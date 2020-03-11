Log in
Japan Exchange : [Delayed］Notice of Decisions Concerning Matters Related to Buyback of Treasury Shares

03/11/2020 | 02:06am EDT

February 14, 2020

For Immediate Release

Company name:

Okabe Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Makoto Hirowatari, President

Code: 5959(First Section of the Tokyo

Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Yasushi Hosomichi, Managing

Director in Charge of Administrative

Division

(TEL. +81-3-3624-5119)

Notice of Decisions Concerning Matters Related to Buyback of Treasury Shares

(Buyback of Treasury Shares Based on the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Specified in

Paragraph (2), Article 165 of the Companies Act)

Okabe Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 14, 2020 passed the following resolution on matters concerning the buyback of treasury shares, based on the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, which are applied by replacing terms and phrases pursuant to the provisions of paragraph (3), Article 165 of the same Act.

1. Reason for buyback of treasury shares

The Company will buy back treasury shares to increase its capital efficiency and improve profit return to shareholders by raising shareholder value per share.

2. Details of buyback of treasury shares

  1. Type of shares to be bought back: Common shares of the Company
  2. Total number of shares to be bought back: 1,300,000 (maximum)

(percentage in the total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares): 2.60%)

  1. Total value of shares to be bought back: 1 billion yen (maximum)
  2. Period of buyback: February 17 - July 31, 2020
  3. Method of buyback: Discretionary investment through a securities company

(Ref.) Treasury shares held as of December 31, 2019

Total number of shares outstanding

53,790,632

Number of treasury shares

3,865,030

Total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares)

49,925,602

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 06:04:35 UTC
