Japan Exchange : Dai-ichi Life Holdings to Appoint Executive Officers
02/21/2020 | 02:08am EST
[Unofficial Translation]
February 21, 2020
Seiji Inagaki Representative Director, President Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. Code: 8750 (TSE First section) Contact: Corporate Planning Unit, Investor Relations Group (TEL 050-3780-6930)
Dai-ichi Life Holdings to Appoint Executive Officers
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (President: Seiji Inagaki) hereby announces that it will appoint the following executive officers effective April 1, 2020.
In addition, The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited also announced the appointing executive officers as attached on page 8.
[Unofficial Translation]
1. Changes of titles, retirement of Executive Officers
-
Changes of Titles (as of April 1, 2020)
|
As of April 1, 2020
|
Current title
|
Name
|
|
|
|
Director, Vice Chairman
|
Director
|
Hideo Teramoto
|
General Manager, Innovation Strategy
|
|
|
Unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director, Senior Managing Executive
|
Director, Managing Executive Officer
|
Masao Taketomi
|
Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
Director, Senior Managing Executive
|
Kazuma Ishii
|
|
Officer
|
|
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Tatsusaburo
|
Chief General Manager, North America
|
|
Yamamoto
|
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Norimitsu Kawahara
|
Chief General Manager, Asia Pacific
|
|
|
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Treated like Managing Executive Officer
|
Mamoru Akashi
|
|
(Representative Director, Vice President
|
|
|
of The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance
|
|
|
Co., Ltd.)
|
|
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Executive Officer
|
Toshiaki Sumino
|
|
Chief General Manager, North America
|
|
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Executive Officer
|
Tomohiko Asano
|
|
Chief General Manager, Asia Pacific
|
|
|
|
-
Retiring Officer (as of March 31, 2020)
|
Current title
|
Name
|
Remarks
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Hiroyuki Kanou
|
Hiroyuki Kanou will be appointed as a Director,
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer of The Dai-ichi Life
|
|
|
Insurance Co., Ltd. on April 1, 2020.
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Yasumasa Iwai
|
Yasumasa Iwai will be appointed as a Managing
|
|
|
Executive Officer of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance
|
|
|
Co., Ltd. on April 1, 2020.
|
|
|
-
Appointment of New Executive Officers (as of April 1, 2020)
|
As of April 1, 2020
|
Name
|
|
|
Senior Managing Executive Officer*
|
Masamitsu Nambu
|
|
|
Treated like Executive Officer
|
Keita Takahashi
|
(Director, Vice President of The Neo First
|
|
Life Insurance Co., Ltd.)
|
|
|
Note : The appointment of Masamitsu Nambu is based on the premise of an approval from the authority．
1
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
[Unofficial Translation]
2. Directors and Executive Officers as of April 1, 2020
|
As of April 1, 2020
|
Name
|
|
|
Representative Director, Chairman of the Board
|
Koichiro Watanabe
|
|
|
Representative Director, President
|
Seiji Inagaki
|
|
|
Representative Director, Vice Chairman
|
Shigeo Tsuyuki
|
|
|
Director, Vice Chairman
|
Hideo Teramoto
|
|
|
Representative Director, Vice President
|
Satoru Tsutsumi
|
|
|
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Masao Taketomi
|
|
|
Director
|
Kazuma Ishii
|
|
|
Director
|
George Olcott
|
|
|
Director
|
Koichi Maeda
|
|
|
Director
|
Yuriko Inoue
|
|
|
Director
|
Yasushi Shingai
|
|
|
Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
|
Morinobu Nagahama
|
(Full-Time))
|
|
|
|
Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
|
Fusakazu Kondo
|
(Full-Time))
|
|
|
|
Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)
|
Rieko Sato
|
|
|
Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)
|
Ungyong Shu
|
|
|
Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)
|
Koichi Masuda
|
|
|
Vice President
|
Kenji Sakurai
|
|
|
Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Masamitsu Nambu
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Hideo Hatanaka
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Yuji Tokuoka
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Tetsuya Kikuta
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Munehiro Uryu
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Hiroshi Shoji
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Tatsusaburo Yamamoto
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Norimitsu Kawahara
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Ichiro Okamoto
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Mamoru Akashi
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Toshiaki Sumino
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Tomohiko Asano
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Sumie Watanabe
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Tsuyoshi Kawamoto
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Hidehiko Sogano
|
|
2
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
[Unofficial Translation]
3. Responsibilities of and delegation to Executive Officers as of April 1, 2020
|
Name and Title
|
Responsibilities ("Supervising" or "In charge of")
|
Delegation
|
|
|
|
|
Shigeo Tsuyuki
|
Supervising
|
International Life Insurance Business Unit
|
|
(Representative
|
|
|
|
Director,
|
|
|
|
Vice Chairman)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hideo Teramoto
|
Supervising
|
IT Business Process Unit
|
General Manager,
|
(Director,
|
|
|
Innovation Strategy Unit
|
Vice Chairman)
|
In charge of
|
Innovation Strategy Unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Satoru Tsutsumi
|
In charge of
|
The matters regarding wholesale marketing strategy
|
|
(Representative
|
|
|
|
Director,
|
|
|
|
Vice President)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Masao Taketomi
|
In charge of
|
The matters regarding The Dai-ichi Frontier Life
|
|
(Director, Senior
|
|
Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
|
Managing Executive
|
|
|
|
Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kenji Sakurai
|
Supervising
|
Marketing Strategy Unit.
