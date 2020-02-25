|
Japan Exchange : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
The original disclosure in Japanese was released on February 13, 2020 at 15:00 (GMT+9)
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
FY2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) [UNAUDITED]
Company name:
Takara Holdings Inc.
Stock exchange listings:
Tokyo Stock Exchange (1st section)
Code number:
2531
URL:
https://www.takara.co.jp/
Company representative:
Mutsumi Kimura, President
Contact:
Takuya Kakemi, General Manager of Investor Relations Dept.
Quarterly statement filing date (as planned):
|
February 14, 2020
|
Notes:
1. The accompanying financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted
|
in Japan.
|
2. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
1. Results for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)
-
Consolidated Operating results
Note: Percentages indicated changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.
|
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
(%)
|
(Millions of yen)
|
(%)
|
Net sales
|
212,172
|
0.7
|
210,622
|
3.1
|
Operating income (loss)
|
12,836
|
(14.5)
|
15,015
|
10.4
|
Ordinary income (loss)
|
13,290
|
(13.8)
|
15,420
|
10.3
|
Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
|
8,300
|
(7.3)
|
8,952
|
(13.9)
|
Net income (loss) per share (Yen)
|
41.61
|
|
44.85
|
|
Fully diluted net income per share (Yen)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Note: Comprehensive income (loss)
|
6,406
|
(5.9)
|
6,807
|
(54.2)
|
(2) Consolidated Financial position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
287,676
|
|
|
287,106
|
|
Net assets
|
|
|
180,804
|
|
|
179,795
|
|
Equity ratio (%)
|
|
|
51.8
|
|
|
51.6
|
|
(Reference) Equity
|
|
|
149,065
|
|
|
148,197
|
2. Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend per share (Yen)
|
|
|
|
Year ended March 31,
|
Year ending March 31,
|
Year ending March 31,
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020 (Forecast)
|
|
First quarter end
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Second quarter end
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Third quarter end
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Year end
|
18.00
|
|
|
|
20.00
|
|
Annual
|
18.00
|
|
|
|
20.00
Note: Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast : No
3. Forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)
Note: Percentages indicated changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Year ending March 31,
2020
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
(%)
|
Net sales
|
280,000
|
0.9
|
Operating income (loss)
|
15,300
|
(14.1)
|
Ordinary income (loss)
|
15,700
|
(14.5)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
|
8,600
|
(17.4)
|
Net income per share (Yen)
|
43.20
|
|
Note: Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast : Yes
|
|
4. Others
-
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period
(Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation): No
-
Accounting procedures specific to quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
-
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
-
-
Changes based on revisions of accounting standard: Yes
-
Changes other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard: No
-
Changes in accounting estimates: No
-
Restatement: No
-
Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
-
-
Number of outstanding shares at the end of each period (Treasury stocks are included):
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
201,699,743 shares
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
201,699,743 shares
|
2)
|
Number of treasury stocks at the end of each period:
|
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
3,577,758 shares
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
2,069,706 shares
|
3)
|
Average number of outstanding shares in each period:
|
|
Nine months ended December 31, 2019
|
199,495,658 shares
|
|
Nine months ended December 31, 2018
|
199,630,283 shares
Contents of the attached document
1. Qualitative Information for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019…………………………………………………. 2
-
Consolidated Financial Results………………………………………………………………………………………... 2
-
Consolidated Financial Position……………………………………………………………………………………….. 3
-
Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Forecasts…………………………………………………………... 4
2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes…………………………………………………………………... 5
-
Consolidated Balance Sheets………………………………………………………………………………………….. 5
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income………………………. 7
(Consolidated Statements of Income)……………………………………………………………………………….... 7
(For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018)
(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)……………………………………………………………….. 8
(For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018)
-
Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements ………………………………………………………………………..... 9 (Notes on Premise of Going Concern) ……………………………………………………………………………….. 9
|
(Notes on Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity) ……………………………………………………………….
|
9
|
(Changes in Accounting Policies) …………………………………………………………………………………….
|
9
|
(Segment Information) ………………………………………………………………………………………………..
|
9
|
(Significant Subsequent Events)………………………………………………………………………………………
|
10
○Supplement for the Consolidated Financial Statements
1. Qualitative Information for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019
(1) Consolidated Financial Results
In the nine months ended December 31, 2019, although some weakness persisted, primarily for exports, the Japanese economy maintained a moderate recovery backed by continued improvements in the employment and income environment. While the moderate recovery overall is expected to continue overseas, the global economic outlook remains uncertain, mainly due to such factors as the developments around trade issues, the impact of the U.K. withdrawal from the EU, and the slowdown in the Chinese economy.
Under these economic circumstances, under the Takara Group Medium-Term Management Plan FY2020, which is the last step towards achieving its long-term Takara Group Vision 2020, the Company is aiming to build up a great number of fields in which it can beat competitors and establish a balanced business foundation able to grow revenues significantly, no matter what environmental changes occur, by further increasing the overseas sales ratio together with having a full product line-up and many products with a competitive edge, both in Japan and overseas.
As a result, in the nine months ended December 31, 2019, net sales were up 0.7% year on year to ¥212,172 million. Gross profit fell 1.1% year on year to ¥82,004 million. Operating income decreased by 14.5% year on year to ¥12,836 million while ordinary income fell 13.8% year on year to ¥13,290 million. Net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 7.3% year on year to ¥8,300 million.
Results by business segment were as follows.
[Takara Shuzo]
For alcoholic beverages, in the nine months ended December 31, 2019, while sales of light-alcohol refreshers remained robust, sales of shochu and sake fell, and sales of alcoholic beverages overall declined.
In the seasonings, sales increased as sales of mirin and cooking sake grew. Sales of raw alcohol and other products were up as sales of raw alcohol for alcoholic beverages remained strong.
As a result, net sales for the Takara Shuzo Group fell 0.1% year on year to ¥118,897 million. Cost of sales increased by
0.9% year on year to ¥71,578 million. Consequently, gross profit fell 1.6% year on year to ¥47,318 million. SG&A expenses were up by 2.3% year on year to ¥42,334 million, due to increases in promotion expenses and other expenses. Accordingly, the Takara Shuzo Group recorded operating income down 25.4% year on year to ¥4,983 million.
[Takara Shuzo International Group]
In the nine months ended December 31, 2019, sales for the Japanese Food Wholesale Business in overseas markets remained robust for Mutual Trading Co., Inc. (U.S.) and other companies. Sales of products such as whiskey also increased in the Overseas Alcoholic Beverage Business. As a result, net sales for the Takara Shozo International Group increased by 6.4% to ¥60,461 million.
Cost of sales increased by 7.5% year on year to ¥43,194 million. Consequently, gross profit rose by 3.7% year on year to ¥17,266 million. SG&A expenses were up by 11.5% year on year to ¥14,953 million due mainly to increases in personnel and transportation expenses. Accordingly, the Takara Shuzo International Group recorded operating income down 28.4% to ¥2,313 million.
[Takara Bio Group]
Net sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 were down by 5.1% year on year to ¥24,558 million due to a decrease in sales of scientific instruments and the impact from the transfer of both the functional food and the mushroom businesses during the previous fiscal year although sales of mainstay research reagents and contract research services increased. Cost of sales fell 10.8% year on year to ¥9,767 million, due to a lower cost rate with changes in the structure of sales for each product, and gross profit decreased 1.0% year on year to ¥14,791 million.
SG&A expenses decreased by 5.2% year on year to ¥10,911 million due to a decrease in research and development expenses and other factors. Accordingly, operating income increased by 13.0% year on year to ¥3,879 million.
[Other]
Net sales of the Other segment for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 declined 3.7% to ¥24,644 million as Takara Healthcare Inc. was excluded from the scope of consolidation during the previous fiscal year accompanying the sale of shares in that company although sales in the logistics business and other businesses increased.
Cost of sales declined by 1.1% year on year to ¥21,393 million. Consequently, gross profit decreased by 18.1% year on year to ¥3,251 million. SG&A expenses fell by 33.8% year on year to ¥1,535 million due mainly to decreases in personnel and advertisement expenses. As a result, operating income increased by 3.9% year on year to ¥1,716 million.
