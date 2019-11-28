Japan Exchange : Consolidated Summary Report For the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 0 11/28/2019 | 03:03am EST Send by mail :

November 8, 2019 Consolidated Summary Report For the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 [Japanese GAAP] Company Name: BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Exchange: Tokyo Code Number: 9278 URL: https://www.bookoffgroup.co.jp/en/ Representative: Yasutaka Horiuchi, President and CEO Inquiries: Hirofumi Kawamoto, General Manager of Corporate Planning Department Tel: +81-42-769-1513 Quarterly Report issue date: November 11, 2019 Dividend payment date: - Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes Quarterly financial results briefing: Yes (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019) (1) Consolidated Results of Operations (Percentage figures represent year-on-yearchanges) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Million yen YoY change Million yen YoY change Million yen YoY change Million yen YoY change % % % % Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019 41,289 - 881 - 1,144 - 557 - Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018 - - - - - - - - (Note) Comprehensive income Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019: ¥488 million (n.a.) Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018: ¥- million (n.a.) Net income per share Fully diluted net income per share Yen Yen Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019 31.98 - Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018 - - (Note) Figures for the six months ended September 30, 2018 are not presented as BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS was established on October 1, 2018 through a transfer of stock. (2) Consolidated Financial Condition Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of Sep. 30, 2019 41,039 13,102 31.8 As of Mar. 31, 2019 40,647 13,006 31.6 (Reference) Shareholders' equity As of Sep. 30, 2019: ¥13,053 million As of Mar. 31, 2019: ¥12,844 million 2. Dividends Dividend per share End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q End of FY Full year Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019 - - - 15.00 15.00 Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2020 - 0.00 Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2020 (est.) - 18.00 18.00 (Notes) Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None There are no dividends for the end of 1Q and 2Q of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 as BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS was established on October 1, 2018 through a transfer of stock. 3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) (Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Net income owners of parent per share Million yen YoY change Million yen YoY change Million yen YoY change Million yen YoY change Yen % % % % Full year 83,000 2.7 1,800 16.1 2,300 8.5 1,200 (44.8) 68.78 (Note) Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated earnings forecasts: None Notes: 1. Significant changes in subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation): Yes New: 1 (company name) Jewelry Asset Managers Inc. Excluded: 1 (company name) Reuse Connect Co., Ltd. Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements Changes due to revision of accounting standards: None Changes due to other reasons: None Changes in accounting-based estimates: None Restatements: None 4. Number of shares outstanding (common shares) (Shares) Shares outstanding (including treasury shares) Treasury shares Average number of shares outstanding As of Sep. 30, 2019 20,547,413 As of Mar. 31, 2019 20,547,413 As of Sep. 30, 2019 3,100,000 As of Mar. 31, 2019 3,100,000 Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019 17,447,413 Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018 - The current summary report is not subject to the quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

Cautionary statement regarding forecasts of operating results and special notes (Forward-looking statements) Forward-looking statements in these materials are based on information available to management at the time this report was prepared and assumptions that management believes are reasonable. This report is not promises by BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. (How to view supplementary materials for quarterly financial results) Supplementary materials for the quarterly financial results will be disclosed today (November 8, 2019), using the Timely Disclosure network (TDnet). BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (9278) Summary Report for the Second Quarter of March 2020 Fiscal Year Table of Contents 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance 2 (1) Explanation of Results of Operations 2 (2) Explanation of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 3 (3) Explanation of Financial Position 3 (4) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward -looking Statements 3 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes 4 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet 4 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income 6 For the Six-month Period Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 7 For the Six-month Period (3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 8 (4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 9 (Notes Concerning the Going-Concern Premise) 9 (Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity) 9 (Segment Information) 9 1 BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (9278) Summary Report for the Second Quarter of March 2020 Fiscal Year 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance (1) Explanation of Results of Operations Forward-looking statements in this Consolidated Summary Report are based on information available to management as of the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal year. BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED was established as pure holding company of BOOKOFF CORPORATION LIMITED on October 1, 2018 through a transfer of stock. Consequently, there are no comparisons with the first half of the previous fiscal year. Since the start of operations, the BOOKOFF Group has always been guided by the two corporate philosophies of "contributing to society through our business activities" and "the pursuit of employees' material and spiritual wellbeing." We are currently implementing a medium-term business plan that ends in the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2021, when we will celebrate our 30th anniversary. We are rededicating ourselves to our corporate philosophies and focusing our activities on the mission o f "being a source