Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Dai-ichi Life Holdings to Appoint Executive Officers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 02:08am EST

[Unofficial Translation]

February 21, 2020

Seiji Inagaki Representative Director, President Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. Code: 8750 (TSE First section) Contact: Corporate Planning Unit, Investor Relations Group (TEL 050-3780-6930)

Dai-ichi Life Holdings to Appoint Executive Officers

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (President: Seiji Inagaki) hereby announces that it will appoint the following executive officers effective April 1, 2020.

In addition, The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited also announced the appointing executive officers as attached on page 8.

[Unofficial Translation]

1. Changes of titles, retirement of Executive Officers

  1. Changes of Titles (as of April 1, 2020)

As of April 1, 2020

Current title

Name

Director, Vice Chairman

Director

Hideo Teramoto

General Manager, Innovation Strategy

Unit

Director, Senior Managing Executive

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Masao Taketomi

Officer

Director

Director, Senior Managing Executive

Kazuma Ishii

Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Tatsusaburo

Chief General Manager, North America

Yamamoto

Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Norimitsu Kawahara

Chief General Manager, Asia Pacific

Managing Executive Officer

Treated like Managing Executive Officer

Mamoru Akashi

(Representative Director, Vice President

of The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance

Co., Ltd.)

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Toshiaki Sumino

Chief General Manager, North America

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Tomohiko Asano

Chief General Manager, Asia Pacific

  1. Retiring Officer (as of March 31, 2020)

Current title

Name

Remarks

Executive Officer

Hiroyuki Kanou

Hiroyuki Kanou will be appointed as a Director,

Managing Executive Officer of The Dai-ichi Life

Insurance Co., Ltd. on April 1, 2020.

Executive Officer

Yasumasa Iwai

Yasumasa Iwai will be appointed as a Managing

Executive Officer of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance

Co., Ltd. on April 1, 2020.

  1. Appointment of New Executive Officers (as of April 1, 2020)

As of April 1, 2020

Name

Senior Managing Executive Officer*

Masamitsu Nambu

Treated like Executive Officer

Keita Takahashi

(Director, Vice President of The Neo First

Life Insurance Co., Ltd.)

Note : The appointment of Masamitsu Nambu is based on the premise of an approval from the authority

1

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

[Unofficial Translation]

2. Directors and Executive Officers as of April 1, 2020

As of April 1, 2020

Name

Representative Director, Chairman of the Board

Koichiro Watanabe

Representative Director, President

Seiji Inagaki

Representative Director, Vice Chairman

Shigeo Tsuyuki

Director, Vice Chairman

Hideo Teramoto

Representative Director, Vice President

Satoru Tsutsumi

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Masao Taketomi

Director

Kazuma Ishii

Director

George Olcott

Director

Koichi Maeda

Director

Yuriko Inoue

Director

Yasushi Shingai

Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Morinobu Nagahama

(Full-Time))

Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Fusakazu Kondo

(Full-Time))

Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)

Rieko Sato

Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)

Ungyong Shu

Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)

Koichi Masuda

Vice President

Kenji Sakurai

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Masamitsu Nambu

Managing Executive Officer

Hideo Hatanaka

Managing Executive Officer

Yuji Tokuoka

Managing Executive Officer

Tetsuya Kikuta

Managing Executive Officer

Munehiro Uryu

Managing Executive Officer

Hiroshi Shoji

Managing Executive Officer

Tatsusaburo Yamamoto

Managing Executive Officer

Norimitsu Kawahara

Managing Executive Officer

Ichiro Okamoto

Managing Executive Officer

Mamoru Akashi

Managing Executive Officer

Toshiaki Sumino

Managing Executive Officer

Tomohiko Asano

Executive Officer

Sumie Watanabe

Executive Officer

Tsuyoshi Kawamoto

Executive Officer

Hidehiko Sogano

2

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

[Unofficial Translation]

3. Responsibilities of and delegation to Executive Officers as of April 1, 2020

Name and Title

Responsibilities ("Supervising" or "In charge of")

Delegation

Shigeo Tsuyuki

Supervising

International Life Insurance Business Unit

(Representative

Director,

Vice Chairman)

Hideo Teramoto

Supervising

IT Business Process Unit

General Manager,

(Director,

Innovation Strategy Unit

Vice Chairman)

In charge of

Innovation Strategy Unit

Satoru Tsutsumi

In charge of

The matters regarding wholesale marketing strategy

(Representative

Director,

Vice President)

Masao Taketomi

In charge of

The matters regarding The Dai-ichi Frontier Life

(Director, Senior

Insurance Co., Ltd.