Breakdown of sales results by product category
|
|
|
Equivalent Period of
|
Period under Review
|
|
|
|
Previous Fiscal Year
|
YoY
|
|
Segment
|
(From April 1, 2019,
|
|
(From April 1, 2018,
|
Comparison
|
|
|
to December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
to December 31, 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product category
|
Amount (Millions of yen)
|
Amount (Millions of yen)
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo
|
|
|
|
|
Shochu
|
41,186
|
38,026
|
92.3
|
|
Sake
|
17,524
|
16,860
|
96.2
|
|
Light-alcohol refreshers
|
29,742
|
32,603
|
109.6
|
|
Other alcoholic beverages
|
5,051
|
4,970
|
98.4
|
|
Alcoholic beverages total
|
93,505
|
92,460
|
98.9
|
|
Hon Mirin
|
11,032
|
11,238
|
101.9
|
|
Other seasonings
|
7,779
|
8,222
|
105.7
|
|
Seasonings total
|
18,811
|
19,461
|
103.5
|
|
Raw alcohol, etc
|
6,683
|
6,975
|
104.4
|
|
Total
|
119,001
|
118,897
|
99.9
|
Takara Shuzo
|
|
|
|
International Group
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas Alcoholic
|
7,616
|
8,010
|
105.2
|
|
Beverages Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japanese Food
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesales Business in
|
50,591
|
53,881
|
106.5
|
|
|
|
overseas markets
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
48
|
190
|
393.6
|
|
Elimination of intraGroup
|
|
|
|
|
transaction on
|
(1,413)
|
(1,622)
|
－
|
|
|
|
consolidation
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
56,843
|
60,461
|
106.4
|
Takara Bio Group
|
25,888
|
24,558
|
94.9
|
|
Reported segment total
|
201,732
|
203,917
|
101.1
|
Other
|
25,593
|
24,644
|
96.3
|
|
Segment total
|
227,326
|
228,562
|
100.5
|
Sales not allocated to
|
|
|
|
business segments and
|
(16,703)
|
(16,389)
|
－
|
|
|
intersegment transactions
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
210,622
|
212,172
|
100.7
Notes: Amounts include alcohol tax but do not include consumption tax.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
As of December 31, 2019, current assets were ¥171,418 million, a decrease of ¥3,592 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to decreases in securities of ¥11,162 million and cash and deposits of ¥3,977 million and an increase in notes and accounts receivable-trade of ¥8,716 million.
Noncurrent assets were ¥116,257 million, an increase of ¥4,162 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to an increase of ¥6,357 million in property, plant and equipment and a decrease of ¥1,795 million in intangible assets.
As a result, total assets were ¥287,676 million, an increase of ¥569 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year.
As of December 31, 2019, current liabilities were ¥61,034 million, an increase of ¥3,212 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to increases of ¥5,000 million in current portion of bonds due to transfer from noncurrent liabilities, ¥1,526 million in accrued alcohol tax, and ¥2,524 million in Other, which includes accounts payable. There was also a decrease of ¥5,163 million in short-term loans payable.
Noncurrent liabilities were ¥45,836 million, a decrease of ¥3,652 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to a decrease in bonds of ¥5,000 million.
As a result, total liabilities were ¥106,871 million, a decrease of ¥440 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year.
As of December 31, 2019, total net assets were ¥180,804 million, an increase of ¥1,009 million compared with that at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to an increase in retained earnings of ¥4,782 million and a decrease in foreign currency translation adjustment of ¥3,074 million.
As a result, the equity ratio totaled 51.8%, compared with 51.6% at the end of the previous fiscal year.
(3) Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Forecasts
The Company has revised the full-year consolidated results forecasts published on November 12, 2019 in view of the consolidated business results in the nine months ended December 31, 2019 and recent circumstances.
The Company has revised the full-year forecast for net sales down by ¥4,000 million from the previously published forecast as net sales at Takara Shuzo for the third quarter (October 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019), which is the period of peak demand, underperformed the plan among other factors.
In terms of profit, the Company has revised the forecasts for operating income and ordinary income down by ¥2,200 million and ¥2,300 million respectively as in addition to underperforming the plan for net sales at Takara Shuzo, there have been hikes in the price of raw materials and increases in transport and SG&A expenses plus continued increases in procurement costs and hikes in transport and personnel expenses due to exchange rate fluctuations at the Takara Shuzo International Group.
Net income attributable to owners of the parent has been revised down by ¥1,800 million from the previously published forecast due to the expectation of an increase in losses related to noncurrent assets at the Takara Bio Group in addition to the aforementioned factors.
The details of the revised consolidated results forecasts are on page 8/8 "Supplement for the Consolidated Financial Statements."
(Full-Year Consolidated Results Forecasts)
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
Net sales
|
Operating income
|
Ordinary income
|
attributable to
|
Net income per
|
|
owners of the
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
parent
|
|
Previous forecast (A)
|
(Millions of
|
(Millions of
|
(Millions of
|
(Millions of
|
(Yen)
|
yen)
|
yen)
|
yen)
|
yen)
|
(published November 12,
|
52.10
|
284,000
|
17,500
|
18,000
|
10,400
|
2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revised forecast (B)
|
280,000
|
15,300
|
15,700
|
8,600
|
43.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Difference (B - A)
|
(4,000)
|
(2,200)
|
(2,300)
|
(1,800)
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Difference (%)
|
(1.4)
|
(12.6)
|
(12.8)
|
(17.3)
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reference: Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
results for previous fiscal
|
277,443
|
17,804
|
18,359
|
10,411
|
52.15
|
year (Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019)
|
|
|
|
|
-
Previous exchange rate forecasts: USD1 = JPY108.30, EUR1 = JPY121.30, GBP1 = JPY134.50
Current exchange rate forecasts: USD1 = JPY109.03, EUR1 = JPY122.03, GBP1 = JPY139.19
2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
(Millions of Yen)
|
|
As of Mar. 31, 2019
|
As of Dec. 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
49,415
|
45,438
|
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
|
59,780
|
68,497
|
Securities
|
16,089
|
4,927
|
Merchandise and finished goods
|
40,600
|
41,212
|
Work in process
|
1,341
|
1,610
|
Raw materials and supplies
|
4,093
|
5,030
|
Other
|
4,006
|
5,016
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(315)
|
(314)
|
Total current assets
|
175,011
|
171,418
|
Noncurrent assets
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
60,576
|
66,934
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
12,400
|
11,263
|
Other
|
7,514
|
6,855
|
Total intangible assets
|
19,914
|
18,118
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
26,143
|
26,797
|
Other
|
5,520
|
4,470
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(60)
|
(64)
|
Total investments and other assets
|
31,603
|
31,204
|
Total noncurrent assets
|
112,094
|
116,257
|
Total assets
|
287,106
|
287,676
|
|
|
(Millions of Yen)
|
|
As of Mar. 31, 2019
|
As of Dec. 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Notes and accounts payable-trade
|
16,374
|
16,971
|
Short-term loans payable
|
9,960
|
4,796
|
Current portion of bonds
|
-
|
5,000
|
Accrued alcohol tax
|
10,224
|
11,751
|
Accrued expenses
|
5,809
|
5,455
|
Income taxes payable
|
1,879
|
1,613
|
Provision
|
4,681
|
4,029
|
Other
|
8,891
|
11,416
|
Total current liabilities
|
57,822
|
61,034
|
Noncurrent liabilities
|
|
|
Bonds payable
|
25,000
|
20,000
|
Long-term loans payable
|
5,415
|
5,454
|
Net defined benefit liability
|
8,757
|
8,775
|
Long-term deposits received
|
5,337
|
5,331
|
Other
|
4,977
|
6,275
|
Total noncurrent liabilities
|
49,489
|
45,836
|
Total liabilities
|
107,311
|
106,871
|
Net assets
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
13,226
|
13,226
|
Capital surplus
|
2,417
|
2,417
|
Retained earnings
|
124,788
|
129,571
|
Treasury stock
|
(1,368)
|
(2,950)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
139,064
|
142,263
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
9,814
|
10,599
|
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
|
114
|
101
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(196)
|
(3,270)
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
(599)
|
(628)
|
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
|
9,133
|
6,801
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
31,597
|
31,739
|
Total net assets
|
179,795
|
180,804
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
287,106
|
287,676
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Consolidated Statements of Income)
(For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018)
|
|
|
|
(Millions of Yen)
|
|
FY2019
|
|
FY2020
|
|
(Apr. 1, 2018 -
|
|
(Apr. 1, 2019 -
|
|
Dec. 31, 2018)
|
|
Dec. 31, 2019)
|
Net sales
|
210,622
|
212,172
|
Cost of sales
|
|
127,706
|
130,168
|
Gross profit
|
|
82,915
|
82,004
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
67,900
|
69,167
|
Operating income
|
|
15,015
|
12,836
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
Dividends income
|
553
|
585
|
Other
|
|
512
|
697
|
Total non-operating income
|
|
1,065
|
1,283
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
276
|
303
|
Foreign exchange losses
|
88
|
209
|
Other
|
|
296
|
315
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
|
661
|
829
|
Ordinary income
|
|
15,420
|
13,290
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
Gain on sales of investment securities
|
0
|
1,130
|
Insurance claim income
|
71
|
-
|
Other
|
|
9
|
163
|
Total extraordinary income
|
|
81
|
1,294
|
Extraordinary loss
|
|
|
Loss on sales and retirement of non-current assets
|
128
|
233
|
Impairment loss
|
696
|
-
|
Provision for environmental measures
|
-
|
415
|
Other
|
|
249
|
139
|
Total extraordinary losses
|
|
1,075
|
787
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
14,426
|
13,797
|
Income taxes-current
|
4,627
|
4,019
|
Income taxes-deferred
|
|
(310)
|
305
|
Total income taxes
|
|
4,316
|
4,324
|
Net income
|
|
10,110
|
9,473
|
Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest
|
|
1,157
|
1,172
|
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
8,952
|
8,300
(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)
(For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018)
|
|
|
(Millions of Yen)
|
|
FY2019
|
FY2020
|
|
(Apr. 1, 2018 -
|
(Apr. 1, 2019 -
|
|
Dec. 31, 2018)
|
Dec. 31, 2019)
|
Net income
|
10,110
|
9,473
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
(2,641)
|
785
|
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
|
214
|
(13)
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(875)
|
(3,820)
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
(0)
|
(18)
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
(3,302)
|
(3,067)
|
Comprehensive income
|
6,807
|
6,406
|
(Comprehensive income attributable to)
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the
|
5,931
|
5,969
|
parent
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling
|
875
|
436
|
interest
|
|
|
|
|
-
Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on Premise of Going Concern)
No items to report.
