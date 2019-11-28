Log in
Japan Exchange : Consolidated Summary Report For the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

0
11/28/2019 | 03:03am EST

November 8, 2019

Consolidated Summary Report

For the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

[Japanese GAAP]

Company Name:

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Stock Exchange: Tokyo

Code Number:

9278

URL: https://www.bookoffgroup.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Yasutaka Horiuchi, President and CEO

Inquiries:

Hirofumi Kawamoto, General Manager of Corporate Planning Department Tel: +81-42-769-1513

Quarterly Report issue date:

November 11, 2019

Dividend payment date:

-

Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results:

Yes

Quarterly financial results briefing:

Yes

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

(Percentage figures represent year-on-yearchanges)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

YoY change

Million yen

YoY change

Million yen

YoY change

Million yen

YoY change

%

%

%

%

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019

41,289

-

881

-

1,144

-

557

-

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(Note) Comprehensive income

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019:

¥488 million (n.a.)

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018:

¥- million (n.a.)

Net income per share

Fully diluted net income per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019

31.98

-

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018

-

-

(Note) Figures for the six months ended September 30, 2018 are not presented as BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS was established on October 1, 2018 through a transfer of stock.

(2) Consolidated Financial Condition

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of Sep. 30, 2019

41,039

13,102

31.8

As of Mar. 31, 2019

40,647

13,006

31.6

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of Sep. 30, 2019: ¥13,053 million

As of Mar. 31, 2019: ¥12,844 million

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

End of FY

Full year

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019

-

-

-

15.00

15.00

Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2020

-

0.00

Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2020 (est.)

-

18.00

18.00

(Notes) Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

There are no dividends for the end of 1Q and 2Q of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 as BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS was established on October 1, 2018 through a transfer of stock.

3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

YoY change

Million yen

YoY change

Million yen

YoY change

Million yen

YoY change

Yen

%

%

%

%

Full year

83,000

2.7

1,800

16.1

2,300

8.5

1,200

(44.8)

68.78

(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated earnings forecasts: None

Notes:

1. Significant changes in subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation): Yes

New: 1 (company name) Jewelry Asset Managers Inc.

Excluded: 1 (company name) Reuse Connect Co., Ltd.

  1. Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
  1. Changes due to revision of accounting standards: None
  2. Changes due to other reasons: None
  3. Changes in accounting-based estimates: None
  4. Restatements: None

4. Number of shares outstanding (common shares)

(Shares)

  1. Shares outstanding (including treasury shares)
  2. Treasury shares
  3. Average number of shares outstanding

As of Sep. 30, 2019

20,547,413

As of Mar. 31, 2019

20,547,413

As of Sep. 30, 2019

3,100,000

As of Mar. 31, 2019

3,100,000

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019

17,447,413

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018

-

  • The current summary report is not subject to the quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
  • Cautionary statement regarding forecasts of operating results and special notes

(Forward-looking statements)

Forward-looking statements in these materials are based on information available to management at the time this report was prepared and assumptions that management believes are reasonable. This report is not promises by BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors.

(How to view supplementary materials for quarterly financial results)

Supplementary materials for the quarterly financial results will be disclosed today (November 8, 2019), using the Timely Disclosure network (TDnet).

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (9278)

Summary Report for the Second Quarter of March 2020 Fiscal Year

Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

2

(1)

Explanation of Results of Operations

2

(2)

Explanation of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

3

(3)

Explanation of Financial Position

3

(4)

Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward -looking Statements

3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

4

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

4

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income

6

For the Six-month Period

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

7

For the Six-month Period

(3)

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

8

(4)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

9

(Notes Concerning the Going-Concern Premise)

9

(Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity)

9

(Segment Information)

9

1

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (9278)

Summary Report for the Second Quarter of March 2020 Fiscal Year

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

Forward-looking statements in this Consolidated Summary Report are based on information available to management as of the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED was established as pure holding company of BOOKOFF CORPORATION LIMITED on October 1, 2018 through a transfer of stock. Consequently, there are no comparisons with the first half of the previous fiscal year.

Since the start of operations, the BOOKOFF Group has always been guided by the two corporate philosophies of "contributing to society through our business activities" and "the pursuit of employees' material and spiritual wellbeing." We are currently implementing a medium-term business plan that ends in the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2021, when we will celebrate our 30th anniversary. We are rededicating ourselves to our corporate philosophies and focusing our activities on the mission o f "being a source of an enjoyable and prosperous life for many people."

Based on this mission, we will use our strengths in Japan's growing reuse market to become the leading reuse company with books as the core category. Our goal is to become the reuse st ore chain used by the largest number of customers as we adapt to changes in market conditions.

We have established two core strategies in order to accomplish this goal.

