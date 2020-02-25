Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 0 02/25/2020 | 10:03pm EST Send by mail :

The original disclosure in Japanese was released on February 13, 2020 at 15:30 (GMT+9) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 FY2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) [UNAUDITED] Company name: Takara Holdings Inc. Stock exchange listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange (1st section) Code number: 2531 URL: https://www.takara.co.jp/ Company representative: Mutsumi Kimura, President Contact: Takuya Kakemi, General Manager of Investor Relations Dept. TEL：(075)241-5124 Quarterly statement filing date (as planned): February 14, 2020 Notes: 1. The accompanying financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan. 2. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen. 1. Results for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019) Consolidated Operating results Note: Percentages indicated changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year. Nine months ended Nine months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Millions of yen) (%) (Millions of yen) (%) Net sales 212,172 0.7 210,622 3.1 Operating income (loss) 12,836 (14.5) 15,015 10.4 Ordinary income (loss) 13,290 (13.8) 15,420 10.3 Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent 8,300 (7.3) 8,952 (13.9) Net income (loss) per share (Yen) 41.61 44.85 Fully diluted net income per share (Yen) - - Note: Comprehensive income (loss) 6,406 (5.9) 6,807 (54.2) (2) Consolidated Financial position As of December 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2019 (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) Total assets 287,676 287,106 Net assets 180,804 179,795 Equity ratio (%) 51.8 51.6 (Reference) Equity 149,065 148,197 2. Dividends Dividend per share (Yen) Year ended March 31, Year ending March 31, Year ending March 31, 2019 2020 2020 (Forecast) First quarter end - - Second quarter end - - Third quarter end - - Year end 18.00 20.00 Annual 18.00 20.00 Note: Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast : No 3. Forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) Note: Percentages indicated changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year. Year ending March 31, 2020 (Millions of yen) (%) Net sales 280,000 0.9 Operating income (loss) 15,300 (14.1) Ordinary income (loss) 15,700 (14.5) Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent 8,600 (17.4) Net income per share (Yen) 43.20 Note: Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast : Yes 4. Others Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation): No Accounting procedures specific to quarterly consolidated financial statements: No Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes based on revisions of accounting standard: Yes Changes other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Restatement: No Number of outstanding shares (common stock) Number of outstanding shares at the end of each period (Treasury stocks are included): As of December 31, 2019 201,699,743 shares As of March 31, 2019 201,699,743 shares 2) Number of treasury stocks at the end of each period: As of December 31, 2019 3,577,758 shares As of March 31, 2019 2,069,706 shares 3) Average number of outstanding shares in each period: Nine months ended December 31, 2019 199,495,658 shares Nine months ended December 31, 2018 199,630,283 shares Contents of the attached document 1. Qualitative Information for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019…………………………………………………. 2 Consolidated Financial Results………………………………………………………………………………………... 2 Consolidated Financial Position……………………………………………………………………………………….. 3 Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Forecasts…………………………………………………………... 4 2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes…………………………………………………………………... 5 Consolidated Balance Sheets………………………………………………………………………………………….. 5 (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income………………………. 7 (Consolidated Statements of Income)……………………………………………………………………………….... 7 (For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018) (Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)……………………………………………………………….. 8 (For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018) Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements ………………………………………………………………………..... 9 (Notes on Premise of Going Concern) ……………………………………………………………………………….. 9 (Notes on Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity) ………………………………………………………………. 9 (Changes in Accounting Policies) ……………………………………………………………………………………. 9 (Segment Information) ……………………………………………………………………………………………….. 9 (Significant Subsequent Events)……………………………………………………………………………………… 10 ○Supplement for the Consolidated Financial Statements － 1 － 1. Qualitative Information for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 (1) Consolidated Financial Results In the nine months ended December 31, 2019, although some weakness persisted, primarily for exports, the Japanese economy maintained a moderate recovery backed by continued improvements in the employment and income environment. While the moderate recovery overall is expected to continue overseas, the global economic outlook remains uncertain, mainly due to such factors as the developments around trade issues, the impact of the U.K. withdrawal from the EU, and the slowdown in the Chinese economy. Under these economic circumstances, under the Takara Group Medium-Term Management Plan FY2020, which is the last step towards achieving its long-term Takara Group Vision 2020, the Company is aiming to build up a great number of fields in which it can beat competitors and establish a balanced business foundation able to grow revenues significantly, no matter what environmental changes occur, by further increasing the overseas sales ratio together with having a full product line-up and many products with a competitive edge, both in Japan and overseas. As a result, in the nine months ended December 31, 2019, net sales were up 0.7% year on year to ¥212,172 million. Gross profit fell 1.1% year on year to ¥82,004 million. Operating income decreased by 14.5% year on year to ¥12,836 million while ordinary income fell 13.8% year on year to ¥13,290 million. Net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 7.3% year on year to ¥8,300 million. Results by business segment were as follows. [Takara Shuzo] For alcoholic beverages, in the nine months ended December 31, 2019, while sales of light-alcohol refreshers remained robust, sales of shochu and sake fell, and sales of alcoholic beverages overall declined. In the seasonings, sales increased as sales of mirin and cooking sake grew. Sales of raw alcohol and other products were up as sales of raw alcohol for alcoholic beverages remained strong. As a result, net sales for the Takara Shuzo Group fell 0.1% year on year to ¥118,897 million. Cost of sales increased by 0.9% year on year to ¥71,578 million. Consequently, gross profit fell 1.6% year on year to ¥47,318 million. SG&A expenses were up by 2.3% year on year to ¥42,334 million, due to increases in promotion expenses and other expenses. Accordingly, the Takara Shuzo Group recorded operating income down 25.4% year on year to ¥4,983 million. [Takara Shuzo International Group] In the nine months ended December 31, 2019, sales for the Japanese Food Wholesale Business in overseas markets remained robust for Mutual Trading Co., Inc. (U.S.) and other companies. Sales of products such as whiskey also increased in the Overseas Alcoholic Beverage Business. As a result, net sales for the Takara Shozo International Group increased by 6.4% to ¥60,461 million. Cost of sales increased by 7.5% year on year to ¥43,194 million. Consequently, gross profit rose by 3.7% year on year to ¥17,266 million. SG&A expenses were up by 11.5% year on year to ¥14,953 million due mainly to increases in personnel and transportation expenses. Accordingly, the Takara Shuzo International Group recorded operating income down 28.4% to ¥2,313 million. [Takara Bio Group] Net sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 were down by 5.1% year on year to ¥24,558 million due to a decrease in sales of scientific instruments and the impact from the transfer of both the functional food and the mushroom businesses during the previous fiscal year although sales of mainstay research reagents and contract research services increased. Cost of sales fell 10.8% year on year to ¥9,767 million, due to a lower cost rate with changes in the structure of sales for each product, and gross profit decreased 1.0% year on year to ¥14,791 million. SG&A expenses decreased by 5.2% year on year to ¥10,911 million due to a decrease in research and development expenses and other factors. Accordingly, operating income increased by 13.0% year on year to ¥3,879 million. [Other] Net sales of the Other segment for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 declined 3.7% to ¥24,644 million as Takara Healthcare Inc. was excluded from the scope of consolidation during the previous fiscal year accompanying the sale of shares in that company although sales in the logistics business and other businesses increased. Cost of sales declined by 1.1% year on year to ¥21,393 million. Consequently, gross profit decreased by 18.1% year on year to ¥3,251 million. SG&A expenses fell by 33.8% year on year to ¥1,535 million due mainly to decreases in personnel and advertisement expenses. As a result, operating income increased by 3.9% year on year to ¥1,716 million. － 2 － Breakdown of sales results by product category Equivalent Period of Period under Review Previous Fiscal Year YoY Segment (From April 1, 2019, (From April 1, 