(Notes on Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity) No items to report.
(Changes in Accounting Policies)
Overseas subsidiaries that apply U.S. GAAP adopted ASU No. 2014-09 Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASU No. 2014-09") effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year. The method of recognizing the cumulative impact due to the adoption of the standard on the commencement date of adoption, which is permitted as an interim measure, was employed for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09.
Accompanying this, revenue is recognized at the time of transfer to the customer of the promised goods or services in an amount that reflects the consideration that the entity expects to be entitled to in exchange for those goods and services.
The impact on the Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements from the adoption of this accounting standard is immaterial.
Overseas subsidiaries that apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adopted IFRS 16 Leases ("IFRS 16") effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year. The method of recognizing the cumulative impact due to the adoption of the standard on the commencement date of adoption, which is permitted as an interim measure, was employed for the adoption of IFRS 16.
Accompanying this, as a rule, the lessee recognizes all leases as assets and liabilities on the commencement date of adoption.
The impact on the Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements from the adoption of this accounting standard is immaterial.
(Segment Information)
I. Equivalent Period of Previous Fiscal Year (From April 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018) 1. Net sales and Income (Loss) by Reported Segment
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Reported Segment
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
recognized in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takara
|
Takara
|
|
Other
|
Total
|
Adjustment
|
consolidated
|
|
Takara
|
Shuzo
|
|
(Note: 1)
|
(Note: 2)
|
quarterly
|
|
Bio
|
Subtotal
|
|
statements of
|
|
Shuzo
|
Internatio
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
nal Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note: 3)
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External customers
|
118,520
|
56,625
|
25,480
|
200,626
|
9,996
|
210,622
|
0
|
210,622
|
Intersegment
|
481
|
217
|
407
|
1,106
|
15,597
|
16,703
|
(16,703)
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
119,001
|
56,843
|
25,888
|
201,732
|
25,593
|
227,326
|
(16,703)
|
210,622
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment income (loss)
|
6,683
|
3,230
|
3,432
|
13,346
|
1,651
|
14,997
|
18
|
15,015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes: 1. Other includes business segments that are not part of reported segments, such as the Company's real estate rental business and the transportation business of domestic Group companies among others.
-
Details of adjustment amounts are as follows.
-
-
Net sales to external customers are income from business contracting recorded at the Company.
-
Segment income (loss) comprises intersegment eliminations of ¥55 million and loss of the Company not allocated to business segments of ¥ 37 million.
-
Segment income (loss) has been adjusted to the operating income of consolidated quarterly statements of income.
2. Information on Impairment Loss on Noncurrent Assets, Goodwill, etc. by Reportable Segment
(Significant Impairment Losses Concerning Noncurrent Asset)
Impairment losses relating to business assets which are expected to be idle and assets relating to a planned business transfer have been recorded in the Takara Bio Group segment as extraordinary loss.
The amount of impairment losses recorded was ¥696 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2018.
-
Period under Review (From April 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019)
1. Net Sales and Income (Loss) by Reported Segment
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Reported Segment
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
recognized in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takara
|
Takara
|
|
Other
|
Total
|
Adjustment
|
consolidated
|
|
Takara
|
Shuzo
|
|
(Note: 1)
|
(Note: 2)
|
quarterly
|
|
Bio
|
Subtotal
|
|
|
|
Shuzo
|
Internatio
|
|
|
|
statements of
|
|
Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
nal Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note: 3)
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External customers
|
118,411
|
60,214
|
24,557
|
203,183
|
8,984
|
212,167
|
5
|
212,172
|
Intersegment
|
485
|
246
|
1
|
733
|
15,660
|
16,394
|
(16,394)
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
118,897
|
60,461
|
24,558
|
203,917
|
24,644
|
228,562
|
(16,389)
|
212,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment income
|
4,983
|
2,313
|
3,879
|
11,176
|
1,716
|
12,892
|
(56)
|
12,836
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes: 1. Other includes business segments that are not part of reported segments, such as the Company's real estate rental business and the transportation business of domestic Group companies among others.
2. Details of adjustment amounts are as follows.
-
Net sales to external customers are income from business contracting recorded at the Company.
-
Segment income (loss) comprises intersegment eliminations of ¥36 million and loss of the Company not allocated to business segments of ¥ 92 million.
3. Segment income (loss) has been adjusted to the operating income of consolidated quarterly statements of income.
2. Information on Impairment Loss on Noncurrent Assets, Goodwill, etc. by Reportable Segment
No items to report.
(Significant Subsequent Events) (Significant Facility investment)
The Company has resolved a facility investment in Takara Bio USA, Inc. (TBUSA), a consolidated subsidiary company at the board of directors' meeting held on January 23, 2020.
-
Reason for facility investment
The reason is that TBUSA utilizes as a new facility. Also, TBUSA plans for relocation at the time of terminating the agreement of the current lease set in August 2021.
-
Outline of facility investment
|
(1)
|
Location
|
Bay area, California, USA
|
(2)
|
Purpose
|
Land, building and interior construction located newly
|
(3)
|
Investment amount
|
About 76 million U.S. dollars
3. Installation time of equipment
|
2020
|
Land and building obtained
|
2021
|
Planned for completion of interior construction
|
2021
|
Planned for relocation
4. Significant impact on marketing and productivity No impact on the current consolidated fiscal year.
(Acquisition of Treasury Stock and the Cancellation of Treasury Stock)
The meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on November 12, 2019, approved the acquisition of treasury stock based on the provisions for Article 156 of the Companies Act described in Article 165 (3) of the same act and the cancellation of treasury stock based on the provision of Article 178 of the Companies Act.
-
Reasons for the acquisition and cancellation of treasury stock
In accordance with the financial policy stated in the Takara Group Medium-Term Management Plan FY2020, which is to"maintain a strong balance sheet and make growth-oriented investments while also improving our ROE and achieving proper stock price levels by providing appropriate shareholder returns," treasury stock is to be acquired to promote the efficient use of capital in addition to raising shareholder value per share and enhancing the return of profit to shareholders.
In addition, the Company will cancel its treasury stock in accordance with the Company's policy on ownership of treasury stock.
-
Details of acquisition of treasury stock
|
(1)
|
Classification of stock to be acquired
|
Common stock of the Company
|
(2)
|
Number of shares to be acquired
|
2.0 million shares (upper limit)
|
|
|
(1.00% of total number of shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
(excluding treasury stock))
|
(3) Total cost of acquisition
|
2.0 billion yen (upper limit)
|
(4)
|
Period of acquisition
|
November 18, 2019 to January 17, 2020
|
(5)
|
Method of acquisition
|
Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange
|
3. Details of cancellation of treasury stock
|
|
(1)
|
Classification of stock to be cancelled
|
Common stock of the Company
|
(2)
|
Number of shares to be cancelled
|
2.0 million shares
|
|
|
(0.99% of total number of shares issued and outstanding before
|
|
|
cancellation)
|
(3)
|
Scheduled cancellation date
|
January 31, 2020
As resolved by the above of the Company's Board of Directors, the Company acquired and cancelled treasury stock as outlined below.
