Other

9

163

Total extraordinary income

81

1,294

Extraordinary loss

Loss on sales and retirement of non-current assets

128

233

Impairment loss

696

-

Provision for environmental measures

-

415

Other

249

139

Total extraordinary losses

1,075

787

Income before income taxes

14,426

13,797

Income taxes-current

4,627

4,019

Income taxes-deferred

(310)

305

Total income taxes

4,316

4,324

Net income

10,110

9,473

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest

1,157

1,172

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

8,952

8,300

- 7 -

(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)

(For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018)

(Millions of Yen)

FY2019

FY2020

(Apr. 1, 2018 -

(Apr. 1, 2019 -

Dec. 31, 2018)

Dec. 31, 2019)

Net income

10,110

9,473

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(2,641)

785

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

214

(13)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(875)

(3,820)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(0)

(18)

Total other comprehensive income

(3,302)

(3,067)

Comprehensive income

6,807

6,406

(Comprehensive income attributable to)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the

5,931

5,969

parent

Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling

875

436

interest

- 8 -

  1. Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on Premise of Going Concern)
    No items to report.
    (Notes on Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity) No items to report.
    (Changes in Accounting Policies)
    Overseas subsidiaries that apply U.S. GAAP adopted ASU No. 2014-09 Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASU No. 2014-09") effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year. The method of recognizing the cumulative impact due to the adoption of the standard on the commencement date of adoption, which is permitted as an interim measure, was employed for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09.
    Accompanying this, revenue is recognized at the time of transfer to the customer of the promised goods or services in an amount that reflects the consideration that the entity expects to be entitled to in exchange for those goods and services.
    The impact on the Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements from the adoption of this accounting standard is immaterial.
    Overseas subsidiaries that apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adopted IFRS 16 Leases ("IFRS 16") effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year. The method of recognizing the cumulative impact due to the adoption of the standard on the commencement date of adoption, which is permitted as an interim measure, was employed for the adoption of IFRS 16.
    Accompanying this, as a rule, the lessee recognizes all leases as assets and liabilities on the commencement date of adoption.
    The impact on the Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements from the adoption of this accounting standard is immaterial.

(Segment Information)

I. Equivalent Period of Previous Fiscal Year (From April 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018) 1. Net sales and Income (Loss) by Reported Segment

(Millions of yen)

Reported Segment

Amount

recognized in

Takara

Takara

Other

Total

Adjustment

consolidated

Takara

Shuzo

(Note: 1)

(Note: 2)

quarterly

Bio

Subtotal

statements of

Shuzo

Internatio

Group

income

nal Group

(Note: 3)

Net sales

External customers

118,520

56,625

25,480

200,626

9,996

210,622

0

210,622

Intersegment

481

217

407

1,106

15,597

16,703

(16,703)

Total

119,001

56,843

25,888

201,732

25,593

227,326

(16,703)

210,622

Segment income (loss)

6,683

3,230

3,432

13,346

1,651

14,997

18

15,015

Notes: 1. Other includes business segments that are not part of reported segments, such as the Company's real estate rental business and the transportation business of domestic Group companies among others.

  1. Details of adjustment amounts are as follows.
    1. Net sales to external customers are income from business contracting recorded at the Company.
    2. Segment income (loss) comprises intersegment eliminations of ¥55 million and loss of the Company not allocated to business segments of ¥ 37 million.
  3. Segment income (loss) has been adjusted to the operating income of consolidated quarterly statements of income.

2. Information on Impairment Loss on Noncurrent Assets, Goodwill, etc. by Reportable Segment

(Significant Impairment Losses Concerning Noncurrent Asset)

Impairment losses relating to business assets which are expected to be idle and assets relating to a planned business transfer have been recorded in the Takara Bio Group segment as extraordinary loss.

The amount of impairment losses recorded was ¥696 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2018.

－ 9 －

  1. Period under Review (From April 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019)
    1. Net Sales and Income (Loss) by Reported Segment

(Millions of yen)

Reported Segment

Amount

recognized in

Takara

Takara

Other

Total

Adjustment

consolidated

Takara

Shuzo

(Note: 1)

(Note: 2)

quarterly

Bio

Subtotal

Shuzo

Internatio

statements of

Group

nal Group

income

(Note: 3)

Net sales

External customers

118,411

60,214

24,557

203,183

8,984

212,167

5

212,172

Intersegment

485

246

1

733

15,660

16,394

(16,394)

Total

118,897

60,461

24,558

203,917

24,644

228,562

(16,389)

212,172

Segment income

4,983

2,313

3,879

11,176

1,716

12,892

(56)

12,836

Notes: 1. Other includes business segments that are not part of reported segments, such as the Company's real estate rental business and the transportation business of domestic Group companies among others.

2. Details of adjustment amounts are as follows.

  1. Net sales to external customers are income from business contracting recorded at the Company.
  2. Segment income (loss) comprises intersegment eliminations of ¥36 million and loss of the Company not allocated to business segments of ¥ 92 million.

3. Segment income (loss) has been adjusted to the operating income of consolidated quarterly statements of income.

2. Information on Impairment Loss on Noncurrent Assets, Goodwill, etc. by Reportable Segment

No items to report.

(Significant Subsequent Events) (Significant Facility investment)

The Company has resolved a facility investment in Takara Bio USA, Inc. (TBUSA), a consolidated subsidiary company at the board of directors' meeting held on January 23, 2020.