of an enjoyable and prosperous life for many people." Based on this mission, we will use our strengths in Japan's growing reuse market to become the leading reuse company with books as the core category. Our goal is to become the reuse st ore chain used by the largest number of customers as we adapt to changes in market conditions. We have established two core strategies in order to accomplish this goal. Core strategy I: Upgrade individual stores We believe that upgrading reuse services in both our retail format and Internet platform is the starting point for becoming Japan's leading reuse company that serves the largest number of customers. We are working on improvements for all store format packages and services. Core strategy II: Use all the BOOKOFF Group's strengths In the past, the BOOKOFF Group provided separate services at stores and through channels other than stores. Now, we are creating an integrated framework that combines the platforms for members and buying and selling merchandise with systems that support these activities and with other items. In addition, every service will make full use of member and merchandise information, operational expertise, and other resources we have accumulated in each service category. The objective of these activities is to operate as "One BOOKOFF." During the first half of the current fiscal year, we undertook initiatives to add more merchandise categories to stores to reflect the characteristics of each store's market. These activities also included the opening of BOOKOFF SUPER BAZAAR 5 Gou Sapporo Miyanosawa Store, BOOKOFF SUPER BAZAAR Ito-Yokado Nagareyama Store, the BOOKOFF One-stop Purchasing Consultation Desk on Nodai Street in Kyodo (Setagaya-ku, Tokyo), BOOKOFF Hikifune Store, the BOOKOFF One-stop Purchasing Consultation Desk in Hiroo, and the fourth Jalan Jalan Japan store in Malaysia, as well as measures to enhance the efficiency of our distribution warehouse operations. Furthermore, we have made substantial investments for improving services for app members and establishing a network of franchised stores using our e -purchasing system. Investments have been also used to create an omni-channel structure that utilizes the BOOKOFF Online website and to move forward with our O2O (online-to-offline) strategy. Conducting all business operations in a cohesive manner as "One BOOKOFF" is the objective of all these initiatives. As a result of these efforts, consolidated net sales amounted to ¥41,289 million. The Group recorded an operating profit of ¥881 million, an ordinary profit of ¥1,144 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥557 million. Since the Group's business segments have been combined into a single segment beginning with the first quarter of the current fiscal year, information by business segment is omitted. 2 BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (9278) Summary Report for the Second Quarter of March 2020 Fiscal Year (2) Explanation of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Cash and cash equivalents ("net cash") at the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal year amounted to ¥5,083 million, a decrease of ¥1,059 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. Consolidated cash flows and the primary reasons for their fluctuation during the first half the current fiscal year are as follows: (Cash Flows from Operating Activities) Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to ¥955 million. There were positive factors including profit before income taxes of ¥1,002 million, and ¥772 million in depreciation. Negative factors included a ¥584 million increase in inventories and income taxes paid of ¥256 million. (Cash Flows from Investing Activities) Net cash used in investing activities amounted to ¥1,928 million. Negative factors included ¥675 million for the purchase of property, plant, and equipment associated with new store openings, ¥231 million for the purchase of intangible assets related to additional investments in systems, ¥590 million for transfer of stores and ¥570 million for other payments. (Cash Flows from Financing Activities) Net cash used in financing activities amounted to ¥ 67 million. There were positive factors including a net increase of ¥545 million in borrowings. Negative factors included ¥213 million for repayments of lease obligations, and ¥261 million for cash dividends paid. Explanation of Financial Position (Current Assets) Current assets at the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal year were ¥23,139 million, a decrease of ¥625 million compared with ¥23,765 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. Major components were an increase of ¥847 million in merchandise, and decreases of ¥1,059 million in cash and deposits and ¥588 million in other current assets. (Non-current Assets) Non-current assets at the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal year were ¥17,899 million, an increase of ¥1,017 million compared with ¥16,882 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. Major components were increases of ¥267 million in property, plant and equipment and ¥840 million in intangible assets, and a decrease of ¥89 million in investments and other assets. (Liabilities) Liabilities at the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal year were ¥27,936 million, an increase of ¥295 million compared with ¥27,640 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. Major components were an increase of ¥957 million in borrowings, and a decrease of ¥842 million in other current liabilities. (Net Assets) Net assets at the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal year were ¥13,102 million, an increase of ¥96 million compared with ¥13,006 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. Major components were dividend payments and a booking of profit attributable to owners of parent. Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward -looking Statements There are no revisions to the forecast that was announced on May 10, 2019. 