Core strategy I: Upgrade individual stores

We believe that upgrading reuse services in both our retail format and Internet platform is the starting point for becoming Japan's leading reuse company that serves the largest number of customers. We are working on improvements for all store format packages and services.

Core strategy II: Use all the BOOKOFF Group's strengths

In the past, the BOOKOFF Group provided separate services at stores and through channels other than stores. Now, we are creating an integrated framework that combines the platforms for members and buying and selling merchandise with systems that support these activities and with other items. In addition, every service will make full use of member and merchandise information, operational expertise, and other resources we have accumulated in each service category. The objective of these activities is to operate as "One BOOKOFF."

During the first half of the current fiscal year, we undertook initiatives to add more merchandise categories to stores to reflect the characteristics of each store's market. These activities also included the opening of BOOKOFF SUPER BAZAAR 5 Gou Sapporo Miyanosawa Store, BOOKOFF SUPER BAZAAR Ito-Yokado Nagareyama Store, the BOOKOFF One-stop Purchasing Consultation Desk on Nodai Street in Kyodo (Setagaya-ku, Tokyo), BOOKOFF Hikifune Store, the BOOKOFF One-stop Purchasing Consultation Desk in Hiroo, and the fourth Jalan Jalan Japan store in Malaysia, as well as measures to enhance the efficiency of our distribution warehouse operations. Furthermore, we have made substantial investments for improving services for app members and establishing a network of franchised stores using our e -purchasing system. Investments have been also used to create an omni-channel structure that utilizes the BOOKOFF Online website and to move forward with our O2O (online-to-offline) strategy. Conducting all business operations in a cohesive manner as "One BOOKOFF" is the objective of all these initiatives.

As a result of these efforts, consolidated net sales amounted to ¥41,289 million. The Group recorded an operating profit of ¥881 million, an ordinary profit of ¥1,144 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥557 million.

Since the Group's business segments have been combined into a single segment beginning with the first quarter of the current fiscal year, information by business segment is omitted.

2

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (9278)

Summary Report for the Second Quarter of March 2020 Fiscal Year

(2) Explanation of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents ("net cash") at the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal year amounted to ¥5,083 million, a decrease of ¥1,059 million at the end of the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated cash flows and the primary reasons for their fluctuation during the first half the current fiscal year are as follows:

(Cash Flows from Operating Activities)

Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to ¥955 million. There were positive factors including profit before income taxes of ¥1,002 million, and ¥772 million in depreciation. Negative factors included a ¥584 million increase in inventories and income taxes paid of ¥256 million.

(Cash Flows from Investing Activities)

Net cash used in investing activities amounted to ¥1,928 million. Negative factors included ¥675 million for the purchase of property, plant, and equipment associated with new store openings, ¥231 million for the purchase of intangible assets related to additional investments in systems, ¥590 million for transfer of stores and ¥570 million for other payments.

(Cash Flows from Financing Activities)

Net cash used in financing activities amounted to ¥ 67 million. There were positive factors including a net increase of ¥545 million in borrowings. Negative factors included ¥213 million for repayments of lease obligations, and ¥261 million for cash dividends paid.

  1. Explanation of Financial Position (Current Assets)

Current assets at the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal year were ¥23,139 million, a decrease of ¥625 million compared with ¥23,765 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. Major components were an increase of ¥847 million in merchandise, and decreases of ¥1,059 million in cash and deposits and ¥588 million in other current assets.

(Non-current Assets)

Non-current assets at the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal year were ¥17,899 million, an increase of ¥1,017 million compared with ¥16,882 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. Major components were increases of ¥267 million in property, plant and equipment and ¥840 million in intangible assets, and a decrease of ¥89 million in investments and other assets.

(Liabilities)

Liabilities at the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal year were ¥27,936 million, an increase of ¥295 million compared with ¥27,640 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. Major components were an increase of ¥957 million in borrowings, and a decrease of ¥842 million in other current liabilities.

(Net Assets)

Net assets at the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal year were ¥13,102 million, an increase of ¥96 million compared with ¥13,006 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. Major components were dividend payments and a booking of profit attributable to owners of parent.

  1. Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward -looking Statements There are no revisions to the forecast that was announced on May 10, 2019.