Managing Executive

Officer)

Kenji Sakurai

Supervising

Marketing Strategy Unit.

(Vice President)

Masamitsu Nambu

In charge of

Corporate Service Unit(the matters regarding

(Senior Managing

Secretarial Group), Human Resources Unit

Executive Officer)

Hideo Hatanaka

In charge of

Internal Audit Unit

(Managing Executive

Officer)

Yuji Tokuoka

In charge of

The matters regarding The Neo First Life Insurance

(Managing Executive

Co., Ltd.

Officer)

Tetsuya Kikuta

In charge of

Asset Management Business Unit

(Managing Executive

Officer)

Munehiro Uryu

In charge of

Public Relations Unit

(Managing Executive

Officer)

Hiroshi Shoji

In charge of

Actuarial and Accounting Unit

(Managing Executive

Officer)

Tatsusaburo Yamamoto

In charge of

International Life Insurance Business Unit (the

Chief General Manager,

(Managing Executive

matters regarding North America)

North America

Officer)

Norimitsu Kawahara

In charge of

International Life Insurance Business Unit (the

Chief General Manager,

(Managing Executive

matters regarding Asia Pacific)

Asia Pacific

Officer)

3

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

[Unofficial Translation]

Name and Title

Responsibilities ("Supervising" or "In charge of")

Delegation

Ichiro Okamoto

In charge of

Risk Management Unit , Legal and Compliance

(Managing Executive

Unit, Corporate Service Unit (except for the matters

Officer)

regarding Secretarial Group)

Mamoru Akashi

In charge of

Marketing Strategy Unit

(Managing Executive

Officer)

Toshiaki Sumino

In charge of

Corporate Planning Unit

(Managing Executive

Officer)

Tomohiko Asano

In charge of

International Life Insurance Business Unit(except

(Managing Executive

for the matters regarding North America and Asia

Officer)

Pacific area)

Sumie Watanabe

In charge of

Human Resources Unit (the matters regarding

(Executive Officer)

Group Diversity and Inclusion, joint oversight with

Mr. Nambu)

Tsuyoshi Kawamoto

In charge of

IT Business Process Unit

(Executive Officer)

Hidehiko Sogano

In charge of

International Life Insurance Business Unit (the

(Executive Officer)

matters regarding specific assignments)

Note: "Supervising" means that the Executive Officers provide advice or guidance for the other Executive Officers who are in

charge of their departments from a total perspective, and support the President.

4

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

[Unofficial Translation]

4. Reasons for appointment

NameReasons

He has been mainly engaged in the retail business, with experience in branch office positions as general manager. For four years since 2011, he has driven the retail business as general manager of the Retail Management Dept. His

extensive experience ranges from establishing The Dai-ichi Property and

Masamitsu Nambu

Casualty Insurance Company, Limited to acting as general manager of Underwriting and Medical Dept. Overall, he has the capacity to carry out duties as an executive officer of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. with precision, fairness and efficiency.

He has been mainly engaged in the agency business and his extensive experience ranges from carrying out sales initiatives including support and planning to his tenure with a bank. He has laid the cornerstone of the agency

division of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited and has driven

Keita Takahashi

the growth of The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited. He has the deep knowledge of the agency business of the group. Overall, he has the capacity to carry out duties as an executive officer of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited with precision, fairness and efficiency.

5

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

[Unofficial Translation]

5. Biography of Newly Appointed Executive Officers

Name

Masamitsu Nambu

Date of Birth

January 5, 1963

Education

March 1985

Graduated from Tokyo Metropolitan University,

Faculty of Economics

Career History

April

1985

Joined The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company

April

2006

General Manager, Underwriting and Medical Dept.