|
|
(Vice President)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Masamitsu Nambu
|
In charge of
|
Corporate Service Unit(the matters regarding
|
|
(Senior Managing
|
|
Secretarial Group), Human Resources Unit
|
|
Executive Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hideo Hatanaka
|
In charge of
|
Internal Audit Unit
|
|
(Managing Executive
|
|
|
|
Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yuji Tokuoka
|
In charge of
|
The matters regarding The Neo First Life Insurance
|
|
(Managing Executive
|
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tetsuya Kikuta
|
In charge of
|
Asset Management Business Unit
|
|
(Managing Executive
|
|
|
|
Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Munehiro Uryu
|
In charge of
|
Public Relations Unit
|
|
(Managing Executive
|
|
|
|
Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hiroshi Shoji
|
In charge of
|
Actuarial and Accounting Unit
|
|
(Managing Executive
|
|
|
|
Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tatsusaburo Yamamoto
|
In charge of
|
International Life Insurance Business Unit (the
|
Chief General Manager,
|
(Managing Executive
|
|
matters regarding North America)
|
North America
|
Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Norimitsu Kawahara
|
In charge of
|
International Life Insurance Business Unit (the
|
Chief General Manager,
|
(Managing Executive
|
|
matters regarding Asia Pacific)
|
Asia Pacific
|
Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
[Unofficial Translation]
|
Name and Title
|
Responsibilities ("Supervising" or "In charge of")
|
Delegation
|
|
|
|
|
Ichiro Okamoto
|
In charge of
|
Risk Management Unit , Legal and Compliance
|
|
(Managing Executive
|
|
Unit, Corporate Service Unit (except for the matters
|
|
Officer)
|
|
regarding Secretarial Group)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mamoru Akashi
|
In charge of
|
Marketing Strategy Unit
|
|
(Managing Executive
|
|
|
|
Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Toshiaki Sumino
|
In charge of
|
Corporate Planning Unit
|
|
(Managing Executive
|
|
|
|
Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tomohiko Asano
|
In charge of
|
International Life Insurance Business Unit(except
|
|
(Managing Executive
|
|
for the matters regarding North America and Asia
|
|
Officer)
|
|
Pacific area)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sumie Watanabe
|
In charge of
|
Human Resources Unit (the matters regarding
|
|
(Executive Officer)
|
|
Group Diversity and Inclusion, joint oversight with
|
|
|
|
Mr. Nambu)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tsuyoshi Kawamoto
|
In charge of
|
IT Business Process Unit
|
|
(Executive Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hidehiko Sogano
|
In charge of
|
International Life Insurance Business Unit (the
|
|
(Executive Officer)
|
|
matters regarding specific assignments)
|
|
|
|
|
Note: "Supervising" means that the Executive Officers provide advice or guidance for the other Executive Officers who are in
charge of their departments from a total perspective, and support the President.
4
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
[Unofficial Translation]
4. Reasons for appointment
NameReasons
He has been mainly engaged in the retail business, with experience in branch office positions as general manager. For four years since 2011, he has driven the retail business as general manager of the Retail Management Dept. His
extensive experience ranges from establishing The Dai-ichi Property and
Masamitsu Nambu
Casualty Insurance Company, Limited to acting as general manager of Underwriting and Medical Dept. Overall, he has the capacity to carry out duties as an executive officer of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. with precision, fairness and efficiency.
He has been mainly engaged in the agency business and his extensive experience ranges from carrying out sales initiatives including support and planning to his tenure with a bank. He has laid the cornerstone of the agency
division of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited and has driven
Keita Takahashi
the growth of The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited. He has the deep knowledge of the agency business of the group. Overall, he has the capacity to carry out duties as an executive officer of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited with precision, fairness and efficiency.