  1. Reason for facility investment
    The reason is that TBUSA utilizes as a new facility. Also, TBUSA plans for relocation at the time of terminating the agreement of the current lease set in August 2021.
  2. Outline of facility investment

(1)

Location

Bay area, California, USA

(2)

Purpose

Land, building and interior construction located newly

(3)

Investment amount

About 76 million U.S. dollars

3. Installation time of equipment

2020

Land and building obtained

2021

Planned for completion of interior construction

2021

Planned for relocation

4. Significant impact on marketing and productivity No impact on the current consolidated fiscal year.

－ 10 －

(Acquisition of Treasury Stock and the Cancellation of Treasury Stock)

The meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on November 12, 2019, approved the acquisition of treasury stock based on the provisions for Article 156 of the Companies Act described in Article 165 (3) of the same act and the cancellation of treasury stock based on the provision of Article 178 of the Companies Act.

  1. Reasons for the acquisition and cancellation of treasury stock
    In accordance with the financial policy stated in the Takara Group Medium-Term Management Plan FY2020, which is to"maintain a strong balance sheet and make growth-oriented investments while also improving our ROE and achieving proper stock price levels by providing appropriate shareholder returns," treasury stock is to be acquired to promote the efficient use of capital in addition to raising shareholder value per share and enhancing the return of profit to shareholders.
    In addition, the Company will cancel its treasury stock in accordance with the Company's policy on ownership of treasury stock.
  2. Details of acquisition of treasury stock

(1)

Classification of stock to be acquired

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Number of shares to be acquired

2.0 million shares (upper limit)

(1.00% of total number of shares issued and outstanding

(excluding treasury stock))

(3) Total cost of acquisition

2.0 billion yen (upper limit)

(4)

Period of acquisition

November 18, 2019 to January 17, 2020

(5)

Method of acquisition

Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

3. Details of cancellation of treasury stock

(1)

Classification of stock to be cancelled

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Number of shares to be cancelled

2.0 million shares

(0.99% of total number of shares issued and outstanding before

cancellation)

(3)

Scheduled cancellation date

January 31, 2020

As resolved by the above of the Company's Board of Directors, the Company acquired and cancelled treasury stock as outlined below.

1. Acquisition of treasury stock

(1)

Classification of stock to be acquired

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Number of shares acquired

1,925,300shares

(3) Total cost of acquisition

¥1,999,916,400

(4)

Period of acquisition

November 18, 2019 to January 9, 2020

(5)

Method of acquisition

Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Cancellation of treasury stock

(1)

Classification of stock cancelled

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Number of shares cancelled

2,000,000 shares

(3)

Date of cancellation

January 31, 2020

－ 11 －

2020年3月期

第3四半期決算短信補足資料

Supplement for the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

1. 宝ホールディングス（連結）

Takara Holdings Inc. Consolidated

グループ別要約損益計算書

Consolidated Statements of Income by Business Group (Summary)

2. 宝酒造

Takara Shuzo

要約損益計算書

Statements of Income (Summary)

3. 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ

Takara Shuzo International Group

要約損益計算書

Statements of Income (Summary)

4. タカラバイオグループ

Takara Bio Group

要約損益計算書

Statements of Income (Summary)

5. 6年間の財務サマリー（グループ別）

Six-Year Financial Summary by Business Group

6. 2020年3月期第3四半期 参考資料

Reference Data for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

7. 2020年3月期 連結業績予想数値の修正

Revision of Consolidated Business Results Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2020

ＩＲ部 Investor Relations Dept.

TEL 075(241)5124

FAX 075(241)5194

E-Mail ir@takara.co.jp

将来見通しに関する注意事項

この資料中の当社および当社グループの現在の計画、見通し、戦略、確信などのうち、歴史的事実でないもの は、将来の業績に関する見通しであり、これらは現時点において入手可能な情報から得られた当社経営陣の判 断に基づくものですが、重大なリスクや不確実性を含んでいる情報から得られた多くの仮定および考えに基づき なされたものであります。実際の業績は、さまざまな要素によりこれら予測とは大きく異なる結果となり得ることをご 承知おきください。

実際の業績に影響を与える要素には、経済情勢、特に消費動向、為替レートの変動、法律・行政制度の変化、 競合会社の価格・製品戦略による圧力、当社の既存製品および新製品の販売力の低下、生産中断、当社の知 的所有権に対する侵害、急速な技術革新、重大な訴訟における不利な判決等がありますが、業績に影響を与え る要素はこれらに限定されるものではありません。

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this document, other than those based on historical fact, concerning the current plans, prospects, strategies and expectations of the Company and its Group represent forecasts of future results. While such statements are based on the conclusions of management according to information available at the time of writing, they reflect many assumptions and opinions derived from information that includes major risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary significantly from these forecasts due to various factors.

Factors that could influence actual results include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, especially trends in consumer

spending, as well as exchange rate fluctuations, changes in laws and government systems, pressure from competitors' prices and product strategies, declines in selling power of the Company's existing and new products, disruptions to production, violations of the Company's intellectual property rights, rapid advances in technology and unfavorable verdicts in major litigation.

宝ホールディングス株式会社 ＩＲ部

Takara Holdings Inc. Investor Relations Dept.