April

2008

General Manager, Machida Branch Office

April

2010

General Manager, Machida Branch Office, The Dai-ichi Life

Insurance Co., Ltd.

April

2011

General Manager, Retail Management Dept.

April

2012

Executive Officer

General Manager, Retail Management Dept.

April

2015

Managing Executive Officer

April

2016

Director, Managing Executive Officer

6

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

[Unofficial Translation]

Name

Keita Takahashi

Date of Birth

January 11, 196

Education

March 1990

Graduated from Waseda University,

Faculty of Political Science and economics

Career History

April

1990

Joined The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company

April

2012

General Manager, Agency Sales Promotion Dept.

April

2014

Treated like General Manager, Mizuho Bank, ltd.

April

2016

Treated like General Manager, The Neo First Life Insurance Co.,

Ltd.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations Group Corporate Planning Unit +81 50 3780 6930

This press release may contain statements that are "forward-looking statements" regarding our intent, belief or current expectations of management with respect to our future results of operations and financial condition. Any such forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside our control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, economic and market conditions, consumer sentiment, political events, level and volatility of interest rates, currency exchange rates, security valuations and competitive conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ.

7

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

[Unofficial Translation]

February 21, 2020

Seiji Inagaki

Representative Director, President

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

Dai-ichi Life Insurance to Appoint Executive Officers

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (President: Seiji Inagaki) hereby announces that it will appoint the following executive officers effective April 1, 2020.

8

[Unofficial Translation]

1. Changes of titles, retirement and newly appointment of Directors and Executive Officers

  1. Changes of Titles (as of April 1, 2020)

As of April 1, 2020

Current title

Name

Representative Director, Senior

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Masamitsu Nambu

Managing Executive Officer

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Hideo Hatanaka

Chief General Manager, Corporate

Planning and Government Relations

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Munehiro Uryu

Chief General Manager, Corporate

Planning and Government Relations

Director, Managing Executive Officer*

Managing Executive Officer

Ichiro Okamoto

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Kyoichi Saito

General Manager, Wholesale

General Manager, Financial Institution

Management Dept.

Relations Dept..

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Hiroyuki Kanou

General Manager, Human Resources

Dept.

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Hideki Higuchi

Chief General Manager, Eastern

Chief General Manager, Eastern

Market II

Market II

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Yasutaka

Chief General Manager, Eastern

Chief General Manager, Eastern

Shimokawa

Market I

Market I

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Hisashi Takada

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Kozo Kita

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Yasumasa Iwai

General Manager, Innovation Strategy

Dept.

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Yoshitaka Okumura

General Manager, Retail Management

Dept.

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Toshimitsu

General Manager, Nagoya Branch

General Manager, Higashi-Shikoku

Miyauchi

Office

Branch Office

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Kyoichi Haida

General Manager, Business Process

Planning Dept.

Note : The appointment of Ichiro Okamoto is based on the premise of an approval from the authority 9

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

[Unofficial Translation]

  1. Retiring Officer (as of March 31, 2020)

Current title

Name

Remarks

Representative Director,

Hideo Teramoto

Hideo Teramoto will be appointed as a

Vice Chairman

Director,Vice Chairman of Dai-ichi Life

Holdings, Inc. on April 1, 2020.

Representative Director,

Satoru Tsutsumi

Satoru Tsutsumi continues to be a

Vice President

Representative Director, Vice President of Dai-

Chief General Manager,

ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

Financial Institution

Relations

Representative Director,

Kenji Sakurai

Kenji Sakurai continues to be a Vice President

Vice President

of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

Director, Senior Managing

Kazuma Ishii

Kazuma Ishii will be appointed as a Director

Executive Officer

of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. on April 1,

2020.

Managing Executive

Norimitsu Kawahara

Norimitsu Kawahara continues to be a

Officer

Managing Executive Officer of Dai-ichi Life

Holdings, Inc.

Executive Officer

Koichi Oizumi

Koichi Oizumi will be appointed as

Representative Director, Vice President of

Corporate-pension Business Service Co., Ltd.

on April 1, 2020.