5
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
[Unofficial Translation]
5. Biography of Newly Appointed Executive Officers
|
Name
|
Masamitsu Nambu
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Birth
|
January 5, 1963
|
|
|
|
|
Education
|
March 1985
|
Graduated from Tokyo Metropolitan University,
|
|
|
|
Faculty of Economics
|
|
|
|
|
Career History
|
April
|
1985
|
Joined The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company
|
|
April
|
2006
|
General Manager, Underwriting and Medical Dept.
|
|
April
|
2008
|
General Manager, Machida Branch Office
|
|
April
|
2010
|
General Manager, Machida Branch Office, The Dai-ichi Life
|
|
|
|
Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
|
April
|
2011
|
General Manager, Retail Management Dept.
|
|
April
|
2012
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
General Manager, Retail Management Dept.
|
|
April
|
2015
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
|
April
|
2016
|
Director, Managing Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
6
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
[Unofficial Translation]
|
Name
|
Keita Takahashi
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Birth
|
January 11, 196７
|
|
|
|
|
Education
|
March 1990
|
Graduated from Waseda University,
|
|
|
|
Faculty of Political Science and economics
|
|
|
|
|
Career History
|
April
|
1990
|
Joined The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company
|
|
April
|
2012
|
General Manager, Agency Sales Promotion Dept.
|
|
April
|
2014
|
Treated like General Manager, Mizuho Bank, ltd.
|
|
April
|
2016
|
Treated like General Manager, The Neo First Life Insurance Co.,
|
|
|
|
Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Investor Contact:
Investor Relations Group Corporate Planning Unit +81 50 3780 6930
This press release may contain statements that are "forward-looking statements" regarding our intent, belief or current expectations of management with respect to our future results of operations and financial condition. Any such forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside our control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, economic and market conditions, consumer sentiment, political events, level and volatility of interest rates, currency exchange rates, security valuations and competitive conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ.
7
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
[Unofficial Translation]
February 21, 2020
Seiji Inagaki
Representative Director, President
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
Dai-ichi Life Insurance to Appoint Executive Officers
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (President: Seiji Inagaki) hereby announces that it will appoint the following executive officers effective April 1, 2020.
8
[Unofficial Translation]
1. Changes of titles, retirement and newly appointment of Directors and Executive Officers
-
Changes of Titles (as of April 1, 2020)
|
As of April 1, 2020
|
Current title
|
Name
|
|
|
|
Representative Director, Senior
|
Director, Managing Executive Officer
|
Masamitsu Nambu
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director, Managing Executive Officer
|
Director, Managing Executive Officer
|
Hideo Hatanaka
|
|
Chief General Manager, Corporate
|
|
|
Planning and Government Relations
|
|
|
|
|
Director, Managing Executive Officer
|
Director, Managing Executive Officer
|
Munehiro Uryu
|
Chief General Manager, Corporate
|
|
|
Planning and Government Relations
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director, Managing Executive Officer*
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Ichiro Okamoto
|
|
|
|
Director, Managing Executive Officer
|
Executive Officer
|
Kyoichi Saito
|
General Manager, Wholesale
|
General Manager, Financial Institution
|
|
Management Dept.
|
Relations Dept..
|
|
|
|
|
Director, Managing Executive Officer
|
Executive Officer
|
Hiroyuki Kanou
|
|
General Manager, Human Resources
|
|
|
Dept.
|
|
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Executive Officer
|
Hideki Higuchi
|
Chief General Manager, Eastern
|
Chief General Manager, Eastern
|
|
Market II
|
Market II
|
|
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Executive Officer
|
Yasutaka
|
Chief General Manager, Eastern
|
Chief General Manager, Eastern
|
Shimokawa
|
Market I
|
Market I
|
|
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Executive Officer
|
Hisashi Takada
|
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Executive Officer
|
Kozo Kita
|
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Executive Officer
|
Yasumasa Iwai
|
General Manager, Innovation Strategy
|
|
|
Dept.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Executive Officer
|
Yoshitaka Okumura
|
|
General Manager, Retail Management
|
|
|
Dept.
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Executive Officer
|
Toshimitsu
|
General Manager, Nagoya Branch
|
General Manager, Higashi-Shikoku
|
Miyauchi
|
Office
|
Branch Office
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Executive Officer
|
Kyoichi Haida
|
|
General Manager, Business Process
|
|
|
Planning Dept.
|
|
|
|
Note : The appointment of Ichiro Okamoto is based on the premise of an approval from the authority． 9
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
[Unofficial Translation]
-
Retiring Officer (as of March 31, 2020)
|
Current title
|
Name
|
Remarks
|
|
|
|
Representative Director,
|
Hideo Teramoto
|
Hideo Teramoto will be appointed as a
|
Vice Chairman
|
|
Director,Vice Chairman of Dai-ichi Life
|
|
|
Holdings, Inc. on April 1, 2020.
|
|
|
|
Representative Director,
|
Satoru Tsutsumi
|
Satoru Tsutsumi continues to be a
|
Vice President
|
|
Representative Director, Vice President of Dai-
|
Chief General Manager,
|
|
ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
|
Financial Institution
|
|
|
Relations
|
|
|
|
|
|
Representative Director,
|
Kenji Sakurai
|
Kenji Sakurai continues to be a Vice President
|
Vice President
|
|
of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
Director, Senior Managing
|
Kazuma Ishii
|
Kazuma Ishii will be appointed as a Director
|
Executive Officer
|
|
of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. on April 1,
|
|
|
2020.