TEL 075(241)5124 FAX 075(241)5194

E-Mail ir@takara.co.jp

1. 宝ホールディングス（連結） Takara Holdings Inc. Consolidated

グループ別要約損益計算書 Consolidated Statements of Income by Business Group (Summary)

（百万円 Millions of Yen

2019年3月期

2020年3月期 第3四半期累計

第3四半期累計

Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019

実績(a)

実績(b)

増減(b-a)

比(b/a)

FY2019(1Q-3Q)

FY2020(1Q-3Q)

Change

YOY%

Actual (a)

Actual (b)

(b-a)

(b/a)

宝酒造

119,001

118,897

103

99.9%

Takara Shuzo

宝酒造インターナショナルグループ

56,843

60,461

3,617

106.4%

Takara Shuzo International Group

タカラバイオ グループ

25,888

24,558

1,329

94.9%

Takara Bio Group

その他

25,593

24,644

948

96.3%

Other

調整額

16,703

16,389

314

Adjustment

売上高

210,622

212,172

1,550

100.7%

Net sales

売上原価

127,706

130,168

2,461

101.9%

Cost of sales

売上総利益

82,915

82,004

911

98.9%

Gross profit

運送費、保管料

7,823

8,334

510

106.5%

Transportation and storage

広告宣伝費

2,289

1,645

643

71.9%

Advertising

販売促進費

25,131

26,071

940

103.7%

Sales promotion

研究開発費

3,444

3,112

331

90.4%

Research and development

管理費、その他

29,210

30,002

792

102.7%

Other, net

販売費及び一般管理費

67,900

69,167

1,267

101.9%

SG&A expenses

宝酒造

6,683

4,983

1,699

74.6%

Takara Shuzo

宝酒造インターナショナルグループ

3,230

2,313

917

71.6%

Takara Shuzo International Group

タカラバイオ グループ

3,432

3,879

446

113.0%

Takara Bio Group

その他

1,651

1,716

65

103.9%

Other

調整額

18

56

74

Adjustment

営業利益（△：損失）

15,015

12,836

2,179

85.5%

Operating income(Δ:loss)

受取利息・配当金

691

788

96

113.9%

Interest and Dividends income

その他営業外収益

373

495

121

132.6%

Other, net

営業外収益

1,065

1,283

218

120.5%

Non-operating income

支払利息

276

303

27

109.9%

Interest and discounts expenses

その他営業外費用

384

525

141

136.7%

Other, net

営業外費用

661

829

168

125.5%

Non-operating expenses

経常利益（△：損失）

15,420

13,290

2,129

86.2%

Ordinary income(Δ:loss)

特別利益

81

1,294

1,213

1592.1%

Extraordinary income

特別損失

1,075

787

287

73.3%

Extraordinary loss

税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失）

14,426

13,797

628

95.6%

Income(Δ:loss) before income taxes

法人税、住民税及び事業税

4,627

4,019

607

86.9%

Current income taxes

法人税等調整額

310

305

615

Deferred income taxes

四半期純利益（△：損失）

10,110

9,473

637

93.7%

Net income(Δ:loss)

非支配株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）

1,157

1,172

14

101.3%

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss)

親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）

8,952

8,300

651

92.7%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss)

設備投資額（有形・無形）

5,156

10,635

5,479

206.3%

Capital expenditures

減価償却費（有形・無形）

4,813

5,310

496

110.3%

Depreciation and Amortization

のれん償却額

646

629

17

97.3%

Amortization of goodwill

営業外収益

受取利息202、受取配当金585 など

Non-operating income

Interest income 202, Dividends income 585, etc.

営業外費用

支払利息177、社債利息125、為替差損209 など

Non-operating expenses

Interest expense 177, Interest on bonds 125, Foreign exchange losses 209 etc.

特別利益

投資有価証券売却益 1,130 など

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities 1,130 etc.

特別損失

固定資産除売却損 233

など

Extraordinary loss

Loss on sales and retirement of non-current assets 233 etc.

PAGE 1/8

Takara Holdings Inc. Consolidated

2. 宝酒造 :Takara Shuzo

要約損益計算書 Statements of Income (Summary)

2019年3月期

2020年3月期 第3四半期累計

第3四半期累計

Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019

実績(a)

実績(b)

増減(b-a)

比(b/a)

FY2019(1Q-3Q)

FY2020(1Q-3Q)

Change

YOY%

Actual (a)

Actual (b)

(b-a)

(b/a)

焼酎

41,186

38,026

3,159

92.3%

Shochu

清酒

17,524

16,860

664

96.2%

Sake

ソフトアルコール飲料

29,742

32,603

2,860

109.6%

Light-alcohol refreshers

その他酒類

5,051

4,970

81

98.4%

Other liquors

本みりん

11,032

11,238

206

101.9%

Hon Mirin

その他調味料

7,779

8,222

442

105.7%

Other seasonings

原料用アルコール等

6,683

6,975

292

104.4%

Raw alcohol

売上高

119,001

118,897

103

99.9%

Net sales

売上原価

70,919

71,578

659

100.9%

Cost of sales

売上総利益

48,081

47,318

762

98.4%

Gross profit

運送費、保管料

5,867

6,286

418

107.1%

Transportation and storage

広告宣伝費

1,981

1,524

457

76.9%

Advertising

販売促進費

24,148

25,184

1,035

104.3%

Sales promotion

研究開発費

275

295

20

107.5%

Research and development

管理費、その他

9,124

9,044

80

99.1%

Other, net

販売費及び一般管理費

41,397

42,334

936

102.3%

SG&A expenses

営業利益（△：損失）

6,683

4,983

1,699

74.6%

Operating income(Δ:loss)

営業外収益

749

288

460

38.6%

Non-operating income

営業外費用

245

274

29

111.9%

Non-operating expenses

経常利益（△：損失）

7,187

4,998

2,188

69.5%

Ordinary income(Δ:loss)

特別利益

2

124

121

4149.9%

Extraordinary income

特別損失

42

260

218

618.3%

Extraordinary loss

税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失）

7,147

4,861

2,285

68.0%

Income(Δ:loss) before income taxes

法人税、住民税及び事業税

2,097

1,431

665

68.3%

Current income taxes

法人税等調整額

35

141

105

393.5%

Deferred income taxes

四半期純利益（△：損失）

5,014

3,288

1,725

65.6%

Net income(Δ:loss)