  1. Appointment of New Executive Officers (as of April 1, 2020)

As of April 1, 2020

Name

Director, Managing Executive Officer*

Mamoru Akashi

Managing Executive Officer

Tomohiko Asano

Executive Officer

Mitsuhiro Uehara

Deputy Chief General Manager,

Metropolitan Market

Executive Officer

Takahito Shibuya

General Manager, Total Life Planning

and Sales Training Dept.

Executive Officer

Shiyouji Takeuchi

General Manager, Government Relations

Dept.

10

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

[Unofficial Translation]

Executive Officer

Takako Kitahori

General Manager, Communication

Design Dept.

Executive Officer

Takashi Iida

General Manager, Group Pension

Business Unit.

Note : The appointment of Mamoru Akashi is based on the premise of an approval from the authority

11

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

[Unofficial Translation]

2. Directors, Audit and Supervisory Board Members and Executive Officers as of April 1, 2020

As of April 1, 2020

Name

Representative Director, Chairman of the Board

Koichiro Watanabe

Representative Director, President

Seiji Inagaki

Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive

Masamitsu Nambu

Officer

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Hideo Hatanaka

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Hiroshi Shoji

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Tetsuya Kikuta

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Munehiro Uryu

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Ichiro Okamoto

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Mamoru Akashi

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Kyoichi Saito

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Hiroyuki Kanou

Director

Morinobu Nagahama

Director

Michiko Miyamoto

Director

Keisuke Yokoo

Director

Haruo Funabashi

Audit and Supervisory Board Member(Full-Time)

Masahiro Takashima

Audit and Supervisory Board Member(Full-Time)

Ryuichi Yamamoto

Audit and Supervisory Board Member

Tsuneaki Taniguchi

Audit and Supervisory Board Member

Takehiko Nagasaki

Audit and Supervisory Board Member

Sanae Tanaka

Managing Executive Officer

Katsuhisa Watanabe

Managing Executive Officer

Kimihiro Sato

Managing Executive Officer

Chieko Takahashi

Managing Executive Officer

Mitsunori Moriguchi

Managing Executive Officer

Yasuhiro Miyata

Managing Executive Officer

Hideki Higuchi

Managing Executive Officer

Yasutaka Shimokawa

Managing Executive Officer

Hisashi Takada

Managing Executive Officer

Kozo Kita

Managing Executive Officer

Yasumasa Iwai

Managing Executive Officer

Yoshitaka Okumura

Managing Executive Officer

Tomohiko Asano

Executive Officer

Sumie Watanabe

Executive Officer

Shoji Yamanaka

Executive Officer

Tsuyoshi Kawamoto

12

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

[Unofficial Translation]

As of April 1, 2020

Name

Executive Officer

Masahiro Akashi

Executive Officer

Tatsuya Hayakawa

Executive Officer

Toshimitsu Miyauchi

Executive Officer

Hiroyuki Miyoshi

Executive Officer

Kazuyuki Shigemoto

Executive Officer

Kyoichi Haida

Executive Officer

Mitsuhiro Uehara

Executive Officer

Takahito Shibuya

Executive Officer

Shiyouji Takeuchi

Executive Officer

Takako Kitahori

Executive Officer

Takashi Iida

13

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

[Unofficial Translation]

3. Responsibilities of and delegation to Executive Officers as of April 1, 2020

Name and Title

Responsibilities ("Supervising" or "In charge of")

Delegation

Masamitsu Nambu

In charge of

Secretarial Dept., Affiliated Business Management

(Representative

Dept., Human Resources Dept., Sales Office

Director, senior

Manager Training Dept.

Managing Executive

Officer)

Hideo Hatanaka

In charge of

Internal Audit Dept.

(Director, Managing

Executive Officer)

Hiroshi Shoji

In charge of

Profit Management Dept., Actuarial Dept.,

(Director, Managing

Investment Administration Dept., Credit Dept.

Executive Officer)

Tetsuya Kikuta

In charge of

Separate Account Management Dept., Investment

(Director, Managing

Planning Dept., Corporate and Structured Finance

Executive Officer)

Dept., Real Estate Investment Dept.

Munehiro Uryu

Supervising

Regulatory Affairs Dept.