|
|
|
|
Managing Executive
|
Norimitsu Kawahara
|
Norimitsu Kawahara continues to be a
|
Officer
|
|
Managing Executive Officer of Dai-ichi Life
|
|
|
Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Koichi Oizumi
|
Koichi Oizumi will be appointed as
|
|
|
Representative Director, Vice President of
|
|
|
Corporate-pension Business Service Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
on April 1, 2020.
|
|
|
-
Appointment of New Executive Officers (as of April 1, 2020)
|
As of April 1, 2020
|
Name
|
|
|
Director, Managing Executive Officer*
|
Mamoru Akashi
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Tomohiko Asano
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Mitsuhiro Uehara
|
Deputy Chief General Manager,
|
|
Metropolitan Market
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Takahito Shibuya
|
General Manager, Total Life Planning
|
|
and Sales Training Dept.
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Shiyouji Takeuchi
|
General Manager, Government Relations
|
|
Dept.
|
|
|
|
|
10
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
[Unofficial Translation]
|
Executive Officer
|
Takako Kitahori
|
General Manager, Communication
|
|
Design Dept.
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Takashi Iida
|
General Manager, Group Pension
|
|
Business Unit.
|
|
|
Note : The appointment of Mamoru Akashi is based on the premise of an approval from the authority．
11
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
[Unofficial Translation]
2. Directors, Audit and Supervisory Board Members and Executive Officers as of April 1, 2020
|
As of April 1, 2020
|
Name
|
|
|
Representative Director, Chairman of the Board
|
Koichiro Watanabe
|
|
|
Representative Director, President
|
Seiji Inagaki
|
|
|
Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive
|
Masamitsu Nambu
|
Officer
|
|
|
|
Director, Managing Executive Officer
|
Hideo Hatanaka
|
|
|
Director, Managing Executive Officer
|
Hiroshi Shoji
|
|
|
Director, Managing Executive Officer
|
Tetsuya Kikuta
|
|
|
Director, Managing Executive Officer
|
Munehiro Uryu
|
|
|
Director, Managing Executive Officer
|
Ichiro Okamoto
|
|
|
Director, Managing Executive Officer
|
Mamoru Akashi
|
|
|
Director, Managing Executive Officer
|
Kyoichi Saito
|
|
|
Director, Managing Executive Officer
|
Hiroyuki Kanou
|
|
|
Director
|
Morinobu Nagahama
|
|
|
Director
|
Michiko Miyamoto
|
|
|
Director
|
Keisuke Yokoo
|
|
|
Director
|
Haruo Funabashi
|
|
|
Audit and Supervisory Board Member(Full-Time)
|
Masahiro Takashima
|
|
|
Audit and Supervisory Board Member(Full-Time)
|
Ryuichi Yamamoto
|
|
|
Audit and Supervisory Board Member
|
Tsuneaki Taniguchi
|
|
|
Audit and Supervisory Board Member
|
Takehiko Nagasaki
|
|
|
Audit and Supervisory Board Member
|
Sanae Tanaka
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Katsuhisa Watanabe
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Kimihiro Sato
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Chieko Takahashi
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Mitsunori Moriguchi
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Yasuhiro Miyata
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Hideki Higuchi
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Yasutaka Shimokawa
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Hisashi Takada
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Kozo Kita
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Yasumasa Iwai
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Yoshitaka Okumura
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Tomohiko Asano
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Sumie Watanabe
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Shoji Yamanaka
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Tsuyoshi Kawamoto
|
|
|
12
|
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
[Unofficial Translation]
|
As of April 1, 2020
|
Name
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Masahiro Akashi
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Tatsuya Hayakawa
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Toshimitsu Miyauchi
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Hiroyuki Miyoshi
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Kazuyuki Shigemoto
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Kyoichi Haida
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Mitsuhiro Uehara
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Takahito Shibuya
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Shiyouji Takeuchi
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Takako Kitahori
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Takashi Iida
|
|
13
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
[Unofficial Translation]
3. Responsibilities of and delegation to Executive Officers as of April 1, 2020
|
Name and Title
|
Responsibilities ("Supervising" or "In charge of")
|
Delegation
|
|
|
|
|
Masamitsu Nambu
|
In charge of
|
Secretarial Dept., Affiliated Business Management
|
|
(Representative
|
|
Dept., Human Resources Dept., Sales Office
|
|
Director, senior
|
|
Manager Training Dept.
|
|
Managing Executive
|
|
|
|
Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hideo Hatanaka
|
In charge of
|
Internal Audit Dept.
|
|
(Director, Managing
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hiroshi Shoji
|
In charge of
|
Profit Management Dept., Actuarial Dept.,
|
|
(Director, Managing
|
|
Investment Administration Dept., Credit Dept.