設備投資額（有形・無形）

1,019

4,616

3,596

452.6%

Capital expenditures

減価償却費（有形・無形）

1,647

1,934

286

117.4%

Depreciation and Amortization

PAGE 2/8

Takara Shuzo

3. 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ :Takara Shuzo International Group

要約損益計算書 Statements of Income (Summary)

2019年3月期

2020年3月期 第3四半期累計

第3四半期累計

Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019

実績(a)

実績(b)

増減(b-a)

比(b/a)

FY2019(1Q-3Q)

FY2020(1Q-3Q)

Change

YOY%

Actual (a)

Actual (b)

(b-a)

(b/a)

海外酒類事業

7,616

8,010

394

105.2%

Overseas Alcoholic beverages business

海外日本食材卸事業

50,591

53,881

3,290

106.5%

Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets

その他

48

190

142

393.6%

Other

連結消去

1,413

1,622

208

Elimination

売上高

56,843

60,461

3,617

106.4%

Net sales

売上原価

40,196

43,194

2,998

107.5%

Cost of sales

売上総利益

16,647

17,266

619

103.7%

Gross profit

運送費、保管料

1,623

1,965

341

121.1%

Transportation and storage

広告宣伝費

79

63

15

80.5%

Advertising

販売促進費

482

537

54

111.3%

Sales promotion

管理費、その他

11,231

12,387

1,155

110.3%

Other, net

販売費及び一般管理費

13,416

14,953

1,536

111.5%

SG&A expenses

海外酒類事業

1,344

1,534

189

114.1%

Overseas Alcoholic beverages business

海外日本食材卸事業

2,939

1,962

977

66.8%

Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets

その他

707

627

79

Other

連結消去

347

556

209

Elimination

営業利益（△：損失）

3,230

2,313

917

71.6%

Operating income(Δ:loss)

営業外収益

168

245

77

145.7%

Non-operating income

営業外費用

287

251

35

87.6%

Non-operating expenses

経常利益（△：損失）

3,111

2,307

804

74.2%

Ordinary income(Δ:loss)

特別利益

0

39

39

12051.7%

Extraordinary income

特別損失

10

13

2

124.3%

Extraordinary loss

税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失）

3,101

2,333

767

75.2%

Income(Δ:loss) before income taxes

法人税、住民税及び事業税

916

708

207

77.4%

Current income taxes

法人税等調整額

11

24

12

207.8%

Deferred income taxes

四半期純利益（△：損失）

2,173

1,600

572

73.6%

Net income(Δ:loss)

非支配株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）

333

104

228

31.4%

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss)

親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）

1,840

1,496

343

81.3%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss)

設備投資額（有形・無形）

832

1,436

603

172.4%

Capital expenditures

減価償却費（有形・無形）

748

874

126

116.9%

Depreciation and Amortization

のれん償却額

272

256

16

94.1%

Amortization of goodwill

PAGE 3/8

Takara Shuzo International Group

4. タカラバイオグループ :Takara Bio Group

要約損益計算書 Statements of Income (Summary)

2019年3月期

2020年3月期 第3四半期累計

第3四半期累計

Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019

実績(a)

実績(b)

増減(b-a)

比(b/a)

FY2019(1Q-3Q)

FY2020(1Q-3Q)

Change

YOY%

Actual (a)

Actual (b)

(b-a)

(b/a)

研究用試薬

17,093

17,750

657

103.8%

Research reagents

理化学機器

1,907

952

955

49.9%

Scientific instruments

受託・その他

2,983

3,684

701

123.5%

Contracted service and other

バイオ産業支援 計

21,984

22,388

403

101.8%

Bioindustry

遺伝子医療

2,304

2,170

134

94.2%

Gene Therapy

その他

1,599

1,599

Other

売上高

25,888

24,558

1,329

94.9%

Net sales

売上原価

10,947

9,767

1,180

89.2%

Cost of sales

売上総利益

14,940

14,791

149

99.0%

Gross profit

運送費、保管料

514

332

182

64.6%

Transportation and storage

広告宣伝費

38

52

14

136.3%

Advertising

販売促進費

544

434

109

79.8%

Sales promotion

研究開発費

3,164

2,812

352

88.9%

Research and development

管理費、その他

7,244

7,279

34

100.5%

Other, net

販売費及び一般管理費

11,507

10,911

595

94.8%

SG&A expenses

バイオ産業支援

4,138

4,465

327

107.9%

Bioindustry

遺伝子医療

885

1,077

191

121.6%

Gene Therapy

その他

3

3

Other

共通

1,587

1,663

76

Eliminations/Corporate

営業利益（△：損失）

3,432

3,879

446

113.0%

Operating income(Δ:loss)

営業外収益

201

212

11

105.6%

Non-operating income

営業外費用

84

195

111

231.4%

Non-operating expenses

経常利益（△：損失）

3,549

3,896

346

109.8%

Ordinary income(Δ:loss)

特別利益

55

0

54

0.9%

Extraordinary income

特別損失

900

13

886

1.5%

Extraordinary loss

税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失）

2,703

3,883

1,179

143.6%

Income(Δ:loss) before income taxes

法人税、住民税及び事業税

1,107

935

171

84.5%

Current income taxes

法人税等調整額

494

229

724

Deferred income taxes

四半期純利益（△：損失）

2,091

2,717

625

129.9%

Net income(Δ:loss)

非支配株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）

3

8

5

291.2%

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss)

親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）

2,088

2,708

619

129.7%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss)