|
1. Acquisition of treasury stock
|
|
(1)
|
Classification of stock to be acquired
|
Common stock of the Company
|
(2)
|
Number of shares acquired
|
1,925,300shares
|
(3) Total cost of acquisition
|
¥1,999,916,400
|
(4)
|
Period of acquisition
|
November 18, 2019 to January 9, 2020
|
(5)
|
Method of acquisition
|
Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange
|
2. Cancellation of treasury stock
|
|
(1)
|
Classification of stock cancelled
|
Common stock of the Company
|
(2)
|
Number of shares cancelled
|
2,000,000 shares
|
(3)
|
Date of cancellation
|
January 31, 2020
2020年3月期
第3四半期決算短信補足資料
Supplement for the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
1. 宝ホールディングス（連結）
Takara Holdings Inc. ‐Consolidated‐
グループ別要約損益計算書
Consolidated Statements of Income by Business Group (Summary)
2. 宝酒造
Takara Shuzo
要約損益計算書
Statements of Income (Summary)
3. 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ
Takara Shuzo International Group
要約損益計算書
Statements of Income (Summary)
4. タカラバイオグループ
Takara Bio Group
要約損益計算書
Statements of Income (Summary)
5. 6年間の財務サマリー（グループ別）
Six-Year Financial Summary by Business Group
6. 2020年3月期第3四半期 参考資料
Reference Data for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
7. 2020年3月期 連結業績予想数値の修正
Revision of Consolidated Business Results Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2020
将来見通しに関する注意事項
この資料中の当社および当社グループの現在の計画、見通し、戦略、確信などのうち、歴史的事実でないもの は、将来の業績に関する見通しであり、これらは現時点において入手可能な情報から得られた当社経営陣の判 断に基づくものですが、重大なリスクや不確実性を含んでいる情報から得られた多くの仮定および考えに基づき なされたものであります。実際の業績は、さまざまな要素によりこれら予測とは大きく異なる結果となり得ることをご 承知おきください。
実際の業績に影響を与える要素には、経済情勢、特に消費動向、為替レートの変動、法律・行政制度の変化、 競合会社の価格・製品戦略による圧力、当社の既存製品および新製品の販売力の低下、生産中断、当社の知 的所有権に対する侵害、急速な技術革新、重大な訴訟における不利な判決等がありますが、業績に影響を与え る要素はこれらに限定されるものではありません。
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this document, other than those based on historical fact, concerning the current plans, prospects, strategies and expectations of the Company and its Group represent forecasts of future results. While such statements are based on the conclusions of management according to information available at the time of writing, they reflect many assumptions and opinions derived from information that includes major risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary significantly from these forecasts due to various factors.
Factors that could influence actual results include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, especially trends in consumer
spending, as well as exchange rate fluctuations, changes in laws and government systems, pressure from competitors' prices and product strategies, declines in selling power of the Company's existing and new products, disruptions to production, violations of the Company's intellectual property rights, rapid advances in technology and unfavorable verdicts in major litigation.
1. 宝ホールディングス（連結） Takara Holdings Inc. ‐Consolidated‐
グループ別要約損益計算書 Consolidated Statements of Income by Business Group (Summary)
（百万円 Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
|
2019年3月期
|
2020年3月期 第3四半期累計
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
第3四半期累計
|
Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
実績(a)
|
実績(b)
|
増減(b-a)
|
比(b/a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2020(1Q-3Q)
|
Change
|
YOY%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual (a)
|
Actual (b)
|
(b-a)
|
(b/a)
|
|
|
|
|
宝酒造
|
|
|
119,001
|
118,897
|
△ 103
|
99.9%
|
|
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝酒造インターナショナルグループ
|
|
56,843
|
60,461
|
3,617
|
106.4%
|
|
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo International Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
タカラバイオ グループ
|
|
25,888
|
24,558
|
△ 1,329
|
94.9%
|
|
|
|
|
Takara Bio Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
|
|
25,593
|
24,644
|
△ 948
|
96.3%
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
調整額
|
|
|
△ 16,703
|
△ 16,389
|
314
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
|
|
210,622
|
212,172
|
1,550
|
100.7%
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上原価
|
|
|
127,706
|
130,168
|
2,461
|
101.9%
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上総利益
|
|
|
82,915
|
82,004
|
△ 911
|
98.9%
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
運送費、保管料
|
|
|
7,823
|
8,334
|
510
|
106.5%
|
|
|
|
|
Transportation and storage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
広告宣伝費
|
|
|
2,289
|
1,645
|
△ 643
|
71.9%
|
|
|
|
|
Advertising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売促進費
|
|
|
25,131
|
26,071
|
940
|
103.7%
|
|
|
|
|
Sales promotion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
研究開発費
|
|
|
3,444
|
3,112
|
△ 331
|
90.4%
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
管理費、その他
|
|
|
29,210
|
30,002
|
792
|
102.7%
|
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売費及び一般管理費
|
|
67,900
|
69,167
|
1,267
|
101.9%
|
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝酒造
|
|
|
6,683
|
4,983
|
△ 1,699
|
74.6%
|
|
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝酒造インターナショナルグループ
|
|
3,230
|
2,313
|
△ 917
|
71.6%
|
|
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo International Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
タカラバイオ グループ
|
|
3,432
|
3,879
|
446
|
113.0%
|
|
|
|
|
Takara Bio Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
|
|
1,651
|
1,716
|
65
|
103.9%
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
調整額
|
|
|
18
|
△ 56
|
△ 74
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業利益（△：損失）
|
|
15,015
|
12,836
|
△ 2,179
|
85.5%
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
受取利息・配当金
|
|
|
691
|
788
|
96
|
113.9%
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and Dividends income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他営業外収益
|
|
|
373
|
495
|
121
|
132.6%
|
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外収益
|
|
|
1,065
|
1,283
|
218
|
120.5%
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
支払利息
|
|
|
276
|
303
|
27
|
109.9%
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and discounts expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他営業外費用
|
|
|
384
|
525
|
141
|
136.7%
|
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外費用
|
|
|
661
|
829
|
168
|
125.5%
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
経常利益（△：損失）
|
|
15,420
|
13,290
|
△ 2,129
|
86.2%
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別利益
|
|
|
81
|
1,294
|
1,213
|
1592.1%
|
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別損失
|
|
|
1,075
|
787
|
△ 287
|
73.3%
|
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
|
14,426
|
13,797
|
△ 628
|
95.6%
|
|
|
|
|
Income(Δ:loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税、住民税及び事業税
|
|
4,627
|
4,019
|
△ 607
|
86.9%
|
|
|
|
|
Current income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税等調整額
|
|
|
△ 310
|
305
|
615
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
|
10,110
|
9,473
|
△ 637
|
93.7%
|
|
|
|
|
Net income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
非支配株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
|
1,157
|
1,172
|
14
|
101.3%
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
|
8,952
|
8,300
|
△ 651
|
92.7%
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
設備投資額（有形・無形）
|
|
5,156
|
10,635
|
5,479
|
206.3%
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
減価償却費（有形・無形）
|
|
4,813
|
5,310
|
496
|
110.3%
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
のれん償却額
|
|
|
646
|
629
|
△ 17
|
97.3%
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外収益
|
受取利息202、受取配当金585 など
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income
|
Interest income 202, Dividends income 585, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外費用
|
支払利息177、社債利息125、為替差損209 など
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
Interest expense 177, Interest on bonds 125, Foreign exchange losses 209 etc.
|
|
|
|
|
特別利益
|
投資有価証券売却益 1,130 など
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary income
|
Gain on sales of investment securities 1,130 etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別損失
|
固定資産除売却損 233
|
など
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary loss
|
Loss on sales and retirement of non-current assets 233 etc.
