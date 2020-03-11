Japan Exchange : [Delayed］Notice of Decisions Concerning Matters Related to Buyback of Treasury Shares

February 14, 2020 For Immediate Release Company name: Okabe Co., Ltd. Representative: Makoto Hirowatari, President Code: 5959(First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Yasushi Hosomichi, Managing Director in Charge of Administrative Division (TEL. +81-3-3624-5119)

Notice of Decisions Concerning Matters Related to Buyback of Treasury Shares

(Buyback of Treasury Shares Based on the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Specified in

Paragraph (2), Article 165 of the Companies Act)

Okabe Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 14, 2020 passed the following resolution on matters concerning the buyback of treasury shares, based on the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, which are applied by replacing terms and phrases pursuant to the provisions of paragraph (3), Article 165 of the same Act.

1. Reason for buyback of treasury shares

The Company will buy back treasury shares to increase its capital efficiency and improve profit return to shareholders by raising shareholder value per share.

2. Details of buyback of treasury shares

Type of shares to be bought back: Common shares of the Company Total number of shares to be bought back: 1,300,000 (maximum)

(percentage in the total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares): 2.60%)

Total value of shares to be bought back: 1 billion yen (maximum) Period of buyback: February 17 - July 31, 2020 Method of buyback: Discretionary investment through a securities company