設備投資額（有形・無形）

3,124

4,167

1,042

133.4%

Capital expenditures

減価償却費（有形・無形）

2,014

2,102

88

104.4%

Depreciation and Amortization

のれん償却額

374

372

1

99.6%

Amortization of goodwill

PAGE 4/8

Takara Bio Group

5. 6年間の財務サマリー（グループ別） :Six-Year Financial Summary by Business Group

宝ホールディングス（連結） :Takara Holdings Inc. -Consolidated-

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

2015年3月期

2016年3月期

2017年3月期

2018年3月期

2019年3月期

2020年3月期

前期対比

第3四半期

第3四半期

第3四半期

第3四半期

第3四半期

第3四半期

Change from FY2019(1Q-3Q)

FY2015(1Q-3Q)

FY2016(1Q-3Q)

FY2017(1Q-3Q)

FY2018(1Q-3Q)

FY2019(1Q-3Q)

FY2020(1Q-3Q)

増減

Change

YOY%

売上高

Net sales

166,054

170,250

172,218

204,266

210,622

212,172

1,550

100.7%

売上原価

Cost of sales

100,975

102,349

101,336

124,486

127,706

130,168

2,461

101.9%

（売上高原価率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

60.8%

60.1%

58.8%

60.9%

60.6%

61.4%

+0.7pt

売上総利益

Gross profit

65,078

67,901

70,881

79,779

82,915

82,004

911

98.9%

販売費及び一般管理費

SG&A expenses

54,497

57,809

58,139

66,175

67,900

69,167

1,267

101.9%

（売上高販管費率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

32.8%

34.0%

33.8%

32.4%

32.2%

32.6%

+0.4pt

営業利益（△：損失）

Operating income(Δ:loss)

10,580

10,091

12,741

13,604

15,015

12,836

2,179

85.5%

（売上高営業利益率）

(Ratio to Net Sales)

6.4%

5.9%

7.4%

6.7%

7.1%

6.1%

-1.1pt

販売促進費

Sales promotion

23,957

24,561

25,020

24,840

25,131

26,071

940

103.7%

（売上高販促費率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

14.4%

14.4%

14.5%

12.2%

11.9%

12.3%

+0.4pt

研究開発費

R&D expenses

2,485

3,363

3,155

3,726

3,444

3,112

331

90.4%

（売上高研究開発費率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

1.5%

2.0%

1.8%

1.8%

1.6%

1.5%

-0.2pt

設備投資額（有形・無形）

Capital expenditures

6,904

3,768

3,749

3,738

5,156

10,635

5,479

206.3%

減価償却費（有形・無形）

Depreciation and Amortization

3,358

3,820

3,753

4,767

4,813

5,310

496

110.3%

のれん償却額

Amortization of goodwill

350

404

349

625

646

629

17

97.3%

宝酒造 :Takara Shuzo

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

2015年3月期

2016年3月期

2017年3月期

2018年3月期

2019年3月期

2020年3月期

前期対比

第3四半期

第3四半期

第3四半期

第3四半期

第3四半期

第3四半期

Change from FY2019(1Q-3Q)

FY2015(1Q-3Q)

FY2016(1Q-3Q)

FY2017(1Q-3Q)

FY2018(1Q-3Q)

FY2019(1Q-3Q)

FY2020(1Q-3Q)

増減

Change

YOY%

売上高

Net sales

116,025

117,845

119,001

118,897

103

99.9%

売上原価

Cost of sales

68,731

70,038

70,919

71,578

659

100.9%

（売上高原価率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

59.2%

59.4%

59.6%

60.2%

+0.6pt

売上総利益

Gross profit

47,293

47,806

48,081

47,318

762

98.4%

販売費及び一般管理費

SG&A expenses

2018年3月期からの

41,112

41,108

41,397

42,334

936

102.3%

（売上高販管費率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

新セグメントです。

35.4%

34.9%

34.8%

35.6%

+0.8pt

営業利益（△：損失）

Operating income(Δ:loss)

This is a new segment from

6,181

6,698

6,683

4,983

1,699

74.6%

the fiscal year

（売上高営業利益率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

ended March 2018.

5.3%

5.7%

5.6%

4.2%

-1.4pt

販売促進費

Sales promotion

24,054

23,864

24,148

25,184

1,035

104.3%

（売上高販促費率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

20.7%

20.3%

20.3%

21.2%

+0.9pt

設備投資額（有形・無形）

Capital expenditures

1,094

1,348

1,019

4,616

3,596

452.6%

減価償却費（有形・無形）

Depreciation and Amortization

1,607

1,626

1,647

1,934

286

117.4%

宝酒造インターナショナルグループ :Takara Shuzo International Group

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

2015年3月期

2016年3月期

2017年3月期

2018年3月期

2019年3月期

2020年3月期

前期対比

第3四半期

第3四半期

第3四半期

第3四半期

第3四半期

第3四半期

Change from FY2019(1Q-3Q)

FY2015(1Q-3Q)

FY2016(1Q-3Q)

FY2017(1Q-3Q)

FY2018(1Q-3Q)

FY2019(1Q-3Q)

FY2020(1Q-3Q)

増減

Change

YOY%

売上高

Net sales

22,021

51,364

56,843

60,461

3,617

106.4%

売上原価

Cost of sales

14,801

36,170

40,196

43,194

2,998

107.5%

（売上高原価率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

67.2%

70.4%

70.7%

71.4%

+0.7pt

売上総利益

Gross profit

7,220

15,194

16,647

17,266

619

103.7%

販売費及び一般管理費

SG&A expenses

2018年3月期からの

5,264

11,988

13,416

14,953

1,536

111.5%

（売上高販管費率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

23.9%

23.3%

23.6%

24.7%

+1.1pt

新セグメントです。

営業利益（△：損失）

Operating income(Δ:loss)

1,955

3,206

3,230

2,313

917

71.6%

This is a new segment from

（売上高営業利益率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

the fiscal year

8.9%

6.2%

5.7%

3.8%

-1.9pt

ended March 2018.