|
|
|
Takara Holdings Inc. ‐Consolidated‐
2. 宝酒造 :Takara Shuzo
要約損益計算書 Statements of Income (Summary)
|
|
|
|
2019年3月期
|
2020年3月期 第3四半期累計
|
|
|
|
|
第3四半期累計
|
Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
実績(a)
|
実績(b)
|
|
増減(b-a)
|
比(b/a)
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2020(1Q-3Q)
|
|
Change
|
YOY%
|
|
|
|
|
Actual (a)
|
Actual (b)
|
|
(b-a)
|
(b/a)
|
|
|
|
焼酎
|
41,186
|
38,026
|
|
△ 3,159
|
92.3%
|
|
|
|
Shochu
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
清酒
|
17,524
|
16,860
|
|
△ 664
|
96.2%
|
|
|
|
Sake
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ソフトアルコール飲料
|
29,742
|
32,603
|
2,860
|
109.6%
|
|
|
|
Light-alcohol refreshers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他酒類
|
5,051
|
4,970
|
|
△ 81
|
98.4%
|
|
|
|
Other liquors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
本みりん
|
11,032
|
11,238
|
206
|
101.9%
|
|
|
|
Hon Mirin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他調味料
|
7,779
|
8,222
|
442
|
105.7%
|
|
|
|
Other seasonings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
原料用アルコール等
|
6,683
|
6,975
|
292
|
104.4%
|
|
|
|
Raw alcohol
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
119,001
|
118,897
|
|
△ 103
|
99.9%
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上原価
|
70,919
|
71,578
|
659
|
100.9%
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上総利益
|
48,081
|
47,318
|
|
△ 762
|
98.4%
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
運送費、保管料
|
5,867
|
6,286
|
418
|
107.1%
|
|
|
|
Transportation and storage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
広告宣伝費
|
1,981
|
1,524
|
|
△ 457
|
76.9%
|
|
|
|
Advertising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売促進費
|
24,148
|
25,184
|
1,035
|
104.3%
|
|
|
|
Sales promotion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
研究開発費
|
275
|
295
|
20
|
107.5%
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
管理費、その他
|
9,124
|
9,044
|
|
△ 80
|
99.1%
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売費及び一般管理費
|
41,397
|
42,334
|
936
|
102.3%
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業利益（△：損失）
|
6,683
|
4,983
|
|
△ 1,699
|
74.6%
|
|
|
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外収益
|
749
|
288
|
|
△ 460
|
38.6%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外費用
|
245
|
274
|
29
|
111.9%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
経常利益（△：損失）
|
7,187
|
4,998
|
|
△ 2,188
|
69.5%
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別利益
|
2
|
124
|
121
|
4149.9%
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別損失
|
42
|
260
|
218
|
618.3%
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
7,147
|
4,861
|
|
△ 2,285
|
68.0%
|
|
|
|
Income(Δ:loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税、住民税及び事業税
|
2,097
|
1,431
|
|
△ 665
|
68.3%
|
|
|
|
Current income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税等調整額
|
35
|
141
|
105
|
393.5%
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
5,014
|
3,288
|
|
△ 1,725
|
65.6%
|
|
|
|
Net income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
設備投資額（有形・無形）
|
1,019
|
4,616
|
3,596
|
452.6%
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
減価償却費（有形・無形）
|
1,647
|
1,934
|
286
|
117.4%
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. 宝酒造インターナショナルグループ :Takara Shuzo International Group
要約損益計算書 Statements of Income (Summary)
|
|
|
|
2019年3月期
|
2020年3月期 第3四半期累計
|
|
|
|
|
第3四半期累計
|
Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
実績(a)
|
実績(b)
|
|
増減(b-a)
|
比(b/a)
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2020(1Q-3Q)
|
|
Change
|
YOY%
|
|
|
|
|
Actual (a)
|
Actual (b)
|
|
(b-a)
|
(b/a)
|
|
|
|
海外酒類事業
|
7,616
|
8,010
|
394
|
105.2%
|
|
|
|
Overseas Alcoholic beverages business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
海外日本食材卸事業
|
50,591
|
53,881
|
3,290
|
106.5%
|
|
|
|
Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
48
|
190
|
142
|
393.6%
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
連結消去
|
△ 1,413
|
△ 1,622
|
|
△ 208
|
－
|
|
|
|
Elimination
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
56,843
|
60,461
|
3,617
|
106.4%
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上原価
|
40,196
|
43,194
|
2,998
|
107.5%
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上総利益
|
16,647
|
17,266
|
619
|
103.7%
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
運送費、保管料
|
1,623
|
1,965
|
341
|
121.1%
|
|
|
|
Transportation and storage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
広告宣伝費
|
79
|
63
|
|
△ 15
|
80.5%
|
|
|
|
Advertising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売促進費
|
482
|
537
|
54
|
111.3%
|
|
|
|
Sales promotion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
管理費、その他
|
11,231
|
12,387
|
1,155
|
110.3%
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売費及び一般管理費
|
13,416
|
14,953
|
1,536
|
111.5%
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
海外酒類事業
|
1,344
|
1,534
|
189
|
114.1%
|
|
|
|
Overseas Alcoholic beverages business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
海外日本食材卸事業
|
2,939
|
1,962
|
|
△ 977
|
66.8%
|
|
|
|
Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
△ 707
|
△ 627
|
79
|
－
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
連結消去
|
△ 347
|
△ 556
|
|
△ 209
|
－
|
|
|
|
Elimination
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業利益（△：損失）
|
3,230
|
2,313
|
|
△ 917
|
71.6%
|
|
|
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外収益
|
168
|
245
|
77
|
145.7%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外費用
|
287
|
251
|
|
△ 35
|
87.6%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
経常利益（△：損失）
|
3,111
|
2,307
|
|
△ 804
|
74.2%
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別利益
|
0
|
39
|
39
|
12051.7%
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別損失
|
10
|
13
|
2
|
124.3%
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
3,101
|
2,333
|
|
△ 767
|
75.2%
|
|
|
|
Income(Δ:loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税、住民税及び事業税
|
916
|
708
|
|
△ 207
|
77.4%
|
|
|
|
Current income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税等調整額
|
11
|
24
|
12
|
207.8%
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
2,173
|
1,600
|
|
△ 572
|
73.6%
|
|
|
|
Net income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
非支配株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
333
|
104
|
|
△ 228
|
31.4%
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
1,840
|
1,496
|
|
△ 343
|
81.3%
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
設備投資額（有形・無形）
|
832
|
1,436
|
603
|
172.4%
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
減価償却費（有形・無形）
|
748
|
874
|
126
|
116.9%
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
のれん償却額
|
272
|
256
|
|
△ 16
|
94.1%
|
|
|
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo International Group
4. タカラバイオグループ :Takara Bio Group
要約損益計算書 Statements of Income (Summary)
|
|
|
|
2019年3月期
|
2020年3月期 第3四半期累計
|
|
|
|
|
第3四半期累計
|
Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
実績(a)
|
実績(b)
|
|
増減(b-a)
|
比(b/a)
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2020(1Q-3Q)
|
|
Change
|
YOY%
|
|
|
|
|
Actual (a)
|
Actual (b)
|
|
(b-a)
|
(b/a)
|
|
|
|
研究用試薬
|
17,093
|
17,750
|
657
|
103.8%
|
|
|
|
Research reagents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
理化学機器
|
1,907
|
952
|
|
△ 955
|
49.9%
|
|
|
|
Scientific instruments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
受託・その他
|
2,983
|
3,684
|
701
|
123.5%
|
|
|
|
Contracted service and other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
バイオ産業支援 計
|
21,984
|
22,388
|
403
|
101.8%
|
|
|
|
Bioindustry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
遺伝子医療
|
2,304
|
2,170
|
|
△ 134
|
94.2%
|
|
|
|
Gene Therapy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
1,599
|
－
|
|
△ 1,599
|
－
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
25,888
|
24,558
|
|
△ 1,329
|
94.9%
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上原価
|
10,947
|
9,767
|
|
△ 1,180
|
89.2%
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上総利益
|
14,940
|
14,791
|
|
△ 149
|
99.0%
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
運送費、保管料
|
514
|
332
|
|
△ 182
|
64.6%
|
|
|
|
Transportation and storage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
広告宣伝費
|
38
|
52
|
14
|
136.3%
|
|
|
|
Advertising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売促進費
|
544
|
434
|
|
△ 109
|
79.8%
|
|
|
|
Sales promotion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
研究開発費
|
3,164
|
2,812
|
|
△ 352
|
88.9%
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
管理費、その他
|
7,244
|
7,279
|
34
|
100.5%
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売費及び一般管理費
|
11,507
|
10,911
|
|
△ 595
|
94.8%
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
バイオ産業支援
|
4,138
|
4,465
|
327
|
107.9%
|
|
|
|
Bioindustry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
遺伝子医療
|
885
|
1,077
|
191
|
121.6%
|
|
|
|
Gene Therapy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
△ 3
|
－
|
3
|
－
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
共通
|
△ 1,587
|
△ 1,663
|
|
△ 76
|
－
|
|
|
|
Eliminations/Corporate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業利益（△：損失）
|
3,432
|
3,879
|
446
|
113.0%
|
|
|
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外収益
|
201
|
212
|
11
|
105.6%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外費用
|
84
|
195
|
111
|
231.4%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
経常利益（△：損失）
|
3,549
|
3,896
|
346
|
109.8%
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別利益
|
55
|
0
|
|
△ 54
|
0.9%
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別損失