Chief General Manager,

(Director, Managing

Corporate Planning and

Executive Officer)

Government Relations

In charge of

Dai-ichi's Social Responsibility Promotion Dept.,

Corporate Planning Dept., Public Relations Dept

Ichiro Okamoto

In charge of

Compliance Control Dept., Risk Management Dept.,

(Director, Managing

Corporate Service Dept., Legal Dept.

Executive Officer)

Mamoru Akashi

Supervising

Communication Design Dept.

(Director, Managing

In charge of

Marketing Strategy Dept.

Executive Officer)

Kyoichi Saito

Supervising

Group Life Insurance Business Dept., Group Pension

General Manager,

(Director, Managing

Business Dept., Group Pension Service Dept.,

Wholesale Management

Executive Officer)

Corporate Relations Dept. No.1, No.2, No.3, No.4,

Dept.

No.5, No.6, No.7, and No.8, Dispersed Sector

Relations Dept., Public Sector Relations Dept.,

Metropolitan Corporate Relations Dept. No.1, No.2,

and No.3, Kanagawa Sales Bureau, Hokkaido Sales

Bureau, East Japan Corporate Relations Dept., West

Japan Sales Bureau, Chubu Corporate Relations

Dept., Osaka Corporate Relations Dept., Kyoto/Kobe

Corporate Relations Dept.

In charge of

Wholesale Management Dept., International

Corporate Relations Dept., Financial Institution

Relations Dept.

14

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

[Unofficial Translation]

Name and Title

Responsibilities ("Supervising" or "In charge of")

Delegation

Hiroyuki Kanou

Supervising

Metropolitan Sales Management Dept., East Japan

(Director, Managing

Sales Management Dept., West Japan Sales

Executive Officer)

Management Dept., Chubu Sales Management Dept.,

Kansai Sales Management Dept.

In charge of

Retail Management Dept., Sales Force Planning

Dept., Workplace Sales Force Promotion Dept.

Katsuhisa Watanabe

In charge of

Chubu Sales Management Dept., Chubu Corporate

Chief General Manager,

(Managing Executive

Relations Dept.

Chubu Market

Officer)

Kimihiro Sato

In charge of

Metropolitan Sales Management Dept., Metropolitan

Chief General Manager,

(Managing Executive

Corporate Relations Dept. No.1, No.2, and No.3,

Metropolitan Market

Officer)

Kanagawa Sales Bureau

Chieko Takahashi

In charge of

Group Life Insurance Business Dept., Public Sector

General Manager, Public

(Managing Executive

Relations Dept.

Sector Relations Dept.

Officer)

Mitsunori Moriguchi

In charge of

Corporate Relations Dept. No.5, No.6, No.7, and

(Managing Executive

No.8, Dispersed Sector Relations Dept.

Officer)

Yasuhiro Miyata

In charge of

Kansai Sales Management Dept., Osaka Corporate

Chief General Manager,

(Managing Executive

Relations Dept., Kyoto/Kobe Corporate Relations

Kansai Market

Officer)

Dept.

Hideki Higuchi

In charge of

East Japan Sales Management Dept., East Japan

Chief General Manager,

(Managing Executive

Corporate Relations Dept.

Eastern Market II

Officer)

Yasutaka Shimokawa

In charge of

East Japan Sales Management Dept. (joint oversight

Chief General Manager,

(Managing Executive

with Mr. Higuchi), Hokkaido Sales Bureau, East

Eastern Market I

Officer)

Japan Corporate Relations Dept. (joint oversight with

Mr. Higuchi)

Hisashi Takada

In charge of

Corporate Relations Dept. No.1, No.2, No.3 and

(Managing Executive

No.4

Officer)

Kozo Kita

In charge of

Agency Management Dept., Agency Sales Dept.

(Managing Executive

No.1, and No.2

Officer)

Yasumasa Iwai

In charge of

Innovation Strategy Dept., IT Business Process

General Manager,

(Managing Executive

Planning Dept.(the matters regarding Data

Innovation Strategy Dept.

Officer)

Management Center, joint oversight with Mr.