2018, Comparison to December 31, 2019) to December 31, 2018) Product category Amount (Millions of yen) Amount (Millions of yen) (%) Takara Shuzo Shochu 41,186 38,026 92.3 Sake 17,524 16,860 96.2 Light-alcohol refreshers 29,742 32,603 109.6 Other alcoholic beverages 5,051 4,970 98.4 Alcoholic beverages total 93,505 92,460 98.9 Hon Mirin 11,032 11,238 101.9 Other seasonings 7,779 8,222 105.7 Seasonings total 18,811 19,461 103.5 Raw alcohol, etc 6,683 6,975 104.4 Total 119,001 118,897 99.9 Takara Shuzo International Group Overseas Alcoholic 7,616 8,010 105.2 Beverages Business Japanese Food Wholesales Business in 50,591 53,881 106.5 overseas markets Other 48 190 393.6 Elimination of intraGroup transaction on (1,413) (1,622) － consolidation Total 56,843 60,461 106.4 Takara Bio Group 25,888 24,558 94.9 Reported segment total 201,732 203,917 101.1 Other 25,593 24,644 96.3 Segment total 227,326 228,562 100.5 Sales not allocated to business segments and (16,703) (16,389) － intersegment transactions Total 210,622 212,172 100.7 Notes: Amounts include alcohol tax but do not include consumption tax. (2) Consolidated Financial Position As of December 31, 2019, current assets were ¥171,418 million, a decrease of ¥3,592 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to decreases in securities of ¥11,162 million and cash and deposits of ¥3,977 million and an increase in notes and accounts receivable-trade of ¥8,716 million. Noncurrent assets were ¥116,257 million, an increase of ¥4,162 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to an increase of ¥6,357 million in property, plant and equipment and a decrease of ¥1,795 million in intangible assets. As a result, total assets were ¥287,676 million, an increase of ¥569 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. As of December 31, 2019, current liabilities were ¥61,034 million, an increase of ¥3,212 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to increases of ¥5,000 million in current portion of bonds due to transfer from noncurrent liabilities, ¥1,526 million in accrued alcohol tax, and ¥2,524 million in Other, which includes accounts payable. There was also a decrease of ¥5,163 million in short-term loans payable. Noncurrent liabilities were ¥45,836 million, a decrease of ¥3,652 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to a decrease in bonds of ¥5,000 million. － 3 － As a result, total liabilities were ¥106,871 million, a decrease of ¥440 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. As of December 31, 2019, total net assets were ¥180,804 million, an increase of ¥1,009 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to an increase in retained earnings of ¥4,782 million and a decrease in foreign currency translation adjustment of ¥3,074 million. As a result, the equity ratio totaled 51.8%, compared with 51.6% at the end of the previous fiscal year. (3) Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Forecasts The Company has revised the full-year consolidated results forecasts published on November 12, 2019 in view of the consolidated business results in the nine months ended December 31, 2019 and recent circumstances. The Company has revised the full-year forecast for net sales down by ¥4,000 million from the previously published forecast as net sales at Takara Shuzo for the third quarter (October 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019), which is the period of peak demand, underperformed the plan among other factors. In terms of profit, the Company has revised the forecasts for operating income and ordinary income down by ¥2,200 million and ¥2,300 million respectively as in addition to underperforming the plan for net sales at Takara Shuzo, there have been hikes in the price of raw materials and increases in transport and SG&A expenses plus continued increases in procurement costs and hikes in transport and personnel expenses due to exchange rate fluctuations at the Takara Shuzo International Group. Net income attributable to owners of the parent has been revised down by ¥1,800 million from the previously published forecast due to the expectation of an increase in losses related to noncurrent assets at the Takara Bio Group in addition to the aforementioned factors. The details of the revised consolidated results forecasts are on page 8/8 "Supplement for the Consolidated Financial Statements." (Full-Year Consolidated Results Forecasts) Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to Net income per owners of the share parent Previous forecast (A) (Millions of (Millions of (Millions of (Millions of (Yen) yen) yen) yen) yen) (published November 12, 52.10 284,000 17,500 18,000 10,400 2019) Revised forecast (B) 280,000 15,300 15,700 8,600 43.20 Difference (B - A) (4,000) (2,200) (2,300) (1,800) － Difference (%) (1.4) (12.6) (12.8) (17.3) － Reference: Business results for previous fiscal 277,443 17,804 18,359 10,411 52.15 year (Ended March 31, 2019) Previous exchange rate forecasts: USD1 = JPY108.30, EUR1 = JPY121.30, GBP1 = JPY134.50

Current exchange rate forecasts: USD1 = JPY109.03, EUR1 = JPY122.03, GBP1 = JPY139.19 － 4 － 2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of Yen) As of Mar. 31, 2019 As of Dec. 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 49,415 45,438 Notes and accounts receivable-trade 59,780 68,497 Securities 16,089 4,927 Merchandise and finished goods 40,600 41,212 Work in process 1,341 1,610 Raw materials and supplies 4,093 5,030 Other 4,006 5,016 Allowance for doubtful accounts (315) (314) Total current assets 175,011 171,418 Noncurrent assets Property, plant and equipment 60,576 66,934 Intangible assets Goodwill 12,400 11,263 Other 7,514 6,855 Total intangible assets 19,914 18,118 Investments and other assets Investment securities 26,143 26,797 Other 5,520 4,470 Allowance for doubtful accounts (60) (64) Total investments and other assets 31,603 31,204 Total noncurrent assets 112,094 116,257 Total assets 287,106 287,676 - 5 - (Millions of Yen) As of Mar. 31, 2019 As of Dec. 31, 2019 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable-trade 16,374 16,971 Short-term loans payable 9,960 4,796 Current portion of bonds - 5,000 Accrued alcohol tax 10,224 11,751 Accrued expenses 5,809 5,455 Income taxes payable 1,879 1,613 Provision 4,681 4,029 Other 8,891 11,416 Total current liabilities 57,822 61,034 Noncurrent liabilities Bonds payable 25,000 20,000 Long-term loans payable 5,415 5,454 Net defined benefit liability 8,757 8,775 Long-term deposits received 5,337 5,331 Other 4,977 6,275 Total noncurrent liabilities 49,489 45,836 Total liabilities 107,311 106,871 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 13,226 13,226 Capital surplus 2,417 2,417 Retained earnings 124,788 129,571 Treasury stock (1,368) (2,950) Total shareholders' equity 139,064 142,263 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 9,814 10,599 Deferred gains or losses on hedges 114 101 Foreign currency translation adjustment (196) (3,270) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (599) (628) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 9,133 6,801 Noncontrolling interests 31,597 31,739 Total net assets 179,795 180,804 Total liabilities and net assets 287,106 287,676 - 6 - (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statements of Income) (For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018) (Millions of Yen) FY2019 FY2020 (Apr. 1, 2018 - (Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2018) Dec. 31, 2019) Net sales 210,622 212,172 Cost of sales 127,706 130,168 Gross profit 82,915 82,004 Selling, general and administrative expenses 67,900 69,167 Operating income 15,015 12,836 Non-operating income Dividends income 553 585 Other 512 697 Total non-operating income 1,065 1,283 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 276 303 Foreign exchange losses 88 209 Other 296 315 Total non-operating expenses 661 829 Ordinary income 15,420 13,290 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of investment securities 0 1,130 Insurance claim income 71 - Other 9 163 Total extraordinary income 81 1,294 Extraordinary loss Loss on sales and retirement of non-current assets 128 233 Impairment loss 696 - Provision for environmental measures - 415 Other 249 139 Total extraordinary losses 1,075 787 Income before income taxes 14,426 13,797 Income taxes-current 4,627 4,019 Income taxes-deferred (310) 305 Total income taxes 4,316 4,324 Net income 10,110 9,473 Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 1,157 1,172 Net income attributable to owners of the parent 8,952 8,300 - 7 - (Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018) (Millions of Yen) FY2019 FY2020 (Apr. 1, 2018 - (Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2018) Dec. 31, 2019) Net income 10,110 9,473 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (2,641) 785 Deferred gains or losses on hedges 214 (13) Foreign currency translation adjustment (875) (3,820) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (0) (18) Total other comprehensive income (3,302) (3,067) Comprehensive income 6,807 6,406 (Comprehensive income attributable to) Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the 5,931 5,969 parent Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling 875 436 interest - 8 - Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on Premise of Going Concern)

(Changes in Accounting Policies)

Overseas subsidiaries that apply U.S. GAAP adopted ASU No. 2014-09 Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASU No. 2014-09") effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year. The method of recognizing the cumulative impact due to the adoption of the standard on the commencement date of adoption, which is permitted as an interim measure, was employed for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09.

