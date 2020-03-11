Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : [Delayed］Notice of Changes to Executives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 02:06am EDT

February 14, 2020

For Immediate Release

Company name: Okabe Co., Ltd.

Representative: Makoto Hirowatari, President

Code: 5959 (First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Yasushi Hosomichi, Managing Director in

Charge of Administrative Division

(TEL. +81-3-3624-5119)

Notice of Changes to Executives

The Company announces that a meeting of its Board of Directors held today informally decided to make changes to Executives as of March 27,

2020. Details are as follows. The changes are expected to be formally approved at the 76th ordinary general meeting of the shareholders to be

held on March 27, 2020, and at the meeting of the Board of Directors to be held after the close of said general meeting.

In order to strengthen the functions of the Board of Directors and improve the efficiency and promptness of business operations, the Company

has reviewed its operating officer system and will change the titles of directors, excluding Audit & Supervisory Committee Members, as of

March 27, 2020.

1. New Executives as of March 27, 2020 (Planned)

(1) Directors and Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

Name

Makoto Hirowatari

Hiroaki Sugimoto

Akira Motoi

Yasushi Hosomichi

Hirohide Kawase

Toshihiko Mikami

Toshinari Endo

Kenji Shimamura

Katsuyuki Yamazaki

New title and key responsibilities or concurrent positions

Representative

Director, President and

Chief Executive

Officer

Director and

Managing Executive

In charge of R & D Division

Officer

Director and

In charge of International Division

Managing Executive

President of Okabe Holding USA, Inc.

Officer

Director and

Managing Executive

In charge of Administrative Division

Officer

Director and Senior

Executive General Manager of Headquarter

Operating Officer

Sales Division

Director and Senior

General Manager of Civil Engineering

Operating Officer

Division

Director and Senior

Executive General Manager of Production

Operating Officer

Division

Director (Full-time

Audit & Supervisory

Chairman of Audit & Supervisory Committee

Committee Member)

Outside Director

(Audit & Supervisory

Partner of Marunouchi First Law Office*

Committee Member)

Current title and key responsibilities or

concurrent positions

Representative

Director and

President

Managing

In charge of R & D

Director

Division

Managing

In charge of Sales Division

Director

Managing

In charge of Administrative

Director

Division

Director

General Manager of

Marketing Office

Director

General Manager of Civil

Engineering Division

Director

Executive General Manager

of Production Division

Same as on the left

Same as on the left

Outside Director

Representative Attorney of NOZOMI Law

Nozomi Tsuji

(Audit & Supervisory

Same as on the left

Firm*

Committee Member)

Representative Attorney of Akitoshi Ishimoto

Outside Director

Law Office

Akitoshi Ishimoto

(Audit & Supervisory

Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside)

Same as on the left

Committee Member)

of Ai Holdings Corporation

Outside Director of Housecom Corporation*

Name

New title and key responsibilities or concurrent positions

Representative Certified Public Accountant of

NODA C.P.A. Accounting Firm

Outside Director

Representative Director of Probity Consulting

Co., Ltd.

Hiroko Noda

(Audit & Supervisory

Part-time lecturer of Asia University Graduate

Committee Member)

School of Asian and International Business

Strategy

Outside Director of MODEC, Inc.*

Current title and key responsibilities or

concurrent positions

Same as on the left

  • Mr. Katsuyuki Yamazaki, Mr. Nozomi Tsuji, Mr. Akitoshi Ishimoto and Ms. Hiroko Noda meet the requirements for Outside Director provided for in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.
  1. Operating officers who do not hold concurrent position as director

Name

New title and key responsibilities or concurrent positions

Current title and key responsibilities or concurrent

positions

Yoshiharu Nohara

Senior Operating Officer

General Manager of Internal

Director

General Manager of Internal Audit Office

*1

Audit Office

Yasunobu Yamazaki

Executive General Manager of

Executive General Manager of

Operating Officer

Director

International Division

*2

International Division

President of Okabe Holding USA, Inc.

Masateru Goto

Operating Officer

Manager of Nagoya Branch

Same as on the left

Toshinori Kai

Operating Officer

Manager of Tokyo Branch

Same as on the left

Akira Hoshi

Operating Officer

President of PT Fujibolt

President of PT Fujibolt Indonesia

*3

Indonesia

*1 Mr. Yoshiharu Nohara will retire as Director and assume the positions of Senior Operating Officer and General Manager of Internal Audit Office.

*2 Mr. Yasunobu Yamazaki will retire as Director and assume the positions of Operating Officer and Executive General Manager of International Division.

*3 Mr. Akira Hoshi is a candidate for new Operating Officer.

2. Reasons for Revisions to Operating Officer System

  1. By setting an appropriate number of directors, the Company intends to strengthen the functions of the Board of Directors, including improvement of the decision-making process and the promptness and enhancement of supervisory functions.
  2. Through further clarification of operating responsibilities and separation from decision-making on general management and supervisory functions, the Company intends to improve the efficiency and promptness of the business operations.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 06:04:21 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:31aBRABANK ASA : BRA-ME - Ex subsequent offering today
AQ
02:31aSWEDBANK : Chance to present final report on Swedbank on 23 March, 2020
AQ
02:31aAXACTOR : Annual Report 2019
AQ
02:31aRELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA (SIX : RLF) announces the proposal of Prof. Jonathan Javitt, M.D., M.P.H., at the upcoming general assembly as Vice Chairman of the Board
BU
02:30aDEXIA : Dexia Group consolidated results 2019
GL
02:30aNicox to Receive 15 Million and Half of the Cost of the Second NCX 470 Phase 3 Clinical Trial from Ocumension Therapeutics under Amended Agreement
GL
02:26aOTSUKA : Chemical Announces Personnel Changes (187KB)
PU
02:24aKOMATSU : China's building work stalls in February, as virus keeps workers indoors
RE
02:22aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : profit slides as investors flee
AQ
02:22aTP ICAP : Virus may offer TP Icap 'market opportunities'
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
2AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : Canada government to help provinces fight coronavirus outbreak
3BIOMÉRIEUX : BIOMERIEUX : First of 3 Diagnostic Tests for SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus Available from bioMérieux
4AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Telefonica, TIM plan joint bid for bankrupt Brazilian carrier Oi
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : KOREAN AIR LINES : Air freight rates skyrocket amid passenger flight cuts, Chinese..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group