Kawamoto)

Yoshitaka Okumura

Supervising

Financial Planning and Consulting Dept., Customer

(Managing Executive

Service Dept.

Officer)

In charge of

Customer First Promotion Dept., Multi Brand Sales

Promotion Dept., Sales Personnel Dept., Contact

Center Control Dept.

15

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

[Unofficial Translation]

Name and Title

Responsibilities ("Supervising" or "In charge of")

Delegation

Tomohiko Asano

In charge of

International Subsidiary Management Dept.

(Managing Executive

Officer)

Sumie Watanabe

In charge of

Human Resources Dept. (the matters regarding

(Executive Officer)

Diversity and Inclusion, joint oversight with Mr.

Nambu), Financial Planning and Consulting Dept.,

Customer Service Dept.

Shoji Yamanaka

In charge of

General Manager, Chiba

(Executive Officer)

Branch Office

Tsuyoshi Kawamoto

In charge of

IT Business Process Planning Dept.

(Executive Officer)

Masahiro Akashi

In charge of

West Japan Sales Management Dept., West Japan

Chief General Manager,

(Executive Officer)

Sales Bureau

Western Market II

Tatsuya Hayakawa

In charge of

West Japan Sales Management Dept., West Japan

Chief General Manager,

(Executive Officer)

Sales Bureau(joint oversight with Mr. Akashi above

Western Market I

mentioned 2 divisions)

Toshimitsu Miyauchi

In charge of

General Manager,

(Executive Officer)

Nagoya Branch Office

Hiroyuki Miyoshi

In charge of

General Manager, Kobe

(Executive Officer)

Branch Office

Kazuyuki Shigemoto

In charge of

Fixed Income Investment Dept., Global Fixed

Chief General Manager,

(Executive Officer)

Income Investment Dept., Equity Investment Dept.,

Investment

Alternative Investment Dept., Responsible

Investment Dept.

Kyoichi Haida

In charge of

Business Process Planning Dept., Underwriting and

(Executive Officer)

Medical Dept., Policy Service Dept., Claims Dept.

Mitsuhiro Uehara

In charge of

Metropolitan Sales Management Dept., Metropolitan

Deputy Chief General

(Executive Officer)

Corporate Relations Dept. No.1, No.2, and No.3,

Manager, Metropolitan

Kanagawa Sales Bureau(joint oversight with Mr.

Market

Sato above mentioned 5 divisions)

Takahito Shibuya

In charge of

Product Development and Management Dept.,

General Manager, Total

(Executive Officer)

Investment Trust Service Dept., Total Life Planning

Life Planning and Sales

and Sales Training Dept.

Training Dept.

Shiyouji Takeuchi

In charge of

Regulatory Affairs Dept.

General Manager,

(Executive Officer)

Regulatory Affairs Dept.

16

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

[Unofficial Translation]

Name and Title

Responsibilities ("Supervising" or "In charge of")

Delegation

Takako Kitahori

In charge of

Communication Design Dept.

General Manager,

(Executive Officer)

Communication Design

Dept.

Takashi Iida

In charge of

Investment Trust Service Dept. (joint oversight with

General Manager,

(Executive Officer)

Mr. Shibuya), Group Pension Business Dept., Group

Group Pension Business

Pension Service Dept., Separate Account

Dept.

Management Dept. (joint oversight with Mr. Kikuta)

Note: 1. "Supervising" means that the Executive Officers provide advice or guidance for the other Executive Officers who are in charge of their departments from a total perspective, and support the President.

  1. Executive Officers are in charge of parts of branch office's business in accordance with their responsibilities.
  2. Mr. Watanabe, Chief General Manager of Chubu Market, concurrently serves as General Manager of Chubu Operations Bureau.
  3. Mr. Miyata, Chief General Manager of Kansai Market, concurrently serves as General Manager of Kansai Operations Bureau.
  4. Mr. Higuchi is in charge of the Kanto, Tokai and Hokushinetsu area as Chief General Manager of Eastern Market II.
  5. Mr. Shimokawa is in charge of Hokkaido and Tohoku area as Chief General Manager of Eastern Market I.
  6. Mr. Akashi is in charge of Kyusyu area as Chief General Manager of Western Market II.
  7. Mr. Hayakawa is in charge of Chugoku and Shikoku area as Chief General Manager of Eastern Market I.
  8. Mr. Uehara assist Chief General Manager, Metropolitan Market as Deputy Chief General Manager, Metropolitan Market