|
900
|
13
|
|
△ 886
|
1.5%
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
税金等調整前四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
2,703
|
3,883
|
1,179
|
143.6%
|
|
|
|
Income(Δ:loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税、住民税及び事業税
|
1,107
|
935
|
|
△ 171
|
84.5%
|
|
|
|
Current income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税等調整額
|
△ 494
|
229
|
724
|
－
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
2,091
|
2,717
|
625
|
129.9%
|
|
|
|
Net income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
非支配株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
3
|
8
|
5
|
291.2%
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益（△：損失）
|
2,088
|
2,708
|
619
|
129.7%
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
設備投資額（有形・無形）
|
3,124
|
4,167
|
1,042
|
133.4%
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
減価償却費（有形・無形）
|
2,014
|
2,102
|
88
|
104.4%
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
のれん償却額
|
374
|
372
|
|
△ 1
|
99.6%
|
|
|
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. 6年間の財務サマリー（グループ別） :Six-Year Financial Summary by Business Group
|
|
宝ホールディングス（連結） :Takara Holdings Inc. -Consolidated-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
2015年3月期
|
2016年3月期
|
2017年3月期
|
2018年3月期
|
2019年3月期
|
2020年3月期
|
前期対比
|
|
|
|
|
第3四半期
|
第3四半期
|
第3四半期
|
第3四半期
|
第3四半期
|
第3四半期
|
Change from FY2019(1Q-3Q)
|
|
|
|
|
FY2015(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2016(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2017(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2018(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2019(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2020(1Q-3Q)
|
増減
|
比
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
YOY%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
Net sales
|
166,054
|
170,250
|
172,218
|
204,266
|
210,622
|
212,172
|
1,550
|
100.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上原価
|
Cost of sales
|
100,975
|
102,349
|
101,336
|
124,486
|
127,706
|
130,168
|
2,461
|
101.9%
|
|
|
（売上高原価率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
60.8%
|
60.1%
|
58.8%
|
60.9%
|
60.6%
|
61.4%
|
+0.7pt
|
－
|
|
|
売上総利益
|
Gross profit
|
65,078
|
67,901
|
70,881
|
79,779
|
82,915
|
82,004
|
△ 911
|
98.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売費及び一般管理費
|
SG&A expenses
|
54,497
|
57,809
|
58,139
|
66,175
|
67,900
|
69,167
|
1,267
|
101.9%
|
|
|
（売上高販管費率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
32.8%
|
34.0%
|
33.8%
|
32.4%
|
32.2%
|
32.6%
|
+0.4pt
|
－
|
|
|
営業利益（△：損失）
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
10,580
|
10,091
|
12,741
|
13,604
|
15,015
|
12,836
|
△ 2,179
|
85.5%
|
|
|
（売上高営業利益率）
|
(Ratio to Net Sales)
|
6.4%
|
|
5.9%
|
7.4%
|
6.7%
|
7.1%
|
6.1%
|
-1.1pt
|
－
|
|
|
販売促進費
|
Sales promotion
|
23,957
|
24,561
|
25,020
|
24,840
|
25,131
|
26,071
|
940
|
103.7%
|
|
|
（売上高販促費率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
14.4%
|
14.4%
|
14.5%
|
12.2%
|
11.9%
|
12.3%
|
+0.4pt
|
－
|
|
|
研究開発費
|
R&D expenses
|
2,485
|
3,363
|
3,155
|
3,726
|
3,444
|
3,112
|
△ 331
|
90.4%
|
|
|
（売上高研究開発費率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
1.5%
|
|
2.0%
|
1.8%
|
1.8%
|
1.6%
|
1.5%
|
-0.2pt
|
－
|
|
|
設備投資額（有形・無形）
|
Capital expenditures
|
6,904
|
3,768
|
3,749
|
3,738
|
5,156
|
10,635
|
5,479
|
206.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
減価償却費（有形・無形）
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
3,358
|
3,820
|
3,753
|
4,767
|
4,813
|
5,310
|
496
|
110.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
のれん償却額
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
350
|
|
404
|
349
|
625
|
646
|
629
|
△ 17
|
97.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝酒造 :Takara Shuzo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
2015年3月期
|
2016年3月期
|
2017年3月期
|
2018年3月期
|
2019年3月期
|
2020年3月期
|
前期対比
|
|
|
|
|
第3四半期
|
第3四半期
|
第3四半期
|
第3四半期
|
第3四半期
|
第3四半期
|
Change from FY2019(1Q-3Q)
|
|
|
|
|
FY2015(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2016(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2017(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2018(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2019(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2020(1Q-3Q)
|
増減
|
比
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
YOY%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
Net sales
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
116,025
|
117,845
|
119,001
|
118,897
|
△ 103
|
99.9%
|
|
|
売上原価
|
Cost of sales
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
68,731
|
70,038
|
70,919
|
71,578
|
659
|
100.9%
|
|
|
（売上高原価率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
|
|
|
|
59.2%
|
59.4%
|
59.6%
|
60.2%
|
+0.6pt
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
売上総利益
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
47,293
|
47,806
|
48,081
|
47,318
|
△ 762
|
98.4%
|
|
|
販売費及び一般管理費
|
SG&A expenses
|
2018年3月期からの
|
|
41,112
|
41,108
|
41,397
|
42,334
|
936
|
102.3%
|
|
|
（売上高販管費率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
新セグメントです。
|
|
－
|
35.4%
|
34.9%
|
34.8%
|
35.6%
|
+0.8pt
|
－
|
|
|
営業利益（△：損失）
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
This is a new segment from
|
6,181
|
6,698
|
6,683
|
4,983
|
△ 1,699
|
74.6%
|
|
|
the fiscal year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（売上高営業利益率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
ended March 2018.
|
|
－
|
5.3%
|
5.7%
|
5.6%
|
4.2%
|
-1.4pt
|
－
|
|
|
販売促進費
|
Sales promotion
|
|
|
|
|
24,054
|
23,864
|
24,148
|
25,184
|
1,035
|
104.3%
|
|
|
（売上高販促費率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
|
|
|
－
|
20.7%
|
20.3%
|
20.3%
|
21.2%
|
+0.9pt
|
－
|
|
|
設備投資額（有形・無形）
|
Capital expenditures
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
1,094
|
1,348
|
1,019
|
4,616
|
3,596
|
452.6%
|
|
|
減価償却費（有形・無形）
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
1,607
|
1,626
|
1,647
|
1,934
|
286
|
117.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝酒造インターナショナルグループ :Takara Shuzo International Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
2015年3月期
|
2016年3月期
|
2017年3月期
|
2018年3月期
|
2019年3月期
|
2020年3月期
|
前期対比
|
|
|
|
|
第3四半期
|
第3四半期
|
第3四半期
|
第3四半期
|
第3四半期
|
第3四半期
|
Change from FY2019(1Q-3Q)
|
|
|
|
|
FY2015(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2016(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2017(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2018(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2019(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2020(1Q-3Q)
|
増減
|
比
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
YOY%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
Net sales
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
22,021
|
51,364
|
56,843
|
60,461
|
3,617
|
106.4%
|
|
|
売上原価
|
Cost of sales
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
14,801
|
36,170
|
40,196
|
43,194
|
2,998
|
107.5%
|
|
|
（売上高原価率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
67.2%
|
70.4%
|
70.7%
|
71.4%
|
+0.7pt
|
－
|
|
|
売上総利益
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
－
|
7,220
|
15,194
|
16,647
|
17,266
|
619
|
103.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売費及び一般管理費
|
SG&A expenses
|
2018年3月期からの
|
－
|
5,264
|
11,988
|
13,416
|
14,953
|
1,536
|
111.5%
|
|
|
（売上高販管費率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
－
|
23.9%
|
23.3%
|
23.6%
|
24.7%
|
+1.1pt
|
－
|
|
|
新セグメントです。
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業利益（△：損失）
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
|
－
|
1,955
|
3,206
|
3,230
|
2,313
|
△ 917
|
71.6%
|
|
|
|
|
This is a new segment from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（売上高営業利益率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
the fiscal year
|
|
－
|
8.9%
|
6.2%
|
5.7%
|
3.8%
|
-1.9pt
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
ended March 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
のれん償却後営業利益（△：損失） Operating income after amortization of goodwill
|
|
－
|
1,727
|
2,944
|
2,957
|
2,056
|
△ 900
|
69.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（のれん償却後営業利益率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
|
|
|
－
|
7.8%
|
5.7%
|
5.2%
|
3.4%
|
-1.8pt
|
－
|
|
|
設備投資額（有形・無形）
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
404
|
1,130
|
832
|
1,436
|
603
|
172.4%
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
減価償却費（有形・無形）
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
417
|
698
|
748
|
874
|
126
|
116.9%
|
|
|
のれん償却額
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
－
|
|
|
－
|
227
|
261
|
272
|
256
|
△ 16
|
94.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
タカラバイオグループ :Takara Bio Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
2015年3月期
|
2016年3月期
|
2017年3月期
|
2018年3月期
|
2019年3月期
|
2020年3月期
|
前期対比
|
|
|
|
|
第3四半期
|
第3四半期
|
第3四半期
|
第3四半期
|
第3四半期
|
第3四半期
|
Change from FY2019(1Q-3Q)
|
|
|
|
|
FY2015(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2016(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2017(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2018(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2019(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2020(1Q-3Q)
|
増減
|
比
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
YOY%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
Net sales
|
17,293
|
20,706
|
20,645
|
22,646
|
25,888
|
24,558
|
△ 1,329
|
94.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上原価
|
Cost of sales
|
7,839
|
9,199
|
8,106
|
9,879
|
10,947