Accompanying this, revenue is recognized at the time of transfer to the customer of the promised goods or services in an amount that reflects the consideration that the entity expects to be entitled to in exchange for those goods and services.

The impact on the Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements from the adoption of this accounting standard is immaterial.

Overseas subsidiaries that apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adopted IFRS 16 Leases ("IFRS 16") effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year. The method of recognizing the cumulative impact due to the adoption of the standard on the commencement date of adoption, which is permitted as an interim measure, was employed for the adoption of IFRS 16.

Accompanying this, as a rule, the lessee recognizes all leases as assets and liabilities on the commencement date of adoption.

The impact on the Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements from the adoption of this accounting standard is immaterial. (Segment Information) I. Equivalent Period of Previous Fiscal Year (From April 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018) 1. Net sales and Income (Loss) by Reported Segment (Millions of yen) Reported Segment Amount recognized in Takara Takara Other Total Adjustment consolidated Takara Shuzo (Note: 1) (Note: 2) quarterly Bio Subtotal statements of Shuzo Internatio Group income nal Group (Note: 3) Net sales External customers 118,520 56,625 25,480 200,626 9,996 210,622 0 210,622 Intersegment 481 217 407 1,106 15,597 16,703 (16,703) － Total 119,001 56,843 25,888 201,732 25,593 227,326 (16,703) 210,622 Segment income (loss) 6,683 3,230 3,432 13,346 1,651 14,997 18 15,015 Notes: 1. Other includes business segments that are not part of reported segments, such as the Company's real estate rental business and the transportation business of domestic Group companies among others. Details of adjustment amounts are as follows. Net sales to external customers are income from business contracting recorded at the Company. Segment income (loss) comprises intersegment eliminations of ¥55 million and loss of the Company not allocated to business segments of ¥ 37 million. Segment income (loss) has been adjusted to the operating income of consolidated quarterly statements of income. 2. Information on Impairment Loss on Noncurrent Assets, Goodwill, etc. by Reportable Segment (Significant Impairment Losses Concerning Noncurrent Asset) Impairment losses relating to business assets which are expected to be idle and assets relating to a planned business transfer have been recorded in the Takara Bio Group segment as extraordinary loss. The amount of impairment losses recorded was ¥696 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2018. － 9 － Period under Review (From April 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019)

1. Net Sales and Income (Loss) by Reported Segment (Millions of yen) Reported Segment Amount recognized in Takara Takara Other Total Adjustment consolidated Takara Shuzo (Note: 1) (Note: 2) quarterly Bio Subtotal Shuzo Internatio statements of Group nal Group income (Note: 3) Net sales External customers 118,411 60,214 24,557 203,183 8,984 212,167 5 212,172 Intersegment 485 246 1 733 15,660 16,394 (16,394) － Total 118,897 60,461 24,558 203,917 24,644 228,562 (16,389) 212,172 Segment income 4,983 2,313 3,879 11,176 1,716 12,892 (56) 12,836 Notes: 1. Other includes business segments that are not part of reported segments, such as the Company's real estate rental business and the transportation business of domestic Group companies among others. 2. Details of adjustment amounts are as follows. Net sales to external customers are income from business contracting recorded at the Company. Segment income (loss) comprises intersegment eliminations of ¥36 million and loss of the Company not allocated to business segments of ¥ 92 million. 3. Segment income (loss) has been adjusted to the operating income of consolidated quarterly statements of income. 2. Information on Impairment Loss on Noncurrent Assets, Goodwill, etc. by Reportable Segment No items to report. (Significant Subsequent Events) (Significant Facility investment) The Company has resolved a facility investment in Takara Bio USA, Inc. (TBUSA), a consolidated subsidiary company at the board of directors' meeting held on January 23, 2020. Reason for facility investment

The reason is that TBUSA utilizes as a new facility. Also, TBUSA plans for relocation at the time of terminating the agreement of the current lease set in August 2021. Outline of facility investment (1) Location Bay area, California, USA (2) Purpose Land, building and interior construction located newly (3) Investment amount About 76 million U.S. dollars 3. Installation time of equipment 2020 Land and building obtained 2021 Planned for completion of interior construction 2021 Planned for relocation 4. Significant impact on marketing and productivity No impact on the current consolidated fiscal year. － 10 － (Acquisition of Treasury Stock and the Cancellation of Treasury Stock) The meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on November 12, 2019, approved the acquisition of treasury stock based on the provisions for Article 156 of the Companies Act described in Article 165 (3) of the same act and the cancellation of treasury stock based on the provision of Article 178 of the Companies Act. Reasons for the acquisition and cancellation of treasury stock

In accordance with the financial policy stated in the Takara Group Medium-Term Management Plan FY2020, which is to"maintain a strong balance sheet and make growth-oriented investments while also improving our ROE and achieving proper stock price levels by providing appropriate shareholder returns," treasury stock is to be acquired to promote the efficient use of capital in addition to raising shareholder value per share and enhancing the return of profit to shareholders.