|
|
Executive Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tetsuya Kikuta
|
In charge of
|
Separate Account Management Dept., Investment
|
|
(Director, Managing
|
|
Planning Dept., Corporate and Structured Finance
|
|
Executive Officer)
|
|
Dept., Real Estate Investment Dept.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Munehiro Uryu
|
Supervising
|
Regulatory Affairs Dept.
|
Chief General Manager,
|
(Director, Managing
|
|
|
Corporate Planning and
|
Executive Officer)
|
|
|
Government Relations
|
|
|
|
|
|
In charge of
|
Dai-ichi's Social Responsibility Promotion Dept.,
|
|
|
|
Corporate Planning Dept., Public Relations Dept．
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ichiro Okamoto
|
In charge of
|
Compliance Control Dept., Risk Management Dept.,
|
|
(Director, Managing
|
|
Corporate Service Dept., Legal Dept.
|
|
Executive Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mamoru Akashi
|
Supervising
|
Communication Design Dept.
|
|
(Director, Managing
|
|
|
|
In charge of
|
Marketing Strategy Dept.
|
|
Executive Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kyoichi Saito
|
Supervising
|
Group Life Insurance Business Dept., Group Pension
|
General Manager,
|
(Director, Managing
|
|
Business Dept., Group Pension Service Dept.,
|
Wholesale Management
|
Executive Officer)
|
|
Corporate Relations Dept. No.1, No.2, No.3, No.4,
|
Dept.
|
|
|
No.5, No.6, No.7, and No.8, Dispersed Sector
|
|
|
|
Relations Dept., Public Sector Relations Dept.,
|
|
|
|
Metropolitan Corporate Relations Dept. No.1, No.2,
|
|
|
|
and No.3, Kanagawa Sales Bureau, Hokkaido Sales
|
|
|
|
Bureau, East Japan Corporate Relations Dept., West
|
|
|
|
Japan Sales Bureau, Chubu Corporate Relations
|
|
|
|
Dept., Osaka Corporate Relations Dept., Kyoto/Kobe
|
|
|
|
Corporate Relations Dept.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In charge of
|
Wholesale Management Dept., International
|
|
|
|
Corporate Relations Dept., Financial Institution
|
|
|
|
Relations Dept.
|
|
|
|
|
14
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
[Unofficial Translation]
|
Name and Title
|
Responsibilities ("Supervising" or "In charge of")
|
Delegation
|
|
|
|
|
Hiroyuki Kanou
|
Supervising
|
Metropolitan Sales Management Dept., East Japan
|
|
(Director, Managing
|
|
Sales Management Dept., West Japan Sales
|
|
Executive Officer)
|
|
Management Dept., Chubu Sales Management Dept.,
|
|
|
|
Kansai Sales Management Dept.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In charge of
|
Retail Management Dept., Sales Force Planning
|
|
|
|
Dept., Workplace Sales Force Promotion Dept.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Katsuhisa Watanabe
|
In charge of
|
Chubu Sales Management Dept., Chubu Corporate
|
Chief General Manager,
|
(Managing Executive
|
|
Relations Dept.
|
Chubu Market
|
Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kimihiro Sato
|
In charge of
|
Metropolitan Sales Management Dept., Metropolitan
|
Chief General Manager,
|
(Managing Executive
|
|
Corporate Relations Dept. No.1, No.2, and No.3,
|
Metropolitan Market
|
Officer)
|
|
Kanagawa Sales Bureau
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chieko Takahashi
|
In charge of
|
Group Life Insurance Business Dept., Public Sector
|
General Manager, Public
|
(Managing Executive
|
|
Relations Dept.
|
Sector Relations Dept.
|
Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsunori Moriguchi
|
In charge of
|
Corporate Relations Dept. No.5, No.6, No.7, and
|
|
(Managing Executive
|
|
No.8, Dispersed Sector Relations Dept.
|
|
Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yasuhiro Miyata
|
In charge of
|
Kansai Sales Management Dept., Osaka Corporate
|
Chief General Manager,
|
(Managing Executive
|
|
Relations Dept., Kyoto/Kobe Corporate Relations
|
Kansai Market
|
Officer)
|
|
Dept.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hideki Higuchi
|
In charge of
|
East Japan Sales Management Dept., East Japan
|
Chief General Manager,
|
(Managing Executive
|
|
Corporate Relations Dept.
|
Eastern Market II
|
Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yasutaka Shimokawa
|
In charge of
|
East Japan Sales Management Dept. (joint oversight
|
Chief General Manager,
|
(Managing Executive
|
|
with Mr. Higuchi), Hokkaido Sales Bureau, East
|
Eastern Market I
|
Officer)
|
|
Japan Corporate Relations Dept. (joint oversight with
|
|
|
|
Mr. Higuchi)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hisashi Takada
|
In charge of
|
Corporate Relations Dept. No.1, No.2, No.3 and
|
|
(Managing Executive
|
|
No.4
|
|
Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kozo Kita
|
In charge of
|
Agency Management Dept., Agency Sales Dept.