|
9,767
|
△ 1,180
|
89.2%
|
|
|
（売上高原価率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
45.3%
|
44.4%
|
39.3%
|
43.6%
|
42.3%
|
39.8%
|
-2.5pt
|
－
|
|
|
売上総利益
|
Gross profit
|
9,453
|
11,507
|
12,538
|
12,766
|
14,940
|
14,791
|
△ 149
|
99.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売費及び一般管理費
|
SG&A expenses
|
8,190
|
10,062
|
9,813
|
11,157
|
11,507
|
10,911
|
△ 595
|
94.8%
|
|
|
（売上高販管費率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
47.4%
|
48.6%
|
47.5%
|
49.3%
|
44.5%
|
44.4%
|
-0.0pt
|
－
|
|
|
営業利益（△：損失）
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
1,263
|
1,444
|
2,724
|
1,608
|
3,432
|
3,879
|
446
|
113.0%
|
|
|
（売上高営業利益率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
7.3%
|
|
7.0%
|
13.2%
|
7.1%
|
13.3%
|
15.8%
|
+2.5pt
|
－
|
|
|
研究開発費
|
R&D expenses
|
2,225
|
3,118
|
2,870
|
3,417
|
3,164
|
2,812
|
△ 352
|
88.9%
|
|
|
（売上高研究開発費率）
|
(Ratio to Net sales)
|
12.9%
|
15.1%
|
13.9%
|
15.1%
|
12.2%
|
11.5%
|
-0.8pt
|
－
|
|
|
設備投資額（有形・無形）
|
Capital expenditures
|
3,380
|
1,850
|
1,200
|
910
|
3,124
|
4,167
|
1,042
|
133.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
減価償却費（有形・無形）
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
956
|
1,247
|
1,276
|
1,896
|
2,014
|
2,102
|
88
|
104.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
のれん償却額
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
92
|
|
135
|
121
|
364
|
374
|
372
|
△ 1
|
99.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six-Year Financial Summary by Business Group
|
6. 2020年3月期第3四半期 参考資料 :Reference Data for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
① 為替前提及び売上高に対する為替レート変動の影響 :Exchange rates and effect of change in exchange rates on net sales
|
|
|
◆為替前提（海外子会社P/L換算用）:Exchange rates for the income statement of oversea subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（円 : Yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019年3月期
|
2020年3月期 第3四半期累計
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
第3四半期累計
|
Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
実績(a)
|
実績(b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019(1Q-3Q)
|
FY2020(1Q-3Q)
|
前期差
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual (a)
|
Actual (b)
|
Change(c-a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
米ドル : US dollar
|
109.61
|
109.13
|
△ 0.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ポンド: Pound
|
148.11
|
138.95
|
△ 9.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ユーロ: Euro
|
130.87
|
122.62
|
△ 8.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
人民元: Yuan
|
16.84
|
15.89
|
△ 0.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100ウォン: 100 Won
|
10.05
|
9.40
|
△ 0.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
インドルピー: Rupee
|
1.64
|
1.56
|
△ 0.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ｽｳｪｰﾃﾞﾝｸﾛｰﾅ :Sweden krona
|
12.79
|
11.61
|
△ 1.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ｼﾝｶﾞﾎﾟｰﾙﾄﾞﾙ :Singapore dollar
|
81.78
|
79.99
|
△ 1.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ｵｰｽﾄﾗﾘｱﾄﾞﾙ :Australian dollar
|
83.06
|
76.31
|
△ 6.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
◆売上高に対する為替レート変動の影響額 :Effect of change in exchange rates on net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
対前期
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change from FY2019(1Q-3Q)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝ホールディングス 計
|
△ 2,506
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales of Takara Holdings Inc. -Consolidated-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
うち宝酒造ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|
△ 1,992
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales of Takara Shuzo International Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
海外酒類事業
|
△ 186
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas Alcoholic beverages business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
海外日本食材卸事業
|
△ 1,813
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japanese food wholesale business in overseas markets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
連結消去
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elimination
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
うちタカラバイオグループ
|
△ 521
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales of Takara Bio Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
研究用試薬
|
△ 477
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research reagents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
理化学機器
|
△ 16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scientific instruments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
受託・その他
|
△ 27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contracted service and other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
バイオ産業支援 計
|
△ 521
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bioindustry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
遺伝子医療
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gene Therapy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
② 海外売上高比率 :Overseas sales ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
|
2019年3月期第3四半期 実績
|
|
2020年3月期第3四半期 実績
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019(1Q-3Q) Actual
|
|
|
|
FY2020(1Q-3Q) Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高計
|
海外売上高
|
海外売上高比率
|
|
売上高計
|
海外売上高
|
海外売上高比率
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
Overseas Sales
|
Overseas Sales Ratio
|
|
Net Sales
|
Overseas Sales
|
Overseas Sales Ratio
|
|
|
宝酒造
|
119,001
|
－
|
－
|
|
118,897
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝酒造ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|
56,843
|
56,582
|
99.5%
|
|
60,461
|
60,137
|
99.5%
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo International Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
タカラバイオグループ
|
25,888
|
14,586
|
56.3%
|
|
24,558
|
14,665
|
59.7%
|
|
|
Takara Bio Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他および調整額
|
8,889
|
－
|
－
|
|
8,255
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
Other / Adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝ホールディングス（連結）
|
210,622
|
71,168
|
33.8%
|
|
212,172
|
74,803
|
35.3%
|
|
|
Takara Holdings Inc. -Consolidated-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
③ 海外主要子会社の業績 :Financial Forecast of major overseas subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019年3月期第3四半期 実績
|
2020年3月期第3四半期 実績
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019(1Q-3Q) Actual
|
FY2020(1Q-3Q) Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
営業利益
|
売上高
|
営業利益
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
Net Sales
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
米国宝酒造
|
千
|
US
|
ド
|
ル :Thousands of US dollar
|
24,470
|
2,048
|
25,930
|
2,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takara Sake USA Inc.
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
2,682
|
224
|
2,829
|
265
|
|
|
宝酒造食品
|
千
|
|
|
元 :Thousands of Yuan
|
38,352
|
2,314
|
38,200
|
2,055
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo Foods Co.,Ltd.
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
645
|
38
|
607
|
32
|
|
|
トマーチン
|
千
|
ポ
|
ン
|
ド :Thousands of Pound
|
12,811
|
3,405
|
13,739
|
3,381
|
|
|
The Tomatin Distillery Co.,Ltd.
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
1,897
|
504
|
1,909
|
469
|
|
|
ｴｲｼﾞ・ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ
|
千
|
US
|
ド
|
ル :Thousands of US dollar
|
16,209
|
6,723
|
18,508
|
8,278
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AGE INTERNATIONAL,INC.
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
1,776
|
736
|
2,019
|
903
|
|
|
フーデックスグループ
|
千
|
ユ
|
ー
|
ロ :Thousands of Euro
|
118,161
|
12,661
|
132,115
|
12,195
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOODEX Group
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
15,463
|
1,656
|
16,200
|
1,495
|
|
|
タザキフーズ
|
千
|
ポ
|
ン
|
ド :Thousands of Pound
|
29,443
|
2,049
|
33,754
|
1,165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAZAKI FOODS LTD.
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
4,360
|
303
|
4,690
|
161
|
|
|
ミューチャルトレーディング
|
千
|
US
|
ド
|
ル :Thousands of US dollar
|
250,196
|
9,218
|
273,307
|
4,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mutual Trading Co., Inc.
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
27,424
|
1,010
|
29,826
|
457
|
|
|
ニッポンフード
|
千
|
AUS
|
ド
|
ル :Thousands of Australian dollar
|
40,243
|
△ 373
|
41,480
|
△ 1,992
|
|
|
Nippon Food Supplies Company Pty Ltd
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
3,342
|
△ 31
|
3,165
|
△ 152
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ﾀｶﾗﾊﾞｲｵﾖｰﾛｯﾊﾟS.A.S. （連結） 千
|
ユ
|
ー
|
ロ :Thousands of Euro
|
17,723
|
968
|
18,790
|
600
|
|
|
Takara Bio Europe S.A.S. Consolidated
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
2,319
|
126
|
2,304
|
73
|
|
|
宝生物工程(大連)
|
千
|
|
|
元 :Thousands of Yuan
|
171,117
|
39,327
|
154,543
|
45,445
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takara Biotechnology (Dalian) Co.,Ltd.
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
2,881
|
662
|
2,455
|
722
|
|
|
宝日医生物技術(北京)
|
千
|
|
|
元 :Thousands of Yuan
|
263,935
|
47,111
|
291,921
|
57,363
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takara Biomedical Technology（Beijing) Co., Ltd.
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
4,444
|
793
|
4,638
|
911
|
|
|
ﾀｶﾗｺﾘｱﾊﾞｲｵﾒﾃﾞｨｶﾙ
|
百
|
万 ｳ
|
ｫ
|
ﾝ :Millions of Won
|
7,558
|
1,233
|
8,100
|
1,254
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takara Korea Biomedical Inc.