In addition, the Company will cancel its treasury stock in accordance with the Company's policy on ownership of treasury stock. Details of acquisition of treasury stock (1) Classification of stock to be acquired Common stock of the Company (2) Number of shares to be acquired 2.0 million shares (upper limit) (1.00% of total number of shares issued and outstanding (excluding treasury stock)) (3) Total cost of acquisition 2.0 billion yen (upper limit) (4) Period of acquisition November 18, 2019 to January 17, 2020 (5) Method of acquisition Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange 3. Details of cancellation of treasury stock (1) Classification of stock to be cancelled Common stock of the Company (2) Number of shares to be cancelled 2.0 million shares (0.99% of total number of shares issued and outstanding before cancellation) (3) Scheduled cancellation date January 31, 2020 As resolved by the above of the Company's Board of Directors, the Company acquired and cancelled treasury stock as outlined below. 1. Acquisition of treasury stock (1) Classification of stock to be acquired Common stock of the Company (2) Number of shares acquired 1,925,300shares (3) Total cost of acquisition ¥1,999,916,400 (4) Period of acquisition November 18, 2019 to January 9, 2020 (5) Method of acquisition Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange 2. Cancellation of treasury stock (1) Classification of stock cancelled Common stock of the Company (2) Number of shares cancelled 2,000,000 shares (3) Date of cancellation January 31, 2020 － 11 － 2020年3月期 第3四半期決算短信補足資料 Supplement for the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 1. 宝ホールディングス（連結） Takara Holdings Inc. ‐Consolidated‐ グループ別要約損益計算書 Consolidated Statements of Income by Business Group (Summary) 2. 宝酒造 Takara Shuzo 要約損益計算書 Statements of Income (Summary) 3. 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ Takara Shuzo International Group 要約損益計算書 Statements of Income (Summary) 4. タカラバイオグループ Takara Bio Group 要約損益計算書 Statements of Income (Summary) 5. 6年間の財務サマリー（グループ別） Six-Year Financial Summary by Business Group 6. 2020年3月期第3四半期 参考資料 Reference Data for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 7. 2020年3月期 連結業績予想数値の修正 Revision of Consolidated Business Results Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2020 ＩＲ部 Investor Relations Dept. TEL 075(241)5124 FAX 075(241)5194 E-Mail ir@takara.co.jp 将来見通しに関する注意事項 この資料中の当社および当社グループの現在の計画、見通し、戦略、確信などのうち、歴史的事実でないもの は、将来の業績に関する見通しであり、これらは現時点において入手可能な情報から得られた当社経営陣の判 断に基づくものですが、重大なリスクや不確実性を含んでいる情報から得られた多くの仮定および考えに基づき なされたものであります。実際の業績は、さまざまな要素によりこれら予測とは大きく異なる結果となり得ることをご 承知おきください。 実際の業績に影響を与える要素には、経済情勢、特に消費動向、為替レートの変動、法律・行政制度の変化、 競合会社の価格・製品戦略による圧力、当社の既存製品および新製品の販売力の低下、生産中断、当社の知 的所有権に対する侵害、急速な技術革新、重大な訴訟における不利な判決等がありますが、業績に影響を与え る要素はこれらに限定されるものではありません。 Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this document, other than those based on historical fact, concerning the current plans, prospects, strategies and expectations of the Company and its Group represent forecasts of future results. While such statements are based on the conclusions of management according to information available at the time of writing, they reflect many assumptions and opinions derived from information that includes major risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary significantly from these forecasts due to various factors. Factors that could influence actual results include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, especially trends in consumer spending, as well as exchange rate fluctuations, changes in laws and government systems, pressure from competitors' prices and product strategies, declines in selling power of the Company's existing and new products, disruptions to production, violations of the Company's intellectual property rights, rapid advances in technology and unfavorable verdicts in major litigation. 宝ホールディングス株式会社 ＩＲ部 Takara Holdings Inc. Investor Relations Dept. TEL 075(241)5124 FAX 075(241)5194 E-Mail ir@takara.co.jp 1. 宝ホールディングス（連結） Takara Holdings Inc. ‐Consolidated‐ グループ別要約損益計算書 Consolidated Statements of Income by Business Group (Summary) （百万円 Millions of Yen） 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 第3四半期累計 第3四半期累計 Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019 実績(a) 実績(b) 増減(b-a) 比(b/a) FY2019(1Q-3Q) FY2020(1Q-3Q) Change YOY% Actual (a) Actual (b) (b-a) (b/a) 宝酒造 119,001 118,897 △ 103 99.9% Takara Shuzo 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ 56,843 60,461 3,617 106.4% Takara Shuzo International Group タカラバイオ グループ 25,888 24,558 △ 1,329 94.9% Takara Bio Group その他 25,593 24,644 △ 948 96.3% Other 調整額 △ 16,703 △ 16,389 314 － Adjustment 売上高 210,622 212,172 1,550 100.7% Net sales 売上原価 127,706 130,168 2,461 101.9% Cost of sales 売上総利益 82,915 82,004 △ 911 98.9% Gross profit 運送費、保管料 7,823 8,334 510 106.5% Transportation and storage 広告宣伝費 2,289 1,645 △ 643 71.9% Advertising 販売促進費 25,131 26,071 940 103.7% Sales promotion 研究開発費 3,444 3,112 △ 331 90.4% Research and development 管理費、その他 29,210 30,002 792 102.7% Other, net 販売費及び一般管理費 67,900 69,167 1,267 101.9% SG&A expenses 宝酒造 6,683 4,983 △ 1,699 74.6% Takara Shuzo 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ 3,230 2,313 △ 917 71.6% Takara Shuzo International Group タカラバイオ グループ 3,432 3,879 446 113.0% Takara Bio Group その他 1,651 1,716 65 103.9% Other 調整額 18 △ 56 △ 74 － Adjustment 営業利益（△：損失） 15,015 12,836 △ 2,179 85.5% Operating income(Δ:loss) 受取利息・配当金 691 788 96 113.9% Interest and Dividends income その他営業外収益 373 495 121 132.6% Other, net 営業外収益 1,065 1,283 218 120.5% Non-operating income 支払利息 276 303 27 109.9% Interest and discounts