Japan Exchange : [Delayed］Notice of Changes to Executives

February 14, 2020

For Immediate Release

Company name: Okabe Co., Ltd.

Representative: Makoto Hirowatari, President

Code: 5959 (First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Yasushi Hosomichi, Managing Director in Charge of Administrative Division (TEL. +81-3-3624-5119)

Notice of Changes to Executives

The Company announces that a meeting of its Board of Directors held today informally decided to make changes to Executives as of March 27,

2020. Details are as follows. The changes are expected to be formally approved at the 76th ordinary general meeting of the shareholders to be

held on March 27, 2020, and at the meeting of the Board of Directors to be held after the close of said general meeting.

In order to strengthen the functions of the Board of Directors and improve the efficiency and promptness of business operations, the Company

has reviewed its operating officer system and will change the titles of directors, excluding Audit & Supervisory Committee Members, as of

March 27, 2020.

1. New Executives as of March 27, 2020 (Planned)

(1) Directors and Audit & Supervisory Committee Members