のれん償却後営業利益（△：損失） Operating income after amortization of goodwill

1,727

2,944

2,957

2,056

900

69.5%

（のれん償却後営業利益率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

7.8%

5.7%

5.2%

3.4%

-1.8pt

設備投資額（有形・無形）

Capital expenditures

404

1,130

832

1,436

603

172.4%

減価償却費（有形・無形）

Depreciation and Amortization

417

698

748

874

126

116.9%

のれん償却額

Amortization of goodwill

227

261

272

256

16

94.1%

タカラバイオグループ :Takara Bio Group

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

2015年3月期

2016年3月期

2017年3月期

2018年3月期

2019年3月期

2020年3月期

前期対比

第3四半期

第3四半期

第3四半期

第3四半期

第3四半期

第3四半期

Change from FY2019(1Q-3Q)

FY2015(1Q-3Q)

FY2016(1Q-3Q)

FY2017(1Q-3Q)

FY2018(1Q-3Q)

FY2019(1Q-3Q)

FY2020(1Q-3Q)

増減

Change

YOY%

売上高

Net sales

17,293

20,706

20,645

22,646

25,888

24,558

1,329

94.9%

売上原価

Cost of sales

7,839

9,199

8,106

9,879

10,947

9,767

1,180

89.2%

（売上高原価率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

45.3%

44.4%

39.3%

43.6%

42.3%

39.8%

-2.5pt

売上総利益

Gross profit

9,453

11,507

12,538

12,766

14,940

14,791

149

99.0%

販売費及び一般管理費

SG&A expenses

8,190

10,062

9,813

11,157

11,507

10,911

595

94.8%

（売上高販管費率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

47.4%

48.6%

47.5%

49.3%

44.5%

44.4%

-0.0pt

営業利益（△：損失）

Operating income(Δ:loss)

1,263

1,444

2,724

1,608

3,432

3,879

446

113.0%

（売上高営業利益率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

7.3%

7.0%

13.2%

7.1%

13.3%

15.8%

+2.5pt

研究開発費

R&D expenses

2,225

3,118

2,870

3,417

3,164

2,812

352

88.9%

（売上高研究開発費率）

(Ratio to Net sales)

12.9%

15.1%

13.9%

15.1%

12.2%

11.5%

-0.8pt

設備投資額（有形・無形）

Capital expenditures

3,380

1,850

1,200

910

3,124

4,167

1,042

133.4%

減価償却費（有形・無形）

Depreciation and Amortization

956

1,247

1,276

1,896

2,014

2,102

88

104.4%

のれん償却額

Amortization of goodwill

92

135

121

364

374

372

1

99.6%

PAGE 5/8

Six-Year Financial Summary by Business Group

6. 2020年3月期第3四半期 参考資料 :Reference Data for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

① 為替前提及び売上高に対する為替レート変動の影響 :Exchange rates and effect of change in exchange rates on net sales

◆為替前提（海外子会社P/L換算用）:Exchange rates for the income statement of oversea subsidiaries

（円 : Yen

2019年3月期

2020年3月期 第3四半期累計

3四半期累計

Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019

実績(a)

実績(b)

FY2019(1Q-3Q)

FY2020(1Q-3Q)

前期差

Actual (a)

Actual (b)

Change(c-a)

米ドル : US dollar

109.61

109.13

0.48

ポンド: Pound

148.11

138.95

9.16

ユーロ: Euro

130.87

122.62

8.25

人民元: Yuan

16.84

15.89

0.95

100ウォン: 100 Won

10.05

9.40

0.65

インドルピー: Rupee

1.64

1.56

0.08

ｽｳｪｰﾃﾞﾝｸﾛｰﾅ :Sweden krona

12.79

11.61

1.18

ｼﾝｶﾞﾎﾟｰﾙﾄﾞﾙ :Singapore dollar

81.78

79.99

1.79

ｵｰｽﾄﾗﾘｱﾄﾞﾙ :Australian dollar

83.06

76.31

6.75

◆売上高に対する為替レート変動の影響額 :Effect of change in exchange rates on net sales

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

対前期

Change from FY2019(1Q-3Q)

宝ホールディングス 計

2,506

Net sales of Takara Holdings Inc. -Consolidated-

うち宝酒造ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ

1,992

Net sales of Takara Shuzo International Group

海外酒類事業

186

Overseas Alcoholic beverages business

海外日本食材卸事業

1,813

Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets

その他

Other

連結消去

6

Elimination

うちタカラバイオグループ

521

Net sales of Takara Bio Group

研究用試薬

477

Research reagents

理化学機器

16

Scientific instruments

受託・その他

27

Contracted service and other

バイオ産業支援 計

521

Bioindustry

遺伝子医療

Gene Therapy

その他

Other

② 海外売上高比率 :Overseas sales ratio

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

2019年3月期第3四半期 実績

2020年3月期第3四半期 実績

FY2019(1Q-3Q) Actual

FY2020(1Q-3Q) Actual

売上高計

海外売上高

海外売上高比率

売上高計

海外売上高

海外売上高比率

Net Sales

Overseas Sales

Overseas Sales Ratio

Net Sales

Overseas Sales

Overseas Sales Ratio

宝酒造

119,001

118,897

Takara Shuzo

宝酒造ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ

56,843

56,582

99.5%

60,461

60,137

99.5%

Takara Shuzo International Group

タカラバイオグループ

25,888

14,586

56.3%

24,558

14,665

59.7%

Takara Bio Group

その他および調整額

8,889

8,255

Other / Adjustment

宝ホールディングス（連結）

210,622

71,168

33.8%

212,172

74,803

35.3%

Takara Holdings Inc. -Consolidated-

PAGE 6/8

Reference Data

③ 海外主要子会社の業績 :Financial Forecast of major overseas subsidiaries

2019年3月期第3四半期 実績

2020年3月期第3四半期 実績

FY2019(1Q-3Q) Actual

FY2020(1Q-3Q) Actual

売上高

営業利益

売上高

営業利益

Net Sales

Operating income(Δ:loss)