expenses その他営業外費用 384 525 141 136.7% Other, net 営業外費用 661 829 168 125.5% Non-operating expenses 経常利益（△：損失） 15,420 13,290 △ 2,129 86.2% Ordinary income(Δ:loss) 特別利益 81 1,294 1,213 1592.1% Extraordinary income 特別損失 1,075 787 △ 287 73.3% Extraordinary loss 税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失） 14,426 13,797 △ 628 95.6% Income(Δ:loss) before income taxes 法人税、住民税及び事業税 4,627 4,019 △ 607 86.9% Current income taxes 法人税等調整額 △ 310 305 615 － Deferred income taxes 四半期純利益（△：損失） 10,110 9,473 △ 637 93.7% Net income(Δ:loss) 非支配株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失） 1,157 1,172 14 101.3% Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss) 親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失） 8,952 8,300 △ 651 92.7% Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss) 設備投資額（有形・無形） 5,156 10,635 5,479 206.3% Capital expenditures 減価償却費（有形・無形） 4,813 5,310 496 110.3% Depreciation and Amortization のれん償却額 646 629 △ 17 97.3% Amortization of goodwill 営業外収益 受取利息202、受取配当金585 など Non-operating income Interest income 202, Dividends income 585, etc. 営業外費用 支払利息177、社債利息125、為替差損209 など Non-operating expenses Interest expense 177, Interest on bonds 125, Foreign exchange losses 209 etc. 特別利益 投資有価証券売却益 1,130 など Extraordinary income Gain on sales of investment securities 1,130 etc. 特別損失 固定資産除売却損 233 など Extraordinary loss Loss on sales and retirement of non-current assets 233 etc. PAGE 1/8 Takara Holdings Inc. ‐Consolidated‐ 2. 宝酒造 :Takara Shuzo 要約損益計算書 Statements of Income (Summary) 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 第3四半期累計 第3四半期累計 Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019 実績(a) 実績(b) 増減(b-a) 比(b/a) FY2019(1Q-3Q) FY2020(1Q-3Q) Change YOY% Actual (a) Actual (b) (b-a) (b/a) 焼酎 41,186 38,026 △ 3,159 92.3% Shochu 清酒 17,524 16,860 △ 664 96.2% Sake ソフトアルコール飲料 29,742 32,603 2,860 109.6% Light-alcohol refreshers その他酒類 5,051 4,970 △ 81 98.4% Other liquors 本みりん 11,032 11,238 206 101.9% Hon Mirin その他調味料 7,779 8,222 442 105.7% Other seasonings 原料用アルコール等 6,683 6,975 292 104.4% Raw alcohol 売上高 119,001 118,897 △ 103 99.9% Net sales 売上原価 70,919 71,578 659 100.9% Cost of sales 売上総利益 48,081 47,318 △ 762 98.4% Gross profit 運送費、保管料 5,867 6,286 418 107.1% Transportation and storage 広告宣伝費 1,981 1,524 △ 457 76.9% Advertising 販売促進費 24,148 25,184 1,035 104.3% Sales promotion 研究開発費 275 295 20 107.5% Research and development 管理費、その他 9,124 9,044 △ 80 99.1% Other, net 販売費及び一般管理費 41,397 42,334 936 102.3% SG&A expenses 営業利益（△：損失） 6,683 4,983 △ 1,699 74.6% Operating income(Δ:loss) 営業外収益 749 288 △ 460 38.6% Non-operating income 営業外費用 245 274 29 111.9% Non-operating expenses 経常利益（△：損失） 7,187 4,998 △ 2,188 69.5% Ordinary income(Δ:loss) 特別利益 2 124 121 4149.9% Extraordinary income 特別損失 42 260 218 618.3% Extraordinary loss 税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失） 7,147 4,861 △ 2,285 68.0% Income(Δ:loss) before income taxes 法人税、住民税及び事業税 2,097 1,431 △ 665 68.3% Current income taxes 法人税等調整額 35 141 105 393.5% Deferred income taxes 四半期純利益（△：損失） 5,014 3,288 △ 1,725 65.6% Net income(Δ:loss) 設備投資額（有形・無形） 1,019 4,616 3,596 452.6% Capital expenditures 減価償却費（有形・無形） 1,647 1,934 286 117.4% Depreciation and Amortization PAGE 2/8 Takara Shuzo 3. 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ :Takara Shuzo International Group 要約損益計算書 Statements of Income (Summary) 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 第3四半期累計 第3四半期累計 Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019 実績(a) 実績(b) 増減(b-a) 比(b/a) FY2019(1Q-3Q) FY2020(1Q-3Q) Change YOY% Actual (a) Actual (b) (b-a) (b/a) 海外酒類事業 7,616 8,010 394 105.2% Overseas Alcoholic beverages business 海外日本食材卸事業 50,591 53,881 3,290 106.5% Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets その他 48 190 142 393.6% Other 連結消去 △ 1,413 △ 1,622 △ 208 － Elimination 売上高 56,843 60,461 3,617 106.4% Net sales 売上原価 40,196 43,194 2,998 107.5% Cost of sales 売上総利益 16,647 17,266 619 103.7% Gross profit 運送費、保管料 1,623 1,965 341 121.1% Transportation and storage 広告宣伝費 79 63 △ 15 80.5% Advertising 販売促進費 482 537 54 111.3% Sales promotion 管理費、その他 11,231 12,387 1,155 110.3% Other, net 販売費及び一般管理費 13,416 14,953 1,536 111.5% SG&A expenses 海外酒類事業 1,344 1,534 189 114.1% Overseas Alcoholic beverages business 海外日本食材卸事業 2,939 1,962 △ 977 66.8% Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets その他 △ 707 △ 627 79 － Other 連結消去 △ 347 △ 556 △ 209 － Elimination 営業利益（△：損失） 3,230 2,313 △ 917 71.6% Operating income(Δ:loss) 営業外収益 168 245 77 145.7% Non-operating income 営業外費用 287 251 △ 35 87.6% Non-operating expenses 経常利益（△：損失） 3,111 2,307 △ 804 74.2% Ordinary income(Δ:loss) 特別利益 0 39 39 12051.7% Extraordinary income 特別損失 10 13 2 124.3% Extraordinary loss 税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失） 3,101 2,333 △ 767 75.2% Income(Δ:loss) before income taxes 法人税、住民税及び事業税 916 708 △ 207 77.4% Current income taxes 法人税等調整額 11 24 12 207.8% Deferred income taxes 四半期純利益（△：損失） 2,173 1,600 △ 572 73.6% Net income(Δ:loss) 非支配株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失） 333 104 △ 228 31.4% Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss) 親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失） 1,840 1,496 △ 343 81.3% Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss) 設備投資額（有形・無形） 832 1,436 603 172.4% Capital expenditures 減価償却費（有形・無形） 748 874 126 116.9% Depreciation and Amortization のれん償却額 272 256 △ 16 94.1% Amortization of goodwill PAGE 3/8 Takara Shuzo International Group 4. タカラバイオグループ :Takara Bio Group 要約損益計算書 Statements of Income (Summary) 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 第3四半期累計 第3四半期累計 Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019 実績(a) 実績(b) 増減(b-a) 