17

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

[Unofficial Translation]

4. Reasons for appointment

NameReasons

He has extensive experience in the domestic life insurance business, through his two consecutive general manager positions at branch offices and has been engaged in sales strategy related projects. In addition, he

has led the breakthrough of The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co.,

Mamoru Akashi

Ltd. business, as head of the Planning and General Affairs Department. Overall, he has the capacity to carry out duties as an executive officer of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited with precision, fairness and efficiency.

He has been mainly engaged in international life insurance and asset management businesses, in addition to his experience as an overseas trainee. In terms of the overseas business, he has contributed significantly to the growth of overseas business by successfully carrying

Tomohiko Asano out difficult acquisitions including Protective Life Corporation. He is currently engaged in asian operations as a Chief General Manager of Asia Pacific. Overall, he has the capacity to carry out duties as an executive officer of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited with precision, fairness and efficiency.

He has been mainly engaged in the retail business and he has experienced various branch office positions as manager, regional manager, and general manager. He currently leads the Tokyo area business, which has the largest market with an intense competitive

environment as a general manager of the Metropolitan Sales

Mitsuhiro Uehara

Management Dept. He has planned and put in place flexible and prompt measures in response to market changes, such as introducing next- generation branch offices. Overall, he has the capacity to carry out duties as an executive officer of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited with precision, fairness and efficiency.

He has mainly been engaged in product development and management businesses. He has led the product structure reform that drastically changed the product portfolio of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company,

Limited., with strong leadership while dramatically changing the strategy

Takahito Shibuya

from life insurance products to third sector products. He is also active as a leader in education of insurance product. Overall, he has the capacity to carry out duties as an executive officer of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited with precision, fairness and efficiency.

18

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

[Unofficial Translation]

He has mainly been engaged in underwriting and corporate planning businesses. In fiscal year 2018, as general manager of Regulatory Affairs Dept. and as secretariat of the head company of the Life Insurance Association of Japan, he has contributed to enhancing the presence of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited through implementing

appropriate measures to address the issues faced by the life insurance

Shiyouji Takeuchi

industry. He built a strong relationship with the government and the Life Insurance Association of Japan, and contributed to faster and more efficient engagement with the life insurance industry and individual companies. Overall, he has the capacity to carry out duties as an executive officer of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited with precision, fairness and efficiency.

She has mainly been engaged in retail and corporate planning businesses. She demonstrates superior management skills as general manager of the Marketing Strategy Dept. She leads the development of new marketing practices in domestic group sales strategy, InsTech and new business

development domain as well as the development of the small-amount and

Takako Kitahori

short-term insurance business. In addition, she plays a central role in domestic sales strategy, through launching InsTech, planning agency business strategies, and promoting business expansion. Overall, she has the capacity to carry out duties as an executive officer of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited with precision, fairness and efficiency.

He has mainly been engaged in the asset management business and he has extensive experience. He is also actively working to develop asset management human resources through holding financial engineering courses. He has realized structural reform and improved profitability

Takashi Iida during his tenure at the Separate Account Management Dept. Currently, he is developing various initiative to expand the group pension business. Overall, he has the capacity to carry out duties as an executive officer of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited with precision, fairness and efficiency.

19

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

[Unofficial Translation]

5. Biography of Newly Appointed Executive Officers

Name

Mamoru Akashi

Date of Birth

October 9, 1964

Education

March 1988

Graduated from Keio University,

Faculty of Business and Commerce

Career History

April

1988

Joined The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company

April

2009

General Manager, Sasebo Sales Branch Office

April

2011

General Manager, Atsugi Branch Office

April

2013

Treated like General Manager,

The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

April

2015

Treated like Special General Manager

April

2016

Treated like Executive Officer,

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

April

2016

Representative Director, Vice President

The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

October 2016

Treated like Executive Officer

The Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

April

2019

Treated like Managing Executive officer

20

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

[Unofficial Translation]

Name

Tomohiko Asano

Date of Birth

October 7, 1967

Education

March 1990

Graduated from Keio University,

Faculty of Economics

Career History

April

1990

Joined The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company

April

2011

Treated like General Manager, DIAM Co., Ltd.