|
|
(Managing Executive
|
|
No.1, and No.2
|
|
Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yasumasa Iwai
|
In charge of
|
Innovation Strategy Dept., IT Business Process
|
General Manager,
|
(Managing Executive
|
|
Planning Dept.(the matters regarding Data
|
Innovation Strategy Dept.
|
Officer)
|
|
Management Center, joint oversight with Mr.
|
|
|
|
Kawamoto)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yoshitaka Okumura
|
Supervising
|
Financial Planning and Consulting Dept., Customer
|
|
(Managing Executive
|
|
Service Dept.
|
|
Officer)
|
|
|
|
In charge of
|
Customer First Promotion Dept., Multi Brand Sales
|
|
|
|
Promotion Dept., Sales Personnel Dept., Contact
|
|
|
|
Center Control Dept.
|
|
|
|
|
15
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
[Unofficial Translation]
|
Name and Title
|
Responsibilities ("Supervising" or "In charge of")
|
Delegation
|
|
|
|
|
Tomohiko Asano
|
In charge of
|
International Subsidiary Management Dept.
|
|
(Managing Executive
|
|
|
|
Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sumie Watanabe
|
In charge of
|
Human Resources Dept. (the matters regarding
|
|
(Executive Officer)
|
|
Diversity and Inclusion, joint oversight with Mr.
|
|
|
|
Nambu), Financial Planning and Consulting Dept.,
|
|
|
|
Customer Service Dept.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shoji Yamanaka
|
In charge of
|
|
General Manager, Chiba
|
(Executive Officer)
|
|
|
Branch Office
|
|
|
|
|
Tsuyoshi Kawamoto
|
In charge of
|
IT Business Process Planning Dept.
|
|
(Executive Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Masahiro Akashi
|
In charge of
|
West Japan Sales Management Dept., West Japan
|
Chief General Manager,
|
(Executive Officer)
|
|
Sales Bureau
|
Western Market II
|
|
|
|
|
Tatsuya Hayakawa
|
In charge of
|
West Japan Sales Management Dept., West Japan
|
Chief General Manager,
|
(Executive Officer)
|
|
Sales Bureau(joint oversight with Mr. Akashi above
|
Western Market I
|
|
|
mentioned 2 divisions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Toshimitsu Miyauchi
|
In charge of
|
|
General Manager,
|
(Executive Officer)
|
|
|
Nagoya Branch Office
|
|
|
|
|
Hiroyuki Miyoshi
|
In charge of
|
|
General Manager, Kobe
|
(Executive Officer)
|
|
|
Branch Office
|
|
|
|
|
Kazuyuki Shigemoto
|
In charge of
|
Fixed Income Investment Dept., Global Fixed
|
Chief General Manager,
|
(Executive Officer)
|
|
Income Investment Dept., Equity Investment Dept.,
|
Investment
|
|
|
Alternative Investment Dept., Responsible
|
|
|
|
Investment Dept.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kyoichi Haida
|
In charge of
|
Business Process Planning Dept., Underwriting and
|
|
(Executive Officer)
|
|
Medical Dept., Policy Service Dept., Claims Dept.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsuhiro Uehara
|
In charge of
|
Metropolitan Sales Management Dept., Metropolitan
|
Deputy Chief General
|
(Executive Officer)
|
|
Corporate Relations Dept. No.1, No.2, and No.3,
|
Manager, Metropolitan
|
|
|
Kanagawa Sales Bureau(joint oversight with Mr.
|
Market
|
|
|
Sato above mentioned 5 divisions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takahito Shibuya
|
In charge of
|
Product Development and Management Dept.,
|
General Manager, Total
|
(Executive Officer)
|
|
Investment Trust Service Dept., Total Life Planning
|
Life Planning and Sales
|
|
|
and Sales Training Dept.
|
Training Dept.
|
|
|
|
|
Shiyouji Takeuchi
|
In charge of
|
Regulatory Affairs Dept.
|
General Manager,
|
(Executive Officer)
|
|
|
Regulatory Affairs Dept.
|
|
|
|
16
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
[Unofficial Translation]
|
Name and Title
|
Responsibilities ("Supervising" or "In charge of")
|
Delegation
|
|
|
|
|
Takako Kitahori
|
In charge of
|
Communication Design Dept.
|
General Manager,
|
(Executive Officer)
|
|
|
Communication Design
|
|
|
|
Dept.
|
|
|
|
|
Takashi Iida
|
In charge of
|
Investment Trust Service Dept. (joint oversight with
|
General Manager,
|
(Executive Officer)
|
|
Mr. Shibuya), Group Pension Business Dept., Group
|
Group Pension Business
|
|
|
Pension Service Dept., Separate Account
|
Dept.
|
|
|
Management Dept. (joint oversight with Mr. Kikuta)
|
|
|
|
|
Note: 1. "Supervising" means that the Executive Officers provide advice or guidance for the other Executive Officers who are in charge of their departments from a total perspective, and support the President.