比(b/a) FY2019(1Q-3Q) FY2020(1Q-3Q) Change YOY% Actual (a) Actual (b) (b-a) (b/a) 研究用試薬 17,093 17,750 657 103.8% Research reagents 理化学機器 1,907 952 △ 955 49.9% Scientific instruments 受託・その他 2,983 3,684 701 123.5% Contracted service and other バイオ産業支援 計 21,984 22,388 403 101.8% Bioindustry 遺伝子医療 2,304 2,170 △ 134 94.2% Gene Therapy その他 1,599 － △ 1,599 － Other 売上高 25,888 24,558 △ 1,329 94.9% Net sales 売上原価 10,947 9,767 △ 1,180 89.2% Cost of sales 売上総利益 14,940 14,791 △ 149 99.0% Gross profit 運送費、保管料 514 332 △ 182 64.6% Transportation and storage 広告宣伝費 38 52 14 136.3% Advertising 販売促進費 544 434 △ 109 79.8% Sales promotion 研究開発費 3,164 2,812 △ 352 88.9% Research and development 管理費、その他 7,244 7,279 34 100.5% Other, net 販売費及び一般管理費 11,507 10,911 △ 595 94.8% SG&A expenses バイオ産業支援 4,138 4,465 327 107.9% Bioindustry 遺伝子医療 885 1,077 191 121.6% Gene Therapy その他 △ 3 － 3 － Other 共通 △ 1,587 △ 1,663 △ 76 － Eliminations/Corporate 営業利益（△：損失） 3,432 3,879 446 113.0% Operating income(Δ:loss) 営業外収益 201 212 11 105.6% Non-operating income 営業外費用 84 195 111 231.4% Non-operating expenses 経常利益（△：損失） 3,549 3,896 346 109.8% Ordinary income(Δ:loss) 特別利益 55 0 △ 54 0.9% Extraordinary income 特別損失 900 13 △ 886 1.5% Extraordinary loss 税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失） 2,703 3,883 1,179 143.6% Income(Δ:loss) before income taxes 法人税、住民税及び事業税 1,107 935 △ 171 84.5% Current income taxes 法人税等調整額 △ 494 229 724 － Deferred income taxes 四半期純利益（△：損失） 2,091 2,717 625 129.9% Net income(Δ:loss) 非支配株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失） 3 8 5 291.2% Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss) 親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失） 2,088 2,708 619 129.7% Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss) 設備投資額（有形・無形） 3,124 4,167 1,042 133.4% Capital expenditures 減価償却費（有形・無形） 2,014 2,102 88 104.4% Depreciation and Amortization のれん償却額 374 372 △ 1 99.6% Amortization of goodwill PAGE 4/8 Takara Bio Group 5. 6年間の財務サマリー（グループ別） :Six-Year Financial Summary by Business Group 宝ホールディングス（連結） :Takara Holdings Inc. -Consolidated- （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 2015年3月期 2016年3月期 2017年3月期 2018年3月期 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 前期対比 第3四半期 第3四半期 第3四半期 第3四半期 第3四半期 第3四半期 Change from FY2019(1Q-3Q) FY2015(1Q-3Q) FY2016(1Q-3Q) FY2017(1Q-3Q) FY2018(1Q-3Q) FY2019(1Q-3Q) FY2020(1Q-3Q) 増減 比 Change YOY% 売上高 Net sales 166,054 170,250 172,218 204,266 210,622 212,172 1,550 100.7% 売上原価 Cost of sales 100,975 102,349 101,336 124,486 127,706 130,168 2,461 101.9% （売上高原価率） (Ratio to Net sales) 60.8% 60.1% 58.8% 60.9% 60.6% 61.4% +0.7pt － 売上総利益 Gross profit 65,078 67,901 70,881 79,779 82,915 82,004 △ 911 98.9% 販売費及び一般管理費 SG&A expenses 54,497 57,809 58,139 66,175 67,900 69,167 1,267 101.9% （売上高販管費率） (Ratio to Net sales) 32.8% 34.0% 33.8% 32.4% 32.2% 32.6% +0.4pt － 営業利益（△：損失） Operating income(Δ:loss) 10,580 10,091 12,741 13,604 15,015 12,836 △ 2,179 85.5% （売上高営業利益率） (Ratio to Net Sales) 6.4% 5.9% 7.4% 6.7% 7.1% 6.1% -1.1pt － 販売促進費 Sales promotion 23,957 24,561 25,020 24,840 25,131 26,071 940 103.7% （売上高販促費率） (Ratio to Net sales) 14.4% 14.4% 14.5% 12.2% 11.9% 12.3% +0.4pt － 研究開発費 R&D expenses 2,485 3,363 3,155 3,726 3,444 3,112 △ 331 90.4% （売上高研究開発費率） (Ratio to Net sales) 1.5% 2.0% 1.8% 1.8% 1.6% 1.5% -0.2pt － 設備投資額（有形・無形） Capital expenditures 6,904 3,768 3,749 3,738 5,156 10,635 5,479 206.3% 減価償却費（有形・無形） Depreciation and Amortization 3,358 3,820 3,753 4,767 4,813 5,310 496 110.3% のれん償却額 Amortization of goodwill 350 404 349 625 646 629 △ 17 97.3% 宝酒造 :Takara Shuzo （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 2015年3月期 2016年3月期 2017年3月期 2018年3月期 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 前期対比 第3四半期 第3四半期 第3四半期 第3四半期 第3四半期 第3四半期 Change from FY2019(1Q-3Q) FY2015(1Q-3Q) FY2016(1Q-3Q) FY2017(1Q-3Q) FY2018(1Q-3Q) FY2019(1Q-3Q) FY2020(1Q-3Q) 増減 比 Change YOY% 売上高 Net sales － － 116,025 117,845 119,001 118,897 △ 103 99.9% 売上原価 Cost of sales － － 68,731 70,038 70,919 71,578 659 100.9% （売上高原価率） (Ratio to Net sales) 59.2% 59.4% 59.6% 60.2% +0.6pt － － 売上総利益 Gross profit 47,293 47,806 48,081 47,318 △ 762 98.4% 販売費及び一般管理費 SG&A expenses 2018年3月期からの 41,112 41,108 41,397 42,334 936 102.3% （売上高販管費率） (Ratio to Net sales) 新セグメントです。 － 35.4% 34.9% 34.8% 35.6% +0.8pt － 営業利益（△：損失） Operating income(Δ:loss) This is a new segment from 6,181 6,698 6,683 4,983 △ 1,699 74.6% the fiscal year （売上高営業利益率） (Ratio to Net sales) ended March 2018. － 5.3% 5.7% 5.6% 4.2% -1.4pt － 販売促進費 Sales promotion 24,054 23,864 24,148 25,184 1,035 104.3% （売上高販促費率） (Ratio to Net sales) － 20.7% 20.3% 20.3% 21.2% +0.9pt － 設備投資額（有形・無形） Capital expenditures － － 1,094 1,348 1,019 4,616 3,596 452.6% 減価償却費（有形・無形） Depreciation and Amortization － － 1,607 1,626 1,647 1,934 286 117.4% 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ :Takara Shuzo International Group （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 2015年3月期 2016年3月期 2017年3月期 2018年3月期 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 前期対比 第3四半期 第3四半期 第3四半期 第3四半期 第3四半期 第3四半期 Change from FY2019(1Q-3Q) FY2015(1Q-3Q) FY2016(1Q-3Q) FY2017(1Q-3Q) FY2018(1Q-3Q) FY2019(1Q-3Q) FY2020(1Q-3Q) 増減 比 Change YOY% 売上高 Net sales － － 22,021 51,364 56,843 60,461 3,617 106.4% 売上原価 Cost of sales － － 14,801 36,170 40,196 43,194 2,998 107.5% （売上高原価率） (Ratio to Net sales) － － 67.2% 70.4% 70.7% 71.4% +0.7pt － 売上総利益 Gross profit － 7,220 15,194 16,647 17,266 619 103.7% 販売費及び一般管理費 SG&A expenses 2018年3月期からの － 5,264 11,988 13,416 14,953 1,536 111.5% （売上高販管費率） (Ratio to Net sales) － 23.9% 23.3% 23.6% 24.7% +1.1pt － 新セグメントです。 