Net Sales

Operating income(Δ:loss)

米国宝酒造

US

:Thousands of US dollar

24,470

2,048

25,930

2,433

Takara Sake USA Inc.

:Millions of Yen

2,682

224

2,829

265

宝酒造食品

:Thousands of Yuan

38,352

2,314

38,200

2,055

Takara Shuzo Foods Co.,Ltd.

:Millions of Yen

645

38

607

32

トマーチン

:Thousands of Pound

12,811

3,405

13,739

3,381

The Tomatin Distillery Co.,Ltd.

:Millions of Yen

1,897

504

1,909

469

ｴｲｼﾞ・ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ

US

:Thousands of US dollar

16,209

6,723

18,508

8,278

AGE INTERNATIONAL,INC.

:Millions of Yen

1,776

736

2,019

903

フーデックスグループ

:Thousands of Euro

118,161

12,661

132,115

12,195

FOODEX Group

:Millions of Yen

15,463

1,656

16,200

1,495

タザキフーズ

:Thousands of Pound

29,443

2,049

33,754

1,165

TAZAKI FOODS LTD.

:Millions of Yen

4,360

303

4,690

161

ミューチャルトレーディング

US

:Thousands of US dollar

250,196

9,218

273,307

4,194

Mutual Trading Co., Inc.

:Millions of Yen

27,424

1,010

29,826

457

ニッポンフード

AUS

:Thousands of Australian dollar

40,243

373

41,480

1,992

Nippon Food Supplies Company Pty Ltd

:Millions of Yen

3,342

31

3,165

152

ﾀｶﾗﾊﾞｲｵﾖｰﾛｯﾊﾟS.A.S. （連結）

:Thousands of Euro

17,723

968

18,790

600

Takara Bio Europe S.A.S. Consolidated

:Millions of Yen

2,319

126

2,304

73

宝生物工程(大連)

:Thousands of Yuan

171,117

39,327

154,543

45,445

Takara Biotechnology (Dalian) Co.,Ltd.

:Millions of Yen

2,881

662

2,455

722

宝日医生物技術(北京)

:Thousands of Yuan

263,935

47,111

291,921

57,363

Takara Biomedical TechnologyBeijing) Co., Ltd.

:Millions of Yen

4,444

793

4,638

911

ﾀｶﾗｺﾘｱﾊﾞｲｵﾒﾃﾞｨｶﾙ

万 ｳ

:Millions of Won

7,558

1,233

8,100

1,254

Takara Korea Biomedical Inc.

:Millions of Yen

759

123

761

117

タカラバイオDSSインド

ｲ ﾝ ﾄ ﾞ

ﾙ ﾋ ﾟ ｰ

:Thousands of Rupee

146,232

2,829

173,217

14,468

DSS Takara Bio India Private Limited

:Millions of Yen

239

4

270

22

タカラバイオUSA

US

:Thousands of US dollar

73,958

8,655

73,491

8,242

Takara Bio USA, Inc.

:Millions of Yen

8,106

948

8,020

899

④ 宝酒造 売上総利益増減要因 :Factors of change in Gross profit of Takara Shuzo

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

対前期増減

Change from FY2019(1Q-3Q)

増減計

数量差

単価差

Total Change

Change in quantities

Change in unit price

売上総利益 計

762

246

516

Gross profit

（主な内訳）

焼酎 Shochu

1,293

1,233

60

清酒 Sake

478

294

184

ｿﾌﾄｱﾙｺｰﾙ飲料Light-alcohol refreshers

+1,039

+1,048

9

本みりん Hon Mirin

5

+126

132

（参考）原価コストダウン

△ 757

※上記数量差および単価差に含む

Reference :Cost reduction

*Included in changes above

※利益の増加要因を「+」、減少要因を「△」で表示

*An increasing factor and a decreasing factor on profit are shown + and ｢△｣, respectively

⑤ 宝ホールディングス（連結）要約損益計算書（p.1）における「その他」の内訳

Breakdown of "Other" segment in the Consolidated Statements of Income of Takara Holdings Inc. (Summary) (p.1)

2019年3月期第3四半期 実績

2020年3月期第3四半期 実績

FY2019(1Q-3Q) Actual

FY2020(1Q-3Q) Actual

売上高

営業利益

売上高

営業利益

Net Sales

Operating income(Δ:loss)

Net Sales

Operating income(Δ:loss)

物流事業 Transportation

10,876

504

11,043

523

宝ホールディングス（不動産事業） Takara Holdings (Real estate business)

402

330

400

336

その他 Other

14,314

815

13,200

856

「その他」計 Total "Other"

25,593

1,651

24,644

1,716

PAGE 7/8

Reference Data

7. 2020年3月期 連結業績予想数値の修正 :Revision of Consolidated Business Results Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2020