April

2014

General Manager, International Business Management Dept., The

Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

January

2015

General Manager, International Life Insurance Business Unit and

International Business Management Dept.

October

2016

General Manager, International Life Insurance Business Unit, The

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

April

2017

Executive Officer

General Manager, International Life Insurance Business Unit

April

2018

Executive Officer

Chief General Manager, Asia Pacific

21

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

[Unofficial Translation]

Name

Mitsuhiro Uehara

Date of Birth

December 17, 1966

Education

March 1989

Graduated from Waseda University,

Faculty of Sociology

Career History

April

1989

Joined The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company

April

2010

General Manager, Fukushima Branch Office, The Dai-ichi Life

Insurance Co., Ltd.

April

2014

General Manager, Kyoto Branch Office

April

2017

Senior General Manager, Metropolitan Sales Management Dept.

22

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

[Unofficial Translation]

Name

Takahito Shibuya

Date of Birth

November 4, 1967

Education

March 1990

Graduated from Hitotsubashi University,

Faculty of Business and Commerce

Career History

April

1990

Joined The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company

April

2011

General Manager, Product Development and Management Dept.,

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

April

2018

General Manager, Total Life Planning and Sales Training Dept.

23

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

[Unofficial Translation]

Name

Shiyouji Takeuchi

Date of Birth

February 5, 1971

Education

March 1993

Graduated from Tokyo Metropolitan University,

Faculty of Law

Career History

April

1993

Joined The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company

April

2014

General Manager, Research Dept., the Dai-ichi Life Insurance

Co., Ltd.

August

2015

General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.

October

2016

General Manager, Government Relations Dept.

24

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

[Unofficial Translation]

Name

Takako Kitahori

Date of Birth

July 1, 1969

Education

March 1994

Graduated from The University of Tokyo,

Faculty of Agriculture

Career History

April

1994

Joined The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company

April

2015

General Manager, Marketing Strategy Dept., Dai-ichi Life

Insurance Co., Ltd.

25

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

[Unofficial Translation]

Name

Takashi Iida

Date of Birth

April 5, 1970

Education

March 1994

Graduated from Keio University,

Faculty of Science and Technology

Career History

April

1994

Joined The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company

April

2015

General Manager, Investment Planning Dept., Dai-ichi Life

Insurance Co., Ltd.

April

2016

General Manager, Separate Account Management Dept.

April

2018

General Manager, Group Pension Business Unit

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations Center Corporate Planning Department +81 50 3780 6930

This press release may contain statements that are "forward-looking statements" regarding our intent, belief or current expectations of management with respect to our future results of operations and financial condition. Any such forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside our control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, economic and market conditions, consumer sentiment, political events, level and volatility of interest rates, currency exchange rates, security valuations and competitive conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ.

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 07:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:56aMOWI : Ex dividend NOK 2.60 today
AQ
02:55aTIER MOBILITY GMBH : consolidates leadership position by extending Series B funding to $100M+
EQ
02:55aKINGSPAN : 2019 Pretax Profit Rose on Higher Sales
DJ
02:52aVICTORIA OIL & GAS : RSM and VOG Arbitration
PU
02:52aCHANGE TO THE ALLIANZ SE BOARD OF MANAGEMENT : Klaus-Peter Röhler succeeds Axel Theis
PU
02:52aKLAUS-PETER RÖHLER : Playing to win
PU
02:52aALLIANZ : reports 11.9 billion euros operating profit in 2019 – the fifth consecutive increase
PU
02:50aMandatory Notification of Trade - Options
GL
02:48aMorgan Stanley to Buy E*Trade -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aUBS Puts Digital First With New Chief -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
2DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : 4Q Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
4T-Mobile, Sprint amend merger terms, SoftBank takes a hit
5PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : says virus to hit business in first half 2..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group