営業利益（△：損失） Operating income(Δ:loss) － 1,955 3,206 3,230 2,313 △ 917 71.6% This is a new segment from （売上高営業利益率） (Ratio to Net sales) the fiscal year － 8.9% 6.2% 5.7% 3.8% -1.9pt － ended March 2018. のれん償却後営業利益（△：損失） Operating income after amortization of goodwill － 1,727 2,944 2,957 2,056 △ 900 69.5% （のれん償却後営業利益率） (Ratio to Net sales) － 7.8% 5.7% 5.2% 3.4% -1.8pt － 設備投資額（有形・無形） Capital expenditures 404 1,130 832 1,436 603 172.4% － － 減価償却費（有形・無形） Depreciation and Amortization － － 417 698 748 874 126 116.9% のれん償却額 Amortization of goodwill － － 227 261 272 256 △ 16 94.1% タカラバイオグループ :Takara Bio Group （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 2015年3月期 2016年3月期 2017年3月期 2018年3月期 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 前期対比 第3四半期 第3四半期 第3四半期 第3四半期 第3四半期 第3四半期 Change from FY2019(1Q-3Q) FY2015(1Q-3Q) FY2016(1Q-3Q) FY2017(1Q-3Q) FY2018(1Q-3Q) FY2019(1Q-3Q) FY2020(1Q-3Q) 増減 比 Change YOY% 売上高 Net sales 17,293 20,706 20,645 22,646 25,888 24,558 △ 1,329 94.9% 売上原価 Cost of sales 7,839 9,199 8,106 9,879 10,947 9,767 △ 1,180 89.2% （売上高原価率） (Ratio to Net sales) 45.3% 44.4% 39.3% 43.6% 42.3% 39.8% -2.5pt － 売上総利益 Gross profit 9,453 11,507 12,538 12,766 14,940 14,791 △ 149 99.0% 販売費及び一般管理費 SG&A expenses 8,190 10,062 9,813 11,157 11,507 10,911 △ 595 94.8% （売上高販管費率） (Ratio to Net sales) 47.4% 48.6% 47.5% 49.3% 44.5% 44.4% -0.0pt － 営業利益（△：損失） Operating income(Δ:loss) 1,263 1,444 2,724 1,608 3,432 3,879 446 113.0% （売上高営業利益率） (Ratio to Net sales) 7.3% 7.0% 13.2% 7.1% 13.3% 15.8% +2.5pt － 研究開発費 R&D expenses 2,225 3,118 2,870 3,417 3,164 2,812 △ 352 88.9% （売上高研究開発費率） (Ratio to Net sales) 12.9% 15.1% 13.9% 15.1% 12.2% 11.5% -0.8pt － 設備投資額（有形・無形） Capital expenditures 3,380 1,850 1,200 910 3,124 4,167 1,042 133.4% 減価償却費（有形・無形） Depreciation and Amortization 956 1,247 1,276 1,896 2,014 2,102 88 104.4% のれん償却額 Amortization of goodwill 92 135 121 364 374 372 △ 1 99.6% PAGE 5/8 Six-Year Financial Summary by Business Group 6. 2020年3月期第3四半期 参考資料 :Reference Data for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 ① 為替前提及び売上高に対する為替レート変動の影響 :Exchange rates and effect of change in exchange rates on net sales ◆為替前提（海外子会社P/L換算用）:Exchange rates for the income statement of oversea subsidiaries （円 : Yen） 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 第3四半期累計 第3四半期累計 Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019 実績(a) 実績(b) FY2019(1Q-3Q) FY2020(1Q-3Q) 前期差 Actual (a) Actual (b) Change(c-a) 米ドル : US dollar 109.61 109.13 △ 0.48 ポンド: Pound 148.11 138.95 △ 9.16 ユーロ: Euro 130.87 122.62 △ 8.25 人民元: Yuan 16.84 15.89 △ 0.95 100ウォン: 100 Won 10.05 9.40 △ 0.65 インドルピー: Rupee 1.64 1.56 △ 0.08 ｽｳｪｰﾃﾞﾝｸﾛｰﾅ :Sweden krona 12.79 11.61 △ 1.18 ｼﾝｶﾞﾎﾟｰﾙﾄﾞﾙ :Singapore dollar 81.78 79.99 △ 1.79 ｵｰｽﾄﾗﾘｱﾄﾞﾙ :Australian dollar 83.06 76.31 △ 6.75 ◆売上高に対する為替レート変動の影響額 :Effect of change in exchange rates on net sales （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 対前期 Change from FY2019(1Q-3Q) 宝ホールディングス 計 △ 2,506 Net sales of Takara Holdings Inc. -Consolidated- うち宝酒造ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ △ 1,992 Net sales of Takara Shuzo International Group 海外酒類事業 △ 186 Overseas Alcoholic beverages business 海外日本食材卸事業 △ 1,813 Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets その他 － Other 連結消去 6 Elimination うちタカラバイオグループ △ 521 Net sales of Takara Bio Group 研究用試薬 △ 477 Research reagents 理化学機器 △ 16 Scientific instruments 受託・その他 △ 27 Contracted service and other バイオ産業支援 計 △ 521 Bioindustry 遺伝子医療 － Gene Therapy その他 － Other ② 海外売上高比率 :Overseas sales ratio （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 2019年3月期第3四半期 実績 2020年3月期第3四半期 実績 FY2019(1Q-3Q) Actual FY2020(1Q-3Q) Actual 売上高計 海外売上高 海外売上高比率 売上高計 海外売上高 海外売上高比率 Net Sales Overseas Sales Overseas Sales Ratio Net Sales Overseas Sales Overseas Sales Ratio 宝酒造 119,001 － － 118,897 － － Takara Shuzo 宝酒造ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ 56,843 56,582 99.5% 60,461 60,137 99.5% Takara Shuzo International Group タカラバイオグループ 25,888 14,586 56.3% 24,558 14,665 59.7% Takara Bio Group その他および調整額 8,889 － － 8,255 － － Other / Adjustment 宝ホールディングス（連結） 210,622 71,168 33.8% 212,172 74,803 35.3% Takara Holdings Inc. -Consolidated- PAGE 6/8 Reference Data ③ 海外主要子会社の業績 :Financial Forecast of major overseas subsidiaries 2019年3月期第3四半期 実績 2020年3月期第3四半期 実績 FY2019(1Q-3Q) Actual FY2020(1Q-3Q) Actual 売上高 営業利益 売上高 営業利益 Net Sales Operating income(Δ:loss) Net Sales Operating income(Δ:loss) 米国宝酒造 千 US ド ル :Thousands of US dollar 24,470 2,048 25,930 2,433 Takara Sake USA Inc. 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 2,682 224 2,829 265 宝酒造食品 千 元 :Thousands of Yuan 38,352 2,314 38,200 2,055 Takara Shuzo Foods Co.,Ltd. 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 645 38 607 32 トマーチン 千 ポ ン ド :Thousands of Pound 12,811 3,405 13,739 3,381 The Tomatin Distillery Co.,Ltd. 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 1,897 504 1,909 469 ｴｲｼﾞ・ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ 千 US ド ル :Thousands of US dollar 16,209 6,723 18,508 8,278 AGE INTERNATIONAL,INC. 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 1,776 736 2,019 903 フーデックスグループ 千 ユ ー ロ :Thousands of Euro 118,161 12,661 132,115 12,195 FOODEX Group 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 15,463 1,656 16,200 1,495 タザキフーズ 千 ポ ン ド :Thousands of Pound 29,443 2,049 33,754 1,165 TAZAKI FOODS LTD. 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 4,360 303 4,690 161 ミューチャルトレーディング 千 US ド ル :Thousands of US dollar 250,196 9,218 273,307 4,194 Mutual Trading Co., Inc. 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 27,424 1,010 29,826 457 ニッポンフード 千 AUS ド ル :Thousands of Australian dollar 40,243 △ 373 41,480 △ 1,992 Nippon Food Supplies Company Pty Ltd 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 3,342 △ 31 3,165 △ 152 ﾀｶﾗﾊﾞｲｵﾖｰﾛｯﾊﾟS.A.S. （連結） 千 ユ ー ロ :Thousands of Euro 17,723 968 18,790 600 Takara Bio Europe S.A.S. Consolidated 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 2,319 126 2,304 73 宝生物工程(大連) 千 元 :Thousands of Yuan 171,117 39,327 154,543 45,445 Takara Biotechnology (Dalian) Co.,Ltd. 