3

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (9278)

Summary Report for the Second Quarter of March 2020 Fiscal Year

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unit: million yen)

FY3/2019

Second quarter of FY3/2020

(As of Mar. 31, 2019)

(As of Sep. 30, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

6,142

5,083

Accounts receivable-trade

1,590

1,759

Merchandise

12,915

13,763

Other

3,122

2,534

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(6)

(0)

Total current assets

23,765

23,139

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

3,770

3,999

Leased assets, net

1,352

1,387

Other, net

810

812

Total property, plant and equipment

5,932

6,199

Intangible assets

Goodwill

84

864

Other

1,120

1,180

Total intangible assets

1,204

2,044

Investments and other assets

Guarantee deposits

7,530

7,612

Other

2,274

2,102

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(60)

(60)

Total investments and other assets

9,744

9,654

Total non-current assets

16,882

17,899

Total assets

40,647

41,039

4

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (9278)

Summary Report for the Second Quarter of March 2020 Fiscal Year

(Unit: million yen)

FY3/2019

Second quarter of FY3/2020

(As of Mar. 31, 2019)

(As of Sep. 30, 2019)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable-trade

431

532

Short-term borrowings

5,926

7,170

Current portion of long-term borrowings

3,716

3,293

Lease obligations

348

376

Income taxes payable

135

170

Provision for sales rebates

546

529

Provision for loss on store closing

44

88

Other provisions

469

415

Other

4,899

4,056

Total current liabilities

16,518

16,633

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

7,775

7,911

Provision for loss on store closing

29

19

Asset retirement obligations

1,747

1,806

Lease obligations

1,159

1,145

Other

410

420

Total non-current liabilities

11,121

11,302

Total liabilities

27,640

27,936

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

100

100

Capital surplus

6,489

6,485

Retained earnings

8,571

8,867

Treasury shares

(2,343)

(2,343)

Total shareholders' equity

12,817

13,109

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

158

101

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(131)

(157)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

27

(55)

Non-controlling interests

161

49

Total net assets

13,006

13,102

Total liabilities and net assets

40,647

41,039

5

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (9278)

Summary Report for the Second Quarter of March 2020 Fiscal Year

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income
    (For the Six-month Period)

(Unit: million yen)

First six months of FY3/2020

(Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

Net sales

41,289

Cost of sales

15,966

Gross profit

25,322

Selling, general and administrative expenses

24,441

Operating profit

881

Non-operating income

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

16

method

Rent revenues on facilities

166

Gain from installment of vending machine

68

Gain on sales of recycling goods

182

Other

77

Total non-operating income

510

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

78

Rent expenses on facilities

153

Other

14

Total non-operating expenses

247

Ordinary profit

1,144

Extraordinary losses

Loss on store closings

7

Provision for loss on store closing

53

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

44

Impairment loss

30

Other

6

Total extraordinary losses

142

Profit before income taxes

1,002

Income taxes-current

165

Income taxes-deferred

264

Total income taxes

430

Profit

572

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

14

Profit attributable to owners of parent

557

6

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (9278)

Summary Report for the Second Quarter of March 2020 Fiscal Year

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(For the Six-month Period)

(Unit: million yen)

First six months of FY3/2020

(Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

Profit

572

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(1)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(27)

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

(55)

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

(84)

Comprehensive income

488

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of

474

parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-

13

controlling interests

7

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (9278)

Summary Report for the Second Quarter of March 2020 Fiscal Year

(3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unit: million yen)

First six months of FY3/2020

(Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

1,002

Depreciation

772

Impairment loss

30

Amortization of goodwill

47

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

(5)

Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on store closing

53

Provision for allowance of sales discounts

(39)

Interest expenses

78

Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity

(16)

method

Loss on store closings

7

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

44

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(127)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(584)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

87

Other, net

(489)

Subtotal

861

Interest and dividends received

6

Interest paid

(80)

Payments for loss on disaster

(2)

Income taxes paid

(256)

Income taxes refund

425

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

955

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(675)

Purchase of intangible assets

(231)

Payments for guarantee deposits

(167)

Proceeds from refund of guarantee deposits

179

Proceeds from transfer of stores

(590)

Other, net

(442)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(1,928)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

1,123

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

1,500

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(2,077)

Repayments of lease obligations

(213)

Dividends paid

(261)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(2)

Other, net

(135)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(67)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

(18)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(1,059)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

6,142

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

5,083

8

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (9278)

Summary Report for the Second Quarter of March 2020 Fiscal Year

  1. Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes Concerning the Going-Concern Premise)
    Not applicable.

(Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity) Not applicable.

(Segment Information)

First six months of FY3/2020 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

This information is omitted because the Group has only a single segment.

(Changes in reportable segments)

The Group's "Reuse Store Business" and "BOOKOFF Online Business" segments have been combined into a single segment beginning with the first quarter of the current fiscal year. This change is based on the "One BOOKOFF" concept. Since the integration of real store sales and online sales has progressed with the introduction of the online sales system, it was decided that the integration of the business segments would present our business results in a manner that more closely matches the actual transactions.

As a result of this change, the Group will consist of a single segment, and therefore segment information for the first six months of the current fiscal year is not presented.

This financial report is solely a translation of the Company's Kessan Tanshin (including attachments) in Japanese, which has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation.

9