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
759
|
123
|
761
|
117
|
|
|
タカラバイオDSSインド
|
千
|
ｲ ﾝ ﾄ ﾞ
|
ﾙ ﾋ ﾟ ｰ
|
:Thousands of Rupee
|
146,232
|
2,829
|
173,217
|
14,468
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DSS Takara Bio India Private Limited
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
239
|
4
|
270
|
22
|
|
|
タカラバイオUSA
|
千
|
US
|
ド
|
ル :Thousands of US dollar
|
73,958
|
8,655
|
73,491
|
8,242
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takara Bio USA, Inc.
|
百
|
万
|
|
円 :Millions of Yen
|
8,106
|
948
|
8,020
|
899
|
|
|
④ 宝酒造 売上総利益増減要因 :Factors of change in Gross profit of Takara Shuzo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
対前期増減
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change from FY2019(1Q-3Q)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
増減計
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
数量差
|
単価差
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Change
|
Change in quantities
|
Change in unit price
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上総利益 計
|
|
|
△ 762
|
△ 246
|
△ 516
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（主な内訳）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
焼酎 Shochu
|
|
△ 1,293
|
△ 1,233
|
△ 60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
清酒 Sake
|
|
|
△ 478
|
△ 294
|
△ 184
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ｿﾌﾄｱﾙｺｰﾙ飲料Light-alcohol refreshers
|
|
|
+1,039
|
+1,048
|
△ 9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
本みりん Hon Mirin
|
|
|
|
△ 5
|
+126
|
△ 132
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（参考）原価コストダウン
|
|
|
△ 757
|
※上記数量差および単価差に含む
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reference :Cost reduction
|
|
|
*Included in changes above
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
※利益の増加要因を「+」、減少要因を「△」で表示
*An increasing factor and a decreasing factor on profit are shown ｢+｣ and ｢△｣, respectively
⑤ 宝ホールディングス（連結）要約損益計算書（p.1）における「その他」の内訳
Breakdown of "Other" segment in the Consolidated Statements of Income of Takara Holdings Inc. (Summary) (p.1)
|
|
|
|
2019年3月期第3四半期 実績
|
2020年3月期第3四半期 実績
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019(1Q-3Q) Actual
|
FY2020(1Q-3Q) Actual
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
営業利益
|
売上高
|
営業利益
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
Net Sales
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
物流事業 Transportation
|
10,876
|
504
|
11,043
|
523
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝ホールディングス（不動産事業） Takara Holdings (Real estate business)
|
402
|
330
|
400
|
336
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他 Other
|
14,314
|
815
|
13,200
|
856
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
「その他」計 Total "Other"
|
25,593
|
1,651
|
24,644
|
1,716
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. 2020年3月期 連結業績予想数値の修正 :Revision of Consolidated Business Results Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2020
宝ホールディングス（連結） :Takara Holdings Inc. ‐Consolidated‐
（百万円 :Millions of Yen）
|
|
|
|
2019年3月期
|
2020年3月期
|
対前期
|
対11/12予想
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019
|
FY2020_Apr. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020
|
Change from FY2019
|
Change from forecast announced Nov. 2019
|
|
|
|
|
実績(a)
|
11/12予想(b)
|
2/13予想(c)
|
増減(c-a)
|
比(c/a)
|
増減(c-b)
|
比(c/b)
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
Forecast
|
Forecast
|
Change
|
%
|
Change
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
announced Nov. 2019 (b)
|
announced Feb. 2020 (c)
|
(c-a)
|
(c/a)
|
(c-b)
|
(c/b)
|
|
|
|
宝酒造
|
152,457
|
157,787
|
153,074
|
616
|
100.4%
|
△ 4,713
|
97.0%
|
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝酒造インターナショナルグループ
|
77,834
|
81,546
|
82,219
|
4,384
|
105.6%
|
673
|
100.8%
|
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo International Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
タカラバイオ グループ
|
35,841
|
33,900
|
34,300
|
△ 1,541
|
95.7%
|
400
|
101.2%
|
|
|
|
Takara Bio Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
32,742
|
31,985
|
31,748
|
△ 994
|
97.0%
|
△ 237
|
99.3%
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
調整額
|
△ 21,431
|
△ 21,218
|
△ 21,341
|
90
|
－
|
△ 123
|
－
|
|
|
|
Adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上高
|
277,443
|
284,000
|
280,000
|
2,556
|
100.9%
|
△ 4,000
|
98.6%
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上原価
|
168,694
|
173,500
|
171,500
|
2,805
|
101.7%
|
△ 2,000
|
98.8%
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売上総利益
|
108,749
|
110,500
|
108,500
|
△ 249
|
99.8%
|
△ 2,000
|
98.2%
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
運送費、保管料
|
10,162
|
11,000
|
10,900
|
737
|
107.3%
|
△ 100
|
99.1%
|
|
|
|
Transportation and storage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
広告宣伝費
|
2,755
|
2,000
|
2,000
|
△ 755
|
72.6%
|
－
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
Advertising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売促進費
|
34,012
|
35,500
|
35,400
|
1,387
|
104.1%
|
△ 100
|
99.7%
|
|
|
|
Sales promotion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
研究開発費
|
4,708
|
4,400
|
4,400
|
△ 308
|
93.4%
|
－
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
管理費、その他
|
39,305
|
40,100
|
40,500
|
1,194
|
103.0%
|
400
|
101.0%
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
販売費及び一般管理費
|
90,945
|
93,000
|
93,200
|
2,254
|
102.5%
|
200
|
100.2%
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝酒造
|
5,948
|
5,760
|
3,848
|
△ 2,100
|
64.7%
|
△ 1,912
|
66.8%
|
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
宝酒造インターナショナルグループ
|
4,532
|
3,795
|
3,576
|
△ 956
|
78.9%
|
△ 219
|
94.2%
|
|
|
|
Takara Shuzo International Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
タカラバイオ グループ
|
5,463
|
6,200
|
6,200
|
736
|
113.5%
|
－
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
Takara Bio Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他
|
1,954
|
2,043
|
2,035
|
80
|
104.1%
|
△ 8
|
99.6%
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
調整額
|
△ 95
|
△ 298
|
△ 359
|
△ 263
|
－
|
△ 60
|
－
|
|
|
|
Adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業利益（△：損失）
|
17,804
|
17,500
|
15,300
|
△ 2,504
|
85.9%
|
△ 2,200
|
87.4%
|
|
|
|
Operating income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
受取利息・配当金
|
800
|
800
|
800
|
△ 0
|
100.0%
|
－
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
Interest and Dividends income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他営業外収益
|
660
|
600
|
600
|
△ 60
|
90.8%
|
－
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外収益
|
1,461
|
1,400
|
1,400
|
△ 61
|
95.8%
|
－
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
支払利息
|
387
|
400
|
400
|
12
|
103.3%
|
－
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
Interest and discounts expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他営業外費用
|
518
|
500
|
600
|
81
|
115.7%
|
100
|
120.0%
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業外費用
|
905
|
900
|
1,000
|
94
|
110.4%
|
100
|
111.1%
|
|
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
経常利益（△：損失）
|
18,359
|
18,000
|
15,700
|
△ 2,659
|
85.5%
|
△ 2,300
|
87.2%
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別利益
|
696
|
800
|
1,200
|
503
|
172.2%
|
400
|
150.0%
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
特別損失
|
1,397
|
1,100
|
1,500
|
102
|
107.3%
|
400
|
136.4%
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
税金等調整前当期純利益（△：損失）
|
17,658
|
17,700
|
15,400
|
△ 2,258
|
87.2%
|
△ 2,300
|
87.0%
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税、住民税及び事業税
|
5,443
|
5,400
|
5,200
|
△ 110
|
97.9%
|
△ 200
|
96.3%
|
|
|
|
Current income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
法人税等調整額
|
△ 132
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
当期純利益（△：損失）
|
12,347
|
12,300
|
10,200
|
△ 2,147
|
82.6%
|
△ 2,100
|
82.9%
|
|
|
|
Net income(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
非支配株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失）
|
1,936
|
1,900
|
1,600
|
△ 336
|
82.6%
|
△ 300
|
84.2%
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益（△：損失）
|
10,411
|
10,400
|
8,600
|
△ 1,811
|
82.6%
|
△ 1,800
|
82.7%
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to owners of the parent(Δ:loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
設備投資額（有形・無形）
|
10,671
|
15,670
|
15,670
|
4,998
|
146.8%
|
－
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
減価償却費（有形・無形）
|
6,490
|
7,400
|
7,350
|
859
|
113.2%
|
△ 50
|
99.3%
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
のれん償却額
|
865
|
830
|
830
|
△ 35
|
95.9%
|
－
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020
|
|