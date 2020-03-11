Log in
Japan Exchange : [Delayed］Notice of Change of Accounting Auditor

03/11/2020 | 02:06am EDT

February 13, 2020

For Immediate Release

Company name: Okabe Co., Ltd.

Representative: Makoto Hirowatari, President

Code: 5959 (First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Managing Director in Charge of

Administrative Division

Yasushi Hosomichi

(TEL.: +81-3-3624-5119)

Notice of Change of Accounting Auditor

Okabe Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that at a meeting held February 13, 2020, the Audit and Supervisory Committee resolved to change the accounting auditor who provides the audit certification prescribed in Article 193-2, Paragraph 1 and Paragraph 2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Details are as follows.

1. Date of change

March 27, 2020 (planned date of the 76th annual general meeting of shareholders)

2. Overview of the accounting auditors who will assume office and leave office

(1) Accounting auditor who will assume office

(i)

Name

ARK LLC

(ii)

Address

Kowa Building 6F, 1-23-3Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

(iii)

Names of executive

Hirofumi Nikaido, Sachihiro Fujimoto

members

Status of registration

under the Registration

System for Listed

(iv)

Company Audit Firms

Registered

of the Japanese Institute

of Certified Public

Accountants (JICPA)

(2) Accounting auditor who will leave office

(i)

Name

Otemon Audit Corporation

(ii)

Address

NMF Kayabacho Building 9F, 1-17-24 Shinkawa, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Names of executive

(iii)Yoshito Nakamura, Shingo Mukai, Ken Kamegaya members

3. Reason for appointing the person stated in 2. (1) above as a candidate for an accounting auditor

The Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Company has determined that ARK LLC is qualified after comprehensively reviewing the facts that ARK LLC has expertise, independence and a deep understanding of the business areas where the Company operates with a quality control system required for the accounting audit of the Company.

  1. Date of assumption of the accounting auditor who will leave office March 30, 1977
  2. Opinion in the audit reports, etc. prepared for the past three years by the accounting auditor who will leave office
    Not applicable
  3. Reason and background of the decision for the change or the change
    The term of office of Otemon Audit Corporation, the accounting auditor of the Company, will expire at

the conclusion of the 76th annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on March 27, 2020. Otemon Audit Corporation has performed the accounting audit of the Company for the last 43 years. In the wake of the announcement by the Certified Public Accountants and Auditing Oversight Board on December 6, 2019, recommending that the Commissioner of the Financial Services Agency take disciplinary action against Otemon Audit Corporation, the Company has considered multiple audit corporations as candidates for its accounting auditor.

After careful consideration, the Audit and Supervisory Committee has decided to appoint ARK LLC as the new accounting auditor for the reason stated in 3. above.

7. Opinion concerning the reason and background in 6. above

(1) Opinion of the outgoing accounting auditor

The Company has received a reply to the effect that there is no particular opinion.

(2) Opinion of the Audit and Supervisory Committee

The Company has received a reply to the effect that the reason and background are reasonable.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 06:04:35 UTC