宝ホールディングス（連結） :Takara Holdings Inc. Consolidated

（百万円 :Millions of Yen

2019年3月期

2020年3月期

対前期

対11/12予想

FY2019

FY2020_Apr. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020

Change from FY2019

Change from forecast announced Nov. 2019

実績(a)

11/12予想(b)

2/13予想(c)

増減(c-a)

比(c/a)

増減(c-b)

比(c/b)

Actual

Forecast

Forecast

Change

%

Change

%

(a)

announced Nov. 2019 (b)

announced Feb. 2020 (c)

(c-a)

(c/a)

(c-b)

(c/b)

宝酒造

152,457

157,787

153,074

616

100.4%

4,713

97.0%

Takara Shuzo

宝酒造インターナショナルグループ

77,834

81,546

82,219

4,384

105.6%

673

100.8%

Takara Shuzo International Group

タカラバイオ グループ

35,841

33,900

34,300

1,541

95.7%

400

101.2%

Takara Bio Group

その他

32,742

31,985

31,748

994

97.0%

237

99.3%

Other

調整額

21,431

21,218

21,341

90

123

Adjustment

売上高

277,443

284,000

280,000

2,556

100.9%

4,000

98.6%

Net sales

売上原価

168,694

173,500

171,500

2,805

101.7%

2,000

98.8%

Cost of sales

売上総利益

108,749

110,500

108,500

249

99.8%

2,000

98.2%

Gross profit

運送費、保管料

10,162

11,000

10,900

737

107.3%

100

99.1%

Transportation and storage

広告宣伝費

2,755

2,000

2,000

755

72.6%

100.0%

Advertising

販売促進費

34,012

35,500

35,400

1,387

104.1%

100

99.7%

Sales promotion

研究開発費

4,708

4,400

4,400

308

93.4%

100.0%

Research and development

管理費、その他

39,305

40,100

40,500

1,194

103.0%

400

101.0%

Other, net

販売費及び一般管理費

90,945

93,000

93,200

2,254

102.5%

200

100.2%

SG&A expenses

宝酒造

5,948

5,760

3,848

2,100

64.7%

1,912

66.8%

Takara Shuzo

宝酒造インターナショナルグループ

4,532

3,795

3,576

956

78.9%

219

94.2%

Takara Shuzo International Group

タカラバイオ グループ

5,463

6,200

6,200

736

113.5%

100.0%

Takara Bio Group

その他

1,954

2,043

2,035

80

104.1%

8

99.6%

Other

調整額

95

298

359

263

60

Adjustment

営業利益（△：損失）

17,804

17,500

15,300

2,504

85.9%

2,200

87.4%

Operating income(Δ:loss)

受取利息・配当金

800

800

800

0

100.0%

100.0%

Interest and Dividends income

その他営業外収益

660

600

600

60

90.8%

100.0%

Other, net

営業外収益

1,461

1,400

1,400

61

95.8%

100.0%

Non-operating income

支払利息

387

400

400

12

103.3%

100.0%

Interest and discounts expenses

その他営業外費用

518

500

600

81

115.7%

100

120.0%

Other, net

営業外費用

905

900

1,000

94

110.4%

100

111.1%

Non-operating expenses

経常利益（△：損失）

18,359

18,000

15,700

2,659

85.5%

2,300

87.2%

Ordinary income(Δ:loss)

特別利益

696

800

1,200

503

172.2%

400

150.0%

Extraordinary income

特別損失

1,397

1,100

1,500

102

107.3%

400

136.4%

Extraordinary loss

税金等調整前当期純利益（△：損失）

17,658

17,700

15,400

2,258

87.2%

2,300

87.0%

Income before income taxes(Δ:loss)

法人税、住民税及び事業税

5,443

5,400

5,200

110

97.9%

200

96.3%

Current income taxes

法人税等調整額

132

Deferred income taxes

当期純利益（△：損失）

12,347

12,300

10,200

2,147

82.6%

2,100

82.9%

Net income(Δ:loss)

非支配株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失）

1,936

1,900

1,600

336

82.6%

300

84.2%

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss)

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失）

10,411

10,400

8,600

1,811

82.6%

1,800

82.7%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss)

設備投資額（有形・無形）

10,671

15,670

15,670

4,998

146.8%

100.0%

Capital expenditures

減価償却費（有形・無形）

6,490

7,400

7,350

859

113.2%

50

99.3%

Depreciation and Amortization

のれん償却額

865

830

830

35

95.9%

100.0%

Amortization of goodwill

PAGE 8/8

Financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 03:02:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:01pInteractive Children's Books Market 2020-2024 | Using Interactive Books for Early Literacy to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:53pUNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS : FY2019 Results Presentation
PU
10:53pHAPPILY EVER AFTER : Best Buy employee, family together at last
PU
10:51pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SIX, SPR and WBK
GL
10:51pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FSCT, PTLA and QD
GL
10:51pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OPRA, WBK, SPR and SSL
GL
10:51pTRULIEVE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Trulieve Cannabis Corp. - TCNNF
BU
10:48pUNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS : FY2019 Corporate Governance Statement & Appendix 4G
PU
10:47pROKMASTER RESOURCES : Makes First Option Payment in Connection with Option to Acquire 100% of the Revel Ridge Gold-Polymetallic Project
AQ
10:43pFIRST RESOURCES : Notice of Book Closure Date of Dividend
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
2Musk's SpaceX rocket production facility approved by Port of Los Angeles
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : and U.S. regulators strongly criticized over role of Autopilot in crash
4DENTSU GROUP INC. : DENTSU : shares slide to 7 year lows on Olympics cancellation fears
5CAPITALAND LIMITED : CAPITALAND : 4Q Net Profit Surged

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group