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 2,881 662 2,455 722 宝日医生物技術(北京) 千 元 :Thousands of Yuan 263,935 47,111 291,921 57,363 Takara Biomedical Technology（Beijing) Co., Ltd. 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 4,444 793 4,638 911 ﾀｶﾗｺﾘｱﾊﾞｲｵﾒﾃﾞｨｶﾙ 百 万 ｳ ｫ ﾝ :Millions of Won 7,558 1,233 8,100 1,254 Takara Korea Biomedical Inc. 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 759 123 761 117 タカラバイオDSSインド 千 ｲ ﾝ ﾄ ﾞ ﾙ ﾋ ﾟ ｰ :Thousands of Rupee 146,232 2,829 173,217 14,468 DSS Takara Bio India Private Limited 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 239 4 270 22 タカラバイオUSA 千 US ド ル :Thousands of US dollar 73,958 8,655 73,491 8,242 Takara Bio USA, Inc. 百 万 円 :Millions of Yen 8,106 948 8,020 899 ④ 宝酒造 売上総利益増減要因 :Factors of change in Gross profit of Takara Shuzo （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 対前期増減 Change from FY2019(1Q-3Q) 増減計 数量差 単価差 Total Change Change in quantities Change in unit price 売上総利益 計 △ 762 △ 246 △ 516 Gross profit （主な内訳） 焼酎 Shochu △ 1,293 △ 1,233 △ 60 清酒 Sake △ 478 △ 294 △ 184 ｿﾌﾄｱﾙｺｰﾙ飲料Light-alcohol refreshers +1,039 +1,048 △ 9 本みりん Hon Mirin △ 5 +126 △ 132 （参考）原価コストダウン △ 757 ※上記数量差および単価差に含む Reference :Cost reduction *Included in changes above ※利益の増加要因を「+」、減少要因を「△」で表示 *An increasing factor and a decreasing factor on profit are shown ｢+｣ and ｢△｣, respectively ⑤ 宝ホールディングス（連結）要約損益計算書（p.1）における「その他」の内訳 Breakdown of "Other" segment in the Consolidated Statements of Income of Takara Holdings Inc. (Summary) (p.1) 2019年3月期第3四半期 実績 2020年3月期第3四半期 実績 FY2019(1Q-3Q) Actual FY2020(1Q-3Q) Actual 売上高 営業利益 売上高 営業利益 Net Sales Operating income(Δ:loss) Net Sales Operating income(Δ:loss) 物流事業 Transportation 10,876 504 11,043 523 宝ホールディングス（不動産事業） Takara Holdings (Real estate business) 402 330 400 336 その他 Other 14,314 815 13,200 856 「その他」計 Total "Other" 25,593 1,651 24,644 1,716 PAGE 7/8 Reference Data 7. 2020年3月期 連結業績予想数値の修正 :Revision of Consolidated Business Results Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2020 宝ホールディングス（連結） :Takara Holdings Inc. ‐Consolidated‐ （百万円 :Millions of Yen） 2019年3月期 2020年3月期 対前期 対11/12予想 FY2019 FY2020_Apr. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020 Change from FY2019 Change from forecast announced Nov. 2019 実績(a) 11/12予想(b) 2/13予想(c) 増減(c-a) 比(c/a) 増減(c-b) 比(c/b) Actual Forecast Forecast Change % Change % (a) announced Nov. 2019 (b) announced Feb. 2020 (c) (c-a) (c/a) (c-b) (c/b) 宝酒造 152,457 157,787 153,074 616 100.4% △ 4,713 97.0% Takara Shuzo 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ 77,834 81,546 82,219 4,384 105.6% 673 100.8% Takara Shuzo International Group タカラバイオ グループ 35,841 33,900 34,300 △ 1,541 95.7% 400 101.2% Takara Bio Group その他 32,742 31,985 31,748 △ 994 97.0% △ 237 99.3% Other 調整額 △ 21,431 △ 21,218 △ 21,341 90 － △ 123 － Adjustment 売上高 277,443 284,000 280,000 2,556 100.9% △ 4,000 98.6% Net sales 売上原価 168,694 173,500 171,500 2,805 101.7% △ 2,000 98.8% Cost of sales 売上総利益 108,749 110,500 108,500 △ 249 99.8% △ 2,000 98.2% Gross profit 運送費、保管料 10,162 11,000 10,900 737 107.3% △ 100 99.1% Transportation and storage 広告宣伝費 2,755 2,000 2,000 △ 755 72.6% － 100.0% Advertising 販売促進費 34,012 35,500 35,400 1,387 104.1% △ 100 99.7% Sales promotion 研究開発費 4,708 4,400 4,400 △ 308 93.4% － 100.0% Research and development 管理費、その他 39,305 40,100 40,500 1,194 103.0% 400 101.0% Other, net 販売費及び一般管理費 90,945 93,000 93,200 2,254 102.5% 200 100.2% SG&A expenses 宝酒造 5,948 5,760 3,848 △ 2,100 64.7% △ 1,912 66.8% Takara Shuzo 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ 4,532 3,795 3,576 △ 956 78.9% △ 219 94.2% Takara Shuzo International Group タカラバイオ グループ 5,463 6,200 6,200 736 113.5% － 100.0% Takara Bio Group その他 1,954 2,043 2,035 80 104.1% △ 8 99.6% Other 調整額 △ 95 △ 298 △ 359 △ 263 － △ 60 － Adjustment 営業利益（△：損失） 17,804 17,500 15,300 △ 2,504 85.9% △ 2,200 87.4% Operating income(Δ:loss) 受取利息・配当金 800 800 800 △ 0 100.0% － 100.0% Interest and Dividends income その他営業外収益 660 600 600 △ 60 90.8% － 100.0% Other, net 営業外収益 1,461 1,400 1,400 △ 61 95.8% － 100.0% Non-operating income 支払利息 387 400 400 12 103.3% － 100.0% Interest and discounts expenses その他営業外費用 518 500 600 81 115.7% 100 120.0% Other, net 営業外費用 905 900 1,000 94 110.4% 100 111.1% Non-operating expenses 経常利益（△：損失） 18,359 18,000 15,700 △ 2,659 85.5% △ 2,300 87.2% Ordinary income(Δ:loss) 特別利益 696 800 1,200 503 172.2% 400 150.0% Extraordinary income 特別損失 1,397 1,100 1,500 102 107.3% 400 136.4% Extraordinary loss 税金等調整前当期純利益（△：損失） 17,658 17,700 15,400 △ 2,258 87.2% △ 2,300 87.0% Income before income taxes(Δ:loss) 法人税、住民税及び事業税 5,443 5,400 5,200 △ 110 97.9% △ 200 96.3% Current income taxes 法人税等調整額 △ 132 Deferred income taxes 当期純利益（△：損失） 12,347 12,300 10,200 △ 2,147 82.6% △ 2,100 82.9% Net income(Δ:loss) 非支配株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失） 1,936 1,900 1,600 △ 336 82.6% △ 300 84.2% Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss) 親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失） 10,411 10,400 8,600 △ 1,811 82.6% △ 1,800 82.7% Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss) 設備投資額（有形・無形） 10,671 15,670 15,670 4,998 146.8% － 100.0% Capital expenditures 減価償却費（有形・無形） 6,490 7,400 7,350 859 113.2% △ 50 99.3% Depreciation and Amortization のれん償却額 865 830 830 △ 35 95.9% － 100.0% Amortization of goodwill PAGE 8/8 Financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020 Attachments Original document