-
Executive Officers are in charge of parts of branch office's business in accordance with their responsibilities.
-
Mr. Watanabe, Chief General Manager of Chubu Market, concurrently serves as General Manager of Chubu Operations Bureau.
-
Mr. Miyata, Chief General Manager of Kansai Market, concurrently serves as General Manager of Kansai Operations Bureau.
-
Mr. Higuchi is in charge of the Kanto, Tokai and Hokushinetsu area as Chief General Manager of Eastern Market II.
-
Mr. Shimokawa is in charge of Hokkaido and Tohoku area as Chief General Manager of Eastern Market I.
-
Mr. Akashi is in charge of Kyusyu area as Chief General Manager of Western Market II.
-
Mr. Hayakawa is in charge of Chugoku and Shikoku area as Chief General Manager of Eastern Market I.
-
Mr. Uehara assist Chief General Manager, Metropolitan Market as Deputy Chief General Manager, Metropolitan Market
17
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
[Unofficial Translation]
4. Reasons for appointment
NameReasons
He has extensive experience in the domestic life insurance business, through his two consecutive general manager positions at branch offices and has been engaged in sales strategy related projects. In addition, he
has led the breakthrough of The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co.,
Mamoru Akashi
Ltd. business, as head of the Planning and General Affairs Department. Overall, he has the capacity to carry out duties as an executive officer of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited with precision, fairness and efficiency.
He has been mainly engaged in international life insurance and asset management businesses, in addition to his experience as an overseas trainee. In terms of the overseas business, he has contributed significantly to the growth of overseas business by successfully carrying
Tomohiko Asano out difficult acquisitions including Protective Life Corporation. He is currently engaged in asian operations as a Chief General Manager of Asia Pacific. Overall, he has the capacity to carry out duties as an executive officer of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited with precision, fairness and efficiency.
He has been mainly engaged in the retail business and he has experienced various branch office positions as manager, regional manager, and general manager. He currently leads the Tokyo area business, which has the largest market with an intense competitive
environment as a general manager of the Metropolitan Sales
Mitsuhiro Uehara
Management Dept. He has planned and put in place flexible and prompt measures in response to market changes, such as introducing next- generation branch offices. Overall, he has the capacity to carry out duties as an executive officer of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited with precision, fairness and efficiency.
He has mainly been engaged in product development and management businesses. He has led the product structure reform that drastically changed the product portfolio of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company,
Limited., with strong leadership while dramatically changing the strategy
Takahito Shibuya
from life insurance products to third sector products. He is also active as a leader in education of insurance product. Overall, he has the capacity to carry out duties as an executive officer of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited with precision, fairness and efficiency.
18
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
[Unofficial Translation]
He has mainly been engaged in underwriting and corporate planning businesses. In fiscal year 2018, as general manager of Regulatory Affairs Dept. and as secretariat of the head company of the Life Insurance Association of Japan, he has contributed to enhancing the presence of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited through implementing
appropriate measures to address the issues faced by the life insurance
Shiyouji Takeuchi
industry. He built a strong relationship with the government and the Life Insurance Association of Japan, and contributed to faster and more efficient engagement with the life insurance industry and individual companies. Overall, he has the capacity to carry out duties as an executive officer of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited with precision, fairness and efficiency.
She has mainly been engaged in retail and corporate planning businesses. She demonstrates superior management skills as general manager of the Marketing Strategy Dept. She leads the development of new marketing practices in domestic group sales strategy, InsTech and new business
development domain as well as the development of the small-amount and
Takako Kitahori
short-term insurance business. In addition, she plays a central role in domestic sales strategy, through launching InsTech, planning agency business strategies, and promoting business expansion. Overall, she has the capacity to carry out duties as an executive officer of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited with precision, fairness and efficiency.
He has mainly been engaged in the asset management business and he has extensive experience. He is also actively working to develop asset management human resources through holding financial engineering courses. He has realized structural reform and improved profitability
Takashi Iida during his tenure at the Separate Account Management Dept. Currently, he is developing various initiative to expand the group pension business. Overall, he has the capacity to carry out duties as an executive officer of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited with precision, fairness and efficiency.