3 BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (9278) Summary Report for the Second Quarter of March 2020 Fiscal Year 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unit: million yen) FY3/2019 Second quarter of FY3/2020 (As of Mar. 31, 2019) (As of Sep. 30, 2019) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 6,142 5,083 Accounts receivable-trade 1,590 1,759 Merchandise 12,915 13,763 Other 3,122 2,534 Allowance for doubtful accounts (6) (0) Total current assets 23,765 23,139 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 3,770 3,999 Leased assets, net 1,352 1,387 Other, net 810 812 Total property, plant and equipment 5,932 6,199 Intangible assets Goodwill 84 864 Other 1,120 1,180 Total intangible assets 1,204 2,044 Investments and other assets Guarantee deposits 7,530 7,612 Other 2,274 2,102 Allowance for doubtful accounts (60) (60) Total investments and other assets 9,744 9,654 Total non-current assets 16,882 17,899 Total assets 40,647 41,039 4 BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (9278) Summary Report for the Second Quarter of March 2020 Fiscal Year (Unit: million yen) FY3/2019 Second quarter of FY3/2020 (As of Mar. 31, 2019) (As of Sep. 30, 2019) Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable-trade 431 532 Short-term borrowings 5,926 7,170 Current portion of long-term borrowings 3,716 3,293 Lease obligations 348 376 Income taxes payable 135 170 Provision for sales rebates 546 529 Provision for loss on store closing 44 88 Other provisions 469 415 Other 4,899 4,056 Total current liabilities 16,518 16,633 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 7,775 7,911 Provision for loss on store closing 29 19 Asset retirement obligations 1,747 1,806 Lease obligations 1,159 1,145 Other 410 420 Total non-current liabilities 11,121 11,302 Total liabilities 27,640 27,936 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 100 100 Capital surplus 6,489 6,485 Retained earnings 8,571 8,867 Treasury shares (2,343) (2,343) Total shareholders' equity 12,817 13,109 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale 158 101 securities Foreign currency translation adjustment (131) (157) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 27 (55) Non-controlling interests 161 49 Total net assets 13,006 13,102 Total liabilities and net assets 40,647 41,039 5 BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (9278) Summary Report for the Second Quarter of March 2020 Fiscal Year Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income

(For the Six-month Period) (Unit: million yen) First six months of FY3/2020 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019) Net sales 41,289 Cost of sales 15,966 Gross profit 25,322 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,441 Operating profit 881 Non-operating income Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity 16 method Rent revenues on facilities 166 Gain from installment of vending machine 68 Gain on sales of recycling goods 182 Other 77 Total non-operating income 510 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 78 Rent expenses on facilities 153 Other 14 Total non-operating expenses 247 Ordinary profit 1,144 Extraordinary losses Loss on store closings 7 Provision for loss on store closing 53 Loss on retirement of non-current assets 44 Impairment loss 30 Other 6 Total extraordinary losses 142 Profit before income taxes 1,002 Income taxes-current 165 Income taxes-deferred 264 Total income taxes 430 Profit 572 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 14 Profit attributable to owners of parent 557 6 BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (9278) Summary Report for the Second Quarter of March 2020 Fiscal Year Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (For the Six-month Period) (Unit: million yen) First six months of FY3/2020 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019) Profit 572 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (1) Foreign currency translation adjustment (27) Share of other comprehensive income of entities (55) accounted for using equity method Total other comprehensive income (84) Comprehensive income 488 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of 474 parent Comprehensive income attributable to non- 13 controlling interests 7 BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (9278) Summary Report for the Second Quarter of March 2020 Fiscal Year (3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unit: million yen) First six months of FY3/2020 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 1,002 Depreciation 772 Impairment loss 30 Amortization of goodwill 47 Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts (5) Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on store closing 53 Provision for allowance of sales discounts (39) Interest expenses 78 Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity (16) method Loss on store closings 7 Loss on retirement of non-current assets 44 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (127) Decrease (increase) in inventories (584) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 87 Other, net (489) Subtotal 861 Interest and dividends received 6 Interest paid (80) Payments for loss on disaster (2) Income taxes paid (256) Income taxes refund 425 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 955 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (675) Purchase of intangible assets (231) Payments for guarantee deposits (167) Proceeds from refund of guarantee deposits 179 Proceeds from transfer of stores (590) Other, net (442) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,928) Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings 1,123 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 1,500 Repayments of long-term borrowings (2,077) Repayments of lease obligations (213) Dividends paid (261) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (2) Other, net (135) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (67) Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (18) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,059) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,142 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 5,083 8 BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (9278) Summary Report for the Second Quarter of March 2020 Fiscal Year Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes Concerning the Going-Concern Premise)

Not applicable. (Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity) Not applicable. (Segment Information) First six months of FY3/2020 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019) This information is omitted because the Group has only a single segment. (Changes in reportable segments) The Group's "Reuse Store Business" and "BOOKOFF Online Business" segments have been combined into a single segment beginning with the first quarter of the current fiscal year. This change is based on the "One BOOKOFF" concept. Since the integration of real store sales and online sales has progressed with the introduction of the online sales system, it was decided that the integration of the business segments would present our business results in a manner that more closely matches the actual transactions. As a result of this change, the Group will consist of a single segment, and therefore segment information for the first six months of the current fiscal year is not presented. This financial report is solely a translation of the Company's Kessan Tanshin (including attachments) in Japanese, which has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation. 9

