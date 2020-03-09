Japan Exchange : Curated Vintage Shop ALLU Ginza Attracts Collectors From Around the World New Apparel-Themed Sales Floor Added

|
|
February 20, 2020
|
Press Release
|
SOU Inc.
|
|
Curated Vintage Shop ALLU Ginza Attracts
Collectors From Around the World
New Apparel-Themed Sales Floor Added
Pursuing a mission to provide global access to pricing and value data for smarter lifestyles, SOU Inc. (Tokyo; Shinsuke Sakimoto, representative director and president) aims for the further growth of the luxury resale market. Today, SOU announced the addition of a new fourth floor to the ALLU Ginza location specializing in Chanel, Hermès, and Celine vintage apparel and accessories. ALLU is a curated vintage shop brand operated by SOU.
Apparel Floor Expansion Responds to the Needs of Rapidly Increasing Inbound Travelers
Fashion resale shops are becoming more popular as an immediate ethical choice in response to environmental issues. In particular, vintage items are highly prized for their classic design, beauty, and appeal when posted to social media, allowing consumers around the world to enjoy fashion that is true to themselves.
Since opening as a streetside location in 2016, ALLU Ginza has enjoyed the patronage of customers in person and at the brand's online store, as consumers from around the world seek highly rare and valuable vintage items. In addition to the vintage bags and watches sold initially, ALLU Ginza began selling apparel in 2017 to meet the rising needs of vintage apparel customers. Now, the location will add an additional floor dedicated to vintage apparel.
As ALLU strives to grow into a luxury resale brand loved by customers around the world, the business will continue to respond to the needs of the world and improve service levels.
|
|
|
|
-
New Specialty Vintage Apparel Floor (4th Floor)
The newly added apparel floor features an extensive lineup of fashion-defining, elegant Chanel tweed
jackets, Gucci collection items bearing the GG logo (coming back into designs today!), and other iconic
ladies apparel loved for generations. ALLU Ginza also offers a limited number of men's brands, including Margiela and Loewe. In the future, the location plans to add genderless and other trendy vintage items.
|
1F Bag / Accessory Floor
|
2F Mens / Ladies Watch Floor
|
3F HERMÈS Floor
|
4F Apparel Floor
|
|
|
■ ALLU Ginza
|
|
・Location:
|
5-3-14 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
|
・Tel:
|
+81-3-4580-9880
|
・Business Hours:
|
11:00 to 20:00
|
・Official Online Store :
|
https://allu-official.com
|
・instagram：
|
＠ allu_ginza
|
・Securities
|
Code: 9270
|
・Head Office:
|
Shinagawa season terrace 28F, 1-2-70 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 108-0075
|
・Established :
|
December 28, 2011
|
・Representative Director:
|
Shinsuke Sakimoto
|
・Business Lines :
|
Sale and purchase of branded goods, precious metals, antique items, etc.
■Inquiries: Investor Relations, SOU Inc. TEL: +81-3-4580-9983 / Mail: media@ai-sou.co.jp
