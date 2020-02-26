Japan Exchange : Consolidated Subsidiary to Borrow Capital

|
|
February 26, 2020
|
For Immediate Release
|
|
Company name: First Brothers Co., Ltd.
|
President:
|
Tomoki Yoshihara
|
|
(TSE First Section, Stock code: 3454)
|
Inquiries:
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
|
Yoshinobu Hotta
|
|
(Tel: +81-3-5219-5370)
Consolidated Subsidiary to Borrow Capital
First Brothers Capital Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary of First Brothers Co., Ltd., decided to borrow capital on February 26, 2020. We note that the parent company, First Brothers Co., Ltd., also decided to approve the loans on the same day.
1. Purpose of the loans
One of the basic policies of the growth strategy of the First Brothers Group is to invest in prime real estate for commercial leasing as a potential steady income stream. In keeping with this growth strategy, the company plans to use a portion of this borrowed capital to acquire real estate(trust beneficiary rights).
2. Borrowings
|
Lender
|
Loan
|
Execution date
|
Loan period
|
|
|
|
|
THE NISHI-NIPPON CITY
|
¥1,000 million
|
March 3, 2020
|
10 years
|
BANK, LTD.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: We refrain from disclosing the interest rate on this loan. But we point out that the interest rate on this loan is an ordinary rate.
3. Forecast
The impact from this loan to earnings has been factored into earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2020, which were released on January 10, 2020. However, we will immediately disclose any important or sensitive matters warranting disclosure that may arise from future examination of this loan.
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 08:03:03 UTC