19
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
[Unofficial Translation]
5. Biography of Newly Appointed Executive Officers
|
Name
|
Mamoru Akashi
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Birth
|
October 9, 1964
|
|
|
|
|
Education
|
March 1988
|
Graduated from Keio University,
|
|
|
|
Faculty of Business and Commerce
|
|
|
|
|
Career History
|
April
|
1988
|
Joined The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company
|
|
April
|
2009
|
General Manager, Sasebo Sales Branch Office
|
|
April
|
2011
|
General Manager, Atsugi Branch Office
|
|
April
|
2013
|
Treated like General Manager,
|
|
|
|
The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
|
April
|
2015
|
Treated like Special General Manager
|
|
April
|
2016
|
Treated like Executive Officer,
|
|
|
|
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
|
April
|
2016
|
Representative Director, Vice President
|
|
|
|
The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
|
October 2016
|
Treated like Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
The Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
|
|
April
|
2019
|
Treated like Managing Executive officer
|
|
|
|
20
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
[Unofficial Translation]
|
Name
|
Tomohiko Asano
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Birth
|
October 7, 1967
|
|
|
|
|
Education
|
March 1990
|
Graduated from Keio University,
|
|
|
|
|
Faculty of Economics
|
|
|
|
|
Career History
|
April
|
1990
|
Joined The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company
|
|
April
|
2011
|
Treated like General Manager, DIAM Co., Ltd.
|
|
April
|
2014
|
General Manager, International Business Management Dept., The
|
|
|
|
|
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
|
January
|
2015
|
General Manager, International Life Insurance Business Unit and
|
|
|
|
|
International Business Management Dept.
|
|
October
|
2016
|
General Manager, International Life Insurance Business Unit, The
|
|
|
|
|
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
|
|
April
|
2017
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
General Manager, International Life Insurance Business Unit
|
|
April
|
2018
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
Chief General Manager, Asia Pacific
|
|
|
|
|
21
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
[Unofficial Translation]
|
Name
|
Mitsuhiro Uehara
|
|
|
|
Date of Birth
|
December 17, 1966
|
|
|
|
Education
|
March 1989
|
Graduated from Waseda University,
|
|
|
|
Faculty of Sociology
|
|
|
|
|
Career History
|
April
|
1989
|
Joined The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company
|
|
April
|
2010
|
General Manager, Fukushima Branch Office, The Dai-ichi Life
|
|
|
|
Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
|
April
|
2014
|
General Manager, Kyoto Branch Office
|
|
April
|
2017
|
Senior General Manager, Metropolitan Sales Management Dept.
|
|
|
|
22
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
[Unofficial Translation]
|
Name
|
Takahito Shibuya
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Birth
|
November 4, 1967
|
|
|
|
|
Education
|
March 1990
|
Graduated from Hitotsubashi University,
|
|
|
|
Faculty of Business and Commerce
|
|
|
|
|
Career History
|
April
|
1990
|
Joined The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company
|
|
April
|
2011
|
General Manager, Product Development and Management Dept.,
|
|
|
|
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
|
April
|
2018
|
General Manager, Total Life Planning and Sales Training Dept.
|
|
|
|
23
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
[Unofficial Translation]
|
Name
|
Shiyouji Takeuchi
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Birth
|
February 5, 1971
|
|
|
|
|
Education
|
March 1993
|
Graduated from Tokyo Metropolitan University,
|
|
|
|
|
Faculty of Law
|
|
|
|
|
Career History
|
April
|
1993
|
Joined The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company
|
|
April
|
2014
|
General Manager, Research Dept., the Dai-ichi Life Insurance
|
|
|
|
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
August
|
2015
|
General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.
|
|
October
|
2016
|
General Manager, Government Relations Dept.
|
|
|
|
|
24
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
[Unofficial Translation]
|
Name
|
Takako Kitahori
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Birth
|
July 1, 1969
|
|
|
|
|
Education
|
March 1994
|
Graduated from The University of Tokyo,
|
|
|
|
Faculty of Agriculture
|
|
|
|
|
Career History
|
April
|
1994
|
Joined The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company
|
|
April
|
2015
|
General Manager, Marketing Strategy Dept., Dai-ichi Life
|
|
|
|
Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
25
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
[Unofficial Translation]
|
Name
|
Takashi Iida
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Birth
|
April 5, 1970
|
|
|
|
|
Education
|
March 1994
|
Graduated from Keio University,
|
|
|
|
Faculty of Science and Technology
|
|
|
|
|
Career History
|
April
|
1994
|
Joined The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company
|
|
April
|
2015
|
General Manager, Investment Planning Dept., Dai-ichi Life
|
|
|
|
Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
|
April
|
2016
|
General Manager, Separate Account Management Dept.
|
|
April
|
2018
|
General Manager, Group Pension Business Unit
|
|
|
|
Investor Contact:
Investor Relations Center Corporate Planning Department +81 50 3780 6930
This press release may contain statements that are "forward-looking statements" regarding our intent, belief or current expectations of management with respect to our future results of operations and financial condition. Any such forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside our control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, economic and market conditions, consumer sentiment, political events, level and volatility of interest rates, currency exchange rates, security valuations and competitive conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ.
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
|
|