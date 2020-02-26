Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Consolidated Subsidiary to Borrow Capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 08:05am GMT

February 26, 2020

For Immediate Release

Company name: First Brothers Co., Ltd.

President:

Tomoki Yoshihara

(TSE First Section, Stock code: 3454)

Inquiries:

Chief Financial Officer

Yoshinobu Hotta

(Tel: +81-3-5219-5370)

Consolidated Subsidiary to Borrow Capital

First Brothers Capital Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary of First Brothers Co., Ltd., decided to borrow capital on February 26, 2020. We note that the parent company, First Brothers Co., Ltd., also decided to approve the loans on the same day.

1. Purpose of the loans

One of the basic policies of the growth strategy of the First Brothers Group is to invest in prime real estate for commercial leasing as a potential steady income stream. In keeping with this growth strategy, the company plans to use a portion of this borrowed capital to acquire real estate(trust beneficiary rights).

2. Borrowings

Lender

Loan

Execution date

Loan period

THE NISHI-NIPPON CITY

¥1,000 million

March 3, 2020

10 years

BANK, LTD.

Note: We refrain from disclosing the interest rate on this loan. But we point out that the interest rate on this loan is an ordinary rate.

3. Forecast

The impact from this loan to earnings has been factored into earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2020, which were released on January 10, 2020. However, we will immediately disclose any important or sensitive matters warranting disclosure that may arise from future examination of this loan.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 08:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:25aICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Investors presentation 2019 results
AQ
03:25aMDXHEALTH : Reports Financial Year 2019 Results and Provides Outlook for 2020
PU
03:25aATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : Full year 2019 financial results highlights
PU
03:25aATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : Full year 2019 financial results ad hoc announcement
PU
03:24aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Charitable Contribution
PU
03:24aEDENRED : 2019 Annual Results
PU
03:24aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
PU
03:24aDREAM UNLIMITED : Reports Fourth Quarter Results & Significant Growth in EPS and Book Equity
PU
03:24aQATAR NAVIGATION : Milaha Reports a 6% Increase in Net Profit for Full Year 2019
PU
03:23aTRUMP, MODI HOPE TALKS LEAD TO PHASE ONE OF U.S.-INDIA TRADE DEAL : White House
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
2LG CHEM, LTD. : Panasonic to exit solar cell production at Tesla's NY plant; ops unaffected, NY says
3Oil slides for 4th day as pandemic fears deepen
4BIOMÉRIEUX : BIOMÉRIEUX : – 2019 Financial Results
5ALCON INC. : ALCON : Annual Report 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group